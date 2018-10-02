A St., 1507-Ginger Moored and Teague Lyons to Nishan and Alicia L. Halim, $855,500.
Bennett Pl., 1948-Fernando Martinez to Daniel Scott and Samantha Southerland Nobles, $551,500.
Bryant St., 1384-Angela Holmes to Sean Andrew Young, $270,000.
Capitol St. N., 2907-James T. Terburg to Richard Travis Oakley, $665,000.
Corbin Pl., 1310-Brandon and Laura Kirkham to Carolyn and Adam Fisher, $820,000.
E St., 1620-E Street Condominiums Corp. to Gabriel A. Illingworth, $379,900.
Edson Pl., 4226-Nakeisha Neal Jones to Douglas D. McEachern, $203,000.
Evarts St., 1223-James and Paula J. McMillian to Maria Rachel and Damien P. Coor, $610,000.
Jay St., 4320-Lily Elliot to Carlos Lopez, $245,000.
L St., 640-Estate of Sylvia E. Whitfield and Coretta L. Tillman to Jackson Jack Zheng, $800,000.
Lexington Pl., 619-619 Lexington Pl. Corp. to Christopher Patrick Miller and Jennifer Campbell, $1.7 million.
Madison St., 18-SC Holdings Corp. to Theodore R. and Parinda George, $780,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 703-Byron Tyler Manco to Daniel P. and Kevin C. Julian, $775,000.
Montello Ave., 1414-Arthur Chan and Christopher Kearney to Yesel and Brian K. Lee, $685,000.
Newton St., 1616-Shana L. Fulton and Thomas Finigan to Kimberly Chang, $776,000.
Patricia Roberts Harris Pl., 2510-Lillian T. Durham to Yelena Zeru and Petros Abraha, $549,000.
R St., 13, No. 1-Michael Anthony and Brynne Marie Harold to Kyle S. Hauptman, $625,000.
Sheriff Rd., 5116-Estate of Alma Martha Brown and Paule G. Levadas to Armando Sanchez, $275,000.
Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3286-Dustin C. Dumbravo and Rosalyn McCoy to Deanna J. Williams, $570,000.
Vista St., 3036-Odeh Properties Corp. to Alexander C. Xavier and Michael N. Solem, $729,000.
Second St., 1921, No. 102-Jennifer Webb and John Skuletich to Ilya Yefimovich Tovbis and Vera Yanovskaya, $501,100.
Third St., 2619-Sylvesteral Lynch to Patrick and Sarah Snouffer, $535,000.
Fifth St., 1210-Sarah E. Gardner and Brendan R. Bell to Joshua Scott and Jennifer Truong Sayers, $725,000.
10th St., 4822-Jared Edmonds to Jonathan and Sarah Rice Scott, $600,000.
12th St., 315, No. 102-Christopher and Thomas Dingus to Rosa T. Katz and Joshua R. Shade, $553,900.
14th St., 2209-Katherine S. Sawyer and William Swanson to Neil Lee, $365,000.
17th St., 333-Mark W. and Heather C. Morton to Marco Antonio and Sherri Pineyro, $720,000.
20th St., 647-Brooke Howell to Jamie Elizabeth and Ryan Shreve Kessler, $390,000.
23rd Pl., 518-Bateman Builders Corp. to Anil K. Vanama and Brandon L. Arnold, $730,000.
52nd St., 855-Rosalyn Fayette Morgan-Smith to Sheila Murphy, $279,000.
Arkansas Ave., 4511-Emily and Zachary Slavin to Erin and Jacob Bakst, $855,000.
Biltmore St., 1937-Alan B. and Anne S. Morrison to Douglas Ireland, $1.88 million.
California St., 1860-Megan M. Siczek to Margot D. Lamson, $379,000.
Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 605-Shaun Snyder to Harriet and Bruce Yellin, $257,500.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 606W-Suzanne Chernauskas to Shohreh Homayoun-Salimi, $332,500.
Chapin St., 1436, No. B-Paul Skowronek and Claudia Erica Newman to Ardan Marinovic and Giorgia Demarchi, $630,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 323-Russell V. and Jenelle M. Dennis to Kristina Solum, $440,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 304-Matthew John Deskiewicz to Nicole Marie Sofarelli, $330,000.
Corcoran St., 1528-John J. Martin and Katherine L. Fitzhugh to Brett Smith Sylvester and Xing Chen, $2.05 million.
Decatur St., 841-Dominique Brown Corp. to Stacey A. Aguiar and David D. Cavalcante, $760,000.
Dent Pl., 3020, No. 22W-Jane Cocke Berkeley to Timothy Taylor and Susan Terese Kelly, $625,000.
E St., 915, No. 611-Victor V. Machado to Vanessa and Dan Mekpong, $454,000.
Embassy Park Dr., 4230-Estate of John P. Brown and John P. Brown Jr. to Giorgio Moreni and Chiara Melucci, $805,000.
F St., 912, No. 907-Lisa Michelle Beale to William Willingham, $725,000.
Florida Ave., 929, No. 5002-Aaron J. Goldstein to Manuel Stuart, $550,000.
H St., 2401, No. 215-R. Premo and B. Zelena Jagdeo to Richard and Wendy Vasse, $307,000.
Harvard St., 1639-Michael Sachse and Erin Segal to Brian C. Vargas and Stefanie Yoselle, $1.62 million.
Illinois Ave., 4915-Chelsea Sousa to Lauren W. and Jonathan C. Jenrich, $695,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1745, No. 201-Stephanie Cheng to Tobias Werner, $585,000.
L St., 1101, No. 602-Forrest G. Read IV to Alexander F. Mourant, $350,000.
Legation St., 3015-Thomas F. and Maree D. Simms to Saiqa Panjsheri and John Benevelli, $845,000.
Madison St., 216-Emma O. Santis to William Joseph McMonagle Jr. and Erica Lee Mosher, $575,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 408-Allison E. Mason to Nicholas P. and Sheriann R. Stromann, $699,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. 5014-Estate of Priscilla Alden Young and Janvier C. Young to George N. and Nicole L. Cannizzaro, $370,000.
Milmarson Pl., 18-Reyes Services Corp.to Alicia Alfred, $605,000.
N St., 2130, No. 201-Red Twig Corp. to Cara S. Emura, $271,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1940-Richard A. Carbonaro to William A. and Cindy L. Freebairn, $1.14 million.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 512-Jaime Aparicio to Mary E. Phillips, $424,800.
Newton St., 1708, No. 101-Gabor Ujvari to Daniel Michael Maxwell, $280,000.
Oliver St., 3040-Stephen L. Cochran and estate of Joan P. Husted to Ikeogu Imo and Sirahwaty Hum, $925,000.
Ordway St., 2729, No. 1-Barry Bauman to Stephanie Lee and Stanley John Hammond, $384,750.
P St., 2461-Roger F. Wattendorf and Sandra M. Hill to Nathan F. White, $1.28 million.
Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 409-Thomas R. Vanblaricom to Shelley Anne Lebon, $390,000.
Plymouth St., 1920-John and Sara M. Thorne to Sheldon M. Jones and Sherlonda D. Goode-Jones, $1.62 million.
Prospect St., 3251, No. 408-Kenneth and Marjorie Reger to Frederic B. Powers III, $555,000.
Randolph Pl., 62-Bryan A. Moll to Elan Schnitzer and Alexis Katzelnick-Wise, $815,000.
Reno Rd., 4319-Nicholas J. and Randi M. Larson to Davinia Levy Molner and Benjamin Dov Weiner, $1.35 million.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 614-Town and Country Builders Corp. to James P. Kennedy, $732,000.
Sutton Pl., 3201, No. D-Jennifer Iwu to Julie A. Edwards, $715,000.
Taylor St., 804, No. 401-Genelle R. Francis to Sarah Jennings Rosenberg, $496,000.
Tilden St., 3020-Christopher Willie and Janet Rogers Sten to Mary Eliza Reilly, $639,900.
Underwood St., 1360-Brenda B. White Millard to Jordan and Lisa Nelms, $730,000.
V St., 1390, No. 415-Souleymane and Adele Traore to Mark Kelner and Margarita Litvak-Kelner, $550,000.
W St., 4100, No. 210-Adam Santo-Donato Croglia to Rebecca Rouse Turner, $318,000.
Willard St., 1736, No. 103-Karen A. Blackistone to Eser Yildirim and Eileen Marie Marutiak, $450,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 907-Margaret Elizabeth Trujillo Brandi Cherry, $235,000.
First St., 5017-Henlak 2 Corp. to Abel Jembere, $582,670.
Eighth St., 6320-Annie Marie Hill to Alex A. Compton and Aude Lebesgue, $501,000.
10th St., 1215-Amber McDonald to Lindsey B. Schneider, $575,000.
11th St., 2101, No. 501-Shohreh Homayoun-Salimi to Brian Michael Curtin, $705,000.
13th St., 1245, No. 412-Minh N. Dinh to Brandon and Mitchell H. Stark, $375,000.
14th St., 1133, No. 810-Murat Durdag to James McGuire, $500,000.
16th St., 1905-Rita Chan to John Murphy Chenault and Wendy Anne Cohen, $1.72 million.
16th St., 5912-David Overton to James H. and Sharon S. Taylor, $500,000.
17th St., 1916, No. 509-Andre M. Mura to John Vrolyk, $485,000.
18th St., 1601, No. 315-Terence A. Gerace to Adegboyega Adejana, $260,000.
21st St., 1280, No. 501-Richard Martin to Neil and Leeann Chiappa, $429,000.
27th St., 1230-Stanley and Rhoda Fischer to Roberto De Jesus, $3 million.
34th St., 2915-Bradley D. and Laura L. Belt to Steven M. and Sharon H. Cady, $1.83 million.
39th St., 2813-Paul A. and Sarah A. Kuenstler to Nathaniel L. and Alexa M. Poteet, $1.42 million.
Anacostia Rd., 1100-Clear Sky Properties Corp. Nyasha Johnson, $399,999.
B St., 5502-Jas Holdings Corp. to Jalen Porter, $378,750.
Carolina Ave. S., 1345-John Piernikowski and Kelly K. Pitchford to Stephen Goldsmith, $1.08 million.
Chicago St., 1121-Estate of James Washington and Lucille Washington to David Eilets, $300,000.
D St., 1624-Charles J. and Katherine L. Swartz to Alexander P. and Catheryn M. Moscoso, $665,000.
E St., 1444-Beverly C. Lumpkin to Nicholas Jonathan and Xinzhe Huang Cheng, $736,800.
Gorman Terr., 4339-Kim F. Williams to Talmadge B. Wilson, $220,000.
Independence Ave., 1823-Dilan Investment Corp. to Monica L. and Michael Rabin, $908,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1312-Peter B. and Catherine W. Bishop to Caitlin and Camden Nunery, $945,000.
Morris Rd., 1398-Sung Jin Kim to Victor K. Purcell II, $505,000.
Oakwood St., 452-Reyes Services Corp. to John Mark King and Whitney Mirts, $455,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 3861, No. B-MJ Properties Corp. to Rogeria Westbrooks, $179,000.
Southern Ave., 3918, No. A-Federal National Mortgage Association to Johnnie O. Johnson, $147,500.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 14B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Jeanita Marion Brown, $326,193.
Upsal St., 754-FLB Properties Corp. to Nathaniel Kyle Jones and Renata Marcela Pinedo Castellanos, $370,000.
Walter St., 1209-William V. Porteous to Jacob Burton Varn and Megan Leon Bailey, $804,500.
Sixth St., 4601-Tracy L. Thompson to Nancy E. Neal, $290,000.
14th St., 340-Noble Real Estate Solutions Corp. to Courtney C. and Andrew D. Simmons, $949,000.
17th St., 339-Arthur Donald Willis to Jesse R. Greaves, $935,000.
22nd St., 1437-Elizabeth M. Thomas to Marian M. Horton, $345,000.
M St., 300, No. N515-Kerry L. Ross to Connie L. Parks and Vicki L. White, $424,000.