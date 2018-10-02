District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1507-Ginger Moored and Teague Lyons to Nishan and Alicia L. Halim, $855,500.

Bennett Pl., 1948-Fernando Martinez to Daniel Scott and Samantha Southerland Nobles, $551,500.

Bryant St., 1384-Angela Holmes to Sean Andrew Young, $270,000.

Capitol St. N., 2907-James T. Terburg to Richard Travis Oakley, $665,000.

Corbin Pl., 1310-Brandon and Laura Kirkham to Carolyn and Adam Fisher, $820,000.

E St., 1620-E Street Condominiums Corp. to Gabriel A. Illingworth, $379,900.

Edson Pl., 4226-Nakeisha Neal Jones to Douglas D. McEachern, $203,000.

Evarts St., 1223-James and Paula J. McMillian to Maria Rachel and Damien P. Coor, $610,000.

Jay St., 4320-Lily Elliot to Carlos Lopez, $245,000.

L St., 640-Estate of Sylvia E. Whitfield and Coretta L. Tillman to Jackson Jack Zheng, $800,000.

Lexington Pl., 619-619 Lexington Pl. Corp. to Christopher Patrick Miller and Jennifer Campbell, $1.7 million.

Madison St., 18-SC Holdings Corp. to Theodore R. and Parinda George, $780,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 703-Byron Tyler Manco to Daniel P. and Kevin C. Julian, $775,000.

Montello Ave., 1414-Arthur Chan and Christopher Kearney to Yesel and Brian K. Lee, $685,000.

Newton St., 1616-Shana L. Fulton and Thomas Finigan to Kimberly Chang, $776,000.

Patricia Roberts Harris Pl., 2510-Lillian T. Durham to Yelena Zeru and Petros Abraha, $549,000.

R St., 13, No. 1-Michael Anthony and Brynne Marie Harold to Kyle S. Hauptman, $625,000.

Sheriff Rd., 5116-Estate of Alma Martha Brown and Paule G. Levadas to Armando Sanchez, $275,000.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3286-Dustin C. Dumbravo and Rosalyn McCoy to Deanna J. Williams, $570,000.

Vista St., 3036-Odeh Properties Corp. to Alexander C. Xavier and Michael N. Solem, $729,000.

Second St., 1921, No. 102-Jennifer Webb and John Skuletich to Ilya Yefimovich Tovbis and Vera Yanovskaya, $501,100.

Third St., 2619-Sylvesteral Lynch to Patrick and Sarah Snouffer, $535,000.

Fifth St., 1210-Sarah E. Gardner and Brendan R. Bell to Joshua Scott and Jennifer Truong Sayers, $725,000.

10th St., 4822-Jared Edmonds to Jonathan and Sarah Rice Scott, $600,000.

12th St., 315, No. 102-Christopher and Thomas Dingus to Rosa T. Katz and Joshua R. Shade, $553,900.

14th St., 2209-Katherine S. Sawyer and William Swanson to Neil Lee, $365,000.

17th St., 333-Mark W. and Heather C. Morton to Marco Antonio and Sherri Pineyro, $720,000.

20th St., 647-Brooke Howell to Jamie Elizabeth and Ryan Shreve Kessler, $390,000.

23rd Pl., 518-Bateman Builders Corp. to Anil K. Vanama and Brandon L. Arnold, $730,000.

52nd St., 855-Rosalyn Fayette Morgan-Smith to Sheila Murphy, $279,000.

Northwest

Arkansas Ave., 4511-Emily and Zachary Slavin to Erin and Jacob Bakst, $855,000.

Biltmore St., 1937-Alan B. and Anne S. Morrison to Douglas Ireland, $1.88 million.

California St., 1860-Megan M. Siczek to Margot D. Lamson, $379,000.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 605-Shaun Snyder to Harriet and Bruce Yellin, $257,500.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 606W-Suzanne Chernauskas to Shohreh Homayoun-Salimi, $332,500.

Chapin St., 1436, No. B-Paul Skowronek and Claudia Erica Newman to Ardan Marinovic and Giorgia Demarchi, $630,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 323-Russell V. and Jenelle M. Dennis to Kristina Solum, $440,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 304-Matthew John Deskiewicz to Nicole Marie Sofarelli, $330,000.

Corcoran St., 1528-John J. Martin and Katherine L. Fitzhugh to Brett Smith Sylvester and Xing Chen, $2.05 million.

Decatur St., 841-Dominique Brown Corp. to Stacey A. Aguiar and David D. Cavalcante, $760,000.

Dent Pl., 3020, No. 22W-Jane Cocke Berkeley to Timothy Taylor and Susan Terese Kelly, $625,000.

E St., 915, No. 611-Victor V. Machado to Vanessa and Dan Mekpong, $454,000.

Embassy Park Dr., 4230-Estate of John P. Brown and John P. Brown Jr. to Giorgio Moreni and Chiara Melucci, $805,000.

F St., 912, No. 907-Lisa Michelle Beale to William Willingham, $725,000.

Florida Ave., 929, No. 5002-Aaron J. Goldstein to Manuel Stuart, $550,000.

H St., 2401, No. 215-R. Premo and B. Zelena Jagdeo to Richard and Wendy Vasse, $307,000.

Harvard St., 1639-Michael Sachse and Erin Segal to Brian C. Vargas and Stefanie Yoselle, $1.62 million.

Illinois Ave., 4915-Chelsea Sousa to Lauren W. and Jonathan C. Jenrich, $695,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1745, No. 201-Stephanie Cheng to Tobias Werner, $585,000.

L St., 1101, No. 602-Forrest G. Read IV to Alexander F. Mourant, $350,000.

Legation St., 3015-Thomas F. and Maree D. Simms to Saiqa Panjsheri and John Benevelli, $845,000.

Madison St., 216-Emma O. Santis to William Joseph McMonagle Jr. and Erica Lee Mosher, $575,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 408-Allison E. Mason to Nicholas P. and Sheriann R. Stromann, $699,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. 5014-Estate of Priscilla Alden Young and Janvier C. Young to George N. and Nicole L. Cannizzaro, $370,000.

Milmarson Pl., 18-Reyes Services Corp.to Alicia Alfred, $605,000.

N St., 2130, No. 201-Red Twig Corp. to Cara S. Emura, $271,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1940-Richard A. Carbonaro to William A. and Cindy L. Freebairn, $1.14 million.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 512-Jaime Aparicio to Mary E. Phillips, $424,800.

Newton St., 1708, No. 101-Gabor Ujvari to Daniel Michael Maxwell, $280,000.

Oliver St., 3040-Stephen L. Cochran and estate of Joan P. Husted to Ikeogu Imo and Sirahwaty Hum, $925,000.

Ordway St., 2729, No. 1-Barry Bauman to Stephanie Lee and Stanley John Hammond, $384,750.

P St., 2461-Roger F. Wattendorf and Sandra M. Hill to Nathan F. White, $1.28 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 409-Thomas R. Vanblaricom to Shelley Anne Lebon, $390,000.

Plymouth St., 1920-John and Sara M. Thorne to Sheldon M. Jones and Sherlonda D. Goode-Jones, $1.62 million.

Prospect St., 3251, No. 408-Kenneth and Marjorie Reger to Frederic B. Powers III, $555,000.

Randolph Pl., 62-Bryan A. Moll to Elan Schnitzer and Alexis Katzelnick-Wise, $815,000.

Reno Rd., 4319-Nicholas J. and Randi M. Larson to Davinia Levy Molner and Benjamin Dov Weiner, $1.35 million.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 614-Town and Country Builders Corp. to James P. Kennedy, $732,000.

Sutton Pl., 3201, No. D-Jennifer Iwu to Julie A. Edwards, $715,000.

Taylor St., 804, No. 401-Genelle R. Francis to Sarah Jennings Rosenberg, $496,000.

Tilden St., 3020-Christopher Willie and Janet Rogers Sten to Mary Eliza Reilly, $639,900.

Underwood St., 1360-Brenda B. White Millard to Jordan and Lisa Nelms, $730,000.

V St., 1390, No. 415-Souleymane and Adele Traore to Mark Kelner and Margarita Litvak-Kelner, $550,000.

W St., 4100, No. 210-Adam Santo-Donato Croglia to Rebecca Rouse Turner, $318,000.

Willard St., 1736, No. 103-Karen A. Blackistone to Eser Yildirim and Eileen Marie Marutiak, $450,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 907-Margaret Elizabeth Trujillo Brandi Cherry, $235,000.

First St., 5017-Henlak 2 Corp. to Abel Jembere, $582,670.

Eighth St., 6320-Annie Marie Hill to Alex A. Compton and Aude Lebesgue, $501,000.

10th St., 1215-Amber McDonald to Lindsey B. Schneider, $575,000.

11th St., 2101, No. 501-Shohreh Homayoun-Salimi to Brian Michael Curtin, $705,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 412-Minh N. Dinh to Brandon and Mitchell H. Stark, $375,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 810-Murat Durdag to James McGuire, $500,000.

16th St., 1905-Rita Chan to John Murphy Chenault and Wendy Anne Cohen, $1.72 million.

16th St., 5912-David Overton to James H. and Sharon S. Taylor, $500,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 509-Andre M. Mura to John Vrolyk, $485,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 315-Terence A. Gerace to Adegboyega Adejana, $260,000.

21st St., 1280, No. 501-Richard Martin to Neil and Leeann Chiappa, $429,000.

27th St., 1230-Stanley and Rhoda Fischer to Roberto De Jesus, $3 million.

34th St., 2915-Bradley D. and Laura L. Belt to Steven M. and Sharon H. Cady, $1.83 million.

39th St., 2813-Paul A. and Sarah A. Kuenstler to Nathaniel L. and Alexa M. Poteet, $1.42 million.

Southeast

Anacostia Rd., 1100-Clear Sky Properties Corp. Nyasha Johnson, $399,999.

B St., 5502-Jas Holdings Corp. to Jalen Porter, $378,750.

Carolina Ave. S., 1345-John Piernikowski and Kelly K. Pitchford to Stephen Goldsmith, $1.08 million.

Chicago St., 1121-Estate of James Washington and Lucille Washington to David Eilets, $300,000.

D St., 1624-Charles J. and Katherine L. Swartz to Alexander P. and Catheryn M. Moscoso, $665,000.

E St., 1444-Beverly C. Lumpkin to Nicholas Jonathan and Xinzhe Huang Cheng, $736,800.

Gorman Terr., 4339-Kim F. Williams to Talmadge B. Wilson, $220,000.

Independence Ave., 1823-Dilan Investment Corp. to Monica L. and Michael Rabin, $908,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1312-Peter B. and Catherine W. Bishop to Caitlin and Camden Nunery, $945,000.

Morris Rd., 1398-Sung Jin Kim to Victor K. Purcell II, $505,000.

Oakwood St., 452-Reyes Services Corp. to John Mark King and Whitney Mirts, $455,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3861, No. B-MJ Properties Corp. to Rogeria Westbrooks, $179,000.

Southern Ave., 3918, No. A-Federal National Mortgage Association to Johnnie O. Johnson, $147,500.

Talbert St., 1262, No. 14B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Jeanita Marion Brown, $326,193.

Upsal St., 754-FLB Properties Corp. to Nathaniel Kyle Jones and Renata Marcela Pinedo Castellanos, $370,000.

Walter St., 1209-William V. Porteous to Jacob Burton Varn and Megan Leon Bailey, $804,500.

Sixth St., 4601-Tracy L. Thompson to Nancy E. Neal, $290,000.

14th St., 340-Noble Real Estate Solutions Corp. to Courtney C. and Andrew D. Simmons, $949,000.

17th St., 339-Arthur Donald Willis to Jesse R. Greaves, $935,000.

22nd St., 1437-Elizabeth M. Thomas to Marian M. Horton, $345,000.

Southwest

M St., 300, No. N515-Kerry L. Ross to Connie L. Parks and Vicki L. White, $424,000.