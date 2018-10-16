District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Clay St., 4204-Maxine C. Jenkins and estate of Dolores Laney Sawyer and to Jean R. Augustin, $180,000.

D St., 510-Beaulah Inc. to Colter and Brittany Carambio, $750,000.

Douglas St., 1725-Forty Acres Realty Corp. to Christina Eury, $710,000.

Eads St., 3443-Beverly Hill and Anthony Brown to Timothy T. Mitchell, $188,852.

Emerson St., 644-Jose Erik and Marisa C. Gomez to Megan Margaret Siczek, $520,591.

Half Moon Pl., 2176-30th Street Crescent Corp. to Kinae Kelly, $350,346.

Jay St., 5329-Stephanie A. Lyon to Ericka S. Cuvilie, $221,000.

L St., 1629, No. 203-Daniel Mason-D’Croz and Ana Ximena Alvis Gonzales to Shriram B. Chauhan, $415,000.

Lyman Pl., 1709-Jonathan Corey Stevens to Jennifer Crystal and Steven P. Mika, $469,900.

Maryland Ave., 1245-Kathryn Irene Conway and Anthony Samuel Gauthier to Frank Cartwright Weiland, $630,000.

Meade St., 5017-MTGLQ Investors to Hamidreza and Shahin Hajmomenian, $210,000.

Myrtle Ave., 2815-Dorene Haney and estate of Robert Porter Jr. to Kwajo Oteng-Agipong, $310,000.

Ord St., 4407-Sherry L. Davis and estate of Josephine Dargin to Ebony Fitchue, $315,000.

Queens Chapel Terr., 4852-Kilmurry Properties Corp. to John G. Heermans and Jessie D. Davis, $680,000.

Regent Pl., 553-Nicholas Chaillan to Samuel R. Lehman and Jennifer H. Klein, $816,000.

Staples St., 1405-3615 11th St. NW Corp. to Tracey L. Perkins and Elias Fox, $371,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1653, No. 4-Lundy Khoy to Daniel Bartine Lambert, $265,000.

Webster St., 1347-Taz Corp. to Lesley Anne Heagen, $632,500.

Third St., 21-Peter R. Sherer and Marilu Pittman-Sherer to Julia Tamulis and Justin Mirabal, $1.21 million.

Ninth St., 327, No. TH3-Eric G. and Kelda Kast Reimers to Thomas M. and Donna A. McNamara, $1.76 million.

11th St., 206-125 13th St. NE Corp. to Derek Allen and Abigail Robertson, $1.27 million.

18th St., 601-Joy Ira Corp. to Andrew W. Burnett and Sarah K. Robinson, $599,900.

21st St., 510-Evral V. Pryce to Mason M. and Christopher E. Hines, $575,000.

23rd Pl., 552-Micon Corp. to Garland and Jordan Perkins, $675,000.

34th St., 405-319 W Corp. to Janice N. Nsor, $405,000.

61st St., 424-Estate of Leroy Daniels and Gemma Antoine-Belton to Charles Clark, $223,250.

Northwest

Aspen St., 1416-Daniel Bumpus and Elizabeth Schiller to Kimberly W. and Charles R. Haggart, $741,500.

Butternut St., 422, No. 103-Evergeen Corp. to Shahin and Ibadete Malsi, $187,690.

Cathedral Ave., 4101-Guenter and Ilse Lewy to Anne B. Drissel, $405,000.

Champlain St., 2301, No. 301-Tae Jong and Jung Ran Lim to Andrew J. and Taylor D. Friedman, $716,900.

Columbia Rd., 1106, No. 203-Michelle M. Godwin to Avery N. Nunez, $257,750.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 628-Simone Braithwaite to Raslan Moutraji, $265,000.

Corey Pl., 3714-Shelley Huchel and Brett Guiley to Matteo Glen Capoluongo, $1.55 million.

Delafield Pl., 458-Belle and Associates Corp. to Edward Matthew and Danielle Adams Smotkin, $650,000.

Dumbarton St., 2704-G.B.and Aristy V. Joiner to Robert H. Van Der Leer, $1.12 million.

Euclid St., 907, No. 101-Alinafe Matenda to Sara M. Flood, $350,000.

Florida Ave., 964-Catherine Krizan and Kendall G. Clark to Benjamin Stern, $700,000.

Garfield St., 2617-Grace P. Grohs and Rosina J. Musumeci to Sascha Meinrath and Stephanie Taylor, $1.36 million.

Georgia Ave., 4800, No. 105-Daniel and Katie Riddle to Derek John Mulhern, $420,000.

Harvard St., 610-Dilan Investment Corp. to Jason and Yeganeh Rezaian, $864,000.

Ingraham St., 817-Linda Silvestri to Deborah Horan, $670,000.

K St., 1150, No. 809-Yue Fan Ren to Randy and Samantha Fifield, $605,000.

Kalorama Rd., 2017, No. 4-Jennifer L. Clinton to Karim Fawaz and Lama Bou Mjahed, $825,000.

Kenyon St., 1318-Estate of Joan C. Rajah and Antoine Allen to Armando Almanza and Tracy Baumgardner, $1.12 million.

Lamont St., 1837-Kerry C. Duggan and Jason Lloyd Velez to Cheryl M. Tanski, $450,000.

Longfellow St., 110-Michael Stewart Dodson and Tenille Nicole Tracy to Francesco De Simone and Donna Caterina Esposito, $650,000.

Longfellow St., 1302-Beverly B. Jones to Jonathan Grant and Elizabeth R. Purves, $595,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 917-Zheng Lin to Annarose Jacob and John C. Perrino, $440,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. 305-Brian J. Andrews to Georgina Lowell Coolidge, $440,000.

Meridian Pl., 1354, No. 1-1354 Meridian Loan Corp. to Eunice Silver, $625,000.

Morton St., 777, No. 101-Morton Unit A Corp. to Kara Johnson, $785,000.

N St., 3315-Lighthouse I Corp. to Margot E. Roux, $3 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 3529-Van Hoang Nguyen and Thanh Truong to Keith D. and Jessica Doxtater, $712,000.

New York Ave., 76, No. 102-Linda Marie Washington to Adbul Azeez, $275,000.

O St., 405, No. 2-David A. Knight to Benjamin John Everett and Lindsay Alexandra Schaub, $885,000.

Otis Pl., 1327, No. 3-Seth A. Quinn and Ruth B. Stevenson to Thomas Fredrick Planert and Marin Cogan, $550,000.

Park Rd., 547-Leigh Properties Corp. to Michelle Beth Weinberger and Abraham Mandel Shultz, $709,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 701, No. 1205-Mary Clancy to Lin Ding, $399,999.

Porter St., 2902, No. 53-Michael Clarke and Norman Jenkins to Alley Estelle Ronaldi, $390,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 207-Olivia M. Lopez and Augusto Lopez-Claros to Michael T. Hernandez, $432,000.

Q St., 3419-Susan E. Lloyd to S. Scott Stewart, $1.73 million.

R St., 1429, No. A-Donald Soifer to Jason Allen Weaver and Nicola Vesco, $792,500.

Rhode Island Ave., 18-Diane S. Rosenberg and Henok Araya to Ovrang Sohrabi, $795,000.

Sheridan St., 1329-Aljunior and Iris Murphy to Brenden Michael Ward Chaney and Sara Elizabeth Curtin, $650,000.

Sutton Pl., 3293, No. C-Parool K. Shah to Naureen M. and Andrew N. Mathew, $680,000.

Van Ness St., 3540-Cynthia L. Wimmer to Yusuf M. and Ceyda A. Maisami, $1.7 million.

W St., 12-Kartik N. and Sravya Venguswamy to Peter Braunohler and Katherine Sheridan Stewart, $953,500.

Watson Pl., 3900-Joshua Brown-Clay and Jill Denise Eriksson to Charles E. Butterworth and Primrose P. Tishman, $565,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 608-Rakesh K. and Sushma Sahni to Maryam Kavianpour, $355,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3024, No. 203-Tiffin Tebodo to Kenneth Suna, $305,000.

First St., 1718, No. 6-Michael C. McNulty and Marisa J. Rivero to Colin T. Reardon, $490,000.

Second St., 1700, No. 9-Lena E. Kukelhaus to Michael Clarke and Rachel Sarnacki, $430,000.

Fourth St., 1714-Thomas Ernest and Lina Germaine Allen to Mark J. Scott, $795,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 734-Thomas and Dorothy L. Belcher to Ann Marie and Bradley Grant Bledsoe Downes, $345,000.

Ninth St., 4922-David H. Sheon and Michael D. Fishman to James K. Seward and Cynthia S. Adams, $725,000.

11th St., 1111, No. 208-Sarah E. Hancur to Chapin K. Gregor and Caitlin E. Tweed, $634,000.

12th St., 1308, No. C-Abra E. Edwards to Harini N. Kidambi, $520,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 1016-Joanna M. Heumann to Jon Carter Bass, $379,500.

13th St., 3511, No. 403-Nicholas E. Florek to Kristina L. Mascelli, $434,900.

14th St., 3415-3415 14th Corp. to Jeremy V. Haynes and Sarah E. Powers, $599,000.

16th St., 1730, No. 4-Peter J. Luciano and Thomas A. Sams to Trevor D. Mills and Melissa R. Alpert, $519,900.

16th St., 2901, No. 504-Atul Garg to Danielle Gonzalez, $650,000.

17th St., 1514-Gene Sirlouis and Ramon Amon to Janet and Mira Brown, $599,950.

17th St., 2331-Daniel E. and Alissa R. Mickelson to Walter Richard and Katherine Einhorn, $699,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 808-Jean F. Adelson to Robert Lathrop and Neal S. Davis, $255,000.

20th St., 2220-Estate of Raymond W. Kruse to Susanna Supalla, $365,000.

22nd St., 1616-David R. Neubauer and Heather M. Kave to Andrei and Luiza Iancu, $2.54 million.

30th St., 5511-Roger S. Rihm and Christina R. Sprague to Riccardo De Marchi Trevisan and Lauren E. Chiarello, $1.16 million.

44th St., 4914-Ralph and Sylvia M. Block to Matthew Paul Wilson and Nicole K. Marquess Wilson, $879,000.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 718-Carpenters of Georgetown Investment Group to Adekemi Olufunmilayo Akingboye, $490,100.

Astor Pl., 5345-Mahedere A. Maalem to Shari C. Daniel, $375,000.

Central Ave., 5070-Bessie Lorraine Evans-Connor to Matthew C. and Kellyn J. Pearson, $315,000.

Congress Pl., 1480-Iris Tyler to Danielle Laura Sigwalt and Christopher Anthony Roberson, $275,000.

D St., 5323-Shannon L. Taylor to Thomas Edward Moore, $455,000.

Ely Pl., 4028-Dap Homes Corp. to Brandon J. Peart and Tiffany N. Law, $426,000.

Gainesville St., 1824-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Karel Rommel Leon Castillo and Francisco Bustinza, $248,000.

Howard Rd., 1425-Christina L. Graham to Natedra P. Jones, $275,000.

Ives Pl., 1436-1436 Ives Pl. Corp. to Kimberly Lyn and Jason Lee Cragg, $715,000.

Knox St., 2712-Joan T. Frederick to Deqin Zheng and Jin Chen, $320,000.

Mississippi Ave., 111-Darryl L. Webb to Theiline Gborkorquellie, $445,000.

Nash Pl., 3454-Reliance Group Corp. to Mowaffak Al-Hamad, $580,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1306, No. 1-Martin Schuh to James Trenton Tidwell and Carly Sooyun Novick Clark, $550,000.

Potomac Ave., 1301-1301 Potomac Ave Corp. to Matthew Howard Lampert, $765,000.

Savannah St., 1110, No. 32-Bp-Savannah Corp. to Erika Nicole White, $190,000.

Talbert St., 1262, No. 4B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Jamie Victoria Lee, $926,193.

W St., 1524-Jesse A. Rispus to Johnny Rhodes Jr., $212,000.

Third St., 610, No. 1-Michelle A. Heslin to Evelyn Boland, $265,000.

12th St., 239-John S. and Monica Leibovitz to Kundan Karkhanis and Natalie Geisler, $1.11 million.

15th St., 245, No. 201-Alexander J. Fishman and Katherine L. Cassling to Lindsay McCormick and Jonathan C. Kelley, $516,245.

51st St., 726-Succor Corp. to Mark Prysler, $309,000.

Southwest

Delaware Ave., 1301-Stephanie Anne and Nathan Andrew Hess to Patricia Schans, $347,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S104-Paul A. Joice to Katryna Carter, $280,000.

Fourth St., 1425, No. A506-George Kenneth Butterfield Jr. to Alvin L. Pittman, $750,000.