Anacostia Rd., 18-Kimberly L. Rice to Sophonias D. Gurmu, $380,000.
Brooks St., 5118-Estate of Joseph H. Fisher and Joyce Fisher Thomas to Yun Sook Lee, $265,000.
Chancellor’s Way, 3115-Aileen N. Chase to Wardlow Benson and Ashley Simpson, $830,000.
Clay St., 4223-Charles N. Frangis to Terrance Woodbury, $395,000.
D St., 2016, No. 5-Julio L. Rivera Cabrera to Gary S. Whidby, $210,500.
Downing St., 1332-Jeffrey L. Pate Jr. to Joshua Morgan Osborne and Caitlin Elizabeth Rotchford, $544,000.
Eads St., 5701-Chromarc Contracting Corp. to Kendra T. Ball, $310,000.
Emerson St., 1239-A-1 Developments Corp. to Amanda Zongrone and Bryan Davis Sobel, $570,000.
Faraday Pl., 1225-Ace Home Offer Corp. to Megan and Michael B. Hubbard, $567,000.
G St., 1409, No. 26-Lemeneh Tefera to Laura Bain, $517,500.
Hawthorne Dr., 3169-Rodney C. Pratt to Amponsah Nkansah, $360,000.
Isherwood St., 1602, No. 3-Mark Joseph Manley and Jessica Zippin to Emily Ruesch, $324,700.
Jefferson St., 661-Willco Properties Corp. to Jessica and James Thurman, $565,000.
Kennedy St., 700-Green River Development Inc. and Christopher Hauser to Juliana R. Hall and Reid Contini, $532,500.
Lawrence St., 1409-Stephen and Skye Earls Replogle to Harlan Elliott Lieberman-Berg, $850,000.
M St., 1707-Estate of Edgar Vernon and Leslie Anderson to Regina I. Grigsby, $332,750.
Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4915, No. B02-Annie Gene Barber to Monique McCray, $85,000.
Otis St., 1429-Michelle A. Monroe to Elizabeth Ann Striebel and Nathan Edward Riska, $735,000.
Quincy Pl., 15-Capital Home Buyers Inc. to Erin Elizabeth Lynch and John Jerry Robinson, $749,900.
Regent Pl., 559-Margaret M. Ebrahim and Jorge H. Gonzalez to John Christian Osborne and Megan Louise Frisk, $755,000.
Taylor St., 1338-U.S. Bank and Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Jarra and Ziky Ababiya, $514,500.
Tuckerman St., 151-Gregory Maye to Scott B. Wilson, $465,000.
Fourth St., 2112-Denise W. Berry to Lorena R. Cedeno-Zambrano, $550,000.
Seventh St., 3310-Benjamin J. Demick and Brandy B. Blevins to Amelia and Stephen Dougherty, $885,000.
10th St., 127-Estate of Mary Scallin Arrighi and Dana B. Arrighi to Edward Martin Mann and Anna Karni, $1.02 million.
14th Pl., 633-Charles W. Dawson to Madeline Gitomer and Samantha Jacoby, $760,000.
15th St., 109, No. 1-Avery Bradford Ouellette and Daniel Lawrence Glasson to Michael Spencer Hermann, $490,000.
24th St., 3302-Kathleen and Donald Fulp to Andrew Frederick and Lara L. Jaffke, $595,000.
35th St., 26-RAO & Webster Real Estate Corp. to Arnold Shayne Kelley, $298,697.
Argyle Terr., 4311-Harcourt R. Burns III and Michael W. Cover to Carolyn A. Berry, $998,000.
Belmont Rd., 1919, No. 77-Lauren H. MacMillan to Douglas M. Smith, $565,000.
Butternut St., 612-Jesse M. and Danielle Lanier Burwwell to Arthur R. Traynor III and Katherine J. Heffernan, $850,000.
Caroline St., 1521-John P. Whall to Paul Sonne and Courtney Weaver, $1.12 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1022E-Laura H. Jack to Jimmie B. Vaught and Irene B. Glowinski, $292,000.
Champlain St., 2328, No. 413-Kristine R. Belisle to Farideh and Safa Iranpour, $455,000.
Clifton St., 1420, No. 401-Cartus Financial Corp. to Cammeron Harper Girvin, $425,000.
Columbia Rd., 1421, No. 103-Nora F. Toiv to Robert F. and Tracy J. Pezzella, $426,500.
Connecticut Ave., 3901, No. 303-Karin A. Rosemblatt and Hector J. Parada to Martin P. and Deena B. Margolies, $642,500.
Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 108-Scott William and Kristy Ann Disch to Jason B. Levine, $407,500.
D St., 631, No. 1032-Sergey Malkov to Jeffrey D. and Dawnmarie D. Sanok, $456,000.
Delafield Pl., 611-Bellux Investment Inc. to Rachna Arora and Adam J. Seip, $850,000.
E St., 616, No. 623-Anita L. Lopez and Steven P. Labossiere to Mohammad T. Kushan and Meredith Grey, $586,500.
Euclid St., 1333, No. PH-3-Mark and Danielle Gilbert to Lauren Christine Stabile, $857,500.
Fulton St., 3919, No. 2-Fulton Land Trust to Katherine I. Goodall, $725,000.
Gate Rd. N., 1461-Deirdre W. Allen to Kanya A. Bennett and Edger R. Burch II, $800,000.
Girard St., 732, No. 1-George A. Naya and Christine M. Ryu to Ademuyiwa T. and Portia R. Bamiduro, $710,000.
Irving St., 430, No. 1-Zachary T. and Rebecca Lynn Hipps to Mark Pituch and Zoe Pond-McPherson, $292,500.
K St., 1150, No. 911-Estate of Samuel A. Ulanow and Blanche S. Ulanow to Louis P. Wong, $570,000.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 417-Katherine Lazenby to Jonathan Lim and Carina Song, $620,000.
Lanier Pl., 1705-Erin Talkington to Kenneth Bradford-Roy, $325,000.
Loughboro Rd., 5037-John W. Struchen and Patricia K. Christ to Jillayne S. and William J. Rogers, $1.75 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1306-Jonathan W. Topping to Dana Gittings, $575,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 216-Amos N. Jones to Cameron B. Schupp, $270,000.
Meridian Pl., 1406-James Kerrigan to Jerome E. Lamy and Wilfried H. Zeisler, $699,000.
N St., 1300, No. 104-George D. Young to Paul Justin Tuck and Amanda Kurtz-Tuck, $420,000.
Nebraska Ave., 5211-Robert Bunn and the Patricia Kepple Stevenson to Stephen Laudato and Rozhin Penjweini, $685,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 3604-Waverly L. Vaughan and Pamela Maynard to Kameron Kang, $675,000.
New York Ave., 437, No. 903-Robert A. Petrick to Harith Frangoul, $490,000.
Ontario Rd., 2426, No. 101-Matthew C. Eanes and Travis Hunnings to Mary Cathleen Cunningham and Matthew Garland Ogren, $595,000.
P St., 1718, No. T3-Elizabeth Cholls to Laci McCandless, $364,000.
Park Rd., 1451, No. 315-Eric E. Pearce to Ali Ameri, $215,000.
Porter St., 3020-Christopher Holly to Kyle and Natasha Daly, $363,000.
Q St., 1615, No. 403-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Amanda Paulk, $437,000.
Quebec St., 3527-Emily Dubreuil Porter and Justin Bolman to Matthew J. Strangfeld and Alison Laporte-Oshiro, $1.07 million.
R St., 3513-David P. Dunleavy and David G. Schacht to Nicholas E. Jette and Jennifer N. Weissman, $1.24 million.
Rhode Island Ave., 440, No. 104-Jamal N. Simmons to Keegan Elliot and Caitlin Tallent Hines, $572,000.
Rittenhouse St., 1417-Estate of Percy L. Smith Jr. and Jonathan Lanyi to Nicholas Alexander Williams and Marcus Anthony Johnson, $443,000.
S St., 900, No. 2-Delores Satterfield and Olivia O’Neal to Aiman Eltahir and Taha El Tahir Taha, $552,000.
Sherman Ave., 2608, No. 103-Dana Gumbs to Alexandra P. Hyman, $310,500.
T St., 1621, No. 307-Katherine D. and Robert F. Garry to Sara Geist, $399,000.
Tewkesbury Pl., 1314-Michael Bayard and Travis Putvain to Brigid DeCoursey and Ely Pua Bondoc, $749,900.
U St., 64, No. 1-Amt Homes Corp. to Danielle Marie Darby and Susan Brooks, $815,000.
Upshur St., 1701-Arya Residences Corp. to Michelle Mesen and Mario Di Filippo, $1.21 million.
Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 802-Amanda Cao to Saadia Lakhdim, $505,000.
W St., 1220-George M. Ceaser Jr. to Anne M. Hall, $992,000.
Webster St., 113-Marisa Uchin and Molly Kelly to Daniel Eric and Alissa Rachel Mickelson, $750,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2141, No. 604-Hussain Abdul Hussain and Rola Abdul-Latif to Shayna and Lydia Alexander Cook, $490,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3211, No. 001-Adams Wisconsin Corp. to Edwin R. Zayas, $281,000.
First St., 1929, No. 105-Roberta J. Berlin and Shaun Frazier to Kathleen K. Jost, $315,000.
Second St., 2201, No. 32-Kevin M. Lynch to Mary Kay Snyder, $295,000.
Fifth St., 5110-Jc and R. Contractors Inc. to Kraig and Betsy Reiber, $760,000.
Eighth St., 1910, No. 2-Tiffany Gannon to Michael S. Stanek, $725,000.
12th St., 2001, No. 107-Steffen Oeser to Daniel L. Rodkey, $455,000.
13th St., 1300, No. 305-DavidA. Chianese to Robert M. and Reinhard Michael Schlegel, $910,000.
14th St., 3525, No. 2-Congressional 3525 14th Street Corp. to Megan and Evan Panayi, $525,000.
16th St., 1821, No. 101-1821 Sixteenth Street Associates to Julian Rude, $220,500.
16th St., 2901, No. 603-Stephen C. Cosimano to Patrick and Sara E. Greene, $285,000.
17th St., 1526-Colleen Courtney Farrell to Melissa J. Whitney, $339,000.
17th St., 4423-Mark Stepich and estate of Noemi Stepich to Ronald Toole, $804,600.
18th St., 1701, No. 401-Philip H. Metlin and Sheryl L. Sklorman to Bhuvan Bhatnagar, $1.57 million.
20th St., 2409, No. 1090-Michael Shifter to Daniel Shaul and Sonia Munoz, $930,000.
26th St., 955, No. 111-Deborah and Sharen D. Knight to Meredith Jackson Voboril and Mercedes Jackson, $486,000.
32nd St., 1618-Raffaela Giordano and Franco Peracchi to Angie Casper, $1.55 million.
39th St., 1949-Julie Dibella and Adam M. Guthrie to Matthew Zvolenski and Jill Hicks, $935,000.
47th St., 3806-Andrew K. and Bridget Cole to Christopher H. and Vicky M. Wilkins, $1 million.
Alabama Ave., 909-909 Alabama Ave SE Corp. to Normica Tamara Izzard, $439,900.
Buena Vista Terr., 2803-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Philip M. Faxio III, $331,500.
Fendall St., 2100, No. 10-U.S. Bank and Citigroup to Mohamed Kante, $31,000.
Galen St., 1614-1614 Galen Street SE Corp. to Bonnie L. Kenna, $501,000.
Hartford St., 2832, No. 102-Wells Fargo Bank to Adetoun Olunlade, $65,000.
Hunter Pl., 2224-Gregory L. Latney to Tervin I. Caudle, $350,000.
Ivory Walters Lane, 5013-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ruby Asante, $360,000.
Mississippi Ave., 133-Estate of Gladys Marie Miller and Paul Toulouse to Larry D. and William L. Miller, $215,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 221-Jonathan L. Low to Kelly A. Popp, $369,000.
Potomac Ave., 1327-5Design Development Corp. to Haris and Loren Elizabeth Hadzimuratovic, $1.02 million.
Savannah St., 1216-Estate of Althra Ruth Mock and Darian D. Mock to Rosina Y. Gebretensai, $285,000.
Talbert Terr., 1365-RGS Residential Inc. to Auborn T. Finney, $292,500.
W St., 1763-Myra Jordan to Stephanie Cooper, $200,000.
Fifth St., 116-John F. and Zina G. Bash to Jeremy M. Root and Sharon A. Rosenfeld, $1.21 million.
13th St., 526, No. A-Dawn D. Poker to Edith L. Toms, $820,000.
19th St., 1503-B&D Services Corp. to Harris and Lindsey Ayuk-Takor, $455,000.
38th St., 2065, No. A-Angelique P. Woodson to Adela Rodriguez Gomez, $125,000.
51st St., 842-Constance Moore-Pugh to Oni Nyasha Jordan, $279,000.
Forrester St., 112-Jammie D. Spearman to Muriyd Muhammad, $280,000.
First St., 4029-Debra Ann Bigesby to Tyler Motley, $355,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. S114-Potomac Place Associates Corp. to Naomi E. Luke, $321,700.
Seventh St., 700, No. 705-Carrie L. Yauch to Kimberly Dixon, $425,000.