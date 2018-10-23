District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Anacostia Rd., 18-Kimberly L. Rice to Sophonias D. Gurmu, $380,000.

Brooks St., 5118-Estate of Joseph H. Fisher and Joyce Fisher Thomas to Yun Sook Lee, $265,000.

Chancellor’s Way, 3115-Aileen N. Chase to Wardlow Benson and Ashley Simpson, $830,000.

Clay St., 4223-Charles N. Frangis to Terrance Woodbury, $395,000.

D St., 2016, No. 5-Julio L. Rivera Cabrera to Gary S. Whidby, $210,500.

Downing St., 1332-Jeffrey L. Pate Jr. to Joshua Morgan Osborne and Caitlin Elizabeth Rotchford, $544,000.

Eads St., 5701-Chromarc Contracting Corp. to Kendra T. Ball, $310,000.

Emerson St., 1239-A-1 Developments Corp. to Amanda Zongrone and Bryan Davis Sobel, $570,000.

Faraday Pl., 1225-Ace Home Offer Corp. to Megan and Michael B. Hubbard, $567,000.

G St., 1409, No. 26-Lemeneh Tefera to Laura Bain, $517,500.

Hawthorne Dr., 3169-Rodney C. Pratt to Amponsah Nkansah, $360,000.

Isherwood St., 1602, No. 3-Mark Joseph Manley and Jessica Zippin to Emily Ruesch, $324,700.

Jefferson St., 661-Willco Properties Corp. to Jessica and James Thurman, $565,000.

Kennedy St., 700-Green River Development Inc. and Christopher Hauser to Juliana R. Hall and Reid Contini, $532,500.

Lawrence St., 1409-Stephen and Skye Earls Replogle to Harlan Elliott Lieberman-Berg, $850,000.

M St., 1707-Estate of Edgar Vernon and Leslie Anderson to Regina I. Grigsby, $332,750.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4915, No. B02-Annie Gene Barber to Monique McCray, $85,000.

Otis St., 1429-Michelle A. Monroe to Elizabeth Ann Striebel and Nathan Edward Riska, $735,000.

Quincy Pl., 15-Capital Home Buyers Inc. to Erin Elizabeth Lynch and John Jerry Robinson, $749,900.

Regent Pl., 559-Margaret M. Ebrahim and Jorge H. Gonzalez to John Christian Osborne and Megan Louise Frisk, $755,000.

Taylor St., 1338-U.S. Bank and Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Jarra and Ziky Ababiya, $514,500.

Tuckerman St., 151-Gregory Maye to Scott B. Wilson, $465,000.

Fourth St., 2112-Denise W. Berry to Lorena R. Cedeno-Zambrano, $550,000.

Seventh St., 3310-Benjamin J. Demick and Brandy B. Blevins to Amelia and Stephen Dougherty, $885,000.

10th St., 127-Estate of Mary Scallin Arrighi and Dana B. Arrighi to Edward Martin Mann and Anna Karni, $1.02 million.

14th Pl., 633-Charles W. Dawson to Madeline Gitomer and Samantha Jacoby, $760,000.

15th St., 109, No. 1-Avery Bradford Ouellette and Daniel Lawrence Glasson to Michael Spencer Hermann, $490,000.

24th St., 3302-Kathleen and Donald Fulp to Andrew Frederick and Lara L. Jaffke, $595,000.

35th St., 26-RAO & Webster Real Estate Corp. to Arnold Shayne Kelley, $298,697.

Northwest

Argyle Terr., 4311-Harcourt R. Burns III and Michael W. Cover to Carolyn A. Berry, $998,000.

Belmont Rd., 1919, No. 77-Lauren H. MacMillan to Douglas M. Smith, $565,000.

Butternut St., 612-Jesse M. and Danielle Lanier Burwwell to Arthur R. Traynor III and Katherine J. Heffernan, $850,000.

Caroline St., 1521-John P. Whall to Paul Sonne and Courtney Weaver, $1.12 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1022E-Laura H. Jack to Jimmie B. Vaught and Irene B. Glowinski, $292,000.

Champlain St., 2328, No. 413-Kristine R. Belisle to Farideh and Safa Iranpour, $455,000.

Clifton St., 1420, No. 401-Cartus Financial Corp. to Cammeron Harper Girvin, $425,000.

Columbia Rd., 1421, No. 103-Nora F. Toiv to Robert F. and Tracy J. Pezzella, $426,500.

Connecticut Ave., 3901, No. 303-Karin A. Rosemblatt and Hector J. Parada to Martin P. and Deena B. Margolies, $642,500.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 108-Scott William and Kristy Ann Disch to Jason B. Levine, $407,500.

D St., 631, No. 1032-Sergey Malkov to Jeffrey D. and Dawnmarie D. Sanok, $456,000.

Delafield Pl., 611-Bellux Investment Inc. to Rachna Arora and Adam J. Seip, $850,000.

E St., 616, No. 623-Anita L. Lopez and Steven P. Labossiere to Mohammad T. Kushan and Meredith Grey, $586,500.

Euclid St., 1333, No. PH-3-Mark and Danielle Gilbert to Lauren Christine Stabile, $857,500.

Fulton St., 3919, No. 2-Fulton Land Trust to Katherine I. Goodall, $725,000.

Gate Rd. N., 1461-Deirdre W. Allen to Kanya A. Bennett and Edger R. Burch II, $800,000.

Girard St., 732, No. 1-George A. Naya and Christine M. Ryu to Ademuyiwa T. and Portia R. Bamiduro, $710,000.

Irving St., 430, No. 1-Zachary T. and Rebecca Lynn Hipps to Mark Pituch and Zoe Pond-McPherson, $292,500.

K St., 1150, No. 911-Estate of Samuel A. Ulanow and Blanche S. Ulanow to Louis P. Wong, $570,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 417-Katherine Lazenby to Jonathan Lim and Carina Song, $620,000.

Lanier Pl., 1705-Erin Talkington to Kenneth Bradford-Roy, $325,000.

Loughboro Rd., 5037-John W. Struchen and Patricia K. Christ to Jillayne S. and William J. Rogers, $1.75 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1306-Jonathan W. Topping to Dana Gittings, $575,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 216-Amos N. Jones to Cameron B. Schupp, $270,000.

Meridian Pl., 1406-James Kerrigan to Jerome E. Lamy and Wilfried H. Zeisler, $699,000.

N St., 1300, No. 104-George D. Young to Paul Justin Tuck and Amanda Kurtz-Tuck, $420,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5211-Robert Bunn and the Patricia Kepple Stevenson to Stephen Laudato and Rozhin Penjweini, $685,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 3604-Waverly L. Vaughan and Pamela Maynard to Kameron Kang, $675,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 903-Robert A. Petrick to Harith Frangoul, $490,000.

Ontario Rd., 2426, No. 101-Matthew C. Eanes and Travis Hunnings to Mary Cathleen Cunningham and Matthew Garland Ogren, $595,000.

P St., 1718, No. T3-Elizabeth Cholls to Laci McCandless, $364,000.

Park Rd., 1451, No. 315-Eric E. Pearce to Ali Ameri, $215,000.

Porter St., 3020-Christopher Holly to Kyle and Natasha Daly, $363,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 403-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Amanda Paulk, $437,000.

Quebec St., 3527-Emily Dubreuil Porter and Justin Bolman to Matthew J. Strangfeld and Alison Laporte-Oshiro, $1.07 million.

R St., 3513-David P. Dunleavy and David G. Schacht to Nicholas E. Jette and Jennifer N. Weissman, $1.24 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 440, No. 104-Jamal N. Simmons to Keegan Elliot and Caitlin Tallent Hines, $572,000.

Rittenhouse St., 1417-Estate of Percy L. Smith Jr. and Jonathan Lanyi to Nicholas Alexander Williams and Marcus Anthony Johnson, $443,000.

S St., 900, No. 2-Delores Satterfield and Olivia O’Neal to Aiman Eltahir and Taha El Tahir Taha, $552,000.

Sherman Ave., 2608, No. 103-Dana Gumbs to Alexandra P. Hyman, $310,500.

T St., 1621, No. 307-Katherine D. and Robert F. Garry to Sara Geist, $399,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 1314-Michael Bayard and Travis Putvain to Brigid DeCoursey and Ely Pua Bondoc, $749,900.

U St., 64, No. 1-Amt Homes Corp. to Danielle Marie Darby and Susan Brooks, $815,000.

Upshur St., 1701-Arya Residences Corp. to Michelle Mesen and Mario Di Filippo, $1.21 million.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 802-Amanda Cao to Saadia Lakhdim, $505,000.

W St., 1220-George M. Ceaser Jr. to Anne M. Hall, $992,000.

Webster St., 113-Marisa Uchin and Molly Kelly to Daniel Eric and Alissa Rachel Mickelson, $750,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2141, No. 604-Hussain Abdul Hussain and Rola Abdul-Latif to Shayna and Lydia Alexander Cook, $490,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3211, No. 001-Adams Wisconsin Corp. to Edwin R. Zayas, $281,000.

First St., 1929, No. 105-Roberta J. Berlin and Shaun Frazier to Kathleen K. Jost, $315,000.

Second St., 2201, No. 32-Kevin M. Lynch to Mary Kay Snyder, $295,000.

Fifth St., 5110-Jc and R. Contractors Inc. to Kraig and Betsy Reiber, $760,000.

Eighth St., 1910, No. 2-Tiffany Gannon to Michael S. Stanek, $725,000.

12th St., 2001, No. 107-Steffen Oeser to Daniel L. Rodkey, $455,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 305-DavidA. Chianese to Robert M. and Reinhard Michael Schlegel, $910,000.

14th St., 3525, No. 2-Congressional 3525 14th Street Corp. to Megan and Evan Panayi, $525,000.

16th St., 1821, No. 101-1821 Sixteenth Street Associates to Julian Rude, $220,500.

16th St., 2901, No. 603-Stephen C. Cosimano to Patrick and Sara E. Greene, $285,000.

17th St., 1526-Colleen Courtney Farrell to Melissa J. Whitney, $339,000.

17th St., 4423-Mark Stepich and estate of Noemi Stepich to Ronald Toole, $804,600.

18th St., 1701, No. 401-Philip H. Metlin and Sheryl L. Sklorman to Bhuvan Bhatnagar, $1.57 million.

20th St., 2409, No. 1090-Michael Shifter to Daniel Shaul and Sonia Munoz, $930,000.

26th St., 955, No. 111-Deborah and Sharen D. Knight to Meredith Jackson Voboril and Mercedes Jackson, $486,000.

32nd St., 1618-Raffaela Giordano and Franco Peracchi to Angie Casper, $1.55 million.

39th St., 1949-Julie Dibella and Adam M. Guthrie to Matthew Zvolenski and Jill Hicks, $935,000.

47th St., 3806-Andrew K. and Bridget Cole to Christopher H. and Vicky M. Wilkins, $1 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 909-909 Alabama Ave SE Corp. to Normica Tamara Izzard, $439,900.

Buena Vista Terr., 2803-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Philip M. Faxio III, $331,500.

Fendall St., 2100, No. 10-U.S. Bank and Citigroup to Mohamed Kante, $31,000.

Galen St., 1614-1614 Galen Street SE Corp. to Bonnie L. Kenna, $501,000.

Hartford St., 2832, No. 102-Wells Fargo Bank to Adetoun Olunlade, $65,000.

Hunter Pl., 2224-Gregory L. Latney to Tervin I. Caudle, $350,000.

Ivory Walters Lane, 5013-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ruby Asante, $360,000.

Mississippi Ave., 133-Estate of Gladys Marie Miller and Paul Toulouse to Larry D. and William L. Miller, $215,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 221-Jonathan L. Low to Kelly A. Popp, $369,000.

Potomac Ave., 1327-5Design Development Corp. to Haris and Loren Elizabeth Hadzimuratovic, $1.02 million.

Savannah St., 1216-Estate of Althra Ruth Mock and Darian D. Mock to Rosina Y. Gebretensai, $285,000.

Talbert Terr., 1365-RGS Residential Inc. to Auborn T. Finney, $292,500.

W St., 1763-Myra Jordan to Stephanie Cooper, $200,000.

Fifth St., 116-John F. and Zina G. Bash to Jeremy M. Root and Sharon A. Rosenfeld, $1.21 million.

13th St., 526, No. A-Dawn D. Poker to Edith L. Toms, $820,000.

19th St., 1503-B&D Services Corp. to Harris and Lindsey Ayuk-Takor, $455,000.

38th St., 2065, No. A-Angelique P. Woodson to Adela Rodriguez Gomez, $125,000.

51st St., 842-Constance Moore-Pugh to Oni Nyasha Jordan, $279,000.

Southwest

Forrester St., 112-Jammie D. Spearman to Muriyd Muhammad, $280,000.

First St., 4029-Debra Ann Bigesby to Tyler Motley, $355,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S114-Potomac Place Associates Corp. to Naomi E. Luke, $321,700.

Seventh St., 700, No. 705-Carrie L. Yauch to Kimberly Dixon, $425,000.