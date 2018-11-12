A St., 1436-Kristin Ellen Yates Van Goor and David Wade Van Goor to James Patrick Lee and Jessica Baker, $980,000.
Ascot Pl., 211-Dilan Investment Corp. to Alison Nicole Szalwinski and Nathan Michael Beauchamp-Mustafaga, $718,000.
Central Ave., 4710-Kira Hall to Joseph Bonivel, $370,000.
D St., 1631-Laura W. and Jess M. Peterson to Hilary M. Moffett, $780,000.
Delafield St., 727-Sarah L. Anderson to Jeffrey David Rothblum, $500,000.
Franklin St., 1325-Rachelle Roberts to Beau Dennison and Susan Marie Rightsell, $749,900.
G St., 1119-NVP Investments Corp. and New Vision Properties Corp. to Anna S. Kushnir and Karl J. Erlandson, $1.36 million.
I St., 413-Seth Milchman to Afreen Akhter, $656,500.
Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 501-Christopher J. Guarda to David Williamson Etches, $525,000.
Otis St., 1416-Luxor Investments Corp. to Justin Tantalo and Marcella Distrutti, $1.2 million.
R St., 154-Joanne Dove and estate of Anna J. Bailey to Shahrzad Grami, $711,000.
Tennessee Ave., 406-David Levy to Vincent James and Elise Lorraine Franchino, $835,000.
Virginia Ave. W., 1656, No. 201-William C. Catoe III to Kiara Clark, $305,000.
Fifth St., 1038, No. 2-Carrie D. Diffenderfer to Harriet Laura Margaret Torry, $505,000.
Eighth St., 5077-Hive Development Corp. to Eric S. Goode and Briana A. Kerensky, $567,500.
11th St., 4921-Cathy M. Williams to William Collins and Emily Voshell, $537,500.
12th St., 5117-Dilan Investment Corp. to Francesco and Vanja Amodeo, $600,000.
15th St., 442-Samantha L. Leaf and Carrie D. Smith to Daniel and Michelle Mingrone, $770,000.
19th St., 4431-Wanda V. Brownlee and estate of Florence C. Lindsay to Paige Lispcome, $386,340.
25th Pl., 500, No. 301-Sarah A. Robinson to Ademola Randall Olade, $490,000.
34th St., 322-Ambar Jacqueline Calvillo and Cristina Rivera to Ayanna Williams, $296,500.
47th St., 149-Estate of James Curtis Young to Vasa Pupavac, $280,000.
Adams Mill Rd., 3221-James E. McPhail to Resit Burak Gecgil, $790,000.
Ashmead Pl., 2335-Judith L. Pearce and Colin S. Clark to Jane Masri, $2.05 million.
Belmont Rd., 2023-William K. and Susan X. Bortz to Axel Ernst Noel Bacumler, $1.65 million.
Buchanan St., 1320-Marco A. Esparza to Amanda E. Lewin and Tristan G. Chiappetti, $666,250.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 322W-Mad Development Corp. to Shiraz and Amreen Gillani, $341,000.
Chevy Chase Pkwy., 5222-Nicole M. and Richard L. Bates to Benjamin T. and Marine Korin, $1.02 million.
Colorado Ave., 5714-Fred W. Pagan to Jennifer Yu and David Zaidain, $746,000.
Columbia Rd., 1954, No. 306-Kerri A. Larkin to Richard W. Hertberg, $240,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 502-Rachel N. and Martin Urban to Kathryn M. Rachels, $315,000.
Corcoran St., 1837, No. 21-Deborah K. Taylor to William L. and Rita J. Garfield, $522,000.
Daniel Lane, 3026-Rose Caryn Levine to Brian C. Krevor and Katherine A.s. Krevor, $820,000.
Delafield Pl., 423-Zubin Adrianvala and Nicole Marie Denmark to Timothy Edwin and Melissa Fisher Rann, $600,000.
E St., 616, No. 510-Weichien Yang and Ho-Tang Feng to Stephanie Saulsbury, $430,000.
Euclid St., 1700, No. B6-Michael Ortiz and Megan Wilcox-Fogel to Sanaz Kumar and Lee T. White, $970,000.
Farragut St., 1314-Jana L. Denning and Aretha N. Jones to Nima Negahban and Christina Hegedus, $1.28 million.
Irving St., 1361, No. 14-Michael Scott Vinson to Jessica Himmelrich and Alexander Mendels, $630,000.
Juniper St., 1610-Peter T. and Sharman C. Edge to Emile C. Thompson and Diana C. Banks, $740,000.
Klingle St., 4500-Barclay Newlands Sharon and estate of Frances Wadsworth Sharon and to Michael R. Ortiz and Megan K. Wilcox-Fogel, $1.87 million.
L St., 2425, No. 908-Alkesh Tayal to John R. Steitz and Brooks L. Simmons, $1.2 million.
M St., 426, No. A-Gregory A. O’Dell to Fletcher T. Newton, $683,000.
Macomb St., 3039-Peter J. and Mary B. Fredlake to Carley S. Youngman, $334,500.
Military Rd., 4301, No. 202-Alagaranee and Kanagamalar Dezoysa to Michael E. Dyson, $1.32 million.
Mintwood Pl., 1843, No. 205-David M. and Rita L. Brickman to Christian Thomas and Laura J. Hofer, $525,000.
Nebraska Ave., 5500-Angela S. Wilkes and Patricia M. Fox to Seung-Chan and Mary K. Choi, $1.1 million.
New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 534-Young Robert and Monica Ewing to Jason D. Schloetzer, $654,500.
O St., 1005-Endanchy Girma to Jonathan Shapiro, $1.35 million.
O St., 3160-Bertram C. Providence to Douglas R. Stevens, $1.36 million.
Ontario Rd., 2464, No. 3-Wacap Corp. to Joseph Gizzi and Adam Kyle Johnston, $725,000.
Powhatan Pl., 501-Estate of Tyrone Whitfield and Ashok Batra to David Cooper, $415,000.
Q St., 1401, No. 301-Serena Ingre and Sean M. Gibson to William David Lawson, $630,000.
Quebec Pl., 1054-Katrina C. and Chiffon R. Graves to Jung K. Kim, $450,000.
Randolph Pl., 51, No. 304-Tracy Ann Morrison to Eliza M. Reock, $335,000.
Ridge St., 427-Patrick Joseph Lodise and Stephen L. Kinney to Robert Eric and Stacy Meteer, $802,500.
Rodman St., 3880, No. E215-Christopher J. and Catherine C. Kalna to Timothy Aron Morrison, $550,000.
Sheridan St., 523-Washington DC Southwest Development Corp. to Natalia Ewa Buniewicz Foley and Gerald Francis Foley II, $604,000.
T St., 1421, No. 3-Katherine M. Sandoval to Christian Adamu, $329,900.
Taylor St., 804, No. 402-Felipe S. Bohnet-Gomez and Kathleen Shen to David Zhu Shen, $335,000.
V St., 150, No. V302-Daniele M. Jean-Pierre to Kerry Elizabeth Arndt and Jonathan Joseph Garro, $507,500.
Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 16-Leigh Nardi to Victoria C. Niblock and Adam T. Wickline, $365,000.
Water St., 3303, No. 5F-John C. and Nadine Salameh to Carol Trawick, $2.7 million.
Windom Pl., 4702-Michele Guerard to Mario Gustavo Urdaneta and Marion Marshall Rawson, $1.46 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 3114-Estate of Marie T. Reardon to Alexa Roscoe, $315,000.
Third St., 5011-Jean Harry and Jean-Paul Zephir to Jamez Kraetz, $615,000.
10th St., 1117, No. 604-Habib F. Ilahi to Tomoko Shimizu and Eric Christian Marineau, $800,000.
12th Pl., 2111-Hayley S. Weimer to Jacob Poushter and Michael Hoffman, $915,000.
12th St., 2020, No. 810-Pamela Gelfond and Nicholas Baumann to John and Peter Zipp, $990,000.
13th St., 2129-Eugene L. Meyer and George L. Cato to Brian Fitzwilliam Buechel, $920,000.
14th St., 6425, No. 406-Brandi Stevenson to Elizabeth Compson, $277,000.
15th St., 3035, No. 104-Gabriel A. Buddenbrock to William J. Doll Jr., $448,999.
16th St., 2000, No. 306-John S. Peters to Jenelle R. Kuehnert, $360,000.
18th St., 3114-Peter A. Bortz to Simon A.B. Schropp and Mikella Hurley, $1.61 million.
20th St., 2326-Prem G. Kumar and Mary Oey to Tracey Clarke and John Dalebroux, $1.58 million.
22nd St., 1099, No. 804-Thomas S. and Dana Davis to Christine and Fred Haddad, $727,000.
25th St., 801-Thomas Mallon to Julia Emmons Parnell and Darren B. Lurie, $1.08 million.
31st St., 1527-Plush Homes One Corp. to Robin M. Gross, $2.28 million.
39th St., 3641, No. B308-Anne K. Cusick to Katherine J. Shinners and Scott Anderson, $545,050.
A St., 1517-Riccardo De Marchi Trevisan and Lauren E. Chiarello to Matthew McQueeney and Ariella Viehe, $902,000.
Alabama Ave., 3709, No. 101-Tanesha Eccles to William A. Bland, $97,000.
B St., 4718-Jeffrey White and estate of Earle L. White to Ernest Minder, $180,000.
Bowen Rd., 2634, No. 404-Clifford McCauley to Brent Alan Meier and Sarah Morris, $135,000.
C St., 1822-Shama Management Corp. to Esaw Beyene Beraki and Solomon Tesfatsion, $786,260.
Chicago St., 1119-Meheret Mellese to Etayenesh and Addisalem Asfaw, $400,000.
Gainesville St., 1613, No. 302-Kyle A. Raines to Marcia P. Bellamy, $145,000.
H St., 5112-John Davis and estate of Robert L. Davis to Ismar Jose Reyes-Cruz, $220,000.
K St., 1130-Joshua Abram Fennell and Valerie Lai Fong Carter to Michael Foland, $625,000.
Minnesota Ave., 1605-Gora L. Bailey to Bereket A. Desta, $320,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 557-Aleko D. Kimbouris to Michael Patrick and Gwen Ellen Sykes, $500,000.
Shippen Lane, 1435-Priscilla Johnson to Mindi Walker, $351,750.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 19B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Frances M. Key, $326,193.
V St., 3814, No. 101-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Catherine E. Williams, $85,000.
Fourth St., 214-Richard P. McGregor and Katherine Cummins to Christopher and Kathryn Wilson, $1.62 million.
Ninth St., 3011-Shelia L. Thomas to Joye Anderson, $630,000.
19th St., 25-Spencer and Cary Maguire to George Eric McGill and Isabella Frances Bruno, $580,000.
23rd St., 3484-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jasmine Ashley Savoy, $275,000.
35th St., 1432-Anthony C. Jacks and Sharon Kim Mays-Jacks to Cydia Janett and Mehmet Pinarbasi, $575,000.
Forrester St., 47-Dimitri S. and Yelena S. Dizna to Mahfuz Hussien, $450,000.