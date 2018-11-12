District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1436-Kristin Ellen Yates Van Goor and David Wade Van Goor to James Patrick Lee and Jessica Baker, $980,000.

Ascot Pl., 211-Dilan Investment Corp. to Alison Nicole Szalwinski and Nathan Michael Beauchamp-Mustafaga, $718,000.

Central Ave., 4710-Kira Hall to Joseph Bonivel, $370,000.

D St., 1631-Laura W. and Jess M. Peterson to Hilary M. Moffett, $780,000.

Delafield St., 727-Sarah L. Anderson to Jeffrey David Rothblum, $500,000.

Franklin St., 1325-Rachelle Roberts to Beau Dennison and Susan Marie Rightsell, $749,900.

G St., 1119-NVP Investments Corp. and New Vision Properties Corp. to Anna S. Kushnir and Karl J. Erlandson, $1.36 million.

I St., 413-Seth Milchman to Afreen Akhter, $656,500.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 501-Christopher J. Guarda to David Williamson Etches, $525,000.

Otis St., 1416-Luxor Investments Corp. to Justin Tantalo and Marcella Distrutti, $1.2 million.

R St., 154-Joanne Dove and estate of Anna J. Bailey to Shahrzad Grami, $711,000.

Tennessee Ave., 406-David Levy to Vincent James and Elise Lorraine Franchino, $835,000.

Virginia Ave. W., 1656, No. 201-William C. Catoe III to Kiara Clark, $305,000.

Fifth St., 1038, No. 2-Carrie D. Diffenderfer to Harriet Laura Margaret Torry, $505,000.

Eighth St., 5077-Hive Development Corp. to Eric S. Goode and Briana A. Kerensky, $567,500.

11th St., 4921-Cathy M. Williams to William Collins and Emily Voshell, $537,500.

12th St., 5117-Dilan Investment Corp. to Francesco and Vanja Amodeo, $600,000.

15th St., 442-Samantha L. Leaf and Carrie D. Smith to Daniel and Michelle Mingrone, $770,000.

19th St., 4431-Wanda V. Brownlee and estate of Florence C. Lindsay to Paige Lispcome, $386,340.

25th Pl., 500, No. 301-Sarah A. Robinson to Ademola Randall Olade, $490,000.

34th St., 322-Ambar Jacqueline Calvillo and Cristina Rivera to Ayanna Williams, $296,500.

47th St., 149-Estate of James Curtis Young to Vasa Pupavac, $280,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 3221-James E. McPhail to Resit Burak Gecgil, $790,000.

Ashmead Pl., 2335-Judith L. Pearce and Colin S. Clark to Jane Masri, $2.05 million.

Belmont Rd., 2023-William K. and Susan X. Bortz to Axel Ernst Noel Bacumler, $1.65 million.

Buchanan St., 1320-Marco A. Esparza to Amanda E. Lewin and Tristan G. Chiappetti, $666,250.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 322W-Mad Development Corp. to Shiraz and Amreen Gillani, $341,000.

Chevy Chase Pkwy., 5222-Nicole M. and Richard L. Bates to Benjamin T. and Marine Korin, $1.02 million.

Colorado Ave., 5714-Fred W. Pagan to Jennifer Yu and David Zaidain, $746,000.

Columbia Rd., 1954, No. 306-Kerri A. Larkin to Richard W. Hertberg, $240,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 502-Rachel N. and Martin Urban to Kathryn M. Rachels, $315,000.

Corcoran St., 1837, No. 21-Deborah K. Taylor to William L. and Rita J. Garfield, $522,000.

Daniel Lane, 3026-Rose Caryn Levine to Brian C. Krevor and Katherine A.s. Krevor, $820,000.

Delafield Pl., 423-Zubin Adrianvala and Nicole Marie Denmark to Timothy Edwin and Melissa Fisher Rann, $600,000.

E St., 616, No. 510-Weichien Yang and Ho-Tang Feng to Stephanie Saulsbury, $430,000.

Euclid St., 1700, No. B6-Michael Ortiz and Megan Wilcox-Fogel to Sanaz Kumar and Lee T. White, $970,000.

Farragut St., 1314-Jana L. Denning and Aretha N. Jones to Nima Negahban and Christina Hegedus, $1.28 million.

Irving St., 1361, No. 14-Michael Scott Vinson to Jessica Himmelrich and Alexander Mendels, $630,000.

Juniper St., 1610-Peter T. and Sharman C. Edge to Emile C. Thompson and Diana C. Banks, $740,000.

Klingle St., 4500-Barclay Newlands Sharon and estate of Frances Wadsworth Sharon and to Michael R. Ortiz and Megan K. Wilcox-Fogel, $1.87 million.

L St., 2425, No. 908-Alkesh Tayal to John R. Steitz and Brooks L. Simmons, $1.2 million.

M St., 426, No. A-Gregory A. O’Dell to Fletcher T. Newton, $683,000.

Macomb St., 3039-Peter J. and Mary B. Fredlake to Carley S. Youngman, $334,500.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 202-Alagaranee and Kanagamalar Dezoysa to Michael E. Dyson, $1.32 million.

Mintwood Pl., 1843, No. 205-David M. and Rita L. Brickman to Christian Thomas and Laura J. Hofer, $525,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5500-Angela S. Wilkes and Patricia M. Fox to Seung-Chan and Mary K. Choi, $1.1 million.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 534-Young Robert and Monica Ewing to Jason D. Schloetzer, $654,500.

O St., 1005-Endanchy Girma to Jonathan Shapiro, $1.35 million.

O St., 3160-Bertram C. Providence to Douglas R. Stevens, $1.36 million.

Ontario Rd., 2464, No. 3-Wacap Corp. to Joseph Gizzi and Adam Kyle Johnston, $725,000.

Powhatan Pl., 501-Estate of Tyrone Whitfield and Ashok Batra to David Cooper, $415,000.

Q St., 1401, No. 301-Serena Ingre and Sean M. Gibson to William David Lawson, $630,000.

Quebec Pl., 1054-Katrina C. and Chiffon R. Graves to Jung K. Kim, $450,000.

Randolph Pl., 51, No. 304-Tracy Ann Morrison to Eliza M. Reock, $335,000.

Ridge St., 427-Patrick Joseph Lodise and Stephen L. Kinney to Robert Eric and Stacy Meteer, $802,500.

Rodman St., 3880, No. E215-Christopher J. and Catherine C. Kalna to Timothy Aron Morrison, $550,000.

Sheridan St., 523-Washington DC Southwest Development Corp. to Natalia Ewa Buniewicz Foley and Gerald Francis Foley II, $604,000.

T St., 1421, No. 3-Katherine M. Sandoval to Christian Adamu, $329,900.

Taylor St., 804, No. 402-Felipe S. Bohnet-Gomez and Kathleen Shen to David Zhu Shen, $335,000.

V St., 150, No. V302-Daniele M. Jean-Pierre to Kerry Elizabeth Arndt and Jonathan Joseph Garro, $507,500.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 16-Leigh Nardi to Victoria C. Niblock and Adam T. Wickline, $365,000.

Water St., 3303, No. 5F-John C. and Nadine Salameh to Carol Trawick, $2.7 million.

Windom Pl., 4702-Michele Guerard to Mario Gustavo Urdaneta and Marion Marshall Rawson, $1.46 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3114-Estate of Marie T. Reardon to Alexa Roscoe, $315,000.

Third St., 5011-Jean Harry and Jean-Paul Zephir to Jamez Kraetz, $615,000.

10th St., 1117, No. 604-Habib F. Ilahi to Tomoko Shimizu and Eric Christian Marineau, $800,000.

12th Pl., 2111-Hayley S. Weimer to Jacob Poushter and Michael Hoffman, $915,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 810-Pamela Gelfond and Nicholas Baumann to John and Peter Zipp, $990,000.

13th St., 2129-Eugene L. Meyer and George L. Cato to Brian Fitzwilliam Buechel, $920,000.

14th St., 6425, No. 406-Brandi Stevenson to Elizabeth Compson, $277,000.

15th St., 3035, No. 104-Gabriel A. Buddenbrock to William J. Doll Jr., $448,999.

16th St., 2000, No. 306-John S. Peters to Jenelle R. Kuehnert, $360,000.

18th St., 3114-Peter A. Bortz to Simon A.B. Schropp and Mikella Hurley, $1.61 million.

20th St., 2326-Prem G. Kumar and Mary Oey to Tracey Clarke and John Dalebroux, $1.58 million.

22nd St., 1099, No. 804-Thomas S. and Dana Davis to Christine and Fred Haddad, $727,000.

25th St., 801-Thomas Mallon to Julia Emmons Parnell and Darren B. Lurie, $1.08 million.

31st St., 1527-Plush Homes One Corp. to Robin M. Gross, $2.28 million.

39th St., 3641, No. B308-Anne K. Cusick to Katherine J. Shinners and Scott Anderson, $545,050.

Southeast

A St., 1517-Riccardo De Marchi Trevisan and Lauren E. Chiarello to Matthew McQueeney and Ariella Viehe, $902,000.

Alabama Ave., 3709, No. 101-Tanesha Eccles to William A. Bland, $97,000.

B St., 4718-Jeffrey White and estate of Earle L. White to Ernest Minder, $180,000.

Bowen Rd., 2634, No. 404-Clifford McCauley to Brent Alan Meier and Sarah Morris, $135,000.

C St., 1822-Shama Management Corp. to Esaw Beyene Beraki and Solomon Tesfatsion, $786,260.

Chicago St., 1119-Meheret Mellese to Etayenesh and Addisalem Asfaw, $400,000.

Gainesville St., 1613, No. 302-Kyle A. Raines to Marcia P. Bellamy, $145,000.

H St., 5112-John Davis and estate of Robert L. Davis to Ismar Jose Reyes-Cruz, $220,000.

K St., 1130-Joshua Abram Fennell and Valerie Lai Fong Carter to Michael Foland, $625,000.

Minnesota Ave., 1605-Gora L. Bailey to Bereket A. Desta, $320,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 557-Aleko D. Kimbouris to Michael Patrick and Gwen Ellen Sykes, $500,000.

Shippen Lane, 1435-Priscilla Johnson to Mindi Walker, $351,750.

Talbert St., 1262, No. 19B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Frances M. Key, $326,193.

V St., 3814, No. 101-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Catherine E. Williams, $85,000.

Fourth St., 214-Richard P. McGregor and Katherine Cummins to Christopher and Kathryn Wilson, $1.62 million.

Ninth St., 3011-Shelia L. Thomas to Joye Anderson, $630,000.

19th St., 25-Spencer and Cary Maguire to George Eric McGill and Isabella Frances Bruno, $580,000.

23rd St., 3484-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jasmine Ashley Savoy, $275,000.

35th St., 1432-Anthony C. Jacks and Sharon Kim Mays-Jacks to Cydia Janett and Mehmet Pinarbasi, $575,000.

Southwest

Forrester St., 47-Dimitri S. and Yelena S. Dizna to Mahfuz Hussien, $450,000.