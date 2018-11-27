Ames St., 3957-Paul M. Toulouse and estate of Edward Soule and to Chad Demetrius Sawyer, $283,100.
Carlton Ave., 2909-James E. Conyers to Joy Vanterpool and Jamar Ade Stephens, $487,500.
Clay Pl., 3357-Myrna Fawcett and estate of James S. Hodge Jr. to Mildred Knowlton, $259,000.
Evarts St., 2809-Property Ventures Corp. to Jennifer and Daniel Gourdin, $940,000.
G St., 301, No. 5-George B. and Diane C. Gould to Coleman Keith Garrison, $395,000.
Gales St., 1509, No. 1-Jordan Peterson to Sean P. Fisher, $535,000.
Kennedy St., 746-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Gavin R. Baker and Heather M. Rodgers, $563,500.
Monroe St., 1331-Mary House Inc. to Karyanna K. Asao, $775,000.
Newton St., 1504-Ursula Corp. to Saeed A. Mody and Maunica Sthanki, $1.06 million.
Patricia Roberts Harris Pl., 2507-Mark B. Gaswirth and Maura E. Kennedy to Otis R. Carter, $520,000.
Quincy Pl., 49-Enrique Lourenco to Howard Scott Solberg, $1 million.
Varnum St., 2011-Housegladiator Corp. to Harrison Lyle Beacher and Lindsay Hall Templeton, $737,500.
Fifth St., 715-Mary Devore Shirland and estate of Janie L. Devore to Nathan Ward-Dahl and Brittany Peyton, $775,000.
Sixth St., 1110, No. 2-James Durrett and Andrew L. Vlasaty to Ekaterina and Todd Christensen, $849,900.
17th Pl., 214-James G. Gittens to Erik C. and Caitlin E. Burggraf, $672,500.
18th St., 605-Dancing Kale Corp. to Courtney K. Wright, $485,000.
47th Pl., 901-Terita R. Gregory to Colette Porter, $297,510.
58th St., 516-Dante E. Palmer to Frederick Christian Lamance II, $378,000.
Alton Pl., 3720-Paul A. and Marion V. Mondor to Jonathan Wesley and Rachel Marie Topping, $1.2 million.
Bellevue Terr., 2819-Dilan Investment Corp. to Charles J.A. and Alicia M. D’Angelo, $1.79 million.
Brown St., 3409, No. 4-Zoila Forgione to Emma Jornet Llanso, $567,000.
California St., 2153, No. 205-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Collin Scott and Mary Sherman Willis, $360,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1224W-John A. Bentel to Stavros B. and Rosa Kontos, $570,000.
Champlain St., 2360, No. 4.3-Matthew A. Lasov and Arielle Garellek to Labib Fawaz and Elizabeth Goodwin, $775,000.
Cleveland Ave., 3319-James Taylor Jr. and Jane Susanne Christina Taylor to Piet Gauchat and Sofia Sebastian Aparicio, $1.36 million.
Columbia Rd., 1440, No. 404-Blair Mann to Ivan Lopez, $357,500.
Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 210-Lena A. Yueh to Sarah Elaine Kolinovsky and Frank Linden Bartnik, $410,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 412-Cecille M. Jones to Kathryn Hamilton, $335,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5431, No. 104-Manjeet Kaur and Siddharth Gulhati to Marcus R. Hurley, $315,000.
D St., 631, No. 538-Kelly Lynne Williams to Chunlian Yang and Binbin Wu, $333,700.
Davis Pl., 3835, No. 3-Julia M. McCombs to Brad T. Kelly, $310,500.
Dogwood St., 3028-Claudia Cundra to Michael J. Bayard, $1.17 million.
E St., 616, No. 1149-Jacob Geesing to Valentina Stavrova and Vinay K. Gupta, $808,000.
Emerson St., 725-Raymond and Ashley Glendening to Meghan F. and David M. Weinberg, $767,500.
Geranium St., 614-William Andrew Stewart and Ruby Clarisse Stewart-Romao to Esther Ntim, $525,000.
Harvard St., 1461, No. 5-Jon Bowen to Meris Li-Ying Yee, $480,500.
Ingraham St., 524-Simon Whistler and Ana Maria Torres Montanez to Caroline Marie Romanoff and Anthony Paul Viviani, $705,500.
Kenyon St., 603-Christopher M. Hoff to Thomas N. Hutchins and Mary K. Holman, $940,000.
Kilbourne Pl., 1808-Christopher S. and Kathleen C. Frangione to Ian David Hoffman and Julia Burr Oliver, $1.22 million.
L St., 1101, No. 305-Katherine V. Kula to George Michael Fistonich, $285,000.
Longfellow St., 610, No. 401-Agustin S. Martinez and Juan Carlos Jimenez to Ward A. Huff, $290,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4460-Shawn Davisson to Qjwen Zhu, $1.27 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 114-Boston House Corp. to Anna Goodbaum, $360,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4616-David S. Gionfriddo to Francis H. and Sarah E. Craighill, $1 million.
Military Rd., 4301, No. 705-Marquit Elisa Garcia Artiles and Hector Angel Garcia Artiles to Eleanor Snyder, $888,500.
Monroe St., 1020, No. 304-Jeremy G. Seager to Ann Marie Ursini, $381,500.
N St., 1420, No. 610-Laith Kubba to Joel David Selanikio, $240,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 1001-Seth A. Shaffer to Ursula S. Zeydler, $275,000.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1118-Patricia C. McKenna and estate of Ann Von Luttichau to Suzanne Chernauskas, $545,000.
Newton St., 1423, No. 201-Charles M. Cornelius and Elizabeth C. Auwes to Cristina J. Tello-Trillo and Sebastian Vargas, $500,000.
O St., 2726-Sally Gillespie to Scott Cantor and Catherine Sear, $1.46 million.
Ontario Rd., 2426-Ligeia M. Donis to Joel S. and Karolina M. Deuth, $799,000.
P St., 2703-Mark D. Paustenbach to William Baker, $2.4 million.
Porter St., 2902, No. 43-Wendi Chapman to Lena A. Nazarian, $387,000.
Q Pl., 4512-Bart and Elizabeth Cobbs to Christopher Owen Richards, $1.2 million.
Q St., 4421-Nancy D. Matthews and Giuseppe Desilvio to Sharon Timmerman and Nicole Farison, $915,000.
R St., 3120, No. 107-John H. Mooney to Bruce Edward and Pamela Mazurek, $385,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 29-Tillman C. Robinson to Natasha Basley and David G. Shutty, $827,000.
Runnymede Pl., 3514-James E. and Kristin M. Lamble to Scott Petersen and Kathleen Mogelgaard, $1.24 million.
S St., 3543-Diana D. Stowers to Matthew Bottelson, $1.14 million.
Sherman Ave., 3309-Terra S. Bryant and estate of Irene E. Walker to Andrew C. and Jennifer Fischer, $630,000.
Swann St., 1617, No. 10-Andrew McKinnon to Christine Leming, $818,500.
Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 416-Ann Marie Osaki to Alexander C. Perkins and Ha Thi Nguyen, $370,000.
V St., 67, No. 3-Julie A. Gryce to Kelly Griffith Stephenson, $725,000.
W St., 1214-Gary R. Lindensmith and Michael E. Alcenius to Virginia Martin, $1.18 million.
Whitehaven Pkwy., 3608-Marcos C. Tigre and Eloisa Raynault to Jenny Zha and Davis Giedt, $900,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3026, No. 103-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Kevin McCormick, $262,500.
Wyoming Ave., 1801, No. 24-Murray Partners Corp. to Jill Duffy and Timothy Sarraille, $649,000.
Second St., 1936-Raymond Langston and estate of Geraldine Marie Carey to Jason A. Cornelius and Casey M. Torgusson, $760,000.
Fourth St., 1833-Marion T. Cordova III to Calla Brown and Kerry Gutknecht, $690,000.
Seventh St., 5311-Laura E. Hubbard to Julio Guzman, $490,000.
Ninth St., 5715-Tyrone and Patricia A. Walker to Cesario and Dolores Jones Shephard, $590,000.
11th St., 1431, No. 302-Shelly and James Avellina to John Trybus, $497,500.
12th St., 2001, No. 110-Lauren C. Bloomquist to Eva Maria Tarnay, $490,000.
13th St., 1211, No. T2-John Simbulan to Evan Andrew McCutchen, $439,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 103W-Michael Paul and Kanika Rustagi Sabor to Stephen Nimalasuriya, $769,000.
15th St., 1715, No. 103-Justin R. Marchand and Irena Naydorf to Susan Sack Norby, $675,000.
16th St., 1603, No. 3-Pamela Brown Wright to Matthew D. Sieger and Cameron R. Pelliconi, $915,000.
17th St., 1526-Elizabeth Lynne Curwen to Nicole M. and Joseph R. Lanciano, $475,000.
19th St., 2412, No. 37-Catherine Mary Cullen to Weiyi Wang, $750,000.
24th St., 922, No. 314-KBB Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Vahram Nercissiantz, $270,000.
26th St., 955, No. 309-Garc Corp. to Dilnara Isamiddinova, $436,000.
30th St., 1517, No. C21-Bernard Wood to Jan M. and Joyce S. Castro, $990,000.
32nd St., 1667-Michael and Hannah E. Bahar to Adrienne M. Shostak, $1.24 million.
48th St., 4624-Mary P. McManus to Adam Raymond Johnston, $1.04 million.
Bass Pl., 4720-Swan Properties Inc. to Thomas S. Buttry and Ashley B. Douglass, $350,000.
Call Pl., 5000, No. 302-Ting Chi Lee to Robilyn Brown, $80,000.
D St., 3237-Volta Corp. to Milton D. Bryant, $390,000.
Fort Dupont St., 1609-Premier HGH Properies Inc. to Latoya Abigail Marie Smith, $368,000.
Independence Ave., 1841-Kenneth Hawkins and estate of Norman E. Hawkins to Barbara Jean Sheehan, $695,000.
Kentucky Ave., 310-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Julio H. Henriquez, $605,600.
Palmer Pl., 2511-Meredith Global Investment Corp. to Clayton Marshall and Mattea Sanders, $466,000.
Suitland Terr., 2111, No. 201-Tyrone Rivers to Andre Reveley, $69,000.
Seventh St., 104-John Alexander and Amanda G. Duckworth to Kyle Richard and Elizabeth Bradley Clelan, $945,000.
16th St., 235-Matthew R. and Katelyn D. Huppert to Charles and Katherine Swartz, $850,000.
38th St., 1515-Darrel Parker and estate of Lawrence D. Hatton Jr. to Djibril and April Camara, $485,000.
Water St., 525, No. 431-RWP Corp. to Margaret Ellen Talev, $1.1 million.
Seventh St., 700, No. 706-Margaret G. Melville and Robert C. Divins to Jennifer L. Larus, $450,000.