District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Ames St., 3957-Paul M. Toulouse and estate of Edward Soule and to Chad Demetrius Sawyer, $283,100.

Carlton Ave., 2909-James E. Conyers to Joy Vanterpool and Jamar Ade Stephens, $487,500.

Clay Pl., 3357-Myrna Fawcett and estate of James S. Hodge Jr. to Mildred Knowlton, $259,000.

Evarts St., 2809-Property Ventures Corp. to Jennifer and Daniel Gourdin, $940,000.

G St., 301, No. 5-George B. and Diane C. Gould to Coleman Keith Garrison, $395,000.

Gales St., 1509, No. 1-Jordan Peterson to Sean P. Fisher, $535,000.

Kennedy St., 746-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Gavin R. Baker and Heather M. Rodgers, $563,500.

Monroe St., 1331-Mary House Inc. to Karyanna K. Asao, $775,000.

Newton St., 1504-Ursula Corp. to Saeed A. Mody and Maunica Sthanki, $1.06 million.

Patricia Roberts Harris Pl., 2507-Mark B. Gaswirth and Maura E. Kennedy to Otis R. Carter, $520,000.

Quincy Pl., 49-Enrique Lourenco to Howard Scott Solberg, $1 million.

Varnum St., 2011-Housegladiator Corp. to Harrison Lyle Beacher and Lindsay Hall Templeton, $737,500.

Fifth St., 715-Mary Devore Shirland and estate of Janie L. Devore to Nathan Ward-Dahl and Brittany Peyton, $775,000.

Sixth St., 1110, No. 2-James Durrett and Andrew L. Vlasaty to Ekaterina and Todd Christensen, $849,900.

17th Pl., 214-James G. Gittens to Erik C. and Caitlin E. Burggraf, $672,500.

18th St., 605-Dancing Kale Corp. to Courtney K. Wright, $485,000.

47th Pl., 901-Terita R. Gregory to Colette Porter, $297,510.

58th St., 516-Dante E. Palmer to Frederick Christian Lamance II, $378,000.

Northwest

Alton Pl., 3720-Paul A. and Marion V. Mondor to Jonathan Wesley and Rachel Marie Topping, $1.2 million.

Bellevue Terr., 2819-Dilan Investment Corp. to Charles J.A. and Alicia M. D’Angelo, $1.79 million.

Brown St., 3409, No. 4-Zoila Forgione to Emma Jornet Llanso, $567,000.

California St., 2153, No. 205-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Collin Scott and Mary Sherman Willis, $360,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1224W-John A. Bentel to Stavros B. and Rosa Kontos, $570,000.

Champlain St., 2360, No. 4.3-Matthew A. Lasov and Arielle Garellek to Labib Fawaz and Elizabeth Goodwin, $775,000.

Cleveland Ave., 3319-James Taylor Jr. and Jane Susanne Christina Taylor to Piet Gauchat and Sofia Sebastian Aparicio, $1.36 million.

Columbia Rd., 1440, No. 404-Blair Mann to Ivan Lopez, $357,500.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 210-Lena A. Yueh to Sarah Elaine Kolinovsky and Frank Linden Bartnik, $410,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 412-Cecille M. Jones to Kathryn Hamilton, $335,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5431, No. 104-Manjeet Kaur and Siddharth Gulhati to Marcus R. Hurley, $315,000.

D St., 631, No. 538-Kelly Lynne Williams to Chunlian Yang and Binbin Wu, $333,700.

Davis Pl., 3835, No. 3-Julia M. McCombs to Brad T. Kelly, $310,500.

Dogwood St., 3028-Claudia Cundra to Michael J. Bayard, $1.17 million.

E St., 616, No. 1149-Jacob Geesing to Valentina Stavrova and Vinay K. Gupta, $808,000.

Emerson St., 725-Raymond and Ashley Glendening to Meghan F. and David M. Weinberg, $767,500.

Geranium St., 614-William Andrew Stewart and Ruby Clarisse Stewart-Romao to Esther Ntim, $525,000.

Harvard St., 1461, No. 5-Jon Bowen to Meris Li-Ying Yee, $480,500.

Ingraham St., 524-Simon Whistler and Ana Maria Torres Montanez to Caroline Marie Romanoff and Anthony Paul Viviani, $705,500.

Kenyon St., 603-Christopher M. Hoff to Thomas N. Hutchins and Mary K. Holman, $940,000.

Kilbourne Pl., 1808-Christopher S. and Kathleen C. Frangione to Ian David Hoffman and Julia Burr Oliver, $1.22 million.

L St., 1101, No. 305-Katherine V. Kula to George Michael Fistonich, $285,000.

Longfellow St., 610, No. 401-Agustin S. Martinez and Juan Carlos Jimenez to Ward A. Huff, $290,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4460-Shawn Davisson to Qjwen Zhu, $1.27 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 114-Boston House Corp. to Anna Goodbaum, $360,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4616-David S. Gionfriddo to Francis H. and Sarah E. Craighill, $1 million.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 705-Marquit Elisa Garcia Artiles and Hector Angel Garcia Artiles to Eleanor Snyder, $888,500.

Monroe St., 1020, No. 304-Jeremy G. Seager to Ann Marie Ursini, $381,500.

N St., 1420, No. 610-Laith Kubba to Joel David Selanikio, $240,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 1001-Seth A. Shaffer to Ursula S. Zeydler, $275,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1118-Patricia C. McKenna and estate of Ann Von Luttichau to Suzanne Chernauskas, $545,000.

Newton St., 1423, No. 201-Charles M. Cornelius and Elizabeth C. Auwes to Cristina J. Tello-Trillo and Sebastian Vargas, $500,000.

O St., 2726-Sally Gillespie to Scott Cantor and Catherine Sear, $1.46 million.

Ontario Rd., 2426-Ligeia M. Donis to Joel S. and Karolina M. Deuth, $799,000.

P St., 2703-Mark D. Paustenbach to William Baker, $2.4 million.

Porter St., 2902, No. 43-Wendi Chapman to Lena A. Nazarian, $387,000.

Q Pl., 4512-Bart and Elizabeth Cobbs to Christopher Owen Richards, $1.2 million.

Q St., 4421-Nancy D. Matthews and Giuseppe Desilvio to Sharon Timmerman and Nicole Farison, $915,000.

R St., 3120, No. 107-John H. Mooney to Bruce Edward and Pamela Mazurek, $385,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 29-Tillman C. Robinson to Natasha Basley and David G. Shutty, $827,000.

Runnymede Pl., 3514-James E. and Kristin M. Lamble to Scott Petersen and Kathleen Mogelgaard, $1.24 million.

S St., 3543-Diana D. Stowers to Matthew Bottelson, $1.14 million.

Sherman Ave., 3309-Terra S. Bryant and estate of Irene E. Walker to Andrew C. and Jennifer Fischer, $630,000.

Swann St., 1617, No. 10-Andrew McKinnon to Christine Leming, $818,500.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 416-Ann Marie Osaki to Alexander C. Perkins and Ha Thi Nguyen, $370,000.

V St., 67, No. 3-Julie A. Gryce to Kelly Griffith Stephenson, $725,000.

W St., 1214-Gary R. Lindensmith and Michael E. Alcenius to Virginia Martin, $1.18 million.

Whitehaven Pkwy., 3608-Marcos C. Tigre and Eloisa Raynault to Jenny Zha and Davis Giedt, $900,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3026, No. 103-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Kevin McCormick, $262,500.

Wyoming Ave., 1801, No. 24-Murray Partners Corp. to Jill Duffy and Timothy Sarraille, $649,000.

Second St., 1936-Raymond Langston and estate of Geraldine Marie Carey to Jason A. Cornelius and Casey M. Torgusson, $760,000.

Fourth St., 1833-Marion T. Cordova III to Calla Brown and Kerry Gutknecht, $690,000.

Seventh St., 5311-Laura E. Hubbard to Julio Guzman, $490,000.

Ninth St., 5715-Tyrone and Patricia A. Walker to Cesario and Dolores Jones Shephard, $590,000.

11th St., 1431, No. 302-Shelly and James Avellina to John Trybus, $497,500.

12th St., 2001, No. 110-Lauren C. Bloomquist to Eva Maria Tarnay, $490,000.

13th St., 1211, No. T2-John Simbulan to Evan Andrew McCutchen, $439,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 103W-Michael Paul and Kanika Rustagi Sabor to Stephen Nimalasuriya, $769,000.

15th St., 1715, No. 103-Justin R. Marchand and Irena Naydorf to Susan Sack Norby, $675,000.

16th St., 1603, No. 3-Pamela Brown Wright to Matthew D. Sieger and Cameron R. Pelliconi, $915,000.

17th St., 1526-Elizabeth Lynne Curwen to Nicole M. and Joseph R. Lanciano, $475,000.

19th St., 2412, No. 37-Catherine Mary Cullen to Weiyi Wang, $750,000.

24th St., 922, No. 314-KBB Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Vahram Nercissiantz, $270,000.

26th St., 955, No. 309-Garc Corp. to Dilnara Isamiddinova, $436,000.

30th St., 1517, No. C21-Bernard Wood to Jan M. and Joyce S. Castro, $990,000.

32nd St., 1667-Michael and Hannah E. Bahar to Adrienne M. Shostak, $1.24 million.

48th St., 4624-Mary P. McManus to Adam Raymond Johnston, $1.04 million.

Southeast

Bass Pl., 4720-Swan Properties Inc. to Thomas S. Buttry and Ashley B. Douglass, $350,000.

Call Pl., 5000, No. 302-Ting Chi Lee to Robilyn Brown, $80,000.

D St., 3237-Volta Corp. to Milton D. Bryant, $390,000.

Fort Dupont St., 1609-Premier HGH Properies Inc. to Latoya Abigail Marie Smith, $368,000.

Independence Ave., 1841-Kenneth Hawkins and estate of Norman E. Hawkins to Barbara Jean Sheehan, $695,000.

Kentucky Ave., 310-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Julio H. Henriquez, $605,600.

Palmer Pl., 2511-Meredith Global Investment Corp. to Clayton Marshall and Mattea Sanders, $466,000.

Suitland Terr., 2111, No. 201-Tyrone Rivers to Andre Reveley, $69,000.

Seventh St., 104-John Alexander and Amanda G. Duckworth to Kyle Richard and Elizabeth Bradley Clelan, $945,000.

16th St., 235-Matthew R. and Katelyn D. Huppert to Charles and Katherine Swartz, $850,000.

38th St., 1515-Darrel Parker and estate of Lawrence D. Hatton Jr. to Djibril and April Camara, $485,000.

Southwest

Water St., 525, No. 431-RWP Corp. to Margaret Ellen Talev, $1.1 million.

Seventh St., 700, No. 706-Margaret G. Melville and Robert C. Divins to Jennifer L. Larus, $450,000.