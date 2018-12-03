District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc.

Northeast

Anacostia Ave., 231-Gregory S. Daniels and estate of Henrietta D. Daniels to Joseph E. Trella III, $290,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 1603, No. 2-Kathie Ann Kramer to Caitlin Cooper, $364,000.

Clay Pl., 3932-2414 Perry Corp. to Russell and Melody Stein, $408,500.

D St., 520-Michael Thomas McCarthy and Carrie Lynn Wilks to Kevin M. and Erica McQuade, $870,000.

Decatur St., 821-VBS Community Builders Corp. to Benedict Jamison Teagarden and Astrid Oksnevad, $752,500.

E St., 1370-Jason R. Martin to Danielle E. Augustson and Evan A. Ottaviani, $689,000.

Farragut Pl., 1258-Brian and Carly Kennedy to Bessie C. and Charles Linwood Bryant, $524,000.

Fort Totten Dr., 5110-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Daniela Janelle Perez-Velasco and Aida T. Velasco, $430,000.

G St., 723-Daniel Ward and Augustina Galmarini to Alison Joan and Jeremy D. Brown, $940,000.

Hunt Pl., 5517-Subhi Charkatli to Gina Chuku-Hines, $339,000.

Jefferson St., 601-Willco Properties Corp. to J.B. Sramek and Elizabeth Carla De Boyrie, $579,950.

Kramer St., 1645-Nicholas Daniel Realmuto and Mads Have Stockwell to Alec Christopher and Grace Torres, $621,000.

Maryland Ave., 1341, No. 101-Amanda Galena Adams to Aaron D’Addio, $266,300.

Oates St., 1275-Luxury Prospects Corp. to Daniel B. and Emily C. Kobayashi, $785,000.

Orren St., 1115-Joseph J. Gurner to Andre Shedd and Camly Tran, $775,000.

Perry St., 1210, No. 101-Ronald L. and Beverly J. Anderson to James Flagg Phinney, $292,000.

Quincy Pl., 129-Faye L. Fields to Luke Mitchell C. and Sarah Festa Stallings, $690,000.

S St., 14, No. 301-Michael M. Flagg to Elijah Abram II and Marisa Sterling-Abram, $460,000.

Taylor St., 1004-William Michael Hix Jr. to David Allen and Joy Ashley Treutel, $705,000.

Fifth St., 734-Omega Organization Inc. to Lena and Frederick Kukelhaus, $851,000.

Eighth St., 814-Mary F. Hallam and Avril-Fleur Guibeau Miller to Carolina Romero Acevedo and Justin D. Hughes, $850,000.

11th St., 633-Michael Lasky to Ashley E. Schumann, $570,000.

12th St., 4622-Manna Inc. to Kassahun Wagaw Workneh and Helen Degife, $415,000.

14th St., 2211-Henlak Corp. to Abel Jembere, $340,700.

17th Pl., 3813-Jacqueline M. Woods to Mandi L. Wolfes and Paul N. Miller, $710,000.

34th St., 246-Tracey R. Peterson to Jacob and Emily Rabadi, $326,000.

62nd St., 212-Oluchi Ozurumba to Alex Amaechi, $220,000.

Northwest

Alton Pl., 4346-Lisa Hayes and Adam G. Maynard to Benjamin Breckinridge Warfield and Laura Rebecca Cole, $1.11 million.

Belmont Rd., 1823, No. C-Kevin James Duffy to Julie R. O’Sullivan, $1.06 million.

Bryant St., 26, No. 2-Sebastian Forgues and Shannon C. Leary to Mario Camargo Tamara and Laura Diniz, $750,000.

Calvert St., 1954-Khaled Hachwi to Patrick Dorton, $1.62 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 305E-Stephen Alex Klein and estate of Marilyn W. Klein to Jane Ellen Becker, $679,500.

Chapin St., 1417, No. 404-Peter Justin and Allyson Kaye Scammell to Amy Vanstrien, $406,500.

Clifton St., 1323, No. 4-Deborah A. White to Patrick D. Horan, $515,000.

Columbia Rd., 1852-Lois E.L. Thibault to Robert A. Petrin and Rebekka Maria Egger Petrin, $685,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3616, No. 104-Daniel B. De Long to Melanie Sollitt, $244,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4700, No. 500-Gretchen K. Wright and Robert Denk to Michael Lewis Barthel and Rachel Miriam Arnold, $499,900.

Connecticut Ave., 5431, No. 204-Marina A. Quijano to Kimberly F. Demovsek, $435,000.

D St., 631, No. 1238-Gregory Kirby to Michael S. and Soo Y. Braasch, $345,000.

E St., 616, No. 323-Philip Letada to Mitchell Abeln, $530,000.

E St., 616, No. 1222-Laura Vivian McClintock to Aakshee Chawla, $499,000.

Emerson St., 1310-Abdullah R. and Rayan Bakhsh to Randy J. and Teryn L. Zmuda, $1 million.

Farragut St., 1211-Valerie and Thomas Cardwell to Shalini Ananthanarayanan and Christopher George Shybut, $950,000.

Florida Ave., 929, No. 3002-Sean M. Timmins and David B. Kincaid to Vicki A. Boehm, $515,000.

Geranium St., 626-Clifford E. Berrien and estate of Anna S. Berrien to Stephan J. Lalka and Emily A. Billings, $555,000.

Hillyer Pl., 2016-James R. Stokes to Philip Todd and Margot M. Brown, $2.15 million.

Jocelyn St., 3209-Barbara Badura and estate of Janina Katarzyna Wachsberg to Todd Gregory Betor, $780,000.

Kenyon St., 641-Nicholas Schreiner to Clare Hector and Sebastian Gosek, $775,000.

L St., 2425, No. 424-Wali Baluch and Kristin Rosellen Graybill to Daniel Wildermuth, $650,000.

Longfellow St., 1615-Christine F. Nassikas and Kerri L. Westhauser to Kent Springfield and Sandra Salstrom, $1.1 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 5031-Mary Carroll McDonald and Terence William-McDonald to Ashley Jeffries Wells, $925,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 408-Amshula and Grama K. Jayaram to Hai Chen, $360,000.

Milmarson Pl., 41-Michael R. and Ashley T. Wright to Misty M. McGowen and Nicholas R. Sharkey, $635,000.

Monroe St., 1405-Mark Anderson and Tulin Ozdeger to Sara Troiano and Lorenzo Rinaldi, $830,000.

N St., 3280-Peter G. Mirijanian and Irina Petrossian to Matthew and Charlene Makai, $1.57 million.

Ontario Rd., 2432, No. 2-Eric D. Zack and Gwen M. Gaiser to Miranda Paley and Trevor Cornell, $707,000.

Park Pl., 3612, No. 1-Ethan and Jeff Gelber to Christopher F. Tanzos and Rachel E. Sherman, $710,000.

Potomac Ave., 4517-Patricia D. and Robin S. Rankin to Nicholas and Alexandra Kennedy, $1.1 million.

Q St., 240-Better Living Development Corp. to Daniel Olguin, $924,000.

Quebec Pl., 1032-409 Richardson Corp. to Umang Rawat and Devarakonda Priyanka Kanth, $928,000.

R St., 3521-Samuel Jay and Sylvia Solano Levine to Jason Alexander Wampler and Lisa Bhavanji Vora, $945,001.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 402-Scott A. Hotaling to James B. Williams, $249,000.

River Rd., 4517-Wells Fargo Bank and Option One Mortgage Loan Trust to Joseph A. Zanelotti IV and Dragana Ostojic, $863,625.

S St., 133, No. B-Lorielle Meriweather and Abiola A. Haastrup-Akintunde to Ciro Avitabile and Nina Paustian, $795,000.

Sedgwick St., 4612-Corina Cortez to David Michael and Clare Powers, $1.07 million.

Sherman Ave., 3318, No. 106-Neal W. Suchak to Alicia Burns-Wright, $420,000.

T St., 935-Charles W. Dittrich to Michael R. O’Connor and Vladimir Aleksandrovich Gololobov, $1.45 million.

T St., 3723-Richard D. Field and Kathleen E. Hepler to Cathi Cohen, $1.19 million.

U St., 335-Mark P. Roche to Kathleen C. D’Amico and Samuel L. Schulman, $860,000.

V St., 87-Regent Park Properties Corp. to Edward B. Macallister, $1.7 million.

Vermont Ave., 1833-Christopher D. Freeman to Minh N. Dinh, $950,000.

Willard St., 1747, No. 3-Jeffrey C. and Denise E. Breed to Werner Leopold Kornexl and Solange Amorelli Ribeiro Pereira, $995,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3110, No. 602-Patrick Wesley Youngblood to Jose and Maria K. Casanova, $350,000.

Third St., 1523, No. 2-Allen Whitaker to Marisa Simone and Marie-Anne Chambonnier, $800,000.

Fifth St., 1130, No. 2-Brian P. Glenn Jr. and Dane L. Stroul to Rebecca A. Magnone, $630,000.

Eighth St., 1322-Kathleen Murray to Simon Alexander Ritchie, $818,000.

10th St., 1117, No. 411-Kevin Wesley Lander and Katharine Lyons Modisett to Benjamin Tobey Marzouk, $599,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 401-Malini Sangha to Jennifer Correale, $559,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 303-Matthew W. Henry and Michael A. Vallebuona to Ranjit S. Gill, $590,000.

14th St., 2750, No. 606-Suhail A. Malik to Fred W. Pagan, $447,000.

15th St., 2201, No. C04-Roberto Cuellar and Marta Gladys Gutierrez to Alison Olsen Stilwell, $280,000.

16th St., 1813, No. 2A-Francisco Guzman to Margaret Kathleen Krusing, $430,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 209-Scott Thomasson to Evangeline J. Downie, $399,999.

19th St., 3212-Bessei Clara Bryant to Natalie A. Bonanno, $1.02 million.

22nd St., 1099, No. 803-WP Co. to Natalie M. Milioutina and Jonathon D. Wasser, $650,000.

24th St., 1121, No. 306-Katherine Beck to Priya Nowrangi and Andrew James Bendler, $435,000.

26th St., 1525-David J. and Margaret N. Hensler to Terry L. and Cynthia K. Baker, $805,000.

31st Pl., 6405-Emil Joseph and Sara Ross Knoll to Adam R. and Rachel McMahon, $1.22 million.

33rd St., 1415-Charles A. and Pamela Lynn Finamore to Theresa Ann Chase, $2.77 million.

35th St., 1648-Kenneth B. and Andrea G. Weckstein to Michael and Hannah Bahar, $1.62 million.

Southeast

A St., 1412, No. 1-Kathleen L. Barnett and Ryan C. Sims to Brendan Patrick Harrington and Hannah Alyssa Blatt, $443,167.

B St., 4715-Sungwhan Do to Skyler Milton and Breanna Nicole Barlow, $352,000.

C St., 610-Lois O’Neill Ladd to Joshua Schneck, $932,500.

Call Pl., 5530-Louis L. Washington to Willie and Tihitena McLaurin, $495,000.

Chesapeake St., 634-Federal Development Corp. to Amir Johnson, $352,000.

Ives Pl., 1420-Arnold L. Rumphrey II and Elena K. Andreotti to Harold Austin Johntra and Susan Neilson Rockwell, $825,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1402-Caitlin G. and Brian Troy Gilmore to Christina Esperanza Ortega and Felix B. Davignon, $900,000.

Mississippi Ave., 134-Mary B. Tolson to Katy Argueta, $295,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 259-James Brettman O’Donovan to Melvin Mitchel Gerrets III, $510,000.

Potomac Ave., 1626-Devorah Adler to Rebecca Marie Lynch and Michael Gordon Joyce, $900,000.

Shippen Lane, 1407-Laurence Jon Lee to Audrey Lester, $357,000.

Upsal St., 749-Bellux Investment Inc. to Lena Yiping Yue and Nathan Samuel Patrash, $395,500.

Wade Rd., 2633-Tilt Corp. to Steven Greenwood, $265,000.

Second St., 228-Paul Lee to Bruce Kieloch, $1.01 million.

Eighth St., 322-M. Scott Michel and estate of Robert H. Michel to Paul Vinovich, $850,000.

16th St., 420, No. 203-Ryan K. Field to Elizabeth Lamoste, $350,000.

18th St., 1828-Megan Ann Viernes Rapp to Patrick Ryan and Rachel Ashley Griffin, $512,000.

42nd Pl., 1408-David Charles Whidden to Rhonda Harrison, $365,000.

Southwest

First St., 1511-Robert J. and Alison Shaffer Teitelbaum to Rebecca K. Mimnall and Mason C. Davenport, $499,000.