District of Columbia

Northeast

A St., 516-Kristin A. Reinhard to Lindsay A. Brugger and Scott Walzak, $490,000.

Baker St., 3329-Alvin T. Carter to Anna-Marie Ashe, $285,000.

Brooks St., 4600-Bettye T. Briscoe to James and Charlene Goldfield, $240,000.

C St., 305, No. 408-Elizabeth Philbrick to Joseph P. Kelly, $280,000.

C St., 1708-Jonathan Godfrey and Mohna Shah to Jean Cairisti O’Friel-Quigley and Zachary Quigley, $830,000.

D St., 1811, No. 2-1811 D St. Condos Corp. to Rachel H. and Robert J. Merker, $675,000.

Division Ave., 920-Ebony Vauss and estate of Mildred Inez Mims to Marcus Brooks, $156,750.

Emerald St., 1341-Karl Erlandson and Anna Kushnir to Alicia Gomez and Andrew Ensor, $757,500.

Evarts St., 2018-Jacquelyn L. Rivers to Asha Rosalind Harrison and Charles Aasgaard Davis, $610,000.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3261-Bank of America to Steve Louis Gross, $419,900.

G St., 1318-Michael C. Hoenig and Maria Margarita Orozco Aragon to Vincent and Lindsay Nikole Galatro, $880,000.

Gault Pl., 4047-James E. Clarke and Renee Dyson to Chih Feng Huang, $191,000.

Hamilton St., 1009-1238 Emerson Street NE Corp. to Onika Samuda-Coke and Jorge Munoz, $610,000.

Jackson St., 709-Brookland 2 Corp. to Ryan J. Suto and Yasmeen S. Alamiri, $539,000.

Jay St., 4627-Mancini Brothers Corp. to Derek H. Yale and Lauren Willis, $408,500.

Kearny St., 1424-Michael Phelan and Jennifer Girdish to Sean Jones and Asfia Tareen, $580,000.

Minnesota Ave., 3727-Federal National Mortgage Association to Chima Valentine Igwe, $243,000.

Montello Ave., 1670-Reginald A. Berry to Richard A. Iserman and Jennefer Schulz, $565,000.

Newton St., 1406-Kim R. Wallace to Beth Ludwick and Geoffrey Moody, $830,000.

Oates St., 1283-1238 Oates Corp. to Shripal and Meagan Shah, $925,000.

Orren St., 1409-Ann L. Hill to Juana Paige, $150,000.

Quincy St., 1005-Regina Williams to Jared Ostermiller, $481,000.

Regent Pl., 570-Joseph M. Donovan and Donald W. Higley to Bruno S. and Elizabeth Satomi Allen Cossi, $799,900.

S St., 14, No. 102-Courtney Mason to Lamir D. Whetstone, $394,000.

Staples St., 1110, No. 2-Ayla A. Newhouse and Andrew T. Lovett-Barron to Amanda Clarissa and Kevin Joseph McGrath, $689,000.

Tennessee Ave., 216-Lesley Beth Harris and Stephen Spencer to Frances Josephine Galindo, $831,135.

Urell Pl., 102-Jeffrey G. and Glendia Wallace to Hanibal M. Goitom, $409,000.

Second St., 911, No. 606-NRC/FC Pullman Place Corp. to Jonathan Pasquale, $488,400.

Sixth St., 425-Alison B. Wilson and Thomas J. Vincent to Jeffrey P. Dunlap and Anat Holtzman, $1.19 million.

Seventh St., 822, No. 2-Jason M. Unger and Karin Johnson to Susie Melanie Sheng and Danny Hsien-Jen Chang, $653,000.

10th St., 134-Donna M. Kissling to Rahul and Jagruti K. Vyas, $1.25 million.

10th St., 1023-Haider Haimus to Mofya S. Diallo, $1.07 million.

13th St., 401, No. PH9-Angels DC Corp. to Allison Teixeira and Josh Sulier, $605,000.

14th Pl., 230-Alejandro L. and Tracy M. Sarria to Sara and Steven Cardello, $880,000.

27th St., 2837-Alexander and Craig Ventures Corp. to Denton Desotel and Elizabeth Lafferty Redfearn, $655,000.

45th St., 1048-Joseph A. Allen to Joseph Jean Ayoub, $434,000.

56th St., 271-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Denean M. Griffie, $294,500.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 302-Clayton A. Stabert and Lauren Emily Conte Stabert to Jerome Fineman and Cody Ramin, $645,000.

Allison St., 501-Lorenzo A. and Maria C. Peralta to Sarah Martino and Arvin Sava, $742,000.

Arizona Ave., 2838-Margaret D. and Shane M. Hedges to Caroline Miller and Barry J. Solomon, $1.29 million.

Belmont St., 1624, No. B-Estate of Richard Gregory Chittick D. and Kenneth A. Bryant III to Frederik G. Toscani and Elisabeta Mariotto, $800,000.

Broad Branch Rd., 5438-Lydia and Christopher Dolan to Nancy M. Cook and Christopher F. Rowland, $1.14 million.

Calvert St., 3850-Adam B. McCollister and Constance A. Fisichello to Alicia M. Giangrande, $1.15 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 512-Suzanne Chernauskas to Francis J. Balint III, $456,500.

Champlain St., 2328, No. 310-Joseph Merriman and Hamilton Harris Dawson to John Robert Hawley and Garry Lee Tiller, $635,000.

Clifton St., 1307, No. 31-Makeda T. Kefale to Delaney P. Gordon, $625,000.

Clydesdale Pl., 1801-Lora Ann Bowman Rinker to Heather R. Abraham, $182,500.

Columbia Rd., 1108, No. 306-Eileen Vitelli to Joseph Vossen, $325,000.

Columbia Rd., 1851, No. 407-Wassef W. and Aida Y. Nawar to Jill Elizabeth Johnson, $409,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3446, No. 308-Elena McGovern and Johan Bergenas to Sauleh Ahmad and Rafay Ahmad Siddiqui, $332,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3900-David N. Pasquantonio to Claire Evelyn Ballweg, $315,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5112-Brooke Alexandra Dine to Karen Ann Lenoir, $350,000.

Delafield Pl., 451-451 Delafield PL Corp. to Ashleigh E. Manning, $725,000.

E St., 616, No. 220-Emily A. Schubert to Jennifer Christine and Gregory Lawrence Davis, $469,900.

Fairmont St., 1101, No. 7-Joel C. Harder to Joseph L. and Cheryl A. Bierwirth, $503,000.

Fessenden St., 3847-Michael and Shannon Diamant to Nicholas Robbins and Kelley Connolly Barnaby, $1.79 million.

Florida Ave., 2129, No. L1-Diane A. Duston and Oscar Martin Rodriguez to Brandon J. Hines, $485,000.

Georgia Ave., 4525, No. 1-Ewora Corp. to Alexis D. and Jason R. Holloway, $699,900.

Gramercy St., 3822-Mary H. and Michael P. Young to John G. Finneran Jr., $1.7 million.

Highwood Ct., 3918-Stephen M. Shapiro to Stephen J. and Kara L. Elias, $1.55 million.

Holmead Pl., 3415-Anne Powers to Richard Benson, $1.32 million.

Ingleside Terr., 1838-Phillip Gregory and Richard Alexander Freemon to Paul and Amelia Kelly, $909,000.

Iris St., 1317-Traci Griffin to Sheridan Booker Easterling, $130,000.

Irving St., 1636, No. 3A-Benjamin P. Cook to Jesse Lauren Spector, $434,500.

Kalorama Rd., 2023, No. 1-Mary Elizabeth Hadley to Valerie Vass and Matthew Conger, $500,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 414-Manal Omar to Ari L. Buchman, $569,000.

L St., 2425, No. 206-Lily Kosegarten to Carol Caparosa, $980,000.

Lanier Pl., 1725, No. 21A-Edward G. and Nicole Erikson to Anna E. Brown, $463,500.

Logan Cir., 20, No. LL3-Melissa A. Peters to Dwayne Sattler and Martin M. Swartz, $436,000.

M St., 444, No. 9-Robert Eric and Stacy Ann Meteer to Heather Turner, $485,000.

Madison St., 505-505 Madison Street NW Corp. and MFM Real Estate Investments Corp. to Christopher A. and Lacy M. Beauchemin, $692,000.

Marion St., 1527-Christopher M. Shaheen to Michael John Camilleri, $735,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 116-Estate of Emad Elseiedy and Lamia Mosaad Mohamed Saad to Ahmad Alsawalhi and Jessica Davey, $315,000.

Missouri Ave., 237-Catherine J. Gray to Michelle and Alexander Garcia, $520,000.

N St., 1213, No. E-Tammy L. Riggs to Xiaomin Mou and Michael Innerebner, $641,000.

N St., 1440, No. 410-Bart Vandaele to Petronio Canabrava, $275,000.

N St., 3330-Kathleen D. Ryan a to Timothy P. Dunn and Ellen R. Stofan, $3.6 million.

New Jersey Ave., 1713, No. 1-Kerri M. Smith to Clinton and Aileen Chen, $710,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 804-Martin F. Klingenberg to Robert John Diehl, $237,500.

Newton Pl., 750-Mark and Camille Russell to Angela Wolak and Austin Priebe, $747,000.

P St., 1718, No. 919-Shawn L. O’Neill to Mandhir Kaur Sen, $519,000.

P St., 3007-Timothy D. Eckermann and Rebecca J. Humble to Ryan Friend and Natalie Pica, $2.35 million.

Park Rd., 762, No. 2-Michelle J. Weiner to Katherine Salisbury, $596,000.

Peabody St., 530-James I. Dickens to Jared Micah and Wyatt M. Morris, $555,000.

Phelps Pl., 1835-Helen Pollock Starr to Leif Warner and Friederike Goergens, $615,000.

Porter St., 3825, No. 105-Rielle E. Kolsky to Robert Joseph Daly, $375,000.

Q St., 819-Savannah Wiseman to Patrick K. Phillippi and David W. Barmore, $865,000.

Quackenbos St., 522-Brian Curtis and Dawn Boudria to Jesse Charles and Helen Wong Taylor, $720,000.

Quincy St., 1354-Brian C. Vargas to Kathryn Elizabeth and Christopher Nims Hoover, $915,000.

R St., 1307, No. 3-Carolyn Christine Fahrenback to Elizabeth and Vicki P. Dansky, $818,000.

Randolph St., 622-Amy Elizabeth Jester and Daniel Bryan Blair to Denisa and Moritz Piatti-Funfkirchen, $975,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1317, No. 204-Jaimie Taff and Gerald Mizejewski Jr. to Kathryn L. Budd, $547,000.

Richardson Pl., 415-James J. Wilson and Steven Seigel to Justin D. Zelikovitz, $895,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 3606, No. 101-Mariam Abolfazli to Erin M. and Michael J. Niday, $468,000.

Roxboro Pl., 608-Dilan Investment Corp. to Kristofer L. Clark, $608,000.

S St., 902-Brandon Hollonbeck to Christopher M. Fezza, $950,000.

Shepherd St., 1210-Joseph A. Skloot and Erin R. Glazer to Ian Cassidy and Sarah Brody, $845,000.

Swann St., 1617, No. 31-Potomac Construction 1617 Corp. to Carie Anne Lemack, $996,000.

T St., 3616-Mitchell and Marjorie Halem to Dana Foley and Chase Kilburn, $2 million.

Tulip St., 1900-Craig L. and Jaquenette Cooke Dean to Chaz J. Davis and Julia Miles-Davis, $899,000.

Unicorn Lane, 2720-Kent B. Amos and Carmen Dickerson-Amos to Anne C. Beal and Braham A. Rhodes, $1.05 million.

Van Buren St., 748-Victoria S. Napier to Stephen M. Longbottom and Israel Buendia Veloz, $765,500.

Varnum St., 714, No. 1-Philip-John Hernandez Dionisio and Stephanie Medina Siy to Ollie T. Ganz and Sidhartha Deka, $550,000.

Vermont Ave., 1908, No. D-Carl and Jennifer Porter to Flemming and Anna Jensen, $1.45 million.

Warner St., 439-James Robert and Beth Nicole McMahon to Savannah Fox and Krystian Zimowski, $705,000.

Washington Cir., 3, No. 903-Michael W. Ware and Elizabeth Y. Park to Nicole Lorene Nario De Vera, $404,000.

Willard St., 1737, No. 1-Diane Tepfer to Max Alexander Miller and Kimberly Alexis Conley, $399,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2501, No. 306-Zdzislaw Kondrat to Daniel Nash, $1.33 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3022, No. 208-Kara Graham to Kassi B. Reyes, $284,000.

First St., 1301, No. 2-Crispin Shaw and Kate Macary Vary to Andrew and Delia Gallucci, $815,000.

Second St., 1800-Michael Neal Anderson to William Lewis and Alyssa White, $1.02 million.

Fifth St., 1714-Vivek K. Mohan to Carmel Anne Henges, $1.2 million.

Sixth St., 5727-Dilan Investment Corp. to Eric Spooner $705,000.

Seventh St., 6311-Mayven Enterprises Inc. to Ryan E. Jones and Alicia K. Lahey, $615,000.

11th St., 1222, No. 2-William Charles Broderick to Shallon and J. Michael Hunter, $861,100.

11th St., 1628, No. 308-NRC/FC 11th Street Corp. to Joseph Kniaz, $837,500.

12th Pl., 2237-David Duchow to Upasana and Aaron Niman, $795,000.

12th St., 1514, No. 4-Igor V. Timofeyev to Kinsey Kiriakos, $678,750.

12th St., 7420-Michael J. Bocian and Deborah Gruenstein to Sean L. and Gizele R. Ponder, $961,622.

13th St., 2029, No. 1-Eric Ashner to Megan Sprayberry, $450,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 402-Robert J. Diehl to Erin Ward, $490,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 204-Kyle Hauptman to Brian Dwaine Crowe, $434,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 410-Mary A. and Thomas A. Madden to Shelly Lynn Turner, $565,000.

14th St., 3815, No. 4-David Fleming Pope and Andres Mayorga to Arden E. Grady and Miles Whitney Wright Evenson, $706,000.

16th St., 3510, No. 402-Christina Y. Kuo to Xing Gao, $391,000.

17th St., 2312, No. 1-Siamak Madani to Maura Brophy Humphrey, $389,000.

18th St., 1930, No. 45-Scott K. Oberlink to Martin Andrew Chorzempa and Natalia Kazaryan, $685,000.

19th St., 3324-Christopher C. Bohner to Andrea Munro, $950,999.

20th St., 2456, No. B-Leah C. Evert to Jacob Henson, $399,900.

24th St., 936-Mitchell J. and Matthew D. Wade to Michael Watson, $840,000.

26th St., 1001, No. 803-Stephen R. Cordle to Jenna Ventresca and Jason A. Stern, $346,800.

30th St., 1336-William R. Andrews to David Charles and Jennifer Romm, $4.4 million.

32nd St., 6309-Michael Patrick and Jennifer O’Malley Dillon to Duane Wright and Jennifer Rak, $1.16 million.

33rd St., 1015, No. 507-Ann B. Malcolm to Luc Lefebvre and Ivory Yong Protzel, $980,000.

35th St., 1920-Vasiliki Angelakis to Stephen D. Lewis and Gabriela Rubin, $1.04 million.

39th Pl., 2226-John Witherspoon Borchert to Luis Fernando and Lauren E. Silva-Pinto, $900,000.

44th St., 1500-Richard Gllis and Gail Price to Marcia Chatelain and Mark F. Yapelli, $1.09 million.

Southeast

Bay St., 1827-Sandra Y. Monk to Peter D. Nellius and Alyson Nicole Lorenz, $650,000.

C St., 1625-13121 Tamarack RD Corp. to Christopher M. Psihoules and Jennette E. Wiser, $623,500.

Central Ave., 5359-Raze Construction Corp. to Michael A. Sogunro, $361,500.

D St., 1530-Kristin Gerlach to Nora Yugo, $575,000.

Ely Pl., 3350-Ryan Fleming to Amber Westphal and Christopher Lamora, $447,000.

F St., 4302-Estate of Nettie Adams and Harry Adams to Tiana P. Berrios, $275,000.

Kentucky Ave., 234-Peter C. and Rebecca B. MacPherson to Kelby Seamen, $1.1 million.

Minnesota Ave., 1448-Salman Shamsi to Shelley Louise Thompson and David Church Coscia, $565,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 264-Meaghan R. Smith to John H. Welch, $388,000.

Potomac Ave., 1846-Mark D. and Susan Polston to Jeffrey Mchugh and Rebecca Zeisel, $805,000.

Savannah Pl., 1938-Florence L. Young and estate of Donald W. Young to Amber L. Williams, $282,800.

Seward Sq., 522-Theodore F. and Carrie C. Sees to Edgar and Jennifer Lee, $940,000.

Suitland Terr., 2107, No. 301-Debra W. McAlpine to Victor M. Robinson Jr., $84,910.

Tobias Dr., 1432-Regina R. Jefferson to Erik Arturo Fernandez Barahona, $355,000.

U St., 1637-Christopher M. Seiler to Alejandro Schwedhelm, $370,000.

Fourth St., 1113-Brian Braa to Brooke N. Ericson and Shawn R. Donilon, $1.25 million.

Sixth St., 210-Joseph W. Groves and Ellen J. O’Brien to Ruth McCaughan and David Andrukonis, $1.4 million.

11th Pl., 3314-Jacob Geesin to Ali Dalili, $306,000.

13th St., 212-John Spykerman and Jami Sachs-Spykerman to Dave Sheridan Spruth, $952,000.

27th St., 1501, No. 407-FV-1 Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings to Kara Hill, $84,634.

Southwest

Capitol St. S., 4301-District Properties Inc. to Dolores Satterthwaite, $420,000.

M St., 240, No. E104-John C. McElwain Jr. to Allan Holland, $233,900.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH03-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Shari and Houtan Esfahani, $2.02 million.

Third St., 1101, No. 412-Richard L. and Susan W. Petrick to Ashlie N. Stevens, $310,000.

Seventh St., 619-David C. Smith to Clifton E. and Megan Rowls, $1.02 million.