District of Columbia

Northeast

A St., 601, No. 5-Paul J. Kane to Kathryn V. Oberholzer, $453,500.

Ames St., 3945-Werrlein Properties to Corey L. White and Sofonyas K. Zewde, $415,000.

Banks Pl., 5253-Legna Ventures Corp. to Rasheeda Y. Blake, $330,000.

Bryant St., 1308, No. 4-Leonard Lenisse Edloe to Derek Shiau, $200,000.

C St., 1121-Ashton Alvis Jr. to Timothy Barley, $725,000.

Capitol Ave., 1903-Lucrative Creative Investment Organization to Kendall Therese Doyle and Rene Fernando Rodriguez, $352,000.

Chancellors Way, 3110-Jake A. and Lindsay A. Punzenberger to Alexander D. and Jessica P. Sanchez, $779,900.

Chillum Pl., 5331-Willco Properties Corp. to Ari J. Pollak and Beth J. Maclin, $579,950.

Constitution Ave., 629, No. 103-Ashley Jo Blanchard to Drew R. Arenth and Breese McIlvaine, $440,000.

D St., 1823, No. A-Focusworks Corp. to Kelley Nicole Williams, $330,000.

Douglas St., 4414-Carpenters of Georgetown Investment Group to Nhu Vu and Rafael Peinado Alda, $525,000.

Emerson St., 612-Renee J. Singleton to Matthew A. Lehtonen and Jessica L. Williamson, $400,000.

F St., 323-David and Lindsay Gorman to Addar and William Ranney Levi, $1.22 million.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3287-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Judith Achu, $514,897.

G St., 1417-Ariel S. Laguilles and Marissa K. McInnis to Brendan P. and Nathan K. Ma, $764,495.

Hamlin St., 613, No. 7-Kevin P. Klein to Morgan Best, $259,999.

I St., 215, No. 309-Zachary and Stacy Dawson to Edward John Longosz III and Natalie Joy Garagiola, $786,200.

Jackson St., 709, No. 1-Brookland 2 Corp. to Mary Elizabeth Callahan, $550,000.

Kramer St., 1666-Jessica McKenney to Parisa Partovi-Tabar, $450,000.

Lyman Pl., 1708-CMG Corp. to Erik S. and Stacey L. Lymus, $599,900.

Montello Ave., 1675-Sherlerina R. Garner to Craig McDonald, $500,000.

Newton St., 1832-Tracy Ann Hollis to Caitlin R. Cottingham and Nicholas J. Xenakis, $625,800.

Patricia Roberts Harris Pl., 2619-Annette N. Markham to Isaiah Kenedy and Jassmine Renee Okiemen, $555,000.

Perry St., 2414-H Street Community Development Corporation to David A. Rojas, $505,000.

R St., 138-Neavelle and Leona R. Coles to Muhammed and Roma Ovase, $860,000.

Regent Pl., 627-Deborah Bear and Alexander Leipziger to Jonathan H. Chow and Amanda Marie Jackson, $860,000.

Staples St., 1329-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Christopher C. Bosley and Cody Barnett, $765,000.

Urell Pl., 1008-Sean Michael Simmons and Lauren B. Kalodner to Rebecca Furst-Nichols and Christopher Head, $727,000.

Wright Terr., 3610-Kurt W. and Jaime Larson to Unique Morris, $589,900.

Third St., 407-Charlotte McNaughton to Samantha Grunberg and Paul Knight, $860,000.

Sixth St., 615-Charlotte Watson to William De Hoop Scheffer and Jenna Hartin, $1.2 million.

Seventh St., 1029-Dilan Investment Corp. to Gilbert and Karen Pazos, $1.04 million.

10th St., 241-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Jenica Wright, $1.02 million.

10th St., 1025-James Paul Marchetti and Mary Kathleen Coyle to Lillian G. Wasvary, $992,500.

12th St., 826-Chris Taylor to Patrick and Jordan Pfau, $731,000.

13th St., 408-Michael R. Sew Hoy and Mariah Anne Johnson to Abigail Jones and Mark Ferullo, $740,000.

20th St., 332-Gavin J. Cepelak to Colleen Long and Andrew Strickler, $684,900.

31st Pl., 2865-Safari Consulting Services Corp. to Chanell Autrey, $365,000.

36th St., 409-Joy Solo to Margaret E. Melchor, $346,000.

46th St., 817-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Dahlia Aguilar, $397,000.

Northwest

Alaska Ave., 7502-Adisa P. and Josephine F. Bakari to Lucas Tyree Kunee and Jaime Kunce, $805,000.

Asbury Pl., 4713-Dennis J. and Gail L. Jackman to Anna Buabbud and Samuel Rust, $875,000.

Beekman Pl., 1648, No. A-Kenneth C. Ryan to Stephen Joseph Lovell Jr., $759,500.

Biltmore St., 1849, No. A-Hallyn Brewster and James Parrott to Mark Andrew Yarnell, $368,500.

Brummel Ct., 527-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Ryan C. Fyffe, $595,000.

California St., 2122-Estate of Sara E. Ehrman to Karen Oliver, $617,033.

Cambridge Pl., 3014-Rebecca Prime and David Bloch to Elizabeth and Michael Keeler, $2.1 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 1010-Vincent B. Dussupt and Kumiko Akikawa to Shernette Roberts, $295,000.

Clifton St., 1308, No. 117-Gayle Trudy Lizerbram to Ross Santee, $399,500.

Clydesdale Pl., 1820-Bettina Knapp to Elizabeth L. Zeitler, $430,000.

Columbia Rd., 1207, No. 2-Terry Huang to Elinor Kasting and Luis Gustavo Martinez, $710,000.

Columbia Rd., 1954, No. 508-Patrick M. Gilsenan to Maria Evangelina and Antonio Romo Fragoso, $215,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 707-Kelvin Khoo to Matthew T. Scott, $235,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3901, No. 410-Robert E. Turner Jr. and Chau Thuy Ta to Elizabeth Waraksa and Jacco Dieleman, $497,000.

Corcoran St., 1748, No. 1B-Theo Wilson Balcomb to John and Carol Baskett, $350,000.

Delafield Pl., 925-5116 PSRV Corp. to David Pope and David Mayorga, $799,900.

E St., 616, No. 1207-James L. Stinson to Raphael Gugenheim Satter, $345,000.

Fessenden St., 4431-Richard M. Jones and Barbara N. O’Bryen to Adam M. and Natalie G. Alpert, $815,000.

Fulton St., 5163-Jamie W. McGlone and Stephen Dupont Jr. to Michael and Nancy Finn, $1.67 million.

Geranium St., 1203-Gregory J. Sewell to Elizabeth Colleen Aulwes and Charles Murphy Cornelius, $750,000.

Hillandale Ct., 3903-Kenneth P. and Glenda Bonner Slosser to Mary A. Lopatto, $1.65 million.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 122-Michael S. Eberhart and James F. Larner to Kellie Lunney, $296,000.

Ingleside Terr., 1901, No. 301-Paul James and Amelia Reeves Kelly to Yizhi Zhang, $415,000.

Irving St., 737, No. 2-Andrew B. Letty to Stephanie Marie Groleau and Christopher Bock Peters, $762,500.

Jefferson St., 624-MVM Investments Corp. to Benjamin J. Hendricks and Margaret J. Monroe, $750,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. A-3-Janet Randolph Lowrey to Andrew Farling Satten, $655,000.

Kennedy St., 528, No. 401-Ril Estates Corp. to Brock S. and Jennifer P. Crowe, $379,900.

L St., 2425, No. 429-Raymond E. and Virginia H. Peloquin to Girish Nair, $790,000.

Lanier Pl., 1735-Stephen Richard Howes and Clare Margaret Holberton to Edward A. and Pauline M. Stuart, $1.2 million.

Longfellow St., 55-Vicky Duckes to Beth Bresnahan, $659,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4559, No. 203-Yuko Seki to Suzanne T. Morrell and Michael J. Alban, $260,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1210-Michael R. and Amy L. Procknal to Mark T. and Jeanette R. Hochstatter, $425,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 5107-John S. and Candace Rollins to John Francis Scanlon, $1.51 million.

N St., 1300, No. 207-Andrew T. Miller to Allison Susana Breuer, $405,000.

N St., 1440, No. 507-Joyce A. Weinstein to Drake Jenkins, $250,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 700-Estate of Barbara E. Cooper to Judith Pearce and Colin S. Clark, $890,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 706-Leslie A. Goldman and Lisa N. Dreyfuss to Bryan W. Reich, $505,000.

New York Ave., 66, No. 105-Tyler Currie to Dwaine Wintz Jr. and Kelly Anne Kolb, $330,000.

Olive St., 2735, No. 2-Lourdes Meluza to Joanne Osendarp, $819,900.

P St., 1734-Stephen S. Majors to Susan and Thomas Fitzgerald St. Maxens II, $449,901.

Piney Branch Rd., 6207-Patrick Taylor and Larin Leigh Rottman to Shayan Pasha, $600,000.

Porter St., 3891, No. A301-Maria Victoria Saenz Samper to Mary Virginia Cadwell, $512,000.

Q St., 1324, No. A-Keith Eugene Eby to Samuel Rosenfeld, $1.45 million.

Quackenbos St., 823-MV Capitol Investment Corp. to Patrick T. and Larin L. Rottman, $770,000.

R St., 1619, No. 504-Scott J. and Katherine W. Faley to Georgios A. Leris, $527,000.

Reservoir Rd., 4712-Donna R. Gary to Raed Hamdan and Lynn Saghir, $1.66 million.

Riggs Pl., 1828, No. 2-Anthony Gonzalez to Saam Parsa, $225,000.

S St., 1833, No. 32-Laura Jane Hammond to Werner Alejandro Brito and Samantha Giangiuli, $369,900.

Sherman Ave., 2807, No. 1-Matthew and Mark Medvene to Erik Knebel, $655,000.

Swann St., 1727-Ronald and Rosabel Goodman to Thomas Cade Raggio and Jason Alan Marks, $1.43 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2404-Paasha and Megan Mahdavi to Mahdieh Bodaghi and Milad Maleki, $1.3 million.

Unicorn Lane, 2769-Katye McLaughlin to Timothy Michael Day, $950,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 926-Mari C. Orozco to Carol Ann Larivee, $315,000.

Veazey St., 3726-F. Clement and Barbara D. Dinsmore to Richard G. Manegio Jr. and Andrea Del Vecchio, $1.21 million.

Warren St., 4639-Paul B. Seidl and Geraldine A. Simone to John James Carbonell, $1.17 million.

Water St., 3303, No. 6F-Daniel Castle to Ann M. Korologos, $1.01 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 1080, No. 407-Carol Whittemore Todd to Eugene Claude and Christy A. Harmon, $539,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2501, No. 402-Vladimir and Alla Rapoport to Zdzislaw Kondrat, $1.23 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3022, No. B11-Brad Parnell to Shanna R. Huddleston, $269,555.

First St., 1718, No. 4-Brian Dockstader and Ariel Kagan to Giselle Rohmer Pena, $527,954.

Second St., 2035, No. G305-Federica Marchesi to Vadim V. Morozov, $715,000.

Fourth St., 4626-Daniel P. Tanciar and Benjamin S. Eli to Catherine Gogol, $776,800.

Fifth St., 1810-Gregory M. and Gina R. Ford to David Robert Lomax Cook and Amanda O’Connor, $1.77 million.

Seventh St., 6411-Torey Leshawn and Michael Carter-Conneen to Jeffery Allen Nobach and Christina Marie Pellerito, $590,000.

Ninth St., 6303-Marketpro South Inc. to Marcellus Waddill and Irina Razgonova, $399,000.

11th St., 1426, No. 3-Damon A. Brown to Ellen R. Erichsen, $660,000.

12th St., 1211-David B. Smith to Henry Tam Jr. and Lan Tran, $1.04 million.

12th St., 1939, No. 302-Julia Friedman to Sarah R. Fink, $460,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 307-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brenden R. Guthrie, $390,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 409-Janette and Janna Stacie Maria La Barrie to Alfred Herman Goenawan, $369,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 208-William J. Kinberg to John T. Shelson, $405,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 510-Ellyn C. Lee and Seung O. Kang to Ross Alan Diamond and Sarah Rebecca Lafreniere, $560,000.

16th St., 5910-Catalina Baron Zorc to James and Brigit Venza, $1.07 million.

17th St., 3443-Arnold I. Miller to Will O’Neal Patterson, $745,000.

18th St., 2305, No. 406-Michael Kennon Jones to Janet Hong Tran, $332,500.

20th St., 1301, No. 416-Joel Rosenberg to Yauheni Koraneu, $256,000.

21st St., 1280, No. 908-Amy S. and Steven J. Lee to Scott M. Spector, $319,000.

26th St., 1410, No. 2-Oz and Naama Poker Malkesman to Sebastiaan Van Hoeij Pompe, $575,000.

30th St., 1517, No. C2-Marshall W. Schoenthal and Mary Elizabeth Schroeder to David Mittermaier and Lindsay Orphanides, $675,000.

32nd St., 6407-Marianna B. Ofosu to Mark Patrick and Susan Long, $1.25 million.

33rd St., 6100-Joseph and Susan Reilly to Elizabeth Townsend Burden and Rachel Barek, $1.65 million.

36th St., 2602-Michael H.V. Cardozo and estate of Alice C. Cardozo to Michael Korns and Katherine Wray, $1.45 million.

39th St., 1937-Nancy Itteilag to L. Tremaine Gregory and Matthijs C. Schuring, $1.05 million.

41st St., 2655, No. 205-Salman H. and Shahida Siddiqi to Katherine Geisler, $260,000.

44th St., 2520-Carlin R. Rankin to Richard and Amy S. Zantzinger, $1.66 million.

Southeast

A St., 1735-Anthony and Mary C. Perry to Tara M. Schonhoff and William R. Hupman III, $763,000.

Alabama Ave., 4417-Volta Corp. to Lloyd C. Henry and Marsha J. O’Mara Henry, $455,000.

Bangor St., 1471-Archibald Djabatey to Michelle D. Washington, $725,000.

C St., 5045, No. 202-Robert Dobson to Brieana Burrs, $280,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 634, No. 2-Nan M. Richardson to Kate Gould, $475,000.

Gorman Terr., 4304-Amanda J. and Matthew B. Welling to Jeron Edrick Crooks, $437,500.

Kentucky Ave., 715-Timothy Burley to Ian G. and Christina M. Thomas, $599,000.

Mississippi Ave., 1522-James William and Kristina Elaine Bibb to Latoya and Freeman White, $625,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 265-Ajay Datta and Maria B. D’Souza-Datta to Hana Leah Greenberg, $380,000.

Savannah St., 601-Lewis L. Fleming to Asegedech G. Temlso, $330,000.

Southern Ave., 3918, No. B-Private Public Solutions Corp. to Mohamad Alnoor, $133,240.

Suitland Terr., 2129, No. 302-Adeoye Hickson to Jenise and Janessa Clark, $120,000.

Trenton Pl., 1920-Marilyn Shaw to Guy Stephane Gosse, $276,000.

Fourth St., 3021-Terrance A. Smith to Munit Emlaeu, $429,000.

Sixth St., 216-Carolina M. and Barry J. Solomon to Christopher Kinne and Kolaleh Torkaman, $1.34 million.

11th St., 900, No. 204-Auto Club Corp. to Amber King and Paul Fugitt Jr., $815,000.

13th St., 2107-Daniel and Celeste O. Mack to Catherine Robinson, $211,670.

17th St., 327-Jimmy Stroman and Emma Gant to Esteban Rodrigo Xifre Villar and Marjorie Ruth Woodbury, $500,000.

Southwest

Delaware Ave., 1301-River Park Mutual Homes Inc. to Samuel David Jockel, $218,000.

Half St., 1402-Estate of Kenneth M. Taylor and Alfred O. Taylor Jr. to Joel E. Meredith, $610,000.

M St., 254, No. 27-Jennifer D. Thomas to Christine B. Vaughn, $300,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S525-Joan Rebecca Siregar and estate of Robert L. Long to Stephanie Faith Williams, $285,000.

Seventh St., 700, No. 428-Michael J. and Mary Ann Ball to Simone Velvel, $325,000.