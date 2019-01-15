Adams St., 214-Henry Folarin to Michael P. and Kristin I. Cone, $532,000.
Brooks St., 4417-Carolyn E. Carter to Marco A. Angobaldo, $220,000.
C St., 1701-Estate of Dana A. Wyckoff and Melissa Weisstuch to Corbin Goldstein, $605,999.
Capitol St. N., 4609-Michael J. Smith to Benjamin J. Clark and Julie K. Bowes, $510,000.
Division Ave., 274-Hafitz Corp. to Jocelyn Reyes, $362,000.
E St., 1928-Juliana R. Hall to Jeffrey W. and Riley T. Bechdel, $550,000.
Eastern Ave., 5922-MR Jones Enterprises Inc. and Simple Realty Solutions Corp. to Lisa Renee and James J. English, $530,000.
Evarts St., 1007-Estate of Louis A. Tucker and Tawana P. Tucker to Tyler P. Lord, $420,000.
G St., 1121, No. 2-Capitol Holdings II Corp. to William Charles Broderick and Tim C. Chafin, $874,900.
Gales St., 1671, No. 1-Rosedale Condo Corp. to Horacio Carreno-Garcia and Madeline Karp, $439,900.
Hamilton St., 21-Mary A. Baltimore to James Edward and Paul Stephen Frank, $490,000.
I St., 1227-Vijay Kumar Singh to Jason Theo Arvanites, $885,000.
Jay St., 4320-Carlos Lopez to Hibaq Mohamed, $370,000.
K St., 315-Morris C. and Michele A. Barren to Wakana Morioka, $835,000.
Lee St., 4506-SJL Corp. to Erin Roxborough, $411,000.
Montello Ave., 1627-Emile Thompson to Alissa and Thomas Clees, $660,000.
Morse St., 1259-Mark L. and Ashley Rainey Donahey to Evan S. Musolino and Kathleen E. Auth, $710,000.
Oates St., 1210-Columbia Home Development Corp. to Martin F. Holmes, $770,000.
Perry St., 1022-Erich Ferrari to Greg Van Houten and Sarah E. Bartle, $840,000.
Quincy Pl., 41-Nantucket Holdings LTD to Todd S. Johannessen, $1.18 million.
Rosedale St., 1639-Oludamilare Olugbuyi to Eric Anton Wallace, $715,000.
Tennessee Ave., 158-Jeremy P. Wiley and Margaret E. Daley to Daniel Frederick and Jessica Diane McFaul, $1.32 million.
Upshur St., 1007-Rosemary J. and Peter E. Crump to Oliver Milovanovic Barham and Johanna Kate Fabian-Marks, $658,000.
Virginia Ave. W., 1513-Christopher Hauser to Ansar Khan and Manahil M. Bhatty, $715,000.
Fourth St., 516, No. 101-Karen Younkins to Lucas A. Brown and Natalia R. Barnhart, $385,000.
Eighth St., 615-Tamara B. Patterson to Gary Earl and Sherry Jo Owens, $1.24 million.
11th St., 730, No. 102-Claudine Archer to Adam Kelinsky, $442,000.
12th St., 5118-Janice C. Haith and Brenda Haith-Pierce to Ryan Strom and Nada Zohdy, $500,000.
13th St., 4423-Robert P. Griffiths to Christopher L. and Heather C. Vovak, $600,000.
19th St., 714-Andrew T. and Ashley Campbell to Rebecca S. Levy and David B. Schupak, $480,000.
33rd St., 258-Oaktech Properties Corp. to Meredith Bonnesen Daniel and Joseph Paul Shadel, $416,500.
45th St., 529-Silvio Mamani to Maxwell Ben Sarpong, $359,000.
56th Pl., 265-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Orton Edgar Ndau, $406,000.
Adams Mill Rd., 2627, No. 109-Nicholas T. Miller and Patricia A. McCarthy to Brianne Alexis Johnson, $550,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 520-Christopher C. Payton to Peter J. Grivas, $775,000.
Argyle Terr., 3810-Alexandre and Caroline S. Winter to Frank Lowenstein and Peyton West, $1.43 million.
Belmont St., 1414, No. 201-Lori and Steven Rakoczy to Taher and Khatoon T. Ginwala, $690,000.
Brandywine St., 4940-Inmobiliaria Corp. to Julio Murillo, $894,500.
California St., 1807, No. T6-James A. Bulen Jr. to Adrian Frank Joseph Lee Snead, $440,000.
Calvert St., 3816-Carlos O. Arteta and Ophelie Chevalier to Michelle Grando, $1.25 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4101-Hamid M. Gharagozloo and Sharareh Afshar to James A. and Barbara Goldschmidt, $352,500.
Church St., 1440, No. 401-Mary A. and Patricia Hayward to Steven R. and Manzura Monaco, $810,000.
Clifton St., 1423, No. 2-Benton D. Snider to William Daniel Newton and Wendy Paige King, $734,000.
Columbia Rd., 1108, No. 102-Adam D. Basch to Katherine Eddins, $369,000.
Columbia Rd., 1851, No. 403-Luis G. Martinez to Zachary Max Abels, $319,900.
Connecticut Ave., 2660, No. 7A-Nash Wardman Tower Residential Corp. to Ronald W. and Mary Ann Kaplan, $6 million.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 603-Bailey Bearss to Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, $425,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4707, No. 414-Feliciano Hernandez Iglesias and Michelle Riboud to John B. Burch and Ingrid A. Nyborg, $500,000.
Davis Pl., 3925, No. 205-Matthew D. Hersey and Adrienne M. Shaw to Alexander N. Cleasby, $305,000.
Dexter St., 4401-David and Caroline Greene to Charles L. and Laura R. Capito, $2.4 million.
Eastern Ave., 6618-Gary C. Reisner to Danielle Marie Reiff, $612,700.
F St., 912, No. 505-Gordon S. Lavigne and Jill E. Hershey to Jean Lee and Brett Spooner, $2.1 million.
Farragut Pl., 40-Christopher and Shalini Shybut to Christopher Megerian, $626,000.
Florida Ave., 2129, No. 204-Michael J. North and Barry L. Fisher to Kevin and Sara Bentley Ryan, $780,000.
Garrison St., 4435-Jennifer A. and Brendan T. McCabe to Priyanka Anand and Phillip Assmus, $984,475.
Girard St., 1419, No. 1-Larkin Jones to Gabrielle Newell, $505,000.
Harvard St., 1750, No. 6B-Sarah S. Joestl to Benjamin and Stephanie Schneider, $555,000.
Hobart St., 1731-Francis and Cynthea Murphy Warman to Sean Christopher Lewis-Faupel and Emily Nicole Walden, $1.21 million.
Illinois Ave., 5024-Randolph Samuel and Harry Earl Willis to Tony A. Hanna, $495,000.
Iowa Ave., 4620, No. 5-Eric Better to Salib J. Yoler, $325,000.
Irving St., 1361, No. 10-Rebecca and Jacob Stucky to William Miller and Lata Nott, $535,000.
K St., 2515, No. 607-Christine Jean Benedetto to Jiawei Li, $299,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1863, No. 1A-Pamela Brookbank Shields to Christina Joy Hillyer, $270,000.
Kenyon St., 1009-Darwin K. Bolden to Yasmine Di Giulio, $774,000.
L St., 2201, No. 503-Derrick Steltzer to Paul and Elizabeth Ann Scanlon, $429,000.
Logan Cir., 20, No. LL2-Alexis R. McDevitt to Colleen Zenczak, $506,500.
M St., 436, No. 8-Michael R. and Bethann M. Sliwa to John Liakakis and Michael B. Kelly, $1.04 million.
M St., 1212, No. 302-Johnston Hall and Laura Bennett to Burke Lewis Wentz Healey, $590,000.
Macomb St., 3039-Estate of Paul C. Philips to Nathaniel Rodriguez-Fuller, $320,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 701-Gloria S. Chan to Dominique C. Patrick, $315,000.
Military Rd., 4301, No. 109-Francois Boller to Burton V. and Louise D. Wides, $1.14 million.
Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 37-Ryan M. Rigazzi to Lindsay Nora Grant, $236,000.
N St., 1420, No. 311-Rajan S. Iyer to Xiang Hu and Shu Fen Qiu, $241,000.
N St., 2117, No. 2-Justin A. Tantalo to Matthew Wiest and Kathryn Reddin, $675,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1735, No. 303-Kira Epstein Begal to Estelle P. Dauchy, $725,000.
New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 533-Edward B. and Ann Dotson to Kristin Mitchell, $585,000.
Newlands St., 2719-Estate of Madeleine J. Brown and Francine M. Brown to Steven Chin-Ning Houh, $805,000.
Oneida Pl., 515-Lucan B. and Thomas K. Pipkin to Robert Patrick McElhinney and Susan Marie Fridy, $690,000.
P St., 1502-Lisa M. Bonaiuto and Christopher K. Taleghant to Thomas G. Schultz, $1.5 million.
P St., 2928-Thomas Beddard to John D. and Alison Shulman, $3.9 million.
Park Rd., 754, No. 2-Andrea R. Cuba and William Dustin Watkins to Graceanna Enzinger, $469,000.
Parkwood Pl., 1434-Dekontee L. Johnson to Layla Christina Bonnot, $630,000.
Perry Pl., 1419-James R. Coupe to Adam D. Kent and Lindsey M. May, $740,000.
Porter St., 3400-Clementine T. Scharf to Sara C. Snyder and Pierre R. Comizzoli, $1.03 million.
Q St., 35, No. 2-Matthew and Katherine P. Charlet to Sebastian Jongerius, $560,000.
Quackenbos St., 405-Equitable Acquisitions Corp. to Robert and Sarah Rachel Ridel, $710,000.
R St., 449, No. 10-Jennefer L. and Jaleh A. Schulz to Emily Luciana Swanson, $399,000.
Randolph Pl., 51, No. 301-Bradley Schurman to Maria Del Rosario Franco Chuaire, $325,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1317, No. 101-Tarek M. Soueid to Savannah Pennington Schaffer, $735,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. M06-Stephen P. Collesano and Karen E. Amy to Ann Shuman Berman, $650,000.
River Rd., 4318-John F. and Elizabeth A. Leyden to Alexander Hovani, $882,500.
Rosemont Ave., 2017-Amber A. King and Paul E. Fugitt Jr. to Colin D. Stewart and Susann P. Emmet, $1.1 million.
S St., 615, No. 1-Linette M. Robinson to Charles Rogan, $485,000.
Shepherd St., 726-726 Shephard Corp. to Jonathan P. and Lailee A. Binstock, $975,000.
Springland Lane, 3506-Bernard H. Weberman and Rachelle L. Levitt to Alphonse C. Valbrune and Monica D. Watkins, $1.95 million.
T St., 1621, No. 605-Alex R. Hodges to Alethea H. Dopart, $425,000.
Tuckerman St., 25-Ramsey L. and Madelina M. Young Smith to Camella Boateng, $500,250.
Underwood St., 518-Scott Brachbill and Matthew Robert Tibbs to Thomas Bruey and Amy Elizabeth Fisher, $675,000.
Upton St., 3638-Ivor A. and Therese Devito Pritchard to Brandon R. and Corinne L. Schauer, $1.74 million.
Van Buren St., 30-Beteserie Corp. to Zachary Adam Raker and Jacob B. Sickels, $521,450.
Vermont Ave., 1501, No. 2-Randall Craig Fasnacht Jr. to Carol Ann Raehn, $440,000.
W St., 4100, No. 516-Alexander Mavroukakis to Yun Ji and Soon Yo Choi, $349,000.
Washington Cir., 3, No. 504-Avinash K. and Krishna K. Bappanad to Oren Varnai, $457,500.
Whittier St., 1437-Marcus A. and Anita M. Walker to Heather Anne Allen and Jeffrey J. Ballyns, $995,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 111-Matthew S. Finger and Mackenzie E. Fama to Jing Xie and Mukesh Kumar, $367,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. B4-Kevin F. Casey to Mary Price, $430,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3110, No. 305-Michael Wiack to Sandra L. Wilson, $379,000.
Wyoming Ave., 2012, No. 504-William E. and Russell C. Pomeranz to Rachel Berndtson, $500,000.
First St., 5040, No. 202-Alarsim M. Obaigbena to Katrina Zook, $302,000.
Fifth St., 1416, No. 4-Richard Myles to Alexander Jacob Kozak, $710,000.
Sixth St., 3532-Jeanelle M. Wiliams to Serhiy Rudomyr and Anna Vorotniak, $385,000.
Seventh St., 5614, No. 2-Petworth Virginia Holdings Corp. to Christopher Cobb, $419,000.
11th St., 1111, No. 110-Taryn D. Fielder to Scott Matthew Movens and Amanda Viegas Azinheira, $495,000.
11th St., 1628, No. 208-NRC/FC 11TH Street Corp. to Thomas Edson, $849,900.
11th St., 3221, No. 300-Celeste J. Richie and Jason I. Arrol to Virginia Lennox Simmons, $699,900.
12th St., 1420-Kathryn Rose Goodman to Sebastian Weber, $1.25 million.
12th St., 2020, No. 413-Christopher J. Pristera and Joseph B. Hallett to Joseph Musker, $860,000.
13th St., 1325, No. 1-Stephen D. Streker to Lee C. Templeman and Howard F. Jimenez, $735,000.
13th St., 5416-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Jessica M. and Rodrigo A. Salgado, $555,000.
14th St., 1133, No. 808-Tysen G. and Dylan Leckie to James Won and Hyeyon Im, $650,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 405-Dominic Patrick Foster to Gallya and Isreal Gannot, $429,000.
15th St., 1515, No. 219-Anthony P. and Erin E. Kim to Lester Alfred Jenkins Jr., $1.11 million.
16th St., 3060-Ricardo Portilla to Noah Bein, $378,750.
17th St., 1935, No. 2-Tom G. Palmer to Rebecca V. Waugh, $527,000.
18th St., 1830, No. C-Bradley J. Wilner to Claudia Suaznabar, $915,000.
20th St., 2410, No. 309-Nicole Marie Deyampert to Amanda F. Schwartz, $325,000.
24th St., 922, No. 705-Anne L. Levine to Zuha A. and Raja A. Nazier, $355,000.
25th St., 1124, No. T2-John S. Nargiso to Darrel L. and Tonya R. Bilbrey, $653,000.
32nd St., 5800-Harlan Cohen and Patricia Salas to Christopher and Stephanie Rinkus, $905,000.
33rd St., 1015, No. 411-Abel J. Nogueira Da Silva Pereira to Laleh Pouya and Ali Mohammadi, $502,000.
35th Pl., 1912-Daniel H. Rose and Laura M. Segal to Katherine Spicer and Alex Minton, $635,000.
38th St., 3410, No. D424-Julio M. Corrales to Constance C. Lai, $460,000.
39th St., 3700, No. D178-Lacey D. Campbell to Kami Wilwol, $455,000.
Alabama Ave., 3713, No. 101-Victor A. Smith to Tiffany Lott, $157,500.
B St., 4614-Estate of Beatrice Henderson and Ernest D. Holmes to Benjamin S. Bahn, $315,000.
Burke St., 1824-James C. and Krista M. Mullahy to Aaron Jacob Schumacher and Erica Theresa Blom, $845,000.
Capitol St. E., 1405, No. 4-Jay R. and Diane F. Wimberly to Laura Niver, $375,000.
Central Ave., 5224-Estate of Renee Scott and Tracy Tittley to Chandra Lee Harris, $355,000.
D St., 115, No. 109-Mark Daniel and Lauren Amick Kinney to Jeffrey and Ashlee Morehouse, $390,000.
Ely Pl., 4043-Keith S. Brown to Muriel Washington, $382,000.
N St., 2913-Burnell M. Bethea and Lucille M. Brown to Wongel Hanfere, $310,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 205-Robin Gelinas Berkley to Kristen D. Bowden, $480,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 362-Scott and Elizabeth Thompson Horowitz to Jennifer Wise, $485,000.
Potomac Ave., 1627-Samuel L. and Julia Fabens to Mathew Ramsey and Elizabeth Schnettler, $652,000.
Savannah Pl., 1924-Nachito Development Corp. to Christian Bailey, $362,146.
Seward Sq., 414, No. 203-Hana L. Greenberg to Ashley N. Stone, $235,000.
Stanton Terr., 1713-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dwayne S.E. Lawson-Brown, $265,000.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 12B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Caitlin Elizabeth Sydnor, $326,193.
U St., 1604-Home Free USA Inc. to Patrick O’Keefe, $440,000.
Fifth St., 3309-Angie Michaelman to Cietta Kiandoli, $465,900.
11th St., 900, No. G08-Auto Club Corp. to Michael Brian Rios Cancela and Scott Allen Habrun, $360,000.
16th St., 203-Jessica Manetta to Philip Crowther and Erika Nicole Studt, $890,000.
58th St., 23-FM Properties Inc. to Lorie Ann Dixon, $294,000.
G St., 350, No. N604-Kevin S. Feagin to Carlos J. Torres, $479,000.
I St., 355, No. 221-William Libro and Donna Butts to Rubella and Joy Goswami, $415,000.
Sutton Sq., 45, No. 801-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Susan S. Walden, $1.6 million.
Fourth St., 1425, No. A108-James Henry and Darlene Vaglia Howard to Tara Kelliher, $430,500.