District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1431-James V. Spearson and Courtney L. Anderson to Pamela Robyn Wiener, $399,900.

Apple Rd., 3125, No. 3-Wells Fargo Bank to Nilxon J. Ventura and Estela Velasquez-Rivas, $235,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 1535-Anne Marie Smetak and Travis Lance George to Elizabeth J. and Benjamin J. Park, $685,000.

Chillum Pl., 5513-Delores E. Hawkins to Daniel Gregory Chan, $435,100.

Constitution Ave., 814-Jane Sharp and Gene Thomas Fisher to William Brodie Remington and Sapienza Barone, $1.8 million.

Crittenden St., 1-Mark V. Balfantz and Anne F. Berke to Benjamin M. Vauter, $475,000.

D St., 1714-Patricia M. Sheehy to Elliot and Margaret Vice, $777,000.

D St., 1911-Trevor F. and Kristi Lee Beckwith Dane to David V. Sanchez, $666,500.

E St., 708-Ayanna Tene Thompson to Nathaniel Bullard and Shujia Ma, $1.03 million.

Eastern Ave., 5876-Jose R. Chicas Marquez to Eric Irving, $419,900.

F St., 1201-Jennifer P. Streaks to Alexander and Casey Clare Fraser, $600,000.

Franklin St., 618-Estate of Judith Annette Rivers and Melissa F. Mobley to Michael Reim, $532,500.

Just St., 5105-Bernard L. McKoy to Brent Robinson, $364,000.

Kendall St., 1827-Justin Cook and Suzanne Dodge to Luladay G. Habtewold, $665,000.

Linden Pl., 1224-Lyndon B. Bonaparte and Dea Varsovczky to Cale M. Rubenstein and Shalli A. Sherman, $731,000.

Michigan Ave., 1632-Goshen Investments Corp. to Peter C. and Lisa M. Surprenant, $675,000.

Newton St., 1523-Richard Hamilton Houghton III and Robert Merchant to Jamal and Jewel Avril James Simmons, $1.01 million.

Oglethorpe St., 346-Godfrey Ize-Ovia to Rosalia E. Villalta, $470,000.

Orren St., 1203-Janice D. Wise-Diggs to Sarah B. and Breanna R. Markenson-Bussel, $619,000.

Riggs Rd., 400-Geoffrey Roth to Anita Ofelia Galiano, $529,000.

Sargent Rd., 4711-Abebe A. Teferi and Meskerem Eshetu to Ernesto DiFarnecio and Alison Polanco, $490,000.

Virginia Ave. W., 1710, No. 101-Oumar Diallo to Omololu O. Majekodunmi, $299,000.

Second St., 333, No. 106-William Wynne to Cleveland D. Karren, $319,000.

Third St., 2004, No. 201-Amy Johnson to Rachel Elizabeth Appleton, $300,000.

Fifth St., 1138-Mark D. McMorris and Kimberly Anne Coles to John Douglas Bolam and Chaeryung Lee, $830,000.

11th St., 730, No. 103-Rebecca Cornell and Clayton Schroers to Alison C. Westfall, $460,000.

14th St., 17-Bank of New York Mellon and CWMBS Inc. CHL Mortgage Pass-Through Trust to Thomas H. and Andrea Marie Santoro, $354,000.

22nd St., 3722-Itzkar Semino and Korina Sandoval Bonilla to Andrew and Meghan Miller, $549,000.

45th St., 1132-Dancing Rose Corp. to Stephen D. Schmidt, $399,999.

56th Pl., 280-GeLynn Thompson to Courtney McIntosh-Peters, $290,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2801-Christina R. Haislip and Garland C. King Jr. to Joel Boyer, $438,000.

Alton Pl., 4356-Estate of Mary Elizabeth Sasse and Ferdinand C. Sasse to Patrick and Jill Smerkers, $1.01 million.

Arkansas Ave., 4020-Marc A. Yesberger and Steven C. Leraris to John Allen and Eve Lyn Gould, $1.01 million.

Beekman Pl., 1616, No. B-Anik A. and Farah A. Shah to Kurt Seidman and Elizabeth Willard, $750,000.

Brummel Ct., 541-Andrew B. Lachman to Ariel D. Evans and Ruth T. Arbit, $575,000.

Calvert St., 3812-Perry Joseph Rogers to Laura Anne Reilly, $1.16 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4101-Mario E. and Gabriella A. Rodriguez to Hamid Gharagozloo and Sharareh Afshari, $134,011.

Cathedral Ave., 5119-Nissanke and Nandini Rose-Marie Weerasinghe to Carrie and Nathan David, $1.71 million.

Cleveland Ave., 3313-Julie R. O’Sullivan to Matthew and Kathryn Knopp Gaetke, $1.6 million.

Colorado Ave., 4869-Courtney E. Morris to Jon J. Rosenwasser and Jennifer L. Zwilling, $1.82 million.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 309-Ping Zhang to Nayda Lakelieh, $339,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 235-John Dsurney IV and Mary Ann McGrath to Alan Bederka and Elizabeth Grossman, $258,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 505-Ahmed Sherif Abdel Kader and Malak Monir to Gabriela Grinsteins and Jose Alfredo De Bastos Herrera, $430,000.

Corcoran St., 1517-John Asadoorian to Samuel and Vanessa G. Heitner, $1.8 million.

Decatur St., 1202-DP Capital Corp. to Chad A. Everitt and Vicente Garcia, $1.19 million.

Ellicott St., 3215-Jeffrey L. Poston and Carol Poston Crisco to David Yarkin and Courtney Carlson, $2.51 million.

Euclid St., 1324, No. 106-Jacob Buff and Erin Wilson Bakst to Lauren Brainerd, $492,400.

Fairmont St., 1322, No. B-William Aubrey Brown to Ebrahim Farouk, $875,000.

Fieldstone Lane, 4650-Nancy E. Griscom and Colden R. Florance to Grant M. and Joanna L. Ehat, $2.2 million.

Franklin St., 401-Roxana Marisol Romero to Marion V. Colomer, $410,000.

Garrison St., 3933-Andrew C. and Rayna B. Dinsmore to Taro Alexander and Jennifer Leigh Pennebaker, $1.59 million.

Girard St., 726, No. 2-Ruan C. Kok and Luiz M. Varella De Azevedo to William Liu and Lijuan Zhang, $679,900.

H St., 2401, No. 506-Estate of Basil D. Soulios and George Philipopoulos to Haolu Feng, $309,000.

Harvard St., 1461, No. 1-Brian Cook to Hank Hoang, $429,000.

Irving St., 729-Yumika L. Beasley to Samantha N. Hong and Robert D. Friedman, $645,000.

K St., 1150, No. 302-Rwaida M. Gharib and Sharif T. Aboulnaga to Guneev and Ajai Sharma, $585,000.

Kansas Ave., 5608-Bellux Investments Inc. to Senedu Fekade and Mulugeta Kebede, $779,000.

Lamont St., 1835-Lanae Holbrook to Dahn Warner, $1.3 million.

Longfellow St., 239-Project Alpha Nova Corp. to William Gillam and Carl Lyon, $710,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4629, No. B-Maitai Holdings D.C. Corp. to Daniel O.B. Straub and Elizabeth M. Shepard, $649,500.

Marion St., 1627, No. A-Todd Johannessen to Rahul Kapoor, $785,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 714-Eric and Jaime M. Hirsch to Carole Abi Nahed Chartouni, $393,500.

Military Rd., 3344-Shary M. Thur to Jonathan D. and Michelle S. Cohn, $1.01 million.

N St., 1213, No. B-Peter C. Ellehoj and Anne Catherine Orskov to Sarah A. Dallas and Janet Neustaetter, $790,000.

N St., 1445, No. 103-David D. Warner and Marc R. Wittlif to Julie H. Redwine, $466,500.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 204-Estate of Carolyn Davis and Bettye Thomas Chambers to Victoria S. Napier, $730,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. Y31-Samantha B. Burch to Noah A. Stebbins and Carlos R. Rodriguez, $574,900.

Oglethorpe St., 714-Dale E. Gregory to Maura A. Garibay, $599,000.

Otis Pl., 612-Antoinette Marie Gyant to Carla Jordan-Detamore, $640,000.

P St., 2141, No. 404-Francisco L. Guzman to Brandon N. Pierce, $430,000.

Park Rd., 525, No. 103-Park View Condominium Ventures Corp. to Nicole Gulick and Daniel P. Crawford, $574,900.

Park Rd., 525, No. 301-Park View Condominium Ventures Corp. to Cem Berk Yolbulan, $630,000.

Porter St., 3010-Karen Gail Akerson to David and Gabriele G. Wright, $1.08 million.

Potomac Ave., 5851-Patrick H. H. McCarthy III to Charles Towner and Erin C. French, $1.74 million.

Q St., 2500, No. 644-Thomas and Dorothy Borders to Jeff and Alexander Chou, $399,999.

Quebec Pl., 1026-Eric Karl and Lauren Patrice Madden Brown to Miriam Ganem-Rosen and Cory Julie, $750,000.

Quincy St., 1236-Graham and Karen Pruitt to Henry and Julian Felipe Moreno, $883,077.

Reno Rd., 4327-E. Kevin and Patricia A. Cornell to Jonas and Arlinda Rolett, $1.25 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 201-Robert L. Millheiser to Richard Geo Sang Lee, $500,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1437, No. 406-Gregory J. Shaw to Joseph Francis Maloney, $486,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 19-Brian Matthew and Carl Kampel to Daniel and Richard G. Newhauser, $545,000.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 611-Estate of Barbara A. Hill and Vickie L. Fadeley to James H. and Toni E. Marsh, $289,000.

Sherman Ave., 2600, No. B4-Danielle Christine Mooney to Anthony and Jamie Fragale, $449,950.

Sudbury Rd., 2225-William W. and Debra P. Bennett to Marcus A. and Anita M. Walker, $835,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 2602, No. 6-Robert Carney and Beatrice A. Reaud to Roxana Maracineanu, $300,000.

Upton St., 3669-Mark W. and Geraldine Kontos to Joshua Frederick Anderson Peck and Sasha Louise Bruce, $1.73 million.

V St., 1641-David G. Beraka and Rachel A. Brody to Nathan and Avery Pollard, $975,000.

W St., 1229-David Leon and Vivian Dorothy Clark to Robert Louis Strayer II, $775,000.

Whitehaven Pkwy., 3504-Jeffrey J. Kimbell to Jerome Emmanuel Lamboy and Cindy Sylvie Audiguier, $1.15 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 308-Mark D. Brueggenjohann and Malinda R. Brent to Frank S. Maggio and Renato T. Amador, $875,000.

First St., 1423, No. A-David Matthew and Lisa Marie Ernest to Michael Justice Megargee and Lillian Cho, $919,000.

Second St., 5020-Donald M. and Lorna C. Brodie to Stacey A. Johnson, $800,000.

Fourth St., 5224, No. 201-Seven Brick Road Corp. to Ana Patricia Rodriguez, $310,000.

Sixth St., 715, No. 702-Yewande J. Johnson to Steven Warren and Janet Zizzi Magel, $850,500.

Sixth St., 5811-Ermine Milton Johnson Jr. to Octavia M. Kelsey, $518,000.

Seventh St., 6622-Elissa R. Miller to Kathleen A. Langheck, $731,000.

Eighth St., 7335-Estate of Bobby Don Evans and Pamela B. Evans to Susan Crown and William Titherington, $435,000.

10th St., 2110, No. 3-Ashwini and Neha Jagtiani to Eric D. and Catherine M. Tomko, $713,000.

11th St., 2100, No. 308-Edward B. MacAllister to Nicholas Caleb Douglas Ward, $935,000.

12th St., 2001, No. 219-Mark C. Crewson to Karen Batra, $592,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 206-Uphar N. and Shilpi Agarwal to Jayesh Rathod, $890,000.

13th St., 1325, No. 51-Tamra T. and Jeffrey C. Moore to Thomas Raymond Fogarty and Stephanie Salek, $815,000.

13th St., 3234, No. 1-Kenneth A. Gary to Andrew J. Curiel and Rachel Y. Kallas, $740,000.

13th St., 5624-Yolanda Bustos Serrano to Preston and Laura Beth Bays, $680,000.

16th St., 1832, No. 1-Matcap Corp. to Rafael Ochoa, $935,000.

17th St., 1401, No. 502-H. James Zellers to Peter W. and Susan L. Colby, $675,000.

17th St., 2550, No. 307-Ontario Residential Corp. to Ivonne Gonzalez, $199,900.

20th St., 1301, No. 703-Marilee J. Aronson to Joan A. Nolan, $340,000.

21st St., 1332, No. 101-Foxcroft Corp. to Allen-Wesley Powell, $350,000.

25th St., 1111, No. 705-Paul S. and Soo H. Kim to Lauren and Marla Brackman, $645,000.

31st Pl., 6636-George Bognar and Jennifer Smith to John Funderburk, $1.32 million.

33rd St., 5917-Patricia A. Dinsmore and F. Gregory Shepperd to Sarah Katt and Luke Meixner, $905,000.

49th St., 3921-Dennis A. Benson to Christopher and Megan Olsen, $1.38 million.

Southeast

Burns St., 327-Claud-Eric Keller and Diona Fay Howard Nicolas to Adam David Betman and Statia Katarina Thomas, $388,000.

C St., 1621-Andrew S. Loewer to Svetlana Shekhtman and Adam Rozan, $685,100.

Capitol St. E., 1443, No. 3-Christopher Jaksa to Zachary Carpino and Sarah Grebowski, $472,000.

Chaplin St., 612-Jewel and Antoine D. Smith to Latanya Donnice Simms, $310,000.

D St., 514-Neely Marcus and Alexander Silbey to Kathryn A. O’Connell and Paul Masson, $1.25 million.

Dexter Terr., 1354-Letitia A. Kirkland to Christopher Antoine Stewart, $255,000.

Independence Ave., 1210-Joseph W. and Sheryl E. Kaufman to Stuart Kendall and Sana A. Pratt, $1.45 million.

Lebaum St., 427-Gregory P. Maison to Victoria Olaigbade, $349,900.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 506-Steven F. Pieper to Chelsea Samo-Lipman, $385,000.

S St., 1516-Thomas Nathaniel Jefferson to Michael Duane Lajczok, $425,000.

Talbert St., 1262, No. 15B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Jacqueline Anne Eiswerth, $326,193.

U Pl., 2219-Hedy S. Taylor to Brittany M. Edwards, $225,000.

White Pl., 1523-Karen Odella Hutchison to Daniel Adam Cohen, $425,000.

10th St., 735-Catherine Allison Byrd and Peter Jeydel to Rebecca A. Kaczkowski and Daniel R. Auger, $1 million.

11th St., 900, No. 305-Auto Club Corp. to Latonya Vaughn, $113,000.

12th St., 223-Carmen I. and Tito E. Huber to Anne Brettle Halsey, $966,000.

15th St., 257, No. A-Aaron D. Kirsch to Paul Edmund Blair Jr. and Victoria Paige Hartman, $618,500.

17th Pl., 1612-Allison M. Derricote to Scott R. Pullen, $605,000.

22nd St., 1429-Arnetta Blackstone to Ayesha Johnson, $220,000.

42nd St., 1540-Azlc Corp. to Timothy M. Richmond, $375,000.

53rd Pl., 40-Taz Corp. to Charles and Ann-Marie Yongho, $485,000.

Southwest

Danbury St., 37-Russell Payne and Vanessa Burke to John Ellington Jr., $310,000.

I St., 355, No. 224-Aaron T. Dowd to Usmaan Zafar Chaudhry and Nida Asheer, $485,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH18-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Sandra L. Bell, $1.8 million.

Fourth St., 800, No. N109-Kimberly Doneshia Bell to Brett Davis Enlow, $350,000.