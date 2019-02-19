A St., 1431-James V. Spearson and Courtney L. Anderson to Pamela Robyn Wiener, $399,900.
Apple Rd., 3125, No. 3-Wells Fargo Bank to Nilxon J. Ventura and Estela Velasquez-Rivas, $235,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 1535-Anne Marie Smetak and Travis Lance George to Elizabeth J. and Benjamin J. Park, $685,000.
Chillum Pl., 5513-Delores E. Hawkins to Daniel Gregory Chan, $435,100.
Constitution Ave., 814-Jane Sharp and Gene Thomas Fisher to William Brodie Remington and Sapienza Barone, $1.8 million.
Crittenden St., 1-Mark V. Balfantz and Anne F. Berke to Benjamin M. Vauter, $475,000.
D St., 1714-Patricia M. Sheehy to Elliot and Margaret Vice, $777,000.
D St., 1911-Trevor F. and Kristi Lee Beckwith Dane to David V. Sanchez, $666,500.
E St., 708-Ayanna Tene Thompson to Nathaniel Bullard and Shujia Ma, $1.03 million.
Eastern Ave., 5876-Jose R. Chicas Marquez to Eric Irving, $419,900.
F St., 1201-Jennifer P. Streaks to Alexander and Casey Clare Fraser, $600,000.
Franklin St., 618-Estate of Judith Annette Rivers and Melissa F. Mobley to Michael Reim, $532,500.
Just St., 5105-Bernard L. McKoy to Brent Robinson, $364,000.
Kendall St., 1827-Justin Cook and Suzanne Dodge to Luladay G. Habtewold, $665,000.
Linden Pl., 1224-Lyndon B. Bonaparte and Dea Varsovczky to Cale M. Rubenstein and Shalli A. Sherman, $731,000.
Michigan Ave., 1632-Goshen Investments Corp. to Peter C. and Lisa M. Surprenant, $675,000.
Newton St., 1523-Richard Hamilton Houghton III and Robert Merchant to Jamal and Jewel Avril James Simmons, $1.01 million.
Oglethorpe St., 346-Godfrey Ize-Ovia to Rosalia E. Villalta, $470,000.
Orren St., 1203-Janice D. Wise-Diggs to Sarah B. and Breanna R. Markenson-Bussel, $619,000.
Riggs Rd., 400-Geoffrey Roth to Anita Ofelia Galiano, $529,000.
Sargent Rd., 4711-Abebe A. Teferi and Meskerem Eshetu to Ernesto DiFarnecio and Alison Polanco, $490,000.
Virginia Ave. W., 1710, No. 101-Oumar Diallo to Omololu O. Majekodunmi, $299,000.
Second St., 333, No. 106-William Wynne to Cleveland D. Karren, $319,000.
Third St., 2004, No. 201-Amy Johnson to Rachel Elizabeth Appleton, $300,000.
Fifth St., 1138-Mark D. McMorris and Kimberly Anne Coles to John Douglas Bolam and Chaeryung Lee, $830,000.
11th St., 730, No. 103-Rebecca Cornell and Clayton Schroers to Alison C. Westfall, $460,000.
14th St., 17-Bank of New York Mellon and CWMBS Inc. CHL Mortgage Pass-Through Trust to Thomas H. and Andrea Marie Santoro, $354,000.
22nd St., 3722-Itzkar Semino and Korina Sandoval Bonilla to Andrew and Meghan Miller, $549,000.
45th St., 1132-Dancing Rose Corp. to Stephen D. Schmidt, $399,999.
56th Pl., 280-GeLynn Thompson to Courtney McIntosh-Peters, $290,000.
Adams Mill Rd., 2801-Christina R. Haislip and Garland C. King Jr. to Joel Boyer, $438,000.
Alton Pl., 4356-Estate of Mary Elizabeth Sasse and Ferdinand C. Sasse to Patrick and Jill Smerkers, $1.01 million.
Arkansas Ave., 4020-Marc A. Yesberger and Steven C. Leraris to John Allen and Eve Lyn Gould, $1.01 million.
Beekman Pl., 1616, No. B-Anik A. and Farah A. Shah to Kurt Seidman and Elizabeth Willard, $750,000.
Brummel Ct., 541-Andrew B. Lachman to Ariel D. Evans and Ruth T. Arbit, $575,000.
Calvert St., 3812-Perry Joseph Rogers to Laura Anne Reilly, $1.16 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4101-Mario E. and Gabriella A. Rodriguez to Hamid Gharagozloo and Sharareh Afshari, $134,011.
Cathedral Ave., 5119-Nissanke and Nandini Rose-Marie Weerasinghe to Carrie and Nathan David, $1.71 million.
Cleveland Ave., 3313-Julie R. O’Sullivan to Matthew and Kathryn Knopp Gaetke, $1.6 million.
Colorado Ave., 4869-Courtney E. Morris to Jon J. Rosenwasser and Jennifer L. Zwilling, $1.82 million.
Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 309-Ping Zhang to Nayda Lakelieh, $339,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 235-John Dsurney IV and Mary Ann McGrath to Alan Bederka and Elizabeth Grossman, $258,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 505-Ahmed Sherif Abdel Kader and Malak Monir to Gabriela Grinsteins and Jose Alfredo De Bastos Herrera, $430,000.
Corcoran St., 1517-John Asadoorian to Samuel and Vanessa G. Heitner, $1.8 million.
Decatur St., 1202-DP Capital Corp. to Chad A. Everitt and Vicente Garcia, $1.19 million.
Ellicott St., 3215-Jeffrey L. Poston and Carol Poston Crisco to David Yarkin and Courtney Carlson, $2.51 million.
Euclid St., 1324, No. 106-Jacob Buff and Erin Wilson Bakst to Lauren Brainerd, $492,400.
Fairmont St., 1322, No. B-William Aubrey Brown to Ebrahim Farouk, $875,000.
Fieldstone Lane, 4650-Nancy E. Griscom and Colden R. Florance to Grant M. and Joanna L. Ehat, $2.2 million.
Franklin St., 401-Roxana Marisol Romero to Marion V. Colomer, $410,000.
Garrison St., 3933-Andrew C. and Rayna B. Dinsmore to Taro Alexander and Jennifer Leigh Pennebaker, $1.59 million.
Girard St., 726, No. 2-Ruan C. Kok and Luiz M. Varella De Azevedo to William Liu and Lijuan Zhang, $679,900.
H St., 2401, No. 506-Estate of Basil D. Soulios and George Philipopoulos to Haolu Feng, $309,000.
Harvard St., 1461, No. 1-Brian Cook to Hank Hoang, $429,000.
Irving St., 729-Yumika L. Beasley to Samantha N. Hong and Robert D. Friedman, $645,000.
K St., 1150, No. 302-Rwaida M. Gharib and Sharif T. Aboulnaga to Guneev and Ajai Sharma, $585,000.
Kansas Ave., 5608-Bellux Investments Inc. to Senedu Fekade and Mulugeta Kebede, $779,000.
Lamont St., 1835-Lanae Holbrook to Dahn Warner, $1.3 million.
Longfellow St., 239-Project Alpha Nova Corp. to William Gillam and Carl Lyon, $710,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4629, No. B-Maitai Holdings D.C. Corp. to Daniel O.B. Straub and Elizabeth M. Shepard, $649,500.
Marion St., 1627, No. A-Todd Johannessen to Rahul Kapoor, $785,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 714-Eric and Jaime M. Hirsch to Carole Abi Nahed Chartouni, $393,500.
Military Rd., 3344-Shary M. Thur to Jonathan D. and Michelle S. Cohn, $1.01 million.
N St., 1213, No. B-Peter C. Ellehoj and Anne Catherine Orskov to Sarah A. Dallas and Janet Neustaetter, $790,000.
N St., 1445, No. 103-David D. Warner and Marc R. Wittlif to Julie H. Redwine, $466,500.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 204-Estate of Carolyn Davis and Bettye Thomas Chambers to Victoria S. Napier, $730,000.
New York Ave., 437, No. Y31-Samantha B. Burch to Noah A. Stebbins and Carlos R. Rodriguez, $574,900.
Oglethorpe St., 714-Dale E. Gregory to Maura A. Garibay, $599,000.
Otis Pl., 612-Antoinette Marie Gyant to Carla Jordan-Detamore, $640,000.
P St., 2141, No. 404-Francisco L. Guzman to Brandon N. Pierce, $430,000.
Park Rd., 525, No. 103-Park View Condominium Ventures Corp. to Nicole Gulick and Daniel P. Crawford, $574,900.
Park Rd., 525, No. 301-Park View Condominium Ventures Corp. to Cem Berk Yolbulan, $630,000.
Porter St., 3010-Karen Gail Akerson to David and Gabriele G. Wright, $1.08 million.
Potomac Ave., 5851-Patrick H. H. McCarthy III to Charles Towner and Erin C. French, $1.74 million.
Q St., 2500, No. 644-Thomas and Dorothy Borders to Jeff and Alexander Chou, $399,999.
Quebec Pl., 1026-Eric Karl and Lauren Patrice Madden Brown to Miriam Ganem-Rosen and Cory Julie, $750,000.
Quincy St., 1236-Graham and Karen Pruitt to Henry and Julian Felipe Moreno, $883,077.
Reno Rd., 4327-E. Kevin and Patricia A. Cornell to Jonas and Arlinda Rolett, $1.25 million.
Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 201-Robert L. Millheiser to Richard Geo Sang Lee, $500,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1437, No. 406-Gregory J. Shaw to Joseph Francis Maloney, $486,000.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 19-Brian Matthew and Carl Kampel to Daniel and Richard G. Newhauser, $545,000.
Scott Cir., 1, No. 611-Estate of Barbara A. Hill and Vickie L. Fadeley to James H. and Toni E. Marsh, $289,000.
Sherman Ave., 2600, No. B4-Danielle Christine Mooney to Anthony and Jamie Fragale, $449,950.
Sudbury Rd., 2225-William W. and Debra P. Bennett to Marcus A. and Anita M. Walker, $835,000.
Tunlaw Rd., 2602, No. 6-Robert Carney and Beatrice A. Reaud to Roxana Maracineanu, $300,000.
Upton St., 3669-Mark W. and Geraldine Kontos to Joshua Frederick Anderson Peck and Sasha Louise Bruce, $1.73 million.
V St., 1641-David G. Beraka and Rachel A. Brody to Nathan and Avery Pollard, $975,000.
W St., 1229-David Leon and Vivian Dorothy Clark to Robert Louis Strayer II, $775,000.
Whitehaven Pkwy., 3504-Jeffrey J. Kimbell to Jerome Emmanuel Lamboy and Cindy Sylvie Audiguier, $1.15 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 308-Mark D. Brueggenjohann and Malinda R. Brent to Frank S. Maggio and Renato T. Amador, $875,000.
First St., 1423, No. A-David Matthew and Lisa Marie Ernest to Michael Justice Megargee and Lillian Cho, $919,000.
Second St., 5020-Donald M. and Lorna C. Brodie to Stacey A. Johnson, $800,000.
Fourth St., 5224, No. 201-Seven Brick Road Corp. to Ana Patricia Rodriguez, $310,000.
Sixth St., 715, No. 702-Yewande J. Johnson to Steven Warren and Janet Zizzi Magel, $850,500.
Sixth St., 5811-Ermine Milton Johnson Jr. to Octavia M. Kelsey, $518,000.
Seventh St., 6622-Elissa R. Miller to Kathleen A. Langheck, $731,000.
Eighth St., 7335-Estate of Bobby Don Evans and Pamela B. Evans to Susan Crown and William Titherington, $435,000.
10th St., 2110, No. 3-Ashwini and Neha Jagtiani to Eric D. and Catherine M. Tomko, $713,000.
11th St., 2100, No. 308-Edward B. MacAllister to Nicholas Caleb Douglas Ward, $935,000.
12th St., 2001, No. 219-Mark C. Crewson to Karen Batra, $592,000.
13th St., 1300, No. 206-Uphar N. and Shilpi Agarwal to Jayesh Rathod, $890,000.
13th St., 1325, No. 51-Tamra T. and Jeffrey C. Moore to Thomas Raymond Fogarty and Stephanie Salek, $815,000.
13th St., 3234, No. 1-Kenneth A. Gary to Andrew J. Curiel and Rachel Y. Kallas, $740,000.
13th St., 5624-Yolanda Bustos Serrano to Preston and Laura Beth Bays, $680,000.
16th St., 1832, No. 1-Matcap Corp. to Rafael Ochoa, $935,000.
17th St., 1401, No. 502-H. James Zellers to Peter W. and Susan L. Colby, $675,000.
17th St., 2550, No. 307-Ontario Residential Corp. to Ivonne Gonzalez, $199,900.
20th St., 1301, No. 703-Marilee J. Aronson to Joan A. Nolan, $340,000.
21st St., 1332, No. 101-Foxcroft Corp. to Allen-Wesley Powell, $350,000.
25th St., 1111, No. 705-Paul S. and Soo H. Kim to Lauren and Marla Brackman, $645,000.
31st Pl., 6636-George Bognar and Jennifer Smith to John Funderburk, $1.32 million.
33rd St., 5917-Patricia A. Dinsmore and F. Gregory Shepperd to Sarah Katt and Luke Meixner, $905,000.
49th St., 3921-Dennis A. Benson to Christopher and Megan Olsen, $1.38 million.
Burns St., 327-Claud-Eric Keller and Diona Fay Howard Nicolas to Adam David Betman and Statia Katarina Thomas, $388,000.
C St., 1621-Andrew S. Loewer to Svetlana Shekhtman and Adam Rozan, $685,100.
Capitol St. E., 1443, No. 3-Christopher Jaksa to Zachary Carpino and Sarah Grebowski, $472,000.
Chaplin St., 612-Jewel and Antoine D. Smith to Latanya Donnice Simms, $310,000.
D St., 514-Neely Marcus and Alexander Silbey to Kathryn A. O’Connell and Paul Masson, $1.25 million.
Dexter Terr., 1354-Letitia A. Kirkland to Christopher Antoine Stewart, $255,000.
Independence Ave., 1210-Joseph W. and Sheryl E. Kaufman to Stuart Kendall and Sana A. Pratt, $1.45 million.
Lebaum St., 427-Gregory P. Maison to Victoria Olaigbade, $349,900.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 506-Steven F. Pieper to Chelsea Samo-Lipman, $385,000.
S St., 1516-Thomas Nathaniel Jefferson to Michael Duane Lajczok, $425,000.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 15B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Jacqueline Anne Eiswerth, $326,193.
U Pl., 2219-Hedy S. Taylor to Brittany M. Edwards, $225,000.
White Pl., 1523-Karen Odella Hutchison to Daniel Adam Cohen, $425,000.
10th St., 735-Catherine Allison Byrd and Peter Jeydel to Rebecca A. Kaczkowski and Daniel R. Auger, $1 million.
11th St., 900, No. 305-Auto Club Corp. to Latonya Vaughn, $113,000.
12th St., 223-Carmen I. and Tito E. Huber to Anne Brettle Halsey, $966,000.
15th St., 257, No. A-Aaron D. Kirsch to Paul Edmund Blair Jr. and Victoria Paige Hartman, $618,500.
17th Pl., 1612-Allison M. Derricote to Scott R. Pullen, $605,000.
22nd St., 1429-Arnetta Blackstone to Ayesha Johnson, $220,000.
42nd St., 1540-Azlc Corp. to Timothy M. Richmond, $375,000.
53rd Pl., 40-Taz Corp. to Charles and Ann-Marie Yongho, $485,000.
Danbury St., 37-Russell Payne and Vanessa Burke to John Ellington Jr., $310,000.
I St., 355, No. 224-Aaron T. Dowd to Usmaan Zafar Chaudhry and Nida Asheer, $485,000.
Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH18-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Sandra L. Bell, $1.8 million.
Fourth St., 800, No. N109-Kimberly Doneshia Bell to Brett Davis Enlow, $350,000.