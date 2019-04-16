Abbey Pl., 1155-Matthew Volz to Aaron Fagan and Kara McGrath, $960,000.
Apple Rd., 3151, No. 5-Federal National Mortgage Association to James Menard Christian Jr., $262,500.
Benning Rd., 1802-Christopher N. Brown to Genet Mersha, $530,000.
C St., 1121-Timothy Barley to Afshin Gharachedaghi and Morvarid Moayeri, $978,500.
Chillum Pl., 5249-Argco Ventures Corp. to Michael Ryan Clough and Amanda Forsythe, $580,000.
Clay St., 4617-Thomas W. Clark to Chanel Mason, $370,000.
D St., 1518-John L. and Robin Cash to Edward J. Burke and Cassidy A. McNamara, $673,000.
F St., 1387-Edward B. Marks to Michael Sijie Weng and Alison Elizabeth Hard, $793,075.
Franklin St., 2838-Steven L. Cruse to Travis W. Smith and Frances E. Carden, $742,000.
Hansberry Ct., 3627-Chimera N. and Gregory C. Thompson to Sarah Roque, $580,000.
Jefferson St., 422-Estate of Vivian M. Minor and Maxine Headspeth to Prasanna Pathmanathan and Christine Clough, $467,500.
K St., 403-Sandesh Devegowda and Regena Rader to Jane T. Chew, $1.23 million.
Maryland Ave., 624, No. 5-Imperial Investments Corp. to Patricia K. and Craig W. Hammerberg, $493,220.
Massachusetts Ave., 813-Three Meils Corp. to Colleen T. and Dylan G. Brown, $1.55 million.
Monroe St., 1620-Estate of Jacqueline Marie Boone and Joann Robinson to Alisa Davis, $325,000.
Mount Olivet Rd., 960-Adam and Eleni Lobene to Malik Kamanzi, $565,000.
Orleans Pl., 622-Estate of Fannie P. Jackson and Thomas S. Jackson to Lucas William Swanepoel and Praveen Shobna Prasad, $625,000.
Quincy St., 901, No. 1-Ariel Bright and Tanique Carter to Ifedayo Bamikole, $409,000.
Trinidad Ave., 1215-FFC Properties Corp. to Farshid Sepassi and Amina D. Michael, $530,000.
Warren St., 232-Chit Christina Hsu to Tanya Aly and Antonio Martin-Macho Sanchez De Rojas, $609,685.
Fourth St., 622-Steven A. and Christina M. Strazzella to Fayezul Haque and Yasmin Momin Choudhury, $960,000.
Eighth St., 935-Charles R. Ford to William C. Lindahl, $495,000.
10th St., 311-Shaunas Steele and Benjamin L. Powell to Thomas F. Sheeran and Theresa A. Harrison, $1.18 million.
17th Pl., 319-Gabriel D. Elsner and Elizabeth S. Heavener to Jillian and Daniel Cullinane, $710,000.
18th St., 3703-Rodney G. Hawkins to John S. and Vinnie L. Best, $600,000.
42nd St., 501-Charleta P. Duckett to Solomon A. Chandler, $355,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 435-Bertram Providence to Bryan Cantio, $399,999.
Allison St., 1707-Dona M. and Madeleine W. Coleman to David M. and Mindy L. Feinberg, $1.2 million.
Belmont St., 1600, No. C-Robert K. Gould and Jennifer E. Chung to John and Anne Shea, $750,000.
Brandywine St., 4811-James M. and Christine S. Kernan to Constance P. Lee and Justin M. Fisher, $995,000.
California St., 2138, No. 100-Tiffany A. Bacon Scourby to Caroline C. Stonecipher, $310,000.
Calvert St., 1810, No. 5-Matthew Accornero and Natalie M. Adams to Olivia Ann Nutter, $555,000.
Caroline St., 1523-Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Jasmine Hyejung Yoon to Stewart Hill Ackerly and Neha Kumar, $937,500.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1009E-Remi J. and Miguel D. Browne to Hala Farid, $255,000.
Church St., 1527, No. A-Robert D. Goodrich to Derek Michael Horstmeyer and Lisa Hodges, $550,000.
Columbia Rd., 1669-Steven Michael Sushne and Adam Kirschenbaum to Nora Ava Olgyay, $255,000.
Connecticut Ave., 2801, No. 12-Meghan D. Harvey to Kate A. Sobel and Robert A. Long, $485,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 316-Amir C. Gohari to Robin Heslip, $412,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5112-Kelsey A. and Steven A. Bagot to Sara E. Leighton, $235,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 916-Stanislas C. and Marina V. Parmentier to Susan Lee Shillinglaw, $305,000.
Davis Pl., 3925, No. 202-Laura Bernstein to Andrew Smith and Anna P. Loughran, $300,000.
Dunmore Lane, 2166-Stan S. Sroka and John Paul Kammeier to Marc E. Lippman and Nanette Hahr Bishopric, $4.83 million.
E St., 915, No. 911-Bandar Hakim and Ola Alsobaie to Marissa S. and Michael D. Womble, $445,000.
Euclid St., 1439, No. 104-Armond Bisignani to Jonathan Martin Rubongoya, $207,000.
Floral St., 1207-Roy L. Wilhelm and Mary Alyssa Arute to Corey J. and Marquisha E. Powell, $775,600.
Florida Ave., 1825, No. 10-Patricia Andrade Cunha to Anais Diana Stephanie Furia, $329,000.
Georgia Ave., 4527, No. 2-Ewora Corp. to Sean S. Kim, $765,000.
H St., 2401, No. 612-Michael Miao to Wei Bai, $315,000.
Harvard St., 764-Daniel E. Swain to Jason Samuel Rathod and Sheetal Govardhan Patel, $830,000.
Harvard St., 1665-Timothy and Charlotte Lawrence to Colin Shepard and Carolyn M. Greene, $1.3 million.
I St., 920, No. 616-Pietro Disciascio to Todd W. and Jenny C. Beauchamp, $960,000.
Ingraham St., 1322-Analisa R. Bala and Ross S. Herbert to Jonathan L. and Bethany O. Banks, $857,750.
Ivy Terrace Ct., 3923-Shahriar Sedghi to Gregory Muhlner, $1.5 million.
K St., 1150, No. 610-Ryan E. and Michael W. Alvis to Luis Enrique Lucero and Maria Isabel Urdaniz, $589,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1863, No. 2A-Richard Fishel Jr. to Bradley Jason Sease and Catherine Elmira Ives, $445,000.
Kennedy St., 528, No. 201-Ril Estates Corp. to Cortania Wright, $113,600.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 607-Monte and Claire Montgomery to Jeffrey T. Lodermeier, $673,000.
L St., 1101, No. 107-Melissa Kathryn Edeburn to Jonathan Robert Mangual, $358,570.
Lamont St., 1038, No. 3B-Jason Cohen and Debbie Gelernter to Scott W. Nemeth, $340,000.
Longfellow St., 604, No. 302-Kalia R. Patricio to Isabel Louise Jarrett, $325,000.
Luray Pl., 432-Edwin and Sarah Walker to Yaco Mattie and Jared Press, $766,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4491, No. 301-Sophia Lynn to Sasha K. McNair, $285,000.
Macomb St., 3426-Barbara Munday to Joshua D. Yager and Sarah Holewinski, $1.39 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1301-Thomas F. Sheeran to Kirsten Rose Dedrickson and Jason David Reinecke, $540,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. 802-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mahmood Reza Zomorrodian, $289,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4631-Estate of Nazha A. Hamarneh and Faris Hamarneh to Jon E. and Julie Mitchiner, $1.23 million.
Missouri Ave., 1322, No. 404-Richard T. Benson to Victoria S. Vilodas and Adam C. Pardo, $385,500.
N St., 1420, No. 714-Timothy B. Davis to David A. Macaruso, $276,000.
N St., 3100, No. 1-Jacqueline Raff Deluca to Lindsay McManus, $492,500.
New Hampshire Ave., 1735, No. 405-Benja Suwankosai to Richard Stirba and Leanna Marr, $382,000.
New Jersey Ave., 1548-D.C. Properties Group Corp. to Lawrence Taylor and Emily Dorward, $745,000.
Newton Pl., 739, No. 102-Oscar A. Alvarez to Joseph H. Marks, $315,000.
Park Rd., 1867, No. 1-Matcap Corp. to Michael L. Bostrom, $619,000.
Porter St., 2902, No. 31-Helen-Mary B. McGovern to Shenghui Feng, $430,000.
Q St., 3010-Brian E. and Sara R. Macauley to Alexandra Attkisson Petri and Stephen Winder Stromberg, $1.79 million.
R St., 1401, No. 207-Christian S. Miller to Michael C. Blanford, $574,900.
Sedgwick St., 4814-Christopher M. Giordano and estate of Orfa A. Giordano to Eric Frank Schneider and Catherine Humphries, $1.65 million.
Sherier Pl., 5315-Thomas Esteban and Ana Lajmanovich Gergely to Sara E. and Jeremy M. Ebie, $1.05 million.
Stuyvesant Pl., 3323-Andrew P. and Linda Goldstein Loewinger to Corbin and Margaret Deboer, $1.55 million.
T St., 1825, No. 702-Michael Marriott and Juan O. Sanchez to Ella J. Kim and Steven C. Song, $425,900.
Tilden St., 3016-Vincent Lionel and Sheerin F. Vesin to Carole Buncher, $650,000.
Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 905-Mary Elizabeth Polley to Pamela Rose Phelps, $286,000.
Utah Ave., 6355-Damara L. and Kevin A. Chambers to John Christopher Auresto, $1.05 million.
Virginia Ave., 2700-Arvind Nadathur Ramanujam and Jayita Chatterjee to Ard Kessels and Devin Chail, $565,000.
W St., 3822-Damien J. and Elizabeth C. Doyle to Gabriel Wing Hei Mak and Joshua Earnest Whyte, $899,000.
Washington Cir., 3, No. 703-Bradford A. Jewett to Eric and Susan Aledort, $427,500.
Whitehaven Pkwy., 3616-Ingrid A. Van Weenen to William G. and Patricia M. Schaub, $1.11 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 1626, No. R-1-D. Matthew Vorobek and estate of D. Matthew Voorhees to Michael Louis Sulmeyer, $2.5 million.
Wyoming Ave., 1901-Benjamin Palmer Thrutchley to John T. Harmon, $333,500.
Second St., 1805-Roee Ruttenberg and Adiel Kiviti to Mark W. Brennan and Stephen P. Benedicto, $1.4 million.
Third St., 1549-Aaditya J. Shah to Zachary M. Nalbone and Justin Edward Fanok, $790,000.
Fourth St., 5409-Kannon Realtors Inc. to Stefan Robert and Devon R. Whitney, $725,000.
Sixth St., 1619-Jonathan Morse to William L. Claiborn and Berta Finkelstein, $1.19 million.
Seventh St., 777, No. 719-Lydia Liu to Arica Demarcus-Dadjou, $505,000.
Eighth St., 6427-Turnkey Solutions Inc. to Yokota Strong, $635,000.
10th St., 1117, No. 309-Abby L. Berger to Alyssa G. and Bruce R. Hutchinson, $470,580.
12th St., 2020, No. 511-Patrick J. and Kimberly Browne to Johannes Mueller and Timothy D. Beacom, $695,000.
13th St., 1211, No. 504-Richard A. Rose to Christopher and Elyse Phelps, $525,000.
13th St., 1828, No. 1-Adam S. Greenberg to Abbe Leigh Horswill, $420,425.
13th St., 3500, No. 507-Jonathan Rogers to Jesse Randall Rines, $355,000.
14th St., 1133, No. 708-Adriano Amato to Colin James McCarthy, $680,000.
15th St., 1822, No. 106-Douglas W. Eifert to Benjamin Paul and Sally Cohen Haskell, $301,000.
16th St., 1832, No. 2-Matcap Corp. to Joseph K. Hooper and Robert Reynolds Jones, $1.19 million.
16th St., 5700-Mitchell G. Dedert to Christopher Nolan and Johanna Kao, $1.45 million.
17th St., 2514, No. 1-Russell K. Paris to Michael P. Preston and Caroline M. Garber, $610,000.
18th St., 1601, No. 516-Michael and Kuralai Kunz to Stephen E. and James S. Landberg, $399,000.
19th St., 2100-Julie Anne Seiwell to Pablo Pardo, $430,555.
21st St., 1415, No. 2A-Andrew Vincent Shields and John Henry Catron Barron III to Holly C. Shelton, $895,000.
23rd St., 1829-Marshall and Barbara M. Meyers to Ellen Bennett, $2 million.
25th St., 1111, No. 507-Michael Robinett and Sheikha Kapoor to Louis A. Fedele and Anna M. Rupsa, $590,000.
31st St., 1045, No. 305-CRFL V. Corp. to Sergi Lanau Grau, $1.03 million.
33rd St., 6005-Norman Christopher Hardee and Heather Ann Wydra to Dieter S. Fenkart-Froeschl and Sarah Malka, $1.52 million.
34th St., 5109-William and Jennifer Frank to Matthew S. and Sarah R. Krauss, $1.31 million.
39th Pl., 2230-Daniel S. and Andrea L. Murray to Monica Kelly Chinn and Alexander Davis, $950,000.
39th St., 3540, No. D646-Mary E. Manfreda to Alexander James and Trang Pham Dunoye, $473,000.
46th St., 4901-Julie Marna Pulerwitz and Silvio Waisbord to John Phan McElwaine and Susan Lin Hanson, $1.2 million.
Alabama Ave., 1877-Estate of Patricia R. Slaughter and Brett E. Cohen to Meseker Belachew, $208,000.
Bruce Pl., 1829-Melanie L. Byrd to Angel Ughiovhe, $360,000.
Call Pl., 5202-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Bcat 2015-13att to Temeika L. Scott, $385,750.
Carolina Ave. S., 1008-David N. Jackson and Jo Ann Jackson-Piper to Vinente Gonzalez, $1.07 million.
Hanna Pl., 5045-Bolanle Ogunmakin to Edberg Villard, $450,000.
Independence Ave., 1121-Robert Marc and Judith Hochhauser Schneider to Colin Sonnier and Marissa Liebling, $963,500.
M St., 2940-Alex and Mary Weldon Lovely to Sara Callahan, $326,500.
O St., 2902-Duane Mitchell to Derrick H. Tucker, $359,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1020, No. 203-Anne Sara Bradley to Ann D. Cowden, $780,000.
Potomac Ave., 1500-Estate of Paul Pascal and Brenda K. Pascal to Giannina Lynn and David Eric Anderson, $550,000.
Shannon Pl., 2314-Michael Samuel Civay to Radwan Hurreh, $415,000.
Woodcrest Dr., 420-Woodcrest Condominium III Corp. to Stanley Joseph Allen II, $449,900.
Fifth St., 9-Paul R. and Kelly White Sherman to Christopher Hardy Calvert and Riana Meral Terney, $1.7 million.
Ninth St., 708-Karl Erik Haakan and Stephanie Taylor Horne Plith to Susan M. Pelletier and Ephraim Alexander McDowell, $1.03 million.
11th St., 239-Joseph R. Britton and Katharine L. Ehly to Shelby Hunt and Brad Snyder, $1.29 million.
15th St., 19-Michael F. and Diana Alquero Staples to Eric Richard and Sarah Schleck Riedel, $1.34 million.
16th St., 331-Tara and Stephen Bunch to Jessica Joan Buechler, $725,000.
25th St., 1712-Laura J. Cooper and Bryan J. Blakemore to Randi Moore and Kevin James Bailey, $715,000.
46th St., 1207-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Ayesha Naimah and Sabreen Naimah Balton, $605,000.
Capitol Square Pl., 801-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Xuan D. Mai, $920,000.
Elmira St., 85-Leonard and Rosa J. Ledbetter to Torrey Mack, $255,000.
Sutton Sq., 45, No. 1103-Wharf4b Condo Owner Corp. to Margaret A. Turk and Robert J. Weber, $1.49 million.
Fourth St., 1250, No. W206-Estate of Dolores T. Kendrick and Robert E. Kendrick IV to Susan Xiu Kong, $290,000.