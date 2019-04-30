Adams St., 1383-Christopher B. Haughery to Ryan Miller and Sarah Wilson, $615,000.
Bryant St., 1384, No. 102-Richard Armond Petrarca Jr. to Alina Liao, $305,000.
Chillum Pl., 5302-Solomon K. Akinshola to Eugene Duda, $417,500.
Clinton St., 3085-Equitable Acquisitions Corp. to Cassidy Joy Fludd, $715,000.
D St., 901, No. 203-Timothy S. Pak and Julieanne Himelstein to Joanne Chan, $900,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 2504-Ozra Y. Feggans and James E. Kearney to Nelson E. Jaimes and Stella Bernal, $560,000.
E St., 1605-Zewdi Solomon and Alexander Mesmer to Caitlin Rooney, $369,000.
Evarts St., 14-Charlene D. Fairfax and Linda Woodward to Ashanti T. Thompson, $287,442.
Hayes St., 4625-Shenkute S. Shalle to Zara Cabrera, $315,000.
I St., 215, No. 311-Yameogo-Leiter Living Trust to Marlis Pacifico, $785,000.
Jackson St., 709, No. 3-Brookland 2 Corp. to Cory E. and Sarah D. Hauptman, $550,000.
Jay St., 4815-Estate of Miranda Logan and Shirley Ann Logan to Kenneth and Marie Morilus Black, $375,000.
Linden Pl., 1239-Marissa A. and Sigitas Smailys to Adrienne Dealy and Joshua Thelin, $710,000.
Maryland Ave., 1127-Debra Elston to Tarek Fouad Ghani and Elizabeth West Pearson, $959,000.
Providence St., 1842-Godwin Madueke to Mikiyas Hailu Degefa, $680,000.
Robert Clifton Weaver Way, 3260-Gregory A. and Olutokunbo L. Smoak to Rawle and Carol Arno, $549,000.
Trinidad Ave., 1232-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Joo Won Song, $517,000.
Ninth St., 3308, No. 2-Onyeka and Colleen Kugel Egbuna to Jeremy T. and Megan J. Coylewright, $739,900.
11th St., 410, No. 9-Carlyn Madden and Brian C. Johnson to Erin Meghan Weiler and Ryan Alexander Mace, $476,000.
15th St., 3411-Brian M. Dunlavey and Norah S. Critzos to Rachel P. and Michael May, $1.05 million.
17th St., 318-Natisha D. Cox to Declan Shine, $595,000.
19th St., 773-Nickoline McKenzie to Elizabeth Carol Spomer, $524,900.
24th St., 528-U.S. Bank and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Bo Yang, $459,000.
Adams Mill Rd., 2707-Eleanor E.K. Hall to Karl Eric Jentoft and Katherine Jentoft-Herr, $210,000.
Albemarle St., 4229-Estate of Osvalda Muzzatti to Roee Ruttenberg and Adiel Yoel Kiviti, $875,000.
Biltmore St., 1826, No. 4-Kevin P. Acker and Anne B. Kummer to Joseph Corridore and Mary Fischietto, $898,000.
Butternut St., 422, No. 210-Jodi Kay Gensley to Robert M. Moore, $339,000.
California St., 2145, No. 204-Erica L. Nyland to Leela Bhatia-Newman, $314,500.
Calvert St., 2501, No. 508-Mary Madeline Ryan to Matko and Dragana Barac Cikoja, $340,000.
Cathedral Ave., 2815-Susan O. Gilbert to Marguerite Thompson, $1.25 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1112E-Bahiroo and Daria Karimian to Karen Destorel, $239,900.
Church St., 1400, No. 208-Isaac H. Baker to Justin Ross Becker, $675,000.
Columbia Rd., 513-Matthew and Andrea Barton Grote to Stephanie Elise Pearl and Peter Larson, $755,000.
Columbia Rd., 1852-Laura A. Reilly to David Gearey and Katherine M. Forsyth, $762,000.
Connecticut Ave., 2829, No. 411-Elizabeth Green to James Hyland, $230,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 727-Raslan Moutraji to Stephanie Connolly, $280,000.
Corcoran St., 1449, No. 2-Geeta Upadhyay and Lars Von Buchholtz to Douglas Robert B. and Kaylin Margaret Deming, $654,500.
Davis St., 3624-Matthew B. Holmwood and Malia N. Brink to Heather Kaye, $1.65 million.
Euclid St., 1654, No. 204-Michael J. and Marie T. O’Hara to Patrick D. and Jessica Doeppner Llewellyn, $650,000.
Florida Ave., 521, No. 1-Ariane M. Tabatabai Nejad to Javier Jesus Cobo, $575,000.
Gallatin St., 260-Rachel D. Aufforth to Michael E. Pannone and Ashley R. Schiller, $775,000.
Georgia Ave., 6645, No. 304-Martin Lachter to Mark T. and Gabriella Myers, $210,000.
Hamilton St., 1232-L’Arch Homes for Life Inc. to Andrew Benton Leety and Michael Rouse, $600,000.
Harvard St., 1449, No. 5-Mikhail B. Grinberg to Amrietha Nellan, $545,000.
Illinois Ave., 5101-Juan Adan Castillo and Teofilo De Jesus Macedo to Wala-Zokeseh Josiah Labala and Rejane Celeste Frederick, $1.02 million.
Irving St., 430, No. 3-Ambler T. Jackson to Brenna Muller, $308,500.
Kalorama Rd., 1670-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Lucia Solbes Castro, $694,050.
Kennedy St., 1355-Matthew Stuver to Jonathan E. Lilly, $530,000.
L St., 2425, No. 323-Beverly Price Titlow to Proma Huq, $580,000.
Langley Ct., 3921, No. E569-Francisco Jose and Christine A. Marie Evelyne Igualada-Delgado to Alejandro Enrique Ahumada Manjarres and Pier Angelli De Luca Maciel, $505,000.
Longfellow St., 1613-William Carroll and Patricia A. Davis Muffett to Edee Saada Saar, $1.2 million.
Macarthur Blvd., 4559, No. 101-Michael and Yuki Lei Sugimura to Enas F. Qutob, $240,000.
Marion St., 1512, No. 104-Portia McDaniels to Malini and Akhil Patel, $228,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 310-Tianyi Wei to Phillip Andrew DaCosta and Desislava Byanova, $815,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 102-Cristin P. Calomiris Wells to Howard Minhao Chen and Amy Yin Zhang, $355,000.
Monroe St., 1366, No. A-Steven Ho to Mohsin A. and Ahsan Salahuddin, $624,500.
N St., 25-Manorshare Corp. to Neil Hamilton, $1.25 million.
N St., 2130, No. 305-Donald Mackay to Paul K. and Adeline Tom, $256,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 700-Brian and J. Samuel Ades to Ari Naderi, $820,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 4033-Basav Sen and Anne C. Benedict to Bradley B. Ferrell and Meghen E. Lewis, $600,000.
Newark St., 3122-Laurel E. Miller to Neal Humphrey and Sandra Stonesifer, $3.2 million.
Newton St., 1417, No. 407-Jonathan McQuade and Amy Popick to Donald Newton Jr., $346,500.
Ontario Pl., 1834-Estate of Pauline Frances Nowak and Leslie Fein to Lee Wells and Malcolm M. Haith, $985,000.
Overlook Rd., 5020-Jose Juan Ruiz Gomez and Maria Del Carmen Pozuelo Zurilla to Maury Passman and Rebecca Reese, $2 million.
Park Rd., 525, No. 302-Park View Condominium Ventures Corp. to Ryan Noah and Courtney Neel Bradshaw, $595,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 701, No. 1011-Kenneth Arthur and Geraldine M. Daigler to Richard John and Teresa Louise Gorman, $350,000.
Porter St., 3703-Jahangir Aziz and Monali Chowdhurie to Justin Tan and Sue Lim, $2 million.
Q St., 1401, No. 203-Marc and Carol Palay to Brad Gammell and Tommy Uy Welling, $1.07 million.
Q St., 4428-Karen and Harding Scott Polk to Reining Chen and Paolo Petacchi, $1.2 million.
R St., 435, No. 201-Nadia J. Farra to Grant Waller Van Eaton, $449,900.
R St., 1727, No. 402-Kenneth Modde and Stephanie Maltz to Tina L. Safaie, $521,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 237-Aaron D. and Suzanne S. Weiss to Jotaka Eaddy, $676,300.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. M13-Charles Richardson to Matthew T. Hyland and Kelly A. Perry, $665,000.
Rittenhouse St., 1358-Daniel Rudie and Rani M. Riber to Molly L. Fitzgerald, $585,000.
Scott Cir., 1, No. 718-Alexandra Roosenburg to Erik Robertson, $275,000.
Shepherd St., 949-Estate of Harry S. Greenhill and Curtis A. Greenhill to James R. and Jessica H. Kelly, $655,000.
Sherman Ave., 3417, No. 2-Guy and Elizabeth Kosmin to Tatiana Sainati, $770,000.
Sutton Pl., 3235, No. D-Abel Paul Basile and Emily Laura Francoise Bove to Daniel and Suzanne P. Maguire Negus, $705,000.
Taylor St., 804, No. 404-Eric D. Christensen to Laurie Michele Ehrsam, $337,500.
Tuckerman St., 1325-Estate of Robert Lee Wearring and John Gerlach to Austin Miller and Margaret Staton Quinn, $585,000.
Upland Terr., 3330-Wafik and Menelik Grais to Alex P. Grahammer and Pamela Contreras, $935,000.
V St., 1323-Christopher S. Young and Nancy J. Fox to Tara Corrigan and Brian Paul, $807,500.
Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 310-Mark E. Lewis to Hassan Shayela, $320,000.
W St., 1111, No. 13-Ryan M. Fowkes and Peter D. Ryan to Mark Samra, $1.01 million.
Walnut St., 32-Alexander B. and Paula G. Schriefer to Timothy and Jennifer Lyn Cama, $694,000.
Webster St., 215-Suri Investments Corp. to Alan Michael Wehler and Allison Claire Kasper, $880,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 411-Estate of Mercedes Serna Gonzalez and Christopher Guest to Kasey Kadvil Cicio, $192,200.
Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 102-Carissa Aiello to Jennifer Beppu, $401,000.
First St., 1537-Charles L. Bickel to Rishi Praful and Melissa Joy Hayward Desai, $595,000.
Second St., 2201, No. 22-Lauren Diane Sinclair to Conner Curnick, $399,999.
Fourth St., 1726-Maria Cristina Franceschini and Cesar Munoz-Acebes to Justin Kyle Zielke and Aaron Benjamin Schmidt, $747,059.
Fifth St., 1131, No. C-Amber Gomez and Benjamin Eli Mace to Brian F. Mahler, $726,000.
Fifth St., 5313-Cary Sabados and Ariel Gibbons to Joseph Richard Pileri and Danielle Marie Lang, $520,000.
Seventh Pl., 5023-Maneesh Sharma and Priya Baskaran to Scott W. and Meagan L. Blake, $675,000.
Eighth St., 4717-Corwin Nicholson to Jerrod and Kristianna Mason, $600,000.
Eighth St., 7424-Jewell H. Woods to Gabriel A. Kravitz and Yael T. Smiley, $565,000.
12th St., 2001, No. 104-Mitra Sami to Julie Baldwin and John Eassey, $589,000.
12th St., 2020, No. 617-Clifton C. Mo to Ryan S. Baldwin, $600,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 405-Dominic Patrick Foster to Gallya and Israel Gannot, $429,000.
15th St., 4421-Diane S. and Derrick Butts to David A. and Tamar S. Wallsh, $877,500.
16th St., 2440, No. 112-Mehdi Ahmadi to Laura Pontari, $305,000.
17th St., 1725-Kathryn Murphy Heller to Gregory and Sally Merz, $302,207.
18th St., 1325, No. 311-Isabel Brodsky to Meridith McGraw, $460,000.
18th St., 1930, No. 31-Spencer M. Gray to George Michael Cakmes, $412,000.
20th St., 1301, No. 804-Thomas P. Kimbis and Jill I. Prater to Sharanya Krishna Prasad and Arjun Shrinath, $488,500.
22nd St., 1099, No. 606-Lisa Reidmiller and Matthew Wald to Yuan James Rao, $803,000.
24th St., 922, No. 809-Gisela I. Matney to Jinmeng Bai, $297,000.
29th St., 6247-Kennett and Daniele Marshall to Christopher Coughlan and Theresa Collins, $861,000.
32nd Pl., 6125-Estate of Kristallo V. Pappajohn and John T. Pappajohn to Gajan and Mital Sivananthan, $1.04 million.
34th Pl., 3403-Barbara Ray Stevens and Rufus G. King III to Daniel McCallum and Alana Genderson, $1.69 million.
38th St., 3601, No. 101-Jolanta Lawska to Jeanne Magram and Andrew Murphy, $370,000.
39th St., 2605, No. 304-Andres M. Jaime and Victoria Ines Gueglio Saccone to Dong Hoon Lee and Joanne Minn Kim, $407,000.
39th St., 4408-Jacob H. and Joanne Zeigler to Shahram Aalai and Gina M. Raimond, $900,000.
42nd St., 2325, No. 420-Rebecca A. Lambert to William M. and Terrence Patrick Gribbin, $240,000.
Alabama Ave., 3949-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Lekisha M. and Michael Jordan, $401,000.
C St., 1102-Fernando H. and Catherine A. Maldonado to Reginald Ervin Jones, $678,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. C-Bank of America to Evan Johns Miller, $239,662.
Central Ave., 5231-Christopher J. Wells and Veneet Katyal to Adaku Ochia, $450,000.
Erie St., 3334-William A. Bland to Tye M. and Kimberly L. Glover, $450,000.
James M McGee Jr St., 2712-Estate of Gladys Vermell Davis and Pattie D. Jones to Yosef Asmelash and Mareg Tesfasmichael, $290,500.
Oakwood St., 425-Robinson Property Management to William Dixon, $345,000.
R St., 1909-Kevin J. Bailey to Joshua and Kathryn Larkins, $485,000.
Southern Ave., 4248-Farshid Sepassi to Nicklaus R. Spruill, $370,000.
Valley Terr., 1907-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Fikerte K. Mekonnen and Brook F. Tegegnework, $360,000.
Wahler Ct., 4018-Realty Properties Corp. to Vashae and Mark Dixon, $375,000.
First St., 1025, No. 1411-Melinda Parrish Snare and Mark W. Parrish to Gregory J. Nanna, $680,000.
Sixth St., 526-Charles T. and Erin C. French to Carter Philip and Julia Marter Collison, $1.52 million.
10th St., 327, No. 3-Brynna McCosker to Mary Therese Kinder, $315,500.
16th St., 205-Domestic Renovations Corp. to Paul M. Casas and Nicholas K. Schamp, $1.05 million.
Danbury St., 51-Nardyne A. Jefferies to Tony J. Nowlin, $326,000.
G St., 350, No. N417-Johan Gedde to Vishwa Kapoor, $410,000.
M St., 240, No. E312-Margarete A. Vinskey to Marco Droguett, $209,000.
Sutton Sq., 45, No. 1113-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Michael J. Otten and Gary Orlando Winston, $1.35 million.
Fourth St., 800, No. N622-V. Mortgage Reo 3 Corp. to Ana Maria Sanchez-Cuervo and Benjamin James Crain, $319,900.
Seventh St., 609-Michael J. Sears to Robert Edward and Lauren Marie D’Onofrio, $859,000.