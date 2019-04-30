District of Columbia

These sales data recorded in August 2018 by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Adams St., 1383-Christopher B. Haughery to Ryan Miller and Sarah Wilson, $615,000.

Bryant St., 1384, No. 102-Richard Armond Petrarca Jr. to Alina Liao, $305,000.

Chillum Pl., 5302-Solomon K. Akinshola to Eugene Duda, $417,500.

Clinton St., 3085-Equitable Acquisitions Corp. to Cassidy Joy Fludd, $715,000.

D St., 901, No. 203-Timothy S. Pak and Julieanne Himelstein to Joanne Chan, $900,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 2504-Ozra Y. Feggans and James E. Kearney to Nelson E. Jaimes and Stella Bernal, $560,000.

E St., 1605-Zewdi Solomon and Alexander Mesmer to Caitlin Rooney, $369,000.

Evarts St., 14-Charlene D. Fairfax and Linda Woodward to Ashanti T. Thompson, $287,442.

Hayes St., 4625-Shenkute S. Shalle to Zara Cabrera, $315,000.

I St., 215, No. 311-Yameogo-Leiter Living Trust to Marlis Pacifico, $785,000.

Jackson St., 709, No. 3-Brookland 2 Corp. to Cory E. and Sarah D. Hauptman, $550,000.

Jay St., 4815-Estate of Miranda Logan and Shirley Ann Logan to Kenneth and Marie Morilus Black, $375,000.

Linden Pl., 1239-Marissa A. and Sigitas Smailys to Adrienne Dealy and Joshua Thelin, $710,000.

Maryland Ave., 1127-Debra Elston to Tarek Fouad Ghani and Elizabeth West Pearson, $959,000.

Providence St., 1842-Godwin Madueke to Mikiyas Hailu Degefa, $680,000.

Robert Clifton Weaver Way, 3260-Gregory A. and Olutokunbo L. Smoak to Rawle and Carol Arno, $549,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1232-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Joo Won Song, $517,000.

Ninth St., 3308, No. 2-Onyeka and Colleen Kugel Egbuna to Jeremy T. and Megan J. Coylewright, $739,900.

11th St., 410, No. 9-Carlyn Madden and Brian C. Johnson to Erin Meghan Weiler and Ryan Alexander Mace, $476,000.

15th St., 3411-Brian M. Dunlavey and Norah S. Critzos to Rachel P. and Michael May, $1.05 million.

17th St., 318-Natisha D. Cox to Declan Shine, $595,000.

19th St., 773-Nickoline McKenzie to Elizabeth Carol Spomer, $524,900.

24th St., 528-U.S. Bank and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Bo Yang, $459,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2707-Eleanor E.K. Hall to Karl Eric Jentoft and Katherine Jentoft-Herr, $210,000.

Albemarle St., 4229-Estate of Osvalda Muzzatti to Roee Ruttenberg and Adiel Yoel Kiviti, $875,000.

Biltmore St., 1826, No. 4-Kevin P. Acker and Anne B. Kummer to Joseph Corridore and Mary Fischietto, $898,000.

Butternut St., 422, No. 210-Jodi Kay Gensley to Robert M. Moore, $339,000.

California St., 2145, No. 204-Erica L. Nyland to Leela Bhatia-Newman, $314,500.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 508-Mary Madeline Ryan to Matko and Dragana Barac Cikoja, $340,000.

Cathedral Ave., 2815-Susan O. Gilbert to Marguerite Thompson, $1.25 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1112E-Bahiroo and Daria Karimian to Karen Destorel, $239,900.

Church St., 1400, No. 208-Isaac H. Baker to Justin Ross Becker, $675,000.

Columbia Rd., 513-Matthew and Andrea Barton Grote to Stephanie Elise Pearl and Peter Larson, $755,000.

Columbia Rd., 1852-Laura A. Reilly to David Gearey and Katherine M. Forsyth, $762,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2829, No. 411-Elizabeth Green to James Hyland, $230,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 727-Raslan Moutraji to Stephanie Connolly, $280,000.

Corcoran St., 1449, No. 2-Geeta Upadhyay and Lars Von Buchholtz to Douglas Robert B. and Kaylin Margaret Deming, $654,500.

Davis St., 3624-Matthew B. Holmwood and Malia N. Brink to Heather Kaye, $1.65 million.

Euclid St., 1654, No. 204-Michael J. and Marie T. O’Hara to Patrick D. and Jessica Doeppner Llewellyn, $650,000.

Florida Ave., 521, No. 1-Ariane M. Tabatabai Nejad to Javier Jesus Cobo, $575,000.

Gallatin St., 260-Rachel D. Aufforth to Michael E. Pannone and Ashley R. Schiller, $775,000.

Georgia Ave., 6645, No. 304-Martin Lachter to Mark T. and Gabriella Myers, $210,000.

Hamilton St., 1232-L’Arch Homes for Life Inc. to Andrew Benton Leety and Michael Rouse, $600,000.

Harvard St., 1449, No. 5-Mikhail B. Grinberg to Amrietha Nellan, $545,000.

Illinois Ave., 5101-Juan Adan Castillo and Teofilo De Jesus Macedo to Wala-Zokeseh Josiah Labala and Rejane Celeste Frederick, $1.02 million.

Irving St., 430, No. 3-Ambler T. Jackson to Brenna Muller, $308,500.

Kalorama Rd., 1670-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Lucia Solbes Castro, $694,050.

Kennedy St., 1355-Matthew Stuver to Jonathan E. Lilly, $530,000.

L St., 2425, No. 323-Beverly Price Titlow to Proma Huq, $580,000.

Langley Ct., 3921, No. E569-Francisco Jose and Christine A. Marie Evelyne Igualada-Delgado to Alejandro Enrique Ahumada Manjarres and Pier Angelli De Luca Maciel, $505,000.

Longfellow St., 1613-William Carroll and Patricia A. Davis Muffett to Edee Saada Saar, $1.2 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 4559, No. 101-Michael and Yuki Lei Sugimura to Enas F. Qutob, $240,000.

Marion St., 1512, No. 104-Portia McDaniels to Malini and Akhil Patel, $228,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 310-Tianyi Wei to Phillip Andrew DaCosta and Desislava Byanova, $815,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 102-Cristin P. Calomiris Wells to Howard Minhao Chen and Amy Yin Zhang, $355,000.

Monroe St., 1366, No. A-Steven Ho to Mohsin A. and Ahsan Salahuddin, $624,500.

N St., 25-Manorshare Corp. to Neil Hamilton, $1.25 million.

N St., 2130, No. 305-Donald Mackay to Paul K. and Adeline Tom, $256,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 700-Brian and J. Samuel Ades to Ari Naderi, $820,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4033-Basav Sen and Anne C. Benedict to Bradley B. Ferrell and Meghen E. Lewis, $600,000.

Newark St., 3122-Laurel E. Miller to Neal Humphrey and Sandra Stonesifer, $3.2 million.

Newton St., 1417, No. 407-Jonathan McQuade and Amy Popick to Donald Newton Jr., $346,500.

Ontario Pl., 1834-Estate of Pauline Frances Nowak and Leslie Fein to Lee Wells and Malcolm M. Haith, $985,000.

Overlook Rd., 5020-Jose Juan Ruiz Gomez and Maria Del Carmen Pozuelo Zurilla to Maury Passman and Rebecca Reese, $2 million.

Park Rd., 525, No. 302-Park View Condominium Ventures Corp. to Ryan Noah and Courtney Neel Bradshaw, $595,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 701, No. 1011-Kenneth Arthur and Geraldine M. Daigler to Richard John and Teresa Louise Gorman, $350,000.

Porter St., 3703-Jahangir Aziz and Monali Chowdhurie to Justin Tan and Sue Lim, $2 million.

Q St., 1401, No. 203-Marc and Carol Palay to Brad Gammell and Tommy Uy Welling, $1.07 million.

Q St., 4428-Karen and Harding Scott Polk to Reining Chen and Paolo Petacchi, $1.2 million.

R St., 435, No. 201-Nadia J. Farra to Grant Waller Van Eaton, $449,900.

R St., 1727, No. 402-Kenneth Modde and Stephanie Maltz to Tina L. Safaie, $521,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 237-Aaron D. and Suzanne S. Weiss to Jotaka Eaddy, $676,300.

Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. M13-Charles Richardson to Matthew T. Hyland and Kelly A. Perry, $665,000.

Rittenhouse St., 1358-Daniel Rudie and Rani M. Riber to Molly L. Fitzgerald, $585,000.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 718-Alexandra Roosenburg to Erik Robertson, $275,000.

Shepherd St., 949-Estate of Harry S. Greenhill and Curtis A. Greenhill to James R. and Jessica H. Kelly, $655,000.

Sherman Ave., 3417, No. 2-Guy and Elizabeth Kosmin to Tatiana Sainati, $770,000.

Sutton Pl., 3235, No. D-Abel Paul Basile and Emily Laura Francoise Bove to Daniel and Suzanne P. Maguire Negus, $705,000.

Taylor St., 804, No. 404-Eric D. Christensen to Laurie Michele Ehrsam, $337,500.

Tuckerman St., 1325-Estate of Robert Lee Wearring and John Gerlach to Austin Miller and Margaret Staton Quinn, $585,000.

Upland Terr., 3330-Wafik and Menelik Grais to Alex P. Grahammer and Pamela Contreras, $935,000.

V St., 1323-Christopher S. Young and Nancy J. Fox to Tara Corrigan and Brian Paul, $807,500.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 310-Mark E. Lewis to Hassan Shayela, $320,000.

W St., 1111, No. 13-Ryan M. Fowkes and Peter D. Ryan to Mark Samra, $1.01 million.

Walnut St., 32-Alexander B. and Paula G. Schriefer to Timothy and Jennifer Lyn Cama, $694,000.

Webster St., 215-Suri Investments Corp. to Alan Michael Wehler and Allison Claire Kasper, $880,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 411-Estate of Mercedes Serna Gonzalez and Christopher Guest to Kasey Kadvil Cicio, $192,200.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 102-Carissa Aiello to Jennifer Beppu, $401,000.

First St., 1537-Charles L. Bickel to Rishi Praful and Melissa Joy Hayward Desai, $595,000.

Second St., 2201, No. 22-Lauren Diane Sinclair to Conner Curnick, $399,999.

Fourth St., 1726-Maria Cristina Franceschini and Cesar Munoz-Acebes to Justin Kyle Zielke and Aaron Benjamin Schmidt, $747,059.

Fifth St., 1131, No. C-Amber Gomez and Benjamin Eli Mace to Brian F. Mahler, $726,000.

Fifth St., 5313-Cary Sabados and Ariel Gibbons to Joseph Richard Pileri and Danielle Marie Lang, $520,000.

Seventh Pl., 5023-Maneesh Sharma and Priya Baskaran to Scott W. and Meagan L. Blake, $675,000.

Eighth St., 4717-Corwin Nicholson to Jerrod and Kristianna Mason, $600,000.

Eighth St., 7424-Jewell H. Woods to Gabriel A. Kravitz and Yael T. Smiley, $565,000.

12th St., 2001, No. 104-Mitra Sami to Julie Baldwin and John Eassey, $589,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 617-Clifton C. Mo to Ryan S. Baldwin, $600,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 405-Dominic Patrick Foster to Gallya and Israel Gannot, $429,000.

15th St., 4421-Diane S. and Derrick Butts to David A. and Tamar S. Wallsh, $877,500.

16th St., 2440, No. 112-Mehdi Ahmadi to Laura Pontari, $305,000.

17th St., 1725-Kathryn Murphy Heller to Gregory and Sally Merz, $302,207.

18th St., 1325, No. 311-Isabel Brodsky to Meridith McGraw, $460,000.

18th St., 1930, No. 31-Spencer M. Gray to George Michael Cakmes, $412,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 804-Thomas P. Kimbis and Jill I. Prater to Sharanya Krishna Prasad and Arjun Shrinath, $488,500.

22nd St., 1099, No. 606-Lisa Reidmiller and Matthew Wald to Yuan James Rao, $803,000.

24th St., 922, No. 809-Gisela I. Matney to Jinmeng Bai, $297,000.

29th St., 6247-Kennett and Daniele Marshall to Christopher Coughlan and Theresa Collins, $861,000.

32nd Pl., 6125-Estate of Kristallo V. Pappajohn and John T. Pappajohn to Gajan and Mital Sivananthan, $1.04 million.

34th Pl., 3403-Barbara Ray Stevens and Rufus G. King III to Daniel McCallum and Alana Genderson, $1.69 million.

38th St., 3601, No. 101-Jolanta Lawska to Jeanne Magram and Andrew Murphy, $370,000.

39th St., 2605, No. 304-Andres M. Jaime and Victoria Ines Gueglio Saccone to Dong Hoon Lee and Joanne Minn Kim, $407,000.

39th St., 4408-Jacob H. and Joanne Zeigler to Shahram Aalai and Gina M. Raimond, $900,000.

42nd St., 2325, No. 420-Rebecca A. Lambert to William M. and Terrence Patrick Gribbin, $240,000.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 3949-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Lekisha M. and Michael Jordan, $401,000.

C St., 1102-Fernando H. and Catherine A. Maldonado to Reginald Ervin Jones, $678,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. C-Bank of America to Evan Johns Miller, $239,662.

Central Ave., 5231-Christopher J. Wells and Veneet Katyal to Adaku Ochia, $450,000.

Erie St., 3334-William A. Bland to Tye M. and Kimberly L. Glover, $450,000.

James M McGee Jr St., 2712-Estate of Gladys Vermell Davis and Pattie D. Jones to Yosef Asmelash and Mareg Tesfasmichael, $290,500.

Oakwood St., 425-Robinson Property Management to William Dixon, $345,000.

R St., 1909-Kevin J. Bailey to Joshua and Kathryn Larkins, $485,000.

Southern Ave., 4248-Farshid Sepassi to Nicklaus R. Spruill, $370,000.

Valley Terr., 1907-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Fikerte K. Mekonnen and Brook F. Tegegnework, $360,000.

Wahler Ct., 4018-Realty Properties Corp. to Vashae and Mark Dixon, $375,000.

First St., 1025, No. 1411-Melinda Parrish Snare and Mark W. Parrish to Gregory J. Nanna, $680,000.

Sixth St., 526-Charles T. and Erin C. French to Carter Philip and Julia Marter Collison, $1.52 million.

10th St., 327, No. 3-Brynna McCosker to Mary Therese Kinder, $315,500.

16th St., 205-Domestic Renovations Corp. to Paul M. Casas and Nicholas K. Schamp, $1.05 million.

Southwest

Danbury St., 51-Nardyne A. Jefferies to Tony J. Nowlin, $326,000.

G St., 350, No. N417-Johan Gedde to Vishwa Kapoor, $410,000.

M St., 240, No. E312-Margarete A. Vinskey to Marco Droguett, $209,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. 1113-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Michael J. Otten and Gary Orlando Winston, $1.35 million.

Fourth St., 800, No. N622-V. Mortgage Reo 3 Corp. to Ana Maria Sanchez-Cuervo and Benjamin James Crain, $319,900.

Seventh St., 609-Michael J. Sears to Robert Edward and Lauren Marie D’Onofrio, $859,000.