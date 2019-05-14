District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in September and October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1534-Nathan E. Carter to Bryan and Jennifer Kahner, $855,000.

Blaine St., 3913-Gregory M. and Kristen L. Spears to Jason and Caitlin Wolford, $415,000.

Bryant St., 26-Samuel and Laura Shipley to Gilbert John Elliot and Suzanne Miyoshi Ito, $780,000.

Burnham Pl., 3738-Wanda A. Taylor to Jordan C. Kerstetter, $355,000.

Capitol Ave., 1713-Betelehem Abebe to Behailu Binyam, $615,000.

Central Pl., 1831-Habitat for Humanity of Washington DC to Ted L. Brown, $350,000.

Clay St., 3348-Deonne S. Person to Mia Johnson, $350,000.

Crittenden St., 49-Osha Connors to Dadisi and Nioyonu Olutosin, $437,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 3019-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to Steven T. Armstrong and Keesha L. Williams, $760,000.

Delafield St., 807-Potomac Evolution Corp. to Noah N. Simmons and Emily E. Batt, $609,000.

E St., 520, No. 103-Patrick M. Quinn to Raymond Thomas and Gail I. Kozikowski, $535,000.

Eads St., 3418-Betty A. Hooper-Bennett to Mekuria Aname and Mahlet Drar, $338,500.

Girard St., 17-Willis F. Streater to Connor R. Henne, $560,000.

H St., 1929-Melvin and Carol Latulip to Takisha Lavette Motley and Katrina L. Gamble, $665,000.

Hayes St., 4203-Arra Enterprises Corp. to Sulaiman O. Gbadamosi, $371,500.

I St., 215, No. 308-Carl R. Trenz III and Matthew J. Costigan to Mary F. and Keith P. Bednarowski, $1.08 million.

James Pl., 5403-Reta and Rahel Yiga to Mahfuz Mummed and Seada Ali, $303,000.

K St., 520-Redux Properties Corp. to Terence G. Reilly and Elizabeth W. Young, $698,500.

Lane Pl., 4111-Earl and Jessie B. Gurley to James C. Dickens, $425,000.

Lexington Pl., 620-Estate of Charles W. Bartsch and Michael W. Freimuth to Anna-Laura and Ryan Silva, $1.03 million.

Maryland Ave., 1317-Dilan Investment Corp. to Robert Karem and Alina Polyakova, $1.26 million.

Michigan Ave., 1031, No. 202-Kenneth Hubbard Jr. and Mary Jo Lombardo to Judith A. and Alvin Jackson, $282,000.

Montello Ave., 1661-Chris and Anne Gillyard to Bronson Thomas Arcuri and Laura E. McMullen, $735,000.

Oneida St., 233-Jacqueline Herrera to Joby Edward Dixon and Michelle Simone Rimar, $820,000.

Penn St., 1247-Nicol Investment Group 2 Corp. to Joshua L. and Kelly D. Ogburn, $330,000.

Quincy Pl., 7-Christopher B. Adams to Maria Nicole Salnik and Bradley Raymond Wood, $1.01 million.

Regent Pl., 507-David A. and Stephanie B. Holloway to Anita Patel, $799,900.

Rittenhouse St., 305-Estate of John Ebunola Adetolu and Robert M. McCarthy to Karla J. Maldonado, $479,000.

Shepherd St., 2226-Lillian J. Bailey to Steven Saari and Suzanne Wald, $487,000.

Sligo Mill Rd., 6032-Todd Norris to Raesu Gebreslasie, $560,000.

T St., 18, No. 1-Edward V. and Donna D. Naybor to Daniel Feeman, $740,000.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3265-Joshua and Lisa Miller to Yeshiemebet Woldegeorgise and Debrework Hailemariam, $570,000.

Second St., 1921, No. 201-Slava Madorsky to Caitlin M. Meade and Lars Pettygrove, $505,000.

Fourth St., 1145-Marc Steinhardt to Kirtan and Avni Parikh, $1.06 million.

Seventh St., 232-Robert G. and Elizabeth A. Perry to Gary and Shannon Downing, $2 million.

Seventh St., 3000, No. 312-Casilda Spencer to Maria Karina Navas, $213,500.

Seventh St., 4424-Myron A. and Robin Aldridge to Sequins Camille and Derrick James Gooding, $456,000.

10th St., 5037-Estate of Bertha Jordan and Nicole C. Taylor to Malcolm Djate Matadi and Lupita-Maria Theresa Garza, $440,000.

13th St., 816-Amanda Nicole Byrd and Jonathan Levi Dennis Crouse to David Dimock and Brittany Bolen, $724,750.

14th St., 2211-Abel Jembere to Crystal Byrd Ogbadu, $630,000.

18th St., 707-Timothy David and Afton Michelle Cordoba to Alicia Ann Visscher, $417,000.

23rd Pl., 567-Monica R. Brooks and Kenneth L. Norman Jr. to Channing and Adam Grate, $590,540.

31st Pl., 3716-Reyes Group Corp. to Sara A. and Donald C. Moffat, $665,000.

48th Pl., 1040-Tamu II Corp. to Yakob Beyen and Azieb Ermias, $444,500.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3101-Soapstone Valley Ventures Corp. to Trina Haque, $1.4 million.

Belmont Rd., 1922, No. 1-Huy Nguyen to Brynne Burgess, $570,000.

Biltmore St., 1917-Sven Fritz Kraemer to Sarah Bergen and Jedd Bellman, $1.65 million.

Butterworth Pl., 4731-Jonathan B. and Blair Stevens Staunton to Bert C. Atkinson Jr. and Samantha M. Smith, $1.52 million.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 106-Bradley R. and Lisa M. Bebee to Christopher J. Surfield, $337,500.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 22-Matthew Strickland and Kerri Welsh to Jonathan C. Jackson and Matthew J. Sinclair, $249,900.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 420W-Mad Development Corp. to Mark Edward Frenkel, $349,000.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2503-Deborah Copeland and Lillian B. Martin to Temim and Maryam Nusraty, $735,000.

Champlain St., 2380, No. 2-Salameh Nematt to Andrew Robert Dickgiesser, $605,000.

Church St., 1401, No. 321-Gerald Godwin and Min Kim to Eunhee Lee and Sungho Noh, $990,000.

Church St., 1749, No. 3-Susanna Gransee to Matthew Ryan Geraty, $450,000.

Clifton St., 1419, No. 302-Kelly Frailey to Samuel Perkins and Sarah Roach, $610,000.

Columbia Rd., 1421, No. 304-Laura D. Compton and Antonio Ulloa Perez to Elizabeth Lee, $529,000.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 203-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Edith Chirino, $114,390.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 404-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Vanessa Magana, $129,028.

Columbia Rd., 1880, No. 203-Caryn Lynn Conley to Juli Lynne Majernik, $512,900.

Connecticut Ave., 2660, No. 6B-Nash Wardman Tower Residential Corp. to Naghmeh Hashemifard, $2.48 million.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 321-Christina Bogyo to Jeffrey Moser, $220,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 319-Katharine A. Alexander to Amy Marie Maciejowski, $339,900.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 110-Rajdeep Kakar to Richard Edward and Xianyun Zhang Lohr, $345,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5109, No. 3-Peter and Susan Lark to Clarisse Torrens Borges Dall’Acqua, $931,000.

Corcoran St., 1718, No. 25-Ethan David and Diana Morse Lewis to Thomas J. Leiby and Jacob M. Miller, $532,000.

D St., 631, No. 129-Michelle M. Torromeo and Scott S. Farley to Elizabeth Goodwin, $480,000.

E St., 616, No. 512-Patricia L. Blake and Pearl Jusem to Karen Marie Culligan, $499,900.

E St., 616, No. 1149-Vinay K. Gupta and Valentina Stavrova to Frank I. Luntz, $1.08 million.

Emerson St., 215-David L. and Donna M. Aldridge to Cyrus A. Hampton, $183,360.

Eskridge Terr., 4951-Cindy Huang and Andrew Mayock to Adrienne Shoch, $910,000.

Farragut St., 236-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alexandra N. and Steven M. James, $243,000.

Flagler Pl., 2112-Benjamin A. and Elizabeth Sislen to P.V. Pathanjali Sharma, $965,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4615-Ferid Belhaj to Christopher Tynan and Dana T. Wade, $1.44 million.

Georgia Ave., 4523, No. 2-Ewora Corp. to Ankur Bhalla, $750,000.

H St., 2401, No. 415-Yacoob and Omar Noor to Gina Cristina Adam, $305,000.

Hawthorne Pl., 5403-Keith and Julia Studdard to Rohit Kumar and Hilary Chapman, $960,375.

Irving St., 512-Rodney D. Shaffer and Daniel J. Chobert to Fardeen A. Chowdhury, $800,000.

K St., 3030, No. 210-Tara and Thoreen A. Scopelliti to Timothy W. and Sharon Sue Attebery, $955,000.

Kalorama Rd., 2010, No. 202-Emma P. Levine to Kathleen Donatiello, $377,000.

Kansas Ave., 4834-Travis D. Flower to Theodore John and Bethany Prince Fleming, $735,000.

Kilbourne Pl., 1815-Amy Edith Bacon to Andrew Hight, $890,000.

L St., 440, No. 308-Tracey L. Barnett to Gregory Cote, $500,000.

L St., 2425, No. 527-Anne E. and Vito Michael Esposito to Jonathan Patrick Floss and Ali Winoto Subandoro, $975,000.

Langley Ct., 3980, No. A607-Nicolas and Malaika E. Masson to M. Daniel Anthony Turse and Melissa Marcal Costa, $590,000.

Lowell St., 4440-Andrea T. Merrill to Trevor F. and Pauline Winston Phillips Beasley, $1.35 million.

M St., 310, No. 5-Karan Keith Agarwal to Melissa A. Merkovich, $345,000.

M St., 910, No. 427-Jayson J. Smith to Scott Eckman, $595,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 317-Amer Helmy to Ira Kurtagic, $430,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 706-Natacha Dugue to Maureen Anita Bell, $730,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 201-Martha Alafoginis and Alexandra Maroulis-Cronmiller to Dexter Chan, $248,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4659-Carol Ann Anderson to Peng Wu and Adam Joseph Ross, $1.21 million.

Meridian Pl., 1436, No. 203-Gustavo Cedillo and Consuelo C. Moreno to Kelly Flanagan, $366,000.

Mintwood Pl., 1875-Matthew W. Bomstein to Paul M. Commons and Elizabeth Detwiler, $373,000.

Montague St., 1431-James A. and Jacquelyn D. Leatherman to Andrew K. Crawford and Clare M. Fieseler, $899,000.

N St., 1420, No. 706-Tyler King to Braden W. Whitelaw, $284,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5139-Estate of Adeline L. Jolson and Rick Jolson to Michael Patrick Hatley and Tam Thi Nguyen, $710,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 501-Harry Wehry to David A. and Sara Packman, $485,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4418-Joseph J. Gallagher to Andrew R. and Margaret E. Dallas, $889,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 815-Erik S. Ronhovde to Dorothy U. and Ruth E. Seyler, $598,000.

Newton Pl., 600-Beverly Y. Hargwood to Phillip and Jennifer H. Chang, $350,000.

O St., 1306, No. 302-Donald C. Hunter and Marie-Joelle Haas to Ingrid M. Lebert, $603,000.

Oak St., 1618-Harry Edward Rogoff to Traci Anita Willie and Monica Martinez, $800,000.

Ontario Rd., 2444, No. 2-Nicholas W. and Michael W. Davidson to Adam J. Caplan, $610,000.

Ordway St., 3053-Dilan Investment Corp. to Michael Stanley Silver, $1.66 million.

P St., 3255-Peter F. Bross to William and Cynthia Broydrick, $1.38 million.

Park Rd., 1217, No. 2-Tyler Longpine and Jillian Wanner to Yasmin M. Radjy, $609,000.

Park Rd., 1451, No. 304-Meredith Gibbs McCormack to Royal M. Le, $299,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 704-Douglas Mark Mossman to Andrew V. and Ester J. Hill, $507,000.

Porter St., 3856, No. B368-Cassimira D’Souza and Arun K. Acharya to Maria Sofia Greco and Declan Robert Cullen, $560,000.

Q St., 134-Bernard L. McKoy to Avi Leavitt, $700,000.

Q St., 2500, No. 504-Estate of Marianne Means and Richard J. Linden to Jacqueline P. and Christopher B. Anderson, $415,000.

Q St., 3002-Jose P. and Cristina S. Ortiz to Elizabeth T. Marmet, $1.65 million.

Quesada St., 3230-Owen M. and Thea D.R. Kendler to Cheryl Ann Palmeri and Alexander Dewitt Singh Kullar, $1.1 million.

R St., 1102, No. 202-Frederick Siger to Tenzing Norbu Sherpa, $630,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 501-Jordan M. Smith to Alexander Barrett Weaver, $424,900.

Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. M09-David D. and Julie Kinrade to Siromi and Paul J. Gardina, $470,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 3602, No. 5-Chrysus Garling to Brennan Wilson Suen, $340,000.

Rowland Pl., 3318-Estate of Denise Marie Pflugfelder and Minna Romaine McNelis to Gretchen Jacobson and Terry J. Halstead, $1.45 million.

Runnymede Pl., 3357-Matthew R. and Eleanor J. Hopkins to Mindy E. Myers and Christopher Sean Cartwright, $1.55 million.

S St., 1103-Kelsey Rae Costello to Taylor P. Lawch and Lauren M. Hart, $1.04 million.

Suter Lane, 1631-Trina Haque to Wesley T. and Jessica D. Bieligk, $1.73 million.

T St., 31-Andrew M. and Laura M. Smith to Golsa Mirmiran Yazdy, $1.19 million.

T St., 1741, No. 203-Laura Raba to Victoria Elizabeth Bell, $395,000.

Taylor St., 804, No. 405-Allison N. Williams to Sumih H. Chi, $300,500.

Upshur St., 1970-Estate of Mark Epstein and Spencer Levy to Kasie Sue Hunt and Matthew Mario Rivera, $1.4 million.

V St., 1210, No. 7-John G. Gurr III and Kenneth A. Johnson to Benjamin E. Danner and Megan L. Capasso, $850,000.

W St., 4100, No. 107-Nidhal Charfi to Michelle Romero, $320,000.

Warren Pl., 5110-George M. and Angela P. Gelavis to Shane Santo Mulhern and Adele Tay Fabrikant, $1.32 million.

Watson Pl., 3900-Norman John and Denise MacGaffin to Julianne Cross, $1.02 million.

Western Ave., 6643-David C. and Barbara M. Smith to Brendan and Celine Delany, $1.53 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 311-Maher Chalabi and Sara B. Dabbous to Courteney Coyne and Stephen Simchak, $770,000.

Woodland Dr., 2930-Meredith B. and John J. Cross III to George T. Argyris and the , $3.2 million.

Yuma St., 5127-Masamutsu and Yumi Shinozaki to Massoud and Fereshteh Safavi, $1.57 million.

First St., 5304-James H. Smith Jr. to Gary Wayne Woodward II and Terra Lynn Sabag, $610,000.

Fourth St., 4614-Rasha Elass to Naomi Glassman and Kopano Majara, $855,000.

Fourth St., 6827, No. 102-Paul and Rebecca Jones Albertus to Adam and Elana K. Dean, $572,500.

Fifth St., 4106-Shana S. and Michael L. Glenzer to Stephanie C. Young and Michael J. Foody, $800,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 924-Damian Vitalievich Danchenko to Pooja H. Virkar, $590,000.

Seventh St., 5419-Dominic Cheng and Swee Kheng Yip to Maxwell Alan Martin and Jessica Elaine Lee, $733,000.

Eighth St., 1834-Andreas S. Mueller to Rui Cartaxo Mano, $989,900.

Ninth St., 6315-Shelmar Corp. to Samuel Gerstin, $585,000.

10th St., 1518-Adrian Samantha Sibert to Theodore J. and Megan N. Downey, $1.05 million.

11th St., 1628, No. 107-NRC/FC 11th Street Corp. to Frantz Gilbert Dussek and Catherine Brooks Garris, $1.3 million.

11th St., 2100, No. G04-Patricia McGurk to Melinda Cep, $472,500.

12th St., 2020, No. 409-Xavier and Javier Beltran to James E. Burke IV, $779,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 107-Ruth Lopert to Jennifer Stettner, $844,000.

13th St., 2725, No. 4-Sara M. and M. Charles Von Althann to Erica Sedlander and Matthieu M.F. Bellon, $797,000.

14th St., 1529, No. 402-Laura Veator to Adam D. and Regina R. Modzel, $625,000.

14th St., 4120, No. 45-PNC Bank to Alexander Gallo, $180,000.

15th St., 1322, No. 32-Jonathan H. Becker to Maria Christine Kingsley, $419,900.

15th St., 1834-Gregory and Lawrence Dubin to Taylor and Sarah Nickel, $1.31 million.

16th St., 1515, No. 2B-Emily Stewart Albertson to Jessica L. Hall, $525,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 519-Nicolaos A. Kydes to Adam J. Lipert, $280,000.

17th St., 1526-Katie J.S. Gilman to Zachary and Michelle Schira, $210,000.

17th St., 1830, No. 505-Michael Schmidt to Blair Priest, $399,000.

17th St., 2410, No. 311-Gerald D. Runkle to Alexandra Yestrumskas, $881,000.

17th St., 2550, No. 510-Rebecca Erin Semmes to Junglim Hahm, $485,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 312-Benjamin F. Costley to Sarah Elizabeth Parkinson, $386,250.

18th St., 1601, No. 710-Graciela Duran-Troise to John W. Katz, $255,000.

18th St., 4101-Kelly A. Krhounek to Eva Marie Heintzelman and Mark Edward Schlegel, $1 million.

20th St., 2456, No. 502-Quyen Yvonne N. Nguyen to Katherine Barnhart, $405,000.

22nd St., 1099, No. 410-David and Judith Ward to Cynthia and Danny Mendelson, $1.28 million.

24th St., 1121, No. 309-Kate O. Poropatich to Oleksiy Ivaschenko, $280,000.

29th St., 5348-Estate of Lawrence D. Russell and James A. Dupree to Holly Tippett, $884,000.

31st Pl., 6404-Joan Parke R. and David Gordon to Jeffrey Lee and Jessica Faith Voris, $1.6 million.

35th St., 1711, No. 1-Fereshteh Toufanian to Drita Tonuzi, $325,000.

37th St., 2134-William T. Witte to Erik W. Churchill and Eloise S. Fluet, $1.01 million.

41st St., 2655, No. 305-Robert A. Catelli and Laura A. Bernasconi to Daniel Strauss, $248,500.

44th St., 1559-Sanjay Khanna to Berengere De Negri and Patrice A. Harou, $1.08 million.

47th St., 4819-Mary Mutchler McCarthy to Justin Kellar and Jessica Alpert, $753,000.

Southeast

A St., 1539-Brian R. and Megan L. Kuhagen to Sondra Marie Clark, $589,000.

Alabama Ave., 3679, No. B-Granville Douglas Lewis to Luda and Radu Bujoreanu, $175,000.

Anacostia Rd., 1101-Helen A. Frazier to Sarah Elizabeth Galloway, $315,000.

Barnaby Terr., 1371-Hafiz Corp. to Antonio Freeman Jr., $349,800.

Branch Ave., 2600-Theo W. Hodge Jr. to Shanae and Yasir Omar, $560,000.

C St., 622-Cititrends Corp. to Haluk Aslanturk and Burcu Bilek, $600,000.

Capitol St. E., 5031-Wells Fargo Bank to Mary Catherine Russell, $280,400.

Carolina Ave. N., 156-Estate of Louise Slaughter and Megan Slaughter to Andrew William Bagley and Marni Suzanne Coccaro, $1.12 million.

Carolina Ave. S., 1301, No. 4-Benjamin S. Lawson to Lou B. and William Mahr, $430,000.

Congress Pl., 1411-Just One Real Estate Investments Corp. to Samuel Njuguna Thiongo, $365,000.

D St., 900, No. 2-Melanie Elizabeth Perrin to Kathryn Elizabeth Anderson, $420,000.

Dexter Terr., 1350-Alejandro Luis Martinez and Sepidar Tafreshi to Joseph Benjamin Alpert, $375,000.

E St., 1704-Walter C. Jernigan III to Matthew Wayne and Lisa Raquel Watson, $720,000.

Fort Dupont Terr., 4247-Willco Properties Corp. to Ryan L. and Virginie L. Reid, $427,025.

H St., 5112-Ismar Jose Reyes-Cruz to Raenada A. Wilson and David L. Wynn Jr., $385,000.

Kentucky Ave., 349-Duane and Lola Lunstrum Bailey to Lydia Carroon and Andrew Plumley, $879,000.

M St., 2948-Elmer J. Argueta to Luwam Sehaye, $375,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 3819-Estate of Madeline M. Christian and Tiphanie N. Gilmore Edwards to Craig S. Young, $400,000.

Naylor Rd., 1905-Malta Development Corp. to Diem Tan Vo and Jennifer Lynn Kuzara, $530,000.

Nelson Pl., 2924-Bnsic Title Holding Corp. to Yemane Medhane, $530,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 425-Jesse Daniel Hernandez to Garrett Gotlinger, $465,500.

Ridge Pl., 1611-Estate of Dether Perry and Catherine King-Johnson to Kenneth Eugene and Dalicia Annete Beets, $247,000.

Suitland Terr., 2107, No. 302-Rodney C. Pratt and Jamila Hoard Hodge to Guy Augustin, $105,000.

T St., 1413-Ambassador Baptist Church Inc. to Fisseha Tesfaye, $457,000.

U St., 1621-James E. and Teresa R. Kelly Reid to Tracey Swan and Guillermo A. Galdamez Barrera, $408,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 414-Woodcrest Condominiums III Corp. to Parris Weaver, $311,000.

11th St., 900, No. 311-Auto Club Corp. to Allison Sherry and Michael Eric Menkes, $795,000.

13th St., 221-Edwin J. and Jane O. Ebinger to John Griffith Davies and Jessica Tate, $1.22 million.

15th St., 401, No. 204-Goodeon Kingston Corp. to Ambre Reed, $271,700.

16th St., 1642-Daniel E. Johnson and Wanda F. Taylor to Munit Emlaelu, $610,000.

20th St., 3105-Legendary Prime Real Estate Corp. to Tyrone Brandon Jr., $399,950.

24th St., 3443-Ammengemcy Construction Group Corp. to Audreyanna F. Loguerre, $315,000.

27th St., 1501, No. 403-U.S. Bank and the RMAC Trust to Mohammed Boyen, $85,000.

28th St., 3100-William Smith to Marniqua Cook, $385,220.

35th St., 1455-Estate of Barbara A. Pennington and Andre Jackson to Mossi K. and Carmen L. Tull, $550,000.

38th St., 2037, No. 302-Deloris Dawson to Theodore W. Berry, $96,500.

46th Pl., 1157-Metro Real Estate 4u Corp. to Michael A. Dodson II, $315,000.

57th St., 158-Estate of Sarah F. White and Cassandra White to Kevin Dyson, $375,000.

Southwest

Darrington St., 131-Millenium Gateway Corp. to Rashida Melvin, $390,000.

G St., 350, No. N125-Daniel H. Smith to James Garber, $544,000.

I St., 355, No. 310-Emmalea D. Beshir to Miriam Hayes, $455,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH20-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Lisa J. Pettigrew, $1.61 million.

Third St., 1101, No. 607-Alejandra Rodriguez to Zachary Meyers, $325,000.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W505-Fatu Kamara-Kuhn to Julia J. Cole, $310,000.

Fourth St., 1425, No. A713-Kathryn Mary Coster to Deborah J. Jones, $355,000.