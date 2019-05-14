A St., 1534-Nathan E. Carter to Bryan and Jennifer Kahner, $855,000.
Blaine St., 3913-Gregory M. and Kristen L. Spears to Jason and Caitlin Wolford, $415,000.
Bryant St., 26-Samuel and Laura Shipley to Gilbert John Elliot and Suzanne Miyoshi Ito, $780,000.
Burnham Pl., 3738-Wanda A. Taylor to Jordan C. Kerstetter, $355,000.
Capitol Ave., 1713-Betelehem Abebe to Behailu Binyam, $615,000.
Central Pl., 1831-Habitat for Humanity of Washington DC to Ted L. Brown, $350,000.
Clay St., 3348-Deonne S. Person to Mia Johnson, $350,000.
Crittenden St., 49-Osha Connors to Dadisi and Nioyonu Olutosin, $437,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 3019-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to Steven T. Armstrong and Keesha L. Williams, $760,000.
Delafield St., 807-Potomac Evolution Corp. to Noah N. Simmons and Emily E. Batt, $609,000.
E St., 520, No. 103-Patrick M. Quinn to Raymond Thomas and Gail I. Kozikowski, $535,000.
Eads St., 3418-Betty A. Hooper-Bennett to Mekuria Aname and Mahlet Drar, $338,500.
Girard St., 17-Willis F. Streater to Connor R. Henne, $560,000.
H St., 1929-Melvin and Carol Latulip to Takisha Lavette Motley and Katrina L. Gamble, $665,000.
Hayes St., 4203-Arra Enterprises Corp. to Sulaiman O. Gbadamosi, $371,500.
I St., 215, No. 308-Carl R. Trenz III and Matthew J. Costigan to Mary F. and Keith P. Bednarowski, $1.08 million.
James Pl., 5403-Reta and Rahel Yiga to Mahfuz Mummed and Seada Ali, $303,000.
K St., 520-Redux Properties Corp. to Terence G. Reilly and Elizabeth W. Young, $698,500.
Lane Pl., 4111-Earl and Jessie B. Gurley to James C. Dickens, $425,000.
Lexington Pl., 620-Estate of Charles W. Bartsch and Michael W. Freimuth to Anna-Laura and Ryan Silva, $1.03 million.
Maryland Ave., 1317-Dilan Investment Corp. to Robert Karem and Alina Polyakova, $1.26 million.
Michigan Ave., 1031, No. 202-Kenneth Hubbard Jr. and Mary Jo Lombardo to Judith A. and Alvin Jackson, $282,000.
Montello Ave., 1661-Chris and Anne Gillyard to Bronson Thomas Arcuri and Laura E. McMullen, $735,000.
Oneida St., 233-Jacqueline Herrera to Joby Edward Dixon and Michelle Simone Rimar, $820,000.
Penn St., 1247-Nicol Investment Group 2 Corp. to Joshua L. and Kelly D. Ogburn, $330,000.
Quincy Pl., 7-Christopher B. Adams to Maria Nicole Salnik and Bradley Raymond Wood, $1.01 million.
Regent Pl., 507-David A. and Stephanie B. Holloway to Anita Patel, $799,900.
Rittenhouse St., 305-Estate of John Ebunola Adetolu and Robert M. McCarthy to Karla J. Maldonado, $479,000.
Shepherd St., 2226-Lillian J. Bailey to Steven Saari and Suzanne Wald, $487,000.
Sligo Mill Rd., 6032-Todd Norris to Raesu Gebreslasie, $560,000.
T St., 18, No. 1-Edward V. and Donna D. Naybor to Daniel Feeman, $740,000.
Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3265-Joshua and Lisa Miller to Yeshiemebet Woldegeorgise and Debrework Hailemariam, $570,000.
Second St., 1921, No. 201-Slava Madorsky to Caitlin M. Meade and Lars Pettygrove, $505,000.
Fourth St., 1145-Marc Steinhardt to Kirtan and Avni Parikh, $1.06 million.
Seventh St., 232-Robert G. and Elizabeth A. Perry to Gary and Shannon Downing, $2 million.
Seventh St., 3000, No. 312-Casilda Spencer to Maria Karina Navas, $213,500.
Seventh St., 4424-Myron A. and Robin Aldridge to Sequins Camille and Derrick James Gooding, $456,000.
10th St., 5037-Estate of Bertha Jordan and Nicole C. Taylor to Malcolm Djate Matadi and Lupita-Maria Theresa Garza, $440,000.
13th St., 816-Amanda Nicole Byrd and Jonathan Levi Dennis Crouse to David Dimock and Brittany Bolen, $724,750.
14th St., 2211-Abel Jembere to Crystal Byrd Ogbadu, $630,000.
18th St., 707-Timothy David and Afton Michelle Cordoba to Alicia Ann Visscher, $417,000.
23rd Pl., 567-Monica R. Brooks and Kenneth L. Norman Jr. to Channing and Adam Grate, $590,540.
31st Pl., 3716-Reyes Group Corp. to Sara A. and Donald C. Moffat, $665,000.
48th Pl., 1040-Tamu II Corp. to Yakob Beyen and Azieb Ermias, $444,500.
Albemarle St., 3101-Soapstone Valley Ventures Corp. to Trina Haque, $1.4 million.
Belmont Rd., 1922, No. 1-Huy Nguyen to Brynne Burgess, $570,000.
Biltmore St., 1917-Sven Fritz Kraemer to Sarah Bergen and Jedd Bellman, $1.65 million.
Butterworth Pl., 4731-Jonathan B. and Blair Stevens Staunton to Bert C. Atkinson Jr. and Samantha M. Smith, $1.52 million.
Calvert St., 2501, No. 106-Bradley R. and Lisa M. Bebee to Christopher J. Surfield, $337,500.
Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 22-Matthew Strickland and Kerri Welsh to Jonathan C. Jackson and Matthew J. Sinclair, $249,900.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 420W-Mad Development Corp. to Mark Edward Frenkel, $349,000.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2503-Deborah Copeland and Lillian B. Martin to Temim and Maryam Nusraty, $735,000.
Champlain St., 2380, No. 2-Salameh Nematt to Andrew Robert Dickgiesser, $605,000.
Church St., 1401, No. 321-Gerald Godwin and Min Kim to Eunhee Lee and Sungho Noh, $990,000.
Church St., 1749, No. 3-Susanna Gransee to Matthew Ryan Geraty, $450,000.
Clifton St., 1419, No. 302-Kelly Frailey to Samuel Perkins and Sarah Roach, $610,000.
Columbia Rd., 1421, No. 304-Laura D. Compton and Antonio Ulloa Perez to Elizabeth Lee, $529,000.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 203-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Edith Chirino, $114,390.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 404-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Vanessa Magana, $129,028.
Columbia Rd., 1880, No. 203-Caryn Lynn Conley to Juli Lynne Majernik, $512,900.
Connecticut Ave., 2660, No. 6B-Nash Wardman Tower Residential Corp. to Naghmeh Hashemifard, $2.48 million.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 321-Christina Bogyo to Jeffrey Moser, $220,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 319-Katharine A. Alexander to Amy Marie Maciejowski, $339,900.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 110-Rajdeep Kakar to Richard Edward and Xianyun Zhang Lohr, $345,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5109, No. 3-Peter and Susan Lark to Clarisse Torrens Borges Dall’Acqua, $931,000.
Corcoran St., 1718, No. 25-Ethan David and Diana Morse Lewis to Thomas J. Leiby and Jacob M. Miller, $532,000.
D St., 631, No. 129-Michelle M. Torromeo and Scott S. Farley to Elizabeth Goodwin, $480,000.
E St., 616, No. 512-Patricia L. Blake and Pearl Jusem to Karen Marie Culligan, $499,900.
E St., 616, No. 1149-Vinay K. Gupta and Valentina Stavrova to Frank I. Luntz, $1.08 million.
Emerson St., 215-David L. and Donna M. Aldridge to Cyrus A. Hampton, $183,360.
Eskridge Terr., 4951-Cindy Huang and Andrew Mayock to Adrienne Shoch, $910,000.
Farragut St., 236-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alexandra N. and Steven M. James, $243,000.
Flagler Pl., 2112-Benjamin A. and Elizabeth Sislen to P.V. Pathanjali Sharma, $965,000.
Foxhall Cres., 4615-Ferid Belhaj to Christopher Tynan and Dana T. Wade, $1.44 million.
Georgia Ave., 4523, No. 2-Ewora Corp. to Ankur Bhalla, $750,000.
H St., 2401, No. 415-Yacoob and Omar Noor to Gina Cristina Adam, $305,000.
Hawthorne Pl., 5403-Keith and Julia Studdard to Rohit Kumar and Hilary Chapman, $960,375.
Irving St., 512-Rodney D. Shaffer and Daniel J. Chobert to Fardeen A. Chowdhury, $800,000.
K St., 3030, No. 210-Tara and Thoreen A. Scopelliti to Timothy W. and Sharon Sue Attebery, $955,000.
Kalorama Rd., 2010, No. 202-Emma P. Levine to Kathleen Donatiello, $377,000.
Kansas Ave., 4834-Travis D. Flower to Theodore John and Bethany Prince Fleming, $735,000.
Kilbourne Pl., 1815-Amy Edith Bacon to Andrew Hight, $890,000.
L St., 440, No. 308-Tracey L. Barnett to Gregory Cote, $500,000.
L St., 2425, No. 527-Anne E. and Vito Michael Esposito to Jonathan Patrick Floss and Ali Winoto Subandoro, $975,000.
Langley Ct., 3980, No. A607-Nicolas and Malaika E. Masson to M. Daniel Anthony Turse and Melissa Marcal Costa, $590,000.
Lowell St., 4440-Andrea T. Merrill to Trevor F. and Pauline Winston Phillips Beasley, $1.35 million.
M St., 310, No. 5-Karan Keith Agarwal to Melissa A. Merkovich, $345,000.
M St., 910, No. 427-Jayson J. Smith to Scott Eckman, $595,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 317-Amer Helmy to Ira Kurtagic, $430,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 706-Natacha Dugue to Maureen Anita Bell, $730,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 201-Martha Alafoginis and Alexandra Maroulis-Cronmiller to Dexter Chan, $248,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4659-Carol Ann Anderson to Peng Wu and Adam Joseph Ross, $1.21 million.
Meridian Pl., 1436, No. 203-Gustavo Cedillo and Consuelo C. Moreno to Kelly Flanagan, $366,000.
Mintwood Pl., 1875-Matthew W. Bomstein to Paul M. Commons and Elizabeth Detwiler, $373,000.
Montague St., 1431-James A. and Jacquelyn D. Leatherman to Andrew K. Crawford and Clare M. Fieseler, $899,000.
N St., 1420, No. 706-Tyler King to Braden W. Whitelaw, $284,000.
Nebraska Ave., 5139-Estate of Adeline L. Jolson and Rick Jolson to Michael Patrick Hatley and Tam Thi Nguyen, $710,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 501-Harry Wehry to David A. and Sara Packman, $485,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 4418-Joseph J. Gallagher to Andrew R. and Margaret E. Dallas, $889,000.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 815-Erik S. Ronhovde to Dorothy U. and Ruth E. Seyler, $598,000.
Newton Pl., 600-Beverly Y. Hargwood to Phillip and Jennifer H. Chang, $350,000.
O St., 1306, No. 302-Donald C. Hunter and Marie-Joelle Haas to Ingrid M. Lebert, $603,000.
Oak St., 1618-Harry Edward Rogoff to Traci Anita Willie and Monica Martinez, $800,000.
Ontario Rd., 2444, No. 2-Nicholas W. and Michael W. Davidson to Adam J. Caplan, $610,000.
Ordway St., 3053-Dilan Investment Corp. to Michael Stanley Silver, $1.66 million.
P St., 3255-Peter F. Bross to William and Cynthia Broydrick, $1.38 million.
Park Rd., 1217, No. 2-Tyler Longpine and Jillian Wanner to Yasmin M. Radjy, $609,000.
Park Rd., 1451, No. 304-Meredith Gibbs McCormack to Royal M. Le, $299,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 704-Douglas Mark Mossman to Andrew V. and Ester J. Hill, $507,000.
Porter St., 3856, No. B368-Cassimira D’Souza and Arun K. Acharya to Maria Sofia Greco and Declan Robert Cullen, $560,000.
Q St., 134-Bernard L. McKoy to Avi Leavitt, $700,000.
Q St., 2500, No. 504-Estate of Marianne Means and Richard J. Linden to Jacqueline P. and Christopher B. Anderson, $415,000.
Q St., 3002-Jose P. and Cristina S. Ortiz to Elizabeth T. Marmet, $1.65 million.
Quesada St., 3230-Owen M. and Thea D.R. Kendler to Cheryl Ann Palmeri and Alexander Dewitt Singh Kullar, $1.1 million.
R St., 1102, No. 202-Frederick Siger to Tenzing Norbu Sherpa, $630,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 501-Jordan M. Smith to Alexander Barrett Weaver, $424,900.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. M09-David D. and Julie Kinrade to Siromi and Paul J. Gardina, $470,000.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 3602, No. 5-Chrysus Garling to Brennan Wilson Suen, $340,000.
Rowland Pl., 3318-Estate of Denise Marie Pflugfelder and Minna Romaine McNelis to Gretchen Jacobson and Terry J. Halstead, $1.45 million.
Runnymede Pl., 3357-Matthew R. and Eleanor J. Hopkins to Mindy E. Myers and Christopher Sean Cartwright, $1.55 million.
S St., 1103-Kelsey Rae Costello to Taylor P. Lawch and Lauren M. Hart, $1.04 million.
Suter Lane, 1631-Trina Haque to Wesley T. and Jessica D. Bieligk, $1.73 million.
T St., 31-Andrew M. and Laura M. Smith to Golsa Mirmiran Yazdy, $1.19 million.
T St., 1741, No. 203-Laura Raba to Victoria Elizabeth Bell, $395,000.
Taylor St., 804, No. 405-Allison N. Williams to Sumih H. Chi, $300,500.
Upshur St., 1970-Estate of Mark Epstein and Spencer Levy to Kasie Sue Hunt and Matthew Mario Rivera, $1.4 million.
V St., 1210, No. 7-John G. Gurr III and Kenneth A. Johnson to Benjamin E. Danner and Megan L. Capasso, $850,000.
W St., 4100, No. 107-Nidhal Charfi to Michelle Romero, $320,000.
Warren Pl., 5110-George M. and Angela P. Gelavis to Shane Santo Mulhern and Adele Tay Fabrikant, $1.32 million.
Watson Pl., 3900-Norman John and Denise MacGaffin to Julianne Cross, $1.02 million.
Western Ave., 6643-David C. and Barbara M. Smith to Brendan and Celine Delany, $1.53 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 311-Maher Chalabi and Sara B. Dabbous to Courteney Coyne and Stephen Simchak, $770,000.
Woodland Dr., 2930-Meredith B. and John J. Cross III to George T. Argyris and the , $3.2 million.
Yuma St., 5127-Masamutsu and Yumi Shinozaki to Massoud and Fereshteh Safavi, $1.57 million.
First St., 5304-James H. Smith Jr. to Gary Wayne Woodward II and Terra Lynn Sabag, $610,000.
Fourth St., 4614-Rasha Elass to Naomi Glassman and Kopano Majara, $855,000.
Fourth St., 6827, No. 102-Paul and Rebecca Jones Albertus to Adam and Elana K. Dean, $572,500.
Fifth St., 4106-Shana S. and Michael L. Glenzer to Stephanie C. Young and Michael J. Foody, $800,000.
Seventh St., 777, No. 924-Damian Vitalievich Danchenko to Pooja H. Virkar, $590,000.
Seventh St., 5419-Dominic Cheng and Swee Kheng Yip to Maxwell Alan Martin and Jessica Elaine Lee, $733,000.
Eighth St., 1834-Andreas S. Mueller to Rui Cartaxo Mano, $989,900.
Ninth St., 6315-Shelmar Corp. to Samuel Gerstin, $585,000.
10th St., 1518-Adrian Samantha Sibert to Theodore J. and Megan N. Downey, $1.05 million.
11th St., 1628, No. 107-NRC/FC 11th Street Corp. to Frantz Gilbert Dussek and Catherine Brooks Garris, $1.3 million.
11th St., 2100, No. G04-Patricia McGurk to Melinda Cep, $472,500.
12th St., 2020, No. 409-Xavier and Javier Beltran to James E. Burke IV, $779,000.
13th St., 1300, No. 107-Ruth Lopert to Jennifer Stettner, $844,000.
13th St., 2725, No. 4-Sara M. and M. Charles Von Althann to Erica Sedlander and Matthieu M.F. Bellon, $797,000.
14th St., 1529, No. 402-Laura Veator to Adam D. and Regina R. Modzel, $625,000.
14th St., 4120, No. 45-PNC Bank to Alexander Gallo, $180,000.
15th St., 1322, No. 32-Jonathan H. Becker to Maria Christine Kingsley, $419,900.
15th St., 1834-Gregory and Lawrence Dubin to Taylor and Sarah Nickel, $1.31 million.
16th St., 1515, No. 2B-Emily Stewart Albertson to Jessica L. Hall, $525,000.
16th St., 2440, No. 519-Nicolaos A. Kydes to Adam J. Lipert, $280,000.
17th St., 1526-Katie J.S. Gilman to Zachary and Michelle Schira, $210,000.
17th St., 1830, No. 505-Michael Schmidt to Blair Priest, $399,000.
17th St., 2410, No. 311-Gerald D. Runkle to Alexandra Yestrumskas, $881,000.
17th St., 2550, No. 510-Rebecca Erin Semmes to Junglim Hahm, $485,000.
18th St., 1545, No. 312-Benjamin F. Costley to Sarah Elizabeth Parkinson, $386,250.
18th St., 1601, No. 710-Graciela Duran-Troise to John W. Katz, $255,000.
18th St., 4101-Kelly A. Krhounek to Eva Marie Heintzelman and Mark Edward Schlegel, $1 million.
20th St., 2456, No. 502-Quyen Yvonne N. Nguyen to Katherine Barnhart, $405,000.
22nd St., 1099, No. 410-David and Judith Ward to Cynthia and Danny Mendelson, $1.28 million.
24th St., 1121, No. 309-Kate O. Poropatich to Oleksiy Ivaschenko, $280,000.
29th St., 5348-Estate of Lawrence D. Russell and James A. Dupree to Holly Tippett, $884,000.
31st Pl., 6404-Joan Parke R. and David Gordon to Jeffrey Lee and Jessica Faith Voris, $1.6 million.
35th St., 1711, No. 1-Fereshteh Toufanian to Drita Tonuzi, $325,000.
37th St., 2134-William T. Witte to Erik W. Churchill and Eloise S. Fluet, $1.01 million.
41st St., 2655, No. 305-Robert A. Catelli and Laura A. Bernasconi to Daniel Strauss, $248,500.
44th St., 1559-Sanjay Khanna to Berengere De Negri and Patrice A. Harou, $1.08 million.
47th St., 4819-Mary Mutchler McCarthy to Justin Kellar and Jessica Alpert, $753,000.
A St., 1539-Brian R. and Megan L. Kuhagen to Sondra Marie Clark, $589,000.
Alabama Ave., 3679, No. B-Granville Douglas Lewis to Luda and Radu Bujoreanu, $175,000.
Anacostia Rd., 1101-Helen A. Frazier to Sarah Elizabeth Galloway, $315,000.
Barnaby Terr., 1371-Hafiz Corp. to Antonio Freeman Jr., $349,800.
Branch Ave., 2600-Theo W. Hodge Jr. to Shanae and Yasir Omar, $560,000.
C St., 622-Cititrends Corp. to Haluk Aslanturk and Burcu Bilek, $600,000.
Capitol St. E., 5031-Wells Fargo Bank to Mary Catherine Russell, $280,400.
Carolina Ave. N., 156-Estate of Louise Slaughter and Megan Slaughter to Andrew William Bagley and Marni Suzanne Coccaro, $1.12 million.
Carolina Ave. S., 1301, No. 4-Benjamin S. Lawson to Lou B. and William Mahr, $430,000.
Congress Pl., 1411-Just One Real Estate Investments Corp. to Samuel Njuguna Thiongo, $365,000.
D St., 900, No. 2-Melanie Elizabeth Perrin to Kathryn Elizabeth Anderson, $420,000.
Dexter Terr., 1350-Alejandro Luis Martinez and Sepidar Tafreshi to Joseph Benjamin Alpert, $375,000.
E St., 1704-Walter C. Jernigan III to Matthew Wayne and Lisa Raquel Watson, $720,000.
Fort Dupont Terr., 4247-Willco Properties Corp. to Ryan L. and Virginie L. Reid, $427,025.
H St., 5112-Ismar Jose Reyes-Cruz to Raenada A. Wilson and David L. Wynn Jr., $385,000.
Kentucky Ave., 349-Duane and Lola Lunstrum Bailey to Lydia Carroon and Andrew Plumley, $879,000.
M St., 2948-Elmer J. Argueta to Luwam Sehaye, $375,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 3819-Estate of Madeline M. Christian and Tiphanie N. Gilmore Edwards to Craig S. Young, $400,000.
Naylor Rd., 1905-Malta Development Corp. to Diem Tan Vo and Jennifer Lynn Kuzara, $530,000.
Nelson Pl., 2924-Bnsic Title Holding Corp. to Yemane Medhane, $530,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 425-Jesse Daniel Hernandez to Garrett Gotlinger, $465,500.
Ridge Pl., 1611-Estate of Dether Perry and Catherine King-Johnson to Kenneth Eugene and Dalicia Annete Beets, $247,000.
Suitland Terr., 2107, No. 302-Rodney C. Pratt and Jamila Hoard Hodge to Guy Augustin, $105,000.
T St., 1413-Ambassador Baptist Church Inc. to Fisseha Tesfaye, $457,000.
U St., 1621-James E. and Teresa R. Kelly Reid to Tracey Swan and Guillermo A. Galdamez Barrera, $408,000.
Woodcrest Dr., 414-Woodcrest Condominiums III Corp. to Parris Weaver, $311,000.
11th St., 900, No. 311-Auto Club Corp. to Allison Sherry and Michael Eric Menkes, $795,000.
13th St., 221-Edwin J. and Jane O. Ebinger to John Griffith Davies and Jessica Tate, $1.22 million.
15th St., 401, No. 204-Goodeon Kingston Corp. to Ambre Reed, $271,700.
16th St., 1642-Daniel E. Johnson and Wanda F. Taylor to Munit Emlaelu, $610,000.
20th St., 3105-Legendary Prime Real Estate Corp. to Tyrone Brandon Jr., $399,950.
24th St., 3443-Ammengemcy Construction Group Corp. to Audreyanna F. Loguerre, $315,000.
27th St., 1501, No. 403-U.S. Bank and the RMAC Trust to Mohammed Boyen, $85,000.
28th St., 3100-William Smith to Marniqua Cook, $385,220.
35th St., 1455-Estate of Barbara A. Pennington and Andre Jackson to Mossi K. and Carmen L. Tull, $550,000.
38th St., 2037, No. 302-Deloris Dawson to Theodore W. Berry, $96,500.
46th Pl., 1157-Metro Real Estate 4u Corp. to Michael A. Dodson II, $315,000.
57th St., 158-Estate of Sarah F. White and Cassandra White to Kevin Dyson, $375,000.
Darrington St., 131-Millenium Gateway Corp. to Rashida Melvin, $390,000.
G St., 350, No. N125-Daniel H. Smith to James Garber, $544,000.
I St., 355, No. 310-Emmalea D. Beshir to Miriam Hayes, $455,000.
Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH20-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Lisa J. Pettigrew, $1.61 million.
Third St., 1101, No. 607-Alejandra Rodriguez to Zachary Meyers, $325,000.
Fourth St., 1250, No. W505-Fatu Kamara-Kuhn to Julia J. Cole, $310,000.
Fourth St., 1425, No. A713-Kathryn Mary Coster to Deborah J. Jones, $355,000.