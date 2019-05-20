Baker St., 3419-Mildred Brooks and Kenneth McDow to Virginia Simone Litrenta, $429,000.
Bryant St., 206, No. 1-Helen L. Wade to Rachel D. Kurzius, $410,000.
C St., 643-John and Jane Pearce to Camilla Jane Peterson and Randolph Tyler Adams, $990,000.
Capitol St. E., 1344-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Jeff Dobrozsi and Stephanie Woods, $1.61 million.
Channing St., 1451-Camilla C. McKinney to Brandon Alexander Yund and Amber Terry Hanna, $554,008.
Clay Pl., 3931-Marissa I. McKeever to Danette Nicole Greenwood, $410,500.
Constitution Ave., 606-Sara Weiser to Jonathan Roy and Bailey Weaver, $1.11 million.
Dakota Ave. S., 4618-Adrian T. and Alesha C. Jordan to Kenechukwu O. and Cherri Louise Okocha, $440,000.
Eads St., 3436-Brandon E. Adams and Orin Solomon to Eric O. Markham, $326,331.
Eastern Ave., 4514-Frank Jones III to Jeremy and Edith Kittrell, $375,000.
Evarts St., 620-Estate of Alberta L. Scott and Candice M. Scott to Michael F. Farnham and Paula Lancellotti, $535,000.
Gallatin St., 1229-Rachael E. Carney to Vannessa Criss Louchart and Lazaro Jose Gamio, $557,500.
Hamilton St., 718-Clarence Dwight and Yvette B. Pearson to Duvalier Jerome Malone and Adrian Mayse, $597,000.
I St., 215, No. 404-Abdo H Street Corp. to David Germakian, $1.5 million.
Jay St., 5082-Tyicia Morrow to Joseph Whartenby, $359,900.
Just St., 4926-Mano Corp. to Maxine Campbell, $304,000.
Kansas Ave., 6307-Rollaton M. Taylor and Maureen D. Neptune to Rhondalisa and Melissa N. Taylor, $375,000.
Kennedy St., 827-Plus Properties Corp. to Nicholas A. and Sallie Elizabeth Lampron Segalla, $695,000.
Lang Pl., 1715-Nancy C. Moore to Erin E. Crouse and Luke Michael Dodds, $514,000.
Lyman Pl., 1631-Latice Moore-Hammond to Trevor Kershaw, $495,000.
Maryland Ave., 1445-Nancy Gonzalez to Cheng Li Zhang and Hao Lin, $869,900.
Michigan Ave., 1640-Estate of Rosie A. Caves and Veronica C. Greenfield to Benjamin Peter and Nancy Ross Tomchik, $470,500.
Q St., 36, No. 1-Phyllis C. Willis to Melodie Sarah George, $629,900.
R St., 227, No. A-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Dawn Grace, $615,000.
Regent Pl., 547-Anthony D. and Nadiya S. Scott to Jane Catherine Koehl, $842,000.
Rosedale St., 1909, No. 4-Tracye Y. Peters to Victor Z. and James Yang, $360,000.
Sheridan St., 92-Paul G. Patton to Betelhem Maru, $500,000.
Staples St., 1215-David A. Farias and Stephen Dasilva to Avyark Mallik and Marina Budimir, $612,500.
T St., 18, No. 2-Edward V. and Donna D. Naybor to Samuel David-Kinde R. Weiss, $797,000.
V St., 314, No. 104-Corey Morgan to Vaclav Malek, $225,000.
Fourth St., 1156-Kevdoff Corp. to Kristin Paccione, $980,000.
Seventh St., 716, No. 1-Tamara Reid to Elvin Merlo and Michael Cao, $327,000.
Seventh St., 3915-C & B Holding to Rody Damis, $760,000.
Seventh St., 5134-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Paula Hyun and Paul J. Christian, $608,000.
Ninth St., 3313-Dilan Investment Corp. to Ellen Boudreaux, $950,000.
10th St., 5063-Linda Stewart to Giovani Adrian Simandjuntak and Judith Verena Mattheis, $425,000.
12th St., 314-Jon and Julie Mitchiner to Kevin and Kathleen Loden, $1.7 million.
15th St., 410, No. 11-Timothy S. Crittenden to Emily Wong, $327,000.
16th St., 1-Dilan Investment Corp. to Douglas Paetzell and Lindsey Gilchrist, $729,900.
16th St., 2216-Cottage Holdings Corp. to Mary Werden and Jessica C. Houghton, $554,500.
19th St., 412, No. 101-William T. Andrew to Andrew S. Thompson, $335,000.
21st St., 517-Gwendolyn J. Jones to Michael Roberts, $602,500.
57th Pl., 216-Timothy and Amanda Hursen to Naomi D. Vela, $341,500.
Albemarle St., 3816-Stuart D. Brown and Margaret V. Siebel to Resit B. Gecgil, $975,000.
Arkansas Ave., 4306, No. 302-Rosalinda Ortega to Jennifer Tyre, $292,000.
Beekman Pl., 1636, No. D-Gregory M. Lehman to Kendall Blair Pittinger and William Alfred Gesicki, $800,000.
Belmont St., 1330, No. 201-Andrew N. McKechnie to Sarah J. and Michael Carpenter, $710,000.
Brandywine St., 4219-Robert D. and Sara I. Clark to Barry Leary and Sara Santmier, $800,000.
Butterworth Pl., 4940-Mary Dolan and Hans-Joachim Hogrefe to John P. and Caroline S. McGrail, $1.15 million.
California St., 2123, No. C7-Bruce W. Dunne to Tomasz Telma, $447,500.
Calvert St., 3830-Bruce L. and Georgina S. Burgess to Rebecca Wall and Brian John Forrestal, $940,000.
Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 61-Janice L. Glick and Alan Piazza to Jennifer Sue Martin, $245,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1016E-Shahina Malik to Bernice Noel, $350,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 501E-Karen and Aurora Mariko McLellan to Roland and Anar A. Irkibaeva Usage Lomme, $511,000.
Champlain St., 2301, No. 314-Justin A. and F. Thomas Luparello to Curtis J. Black, $550,000.
Church St., 1401, No. 401-Tai Van Quach to Nima Zabihi, $575,000.
Cleveland Ave., 3220-William N. Knapp and Jean R. Milbauer to Jared and Ana Greenstein, $2.25 million.
Clydesdale Pl., 1801-Vicki Sue Schwantes to Deborah Higbee, $175,000.
Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 204-Derek D. Swick to Kirstin K. Hansen, $345,000.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 209-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Washington Perez, $112,091.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 504-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Benjamin A. Rodriguez Perez, $129,457.
Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 114-Judith H. Lanius to Mitchell F. Dolin, $1.26 million.
Connecticut Ave., 2801, No. 9-Karol R. Kullberg to Russell Nelson Reneau, $859,500.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 708-Joan M. and Mario Soncini to Nicole Roeberg, $638,500.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 606-James Bradley Pritchard to Abhishek and Shilpi Singh, $439,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5233, No. 3-Andrea L. Bazemore Williams to Matthew Bebawy, $475,000.
Cortland Pl., 2920-Arthur J. Marks to Tristan Harvey Cooper and Carmen I. Zapparoli Zetina, $1.7 million.
D St., 631, No. 430-Linda J. Kessler to Aubrey Williams, $475,000.
E St., 616, No. 851-Mahnu V. Davar to Jonathan Gary and Jean Klaiman Traub, $675,000.
Ellicott St., 3201-HSBC Bank USA and Deutsche Alt-A Securities Mortgage Loan to Corey and Bhavna Lee, $1.77 million.
Euclid St., 1439, No. 106-Ilene Laura Arnsdorf to Gavin Burton Garay, $315,000.
Farragut St., 250-Jessica Nicole McKay to Rachel J. Goldberg and Edwin Peter Verastegui Guasace, $205,000.
Florida Ave., 249, No. 22-Mark-Andrew T. Tebong to Andrew Whiting, $403,950.
Foxhall Cres., 4841-Sharon Powers Sivertsen to Alexander M. and Susan P. Prout, $2.65 million.
Gallatin St., 416-Opportunity Real Estate II Corp. to Rachel E. Klemmer and Jacob H. Odentz, $715,000.
Georgia Ave., 4707-Sonya C. Wilcox to Jeremy Muenz and Andrea Weixel Surette, $559,999.
Grant Cir., 15, No. 3-Jeffrey Scott Bucher to Bradford P. Ramsdell and Reva A. Singh, $930,000.
Hamilton St., 127-Lucy V. Lucas to Calvin Zebaze Djiofack, $486,000.
Harvard St., 1613, No. 403-John Yeung to Felix Fazliddin, $222,000.
Highwood Ct., 3926-Keith T. and Ann H. Conrad to Andrew F. Susko and Dana Baiocco, $1.85 million.
Huidekoper Pl., 2103-Madhur Khanna to Mark J. and Margaret McGrady McCrone, $1.05 million.
Irving St., 610, No. 206-Lori B. Warlick to Casey Ewell, $359,100.
Jefferson St., 618-Aloha Capital Corp. to Yusuf M. Ali, $724,900.
Kalmia Rd., 1733-Henry Harold and Altomease Kennedy to Victor Sulla and Olimpia Nowicka-Sulla, $1 million.
Kalorama Rd., 2010, No. 206-Rachel E. Streitfeld to Amanda Blunt, $391,000.
Kennedy St., 33, No. 302-Meera Rathinasamy to Alice McNeill, $274,925.
Kenyon St., 1314-Christopher O. Lundberg and April L. Pedersen to Men Hoo and Kelly Keehan Cheung, $1.55 million.
Kirby St., 1224-McCrae Properites Corp. to Jagir Patel and Jacob Lusk, $650,000.
L St., 1001, No. 311-Christopher C.S. Manning to Julian Bateman, $395,000.
Lamont St., 608-Aaron Augustus Thomas to Charles Rollin Levergood and Thanh Phuong Ha, $713,000.
Locust Rd., 1401-James B. Boles and Lisa A. Freifeld to Claudia Kemper and Behdad Afzali Khoshkbijari, $851,000.
Longfellow St., 723, No. 302-Kimberly T. Chatman to Shereise L. Myrick, $220,000.
Luray Pl., 434-Cary Robertson and Brian J. Burch to Julia Marjorie Lovett and Andrew Kennedy Dolan, $835,000.
M St., 450, No. 1-Christpher M. Thomas to William R. Davis Jr. and Viet Q. Le, $507,500.
M St., 910, No. 614-Jonathan and Allison Drory to Benjamin Carson Bartlett, $695,000.
MacArthur Blvd., 4581-Estate of Timothy P. Francis to Christopher A. Shinn, $195,880.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 616-Alex Hassid to Erik Thomas Polyak, $585,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 911-Eric Neilson to Linda Kay Sanderson and Jennifer Katherine Kakuk, $510,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 505-Jose M. Braz to Andrew Belinfanti Knight, $235,000.
Military Rd., 3014-Ingleside Presbyterian Retirement Community to Bertan Kilkis and Liudmila Pestun, $845,000.
Missouri Ave., 1320, No. 101-Kenneth M. Peskin to Primevere Charles and David Rowe, $350,000.
N St., 1440, No. 616-Katherine Williams to Deborah Wltham, $267,500.
Nevada Ave., 5347-Ellen S. Barclay to Jason B. Ornstein and Emily D. Price, $930,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1737, No. 1-Stanley M. Salus to Patricia Ann Cooper and Andrew Reavis Cox, $1.32 million.
New Hampshire Ave., 1918-Robert C. Cushing and John A. Basile to Mei Ling Chen, $1.4 million.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1009-F. William and Valeska S. Hawley to Carlos A. and Maria N. Maraviglia, $930,000.
Newton Pl., 728-Richard J. and Zachary D. Cockrum to Sarah Rashid, $678,333.
Nicholson St., 417-Camille D. Sabbakhan to Jeannette Laramee and Lucia Henry, $695,000.
O St., 2111, No. 2111-B-Jason Popovic to Catherine Susana Guajardo, $495,000.
Observatory Pl., 2119-Patricia M. Hicks to Andrey Strakhov, $730,000.
Ontario Rd., 2323, No. 1-Marek R. and Cara Rich to Samuel Gold, $755,500.
Ontario Rd., 2725-Kelly Sim Joyce and Raymond Michael Sim to Andrew Ivanovich, $1.5 million.
Oregon Ave., 5720-Estate of Henry Custis Jr. and Elizabeth Custis to Talia Miranda De Chaisemartin, $826,000.
P St., 751, No. 8-Oliver John Portera to Amad Saleh Judeh, $780,000.
Park Rd., 1457, No. 405-Tim Kochanski to Raymond Puerini, $193,500.
Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 605-Marc Andrew and George S. Malouf to Robert A. Gifford and Christine F. Coady, $599,000.
Potomac Ave., 4511-Christopher A. Simmons and Adrienne M. Shoch to Jonathan and Hillary Epstein, $2.35 million.
Q St., 2500, No. 745-Jenifer H. Moore to Hoa P. Tran, $375,000.
Q St., 4621-Dirk B. and Lisa A. Meengs Joldersma to Joseph and Ulrika Savukinas, $1.19 million.
R St., 3044, No. 2-James R. Foster and estate of Ludmila A. Foster to Patricia Lanas-Espinosa, $539,000.
Reno Rd., 4334-Felicia C. Battista to Dane Marcus and Cassondra Criswell Anderson, $976,500.
Rhode Island Ave., 1322, No. 7-James Gregory Parks to Matthew Thomas and Anesa Uda Parker, $879,000.
Rodman St., 3801, No. B2-Boris Weintraub and Kay Johnson Mussell to Christopher Cody Jameson, $585,000.
Roxboro Pl., 507-Jacqueline F. Taylor to Kyle Crabtree and Tara Meehan, $495,000.
S St., 53-Olesya V. Barsukova-Bakar to John Christopher James Hooley, $885,000.
S St., 1432-Sylvia Cole Mackey and Kathleen C. Hopkins to Steven A. and Riley Ann Lico, $1.77 million.
Sherman Ave., 3228-Men and Kelly Keehan Cheung to Boris Borisov and Roxana Roman, $790,000.
Sutton Pl., 3237, No. B-Ana Coyne to Nima Tamaddon and Maryam Manzoori, $695,000.
T St., 1770-Melissa Barrett to Robert P. and Jessica L. Farmer, $1.12 million.
Thomas St., 137-Danielle Conley and Aaron Stallworth to Scott W. Donaldson, $1.15 million.
Tunlaw Rd., 2604, No. 2-Ann Mary Crehan to Roxana Maria Alfaro Pereda, $295,000.
U St., 68-Frank M. Politano and Michael A. Barnes to Gen Jonah Gillespie and Nadia Claire Van De Walle, $1.08 million.
Upton St., 2910-Joanne F. and Jacob H. Zeigler to Seth L. Nichols and Monika Raithel, $795,000.
V St., 1390, No. 216-Jonathan E. and Amy Kardon to Ruben Ambrose, $569,000.
Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 1005-Sagarika and Madhuri Nayak to Ali El Reda Youssef, $495,000.
W St., 1018-Ryan Farney to Christian V. Mull and Alexandra J. Cervini, $810,000.
W St., 4410-Eric G. and Jessica F. Kosmowski to John Gallagher and Karey Smollar, $3.08 million.
Warren St., 3624-Fred R. and Ruth V. Perna to Eugene Anthony Piscitelli III and Jessica Lillian Madgitz, $1 million.
Weaver Terr., 5024-Carey L. Thompson and Brenden S. MacPherson to Mehran Tamami and Rahil Sayadi, $890,000.
Willard St., 1735, No. 8-Jorge Eduardo Castro to Christopher Arthur Orvin and Rafayna Naquib, $680,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 403-Luci K. Manning to Ariel O’Connor, $349,000.
Wyoming Ave., 1801, No. 5-Gregory Lewis Brown and Morgan Lyn Hartman to Kaleigh Phillips Beronja, $530,000.
First St., 1531-Keith C. Sanders to Akindele D. Akinseye, $519,000.
Second St., 2035, No. G101-Justin Rood to Katherine Bernert, $625,500.
Third St., 4915-Danielle A. Christophe to Andrew Novak, $180,000.
Fourth St., 4620-Kaitlin E. Chell to Phillip Solomon and Lauren Wingo, $675,000.
Fourth St., 6827, No. 214-Georgette B. Small to Julie D. Sweetland, $420,000.
Fifth St., 5219-A&M Homebuyers Inc. to Amanda Brondy and Michael Jobbins, $700,000.
Seventh St., 777, No. 1032-Donald R. and Marilyn Y. Schlief to Suzanne S. Jacobs, $415,000.
Eighth St., 2030, No. 202-Clark B. May to Christopher Douglas Barnes, $615,000.
Ninth St., 1708, No. B-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Thomas David Basile and Mary Ellen Wiggins, $645,000.
10th St., 3518, No. A-Paul M. Guertin to Syed Tasbir Imam and Nadia Afrin, $672,425.
11th St., 1628, No. 409-NRC/FC 11TH Street Corp. to Keith Studdard, $1.06 million.
11th St., 2117, No. 3-Sabine Beddies to Andresa Helena Lagerborg, $842,000.
12th St., 1125, No. 54-Feng Hou and Hongru Li to Yujie Wei and Yali Zhao, $264,000.
12th St., 1514, No. 3-Joel Goodman to Laura Beth Cohen, $711,500.
13th St., 1502, No. 6-Paul D. Grussendorf to John Seamus Connolly, $416,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 212W-Dennis Albert Daisey to Stacie Sampson, $253,180.
15th St., 1515, No. 433-Brian E. Rafkin and Elizabeth Stone Levine to Mario Enrique Bravo and Brandel France De Bravo, $799,000.
16th St., 1701-Kirill Kustov to Kristian J. Passanita, $389,900.
17th St., 1724, No. 21-John J. and Patricia T. Stroman to Yasmin De Magalhaes Pinto Almeida and Jonathan Mark Swenepoel, $639,000.
17th St., 1830, No. 706-Aurelia Antonietti to Patrick Jude Moynihan and Laura Grace Johnson, $641,889.
17th St., 2422, No. 104-Vicente Florez-Zapata and Patricia Zapata Ortiz to Kelly Christine Satish, $318,000.
17th St., 3517, No. 10-Laura Lee Rosa to Kellyn M. Goler, $575,000.
18th St., 1545, No. 411-Mara Childress to Nicole S. Longo, $395,000.
18th St., 1930, No. 42-Omer Gundogdu to Ida Arabshahi, $345,000.
19th St., 1625, No. 36-Rutledge A. Simmons to Gregory Hustis, $556,605.
21st St., 522, No. 611B-Michael Agrillo to Tri Nguyen Pham, $217,500.
23rd St., 1140, No. 209-Wells Fargo Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust to Siddharth Gulhati, $270,900.
25th St., 828-Joan Campayne to Stella Brizuela-Moren O. and Sergio E. Moreno, $830,000.
29th St., 6104-Robert E. Holman to Brian P. and Virginia N. Brooks, $2.31 million.
31st St., 1657-Lauren A. Scott to Harley and Elizabeth Becker, $340,000.
37th St., 4304-Eleanor A. Connors to Christina M. and Steven A. Strazzella, $725,000.
39th Pl., 2221-Matthew C. and Patricia R. Gill to Sebastian Pascal and Jessica De Luca, $799,000.
41st St., 4750, No. 306-David and Ayla Simon to Cooper-Tuckman Tracy, $680,000.
45th St., 1605-Debra L. Pettit to Margaret D’Elia and Carly A. Smith, $1.05 million.
48th St., 3909-Oliver Pierre Jean and Nadine Lavinal to Torrey Alan Cope and Laith Ter-Minassian Alnouri, $1.2 million.
A St., 1541-Janelle Marie Miller to Robert F. and Lauren A. Cook, $654,500.
Atlantic St., 415-Darrin A. Chase Sr. to Annette L. Hagens, $293,000.
Barnaby St., 911-Pamela Alise Witherspoon to Yasmeanne Gray, $324,000.
Brandywine St., 508-Tom Dillon and Ashley Johnson to Tau Nkokheli Shanklin Roberts, $310,000.
Buena Vista Terr., 2820-Herman L. Mitchell and Doris M. Green to Kendall Mitchell Martin, $287,500.
C St., 812-Brenda L. and Steffen G. Jacobsen to Julie A. Edelstein and Brian D. Eyink, $1.61 million.
C St., 5452-Melaku Kassa to Yesica S. Guevara and Aracelis Vanegas, $285,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 634, No. 1-Aron Eitan Szapiro and Alexandra Marchiset Bloom to Alice Li, $525,000.
Chaplin St., 377-Karen M. Woodbury to Arthur Clarke, $280,000.
Congress St., 742-Mark H. and Karen W. Ellis to Miranda Laah Salinas, $330,000.
D St., 1724-Stanley W. and Lejoi A. Montgomery to Haley and Robert M. Rapoport, $815,000.
E St., 1219 1/2-Randall L. King and Claire P. Peachey to Kelly Ann Bidwell and Michael Alexander Riegelman, $850,000.
G St., 1606-Andrew Junk to Nicola L. and Brittany Dinatale, $725,000.
Hillcrest Dr., 2839-Charles A. Riley to Christopher J. and Katherine West Slevin, $662,000.
Kentucky Ave., 703-Matthew James and Kathleen Comerford Doherty to Joshua and Lisa Miller, $875,000.
Malcolm X Ave., 566-Craig Smith to Serena L. Gilkey, $650,000.
Milwaukee Pl., 634-Donald R. Joyner to Christina M. Monroe, $291,000.
Mississippi Ave., 50-Lucrative Creative Investment Organization to Jennifer Patin and Ali Osman Ramadan, $365,000.
Naylor Rd., 2332-Annette L. Waters to Allison M. Maddux and Francisco M. Hazera, $565,000.
S St., 1428-Karen Smith and Donald E. Morgan Jr. to Abu B. and Daniella A. Kanu, $407,000.
Suitland Terr., 2114, No. 301-Kce Inc. to Nelaja Lelie, $129,000.
Trenton Pl., 109-Charonda Boone Reed and Jaime Boone to Stanley Jackson, $265,000.
Upsal St., 156-RNP Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jillian Ashley and Jacqueline K. Worthen, $407,000.
Valley Ave., 405-Nachito Development Corp. to Ju Un Park and Tram Nguyen, $370,000.
Woodcrest Dr., 416-Woodcrest Condominium III Corp. to Greece Henao Rodriguez and Nikol Gotscharenko Silva, $394,900.
First St., 421-Judith Borg Biggert to Mariana Pendas Fernandez and Edward Theodore Prusieckl, $1.21 million.
Fourth St., 309, No. 6-Marcus T. Peverill to Katherine Elizabeth Bohny, $452,000.
Fifth St., 226, No. 201-Gregory L. Kammerer to Harry Martin III, $366,000.
Sixth St., 336-Jason Schendle and Tabitha Edgens to Taeho Kang, $830,000.
11th St., 900, No. 403-Auto Club Corp. to Michael Frank Qian and Jialin Charlene Lee, $865,000.
13th St., 1010-Nkechi Paytonia Iheme to Stefan Zavislan, $680,000.
15th St., 503-Evelyn Oehler to Stephanie Doles, $749,000.
16th St., 1917-Meheret Mellese to Rhonda Curtis, $435,000.
21st St., 3410-Suzanne C. Russell to Lisa Barnes, $276,000.
30th St., 2200-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Troy Thomas, $618,000.
46th St., 5, No. 6-Diane Pennington to Juan Rigat, $117,000.
51st St., 745-Rudolph L. Harris to Kalish Bell, $560,000.
G St., 350, No. N201-Abdul Wahid Abawi to Armand Quenum and Anna Graziano, $590,000.
First St., 1402-Kent Finnerty to Austin James and Kelli True, $759,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. N404-Patrick Lynn Johnson to Michael and Kathleen Kennerley, $310,000.
Fourth St., 1250, No. W610-Lorre M. Luther to Richard W. and Jennifer M. Hussey, $305,000.
Fourth St., 1435, No. B317-Federal National Mortgage Association to Valeria Ibarra, $227,100.