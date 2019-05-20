District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in September and October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Baker St., 3419-Mildred Brooks and Kenneth McDow to Virginia Simone Litrenta, $429,000.

Bryant St., 206, No. 1-Helen L. Wade to Rachel D. Kurzius, $410,000.

C St., 643-John and Jane Pearce to Camilla Jane Peterson and Randolph Tyler Adams, $990,000.

Capitol St. E., 1344-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Jeff Dobrozsi and Stephanie Woods, $1.61 million.

Channing St., 1451-Camilla C. McKinney to Brandon Alexander Yund and Amber Terry Hanna, $554,008.

Clay Pl., 3931-Marissa I. McKeever to Danette Nicole Greenwood, $410,500.

Constitution Ave., 606-Sara Weiser to Jonathan Roy and Bailey Weaver, $1.11 million.

Dakota Ave. S., 4618-Adrian T. and Alesha C. Jordan to Kenechukwu O. and Cherri Louise Okocha, $440,000.

Eads St., 3436-Brandon E. Adams and Orin Solomon to Eric O. Markham, $326,331.

Eastern Ave., 4514-Frank Jones III to Jeremy and Edith Kittrell, $375,000.

Evarts St., 620-Estate of Alberta L. Scott and Candice M. Scott to Michael F. Farnham and Paula Lancellotti, $535,000.

Gallatin St., 1229-Rachael E. Carney to Vannessa Criss Louchart and Lazaro Jose Gamio, $557,500.

Hamilton St., 718-Clarence Dwight and Yvette B. Pearson to Duvalier Jerome Malone and Adrian Mayse, $597,000.

I St., 215, No. 404-Abdo H Street Corp. to David Germakian, $1.5 million.

Jay St., 5082-Tyicia Morrow to Joseph Whartenby, $359,900.

Just St., 4926-Mano Corp. to Maxine Campbell, $304,000.

Kansas Ave., 6307-Rollaton M. Taylor and Maureen D. Neptune to Rhondalisa and Melissa N. Taylor, $375,000.

Kennedy St., 827-Plus Properties Corp. to Nicholas A. and Sallie Elizabeth Lampron Segalla, $695,000.

Lang Pl., 1715-Nancy C. Moore to Erin E. Crouse and Luke Michael Dodds, $514,000.

Lyman Pl., 1631-Latice Moore-Hammond to Trevor Kershaw, $495,000.

Maryland Ave., 1445-Nancy Gonzalez to Cheng Li Zhang and Hao Lin, $869,900.

Michigan Ave., 1640-Estate of Rosie A. Caves and Veronica C. Greenfield to Benjamin Peter and Nancy Ross Tomchik, $470,500.

Q St., 36, No. 1-Phyllis C. Willis to Melodie Sarah George, $629,900.

R St., 227, No. A-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Dawn Grace, $615,000.

Regent Pl., 547-Anthony D. and Nadiya S. Scott to Jane Catherine Koehl, $842,000.

Rosedale St., 1909, No. 4-Tracye Y. Peters to Victor Z. and James Yang, $360,000.

Sheridan St., 92-Paul G. Patton to Betelhem Maru, $500,000.

Staples St., 1215-David A. Farias and Stephen Dasilva to Avyark Mallik and Marina Budimir, $612,500.

T St., 18, No. 2-Edward V. and Donna D. Naybor to Samuel David-Kinde R. Weiss, $797,000.

V St., 314, No. 104-Corey Morgan to Vaclav Malek, $225,000.

Fourth St., 1156-Kevdoff Corp. to Kristin Paccione, $980,000.

Seventh St., 716, No. 1-Tamara Reid to Elvin Merlo and Michael Cao, $327,000.

Seventh St., 3915-C & B Holding to Rody Damis, $760,000.

Seventh St., 5134-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Paula Hyun and Paul J. Christian, $608,000.

Ninth St., 3313-Dilan Investment Corp. to Ellen Boudreaux, $950,000.

10th St., 5063-Linda Stewart to Giovani Adrian Simandjuntak and Judith Verena Mattheis, $425,000.

12th St., 314-Jon and Julie Mitchiner to Kevin and Kathleen Loden, $1.7 million.

15th St., 410, No. 11-Timothy S. Crittenden to Emily Wong, $327,000.

16th St., 1-Dilan Investment Corp. to Douglas Paetzell and Lindsey Gilchrist, $729,900.

16th St., 2216-Cottage Holdings Corp. to Mary Werden and Jessica C. Houghton, $554,500.

19th St., 412, No. 101-William T. Andrew to Andrew S. Thompson, $335,000.

21st St., 517-Gwendolyn J. Jones to Michael Roberts, $602,500.

57th Pl., 216-Timothy and Amanda Hursen to Naomi D. Vela, $341,500.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3816-Stuart D. Brown and Margaret V. Siebel to Resit B. Gecgil, $975,000.

Arkansas Ave., 4306, No. 302-Rosalinda Ortega to Jennifer Tyre, $292,000.

Beekman Pl., 1636, No. D-Gregory M. Lehman to Kendall Blair Pittinger and William Alfred Gesicki, $800,000.

Belmont St., 1330, No. 201-Andrew N. McKechnie to Sarah J. and Michael Carpenter, $710,000.

Brandywine St., 4219-Robert D. and Sara I. Clark to Barry Leary and Sara Santmier, $800,000.

Butterworth Pl., 4940-Mary Dolan and Hans-Joachim Hogrefe to John P. and Caroline S. McGrail, $1.15 million.

California St., 2123, No. C7-Bruce W. Dunne to Tomasz Telma, $447,500.

Calvert St., 3830-Bruce L. and Georgina S. Burgess to Rebecca Wall and Brian John Forrestal, $940,000.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 61-Janice L. Glick and Alan Piazza to Jennifer Sue Martin, $245,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1016E-Shahina Malik to Bernice Noel, $350,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 501E-Karen and Aurora Mariko McLellan to Roland and Anar A. Irkibaeva Usage Lomme, $511,000.

Champlain St., 2301, No. 314-Justin A. and F. Thomas Luparello to Curtis J. Black, $550,000.

Church St., 1401, No. 401-Tai Van Quach to Nima Zabihi, $575,000.

Cleveland Ave., 3220-William N. Knapp and Jean R. Milbauer to Jared and Ana Greenstein, $2.25 million.

Clydesdale Pl., 1801-Vicki Sue Schwantes to Deborah Higbee, $175,000.

Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 204-Derek D. Swick to Kirstin K. Hansen, $345,000.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 209-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Washington Perez, $112,091.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 504-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Benjamin A. Rodriguez Perez, $129,457.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 114-Judith H. Lanius to Mitchell F. Dolin, $1.26 million.

Connecticut Ave., 2801, No. 9-Karol R. Kullberg to Russell Nelson Reneau, $859,500.

Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 708-Joan M. and Mario Soncini to Nicole Roeberg, $638,500.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 606-James Bradley Pritchard to Abhishek and Shilpi Singh, $439,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5233, No. 3-Andrea L. Bazemore Williams to Matthew Bebawy, $475,000.

Cortland Pl., 2920-Arthur J. Marks to Tristan Harvey Cooper and Carmen I. Zapparoli Zetina, $1.7 million.

D St., 631, No. 430-Linda J. Kessler to Aubrey Williams, $475,000.

E St., 616, No. 851-Mahnu V. Davar to Jonathan Gary and Jean Klaiman Traub, $675,000.

Ellicott St., 3201-HSBC Bank USA and Deutsche Alt-A Securities Mortgage Loan to Corey and Bhavna Lee, $1.77 million.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 106-Ilene Laura Arnsdorf to Gavin Burton Garay, $315,000.

Farragut St., 250-Jessica Nicole McKay to Rachel J. Goldberg and Edwin Peter Verastegui Guasace, $205,000.

Florida Ave., 249, No. 22-Mark-Andrew T. Tebong to Andrew Whiting, $403,950.

Foxhall Cres., 4841-Sharon Powers Sivertsen to Alexander M. and Susan P. Prout, $2.65 million.

Gallatin St., 416-Opportunity Real Estate II Corp. to Rachel E. Klemmer and Jacob H. Odentz, $715,000.

Georgia Ave., 4707-Sonya C. Wilcox to Jeremy Muenz and Andrea Weixel Surette, $559,999.

Grant Cir., 15, No. 3-Jeffrey Scott Bucher to Bradford P. Ramsdell and Reva A. Singh, $930,000.

Hamilton St., 127-Lucy V. Lucas to Calvin Zebaze Djiofack, $486,000.

Harvard St., 1613, No. 403-John Yeung to Felix Fazliddin, $222,000.

Highwood Ct., 3926-Keith T. and Ann H. Conrad to Andrew F. Susko and Dana Baiocco, $1.85 million.

Huidekoper Pl., 2103-Madhur Khanna to Mark J. and Margaret McGrady McCrone, $1.05 million.

Irving St., 610, No. 206-Lori B. Warlick to Casey Ewell, $359,100.

Jefferson St., 618-Aloha Capital Corp. to Yusuf M. Ali, $724,900.

Kalmia Rd., 1733-Henry Harold and Altomease Kennedy to Victor Sulla and Olimpia Nowicka-Sulla, $1 million.

Kalorama Rd., 2010, No. 206-Rachel E. Streitfeld to Amanda Blunt, $391,000.

Kennedy St., 33, No. 302-Meera Rathinasamy to Alice McNeill, $274,925.

Kenyon St., 1314-Christopher O. Lundberg and April L. Pedersen to Men Hoo and Kelly Keehan Cheung, $1.55 million.

Kirby St., 1224-McCrae Properites Corp. to Jagir Patel and Jacob Lusk, $650,000.

L St., 1001, No. 311-Christopher C.S. Manning to Julian Bateman, $395,000.

Lamont St., 608-Aaron Augustus Thomas to Charles Rollin Levergood and Thanh Phuong Ha, $713,000.

Locust Rd., 1401-James B. Boles and Lisa A. Freifeld to Claudia Kemper and Behdad Afzali Khoshkbijari, $851,000.

Longfellow St., 723, No. 302-Kimberly T. Chatman to Shereise L. Myrick, $220,000.

Luray Pl., 434-Cary Robertson and Brian J. Burch to Julia Marjorie Lovett and Andrew Kennedy Dolan, $835,000.

M St., 450, No. 1-Christpher M. Thomas to William R. Davis Jr. and Viet Q. Le, $507,500.

M St., 910, No. 614-Jonathan and Allison Drory to Benjamin Carson Bartlett, $695,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4581-Estate of Timothy P. Francis to Christopher A. Shinn, $195,880.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 616-Alex Hassid to Erik Thomas Polyak, $585,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 911-Eric Neilson to Linda Kay Sanderson and Jennifer Katherine Kakuk, $510,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 505-Jose M. Braz to Andrew Belinfanti Knight, $235,000.

Military Rd., 3014-Ingleside Presbyterian Retirement Community to Bertan Kilkis and Liudmila Pestun, $845,000.

Missouri Ave., 1320, No. 101-Kenneth M. Peskin to Primevere Charles and David Rowe, $350,000.

N St., 1440, No. 616-Katherine Williams to Deborah Wltham, $267,500.

Nevada Ave., 5347-Ellen S. Barclay to Jason B. Ornstein and Emily D. Price, $930,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1737, No. 1-Stanley M. Salus to Patricia Ann Cooper and Andrew Reavis Cox, $1.32 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1918-Robert C. Cushing and John A. Basile to Mei Ling Chen, $1.4 million.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1009-F. William and Valeska S. Hawley to Carlos A. and Maria N. Maraviglia, $930,000.

Newton Pl., 728-Richard J. and Zachary D. Cockrum to Sarah Rashid, $678,333.

Nicholson St., 417-Camille D. Sabbakhan to Jeannette Laramee and Lucia Henry, $695,000.

O St., 2111, No. 2111-B-Jason Popovic to Catherine Susana Guajardo, $495,000.

Observatory Pl., 2119-Patricia M. Hicks to Andrey Strakhov, $730,000.

Ontario Rd., 2323, No. 1-Marek R. and Cara Rich to Samuel Gold, $755,500.

Ontario Rd., 2725-Kelly Sim Joyce and Raymond Michael Sim to Andrew Ivanovich, $1.5 million.

Oregon Ave., 5720-Estate of Henry Custis Jr. and Elizabeth Custis to Talia Miranda De Chaisemartin, $826,000.

P St., 751, No. 8-Oliver John Portera to Amad Saleh Judeh, $780,000.

Park Rd., 1457, No. 405-Tim Kochanski to Raymond Puerini, $193,500.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 605-Marc Andrew and George S. Malouf to Robert A. Gifford and Christine F. Coady, $599,000.

Potomac Ave., 4511-Christopher A. Simmons and Adrienne M. Shoch to Jonathan and Hillary Epstein, $2.35 million.

Q St., 2500, No. 745-Jenifer H. Moore to Hoa P. Tran, $375,000.

Q St., 4621-Dirk B. and Lisa A. Meengs Joldersma to Joseph and Ulrika Savukinas, $1.19 million.

R St., 3044, No. 2-James R. Foster and estate of Ludmila A. Foster to Patricia Lanas-Espinosa, $539,000.

Reno Rd., 4334-Felicia C. Battista to Dane Marcus and Cassondra Criswell Anderson, $976,500.

Rhode Island Ave., 1322, No. 7-James Gregory Parks to Matthew Thomas and Anesa Uda Parker, $879,000.

Rodman St., 3801, No. B2-Boris Weintraub and Kay Johnson Mussell to Christopher Cody Jameson, $585,000.

Roxboro Pl., 507-Jacqueline F. Taylor to Kyle Crabtree and Tara Meehan, $495,000.

S St., 53-Olesya V. Barsukova-Bakar to John Christopher James Hooley, $885,000.

S St., 1432-Sylvia Cole Mackey and Kathleen C. Hopkins to Steven A. and Riley Ann Lico, $1.77 million.

Sherman Ave., 3228-Men and Kelly Keehan Cheung to Boris Borisov and Roxana Roman, $790,000.

Sutton Pl., 3237, No. B-Ana Coyne to Nima Tamaddon and Maryam Manzoori, $695,000.

T St., 1770-Melissa Barrett to Robert P. and Jessica L. Farmer, $1.12 million.

Thomas St., 137-Danielle Conley and Aaron Stallworth to Scott W. Donaldson, $1.15 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2604, No. 2-Ann Mary Crehan to Roxana Maria Alfaro Pereda, $295,000.

U St., 68-Frank M. Politano and Michael A. Barnes to Gen Jonah Gillespie and Nadia Claire Van De Walle, $1.08 million.

Upton St., 2910-Joanne F. and Jacob H. Zeigler to Seth L. Nichols and Monika Raithel, $795,000.

V St., 1390, No. 216-Jonathan E. and Amy Kardon to Ruben Ambrose, $569,000.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 1005-Sagarika and Madhuri Nayak to Ali El Reda Youssef, $495,000.

W St., 1018-Ryan Farney to Christian V. Mull and Alexandra J. Cervini, $810,000.

W St., 4410-Eric G. and Jessica F. Kosmowski to John Gallagher and Karey Smollar, $3.08 million.

Warren St., 3624-Fred R. and Ruth V. Perna to Eugene Anthony Piscitelli III and Jessica Lillian Madgitz, $1 million.

Weaver Terr., 5024-Carey L. Thompson and Brenden S. MacPherson to Mehran Tamami and Rahil Sayadi, $890,000.

Willard St., 1735, No. 8-Jorge Eduardo Castro to Christopher Arthur Orvin and Rafayna Naquib, $680,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 403-Luci K. Manning to Ariel O’Connor, $349,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1801, No. 5-Gregory Lewis Brown and Morgan Lyn Hartman to Kaleigh Phillips Beronja, $530,000.

First St., 1531-Keith C. Sanders to Akindele D. Akinseye, $519,000.

Second St., 2035, No. G101-Justin Rood to Katherine Bernert, $625,500.

Third St., 4915-Danielle A. Christophe to Andrew Novak, $180,000.

Fourth St., 4620-Kaitlin E. Chell to Phillip Solomon and Lauren Wingo, $675,000.

Fourth St., 6827, No. 214-Georgette B. Small to Julie D. Sweetland, $420,000.

Fifth St., 5219-A&M Homebuyers Inc. to Amanda Brondy and Michael Jobbins, $700,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1032-Donald R. and Marilyn Y. Schlief to Suzanne S. Jacobs, $415,000.

Eighth St., 2030, No. 202-Clark B. May to Christopher Douglas Barnes, $615,000.

Ninth St., 1708, No. B-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Thomas David Basile and Mary Ellen Wiggins, $645,000.

10th St., 3518, No. A-Paul M. Guertin to Syed Tasbir Imam and Nadia Afrin, $672,425.

11th St., 1628, No. 409-NRC/FC 11TH Street Corp. to Keith Studdard, $1.06 million.

11th St., 2117, No. 3-Sabine Beddies to Andresa Helena Lagerborg, $842,000.

12th St., 1125, No. 54-Feng Hou and Hongru Li to Yujie Wei and Yali Zhao, $264,000.

12th St., 1514, No. 3-Joel Goodman to Laura Beth Cohen, $711,500.

13th St., 1502, No. 6-Paul D. Grussendorf to John Seamus Connolly, $416,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 212W-Dennis Albert Daisey to Stacie Sampson, $253,180.

15th St., 1515, No. 433-Brian E. Rafkin and Elizabeth Stone Levine to Mario Enrique Bravo and Brandel France De Bravo, $799,000.

16th St., 1701-Kirill Kustov to Kristian J. Passanita, $389,900.

17th St., 1724, No. 21-John J. and Patricia T. Stroman to Yasmin De Magalhaes Pinto Almeida and Jonathan Mark Swenepoel, $639,000.

17th St., 1830, No. 706-Aurelia Antonietti to Patrick Jude Moynihan and Laura Grace Johnson, $641,889.

17th St., 2422, No. 104-Vicente Florez-Zapata and Patricia Zapata Ortiz to Kelly Christine Satish, $318,000.

17th St., 3517, No. 10-Laura Lee Rosa to Kellyn M. Goler, $575,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 411-Mara Childress to Nicole S. Longo, $395,000.

18th St., 1930, No. 42-Omer Gundogdu to Ida Arabshahi, $345,000.

19th St., 1625, No. 36-Rutledge A. Simmons to Gregory Hustis, $556,605.

21st St., 522, No. 611B-Michael Agrillo to Tri Nguyen Pham, $217,500.

23rd St., 1140, No. 209-Wells Fargo Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust to Siddharth Gulhati, $270,900.

25th St., 828-Joan Campayne to Stella Brizuela-Moren O. and Sergio E. Moreno, $830,000.

29th St., 6104-Robert E. Holman to Brian P. and Virginia N. Brooks, $2.31 million.

31st St., 1657-Lauren A. Scott to Harley and Elizabeth Becker, $340,000.

37th St., 4304-Eleanor A. Connors to Christina M. and Steven A. Strazzella, $725,000.

39th Pl., 2221-Matthew C. and Patricia R. Gill to Sebastian Pascal and Jessica De Luca, $799,000.

41st St., 4750, No. 306-David and Ayla Simon to Cooper-Tuckman Tracy, $680,000.

45th St., 1605-Debra L. Pettit to Margaret D’Elia and Carly A. Smith, $1.05 million.

48th St., 3909-Oliver Pierre Jean and Nadine Lavinal to Torrey Alan Cope and Laith Ter-Minassian Alnouri, $1.2 million.

Southeast

A St., 1541-Janelle Marie Miller to Robert F. and Lauren A. Cook, $654,500.

Atlantic St., 415-Darrin A. Chase Sr. to Annette L. Hagens, $293,000.

Barnaby St., 911-Pamela Alise Witherspoon to Yasmeanne Gray, $324,000.

Brandywine St., 508-Tom Dillon and Ashley Johnson to Tau Nkokheli Shanklin Roberts, $310,000.

Buena Vista Terr., 2820-Herman L. Mitchell and Doris M. Green to Kendall Mitchell Martin, $287,500.

C St., 812-Brenda L. and Steffen G. Jacobsen to Julie A. Edelstein and Brian D. Eyink, $1.61 million.

C St., 5452-Melaku Kassa to Yesica S. Guevara and Aracelis Vanegas, $285,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 634, No. 1-Aron Eitan Szapiro and Alexandra Marchiset Bloom to Alice Li, $525,000.

Chaplin St., 377-Karen M. Woodbury to Arthur Clarke, $280,000.

Congress St., 742-Mark H. and Karen W. Ellis to Miranda Laah Salinas, $330,000.

D St., 1724-Stanley W. and Lejoi A. Montgomery to Haley and Robert M. Rapoport, $815,000.

E St., 1219 1/2-Randall L. King and Claire P. Peachey to Kelly Ann Bidwell and Michael Alexander Riegelman, $850,000.

G St., 1606-Andrew Junk to Nicola L. and Brittany Dinatale, $725,000.

Hillcrest Dr., 2839-Charles A. Riley to Christopher J. and Katherine West Slevin, $662,000.

Kentucky Ave., 703-Matthew James and Kathleen Comerford Doherty to Joshua and Lisa Miller, $875,000.

Malcolm X Ave., 566-Craig Smith to Serena L. Gilkey, $650,000.

Milwaukee Pl., 634-Donald R. Joyner to Christina M. Monroe, $291,000.

Mississippi Ave., 50-Lucrative Creative Investment Organization to Jennifer Patin and Ali Osman Ramadan, $365,000.

Naylor Rd., 2332-Annette L. Waters to Allison M. Maddux and Francisco M. Hazera, $565,000.

S St., 1428-Karen Smith and Donald E. Morgan Jr. to Abu B. and Daniella A. Kanu, $407,000.

Suitland Terr., 2114, No. 301-Kce Inc. to Nelaja Lelie, $129,000.

Trenton Pl., 109-Charonda Boone Reed and Jaime Boone to Stanley Jackson, $265,000.

Upsal St., 156-RNP Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jillian Ashley and Jacqueline K. Worthen, $407,000.

Valley Ave., 405-Nachito Development Corp. to Ju Un Park and Tram Nguyen, $370,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 416-Woodcrest Condominium III Corp. to Greece Henao Rodriguez and Nikol Gotscharenko Silva, $394,900.

First St., 421-Judith Borg Biggert to Mariana Pendas Fernandez and Edward Theodore Prusieckl, $1.21 million.

Fourth St., 309, No. 6-Marcus T. Peverill to Katherine Elizabeth Bohny, $452,000.

Fifth St., 226, No. 201-Gregory L. Kammerer to Harry Martin III, $366,000.

Sixth St., 336-Jason Schendle and Tabitha Edgens to Taeho Kang, $830,000.

11th St., 900, No. 403-Auto Club Corp. to Michael Frank Qian and Jialin Charlene Lee, $865,000.

13th St., 1010-Nkechi Paytonia Iheme to Stefan Zavislan, $680,000.

15th St., 503-Evelyn Oehler to Stephanie Doles, $749,000.

16th St., 1917-Meheret Mellese to Rhonda Curtis, $435,000.

21st St., 3410-Suzanne C. Russell to Lisa Barnes, $276,000.

30th St., 2200-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Troy Thomas, $618,000.

46th St., 5, No. 6-Diane Pennington to Juan Rigat, $117,000.

51st St., 745-Rudolph L. Harris to Kalish Bell, $560,000.

Southwest

G St., 350, No. N201-Abdul Wahid Abawi to Armand Quenum and Anna Graziano, $590,000.

First St., 1402-Kent Finnerty to Austin James and Kelli True, $759,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N404-Patrick Lynn Johnson to Michael and Kathleen Kennerley, $310,000.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W610-Lorre M. Luther to Richard W. and Jennifer M. Hussey, $305,000.

Fourth St., 1435, No. B317-Federal National Mortgage Association to Valeria Ibarra, $227,100.