These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in September and October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Blaine St., 3809-David Vanassche to Braudi S. Lopez Carrion and Ramona G. De Leon, $465,000.

Brentwood Rd., 2701-Global Telecom Group Real Estate Corp. to Cheryl Fortner Macheske, $485,000.

Buchanan St., 808-Timothy and Kalee Barbis to Amanda Erickson and John Davisson, $577,300.

C St., 1902-Bateman Builders Corp. to Allison and Joel Vecere, $814,500.

Capitol St. N., 4605-U.S. Bank and Master Asset Backed Securities Trust to Hunter Shay, $410,025.

Chestnut St., 3225-Estate of Azalee G. Cook and Richard E. Cook Jr. to Justin Michael Patrick Regan and Jungeun Lee, $570,000.

Clay St., 3344-Froilan Mamani to Malcolm Jassiem Randall and Monique A. Pierce, $369,000.

Constitution Ave., 1010-Michael R. and Marguerite Bright to Elizabeth and Thomas S. Witbeck, $1.15 million.

D St., 1839, No. 3-Emax Renovations Corp. to Matt Murphy and Angela Codjoe, $605,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 5303-RCW Construction Group Corp. to Sanghun Lee, $587,000.

Eads Pl., 4509-Asymptote Corp. to Luz Estefani Flores Portillo, $375,000.

Florida Ave., 827-Michael Beare and Lauren Cechak to Shawn Nathaniel Skolky and Julia Leigh Greenspan, $761,000.

G St., 1334-Jennifer C. Concino to Oluwafeola Odeyemi and Sruti M. Sathyanadhan, $725,000.

Hawthorne Dr., 3009-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Erin P. Hailes, $320,000.

Holbrook St., 1220-Charles W. and Alison M. Morrow to Antoine Dino Langley, $600,000.

I St., 215, No. 103-Jeffrey Michael Donofrio to Andrew K. Hromyak, $579,000.

Jefferson St., 636-Clifford D. Pearson to Taylor C. White and Adam M. Dann, $505,000.

Kearny St., 2116-GF Properties Corp. to Rodney Selkirk Wilbur II and Gabriella Oken, $725,000.

Levis St., 1532-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Manuel Lacole Mathis, $282,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 915-Dylan G. and Colleen T. Brown to Leon Tyler Kenworthy, $970,000.

Montello Ave., 1510-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Francis Dominic Ruggerie and Shelby Nicole Fullen, $785,000.

Morse St., 1103-Surdus Home Buyers Corp. to Patricia and Kerry McGurk-Daniel, $725,000.

Oates St., 1145-Ryan and Rebecca Gibbons to Richard Gray Brooks and Erie K. Meyer, $720,000.

Oklahoma Ave., 420, No. 101-Federal National Mortgage Association to Meghan Ramsey, $270,000.

Otis St., 2032-James A. and Kelly J. Cronenberg to Paul Michael and Erica Smith Moore, $680,000.

Shepherd St., 2208-K2NC Corp. to Michael Buck, $590,000.

Simms Pl., 1234, No. B-Kevin G. Frisch to Richard S. Corley II, $155,000.

Summit St., 1159-Karen Michele Peters to Hannah Rosen, $440,000.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3251-Michael L. Amilcar to Alicia Esperanza Mejia Moreno, $547,000.

Varnum Pl., 4370-Robert C. Bannerman to Roberta Y. Ackom, $475,000.

Second St., 911, No. 406-National Residential Nominee Services to Tyler Edgeworth Porter, $463,000.

Third St., 1157-Estate of Constance Champion and Flora Hilliard to Jennifer Anne Singer, $475,000.

Fourth St., 1137-Matthew E. Russell and Theresa B. Schlafly to Evan R. and Amanda J. Sherwood, $899,900.

Sixth St., 4959-Kizito W. and Christine M. Namulanda to Adnan Mohammad Suleman, $569,563.

Seventh St., 3000, No. 311-Cornelius Brown to Laura Stefanelli and Shawn M. Brown, $219,900.

12th St., 720-Dilan Investment Corp. to Wei-Chen Sheng and Alyna M. Galli, $1.27 million.

13th St., 104-Jeroen Kerssens and Juan Miguel Londono-Yarce to Martin A. Wollesen, $950,000.

14th St., 631-Jared Ford Colenso Haddon to Matthew D. Warshauer and Leah B. Ruppe, $900,000.

15th St., 2215-Reginald E. Franklin to Jules R. Krinsky, $457,500.

17th St., 1227-Brenda A. McSwain to Michaela C. Wieser, $425,000.

18th St., 3921-Regina Knox Woods and Denise Knox Riley to Sekou Wendt and Rosalynne Jones, $675,000.

44th St., 1014-L. Pham Investings Corp. to Natasha S. Sebastiani, $425,000.

47th St., 916-Nachito Development Corp. to Kimberly A. Hall, $375,000.

49th St., 1317-Helen M. Haynes to Raphael Narada Stephano Malcolm, $349,000.

51st St., 827-MBI & Associates Corp. to Efren B. Catalla, $349,900.

56th St., 204-Timothy Alfonza Dillard to Oyoo Okumu, $295,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 526-John and James Wang to Andrew Wei-Yuan Kornbluth and Valentyna Polunina, $407,000.

Bates St., 110-Laua Ladd Fedge and Jacob Douglas Bebar to Darien S. Capron and Nikolaus D. Schnermann, $771,110.

Belmont Rd., 1831, No. 402-Min Lin and John Chun Sang to Renee Gasper, $329,900.

Biltmore St., 1900, No. 3-Potomac Construction Biltmore Corp. to Andrea N. Gallo, $700,000.

Bryant St., 57, No. 2-John T. and Lia M. Hanley to Anastasia Vastola, $790,000.

Butternut St., 921, No. 104-Nora Way Wong to Lara M. Fedorov, $395,000.

California St., 1875, No. 1-HJB Corp. to John and Lea Fox, $475,000.

Calvert St., 1801, No. 501-Genevieve P. Winter to Bruce G. McWilliams, $375,000.

Cathedral Ave., 2260-Patricia T. Rosenman to Sean G. Kennedy, $1.35 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 217W-Suzanne Alavi to Arlene B. Borella, $230,000.

Cedar St., 343, No. 108-Nicholas Peter and Rachel Sidford Archambault to Michael Day and Desiree Pipkins, $491,222.

Champlain St., 2357, No. 402-Nathan Hotaling and Catherine A. Rivet to Laurent Oliver Samuel, $742,500.

Chesapeake St., 3536-Michael and Maria Irene Smolik to Benjamin G. and Judith Becker, $1.32 million.

Church St., 1747, No. B4-Joseph A. and Kasia J. Taylor to Forrest D. Craig, $325,000.

Clifton St., 1308, No. 307-Kai T. Pickens and John Klimek to William H. Spach, $407,000.

Columbia Rd., 742-Frank H. Hollis to Adrienne M. Varkiani, $480,000.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 104-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Doris A. Reyes, $121,312.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 308-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Maria Gonzalez Gavidia, $111,384.

Columbia Rd., 1763, No. 305-Adina R. Saperstein to Catherine Marie Shaw, $290,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2311, No. 601-Alan R. Schwartz to Miriam Schottland, $850,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3616, No. 207-Ryan Poage to Benjamin A. Timmins, $349,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 821-Ricardo Pablo Graziano to Caroline Alice and Guido Iglesias, $224,900.

Connecticut Ave., 4444, No. 705-Marion Marshall Rawson and Mario Urdaneta Padron to Mathew Walter and Caroline Marie Hoffmann, $475,000.

Corcoran St., 1712, No. 2-Paul C. Clark II to Whitney A. Newman, $345,000.

Davenport St., 4608-Jeni Klugman and William Jack to Christina Elisabeth Kolerus and Sebastian Veit, $1.54 million.

E St., 616, No. 319-Maria C. Martinez to Noah S. Lee, $347,000.

E St., 616, No. 1148-Juan C. Gea-Banacloche and Irini Sereti to Frank I. Luntz, $1.08 million.

Emerson St., 206-Phillip L. and Morgan Leigh Loosli to Eric Newton Smith, $699,000.

Euclid St., 835-NNP Services Corp. to Rebecca Hacktt, $800,000.

Farragut St., 208-Mohamed Baldi to Elizabeth Scott, $168,000.

Flagler Pl., 2022, No. FL02-Todd Gluckman and Shefaali Desai to Briana Barker and Robert Lee, $399,999.

Florida Ave., 929, No. 5004-Akil and Rachael Lester to Rachel Forlaw Paletta, $544,950.

Fulton St., 3919, No. 6-Jerrold G. Maruicio to Ronald D. Abramson and Oriana Irene Maurach-Theo, $1.25 million.

Georgetown Ct., 3970-Ghida Al-Juburi to Keith W. Crane and Cynthia Clapp Wincek, $1.3 million.

H St., 925, No. 801-Lynda J-S Yang to Frehiwot Haileselassie Gebregziabher, $925,000.

Harvard St., 1442, No. 3-Eric Craft to Cedric Chan and Kyle Brady, $699,555.

Harvard St., 1715-Christopher Anthony Fanelli and Jessie Bode Brown to Jesse Hokeness and Tiffany Fountain, $920,000.

Holly St., 1314-Lisa Marie Lintelman and Daniel Joseph Melendez to Melissa Susan Hardin, $806,000.

I St., 2531-Tejpal S. Chawla to Menaka Nayyar and Anthony Pirnot, $1.38 million.

Iowa Ave., 4817-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Nancy C. Moore and Latice D. Moore-Hammond, $1.35 million.

Irving St., 1011-Nicholas Friedmann and Ashley McMaster to Bradley and Elissa Frye, $863,888.

K St., 1150, No. 1304-Sabkar LTD to Jeffrey Katz, $435,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1863, No. 2B-Kristina Anne Server and Luis E. Gomez Forero to Eduardo Ereno Blanchet, $515,000.

Kansas Ave., 4320-Vlad Enache to Cristobal Rodriguez Jr., $657,000.

Kenmore Dr., 4623-Kirstiaan L. and John S. Nevin to Mark Madison Walker and Maria Teresa Molina-Talavera, $1.65 million.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 727-Randall Kelly and William Martin Good to John C. Koen, $585,000.

L St., 440, No. 201-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sophie S. Hesse, $266,078.

L St., 2425, No. 504-Kirby Bumpus and Gayle King to Heather Lee Roberts, $1.31 million.

Lamont St., 1651, No. 2B-Andrew Crawford and Clare Fieseler to Justin Mark Snyder, $559,000.

Longfellow St., 413-Vera M. Hamer to Jessica E. Nash, $502,500.

M St., 55, No. 403-Raquel T. Scott to Alexander B. Muir and Kelsey M. Norris, $305,000.

M St., 910, No. 307-Sarit Toltzis Kipnis and Hasida Toltzis to Sean Kensil, $520,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4559, No. 100-Luis E. Calderon to Mauricio Fuentes-Ramallo, $200,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5709-Patrick T. and Candice Cloos Haney to Dalan and Bita H. McManus, $1.21 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1320-Dan A. and Manisha Macksood to Maceo K. Sloan and Victoria Treadwell, $668,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 103-Hillwood Properties Corp. to Tharanga Fonseka and Jukka-Pekka Strand, $320,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. A314-Estate of Carol L. Faison and Edmund W. Faison to Brian David Curtis and Dawn Boudria, $385,000.

Meridian Pl., 1351-Ryan P. and Allison K. Hauck to Stephen Solomon and Meghan Rutherford, $935,000.

Mintwood Pl., 1840, No. 104-Wendy J. Taylor and Marinell D. Sarmiento to Andrea Deck and Matthew Castleman, $375,000.

Monroe St., 1809-Martin A. Johnson to Alex Pienkowski and Blerina Uruci, $957,000.

N St., 1420, No. 310-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and GSAA Home Equity Trust to Muhammad Sharif Tarar, $226,383.

N St., 3282-Brian F. Tucker to Jacqueline M. Jodi, $1.52 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 321-Laura Baron to Tarice Avis, $310,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 401-Varsha U. Shah to Amanda M. Roberts, $265,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 3914-Craig Lee and Erica Susanne Berkenpas to Matthew E. Schnarr and Kyle A. Ogilvie, $860,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 809-Patricia A. Broderick to Luzmaria V. and Jenaro David Simpson, $965,000.

Newton Pl., 536-Wayne Fong to John Harms and Siobhan C. Steel, $755,000.

Newton St., 1721-Roham Abtahi to Martin Heger, $960,000.

O St., 405, No. 1-Sarah M. Wyss and Matthew T. Jones to Randall C. Fasnacht Jr., $545,555.

Oglethorpe St., 1400, No. 10-Luke Mason to Albert Ting, $300,000.

Otis Pl., 1023-Sidharatha and Inder Kashyap to Ankur and Piyush Patel, $975,000.

P St., 2141, No. 901-Yvonne Y. Lam to Alexandra Marie and Davor Dujmovic, $425,000.

Park Rd., 752-Mithun Mansinghani to Rebecca Aman and Tom Sarrazin, $764,000.

Park Rd., 1451, No. 215-Blake K. Whitney to Ioannis A. and Shawn Papadimitris, $225,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 503-Deborah D. Pryce to Sanja Kupesic Plavsic, $410,000.

Porter St., 3024-Mekoce Walker to Sarah Killory and Joaquin Killory Rodriguez, $288,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 511-Sara L. Jordan to Daniel J. McNichol and Heather N. Henson, $415,000.

Q St., 2500, No. 316-Jonathan Gillman to Salameh Nematt, $414,900.

Q St., 2805-Richard S. and Susan M. Silverman to Ashley Vizzi Akridge, $2.02 million.

Quackenbos St., 829-Gregory M. Lyons and Lillian S. Barrett to Jose W. Majano Cruz, $505,000.

R St., 512-Daniel Baron and Allison Garcia-Pedrosa to Christopher J. and Caitlyn E. Neithercut Muha, $639,000.

Randolph Pl., 51, No. 504-Lione L.K. Grant to Maureen Elizabeth Murphy, $352,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 22, No. 2-Carter C. Price to Mary K. and Andrew J. Hendricks, $785,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 617-Sandrine Anne Boukerche to Emily Blumenthal, $375,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 3548-Estate of Jose William Villacorta and Maria D. Guzman to Congcong Guo and Macie J. Godlewski, $781,000.

Rowland Pl., 3307-Gregory Marston Luce to Allison Boyer, $2.15 million.

S St., 941, No. 2-David L. and Monica D. Levine to Walton Neil Irwin and Sarah Halzack, $1.36 million.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 613-Lee E. Fitzgerald to Eileen E. Pascucci, $259,500.

Shepherd St., 1834-Renee H. Elfe, and Anna H. and Frederick J. Laney to Winston Chutkan, $800,000.

Swann St., 1519-Bnsic Title Holdings Corp. to Zachary E. Fisher, $997,584.

T St., 1509-Thomas C. Rubel to Sarah Opal Kornmeier and Michael T. Pato, $1.38 million.

Tamarack St., 1719-Estate of Lipia Kurtz-Gereau and Barbara Robinson to Melissa Kathleen Brown, $700,000.

Tuckerman St., 1329-Vanessa Bachman to John L. and Jennifer O’Bryan, $645,143.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 816-Jeidy N. and Jacqueline T. Levandez to Gerard and Lisa S. Leval, $425,000.

Upshur St., 421-Horace J. and Rupert Spencer to Marjorie H. Burke and Tanya B. Hall, $675,000.

Upton St., 4828-Catherine Mary Rafferty and the Marie C. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Jonathan and Blair Staunton, $1.71 million.

Van Ness St., 3647-David M. and Kellie A. Gearhart to Kristina Peterson and Isaac Baker, $1.02 million.

W St., 42, No. 2-Sarah and Frederick Brooks to German S. and Ya Wen Jaramillo, $750,000.

Water St., 3303, No. 8C-David Charles Romm to Scott David and Nancy Marie Starrett, $3 million.

Western Ave., 5219-Suzanne J. Griffin to Sarah Nicole and Tyler McVeigh Alexander, $850,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 613-Jordan D. Paulson to Giuliana Poggio, $533,750.

Wisconsin Ave., 3601, No. 504-Kavitha J. Babu to Daniel Emory, $319,000.

Yuma St., 4827-Gladys Aguirre-Matus and Rafael E. Aguirre-Sacasa to Jonathan Rockwell Race and Ellen Z. Rogers, $799,000.

First St., 2021-Susan D. Able to John K. Cassidy, $1.11 million.

Third St., 4409-Aravind Moorthy and Anjali Da Victoria Lobo to Lindsay Gerolimatos and Eamon Molloy, $700,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 908-Joseph C. Soileau to Daniel and Ling Wu, $460,000.

Fourth St., 5214-Hafiz Corp. to Joelle E. and Gerald L. Keller, $660,000.

Fifth St., 5103-Aaditya J. Shah to Kristopher C. Ratliff and Margaret Anne DeMaria, $566,760.

Seventh Pl., 6109-Brenda T. Kellogg to Angie Michaelman, $475,000.

Eighth St., 1820-Adrienne Page to Joshua A. Friedson and Elana B. Silversmith, $700,000.

Eighth St., 6609-Monica Martinez to Nicholas Oliver Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Mathias Garman, $590,000.

Ninth St., 4711-D. Desmond and Debra A. Decker to Cory and Erin Lynn Estep, $749,900.

11th St., 1111, No. 806-Golsa Mirmiran Yazdy to Jeffrey Dewitt, $649,900.

11th St., 2004, No. 138-Renee L. Thorne to Shawn Malarcher and Christopher Landis, $595,000.

11th St., 2825, No. 1-Lisa E. and Cameron A. McGuire to Peter and Sallie Chatfield, $670,000.

12th St., 1229, No. 201-Jeffrey S. Rogers to Meng Liu, $780,000.

12th St., 1916, No. 2-Nikesh R. Patel to Jeffrey Turner Rudolph and Larry Alan Brinson, $1.38 million.

13th St., 1225, No. 707-Thomas A. and Jerri L. Davis to Jase J. Cabrera, $405,000.

13th St., 2535, No. 105-Soud I. Habbas to Alexander Matthew Mulqueen, $595,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 903-Anna N. Kononetova and Ciro Monti to Xi Chen, $365,000.

14th St., 7810-Khalfani and Deborah Drummer to Dominic F. and Julie Ashkar, $828,500.

15th St., 1715, No. D-Alexis H. Grant to Linden Schult, $690,000.

16th St., 2032, No. 7-Michael Sean Griffey to Adrienne Lebas, $508,000.

17th St., 1514-Paola T. Zuluaga to Keith Jones, $245,000.

17th St., 1725-Susan and Jacques Hadler to Karen Slaney, $223,000.

17th St., 2410, No. 304-Kelly M. Fratino and Cory L. Miller to Deep Sran, $850,000.

17th St., 2550, No. 206-Ontario Residential Corp. to Charlotte C. Rogers, $199,900.

18th St., 1545, No. 610-Laura E. Lord to Maria Paloma Silva De Anzorena, $419,000.

18th St., 3358-Emily R. Wald to Anne Donaldson, $545,000.

24th St., 1121, No. 204-Paula C. Halicek to Charlotte and Victoria Sackett, $349,900.

28th St., 1351-Timothy Dickinson and Anja Lehmann to Keli Colby, $1.29 million.

30th St., 1613, No. 1S-Danielle E. Bielenstein to Mark Anthony Saavedra, $350,000.

34th Pl., 2816-J. Saah Holdings Corp. to Jorge Eduardo and Sarah Hamerstone Castro, $1.76 million.

35th Pl., 2710-Kenneth Kolson to Brian and Lindsay Winterhalter, $1.52 million.

37th St., 2108-Robert C. and Florine Hamilton to Pepijn M. Helgers and Erin E. Kotheimer, $1.02 million.

38th St., 3690, No. C237-Scott A. and Marcia M. Davies to Luke M. Erickson and Hannah S. Berkman, $462,000.

39th St., 3821, No. B92-Emily D. Olesh to Dustin and Kimberly Musser, $570,000.

46th St., 2245-Brett A. Walter and Mayuri Sobti to Peter G. Feldman and Deena M. Tauster, $1.46 million.

Southeast

A St., 606-Susan G. and Thane A. Young to Ashley Cornelius and Darius Ravangard, $1.9 million.

Alabama Ave., 3100-Estate of Gregory M. Brown and Sonora Conaway to John P. Mudd, $505,000.

Branch Ave., 2100-Estate of Russell E. Dixon and Loretta Dixon to Daryl Thomas, $400,000.

C St., 5018-SI Investors Two Corp. to Mekdeswork Muluneh, $440,000.

Capitol St. E., 1621, No. 5-Rajiv A. D’Cruz to Heather S. Pilgrim, $371,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 136-Frank M. Abbott and Genevieve Ackerman to John C. Gatch, $772,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 920-Michael A. Conley and Mark S. Krikstan to Emily S. Albertson, $1.15 million.

Dexter Terr., 1314-Deltha Cousar to Dana Roth, $255,000.

E St., 1617-Gregory L. Kammerer to Timothy James Monahan and Marissa Dombrowski, $736,000.

Ellen Wilson Pl., 625-Richard N. Holwill to Roberto and Monica Lagos Anker, $775,000.

F St., 4307-Mary Tonya Berrios to William Allen Hill, $339,000.

Fort Davis St., 2001, No. 202-Roger A. Bailey to Leensa and Agnes Chik Fufa, $90,000.

G St., 906-Heather Lamberg and Leon Orlando Kafele to Laura and Ted Kim, $1.6 million.

H St., 4200-Estate of William Jordan Jr. and C. Hope Brown to Clint O. Malik, $220,000.

Hunter Pl., 2201, No. 204-Patrice McKoy Pratt to Abiodun and Harish Ramroop, $140,000.

Kentucky Ave., 327-Julio H. Henriquz to Daren McCulley and Sara Schaumburg, $969,000.

M St., 2931-Estate of Joel Starke to Geraldine Sicot, $300,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1843-Estate of Thomas Nelson Jordan and Ranita-Chalton T. Jordan to Michelle Ann Roach, $695,000.

Nash St., 4236-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gregory Anderson, $280,000.

Naylor Rd., 3107, No. 204-Monique A. Harris to Kate Terrell, $68,000.

Park Dr., 3201-Gwendolyn W. Tisdale to Jamaal Holland, $460,000.

Savannah St., 409-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Jennifer Anne Rosalsky and Jeremiah Thomas Koch, $390,000.

Suitland Terr., 2105, No. B-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Antwan Green, $125,000.

T Pl., 2201-Build Corp. to Jason Bryan Moore Flennoy, $540,000.

U St., 1605-Oscar Stotts to Alexandria Katherine Bradshaw, $360,000.

V St., 3805-LCG & CMP Corp. to Andrew R. Sharp, $185,900.

Xenia St., 800-Daisy Properties Corp. to Patrick Lee Williams, $344,000.

Second St., 3806-Deangelo R. Malone to William A. Smith, $470,000.

Seventh St., 3312-Rodney Clarke to Alonza Alexander, $422,000.

10th St., 231-Cadence Ventures Inc. to Eric and Christal Goetz, $278,028.

11th St., 532-Ted H. and Laura M. Kim to Caitlin R. Chazen and Gareth A. Morgan, $1.11 million.

13th St., 121-Diego S. and Lalla R. Marquez to Douglas John Debaugh and Gina Cecilia Leblanc, $850,000.

15th St., 119-Estate of Garfield Shands Sr. and Pamela Shands Johnson to Chadwick Logue Miller, $650,000.

16th St., 17-Declan Shine to Jessica Hope and Norman Gardner, $1.03 million.

24th Pl., 1816-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Michael Matonis, $510,000.

28th Pl., 1800, No. 105-Shemia Evans to Jonathan Strickland, $217,000.

34th St., 2415-Ivonia K. Slade to Kimberly and William Hart, $495,000.

38th St., 2011, No. A-Entrust Group Inc. to Howard Bonds, $95,000.

42nd St., 1249, No. 18-Clark L. Goldstein to Penny L. Jefferson, $310,000.

47th St., 107-Traci Wyatt to Kimberly Olivia Bryant, $315,000.

56th St., 126-Achievemg Corp. to Tracye Y. Peters, $450,000.

Southwest

Darrington St., 120-Nachito Development Corp. to Ashley C. Murdock, $370,000.

G St., 239, No. 119-Tom Matthew and Shannon Crowards to Chad Emery Ryerson and Gladys Sarah Roque Bagasin, $710,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH07-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Mustafa Zamani, $620,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S414-John Michael Moyer to Julio C. Bermudez, $329,000.

Fourth St., 1425, No. A505-Joseph M. and Gloria C. Simon to Marian C. Dockery, $645,000.