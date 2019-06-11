Blaine St., 3809-David Vanassche to Braudi S. Lopez Carrion and Ramona G. De Leon, $465,000.
Brentwood Rd., 2701-Global Telecom Group Real Estate Corp. to Cheryl Fortner Macheske, $485,000.
Buchanan St., 808-Timothy and Kalee Barbis to Amanda Erickson and John Davisson, $577,300.
C St., 1902-Bateman Builders Corp. to Allison and Joel Vecere, $814,500.
Capitol St. N., 4605-U.S. Bank and Master Asset Backed Securities Trust to Hunter Shay, $410,025.
Chestnut St., 3225-Estate of Azalee G. Cook and Richard E. Cook Jr. to Justin Michael Patrick Regan and Jungeun Lee, $570,000.
Clay St., 3344-Froilan Mamani to Malcolm Jassiem Randall and Monique A. Pierce, $369,000.
Constitution Ave., 1010-Michael R. and Marguerite Bright to Elizabeth and Thomas S. Witbeck, $1.15 million.
D St., 1839, No. 3-Emax Renovations Corp. to Matt Murphy and Angela Codjoe, $605,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 5303-RCW Construction Group Corp. to Sanghun Lee, $587,000.
Eads Pl., 4509-Asymptote Corp. to Luz Estefani Flores Portillo, $375,000.
Florida Ave., 827-Michael Beare and Lauren Cechak to Shawn Nathaniel Skolky and Julia Leigh Greenspan, $761,000.
G St., 1334-Jennifer C. Concino to Oluwafeola Odeyemi and Sruti M. Sathyanadhan, $725,000.
Hawthorne Dr., 3009-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Erin P. Hailes, $320,000.
Holbrook St., 1220-Charles W. and Alison M. Morrow to Antoine Dino Langley, $600,000.
I St., 215, No. 103-Jeffrey Michael Donofrio to Andrew K. Hromyak, $579,000.
Jefferson St., 636-Clifford D. Pearson to Taylor C. White and Adam M. Dann, $505,000.
Kearny St., 2116-GF Properties Corp. to Rodney Selkirk Wilbur II and Gabriella Oken, $725,000.
Levis St., 1532-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Manuel Lacole Mathis, $282,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 915-Dylan G. and Colleen T. Brown to Leon Tyler Kenworthy, $970,000.
Montello Ave., 1510-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Francis Dominic Ruggerie and Shelby Nicole Fullen, $785,000.
Morse St., 1103-Surdus Home Buyers Corp. to Patricia and Kerry McGurk-Daniel, $725,000.
Oates St., 1145-Ryan and Rebecca Gibbons to Richard Gray Brooks and Erie K. Meyer, $720,000.
Oklahoma Ave., 420, No. 101-Federal National Mortgage Association to Meghan Ramsey, $270,000.
Otis St., 2032-James A. and Kelly J. Cronenberg to Paul Michael and Erica Smith Moore, $680,000.
Shepherd St., 2208-K2NC Corp. to Michael Buck, $590,000.
Simms Pl., 1234, No. B-Kevin G. Frisch to Richard S. Corley II, $155,000.
Summit St., 1159-Karen Michele Peters to Hannah Rosen, $440,000.
Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3251-Michael L. Amilcar to Alicia Esperanza Mejia Moreno, $547,000.
Varnum Pl., 4370-Robert C. Bannerman to Roberta Y. Ackom, $475,000.
Second St., 911, No. 406-National Residential Nominee Services to Tyler Edgeworth Porter, $463,000.
Third St., 1157-Estate of Constance Champion and Flora Hilliard to Jennifer Anne Singer, $475,000.
Fourth St., 1137-Matthew E. Russell and Theresa B. Schlafly to Evan R. and Amanda J. Sherwood, $899,900.
Sixth St., 4959-Kizito W. and Christine M. Namulanda to Adnan Mohammad Suleman, $569,563.
Seventh St., 3000, No. 311-Cornelius Brown to Laura Stefanelli and Shawn M. Brown, $219,900.
12th St., 720-Dilan Investment Corp. to Wei-Chen Sheng and Alyna M. Galli, $1.27 million.
13th St., 104-Jeroen Kerssens and Juan Miguel Londono-Yarce to Martin A. Wollesen, $950,000.
14th St., 631-Jared Ford Colenso Haddon to Matthew D. Warshauer and Leah B. Ruppe, $900,000.
15th St., 2215-Reginald E. Franklin to Jules R. Krinsky, $457,500.
17th St., 1227-Brenda A. McSwain to Michaela C. Wieser, $425,000.
18th St., 3921-Regina Knox Woods and Denise Knox Riley to Sekou Wendt and Rosalynne Jones, $675,000.
44th St., 1014-L. Pham Investings Corp. to Natasha S. Sebastiani, $425,000.
47th St., 916-Nachito Development Corp. to Kimberly A. Hall, $375,000.
49th St., 1317-Helen M. Haynes to Raphael Narada Stephano Malcolm, $349,000.
51st St., 827-MBI & Associates Corp. to Efren B. Catalla, $349,900.
56th St., 204-Timothy Alfonza Dillard to Oyoo Okumu, $295,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 526-John and James Wang to Andrew Wei-Yuan Kornbluth and Valentyna Polunina, $407,000.
Bates St., 110-Laua Ladd Fedge and Jacob Douglas Bebar to Darien S. Capron and Nikolaus D. Schnermann, $771,110.
Belmont Rd., 1831, No. 402-Min Lin and John Chun Sang to Renee Gasper, $329,900.
Biltmore St., 1900, No. 3-Potomac Construction Biltmore Corp. to Andrea N. Gallo, $700,000.
Bryant St., 57, No. 2-John T. and Lia M. Hanley to Anastasia Vastola, $790,000.
Butternut St., 921, No. 104-Nora Way Wong to Lara M. Fedorov, $395,000.
California St., 1875, No. 1-HJB Corp. to John and Lea Fox, $475,000.
Calvert St., 1801, No. 501-Genevieve P. Winter to Bruce G. McWilliams, $375,000.
Cathedral Ave., 2260-Patricia T. Rosenman to Sean G. Kennedy, $1.35 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 217W-Suzanne Alavi to Arlene B. Borella, $230,000.
Cedar St., 343, No. 108-Nicholas Peter and Rachel Sidford Archambault to Michael Day and Desiree Pipkins, $491,222.
Champlain St., 2357, No. 402-Nathan Hotaling and Catherine A. Rivet to Laurent Oliver Samuel, $742,500.
Chesapeake St., 3536-Michael and Maria Irene Smolik to Benjamin G. and Judith Becker, $1.32 million.
Church St., 1747, No. B4-Joseph A. and Kasia J. Taylor to Forrest D. Craig, $325,000.
Clifton St., 1308, No. 307-Kai T. Pickens and John Klimek to William H. Spach, $407,000.
Columbia Rd., 742-Frank H. Hollis to Adrienne M. Varkiani, $480,000.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 104-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Doris A. Reyes, $121,312.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 308-Las Marias Cooperative Inc. to Maria Gonzalez Gavidia, $111,384.
Columbia Rd., 1763, No. 305-Adina R. Saperstein to Catherine Marie Shaw, $290,000.
Connecticut Ave., 2311, No. 601-Alan R. Schwartz to Miriam Schottland, $850,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3616, No. 207-Ryan Poage to Benjamin A. Timmins, $349,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 821-Ricardo Pablo Graziano to Caroline Alice and Guido Iglesias, $224,900.
Connecticut Ave., 4444, No. 705-Marion Marshall Rawson and Mario Urdaneta Padron to Mathew Walter and Caroline Marie Hoffmann, $475,000.
Corcoran St., 1712, No. 2-Paul C. Clark II to Whitney A. Newman, $345,000.
Davenport St., 4608-Jeni Klugman and William Jack to Christina Elisabeth Kolerus and Sebastian Veit, $1.54 million.
E St., 616, No. 319-Maria C. Martinez to Noah S. Lee, $347,000.
E St., 616, No. 1148-Juan C. Gea-Banacloche and Irini Sereti to Frank I. Luntz, $1.08 million.
Emerson St., 206-Phillip L. and Morgan Leigh Loosli to Eric Newton Smith, $699,000.
Euclid St., 835-NNP Services Corp. to Rebecca Hacktt, $800,000.
Farragut St., 208-Mohamed Baldi to Elizabeth Scott, $168,000.
Flagler Pl., 2022, No. FL02-Todd Gluckman and Shefaali Desai to Briana Barker and Robert Lee, $399,999.
Florida Ave., 929, No. 5004-Akil and Rachael Lester to Rachel Forlaw Paletta, $544,950.
Fulton St., 3919, No. 6-Jerrold G. Maruicio to Ronald D. Abramson and Oriana Irene Maurach-Theo, $1.25 million.
Georgetown Ct., 3970-Ghida Al-Juburi to Keith W. Crane and Cynthia Clapp Wincek, $1.3 million.
H St., 925, No. 801-Lynda J-S Yang to Frehiwot Haileselassie Gebregziabher, $925,000.
Harvard St., 1442, No. 3-Eric Craft to Cedric Chan and Kyle Brady, $699,555.
Harvard St., 1715-Christopher Anthony Fanelli and Jessie Bode Brown to Jesse Hokeness and Tiffany Fountain, $920,000.
Holly St., 1314-Lisa Marie Lintelman and Daniel Joseph Melendez to Melissa Susan Hardin, $806,000.
I St., 2531-Tejpal S. Chawla to Menaka Nayyar and Anthony Pirnot, $1.38 million.
Iowa Ave., 4817-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Nancy C. Moore and Latice D. Moore-Hammond, $1.35 million.
Irving St., 1011-Nicholas Friedmann and Ashley McMaster to Bradley and Elissa Frye, $863,888.
K St., 1150, No. 1304-Sabkar LTD to Jeffrey Katz, $435,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1863, No. 2B-Kristina Anne Server and Luis E. Gomez Forero to Eduardo Ereno Blanchet, $515,000.
Kansas Ave., 4320-Vlad Enache to Cristobal Rodriguez Jr., $657,000.
Kenmore Dr., 4623-Kirstiaan L. and John S. Nevin to Mark Madison Walker and Maria Teresa Molina-Talavera, $1.65 million.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 727-Randall Kelly and William Martin Good to John C. Koen, $585,000.
L St., 440, No. 201-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sophie S. Hesse, $266,078.
L St., 2425, No. 504-Kirby Bumpus and Gayle King to Heather Lee Roberts, $1.31 million.
Lamont St., 1651, No. 2B-Andrew Crawford and Clare Fieseler to Justin Mark Snyder, $559,000.
Longfellow St., 413-Vera M. Hamer to Jessica E. Nash, $502,500.
M St., 55, No. 403-Raquel T. Scott to Alexander B. Muir and Kelsey M. Norris, $305,000.
M St., 910, No. 307-Sarit Toltzis Kipnis and Hasida Toltzis to Sean Kensil, $520,000.
MacArthur Blvd., 4559, No. 100-Luis E. Calderon to Mauricio Fuentes-Ramallo, $200,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 5709-Patrick T. and Candice Cloos Haney to Dalan and Bita H. McManus, $1.21 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1320-Dan A. and Manisha Macksood to Maceo K. Sloan and Victoria Treadwell, $668,500.
Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 103-Hillwood Properties Corp. to Tharanga Fonseka and Jukka-Pekka Strand, $320,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. A314-Estate of Carol L. Faison and Edmund W. Faison to Brian David Curtis and Dawn Boudria, $385,000.
Meridian Pl., 1351-Ryan P. and Allison K. Hauck to Stephen Solomon and Meghan Rutherford, $935,000.
Mintwood Pl., 1840, No. 104-Wendy J. Taylor and Marinell D. Sarmiento to Andrea Deck and Matthew Castleman, $375,000.
Monroe St., 1809-Martin A. Johnson to Alex Pienkowski and Blerina Uruci, $957,000.
N St., 1420, No. 310-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and GSAA Home Equity Trust to Muhammad Sharif Tarar, $226,383.
N St., 3282-Brian F. Tucker to Jacqueline M. Jodi, $1.52 million.
New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 321-Laura Baron to Tarice Avis, $310,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 401-Varsha U. Shah to Amanda M. Roberts, $265,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 3914-Craig Lee and Erica Susanne Berkenpas to Matthew E. Schnarr and Kyle A. Ogilvie, $860,000.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 809-Patricia A. Broderick to Luzmaria V. and Jenaro David Simpson, $965,000.
Newton Pl., 536-Wayne Fong to John Harms and Siobhan C. Steel, $755,000.
Newton St., 1721-Roham Abtahi to Martin Heger, $960,000.
O St., 405, No. 1-Sarah M. Wyss and Matthew T. Jones to Randall C. Fasnacht Jr., $545,555.
Oglethorpe St., 1400, No. 10-Luke Mason to Albert Ting, $300,000.
Otis Pl., 1023-Sidharatha and Inder Kashyap to Ankur and Piyush Patel, $975,000.
P St., 2141, No. 901-Yvonne Y. Lam to Alexandra Marie and Davor Dujmovic, $425,000.
Park Rd., 752-Mithun Mansinghani to Rebecca Aman and Tom Sarrazin, $764,000.
Park Rd., 1451, No. 215-Blake K. Whitney to Ioannis A. and Shawn Papadimitris, $225,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 503-Deborah D. Pryce to Sanja Kupesic Plavsic, $410,000.
Porter St., 3024-Mekoce Walker to Sarah Killory and Joaquin Killory Rodriguez, $288,000.
Q St., 1615, No. 511-Sara L. Jordan to Daniel J. McNichol and Heather N. Henson, $415,000.
Q St., 2500, No. 316-Jonathan Gillman to Salameh Nematt, $414,900.
Q St., 2805-Richard S. and Susan M. Silverman to Ashley Vizzi Akridge, $2.02 million.
Quackenbos St., 829-Gregory M. Lyons and Lillian S. Barrett to Jose W. Majano Cruz, $505,000.
R St., 512-Daniel Baron and Allison Garcia-Pedrosa to Christopher J. and Caitlyn E. Neithercut Muha, $639,000.
Randolph Pl., 51, No. 504-Lione L.K. Grant to Maureen Elizabeth Murphy, $352,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 22, No. 2-Carter C. Price to Mary K. and Andrew J. Hendricks, $785,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 617-Sandrine Anne Boukerche to Emily Blumenthal, $375,000.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 3548-Estate of Jose William Villacorta and Maria D. Guzman to Congcong Guo and Macie J. Godlewski, $781,000.
Rowland Pl., 3307-Gregory Marston Luce to Allison Boyer, $2.15 million.
S St., 941, No. 2-David L. and Monica D. Levine to Walton Neil Irwin and Sarah Halzack, $1.36 million.
Scott Cir., 1, No. 613-Lee E. Fitzgerald to Eileen E. Pascucci, $259,500.
Shepherd St., 1834-Renee H. Elfe, and Anna H. and Frederick J. Laney to Winston Chutkan, $800,000.
Swann St., 1519-Bnsic Title Holdings Corp. to Zachary E. Fisher, $997,584.
T St., 1509-Thomas C. Rubel to Sarah Opal Kornmeier and Michael T. Pato, $1.38 million.
Tamarack St., 1719-Estate of Lipia Kurtz-Gereau and Barbara Robinson to Melissa Kathleen Brown, $700,000.
Tuckerman St., 1329-Vanessa Bachman to John L. and Jennifer O’Bryan, $645,143.
Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 816-Jeidy N. and Jacqueline T. Levandez to Gerard and Lisa S. Leval, $425,000.
Upshur St., 421-Horace J. and Rupert Spencer to Marjorie H. Burke and Tanya B. Hall, $675,000.
Upton St., 4828-Catherine Mary Rafferty and the Marie C. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Jonathan and Blair Staunton, $1.71 million.
Van Ness St., 3647-David M. and Kellie A. Gearhart to Kristina Peterson and Isaac Baker, $1.02 million.
W St., 42, No. 2-Sarah and Frederick Brooks to German S. and Ya Wen Jaramillo, $750,000.
Water St., 3303, No. 8C-David Charles Romm to Scott David and Nancy Marie Starrett, $3 million.
Western Ave., 5219-Suzanne J. Griffin to Sarah Nicole and Tyler McVeigh Alexander, $850,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 613-Jordan D. Paulson to Giuliana Poggio, $533,750.
Wisconsin Ave., 3601, No. 504-Kavitha J. Babu to Daniel Emory, $319,000.
Yuma St., 4827-Gladys Aguirre-Matus and Rafael E. Aguirre-Sacasa to Jonathan Rockwell Race and Ellen Z. Rogers, $799,000.
First St., 2021-Susan D. Able to John K. Cassidy, $1.11 million.
Third St., 4409-Aravind Moorthy and Anjali Da Victoria Lobo to Lindsay Gerolimatos and Eamon Molloy, $700,000.
Fourth St., 811, No. 908-Joseph C. Soileau to Daniel and Ling Wu, $460,000.
Fourth St., 5214-Hafiz Corp. to Joelle E. and Gerald L. Keller, $660,000.
Fifth St., 5103-Aaditya J. Shah to Kristopher C. Ratliff and Margaret Anne DeMaria, $566,760.
Seventh Pl., 6109-Brenda T. Kellogg to Angie Michaelman, $475,000.
Eighth St., 1820-Adrienne Page to Joshua A. Friedson and Elana B. Silversmith, $700,000.
Eighth St., 6609-Monica Martinez to Nicholas Oliver Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Mathias Garman, $590,000.
Ninth St., 4711-D. Desmond and Debra A. Decker to Cory and Erin Lynn Estep, $749,900.
11th St., 1111, No. 806-Golsa Mirmiran Yazdy to Jeffrey Dewitt, $649,900.
11th St., 2004, No. 138-Renee L. Thorne to Shawn Malarcher and Christopher Landis, $595,000.
11th St., 2825, No. 1-Lisa E. and Cameron A. McGuire to Peter and Sallie Chatfield, $670,000.
12th St., 1229, No. 201-Jeffrey S. Rogers to Meng Liu, $780,000.
12th St., 1916, No. 2-Nikesh R. Patel to Jeffrey Turner Rudolph and Larry Alan Brinson, $1.38 million.
13th St., 1225, No. 707-Thomas A. and Jerri L. Davis to Jase J. Cabrera, $405,000.
13th St., 2535, No. 105-Soud I. Habbas to Alexander Matthew Mulqueen, $595,000.
14th St., 1133, No. 903-Anna N. Kononetova and Ciro Monti to Xi Chen, $365,000.
14th St., 7810-Khalfani and Deborah Drummer to Dominic F. and Julie Ashkar, $828,500.
15th St., 1715, No. D-Alexis H. Grant to Linden Schult, $690,000.
16th St., 2032, No. 7-Michael Sean Griffey to Adrienne Lebas, $508,000.
17th St., 1514-Paola T. Zuluaga to Keith Jones, $245,000.
17th St., 1725-Susan and Jacques Hadler to Karen Slaney, $223,000.
17th St., 2410, No. 304-Kelly M. Fratino and Cory L. Miller to Deep Sran, $850,000.
17th St., 2550, No. 206-Ontario Residential Corp. to Charlotte C. Rogers, $199,900.
18th St., 1545, No. 610-Laura E. Lord to Maria Paloma Silva De Anzorena, $419,000.
18th St., 3358-Emily R. Wald to Anne Donaldson, $545,000.
24th St., 1121, No. 204-Paula C. Halicek to Charlotte and Victoria Sackett, $349,900.
28th St., 1351-Timothy Dickinson and Anja Lehmann to Keli Colby, $1.29 million.
30th St., 1613, No. 1S-Danielle E. Bielenstein to Mark Anthony Saavedra, $350,000.
34th Pl., 2816-J. Saah Holdings Corp. to Jorge Eduardo and Sarah Hamerstone Castro, $1.76 million.
35th Pl., 2710-Kenneth Kolson to Brian and Lindsay Winterhalter, $1.52 million.
37th St., 2108-Robert C. and Florine Hamilton to Pepijn M. Helgers and Erin E. Kotheimer, $1.02 million.
38th St., 3690, No. C237-Scott A. and Marcia M. Davies to Luke M. Erickson and Hannah S. Berkman, $462,000.
39th St., 3821, No. B92-Emily D. Olesh to Dustin and Kimberly Musser, $570,000.
46th St., 2245-Brett A. Walter and Mayuri Sobti to Peter G. Feldman and Deena M. Tauster, $1.46 million.
A St., 606-Susan G. and Thane A. Young to Ashley Cornelius and Darius Ravangard, $1.9 million.
Alabama Ave., 3100-Estate of Gregory M. Brown and Sonora Conaway to John P. Mudd, $505,000.
Branch Ave., 2100-Estate of Russell E. Dixon and Loretta Dixon to Daryl Thomas, $400,000.
C St., 5018-SI Investors Two Corp. to Mekdeswork Muluneh, $440,000.
Capitol St. E., 1621, No. 5-Rajiv A. D’Cruz to Heather S. Pilgrim, $371,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 136-Frank M. Abbott and Genevieve Ackerman to John C. Gatch, $772,500.
Carolina Ave. S., 920-Michael A. Conley and Mark S. Krikstan to Emily S. Albertson, $1.15 million.
Dexter Terr., 1314-Deltha Cousar to Dana Roth, $255,000.
E St., 1617-Gregory L. Kammerer to Timothy James Monahan and Marissa Dombrowski, $736,000.
Ellen Wilson Pl., 625-Richard N. Holwill to Roberto and Monica Lagos Anker, $775,000.
F St., 4307-Mary Tonya Berrios to William Allen Hill, $339,000.
Fort Davis St., 2001, No. 202-Roger A. Bailey to Leensa and Agnes Chik Fufa, $90,000.
G St., 906-Heather Lamberg and Leon Orlando Kafele to Laura and Ted Kim, $1.6 million.
H St., 4200-Estate of William Jordan Jr. and C. Hope Brown to Clint O. Malik, $220,000.
Hunter Pl., 2201, No. 204-Patrice McKoy Pratt to Abiodun and Harish Ramroop, $140,000.
Kentucky Ave., 327-Julio H. Henriquz to Daren McCulley and Sara Schaumburg, $969,000.
M St., 2931-Estate of Joel Starke to Geraldine Sicot, $300,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1843-Estate of Thomas Nelson Jordan and Ranita-Chalton T. Jordan to Michelle Ann Roach, $695,000.
Nash St., 4236-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gregory Anderson, $280,000.
Naylor Rd., 3107, No. 204-Monique A. Harris to Kate Terrell, $68,000.
Park Dr., 3201-Gwendolyn W. Tisdale to Jamaal Holland, $460,000.
Savannah St., 409-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Jennifer Anne Rosalsky and Jeremiah Thomas Koch, $390,000.
Suitland Terr., 2105, No. B-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Antwan Green, $125,000.
T Pl., 2201-Build Corp. to Jason Bryan Moore Flennoy, $540,000.
U St., 1605-Oscar Stotts to Alexandria Katherine Bradshaw, $360,000.
V St., 3805-LCG & CMP Corp. to Andrew R. Sharp, $185,900.
Xenia St., 800-Daisy Properties Corp. to Patrick Lee Williams, $344,000.
Second St., 3806-Deangelo R. Malone to William A. Smith, $470,000.
Seventh St., 3312-Rodney Clarke to Alonza Alexander, $422,000.
10th St., 231-Cadence Ventures Inc. to Eric and Christal Goetz, $278,028.
11th St., 532-Ted H. and Laura M. Kim to Caitlin R. Chazen and Gareth A. Morgan, $1.11 million.
13th St., 121-Diego S. and Lalla R. Marquez to Douglas John Debaugh and Gina Cecilia Leblanc, $850,000.
15th St., 119-Estate of Garfield Shands Sr. and Pamela Shands Johnson to Chadwick Logue Miller, $650,000.
16th St., 17-Declan Shine to Jessica Hope and Norman Gardner, $1.03 million.
24th Pl., 1816-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Michael Matonis, $510,000.
28th Pl., 1800, No. 105-Shemia Evans to Jonathan Strickland, $217,000.
34th St., 2415-Ivonia K. Slade to Kimberly and William Hart, $495,000.
38th St., 2011, No. A-Entrust Group Inc. to Howard Bonds, $95,000.
42nd St., 1249, No. 18-Clark L. Goldstein to Penny L. Jefferson, $310,000.
47th St., 107-Traci Wyatt to Kimberly Olivia Bryant, $315,000.
56th St., 126-Achievemg Corp. to Tracye Y. Peters, $450,000.
Darrington St., 120-Nachito Development Corp. to Ashley C. Murdock, $370,000.
G St., 239, No. 119-Tom Matthew and Shannon Crowards to Chad Emery Ryerson and Gladys Sarah Roque Bagasin, $710,000.
Sutton Sq., 45, No. PH07-Wharf 4B Condo Owner Corp. to Mustafa Zamani, $620,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. S414-John Michael Moyer to Julio C. Bermudez, $329,000.
Fourth St., 1425, No. A505-Joseph M. and Gloria C. Simon to Marian C. Dockery, $645,000.