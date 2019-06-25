District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. in November 2018. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1635-Megan Ruth Henkels to Rachel Ledford and Nathaniel Weber, $780,000.

Ames St., 5328-Leah Wiley to Aldo R. Ramos, $365,000.

Capitol St. E., 424, No. 6-Bich N. Vuong to Gary C. Meltz, $650,000.

Cherry Rd., 3117, No. 33-Raze Construction Corp. to Tiffany Ahn, $379,999.

Clay Pl., 3343-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Adam Christopher Siple, $383,000.

Constitution Ave., 624-Eric Rich and Allison Klein to Morgan Anne Simpson, $1.1 million.

Douglas St., 227-Columbia Home Development Corp. to Andrew Lewczyk, $737,500.

E St., 1243-Chris and Elinor Jaikaran to Zoe and Eric B. Hollister Williams, $970,100.

G St., 1437-Dan H. Fenn and Whitney L. Tawney to Casey Swindler and Jennifer Ibrahim, $775,000.

Hansberry Ct., 3806-Emily Lawson and Vincent B. Orange Jr. to Derek Boone, $565,000.

Hunt Pl., 5401-Haiyi Property Development Corp. to Maxim Doucet and Svetlana Gubina, $320,000.

Jackson St., 1907-Fredrick and Cheryl Nicely to Clint E. Fenning and Leora Ward, $800,000.

Just St., 4982-RNP Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jesse Darnell Smith, $327,000.

K St., 603-Dilan Investment Corp. to Galen Thomas Johnson and Sara Rose Garner Nickel, $1.09 million.

Kennedy St., 26-Elizabeth S. Lazaro to Angela D. Ford, $495,000.

M St., 625-Tameka A. and Dorell Tillman to Jarrad Z. and Abby B. Cestoni, $700,000.

Meigs Pl., 1254-GC Trinidad Corp. to Frederick Windham, $950,000.

Morse St., 1130-TK Holdings Corp. to Christian E. Nunez, $790,000.

Oates St., 1240-Dorothy Mae Robinson to Megan Kizzort and Jeffrey Ferrell, $554,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 401-Pedro Pavon to Maha Saad, $513,500.

Quincy Pl., 46-Shanae Tina and Yasir A. Omar to Bui Chung and Michael Danielson, $744,999.

Sheriff Rd., 5017-Benjamin J. Ra to Haili Francis, $269,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1638-Estate of Lois S. Young and Nathaniel Young to Andrea Delgado and Elizabeth Gallacher, $615,000.

First Pl., 4411, No. 38-Amber C. Kuchar to Gustavo A. Ahualli, $270,000.

Fourth St., 1916, No. 1-Claudia L. Steer and Deirdra J. Kornegay to Elizabeth Thompson, $465,000.

Sixth Pl., 5008-Farid Ghanbari to Matthew Balina Aboyme and Angela Tianchi Wang, $500,000.

Eighth St., 4013-Albright Holdings Corp. to Cameron B. Griffith, $395,000.

10th St., 324-Dilan Investment Corp. to Mary Bauer and Jorge Vasquez, $1.22 million.

11th St., 730, No. 203-Benjamin J. Voce-Gardner to Christopher Paul Maroshegyi, $437,000.

12th St., 513, No. 8-Jacob Fuchs to Dorothy Kell Smith and John William Jacobs III, $380,000.

13th St., 317-John Knight Jr. and Deborah C. Montague to Joseph and Elizabeth A. Shaw, $755,000.

14th St., 59-Jeffrey V. Sutherland Jr. and Veronica M. Ruiz to Ryland Steer Greenhouse and Julie Yong Gallagher, $596,500.

19th Pl., 4205-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Bronze Creek Title Trust to Michael Berman, $519,900.

45th Pl., 902-Reno Road Corp. to Shannon Hart, $350,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 439-Fiona Lee to Sreeja Sreedharan Nair and Alexander Achariah Stokes Cohen, $436,000.

Arkansas Ave., 5008-Mary A. Hinds to Mulu N. Gesese, $820,000.

Biltmore St., 1938, No. A-Rachel S. Lovejoy to Craig Schiller, $730,500.

Buchanan St., 1130-Samuel W. and Cynthia J. Prather to Kea Taylor, $400,000.

California St., 1858, No. 5-Debra M. Laboschin to Lauren A. Corboy, $500,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 110-Estate of Jacques R. Guillot and Ann Guillot to Emily Chang and Henry Stallcup Brands, $270,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 910E-Pierre Philippe Samanni to Carlos F. Tapia, $296,000.

Church St., 1401, No. 314-Andrea Lynn Fishelberg to Jason Moore Rabinowitz, $580,000.

Clifton St., 1308, No. 306-Rene E. Browne to Hampton Maher, $589,000.

Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 206-Phong Pham to Josue E. Griffin, $350,000.

Columbia Rd., 1954, No. 109-Charles Andrew and Vivianne Marie Peckham to Stefan L. Hurray, $200,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4514-Schuyler L. Borton and Faye E. Harbottle to Charles J. and Regina Z. Lilly, $629,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5431, No. 2-Edgar O. and Carolina L. Coyoy to Joseph B. Nye and Kayla B. Gatalica, $389,000.

Decatur St., 317-Jeffrey M. Kihien-Palza and Juan F. Garcia Jr. to Robert Bracken, $740,000.

E St., 616, No. 309-Jessica L. Sun to Simone Davis, $449,900.

E St., 616, No. 1110-Philo Rosenfield to Shejal Pulivarti, $489,000.

Emerson St., 432-Fame Homes Corp. to Linda Varghese, $890,001.

Fairmont St., 1230, No. 2-Edward H. Lee to Setareh Ebrehimian and Jeffrey S. Robbin, $765,000.

Foxhall Rd., 2931-John Michel and Susan F. Dabbar to Elizabeth and Christopher Chapel, $2.79 million.

Garfield Terr., 2924-Zenaide M. Quezado and Nahid Mazarei to Erin Brantley Webb and Selahattin Tugkan Tuzun, $1.95 million.

Hamilton St., 47-MVM Investments Corp. to Ryan Daniel and Jacqueline Rizo Tabor, $710,000.

Harvard St., 1462, No. 4-Carol Lynn Davis and Aaron P. Thompson to Young Kuk Lee, $685,000.

Ingraham St., 1221-Timothy and Stephanie A. Schliftman to Andrew Perrotta and Talia Schmidt, $710,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1852-T. Chad Walter and Denny F. Robertson to Daniel Scott Gordon and Lilah Lenore Pomerance, $2.1 million.

Kennedy St., 603, No. 2-Amanda and Perry Cayton to Sean T. Bjurstrom and Allison C. Hamlin, $425,000.

Kenyon St., 605-Eva Heintzelman to Margaret Fletcher Garrett, $876,000.

Kenyon St., 1746-Stanton Anderson Jr. to Raphael Saadya Cohen and Talya Rahel Bock, $1.44 million.

L St., 2425, No. 629-Laura W. Reid to Vivian S. Vasallo, $769,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4609, No. B-Gideon B. Eckhouse to Gyongshim An, $647,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 415-Jason M. Brooks and Lih Yin Hiyu to Tsigereda Bekele, $547,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 2201, No. 4-Miriam Schottland to Catherine Celestin, $860,000.

McKinley St., 2738-David F. and John S. Hartman to Yves Balcer, $1.58 million.

Moreland St., 5653-Jock and Pamela F. Banks to Alexandra Filson and Scott Sutton Patterson, $1.93 million.

N St., 2101, No. 205-Patrick D. Fitzgerald to Gail R. Steckler, $530,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 700-Wendolyn S. and Robert J. Holland to Natalie Bachman, $650,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4311, No. B1-Andrew Stephen Talcott and Alexandra Lauren Bernstein to Ross Johnston and Sarah Alexandra Freuden, $615,000.

O St., 505, No. 507-Nigel and Tiffany M. Atwell to Kilkil P. Shah, $600,000.

Oglethorpe St., 500-Mary Sarah Rodgers to David B. Leavell, $665,000.

Oregon Ave., 7070-Antje R. Freygang to David Chalian and Justin Tyler Bernstine, $1.94 million.

Parkwood Pl., 1435-Katherine B. and Drew D. Preston to Joseph Haskell and Anne Johnson, $730,000.

Perry Pl., 1363-David C. and Wendy J. Siegel Baker to Gabriel Parlato-Altay, $692,797.

Potomac Ave., 4887-Lilburn Trigg Talley Jr. to Mehdi Yousefi and Parvaneh Yousefi Moussavian, $1.11 million.

Q St., 1625, No. 103-Andrew Chandler White and Amanda Michelle Logan to Mitchell Winans and Marian Creasy, $659,000.

R St., 3706-SCM Georgetown Investors Corp. to Christopher R. DeGarmo, $835,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 33-Gladys Pollard Woodard to McClain Braswell, $840,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 616-Town and Country Builders Corp. to Erin E. Williams, $729,000.

Sedgwick St., 5064-Estate of Karin S. Thornton and Nalini Thornton Rogers to Phyllis P. Hedlund, $1.65 million.

Sheridan St., 1408-Anna Park and David W.T. Cho to Russell Walter and Moria Fisher Bittmann, $490,000.

Sutton Pl., 3281, No. D-William G. Morris to Lisa Suits, $685,000.

Taylor St., 1835-Beatrice Jones Robinson to William J. and Maria D. Strudwick, $895,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 310-Jennifer M. Leach to Peng Wang, $290,000.

Upland Terr., 3168-Patrick Salazar and Dianne L. Faup to Graeme A. Trayner and Leora B. Hanser, $1.47 million.

Varnum St., 1419-Elaine Maria Kenny and Charlenna Ward to Andrea Elizabeth Brown and Alonzo Nathanial White III, $612,500.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 415-Michael John Arichea and Dennis J. Gibson to Corina Tufa-Dragos, $657,225.

W St., 3770-Vivian S. Vasallo to John D. Hays and Agnes Malatinszky, $925,000.

Webster St., 632-M&T Investors Corp. to Marylee V. and Mitchell Alan Moore, $917,500.

Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 211-Trudy Ann Todd to Nariman Dash and Haleh Rajaee, $359,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. B10-Kevin J.and Margaret E. Shober to Vanessa and James Bateman, $425,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1870-Edward S. Utyro to Jozef Henriquez and Selena Belluscio, $947,000.

Third St., 4323-Property Ventures Corp. to Eric Ronald Adams and Juan Francisco Rodriguez, $857,000.

Fourth St., 6827, No. 215-Joseph W. Wheeler to Katherine Mary Chatelaine and Christopher Michael Samsen, $410,000.

Sixth St., 1531-Marc Steinhardt and Kelsey Knight to Donnelly McDowell and Ragan Updegraff, $1.06 million.

Eighth St., 4800-Mary L.H. El Amin to Michael S. Coffey, $609,900.

11th St., 1628, No. 403-NRC/FC 11th Street Corp. to Amanda Louise Sayegh, $624,900.

12th St., 2020, No. 507-Jennifer C. Stettner to Susan Yeh, $680,000.

13th St., 1211, No. 605-Matthew and Dong Hun Chang to David Tanner Horton-Jones and Lucas E. Regner, $450,000.

13th St., 3609, No. 1-Ajay P. Abraham and Meghan A. Droste to Robert R. Williams, $440,000.

16th St., 1701-Amie M. Parnes to Charly E. Williams, $395,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 301-Rafael H. Magana to Daniela Isabel Arguello Midence and Eduardo Calderon Pontaza, $516,000.

17th St., 1514-Andrew W. Zacher to Marcelle Clare Maginnis, $255,000.

17th St., 3420-Monica Brand Engel to Matteo Morgandi, $1.16 million.

18th St., 1601, No. 604-Stephen E. Landberg to Ming and Kai Hu, $255,000.

18th St., 4204-Rebecca and Lawrence Weiner to Christopher Michael Skena, $1.19 million.

20th St., 2227, No. 303-Stephen J. Marquette to Stacie Lynnel Williams and Jorge Arana Gonzalez, $448,500.

24th St., 1111, No. PH107-Donald E. and Gail J. McGovern to Jeen Whang Tsay, $1.24 million.

25th St., 1275, No. 701-Mark R. and Gillian S. Hauptman to Vitalii Balabanov and Anastasiia Kholodova, $617,000.

30th St., 1613, No. 3S-Sally Gillespie to Evelyn Nicolette Farkas, $1.11 million.

37th St., 2030-David Allen and Catherine Louise Platter to Joshua Craig and Alexa Linda Brown, $1.05 million.

39th St., 3551, No. A511-Christopher J. Tynan and Dana T. Wade to Jeffrey A. and Julie Aldrich, $630,000.

45th St., 4817-Kristen and Craig Holden to Alejandro Alcala Gerez, $1.01 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 3683, No. B-U. S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust to Lea Yegene Cho, $135,001.

Bass Pl., 4719-Estate of Ruth Thelma Cooke and Delores Cooke to Celeste Simon, $283,000.

C St., 3927-Terri Young to Danielle Naji-Allah, $345,000.

C St., 5520-Asymptote Corp. to Anaka Osborne, $382,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 634, No. 5-Erica Paulson to Theodore R. Bromund, $564,000.

Croissant Pl., 640-Theodore H. and Stacey L. Vactor to Brittany and Jenne Tillman, $418,000.

Fort Davis Pl., 1520-Andrew J. and Anne Marie Johnson to Wesley Dawson and Jackie Pendergrass, $415,000.

Good Hope Rd., 1435-Wondwossen Shiferaw and Meserat Agonafir to Erik Daniel and Donald Meares, $600,000.

Highwood Dr., 3699-Nathaniel Joy to Jonathan and Mari-Scarlett Hirte, $649,900.

I St., 326-Peter N. Warren and Norma A. Verona to Maneesh Jain and Ambika Chikarmane, $1.18 million.

Kentucky Ave., 707-James M. and Suzanne T. Lang to Sarah Riane Miller Harper and Samuel Catherwood Travers, $849,000.

Lyndale Pl., 3116-Clyde O. and Doris J. Carrington to Kayla A. Newton, $360,000.

Morris Rd., 1215-Matthew R. Kelly to Jonathan and Andrea Morris, $375,000.

New Jersey Ave., 447-Dilan Investment Corp. to Mark E. and Camilla J. Green, $1.35 million.

Pleasant St., 1223-Shareema Houston to Ju-Un Park and Tram Nguyen, $528,000.

Ridge Pl., 1634-Fatcats Rei Corp. to Katherine Q. Lampron, $457,000.

T Pl., 1821-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Craig A. and Sarah Heckman, $399,000.

W St., 3816, No. A-Ruth M. Holt to Richard L. Regehr, $135,000.

Ninth St., 213-Robert Alexander and Cecelia Anne Burns to John Stires and Sarah Heiman, $1.22 million.

11th St., 900, No. 205-Auto Club Corp. to Lana Turner, $214,300.

11th St., 900, No. G05-Auto Club Corp. to Alfreda Parker-Lopes, $237,400.

18th Pl., 1416-Estate of Jean M. Smith and Juana S. Hawkins to Kori Ricketts, $345,900.

23rd St., 3445-Andrew Lee to Lauren Alexandria Dantzler, $369,000.

56th Pl., 106-Marrietta Haggins to Olivia Y. Chaplin, $358,000.

Southwest

Danbury St., 164-Benjamin Toure and Camelia Miller to Nneka Angelica Anosike, $330,000.

N St., 303, No. 81-Linda J. Eichmiller to Brian Eyler and Hua Han, $650,000.

Third St., 1101, No. 103-Jason B. LaPorte to Kristen Morse, $310,000.

Seventh St., 700, No. 215-Ashley Silberhorn to Chester Wayne Bullock and Robert J. Defelice, $391,500.