A St., 1635-Megan Ruth Henkels to Rachel Ledford and Nathaniel Weber, $780,000.
Ames St., 5328-Leah Wiley to Aldo R. Ramos, $365,000.
Capitol St. E., 424, No. 6-Bich N. Vuong to Gary C. Meltz, $650,000.
Cherry Rd., 3117, No. 33-Raze Construction Corp. to Tiffany Ahn, $379,999.
Clay Pl., 3343-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Adam Christopher Siple, $383,000.
Constitution Ave., 624-Eric Rich and Allison Klein to Morgan Anne Simpson, $1.1 million.
Douglas St., 227-Columbia Home Development Corp. to Andrew Lewczyk, $737,500.
E St., 1243-Chris and Elinor Jaikaran to Zoe and Eric B. Hollister Williams, $970,100.
G St., 1437-Dan H. Fenn and Whitney L. Tawney to Casey Swindler and Jennifer Ibrahim, $775,000.
Hansberry Ct., 3806-Emily Lawson and Vincent B. Orange Jr. to Derek Boone, $565,000.
Hunt Pl., 5401-Haiyi Property Development Corp. to Maxim Doucet and Svetlana Gubina, $320,000.
Jackson St., 1907-Fredrick and Cheryl Nicely to Clint E. Fenning and Leora Ward, $800,000.
Just St., 4982-RNP Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jesse Darnell Smith, $327,000.
K St., 603-Dilan Investment Corp. to Galen Thomas Johnson and Sara Rose Garner Nickel, $1.09 million.
Kennedy St., 26-Elizabeth S. Lazaro to Angela D. Ford, $495,000.
M St., 625-Tameka A. and Dorell Tillman to Jarrad Z. and Abby B. Cestoni, $700,000.
Meigs Pl., 1254-GC Trinidad Corp. to Frederick Windham, $950,000.
Morse St., 1130-TK Holdings Corp. to Christian E. Nunez, $790,000.
Oates St., 1240-Dorothy Mae Robinson to Megan Kizzort and Jeffrey Ferrell, $554,000.
Orren St., 1111, No. 401-Pedro Pavon to Maha Saad, $513,500.
Quincy Pl., 46-Shanae Tina and Yasir A. Omar to Bui Chung and Michael Danielson, $744,999.
Sheriff Rd., 5017-Benjamin J. Ra to Haili Francis, $269,000.
Trinidad Ave., 1638-Estate of Lois S. Young and Nathaniel Young to Andrea Delgado and Elizabeth Gallacher, $615,000.
First Pl., 4411, No. 38-Amber C. Kuchar to Gustavo A. Ahualli, $270,000.
Fourth St., 1916, No. 1-Claudia L. Steer and Deirdra J. Kornegay to Elizabeth Thompson, $465,000.
Sixth Pl., 5008-Farid Ghanbari to Matthew Balina Aboyme and Angela Tianchi Wang, $500,000.
Eighth St., 4013-Albright Holdings Corp. to Cameron B. Griffith, $395,000.
10th St., 324-Dilan Investment Corp. to Mary Bauer and Jorge Vasquez, $1.22 million.
11th St., 730, No. 203-Benjamin J. Voce-Gardner to Christopher Paul Maroshegyi, $437,000.
12th St., 513, No. 8-Jacob Fuchs to Dorothy Kell Smith and John William Jacobs III, $380,000.
13th St., 317-John Knight Jr. and Deborah C. Montague to Joseph and Elizabeth A. Shaw, $755,000.
14th St., 59-Jeffrey V. Sutherland Jr. and Veronica M. Ruiz to Ryland Steer Greenhouse and Julie Yong Gallagher, $596,500.
19th Pl., 4205-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Bronze Creek Title Trust to Michael Berman, $519,900.
45th Pl., 902-Reno Road Corp. to Shannon Hart, $350,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 439-Fiona Lee to Sreeja Sreedharan Nair and Alexander Achariah Stokes Cohen, $436,000.
Arkansas Ave., 5008-Mary A. Hinds to Mulu N. Gesese, $820,000.
Biltmore St., 1938, No. A-Rachel S. Lovejoy to Craig Schiller, $730,500.
Buchanan St., 1130-Samuel W. and Cynthia J. Prather to Kea Taylor, $400,000.
California St., 1858, No. 5-Debra M. Laboschin to Lauren A. Corboy, $500,000.
Calvert St., 2501, No. 110-Estate of Jacques R. Guillot and Ann Guillot to Emily Chang and Henry Stallcup Brands, $270,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 910E-Pierre Philippe Samanni to Carlos F. Tapia, $296,000.
Church St., 1401, No. 314-Andrea Lynn Fishelberg to Jason Moore Rabinowitz, $580,000.
Clifton St., 1308, No. 306-Rene E. Browne to Hampton Maher, $589,000.
Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 206-Phong Pham to Josue E. Griffin, $350,000.
Columbia Rd., 1954, No. 109-Charles Andrew and Vivianne Marie Peckham to Stefan L. Hurray, $200,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4514-Schuyler L. Borton and Faye E. Harbottle to Charles J. and Regina Z. Lilly, $629,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5431, No. 2-Edgar O. and Carolina L. Coyoy to Joseph B. Nye and Kayla B. Gatalica, $389,000.
Decatur St., 317-Jeffrey M. Kihien-Palza and Juan F. Garcia Jr. to Robert Bracken, $740,000.
E St., 616, No. 309-Jessica L. Sun to Simone Davis, $449,900.
E St., 616, No. 1110-Philo Rosenfield to Shejal Pulivarti, $489,000.
Emerson St., 432-Fame Homes Corp. to Linda Varghese, $890,001.
Fairmont St., 1230, No. 2-Edward H. Lee to Setareh Ebrehimian and Jeffrey S. Robbin, $765,000.
Foxhall Rd., 2931-John Michel and Susan F. Dabbar to Elizabeth and Christopher Chapel, $2.79 million.
Garfield Terr., 2924-Zenaide M. Quezado and Nahid Mazarei to Erin Brantley Webb and Selahattin Tugkan Tuzun, $1.95 million.
Hamilton St., 47-MVM Investments Corp. to Ryan Daniel and Jacqueline Rizo Tabor, $710,000.
Harvard St., 1462, No. 4-Carol Lynn Davis and Aaron P. Thompson to Young Kuk Lee, $685,000.
Ingraham St., 1221-Timothy and Stephanie A. Schliftman to Andrew Perrotta and Talia Schmidt, $710,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1852-T. Chad Walter and Denny F. Robertson to Daniel Scott Gordon and Lilah Lenore Pomerance, $2.1 million.
Kennedy St., 603, No. 2-Amanda and Perry Cayton to Sean T. Bjurstrom and Allison C. Hamlin, $425,000.
Kenyon St., 605-Eva Heintzelman to Margaret Fletcher Garrett, $876,000.
Kenyon St., 1746-Stanton Anderson Jr. to Raphael Saadya Cohen and Talya Rahel Bock, $1.44 million.
L St., 2425, No. 629-Laura W. Reid to Vivian S. Vasallo, $769,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4609, No. B-Gideon B. Eckhouse to Gyongshim An, $647,500.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 415-Jason M. Brooks and Lih Yin Hiyu to Tsigereda Bekele, $547,500.
Massachusetts Ave., 2201, No. 4-Miriam Schottland to Catherine Celestin, $860,000.
McKinley St., 2738-David F. and John S. Hartman to Yves Balcer, $1.58 million.
Moreland St., 5653-Jock and Pamela F. Banks to Alexandra Filson and Scott Sutton Patterson, $1.93 million.
N St., 2101, No. 205-Patrick D. Fitzgerald to Gail R. Steckler, $530,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 700-Wendolyn S. and Robert J. Holland to Natalie Bachman, $650,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 4311, No. B1-Andrew Stephen Talcott and Alexandra Lauren Bernstein to Ross Johnston and Sarah Alexandra Freuden, $615,000.
O St., 505, No. 507-Nigel and Tiffany M. Atwell to Kilkil P. Shah, $600,000.
Oglethorpe St., 500-Mary Sarah Rodgers to David B. Leavell, $665,000.
Oregon Ave., 7070-Antje R. Freygang to David Chalian and Justin Tyler Bernstine, $1.94 million.
Parkwood Pl., 1435-Katherine B. and Drew D. Preston to Joseph Haskell and Anne Johnson, $730,000.
Perry Pl., 1363-David C. and Wendy J. Siegel Baker to Gabriel Parlato-Altay, $692,797.
Potomac Ave., 4887-Lilburn Trigg Talley Jr. to Mehdi Yousefi and Parvaneh Yousefi Moussavian, $1.11 million.
Q St., 1625, No. 103-Andrew Chandler White and Amanda Michelle Logan to Mitchell Winans and Marian Creasy, $659,000.
R St., 3706-SCM Georgetown Investors Corp. to Christopher R. DeGarmo, $835,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 33-Gladys Pollard Woodard to McClain Braswell, $840,000.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 616-Town and Country Builders Corp. to Erin E. Williams, $729,000.
Sedgwick St., 5064-Estate of Karin S. Thornton and Nalini Thornton Rogers to Phyllis P. Hedlund, $1.65 million.
Sheridan St., 1408-Anna Park and David W.T. Cho to Russell Walter and Moria Fisher Bittmann, $490,000.
Sutton Pl., 3281, No. D-William G. Morris to Lisa Suits, $685,000.
Taylor St., 1835-Beatrice Jones Robinson to William J. and Maria D. Strudwick, $895,000.
Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 310-Jennifer M. Leach to Peng Wang, $290,000.
Upland Terr., 3168-Patrick Salazar and Dianne L. Faup to Graeme A. Trayner and Leora B. Hanser, $1.47 million.
Varnum St., 1419-Elaine Maria Kenny and Charlenna Ward to Andrea Elizabeth Brown and Alonzo Nathanial White III, $612,500.
Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 415-Michael John Arichea and Dennis J. Gibson to Corina Tufa-Dragos, $657,225.
W St., 3770-Vivian S. Vasallo to John D. Hays and Agnes Malatinszky, $925,000.
Webster St., 632-M&T Investors Corp. to Marylee V. and Mitchell Alan Moore, $917,500.
Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 211-Trudy Ann Todd to Nariman Dash and Haleh Rajaee, $359,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. B10-Kevin J.and Margaret E. Shober to Vanessa and James Bateman, $425,000.
Wyoming Ave., 1870-Edward S. Utyro to Jozef Henriquez and Selena Belluscio, $947,000.
Third St., 4323-Property Ventures Corp. to Eric Ronald Adams and Juan Francisco Rodriguez, $857,000.
Fourth St., 6827, No. 215-Joseph W. Wheeler to Katherine Mary Chatelaine and Christopher Michael Samsen, $410,000.
Sixth St., 1531-Marc Steinhardt and Kelsey Knight to Donnelly McDowell and Ragan Updegraff, $1.06 million.
Eighth St., 4800-Mary L.H. El Amin to Michael S. Coffey, $609,900.
11th St., 1628, No. 403-NRC/FC 11th Street Corp. to Amanda Louise Sayegh, $624,900.
12th St., 2020, No. 507-Jennifer C. Stettner to Susan Yeh, $680,000.
13th St., 1211, No. 605-Matthew and Dong Hun Chang to David Tanner Horton-Jones and Lucas E. Regner, $450,000.
13th St., 3609, No. 1-Ajay P. Abraham and Meghan A. Droste to Robert R. Williams, $440,000.
16th St., 1701-Amie M. Parnes to Charly E. Williams, $395,000.
16th St., 2440, No. 301-Rafael H. Magana to Daniela Isabel Arguello Midence and Eduardo Calderon Pontaza, $516,000.
17th St., 1514-Andrew W. Zacher to Marcelle Clare Maginnis, $255,000.
17th St., 3420-Monica Brand Engel to Matteo Morgandi, $1.16 million.
18th St., 1601, No. 604-Stephen E. Landberg to Ming and Kai Hu, $255,000.
18th St., 4204-Rebecca and Lawrence Weiner to Christopher Michael Skena, $1.19 million.
20th St., 2227, No. 303-Stephen J. Marquette to Stacie Lynnel Williams and Jorge Arana Gonzalez, $448,500.
24th St., 1111, No. PH107-Donald E. and Gail J. McGovern to Jeen Whang Tsay, $1.24 million.
25th St., 1275, No. 701-Mark R. and Gillian S. Hauptman to Vitalii Balabanov and Anastasiia Kholodova, $617,000.
30th St., 1613, No. 3S-Sally Gillespie to Evelyn Nicolette Farkas, $1.11 million.
37th St., 2030-David Allen and Catherine Louise Platter to Joshua Craig and Alexa Linda Brown, $1.05 million.
39th St., 3551, No. A511-Christopher J. Tynan and Dana T. Wade to Jeffrey A. and Julie Aldrich, $630,000.
45th St., 4817-Kristen and Craig Holden to Alejandro Alcala Gerez, $1.01 million.
Alabama Ave., 3683, No. B-U. S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust to Lea Yegene Cho, $135,001.
Bass Pl., 4719-Estate of Ruth Thelma Cooke and Delores Cooke to Celeste Simon, $283,000.
C St., 3927-Terri Young to Danielle Naji-Allah, $345,000.
C St., 5520-Asymptote Corp. to Anaka Osborne, $382,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 634, No. 5-Erica Paulson to Theodore R. Bromund, $564,000.
Croissant Pl., 640-Theodore H. and Stacey L. Vactor to Brittany and Jenne Tillman, $418,000.
Fort Davis Pl., 1520-Andrew J. and Anne Marie Johnson to Wesley Dawson and Jackie Pendergrass, $415,000.
Good Hope Rd., 1435-Wondwossen Shiferaw and Meserat Agonafir to Erik Daniel and Donald Meares, $600,000.
Highwood Dr., 3699-Nathaniel Joy to Jonathan and Mari-Scarlett Hirte, $649,900.
I St., 326-Peter N. Warren and Norma A. Verona to Maneesh Jain and Ambika Chikarmane, $1.18 million.
Kentucky Ave., 707-James M. and Suzanne T. Lang to Sarah Riane Miller Harper and Samuel Catherwood Travers, $849,000.
Lyndale Pl., 3116-Clyde O. and Doris J. Carrington to Kayla A. Newton, $360,000.
Morris Rd., 1215-Matthew R. Kelly to Jonathan and Andrea Morris, $375,000.
New Jersey Ave., 447-Dilan Investment Corp. to Mark E. and Camilla J. Green, $1.35 million.
Pleasant St., 1223-Shareema Houston to Ju-Un Park and Tram Nguyen, $528,000.
Ridge Pl., 1634-Fatcats Rei Corp. to Katherine Q. Lampron, $457,000.
T Pl., 1821-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Craig A. and Sarah Heckman, $399,000.
W St., 3816, No. A-Ruth M. Holt to Richard L. Regehr, $135,000.
Ninth St., 213-Robert Alexander and Cecelia Anne Burns to John Stires and Sarah Heiman, $1.22 million.
11th St., 900, No. 205-Auto Club Corp. to Lana Turner, $214,300.
11th St., 900, No. G05-Auto Club Corp. to Alfreda Parker-Lopes, $237,400.
18th Pl., 1416-Estate of Jean M. Smith and Juana S. Hawkins to Kori Ricketts, $345,900.
23rd St., 3445-Andrew Lee to Lauren Alexandria Dantzler, $369,000.
56th Pl., 106-Marrietta Haggins to Olivia Y. Chaplin, $358,000.
Danbury St., 164-Benjamin Toure and Camelia Miller to Nneka Angelica Anosike, $330,000.
N St., 303, No. 81-Linda J. Eichmiller to Brian Eyler and Hua Han, $650,000.
Third St., 1101, No. 103-Jason B. LaPorte to Kristen Morse, $310,000.
Seventh St., 700, No. 215-Ashley Silberhorn to Chester Wayne Bullock and Robert J. Defelice, $391,500.