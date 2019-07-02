Ava Cir., 607-K and K Homes Corp. to Robert Gleaton Seabrooks Jr., $581,750.
Brentwood Rd., 1601-Alvin and Yvette E. Milton to Evan M. and Sukhprita K. Piekara, $665,000.
Capitol St. E., 600-Christopher J. Puglisi to Keith K. Benson, $1.5 million.
Central Pl., 1833-Susanne V. Slater to Samuel Joseph Lamorell, $350,000.
Chestnut St., 3113-Jacqueline G. Jaeger to Rahwa Robel, $405,000.
Clay St., 3429-Daniel Yohannes to Joreather M. Settles, $309,000.
Constitution Ave., 1524-Timothy J. Bertocci to Milenka Bascope and Jaron Bass, $610,000.
Crittenden St., 57-Stephen A. Carruth to Lillian B. Coles, $519,106.
E St., 307-Benjamin W. and Tiffany P. Posil to Douglas C. Dreier, $945,000.
Hurston Lane, 2500, No. 2-JDK Corp. to Antoine McClure and Robin Carr, $460,000.
Just St., 5037-PSB DC Corp. to Xandrea James, $350,000.
K St., 605, No. 2-Charles R. Weir III to Jessica A. Schnabel, $740,000.
L St., 1629, No. 302-Andrew J.L. Johnson to Janelle McClure, $286,000.
M St., 1904-Darryl L. Young to Diana Le, $670,000.
Myrtle Ave., 2823-Melvin H. Davis to Ganiyat F. Efuntoye, $450,000.
Oglethorpe St., 323-Jeremy and Justin Kittrell to Karla D. Banuelos Limon and Johan S. Arango Galvez, $610,000.
Orren St., 1410-Mukemil Abdella to Abate Gebeyehu and Sara Seyoum Bekele, $750,000.
Porter Ct., 909-Marva A. Berry to Edgar Worku and Bethlehem Erge, $382,000.
Quincy Pl., 131, No. 2-Angel Hueca to Siby Samuel and Sukanya Banerjee, $825,000.
Simms Pl., 1240-William R. Douglas and Van Johnson to Demetrius Scrivner, $365,000.
Trinidad Ave., 1668, No. 1-Laurie Marie Van Hall to Michelle J. Nealy, $289,000.
Webster St., 208-Michael De and Dianne De Souza to Cerleston Bargman and Juanita McLeod, $457,975.
Third St., 625, No. 5-Jason C. Woodle to Timothy Ramnitz and Rika Valdman, $710,000.
Fourth St., 2807-Louvon Millard to Matthew Joseph Cohen and Sarela Herrada, $493,500.
Sixth St., 416-Paul R. and Lesley J. Steinhauser to Joseph A. Medina and Diana B. Hoshall, $912,500.
Seventh St., 3003-Avner S. Ofer to Bruce C. Hamilton and Elizabeth A. Yates, $650,000.
11th St., 730, No. 304-Richard J. Thomas to Jonathan Dailey, $390,000.
12th St., 225-Wendy Jo Schultz to Warren Jeremy and Emily Tyron, $1.59 million.
12th St., 3725, No. 103-Edward and Melanie Holland to Jennifer Margaret Daley, $185,000.
13th St., 727-Mialy Tiana Andriamananjara to Ansam Abu Safieh and David Raga Rojas, $749,900.
14th St., 91-Heather M. Rogers and Sovandara Yin to Trevor Casey, $370,000.
16th St., 2261-Benito Enrique Lopez to Stanley Weakley Jr. and Mariah Covington, $450,000.
20th St., 310-Donna S. Williams to Shirley Adelstein and Joshua Sanderlin, $625,000.
26th St., 2921-Antwan and Tresa Wilson to Thomas Riley and Laura Waters Hinson, $920,000.
35th St., 104-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Kristi Scott, $360,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 631-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and American Home Mortgage Investment Trust to Craig Keller and Susan George, $366,000.
Biltmore St., 1938, No. D-Ricardo A. Nolasco to Andrea L. Ivess, $495,900.
Buchanan St., 1507-Myles Reid and Ashley Canty to Steven M. Petzinger, $655,000.
California St., 2326-Richard A. Cantor and Charles L. Grizzle to Roger Hans Nord and Deborah Lewis, $2.5 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 215E-Estate of Marilyn Panke and Robert J. Panke to Deborah S. Smith and Carole A. Lambert, $600,000.
Church St., 1444, No. 105-Ellie B. Marshall to Jay Larry Smith, $499,000.
Clydesdale Pl., 1820-Micah and Robert Kagan to Henry Wittenzellner, $437,500.
Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 103-Scott D. and Melissa A. Greenwald to Alexei and Felix Turcan, $278,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 612-Ralph E. and Judy A. Grossi to Jesus Burbano, $362,500.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 323-Estate of Dorothy Herzer to Mariano Somale and Natalia Campora, $515,000.
Davenport St., 2936-Mark E. Luther to Alexis and Drew Tye Ruby-Howe, $1.59 million.
Decatur St., 714-Dilan Investment Corp. to Graham and Caroline Kelley, $837,000.
E St., 616, No. 452-Amirhossein Aminian to Saba Bazzazieh, $634,280.
Elm St., 340-Michelle V. Bruno and Andrew R. Miller to Lauren Cialone and Nandan Armon, $734,000.
Fairmont St., 1304, No. 1-Bank of America to Tarekegn Gizaw Abriha, $405,500.
Florida Ave., 919, No. 801-Syed A. Hamid and Michael A. Jones to Mario Roberto Ramirez Basora and Liliana Do Couto Sousa, $795,000.
Foxview Cir., 1938-Michael W. Warden and Karolina Atencio to David W. Zolet, $3.7 million.
Girard St., 1216-Eva Volcikova to Erin Marie Quinn and Fnu Shrikant, $563,025.
Hamilton St., 639-Ronald S. Silverstein to Robert E. Leiss Jr. and Jenny C. Cheng, $635,000.
Harvard St., 1613, No. 316-Cole Taylor to Skylar and Alexander Jay Lawrence, $589,000.
Hobart St., 1756-Matthew D. Evans to Quentin Buckholz and Nooshin Soltani, $1.07 million.
Irving St., 448-Maria Korina Lopez and John C. Cullen to Pathik Robert Root and Kyla Arran Mandel, $545,000.
K St., 1150, No. 611-Daniyal Syed to Marva Lynnette Goldsmith, $580,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1910, No. 105-Sharda and Suresh Patel to Allison Ginger, $464,000.
Kansas Ave., 4816-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Seviye Gucbilmez, $476,500.
Kenyon St., 739-Aretha N. Jones and Jana L. Denning to Farah Z. and Justin Ahmad, $665,000.
Kilbourne Pl., 1726-Edgardo J. Menvielle to Eric Womrath Olson and Jessica Angela Norman, $1.15 million.
Logan Cir., 1, No. 2-Max Pinigin and Manisha Ranka to Tracy Wilkinson, $805,000.
Loughboro Rd., 5264-Patrick Browne Jr. to Ari Bem Wilder, $1.7 million.
Macarthur Blvd., 5526-Med and Shari R. Lahlou to Robert J. and Asure Contee, $1.75 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 809-Sean Peter Deverey to Cassie Boles, $480,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 2540-Deborah A. Meister to Peter Lafere, $612,000.
Meridian Pl., 1339-Floyd and Rebecca Simpkins to David and Veronica A. Lazorchak, $656,080.
N St., 2918-Margaret Colvin and John L. Hart to Linda Battalia, $820,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 211-Thomas P. Heminger to Antonio Terrell Robinson, $310,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 4903-Naks Properties Corp. to Brett Thomas Waite and Roman Richey II, $699,000.
New York Ave., 437, No. 505-Justa L. Schmidt to Megha Agarwal, $472,500.
O St., 2605, No. 4-Cynthia A. Powell to Ryan Patrick McAvoy, $419,000.
Oliver St., 3220-Pamela L. Lee and Kathy J. Austin to James Howard Hardin and Katherine Rothkopf, $1.34 million.
Otis Pl., 809, No. 203-One Little Investment Corp. to Matthew Strader, $309,000.
Patterson St., 3200, No. NWW-Catherine A. Barale to Hooman Shahrokhi and Sara N. Davis, $1.06 million.
Q St., 2500, No. 603-Jennifer C. Ward to Im Chan, $339,500.
R St., 83-Michael S. and Richard W. Banks to David J. Shaw, $900,000.
Randolph Pl., 42-Marsha Turner and Carlos E. Botts to Sam Kenneth Walker and Jesse Greenblatt, $675,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 435-Willard Tong and Rongrong Liao to Dorina Vornicescu and Jonathan Fox, $760,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 105-Jamie L. Walter to Arturo Maria and Ruggero Giordano, $480,000.
Rittenhouse St., 717-RCW Construction Group Corp. to Juan Martinez and Christeen Badie, $600,000.
Rodman St., 3823, No. D22-Maria Del Cid to David M. Keepnews and Peter Tung, $435,000.
S St., 1824, No. 101-Marcus R. Tenenbaum to Alex J. Graham and John P. Bremer, $449,000.
Scott Cir., 1, No. 20-Edward D. Dowling to Adam Alattry, $224,900.
Shepherd St., 421-Robert L. and Patricia H. Clark to Oliver C. and Katherine Mackenzie Dolan, $650,000.
Sheridan St., 1448-James and Sharon Kunkel to Martin Donovan and Dalynne M. Sanborn, $600,000.
T St., 1759, No. G-Lindsay Chapman to Michael Lee Lawrence and Heather Dougherty Leach, $347,900.
Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 930-Robert B. and Gioiamaria B. Berna to Lorena M. Checa, $390,000.
Upshur St., 415-Kritis and Megan K. Dasgupta to Avery A. Ash and Margot Shorey, $840,000.
Van Ness St., 2939, No. 322-Patricia M. Nesley to Irina Geiman, $300,000.
Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 417-Susan Brandon to Sean Matthew Fowler, $500,000.
Westover Pl., 4307-Priscilla C. Ryan to Kelly King Dibble, $950,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3028, No. 307-Luis R. Castro Ortiz to Nathaniel Feingold, $279,000.
Wyoming Ave., 1901-David C. Rybicki to Constance and Thomas Bruce, $514,000.
First St., 6523, No. 3-Farr Holdings Corp. to Esther W. and Beltus C. Ikechukwu, $199,969.
Third St., 4327-Bolton Funding Corp. to Erwin R. Gomez, $875,000.
Fifth St., 4110-Cavaillia Katrina Finney-Dunwell to Patrick and Pamela Disney, $602,000.
Seventh St., 777, No. 1022-Andrew D. Etter to Daniel A. Gill, $455,000.
11th St., 1111, No. 801-Darius Singpurwalla to Donald Emil Pessin and Antonella Ciancio, $655,000.
11th St., 2100, No. 301-Jay R. Avram to Jeffrey Scott Bucher, $930,000.
13th St., 1225, No. 407-Rolla Philip Giles Jr. to Tiffanie Kit-Ying Tam, $385,000.
16th St., 2001, No. 703-Laura E. Hawkinson to Katherine Taylor Drummonds, $575,000.
16th St., 2440, No. 421-Rana S. and Roya F. Movahed to Kely Ann Wilson, $389,900.
17th St., 1724, No. 51-Lilyanne McClean to Thomas Daniel O’Connor, $645,000.
17th St., 3447-Stephen E. and Aggie S. Engelhardt to Garrett Smyth Christensen, $785,000.
18th St., 1601, No. 807-Gary A. Glass and Brian D. Patterson to Melissa Peli, $340,000.
19th St., 2001, No. 5-Robert N. and Paula Y. Ehrenfeld to Joseph and Nancy Baillie, $910,000.
20th St., 2415, No. 26-Neha Lugo to Loana Martin and Manuel Angel Parra Batres, $760,000.
22nd St., 1414, No. 26-David and Elif Michalski to Paul Richard Newton, $1.25 million.
25th St., 950-Estate of James Bradway Butler to Harish K. and Varun Wadhwa, $290,000.
34th St., 1621-Judy L. Patterson to Ross and Beth Cooper, $1.57 million.
37th St., 2315-Evelyn Torton Beck to Mahlet G. Tadesse, $940,000.
39th St., 3810, No. F126-Thomas S. Russell and Alan R. McMann to Brenda J. Mejia, $470,000.
46th St., 2230-Melanie and Lawrence Greenberg to Debra L. Moore, $1.66 million.
Bay St., 1815-Bryce Enterprise Corp. to Parker Rider-Longmaid and Kristina Pyclik, $882,727.
Branch Ave., 1806-Active Homebuyers Corp. to Sandra Crespo and Clarence Femming, $580,000.
Call Pl., 5514-Torrence Owens to Akilah S. Harris, $360,000.
Carolina Ave. S., 1024-Roger A. Kindler and Ligeia Z. Fontaine to Christopher Loughner and Marianne Tropp, $830,000.
D St., 1414-Jeffrey J. Keil to Jennifer and Darius Singpurwalla, $1.35 million.
H St., 1619-Derek L. and Judith Gaubatz to Anne Horstmann and Siddharth Horstmann Iyer, $870,000.
Independence Ave., 1344-Erma Jean Smith to Colin Patrick Andrews and Sandra Maria Romboli, $1.13 million.
Kimi Gray Ct., 5028-Estate of Alonzo Mack and Theresa A. Owusu to Candace Amberly McCray, $355,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. M04-Joshua Emerson Thomas to Richard C. Dolan III, $414,500.
Q St., 4011-Estate of Bessie Mae Lane and Sandra Singleton to Gregory Rouse, $256,500.
Savannah St., 1236-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Ibijoke Akinbowale, $418,000.
Texas Ave., 4518-James A. Curtis Jr. to Mohamed Yiman and Lubaba Y. Mohammed, $309,900.
W St., 3816, No. B-Jenix Corp. to Tony Rashad Hunter, $190,000.
Third St., 610, No. 10-Winifred E. Larsen to Amber A. Demery, $344,000.
Fifth St., 3415, No. 21-Howard N. Bierman to Samuel Naim, $65,000.
10th Pl., 3435-Samer Korkor to Allante M. Keels and Morgan Danielle Bushnell, $499,000.
11th St., 900, No. 209-Auto Club Corp. to Steven Chen and Christina Lynn Hansen, $730,000.
12th St., 145-Christopher Joseph Wolf to Thomas Kinney and Casey Gardner, $1.09 million.
15th Pl., 2435-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Tiffany Nicole Proctor, $310,000.
18th St., 109-Daniel and Kelly McNally to Timothy J. Garland and Joanna C. Brown, $699,000.
23rd St., 3446-Estate of Rena Lucille Francis and Lima Wheeler Evans to Sherene Green-Treasure, $270,000.
38th St., 2108, No. 102-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kathy Adell, $117,000.
57th Pl., 155-Darryl Harris to Larry Womack Jr., $360,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. N705-Vincent James Summa to David Moore, $346,000.