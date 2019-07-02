District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. in November 2018. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Ava Cir., 607-K and K Homes Corp. to Robert Gleaton Seabrooks Jr., $581,750.

Brentwood Rd., 1601-Alvin and Yvette E. Milton to Evan M. and Sukhprita K. Piekara, $665,000.

Capitol St. E., 600-Christopher J. Puglisi to Keith K. Benson, $1.5 million.

Central Pl., 1833-Susanne V. Slater to Samuel Joseph Lamorell, $350,000.

Chestnut St., 3113-Jacqueline G. Jaeger to Rahwa Robel, $405,000.

Clay St., 3429-Daniel Yohannes to Joreather M. Settles, $309,000.

Constitution Ave., 1524-Timothy J. Bertocci to Milenka Bascope and Jaron Bass, $610,000.

Crittenden St., 57-Stephen A. Carruth to Lillian B. Coles, $519,106.

E St., 307-Benjamin W. and Tiffany P. Posil to Douglas C. Dreier, $945,000.

Hurston Lane, 2500, No. 2-JDK Corp. to Antoine McClure and Robin Carr, $460,000.

Just St., 5037-PSB DC Corp. to Xandrea James, $350,000.

K St., 605, No. 2-Charles R. Weir III to Jessica A. Schnabel, $740,000.

L St., 1629, No. 302-Andrew J.L. Johnson to Janelle McClure, $286,000.

M St., 1904-Darryl L. Young to Diana Le, $670,000.

Myrtle Ave., 2823-Melvin H. Davis to Ganiyat F. Efuntoye, $450,000.

Oglethorpe St., 323-Jeremy and Justin Kittrell to Karla D. Banuelos Limon and Johan S. Arango Galvez, $610,000.

Orren St., 1410-Mukemil Abdella to Abate Gebeyehu and Sara Seyoum Bekele, $750,000.

Porter Ct., 909-Marva A. Berry to Edgar Worku and Bethlehem Erge, $382,000.

Quincy Pl., 131, No. 2-Angel Hueca to Siby Samuel and Sukanya Banerjee, $825,000.

Simms Pl., 1240-William R. Douglas and Van Johnson to Demetrius Scrivner, $365,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1668, No. 1-Laurie Marie Van Hall to Michelle J. Nealy, $289,000.

Webster St., 208-Michael De and Dianne De Souza to Cerleston Bargman and Juanita McLeod, $457,975.

Third St., 625, No. 5-Jason C. Woodle to Timothy Ramnitz and Rika Valdman, $710,000.

Fourth St., 2807-Louvon Millard to Matthew Joseph Cohen and Sarela Herrada, $493,500.

Sixth St., 416-Paul R. and Lesley J. Steinhauser to Joseph A. Medina and Diana B. Hoshall, $912,500.

Seventh St., 3003-Avner S. Ofer to Bruce C. Hamilton and Elizabeth A. Yates, $650,000.

11th St., 730, No. 304-Richard J. Thomas to Jonathan Dailey, $390,000.

12th St., 225-Wendy Jo Schultz to Warren Jeremy and Emily Tyron, $1.59 million.

12th St., 3725, No. 103-Edward and Melanie Holland to Jennifer Margaret Daley, $185,000.

13th St., 727-Mialy Tiana Andriamananjara to Ansam Abu Safieh and David Raga Rojas, $749,900.

14th St., 91-Heather M. Rogers and Sovandara Yin to Trevor Casey, $370,000.

16th St., 2261-Benito Enrique Lopez to Stanley Weakley Jr. and Mariah Covington, $450,000.

20th St., 310-Donna S. Williams to Shirley Adelstein and Joshua Sanderlin, $625,000.

26th St., 2921-Antwan and Tresa Wilson to Thomas Riley and Laura Waters Hinson, $920,000.

35th St., 104-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Kristi Scott, $360,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 631-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and American Home Mortgage Investment Trust to Craig Keller and Susan George, $366,000.

Biltmore St., 1938, No. D-Ricardo A. Nolasco to Andrea L. Ivess, $495,900.

Buchanan St., 1507-Myles Reid and Ashley Canty to Steven M. Petzinger, $655,000.

California St., 2326-Richard A. Cantor and Charles L. Grizzle to Roger Hans Nord and Deborah Lewis, $2.5 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 215E-Estate of Marilyn Panke and Robert J. Panke to Deborah S. Smith and Carole A. Lambert, $600,000.

Church St., 1444, No. 105-Ellie B. Marshall to Jay Larry Smith, $499,000.

Clydesdale Pl., 1820-Micah and Robert Kagan to Henry Wittenzellner, $437,500.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 103-Scott D. and Melissa A. Greenwald to Alexei and Felix Turcan, $278,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 612-Ralph E. and Judy A. Grossi to Jesus Burbano, $362,500.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 323-Estate of Dorothy Herzer to Mariano Somale and Natalia Campora, $515,000.

Davenport St., 2936-Mark E. Luther to Alexis and Drew Tye Ruby-Howe, $1.59 million.

Decatur St., 714-Dilan Investment Corp. to Graham and Caroline Kelley, $837,000.

E St., 616, No. 452-Amirhossein Aminian to Saba Bazzazieh, $634,280.

Elm St., 340-Michelle V. Bruno and Andrew R. Miller to Lauren Cialone and Nandan Armon, $734,000.

Fairmont St., 1304, No. 1-Bank of America to Tarekegn Gizaw Abriha, $405,500.

Florida Ave., 919, No. 801-Syed A. Hamid and Michael A. Jones to Mario Roberto Ramirez Basora and Liliana Do Couto Sousa, $795,000.

Foxview Cir., 1938-Michael W. Warden and Karolina Atencio to David W. Zolet, $3.7 million.

Girard St., 1216-Eva Volcikova to Erin Marie Quinn and Fnu Shrikant, $563,025.

Hamilton St., 639-Ronald S. Silverstein to Robert E. Leiss Jr. and Jenny C. Cheng, $635,000.

Harvard St., 1613, No. 316-Cole Taylor to Skylar and Alexander Jay Lawrence, $589,000.

Hobart St., 1756-Matthew D. Evans to Quentin Buckholz and Nooshin Soltani, $1.07 million.

Irving St., 448-Maria Korina Lopez and John C. Cullen to Pathik Robert Root and Kyla Arran Mandel, $545,000.

K St., 1150, No. 611-Daniyal Syed to Marva Lynnette Goldsmith, $580,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1910, No. 105-Sharda and Suresh Patel to Allison Ginger, $464,000.

Kansas Ave., 4816-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Seviye Gucbilmez, $476,500.

Kenyon St., 739-Aretha N. Jones and Jana L. Denning to Farah Z. and Justin Ahmad, $665,000.

Kilbourne Pl., 1726-Edgardo J. Menvielle to Eric Womrath Olson and Jessica Angela Norman, $1.15 million.

Logan Cir., 1, No. 2-Max Pinigin and Manisha Ranka to Tracy Wilkinson, $805,000.

Loughboro Rd., 5264-Patrick Browne Jr. to Ari Bem Wilder, $1.7 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 5526-Med and Shari R. Lahlou to Robert J. and Asure Contee, $1.75 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 809-Sean Peter Deverey to Cassie Boles, $480,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 2540-Deborah A. Meister to Peter Lafere, $612,000.

Meridian Pl., 1339-Floyd and Rebecca Simpkins to David and Veronica A. Lazorchak, $656,080.

N St., 2918-Margaret Colvin and John L. Hart to Linda Battalia, $820,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 211-Thomas P. Heminger to Antonio Terrell Robinson, $310,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4903-Naks Properties Corp. to Brett Thomas Waite and Roman Richey II, $699,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 505-Justa L. Schmidt to Megha Agarwal, $472,500.

O St., 2605, No. 4-Cynthia A. Powell to Ryan Patrick McAvoy, $419,000.

Oliver St., 3220-Pamela L. Lee and Kathy J. Austin to James Howard Hardin and Katherine Rothkopf, $1.34 million.

Otis Pl., 809, No. 203-One Little Investment Corp. to Matthew Strader, $309,000.

Patterson St., 3200, No. NWW-Catherine A. Barale to Hooman Shahrokhi and Sara N. Davis, $1.06 million.

Q St., 2500, No. 603-Jennifer C. Ward to Im Chan, $339,500.

R St., 83-Michael S. and Richard W. Banks to David J. Shaw, $900,000.

Randolph Pl., 42-Marsha Turner and Carlos E. Botts to Sam Kenneth Walker and Jesse Greenblatt, $675,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 435-Willard Tong and Rongrong Liao to Dorina Vornicescu and Jonathan Fox, $760,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 105-Jamie L. Walter to Arturo Maria and Ruggero Giordano, $480,000.

Rittenhouse St., 717-RCW Construction Group Corp. to Juan Martinez and Christeen Badie, $600,000.

Rodman St., 3823, No. D22-Maria Del Cid to David M. Keepnews and Peter Tung, $435,000.

S St., 1824, No. 101-Marcus R. Tenenbaum to Alex J. Graham and John P. Bremer, $449,000.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 20-Edward D. Dowling to Adam Alattry, $224,900.

Shepherd St., 421-Robert L. and Patricia H. Clark to Oliver C. and Katherine Mackenzie Dolan, $650,000.

Sheridan St., 1448-James and Sharon Kunkel to Martin Donovan and Dalynne M. Sanborn, $600,000.

T St., 1759, No. G-Lindsay Chapman to Michael Lee Lawrence and Heather Dougherty Leach, $347,900.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 930-Robert B. and Gioiamaria B. Berna to Lorena M. Checa, $390,000.

Upshur St., 415-Kritis and Megan K. Dasgupta to Avery A. Ash and Margot Shorey, $840,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 322-Patricia M. Nesley to Irina Geiman, $300,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 417-Susan Brandon to Sean Matthew Fowler, $500,000.

Westover Pl., 4307-Priscilla C. Ryan to Kelly King Dibble, $950,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3028, No. 307-Luis R. Castro Ortiz to Nathaniel Feingold, $279,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1901-David C. Rybicki to Constance and Thomas Bruce, $514,000.

First St., 6523, No. 3-Farr Holdings Corp. to Esther W. and Beltus C. Ikechukwu, $199,969.

Third St., 4327-Bolton Funding Corp. to Erwin R. Gomez, $875,000.

Fifth St., 4110-Cavaillia Katrina Finney-Dunwell to Patrick and Pamela Disney, $602,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1022-Andrew D. Etter to Daniel A. Gill, $455,000.

11th St., 1111, No. 801-Darius Singpurwalla to Donald Emil Pessin and Antonella Ciancio, $655,000.

11th St., 2100, No. 301-Jay R. Avram to Jeffrey Scott Bucher, $930,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 407-Rolla Philip Giles Jr. to Tiffanie Kit-Ying Tam, $385,000.

16th St., 2001, No. 703-Laura E. Hawkinson to Katherine Taylor Drummonds, $575,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 421-Rana S. and Roya F. Movahed to Kely Ann Wilson, $389,900.

17th St., 1724, No. 51-Lilyanne McClean to Thomas Daniel O’Connor, $645,000.

17th St., 3447-Stephen E. and Aggie S. Engelhardt to Garrett Smyth Christensen, $785,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 807-Gary A. Glass and Brian D. Patterson to Melissa Peli, $340,000.

19th St., 2001, No. 5-Robert N. and Paula Y. Ehrenfeld to Joseph and Nancy Baillie, $910,000.

20th St., 2415, No. 26-Neha Lugo to Loana Martin and Manuel Angel Parra Batres, $760,000.

22nd St., 1414, No. 26-David and Elif Michalski to Paul Richard Newton, $1.25 million.

25th St., 950-Estate of James Bradway Butler to Harish K. and Varun Wadhwa, $290,000.

34th St., 1621-Judy L. Patterson to Ross and Beth Cooper, $1.57 million.

37th St., 2315-Evelyn Torton Beck to Mahlet G. Tadesse, $940,000.

39th St., 3810, No. F126-Thomas S. Russell and Alan R. McMann to Brenda J. Mejia, $470,000.

46th St., 2230-Melanie and Lawrence Greenberg to Debra L. Moore, $1.66 million.

Southeast

Bay St., 1815-Bryce Enterprise Corp. to Parker Rider-Longmaid and Kristina Pyclik, $882,727.

Branch Ave., 1806-Active Homebuyers Corp. to Sandra Crespo and Clarence Femming, $580,000.

Call Pl., 5514-Torrence Owens to Akilah S. Harris, $360,000.

Carolina Ave. S., 1024-Roger A. Kindler and Ligeia Z. Fontaine to Christopher Loughner and Marianne Tropp, $830,000.

D St., 1414-Jeffrey J. Keil to Jennifer and Darius Singpurwalla, $1.35 million.

H St., 1619-Derek L. and Judith Gaubatz to Anne Horstmann and Siddharth Horstmann Iyer, $870,000.

Independence Ave., 1344-Erma Jean Smith to Colin Patrick Andrews and Sandra Maria Romboli, $1.13 million.

Kimi Gray Ct., 5028-Estate of Alonzo Mack and Theresa A. Owusu to Candace Amberly McCray, $355,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. M04-Joshua Emerson Thomas to Richard C. Dolan III, $414,500.

Q St., 4011-Estate of Bessie Mae Lane and Sandra Singleton to Gregory Rouse, $256,500.

Savannah St., 1236-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Ibijoke Akinbowale, $418,000.

Texas Ave., 4518-James A. Curtis Jr. to Mohamed Yiman and Lubaba Y. Mohammed, $309,900.

W St., 3816, No. B-Jenix Corp. to Tony Rashad Hunter, $190,000.

Third St., 610, No. 10-Winifred E. Larsen to Amber A. Demery, $344,000.

Fifth St., 3415, No. 21-Howard N. Bierman to Samuel Naim, $65,000.

10th Pl., 3435-Samer Korkor to Allante M. Keels and Morgan Danielle Bushnell, $499,000.

11th St., 900, No. 209-Auto Club Corp. to Steven Chen and Christina Lynn Hansen, $730,000.

12th St., 145-Christopher Joseph Wolf to Thomas Kinney and Casey Gardner, $1.09 million.

15th Pl., 2435-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Tiffany Nicole Proctor, $310,000.

18th St., 109-Daniel and Kelly McNally to Timothy J. Garland and Joanna C. Brown, $699,000.

23rd St., 3446-Estate of Rena Lucille Francis and Lima Wheeler Evans to Sherene Green-Treasure, $270,000.

38th St., 2108, No. 102-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kathy Adell, $117,000.

57th Pl., 155-Darryl Harris to Larry Womack Jr., $360,000.

Southwest

Fourth St., 800, No. N705-Vincent James Summa to David Moore, $346,000.