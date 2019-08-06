District of Columbia

Northeast

Banneker Dr., 3312-Eddie H. Jacobs and Brenda J. Sutton to Lashawn Y. Warren, $300,000.

Bladensburg Rd., 1038-Post Inc. to Aaron Chandler, $270,000.

C St., 305-Robert M. Tallon Jr. to James S. Martone, $280,000.

Capitol St. E., 4944-Micah Martin Bales and Faith Louise Kelley to James Francis Orlando, $420,000.

Douglas St., 3035-Estate of Thelma J. Montgomery and Alfred W. Montgomery to Joy L. Ramsaywack, $410,000.

F St., 813-Elizabeth Robinson Steere to Jennifer Guest and David A. Burtonperry, $1.02 million.

Gales St., 1704-Velonda Murray to John and Joseph J. Geevarghese, $1.06 million.

Grant St., 4409-Darryl R. Clark to Warner C. Wilson, $430,000.

I St., 1833-Shirley M. Worthy to Osaze J. Moore, $705,000.

Isherwood St., 1515-Samuel Swiller to Kwamina Orville and Amy Beth Fox, $1.45 million.

Jay St., 5111-Millennium Gateway Corp. to Amachiyana Payton, $373,000.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 507-Joseph Christopher Andrews to Robert J. Dolling, $419,900.

Montello Ave., 1716-Michael North and Megan Wolf Young to Daniel T. Nguyen and Courtney B. Reyers, $670,000.

Neal St., 1145-Donna R. Winbush to Ravi N. Nair and Monica M. Urban, $650,000.

Nicholson St., 637-AMT Developments Corp. to Kelli Outlaw, $529,900.

Q St., 46-Tsehay Ayele to Yemisrach A. Bekele, $700,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 305-Widows & Orphans Fund LTD to David S. and Judith A. Breisch, $479,900.

Rosedale St., 1917, No. 3-Elijah Johnson Jr. to Patrick Cash and Amanda Young , $318,500.

Shepherd St., 2006-PRV International Corp. to Ryan Steven Miller and Jacklyn Marie Fitzgerald, $690,000.

Underwood Pl., 11-Nova Partners Corp. to Samantha Stephenson, $660,000.

Wylie St., 1251-Rawle Carrington to Taelor and Keith Salmon, $453,000.

Second St., 911, No. 308-Katherine Naunheim to Anna Marie Hallstrom, $464,750.

Third St., 2026-Alex William Odle and Kara Johnson Danneberger to Catherine Gomeringer and William Macatee, $770,000.

Fourth St., 1131-Johnny I. Adams to Jeremy and Edith Kittrell, $575,000.

Sixth St., 427-Marcel A. and Martha Holley Newsome to Amelia Jean Neptune and Michael Jeremiah Corliss, $950,000.

Seventh St., 809-Raymond A. and Jennifer L. Downs to Ian and Teija Staples, $1.22 million.

10th St., 210-Nantucket Holdings LTD to Brett Christopher and Jordan Lynn Layson, $1.31 million.

12th St., 4111-Joseph and Margot Portera to Katherine Ann and Eric William Waldo, $1.02 million.

13th St., 401, No. PH8-Angels DC Corp. to Dianne Ruth Perkowski Schindler and James Duncan Buchanan, $450,000.

15th St., 42-Angela Han to Syed Ali Adil Raza Gardezi, $375,830.

17th Pl., 331-Janice H. Coles-Caldwell to Dani Mariasha Abrams and Steven R. Barker, $560,000.

20th St., 209-Eight Brick Row Corp. to Kirian Ishizaki, $440,000.

21st St., 818-Estate of Vernell O. Bruce and Jerry Hunter to Marilyn M. Corder, $349,000.

30th St., 2836-Marilyn Edmunds to Nakiya Whitaker, $370,000.

35th St., 134-Craig & Associates Corp. to Shamyra W. Sylvester, $330,000.

50th Pl., 1211-DMV Realty Investments Corp. to Jose A. Lopez Gavarrete, $412,500.

52nd St., 807-Delaney Investors Corp. to Genevieve Babette Konadu Opoku, $374,900.

58th St., 323-Mancini Brothers Corp. to Kiley and Joe McCarty, $508,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3602-Irena Kunovska and Mats Karlsson to Harry J. Matz, $1.7 million.

Appleton St., 3738-Dilan Investment Corp. to Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez and Rosa I. Infante Barbosa, $1.3 million.

Belmont St., 1451, No. 402-Patrick S. and Arpeeneh A. Griffin to Claire Elizabeth Kennedy, $495,000.

Calvert St., 1801, No. 105-Ronald and Marybeth Mangas to Gael Oskanian, $545,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 312W-Charles H. McEnemey III to Paul S. Hudson, $230,000.

Cedar St., 343, No. 105-Kimberly N. Brown to Paula Langsam, $469,900.

Champlain St., 2328, No. 329-Anthony Watt to Michael and Catherine Gendall, $680,000.

Chapin St., 1435, No. 1-Eric Palomaa and Colleen Hughbanks to Jacqueline Marie Bourassa, $539,900.

Church St., 1440, No. 104-Alexander J. Madrak and Sam B. Sweeney to Tyler Philip Bond, $591,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3620-Peter J. Krupa and Ona Flores Montero to Christopher William Backley and Amber Noelle Sparks, $480,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 201-Leanne Miller Tijero to Veronique Bernadette Stalport, $425,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4514-Marks S. and Phyllis Hoover Wood Breese to Michael and Barbara S. Kurtzig, $700,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5315, No. 410-Pamela G. Kirschner to Qianyi Zhang and Jialin Fu, $190,000.

Corcoran St., 1433-Charles F. and Joan W. Blair to Joel Rosenberg, $639,880.

Crittenden St., 1416-Estate of Denise Graveline and Joseph R. Graveline to Elizabeth H. Super and Natalie Konopinski, $780,000.

Decatur St., 1204-Decatur Ventures Corp. to Macey Woodard and Caroline Levington, $1.36 million.

E St., 616, No. 403-Suzan M. Hollern and Christopher R. Blakemore to Darren Shetts, $427,000.

Eastern Ave., 6610-Adam Koons and Yukari Horiba to John and Amber Wirth, $540,000.

Euclid St., 827-Heide B. Fulton to Matthew David Schwarz, $510,000.

Euclid St., 1654, No. 305-Daniel and Kimberly Robertson to Norma Pena Arango and Veronica Valencia Marin, $649,900.

Fairmont St., 1127-Patrick David and Elizabeth Ann Blake to Heather Stewart, $1.4 million.

Fessenden St., 4508-John E. Broda and Wendy L. Messenger to Steven R. Chaffin and Penny Y. Duan, $1.25 million.

Florida Ave., 1317-Trevor and Kirsten A. Lyman to Joseph Elias Abboud and Kyra Berasi, $1.18 million.

Foxhall Cres., 4520-Yael Marciano to Daniel Myers and Kristen Rodriguez, $1.88 million.

Gallatin St., 14-Celestine Buie to Brian J. and Rose A. Weingartner, $530,500.

Garrison St., 4437-John and George Shama to John J. and Penny Y. Lawless, $940,000.

Georgia Ave., 4800, No. 201-National Residential Nominee Services to Michael Horowitz and Jennifer Ferrigno, $459,000.

H St., 2401, No. 214-Thomas Gillett Jr. and estate of Janet Gillett to Babu Ram and Sneh Lata, $270,000.

Hobart Pl., 540-Andrew Kennedy and Young Sue Bae to Bagus Permadi Himawan, $550,000.

Idaho Ave., 3711-David B. Sandalow and Dorothy Holly Hammonds to Allison and Eric Koester, $1.88 million.

Irving St., 637-Wanda Brooks-Roberts and Thornton Brooks to Sandeep Musinipally and Teja Danda, $550,000.

Jenifer St., 3703-Michael D. and Lauren E. Linderman to Tracy Wise and Sean Donovan, $811,500.

K St., 3299, No. 402-Judith S. Fox to Julio Cesar Velasco III and Bonnie Lee Powell, $595,000.

Kennedy St., 33, No. B1-Christa M. Hodge to Roly Soliz, $147,500.

Kenyon St., 736-Pase Corp. to Stephen Joseph Halbrook II, $848,000.

L St., 1001, No. 806-Joyce Tarantino to Alberto J. Rivera-Cintron, $689,000.

L St., 2425, No. 436-Christopher B. Mueller to Pengfei Wang and Yanchao Li, $1.1 million.

Lanier Pl., 1705-Edmud Campion Walsh to Nathan Brody and Julie Alexandra Eagan, $395,000.

Longfellow St., 1352, No. 204-Norman L. and Angela Kindon Henderson to Susan Fennell, $369,000.

M St., 910, No. 404-Nancy J. Lee to Scott Matthew Noveck, $530,915.

Macarthur Blvd., 5403-Padmanabha Rao Hari Prasad and Maria Leonor Crycedo Borda to Terrence C. and Mary Moffett Keaney, $1.27 million.

Manchester Lane, 1445-Jeffrey H. Redfern and Christina A. Hoffman to Jonathan Crouse and Amanda Byrd, $1.18 million.

Marion St., 1512, No. 103-Kuang-Hsia Chang and Mason Hsu to Morgan M. Clothier and Matthew P. Levitas, $274,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. G-07-Westmorequest Corp. to Kevin D. Carr, $245,000.

Mintwood Pl., 1843, No. 202-David M. and Rita Lynn Brickman to Pieter Wiersema, $721,000.

Montague St., 1623-Javaka K. Moore to Eleanor Elizabeth Mayer and Gwendolyn Asbury Williamson, $950,000.

N St., 2130, No. 502-Ishwar S. Chhikara to Buke Cuhadar, $256,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 201-Milagros P. Buenaventura and Melani B. Olivares to William H. and Nancy M. Tudor, $459,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 3318-Jaime M. Grant to Jessica Scott-Johnson and Elizabeth Schmitz, $855,250.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 908-Estate of Nola Wallette Washington and Robert M. Olshan to Dori B. Solomon and Margaret M. Aulino, $799,001.

New York Ave., 437, No. 222-Bahador Azimirad to Lindsay Hohler, $485,000.

Newton St., 1417, No. 404-Donald Pessin to Benjamin A. Tietz, $367,000.

O St., 24-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Alexander Davin and Erin Wenglekowski, $845,000.

Oneida Pl., 723-Philip G. and Despy M. Butler to Rotimi O. and Omotara A. Ogunbiyi, $430,000.

Ontario Rd., 2853-Jody Ann Brown to Patrick J. Looby and Clinton Paul Oxford, $679,000.

Ordway St., 2731, No. 2-Fan and Jie Zhang to Ned Read and John Nicholas Calve, $575,000.

Otis Pl., 809-811, No. 205-Julie Stein to Benjamin and Kayc McHone, $399,900.

P St., 1718, No. 609-Vijay Malik to the Jeffrey S. and Michele Misher-Harris, $337,000.

Park Rd., 2051-Keith J. Wood to Alexander Martin Yabroff and Sarah Guy, $1.43 million.

Porter St., 3020-Emma Buenaventura to Amanda Mary Kalamar, $320,000.

Porter St., 3821, No. 126-U.S. Bank and Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Daniel Gaddy, $269,581.

Q St., 1615, No. 908-Aron Betru to Ellen Oberwetter, $490,000.

R St., 1210, No. B5-Stacy Roberts to Thomas Crowley McWalters, $465,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1425, No. 12-Victoria Klingenstein to Shounak Lahiri and Marin Boney, $975,000.

S St., 1618, No. 3-Daniel O’Toole to Philip Anderson, $445,000.

S St., 1311-Elizabeth Jane and Phillip Clark D’Angio to Alaina M. and Adam R. Whitt, $2.06 million.

Shepherd St., 541-Lori Lodes and Matthew Browner-Hamlin to Julia L. Dempewolf and Damon Effingham, $958,000.

Sherman Ave., 2576, No. 302-Valerie M. McMullen to Alice Beth McKenney, $345,000.

Swann St., 1465-Terry A. Cain and Kenneth C. Hines to Jessica Fanzo and Derek White, $1.28 million.

T St., 1717, No. 32-Maha A. Armush to Martin Manville and Elise Cardinale, $804,000.

Tilden St., 3016-Carole S. Buncher to Leslie Luxemburg, $474,999.

Tunlaw Rd., 3900-James Richard Maguire to Benjamin Childers, $197,500.

Underwood St., 1605-Lloyd W. and Patricia S. Howell to Edna Sarah Friedberg, $1.29 million.

V St., 1390, No. 507-Shermineh Haghani to Thuy-Vy Do, $474,555.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 943-Estate of Maryalls G. Bedford and Gary G. Bedford to Andrea Dolch, $235,000.

Veazey St., 4000-J. Roger and Patricia M. Fleming to Nicole Sussner Rodgers and Zachary Peter Hoffman, $1.37 million.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 209-Michael and Caroline R. Brownlie to Gregory Keith Rovick and Sean Michael Younker, $677,500.

Walnut St., 1-Lolita T. Royal to Thing Chan and Beatriz Centeno-Pineiro, $654,900.

Watson Pl., 3900-Barbara T. Lennhoff to Lara Fredrickson, $274,000.

Westhall Dr., 4526-Susan Ellen Wolf to Jeffrey M. and Amy Winton, $1.73 million.

Willard St., 1761-James D. Weinstein to Richard Patrick and Randi Lee Reiten, $1.65 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 410-Leonard Whitlock and Robin Rutherford to James Joseph O’Connor, $378,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 311-Robert T. Cipolla to Mooi Keok Lim, $360,000.

Second St., 2035, No. G109-John Cazayoux and Jeffrey Crawford to Tal Manor, $672,500.

Third St., 4232-PMJ Investors Corp. to Christopher Chan and Elizabeth Yook, $930,000.

Fourth St., 4703-Jason A. and Nicole Kaeding to Dara Kordestani, $685,000.

Fourth St., 6703-Brian D. Hegedus and David A. Chalfant to Thomas Jonathan and Laura Elise Hayes, $840,000.

Fifth St., 4905-Catherine A. and Catherine E. Piacente to Robert Whitten Brewer, $537,000.

Sixth St., 1634, No. 1-Erik Perlmutter and Suzanne E. Sessine to Khaldoun Abouassi, $680,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1118-Dong Sik Kim to Elizabeth Louisa Gardner, $424,000.

Seventh St., 6523-Freddie Steve Simmons Jr. and estate of Carleene Elizabeth Simmons to Harrison Alexander and Caroline Cullen Barker, $619,000.

Eighth St., 5104-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Ian Weinstock and Allison Sloan, $755,000.

Eighth St., 6319-Francisco Guzman to Melissa B. Lyttle and Anna M. Phillips, $639,000.

Ninth St., 5414-Megapolis Construction Corp. to Angela Kindon and Norman Louis Henderson, $575,000.

10th St., 2110, No. 2-David Gordon and Allison Michaels to Barrett Stephen Lane and Aaron Kozuki, $740,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 127-Katherine D. Pham to Cahit Cagri Tanyol, $499,000.

12th Pl., 2121-Jack Wintz and Lisa Tumminello to Ferhan and Hatice Elif Ture, $1.01 million.

12th St., 2001, No. 318-Phillippa K. Mezile to Thomas R. Fisher, $585,500.

13th St., 1245, No. 311-Abby Lipsitz to Stewart Brian and Sharon Switzman Karr, $390,000.

13th St., 1325, No. 11-Mary Morgan Welker to Joshua H. and Erin M. Zumbrun, $825,000.

13th St., 3917-Nicholas and Catherine MacDougall Kamm to Kathleen Mary McConnell, $725,000.

14th St., 1634, No. 202-Adam Wienczkowski to Miriam Brysk Freeman, $425,000.

14th St., 3519, No. 4-Joshua S. Barone and Ajla Delkic to Kylash Ramesh and Jessica Holly McClure, $550,000.

15th St., 1715, No. 16-Nathalia Correa Khayat Araujo and Oreste Pedro Maia Andrade Jr. to Moran Banai, $610,000.

15th St., 4423-Benjamin and Natasha Watkins to Pablo Maldonado, $900,000.

16th St., 1801, No. 101-Estate of Elizabeth Billen Sebhat and Brian Gormley to Suzanne Lilley and Joerg Starke, $266,000.

16th St., 2030-Cosmos I. Corp. to Kathy Z. and Jason Thomas Price, $796,200.

16th St., 4607-Agustin Haroldo and Emmy G. Velarde Zamora to Dan Ryabinksy, $965,000.

17th St., 2109-Darian and Kerstin Toedtman to Randall J. Jones and Paige Seaborn, $876,000.

21st St., 522, No. 904-Rose M. Gruer to Paul Michael Diffenbach and Tetyana Makunina-Diffenbach, $253,640.

22nd St., 1414, No. 3-Thomas G. and Elizabeth C. Cawley to Barbara K. Chang-Wai-Ling, $640,000.

24th St., 922, No. 610-Mikael Naygauz to Malika Kohli and Abhishek Sabharwal, $244,500.

29th Pl., 2829-Justin W. Tan and Sue P. Lim to Alice Kathleen Hadley and Sumon S. Dantiki, $1.48 million.

30th St., 5529-Ruth A. Wallace and Dejan Bratuljevic to Teresa L. Hart, $960,000.

35th St., 1257-Robert A. and Allison L. Blakely to Paul Legan and Kileen Barry, $785,000.

38th St., 3401-3420, No. 221-CP Holdings Corp. to Michele Penick, $420,000.

39th St., 3610, No. B542-Barbara Kreisman to Donald S. and Eleanor H. Tatton Nelson, $479,990.

41st St., 2400, No. 215-Angela and Claudia Rubio to Fatima E. Elgarch, $263,000.

44th Pl., 2928-Lustig Associates Corp. to James Lawrence and Jingshu Jamie Coss, $3.3 million.

Southeast

Altamont Pl., 2315, No. 202-One Step Corp. to Moses Babatunde Akintonde, $79,660.

Barnaby Terr., 1248-Third Story Capital Corp. to Jazmyne I. Owens, $335,000.

Buena Vista Terr., 3201-James M. and Grace O. Norris to Bonara Carter, $550,000.

Chaplin St., 1227-Wilmer Reginald and Vanessa L. Elbert to Thomas Leahy and Chelsea Haakenson, $391,000.

E St., 149-Christopher T. Kiernan to Kenton William and Kristine Rebecca Freeman, $1.58 million.

Forrester St., 609-William L. and Alesia B. Slocumb Bradford to Denise Belt, $320,000.

Halley Terr., 4337-Amrc Corp. to Randolph A. Stoddard, $490,000.

High St., 2521-Beverly Jordan to Megan Evans, $212,000.

Independence Ave., 608-Thomas Grant to Emily Hildreth and Christopher Nekarda, $1.22 million.

Minnesota Ave., 1905-Colin B. and Ruthcarol Touhey to Daniel and Michele Penaranda, $410,000.

Nash Pl., 3016-Estate of Jean C. Dennis and Carol Dennis Betts to Loren Dee Jones and Kenneth Carter Eshe, $417,750.

Newcomb St., 538-Darrell G. Brown to Stacey J. Graham, $474,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 352-Brenda B. Hicks to Jay M. McDonald and Sarah M. McDonal, $575,000.

Pitts Pl., 2301, No. 302-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Khyber Khan, $130,000.

Potomac Ave., 1848-Meredith and Nicklaus Simpson to Sharifa Love-Schnur and Brigid M. Beech, $860,000.

Savannah Pl., 1905-Ashlei Holdings Corp. to Gloria Odusote, $355,000.

Valley Terr., 1956-Saeed and Marzi Kahnamelli to Alexander Mazzotta and Tara M. Gallo, $374,000.

Third St., 305-Timothy K. Sanders and Carol Murphy to Brooke Boyer, $1.15 million.

10th St., 510-Christopher J. Fickes and Sarah E. Baldauf to Nicholas Michael DiCarlo and Julia Higgins Brower, $999,495.

13th St., 126-Lloyd Wade Weems and Lisa M. Duggan Weems to Margaret McHugh and Demetrios G. Papademetriou, $1.45 million.

15th Pl., 2421-Angela J. Williams to Yesenia De La Caridad Acosta, $225,000.

15th St., 401, No. 403-Douglas Grimm to Sharon A. Martin and Wesley R. Corning, $644,000.

18th Pl., 2431-RNP Real Estate Investment Corp. to Waynette K. Postell, $390,000.

31st St., 2018-Olukayode Adetayo to Andrea Bonnick and Oluseye Opesanmi, $575,000.

33rd St., 2804-Malika A. Fair to Aaron Michael and Rebecca Taylor Ackerman, $550,000.

Southwest

Delaware Ave., 1301-Richard J. Marquis Jr. to Thomas Edwards, $260,000.

I St., 355, No. 107-Douglas F. Brock to Olivia M. Logan, $270,000.

M St., 300, No. N513-Estate of Timothy F. Murphy and Francis J. Murphy to Scott A. Hardy, $261,500.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W706-Helen F. Nelson to Matthew Francis Darnley, $285,000.

Seventh St., 700, No. 811-Estate of Margaret Mary Burger Rose and Sidney G. Simmonds to David Velasco and Valentina Echeverry, $350,500.