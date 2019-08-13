District of Columbia
Ames St., 3360-Torrey L. Cunningham to Mark Farmer, $354,900.
Blair Rd., 5507-Valerie A. Cary to Christopher R. Gossett and Douglas B. Kongaika, $463,500.
Bryant St., 1332-Nemanja Djuric to Kerry F. Romig, $350,500.
C St., 305, No. 107-Meredith E. Sandberg to Roxanne Carlene Bauer, $375,000.
Capitol St. N., 1823, No. C-Cory Andrews and Edrick D. Agostini to Katherine Watkins, $715,000.
Channing St., 2810-Danell Lettice Ambersley to Nneka Ewelike, $545,000.
Constitution Ave., 618-Eric and Mary Kate Rubin to Nicholas P. Everhart and Jessica K. Guy, $1.27 million.
Constitution Ave., 1343-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF Master Participation Trust to Nicholas Webber, $700,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 2902-Rokel Corp. to Graham Fisher and Malore Dusenbery, $628,000.
Duncan St., 1432-Amanda M. Debard to Kathryn J. Griffith, $559,900.
F St., 1322-Clifton E. McMullen to James R. and Angela M. Henson, $750,000.
Foote St., 4929, No. 7-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Esete W. Berhane, $117,000.
Hansberry Ct., 3706-Christopher Joseph and Shannon Christine Feitz to Jacob and Sarah Peery, $582,000.
Holbrook St., 1224-MGD Properties Corp. to Hilary C. Chattler, $370,000.
Jackson St., 1346-Keith A. and Sharon Taylor Robinson to Adam Patrick Voiland and Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann, $650,000.
K St., 722-Kevin A. Jones to Timothy William Grisham and Jennifer Michelle Brown Grisham, $690,000.
Lawrence St., 1449-Matthew J. and Kelly D. Grace to Wonkee Moon and Max Siegel, $1.07 million.
Morse St., 1203-Morse Properties Corp. to Joshua A. and Alicia M. Crawford, $729,900.
Nicholson St., 658-Estate of April Jeanette Carter and Madison J. Degruy to Therese Marie Jones, $449,000.
Orren St., 1314-Charles M. and Dara B. Mooney to Jeffrey D. and Maegan Hawley, $775,000.
Regent Pl., 512-Don Elliott Johnson and David Grant Smith to Jonathan and Elizabeth Catania, $764,500.
S St., 14, No. 303-John M. Wanko to Sarah Mussabeh Almuhairi, $630,000.
Taylor St., 2210-Stanley Hailes Jr. to Alicia Renee and Jeffrey Thomas Orzechowski, $499,900.
V St., 232-District of Columbia Housing Authority to Danyell Lea Allen, $430,000.
Wylie St., 1253-Daryl Anthony Gayhardt to Pooja and Amitabha Chaudhuri, $645,000.
Third St., 2124, No. 2124-B-Kessington Place Corp. to Hannah E. Fitter and Thierno Ousmane Ba, $398,500.
Sixth St., 1032, No. 301-Matthew J. Godwin and Mariam Klait to Robert Blum, $330,000.
Seventh St., 3000, No. 111-Tara Leigh Tappert to Dinora D. Juarez, $220,000.
11th Pl., 1651-Mabel Blocker to Emma Connors Jellen, $630,000.
12th St., 5109-Michael Kiefer to Jessica Alyse Arco and Benjamin Michael Flick, $575,000.
13th St., 906-Mary E. Francis to James Karl Newell and Tierney Megan Sneed, $675,000.
14th St., 254-Michael and Victoria Chamberlin to Mariah C. Yager, $559,000.
15th St., 60-Luciana Honigman and Robert W. McLeod to Frank Thomas and Julie Pyatt Crockett, $610,000.
17th St., 16, No. 222-Kelly L. Reid to Laura Charlotte Smith, $410,000.
17th St., 3730-Dorothy F. Little to John W. McArthur and Whitney Porter, $665,000.
22nd St., 3714-Zelaya Homes Corp. to Ian Patrick Shields and Melissa Maria Pasos, $699,900.
24th St., 537-Christine and Gary Enchelmaier to Shannon Michelle Roe and Arthur Thomas Chambers, $651,000.
31st Pl., 2703-Dudley H. Millen to Pamela Kossegnon, $399,900.
45th St., 208-Jean Williams to Alana Sherron and Jamarr Andrews, $445,000.
63rd St., 302-Dap Homes Corp. to Jeremy S. Macklin, $370,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 301-Bradley M. Lake and William R. Brockschmidt Jr. to Melissa Jaffe, $521,000.
Arizona Ave., 2939-Ivo Konstantinov and Diliana Michaylova to Taechung Kim and Heeok Jang, $1.03 million.
Biltmore St., 1832-Patrick Handler to Bridget Forbes, $390,000.
Brown St., 3409, No. 2-Brian S. Zang and Alexander J. Morin to Katelyn Adams and George O’Connor, $585,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 822E-Mad Development Corp. to Tilak Raj Baba and Karishma Mahadeo Gundewadi, $330,000.
Cedar St., 343, No. 114-Nichole L. Ridgeway to Bridget Cosgrove, $321,800.
Champlain St., 2360, No. 1.2-Anna M. and Benjamin J. Dineen to Kezia Frances McKeague, $565,000.
Chapin St., 1439, No. 103-Miller Rosas to Karen Kwok, $500,000.
Church St., 1444, No. 502-Robert C. and Marcia B. Newell to Jonathan L. Gifford, $979,000.
Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 101-David Y. Chen to Daniel Edward Arrojo, $237,450.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 332-Nancy Elizabeth Bell and David Michael Craig to Maureen Conly, $300,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 505-Mary Catherine Bain to Kimberly Suzanne Seigfreid, $413,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4701, No. 400-Peter J. Levitas to Neva Florence Burfisher Jacobs, $549,900.
Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 612-Reena and Jeffrey S. Racki to Patricia Wheeler, $415,000.
Corcoran St., 1435, No. 4-Vincenzo Di Mario and Marisa Santos Da Silveira to Arleen Allen, $570,000.
Decatur St., 1616-Kevin D. Murray to Kent Broussard and Shannon L. Burton, $777,000.
E St., 616, No. 419-Chiki Gupta to Jing Zhao and Brett A. Cornell, $345,000.
Eastern Ave., 7524-Lisa Butler and Deborah Prather to Stephanie Loccisano and Marc Christopher Johnson, $505,000.
Euclid St., 1300, No. 6-Philip J. Mason Jr. and Andrew W. Souvall to Vesna Petronic-Rosic, $1.15 million.
Euclid St., 1717, No. 2-Rebecca Helm to Hubert Lee, $670,000.
Fairmont St., 1225, No. 202-Blaine T. Scott to Cynthia Kao, $301,196.
Farragut St., 1527-Michael Knep and Timothy Law to Blanca Guillen and Nathan Dennis Woods, $1.21 million.
Florida Ave., 519, No. 2-Joshua C. and Alexa Brown to Frank W. and Danielle N. Sulzer, $532,500.
Florida Ave., 1827, No. 103-Frederick G. Michaud Jr. to Justin Sawyers and Jeffery Morehead, $342,300.
Georgia Ave., 2920, No. 102-Daniel Herrera to Brendan Michael and Sarah Elizabeth Little, $393,500.
Girard St., 730, No. 3-Marticia H. Falco to Kirstjan T. Kommayer and Jillian E. Courtney, $790,000.
H St., 2401, No. 707-Shameem M. and Sameena Y. Ahmed to Sander Berents and Hera Shanaj, $320,000.
Harvard St., 1613, No. 115-Meagan T. Breidert and Donald B. Ogden to Audrey Neff and Angelo V. Rotondaro, $534,000.
Hobart Pl., 741-Jack Q. Cheng to Joel Singerman, $691,000.
Illinois Ave., 4603-Sam Homes Corp. to Lauren Howard, $1.08 million.
Irving St., 745-Charles and Lisa Orth Lingafelt to Thomas Bryant Sparkman, $730,000.
Jefferson St., 520-Michael P. Apicelli and Anna E. Bartosiewicz to Zara Vajeeha Khaleeli and Christian C.K. Ngouen, $650,000.
Jenifer St., 3738-Ron H. and Cheryl Flax-Davidson to Benjamin A. and Lauren Hilyard, $1.29 million.
Kalorama Rd., 2475-Todd R. and Angela C. Newnam to Jim K. and Amal Kurd Misto, $3.61 million.
Kenyon St., 739-Aretha N. Jones and Jana L. Denning to Farah Z. and Justen Ahmad, $665,000.
L St., 1001, No. 905-Tara R. Karoian to Orlando and Christi H. Economos, $660,000.
Lamont St., 529, No. 303-Petrona Sanabria to Daniel Gerard Desloover, $393,000.
Legation St., 3617-David M. and Lori A. Danieli to Felipe Chapa and Jessica Barberich, $1.21 million.
Luray Pl., 445-Claudia M. Marquez to Shi Liu and Lisa H. Pien, $680,455.
M St., 910, No. 708-Jennifer Huang and Nhan Nguyen to Simon Alexander Miller, $647,000.
MacArthur Blvd., 5730-David M. Carr to Christopher W. Spanos and Laurie Rubiner, $1.1 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 311-Patricia A. Zingsheim to Rory and Alexandra Miller Murphy, $675,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 2500-Davis Lee Kennedy to James F. Barksdale, $1.55 million.
Mintwood Pl., 1858, No. 1-Jaclyn C. Sheridan to Allison H. Solomon, $367,500.
Moreland Pl., 2620-Dancing Fig Corp. to Elizabeth Paige Lovejoy, $949,900.
N St., 1300, No. 515-Richard B. Green and Asaf Y. Ohana to Phoebe T. Wong and Robert P. Bennett Jr., $674,000.
N St., 3119-Kimberly C. Cox to Soonhwa Yi and Dennis Petrus Johannes Botman, $1.63 million.
Naylor Ct., 1316, No. 4-George E. Danilovices III to Gregory Emerson Saydah, $555,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 909-Ronald J. Overmann and James V. Setta to Kathleen Hayden Beckman, $250,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 3525-Subash Subramanian Iyer and Helam Aglog Gebremariam to Alvaro A. Mezza, $955,000.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1118-Suzanne Chernauskas to Adrian G. and Shailya P. Macaya, $688,375.
New York Ave., 437, No. 708-Matthew P. Pelligrino to Ji Yeon Yeo, $479,900.
Newton St., 1663, No. 2-Dahlia L. Sokolov to Andrea N. Goldstein, $649,000.
O St., 3029-Willy Kiekens and Rita Van Den Kieboom to Phillip Clark and Elizabeth Jane D’Angio, $2.72 million.
Ordway St., 2711, No. 105-Angelique Biancotto to Heather Lacey, $366,000.
Ordway St., 2755, No. 411-Sara Younga So and James Walter Twaddell IV to Shuo He, $249,900.
P St., 1728-Joann F. Dale to Michael and Angela Blake Madnick, $2.69 million.
Park Rd., 549-Warder Corp. to Melissa Powers and Matthew Depauw, $775,000.
Parkwood Pl., 1338-Adam Rothman and Marian Currinder to Ruth Elizabeth Vinson, $826,000.
Porter St., 3024-Paula Marie Kitendaugh to Susan R. Jessup, $285,000.
Potomac Ave., 5437-Warren Zimmermann Jr. and estate of Corinne C. Zimmermann to Samantha Siranli and John J. Dabney, $1.92 million.
Q St., 130, No. 4-Daniel I. Handel to Scott Hoffman, $395,000.
Q St., 1709-Alexis and Alaire B. Rieffel to Joseph B. and Elizabeth Jane Franklin, $1.98 million.
R St., 1401, No. 303-Jason Theodorson to Candice Jones, $608,888.
S St., 2115-2117-Kristofer Michael Ostergard to Reed Crawford Miller, $750,000.
S St., 1461-Julia C. Norton to Valerie Hollingsworth-Baker and Michelle Porter Norman, $2.77 million.
Shepherd St., 912, No. 302-Gustavo and Heidi Guerra to Melissa Scanlan, $408,000.
Sherman Ave., 2603-Paul A. Jutton to Clara Sullivan Norris and Kyle Pierce Cole, $699,000.
Swann St., 1617, No. 31-Carie Lemack to Alexander Joseph Madrak and Sam Bernard Sweeney, $900,000.
T St., 3622-Q2 Management Corp. to George Lewis and Christine Feldt, $900,000.
Tilden St., 4837-Mehdi Pahlevani and Fatemeh Chizari to Sara Y. Razi, $3.85 million.
U St., 313-Tracy C. Fortson to Mari Jill Ahrold, $777,000.
Van Ness St., 3619-Andrew W. and Kaye L. Boesel to Rufus Justin Smith and Pamela Phoung Nguyen Phan, $1.3 million.
Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 309-Hollace J. Enoch to Leah Marie Rogotzke and Anne B. Schepers, $410,000.
Vernon St., 1840, No. 202-Michael P. Dipaula-Coyle to William B. Sieber, $535,000.
Walnut St., 110-William C.K. Paxton and William D. Paxton to George Robert and Bryana Marie Schwarz, $702,000.
Westhall Dr., 4542-David C. and Rebecca A. Svec to Vanessa Ann Countryman and James Ross Reese, $1.55 million.
Windom Pl., 3825-Dogwood Restoration LLC to Michael and Katherine Drezmer, $1.46 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 2720-Veronique Praz to Anthony John Schepers and Mary Elizabeth Butcher, $264,500.
First St., 1731, No. 2-Joanna P. De Berry to Christopher Ekimoff and Casey Martin, $760,000.
Fifth St., 5308-Zoraj Corp. to Aneek Asif George, $735,000.
Sixth St., 3553-Scot C. and Sarah T. Bohl to Juliana Crump, $568,000.
Seventh St., 5029-Equitable Acquisitions Corp. to Casee E. Burke, $758,000.
Eighth St., 3912-Patricia Prudhomme to Christopher Michael Gallo and Jorge Luis Martinez Oseguera, $650,000.
Eighth St., 5315-CDD Properties Inc. to Amoretta Morris and Melissa Catherine Deshields, $799,000.
Ninth St., 1555-Qiang Sun and Hai Qun Zhai to Aschara Vigsittaboot, $980,000.
11th St., 2100, No. G01-Rocky Louis Checca and Tiffany Farish Hill to Anup Ghosh, $645,500.
12th St., 1115, No. 703-Babak Banaei to Dagmar C. Schoettle, $283,000.
12th St., 2020, No. 305-William J. and William H. Coughlin to Adam Basch, $517,500.
13th St., 3114-Patsy Prudhomme to Kelly C. Satish, $475,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 333-Jangar D. McGill to Jeffrey Redfern, $529,000.
15th St., 1822, No. 307-Vijay Malik to Amy Elizabeth Cunningham, $325,000.
16th St., 1801, No. 112-David Ofenloch and Alexis Leondis to Catherine L. Creech and Donald Britt Reynolds, $1.43 million.
16th St., 3060, No. 101-Residential Value Corp. to Irene S. Baldizon, $385,000.
17th St., 1514-Stephen B. Hagenbuch to John A. Yahner, $395,000.
17th St., 2514, No. 3-Anna M. Vogel to Devin Alexander Wilkins and Jasmine Grace Chalashtori, $738,000.
18th St., 1325, No. 803-Carl W. Nelson and Abigail C. Nichols to Doris Elizabeth Estrada, $677,500.
18th St., 1732-Stefano Paternostro and Eavan O’Halloran to Steven Werner and Kristina Lynn Novak, $1.47 million.
20th St., 1301, No. 413-Mansour H. Noori and Anousheh M. Tarighi to Taylor Wallace, $370,000.
21st St., 1280, No. 710-Jessica A. Dugan and Richard W. Keatinge to Seth A. Wikas, $410,000.
25th St., 940-Stephen W. Buck to Hugh T. and Ute Dugan, $172,000.
30th St., 6157-Jeffrey J. Kramer to Raphael J. Larson and Debra M. Laboschin, $2.19 million.
35th St., 1416-Nancy Itteilag to Bruce R. and Skye P. McCaw, $1.42 million.
38th St., 3611, No. 228-U.S. Bank and Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust to Lisa and David Magee, $225,500.
39th St., 3620, No. A535-Kyle S. Strand and Nadia Daar to Emily Grossnickle and Ryan Gregory Peterson, $625,000.
41st St., 4818-Estate of Leontina Liepins and Zigurs B. Liepins to Theodore Krassimirov Christov and Alexander Samuel Binkley Andrews, $725,000.
44th St., 1505-Gregory M. Mecher and Jennifer R. Psaki to V. Noah Benjamin Gimbel and Maria Cristobalina Moreno Gonzalez, $919,000.
Atlantic St., 314-Keila N. Santel to Abdoemonaim Gibrelali and Fatima Gibrel, $412,500.
Barnaby Terr., 1367-Raptor Homes Corp. to Brendan Lamar and Bridget Harrelson Wilson, $358,000.
Burbank St., 312-Christopher Wayne Baker to Gregory P. Maison, $245,000.
D St., 5054-Theon Group Corp. to Tanisha Smith, $295,000.
Dubois Pl., 3347-Joy IRA Corp. to Simon and Louienyl Castor, $416,000.
E St., 1609-Chase Waters to Josef Henri Weissfeld and Evin Farber Isaacson, $875,000.
Fort Baker Dr., 2707-Henry M. Terrell to Lindsey Erin Mask, $515,000.
Foxhall Pl., 523-Charles A. Williams to Arielle Chantise Crump, $325,000.
Hanna Pl., 4640-Casa Properties Corp. to Brittani M. Ogden and Marc A. Saxton, $435,000.
Hr Dr., 849-Michelle A. Murdock to Worku Y. Admasu, $1 million.
Independence Ave., 1317-Jeffrey L. Gabardi and Paul C. Brooks to Kate M. Davey and Ciro F. Pepe, $1.12 million.
Minnesota Ave., 3000-Maria Del Carmen and Juan Antonio Flores to Kirby Stephen Byrd and Megan Elizabeth Valentine, $330,000.
O St., 3123-Eric A. Robinson to Melanie Y. Turner, $459,900.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. M02-Federal National Mortgage Association to Eric Sheffield, $424,000.
Pope St., 3209-Ofori Enterprise Corp. to Cicily Nicole Hampton and Stephen George Sobers, $550,000.
Q St., 2300-Carlos Alexander to Ruthcarol Stearns and Colin Benen Touhey, $485,000.
Raleigh Pl., 612-1st Home Buyers Corp. to Alexander Alterman, $237,000.
S St., 1307-Timothy T. Barley to Peter and Andee Nichole Gibb, $556,000.
Savannah Pl., 1926-Andrew and Nigil Bell-Brice to Melanie D. Washburn, $255,750.
Upsal St., 750-Musa Shelkh Corp. to Michael A. Cooper Jr., $383,000.
Wagner St., 2305-Sandy Bay Properties D.C. Corp. to Felicia D. Johnson, $453,900.
Fourth St., 19-Pamela Anne Green and Kenneth Warren Hanson Jr. to Michael C. and Sarah Jean Rose, $1.27 million.
Sixth St., 4245-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust to Jasmine Frye, $329,900.
13th St., 217-Mark Arthur and Julie Eddy Rokala to Daniel L. and William B. Walsh, $1.21 million.
15th St., 109-Michelle E. Azevedo to Michael Burleson and Patricia Dephillip Haigwood, $780,000.
15th St., 1010-Adam D. McKay to Julio Henriquez, $590,000.
23rd St., 1605-Jerome Fisher to Wilton Damond Merritt, $372,500.
28th St., 1530-James E. and Annie Mae Jackson to Michael and Brianna Semmel, $600,000.
Elmira St., 151-E. Ann Wilson to David Christopher Selman, $288,800.
I St., 355, No. 507-Regina V. Thompson to Xia Chen and Zhenning Mao, $275,000.
N St., 339-Joan Weinthal Clayton and Rachel Rubin to Maya Mathur and Benjamin Konop, $510,000.
First St., 4060-Mark P. Lucas to Jonathon Argyle, $223,000.
Fourth St., 1425, No. A504-Cathy Silverstein to Joseph A. Pasetti and Ewa Malgorzata Topor, $475,000.