District of Columbia
Benning Rd., 4210, No. 3-Yizreel Urquijo Torres to Manuel Angel Rivera Vargas, $130,000.
Brentwood Rd., 2505-Trent R. Rockwood and Vanessa V. Rivera to Bryan A. Thomas and Jordan Woods, $760,000.
Bryant St., 1386, No. 304-Richard E. Justice Jr. to Erica M. Bentley and Evan J. Allshouse, $272,100.
C St., 1116, No. 101-Robert Alan Johnson Jr. and Katherine Tara Heller to Sarah Shapiro, $499,999.
Capitol St. N., 1927-James B. Burchfield and Elsa R. Smith to Melinda L. and Kevin A. Jennings, $807,000.
Central Ave., 3011-Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Jayne Deichmeister, $413,000.
Constitution Ave., 629, No. 201-Wells Fargo Bank and BNC Mortgage Loan Trust to Ross Alan Dannenberg and Brian Robert O’Neill, $385,280.
D St., 308-Joseph Dolph and Julia Hutter to Tyler and Jaclyn Kruzich, $1.45 million.
Decatur St., 712-Hive Development Corp. to Lyndsay Ayanna Niles and Brian Lee Bell, $614,900.
Douglas St., 414-Mohamed Barakat and Mina Shalaby to Peter Joseph Andrews and Nura Sadeghpour, $679,900.
E St., 2013, No. 1-Autumn Leigh Campbell to Bradley Michael Bauman, $500,000.
Eastern Ave., 5848-Uptown Development Corp. to Michelle Smith-Wilson and Oscar Wilson Jr., $474,800.
F St., 211-Robert C. and Eve Baldoza Thomas to Ruiqin Wang, $1.26 million.
Faraday Pl., 1247-Citiwide Properties Corp. to Emily Frances and Lindsay Wallace Schneider, $510,000.
Gentain Ct., 3020-Estate of Shelley D. Hayes and Jennifer C. Concino to Bijon and Tanya T. Trice, $334,000.
Hawthorne Ct., 86-Karen R. McLaughlin to Tiara Brawner, $355,000.
I St., 1218-George C. Neurauter Jr. to Joal J. and Lauren R. Mendonsa, $1.01 million.
Ingraham St., 567-Diane L. Gray to Michael Williams, $379,000.
Jackson St., 1610-Sara W. White to Lucia Windsor and Mark Freeman, $850,000.
Karl Pl., 5214-Derek J. Taylor Sr. to Mercy Ngong, $317,000.
Lee St., 5100-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Lula Giles-Curry, $511,500.
Michigan Ave., 1316-Christopher L. Mason to Kerry Michael Jones, $410,000.
Morse St., 1205, No. 3-Jennifer Turek to Bradley R. Cambridge, $602,000.
Newton St., 2014-Dancing Strawberry Corp. to Adolfo and Angelica Alvarez Ibarra, $589,900.
Oates St., 1272-Clear Sky Financial Corp. to Jasmine Ritchie and Pierre Vital, $765,000.
R St., 59, No. 1-Eckington Condominiums Corp. to David Lloyd Branca, $689,900.
Regent Pl., 581-Ryan P. and Jane K. Crumpler to Brian T. Barulich and Heidi Menarchik, $847,500.
S St., 227-Rosaleen B. Haugh to Peter Krupa and Ona Flores, $725,000.
Summit Ct., 3407-Brigitte Renee Dargan to Liberty G. and Ulysses S. Aquino, $245,000.
Tennessee Ave., 404-Daniel J. and Holly A. Harper to Kelly Michelle Smith and Clement Herve Bussart, $829,000.
Third St., 2406-Lambros Bisbikis to Maria Pradilla Picas, $695,000.
Sixth Pl., 4419-Doretha F. Speight to Ehsan Esmaeilzadeh, $435,000.
Sixth St., 1110, No. 4-Rodrigue S. and Mary Moll Alexandre to Abbey J. and Daniel Mark Watson, $877,000.
Eighth St., 5073-Charles M. Hankins to Andrea Lynn Cambron, $462,470.
11th St., 4955-Estate of Mayme R. Jiles and Melody Kebe to Dorcas Thiong’o, $390,000.
12th St., 2824, No. 101-Ian R. Dalrymple and Lauren A. Linville to Fred Roger Perez and Faith MacPherson, $365,000.
13th Pl., 4705-Great Finds Realty Corp. to Michael and Victoria Chamberlin, $617,500.
13th St., 2215-CMB Contractors Corp. to Benjamin Michael and Lisa R. Garlock, $575,000.
14th St., 405-William M. and Abby G. Meyers to Maurice Maloney Jr. and Melissa Anne Schroeder, $773,500.
17th St., 403, No. A-Jeremy Blake and Amelia Harvey to Emmanuel Ajudua and Suzan Abebe, $699,000.
18th Pl., 308, No. 4-Kyle R. Crabtree to Michael Caro, $335,000.
18th St., 1241, No. 6-Nathan Willis to Gilberto Colchado, $300,000.
20th St., 3221-Estelle W. Taylor to Alex L. and Samantha E. Marcy, $570,000.
22nd St., 3904-Kimberly Sperber to Casey Christine Higgins and Juston Paul Johnson, $949,000.
24th St., 3708-Nora Wallis Cobo and Nigel Kirby to Taleesha Scott, $485,000.
33rd St., 114-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Angela Dixon, $389,000.
50th St., 1219-Asymptote Corp. to David Alexander Steele and Willa Jane Prescott, $399,900.
56th St., 281-Am Homes 5 Corp. to Marquis Peoples, $319,000.
Adams Mill Rd., 2605-Katherine W. Campo to Aram N. Salem, $615,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 306-Andrew S. Leonard to Bushra Akbar, $380,000.
Arkansas Ave., 4114-Michael K. Wilkinson to Driss Sekkat, $770,000.
Blagden Terr., 4716-Carl-Johan and Michelle J. Lindgren to Albert L. and Juliette D. Wood, $1.34 million.
Buchanan St., 640, No. 107-David McCurdy to Kristina L. Pflanz, $309,000.
Capitol St. N., 2214-Stuckey Investments Corp. to Edrick D. Agostini and Cory Andrews, $1.18 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 907W-Randoh C. and Kay A. Lester to Laura B. and Zachary Petersen, $260,156.
Cedar St., 343, No. 302-Charles Gorham Jr. and Gregory L. McElhatton to Justin M. and Rachel M. Tetlow, $492,000.
Champlain St., 2380, No. 10-Alexander Dehgan to Christopher John Hildebrand and Linden Elisabeth Keating Bernhardt, $645,000.
Clifton St., 1420, No. 407-Leslie Anne McGorman to Elizabeth Mary Thrush, $350,000.
Columbia Rd., 1880, No. 303-Jonathan A. and Bonnie L. Schofield to Jacob Taylor Grier, $407,500.
Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 518-Ala Awadallah to George F. and Mallory C. Enos, $362,500.
Connecticut Ave., 3930-Anne K. and Dennis T. Avery to Elena L. Juris and Kristan J. Markey, $785,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4707, No. 307-Estate of Elizabeth Anne Martin and Michael D. Martin to Malgorzata Joanna Rymsza-Pawlowska and Nathaniel Allen Conroy, $429,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 707-Reena and Jeffrey S. Racki to Tamina Chowdhury, $303,000.
Corcoran St., 1620, No. B-William Coles Hudgins to Ishaan Shaagnik Mukherji and Marina Katherine Barakatt, $599,000.
D St., 631, No. 445-Joshua W. Goulding and Kate Wagner Berenato Goulding to Sydney Katherine Rose, $632,500.
Delafield Pl., 827-Victoria Ann and Michael Salamon to Theodore Trigylidas, $715,000.
E St., 616, No. 804-Sarah E. Baker to Stephen John and Maryallys Finical, $457,500.
Euclid St., 1324, No. 2-Hannah Rose Light to Mathew Luke Hebert, $399,999.
Euclid St., 1725, No. 1-Sebastiano Brancoli to Benjamin Merrick and Jennifer Panlilio, $548,000.
Fairmont St., 1321, No. 106-Lauren E. Ciurca to Matthew J. Hansen, $290,000.
Florida Ave., 919, No. 2-Jeffrey J. Bartelli to Mathew Prezioso, $401,450.
Foxhall Rd., 3211-David G. Helfrich to George Lafayette Hanbury III and Suzanna Jung Kang, $2.62 million.
Garfield St., 3831-Zenobia Rae Kozak and Michael Paul Perks to Samita M. Sharman and Moulin J. Desai, $1.23 million.
Georgia Ave., 3205, No. 205-Sara N. Gonzalez to John Beasley, $350,000.
Glenbrook Rd., 5035-Mary Elizabeth Lewis to Richard Emmanuel and Jennifer Price Glod, $1.45 million.
Hall Pl., 2250-Michael Henri Folliet to Adam Kuchinski and Leigh Anne Jenkins, $1.35 million.
Harvard St., 1750, No. 2D-Julia Jane Hughes Lattanzio to James Frederick Franklin, $340,000.
Holmead Pl., 3453-Isidore Corp. to Andrea Levien, $649,900.
K St., 32-Wai K. Yu and Wai Y. Mak to Meenakshi Mehta, $735,015.
Kansas Ave., 4402-William Cole to William and Chikage Lanning, $549,900.
Kenyon St., 634-Jason Elloitt and John Buechler to Samantha Kennedy and Jacob Agus-Kleinman, $755,000.
Kenyon St., 1350, No. 4-Angela Nicole Biondi to Robert Elliott Martin, $405,000.
L St., 2201, No. 220-Tabitha D. McQueen to Austin S. Burks, $299,900.
Lamont St., 732, No. 401-Drake Jenkins to Brian S. Evans and Brian M. Lipinski, $450,000.
Longfellow St., 136-Irina Razgonova to Scott Fleming and Fabiola Gomez, $765,000.
Longfellow St., 830-William E. Potter to Donald McLellan, $620,000.
M St., 406, No. 3-Ryan D. and Lauren E. Sturgill to Thomas David Whitty and Alycia Jacklyn Foley, $500,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4545, No. 203-Sara Jo Mumford to Kevin and Catalina Higgins, $236,500.
Manor Pl., 3710-Patrick and Emily McDermott to David and Jessica Simprini, $1.05 million.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1223-James Ian and Linn Powell to Kagen Parks Yelmene, $530,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 3923-Richard Babbs to Chena Bolton and Giorgio Furioso, $1.45 million.
Mintwood Pl., 1875-Stephanie L. Komsa to Sara Ghebremichael, $326,000.
N St., 406-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Roxanne I. Lepore, $1.1 million.
N St., 1300, No. 719-Michele Aguilar Carlin to Laura Ellen Falender, $470,000.
N St., 3237, No. 14-Kevin Michael Doherty to Meredith J. Dozier, $355,000.
Nebraska Ave., 5224-Darryl G. Stephens to Lori Mihalich and Jason Levin, $950,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 922-David N. McNelis to Benjamin L. Shabot, $295,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 4912-Olimpia Marian Lee to Judith A. Ruskin, $262,500.
New York Ave., 437, No. 908-Kathleen D. Yamashita to Nadir Moulay Alaoui, $495,111.
Nicholson St., 29-Gregory E. and Yvonne S. Lamb to Jason Stayanovich and Brianna Cash, $595,000.
Ordway St., 2712, No. 1-Kathryn Krustapentus to Peter Anthony Rosado Flores and Danielle Erin Johnson, $569,900.
Ordway St., 3425-Magda Jane and David E. Biltchik to Michael Paul Perks and Zenobia R. Kozak, $1.48 million.
P St., 1737, No. 501-Jose Queiros to Abou El Mahassine Fassi-Fihri, $470,000.
Park Rd., 1215, No. 3-Yaniv Snir and Greg Mandrake Alan to Massoumeh Farman-Farmaian, $690,000.
Piney Branch Rd., 6625-Ernest L. and Jean E. Bryant to Kathleen Adare Balet, $575,000.
Porter St., 3421-Katherine J. Nesbitt to Michael Christian Mahrt and Camilla Dalla-Favera, $1.01 million.
Primrose Rd., 1663-Dorchester Group Corp. to Penny Dinh Ngo and Enrique Escalante, $962,500.
Q St., 1401, No. 404-Marissa Ducca to Michela Masson, $925,000.
Q St., 2500, No. 512-Federica Iorio to Meredith H. Hindley, $370,000.
Quincy St., 921-Thomas and Alyson Burnett to Karla Anselmo and Ryan T. Anderson, $905,000.
R St., 1433, No. 4-Sean Ture Johnson to Martin Gillespie and Carlos Gonzalez Sosa, $1.25 million.
Reservoir Rd., 3417-Oliver M. Lewis to Ursula Himali, $1.1 million.
S St., 2125, No. PH1-Ronald and Deborah Sue Feinstein to Linda Farrell and Christopher Berlew, $920,000.
Shepherd St., 1747-Courtney Elizabeth Austrian and T. Clifford Reed to Stefanos N. and Christiana Roulakis, $1.06 million.
Sherman Ave., 3207-Dancing Cranberry Corp. to Salatin Tavakoly, $407,170.
T St., 945, No. B-Genevieve Douglas McKeel to Kalliopi Evangelia Vlastos, $525,000.
Taylor St., 310-Philip and Julie V. Bolin to Peter and Evelyn Hickman, $590,000.
Van Ness St., 2939, No. 608-Norma Palma to Michael K. Muth, $260,000.
Varnum St., 717-Bellux Investment Inc. to Jordan A. Valdes, $987,000.
Vermont Ave., 1338, No. 6-Todd Van Etten to Jacob Shelby and Corey Harrison Berk, $625,000.
Virginia Ave., 2700-Michael Minkoff to Cheryl Benard, $2.75 million.
Warren St., 3635-Dilan Investment Corp. to Allon Kedem and Joanna Shalleck-Klein, $1.44 million.
Webster St., 720-Estate of Michael Daniels and Jennifer Concino to Brian Wright, $685,000.
Westover Pl., 4348-Gloria Cataneo Tosi to Laurel P. Malson, $1 million.
Windom Pl., 3905-John Canon to Eugene Kim Lee and Esther Lin, $952,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 107-Patrick J. Maluso to Christine Schroyer, $289,000.
Woodley Rd., 3503-Pamela Joan Hardy to Erin L. Mullan, $1.75 million.
Second St., 2201, No. 23-Elizabeth A. Coyne to Setareh Samii, $500,000.
Third St., 5015-Korey J. Barry and Kathryn M. Gravely to Heidi and Gustavo Guerra, $749,500.
Fourth St., 4922-Making Our Dreams A Reality Investment to Matthew Sidney and Megan Rice Shapanka, $769,000.
Fifth St., 4107, No. 2-Kasey Gillette to Asha Singh, $317,000.
Fifth St., 5337-Mirzan Development Corp. to Will Ellis Mitchell and Alexandra Louise Haworth, $725,000.
Eighth St., 4013-John R. Poirier and Jennifer A. Leonard to Hallie R. Liberto and Rodrigo Trevino, $739,694.
10th St., 1217, No. B-Abbas and Pamela Louise Yazdani to John Francis Dolan II, $1.25 million.
10th St., 3818-Estate of Devala M. Ray and Cynthia Yelverton to Gabriel Cartagena-Mendez and Shajena E. Cartagena, $705,000.
11th St., 2250, No. 206-Arash Aalaei to Hyuk-Kyo Suh and Kate Y. Shim, $480,000.
12th St., 1519-Theodore D. and Evangelia C. Pelonis to Edward Bigelow Baker III and Melissa Wilf, $1.25 million.
12th St., 2020, No. 818-Jeffrey Marburg-Goodman to Adam M. Eisgrau, $1.1 million.
13th St., 1245, No. 1011-Bethany Quinn to Camille Pearl Asaro, $365,000.
13th St., 3217-Carlos Guillermo and Jennifer Elias to Kyle Sanger Livingston, $1.07 million.
13th St., 6627-Julie T. Garnier and Charlene Evans to Rhina Roberts and Dexter Bobb, $924,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 417-Alan K. Scheff to Keith Richard Clemson, $790,000.
15th St., 2020, No. 3-Taylor H. and Alexandra McRae Dimsdale to Timothy Barton Ehrlich, $935,000.
15th St., 4722-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Avi Mordechai and Julia Herst Perry, $935,000.
16th St., 3060, No. 511-Ian R. Broennle to David Stephen, $349,000.
17th St., 1526-Kathryn Sumie Lee to Marcelo Norsworthy, $334,300.
17th St., 2515, No. 2-Eric Nielsen to Travis and Christopher Iskierka-Boggs, $355,000.
18th St., 1325, No. 912-Jason Ornstein to Yu Wang and Yiwen Han, $425,000.
18th St., 2300, No. 206-Philip J. Brannigan III and Samantha G. Bolduc to Efstathios N. Michalopoulos, $415,000.
20th St., 2220-Joseph Victor Sheldon III to Joseph N. Mariano, $479,000.
21st St., 1280, No. 810-Jenny Leach to Peter Mannisi and Pei Cheng, $420,000.
23rd St., 1155, No. PH3J-Ezra Partners Corp. to Michael G. and Sheila M. Ryan, $2.15 million.
25th St., 1111, No. 508-Maile P. and Hisham Ramzi to Jeremy Russell and Matthew Curtis Marsh, $699,900.
31st St., 1675-Rebecca S. Danesh to Lawrence and Therese Dirita, $4.9 million.
35th St., 1609-Fuzion Limited Corp. to Donald F. and Elizabeth S. Larson, $2.87 million.
38th St., 4200-Jane C. Cicala to Paul and Amy Kohnstamm, $1.13 million.
39th St., 3741, No. D208-Keith Koniow to Douglas R. Liggle, $352,000.
42nd St., 2325, No. 210-Shirley A. Delabarre to Marilin Perez, $270,000.
44th St., 1516-Four G. Corp. to David Hulan Hastings and Elizabeth Timbrook Brown, $1.33 million.
Bass Pl., 5520-Craig Fauver to Dorel Captari and Sabatino Scirri, $355,000.
Burns St., 719-Burns Homes Corp. to Brittany D. Moore, $375,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. 301-Mark Muenchrath to William Doggett, $245,000.
D St., 5208-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Nicole Ferrell, $410,000.
Duddington Pl., 132-Michael and Emily Kirlin to Brendan M. Belair and Jennifer Lackey, $885,000.
Fort Baker Dr., 2729-Bernadette Hawkins Marlow to Dorothy Romel Coby, $400,000.
G St., 909-Timothy A. Anderson and Jennifer R. Hauser to Matthew Scott Schaar and Stephanie O’Brien, $867,000.
H St., 4630-Carla Brannum to Karen D. Williams, $350,000.
Independence Ave., 1367-Christian and Jennifer Ann Kaseman to James and Emily Clayton, $1.09 million.
Oakwood St., 212-212, No. 122-Brittani Michaeline Ogden to Phylicia Darcy Cross, $199,900.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1400, No. 5-Matthew F. Krause to Cary M. Golesworthy, $575,000.
Pope St., 3250-Barbara Jordan to Tana A. and Malaika Alert, $453,000.
Texas Ave., 4550-Latoniya N. Lambert to Kiana L. Richardson, $339,900.
Upsal St., 756-Capitol Real Estate Investments Corp. to Tamru Asefa, $376,000.
Woodmont Pl., 1850-Federal National Mortgage Association to Clarissa Rucker, $456,000.
Fourth St., 102-Aaron and Elinor Hiller to Matthew James and Heather Holt, $1.19 million.
Seventh St., 110-Andrew Olaf Cameron to Joseph M. Figlio, $790,000.
11th St., 226-Estate of Scott Hammar and Pamela L. Safah to Gregory Wilhelm and Mingyi Lei, $863,000.
15th St., 245, No. 202-Kevin Stephens to Kimberly Elizabeth Meek, $525,000.
16th St., 408-Scott Williams to Colin Reed, $784,000.
18th St., 223, No. 2-Chad S. Gallinat to Christopher Chaves E. Silva and Natalie Peterson Andrews, $465,000.
24th Pl., 1802-Phillip D. Perry and Joshua Hicks to Jacqueline Lee, $550,000.
32nd Pl., 2111-Estate of Kim Raymond Hankins and Bradley Ernest Hankins to Sean K. Turner and Melinda N. Moyo, $569,000.
46th St., 725-Madison Management Properties Inc. to Kimberly R. Baxter, $475,000.
G St., 350, No. N113-Andrew P. Young and Matthew D. Robinson to Mark J. Arevalo, $399,999.
I St., 355, No. 511-Nevardo Javier Arguello to Samuel Byun, $465,000.
N St., 361-Nancy H. and Dennis B. McCarthy to Shay Johnson and Joshua Delaney, $659,000.
Third St., 1101, No. 211-Mougeh Nazmi Ansari to Alexis Norman and Michael Iwunze, $327,000.
Fourth St., 1435, No. B803-Nino Zahrastnik to Valerie J. Howard, $348,740.