Baldwin Cres., 2534-Donald R. and Shannon L. Page to Margo Klosterman, $700,000.

Blaine St., 4575-Eliza Hugee to Ashley Gavin and Omar Andres Velasco Gomez, $420,000.

Chillum Pl., 5217-David and Darlene Mauldin to Hector Alarcon and Marissa Flores, $495,000.

Clay Pl., 3957-Optimum Investment Inc. to Francois-Xavier Henri and Makini Brice Lanne, $435,000.

Constitution Ave., 1011-Estate of Mary E. Davis and Kathryne O. Cousin to Aaron Eugene and Heather Nicole Lorenzo, $825,000.

Constitution Ave., 1904-Carrie A. and Vanity V. Nobles to Eriel Swanson and Christopher Grobbel, $1.15 million.

D St., 819, No. 16-Anna Lauren Rogers and Leonard Dee Duncan III to Sara S. and Reza Mohkami, $700,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 3614-Harris L. and Vivian T. Lanier to Charles Wood, $399,900.

Douglas St., 4345-Carpenters of Georgetown Investment Group to Nada Nashih Mohamed, $530,500.

E St., 1021-Patricia E. Miller to Walter and Shaina Kuhn, $1.46 million.

Eads Pl., 4541-DHF Investment Corp. to Jermaine Todd and Virsa Yvette Perkins, $384,000.

Eastern Ave., 1614-Benjamin T. and Kara Spanswick to Talitha Beverly, $507,000.

F St., 1126-Jonathan R. Milstein to Ian Daniel Foley and Emily Hytha, $715,000.

Florida Ave., 1138, No. 1-Carlos Stennett to Endrias Aklilu Degefa, $302,000.

Franklin St., 24-Golden Blue Investments Corp. to Gregory Edward Kerr and Clifford J. Gudiel, $899,995.

G St., 518-David Corey and Kirsten Dettor Petree to Tiffany Piland and Benjamin William Posil, $1.27 million.

Gales St., 1620-Isabelle Elizabeth and Andre Damone Brashears to Julio Henriquez, $435,000.

Grant St., 4219-Moriya Morris to Ricardy and Marlene Damille, $413,000.

Holbrook St., 1224-MGD Properties Corp. to Simon M. Kamuiru, $385,000.

I St., 1242-Safa Investments Corp. to Matthew K. and Nary I. Dolan, $1.23 million.

Jackson St., 1726-Andrew Groves to Robert Aronson and Karen Bosshart, $695,000.

Kenneth St., 696-Valerie Delp and Joseph Cardosi to Thomas and Susan Brownlee, $865,000.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 409-John H. and Katharine M. Chase to Jessica Alcantara and Samuel Jonathan Glenn, $504,900.

Nicholson St., 231-Susan Topping and Christy M. Diefenderfer to Andrew Marc Appleton and Marissa Olivas, $399,999.

Oglethorpe St., 652-Park Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Peter Michael Keenan Rocco and Marie-Ellen Somah Ehounou, $505,000.

Otis Pl., 1721-Estate of Louvenia M. McGill and Consuella McGill to Joseph Ray Muniz, $710,000.

Otis St., 3009-Tauanja Kittrell to Ryan M. Kromsky and Lauren E. Wise, $485,000.

Q St., 23-Cyberex Corp. to Trang Nguyen, $995,000.

Regent Pl., 502-John M. and Alena C. Anderson to Bayan C. Misaghi, $830,000.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3266-John B. Saleh to Elliott Simmons and Denise Capaci, $590,000.

V St., 169-Wilbur and Louise Nobles to Matthew M. Dennie, $600,000.

Virginia Ave. W., 1658, No. 102-John P. O’Donohue to Victor Hugo Uriarte, $291,000.

Third St., 1811, No. 1-Brian Michael and Ashley Rose McKeon to Francis S. McFadden, $705,528.

Fifth St., 2817-Gateway Real Estate Corp. to Eric C. and Josephine O. Hoepker, $760,000.

Ninth St., 18, No. 204-Lamar Smith and Elizabeth Schaefer to Edward Louis Jeep, $256,000.

10th St., 701, No. 2-Maria Gaglio to Victoria L. Thomas and John D. Kraemer, $625,000.

11th St., 823-Benjamin W. Chapin and Lauren Cole Daniel to Daniel Thompson and Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati, $935,000.

12th St., 4633-Estate of Walter L. Holt Sr. and Walter L. Holt Jr. to Paul and Anne Davis, $535,000.

13th St., 401, No. 202-Angels D.C. Corp. to Rebecca S. Nasuti, $425,000.

17th St., 3612-Willco Properties Corp. to Erik and Kiley Fisher, $800,000.

21st St., 400, No. 1-Lewis Wyman Jr. and Meredith Rizzo to Sumin and John Paul Kim, $503,500.

26th St., 3613-Yasmeen H. Wynn to David and Alyzza Hudson, $600,000.

49th Pl., 14-Estate of Trisha Dianna Lawrence and William L. Bryant Sr. to Bradley Sample, $365,000.

52nd St., 911-Property Investments of Virginia Inc. to Neil P. and Raquel O’Brien, $369,900.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 3147-Macela K. Martin to Arjun Bhalla and Laura Saputra, $1.01 million.

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 442-Nathaniel Allen and Emily B. Orler to Elie Chamoun, $545,000.

Belmont Rd., 1918-Emmanuel Alexandrakis to Amy Levin and Jackie Fernandes, $1.6 million.

Blair Rd., 7100-Specialty Lending Group Corp. to Steven M. Glazerman and Manisha J. Modi, $1.05 million.

California St., 1864-Sarah Barlow to Catherine H. and Jonathan J. Kelley, $2.11 million.

Calvert St., 1915, No. 201-Plet Marcel Gauchat to Benjamin Baum and David Brown, $925,000.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 84-Emily Willett to Justine Bernard, $242,500.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 917W-Mad Development Corp. to Todd J. Butler, $320,000.

Cleveland Ave., 3202-Necmettin Tarhan and Sarai K. Soderstrom Feyzioglu to Ton-Ming Fang and Jed A. Friedman, $2.21 million.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 303-Peter Koll to Natasha Monique Ellis, $350,000.

Columbia Rd., 1880, No. 604-Matthew J. Hardy to Sean P. Lauretti, $535,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2301, No. 1D-Caitlin K. Dale to Jennifer D. Port and Amanda P. Rhine, $470,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 136-Willmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Michael Jones, $350,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 618-Joseph A. Wenclawiak to Brenda Arredondo, $310,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4514-Justin E. and Caitlin W. Brennan to Amie L. Brautigam, $549,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5406, No. 201-KSM Real Estate Corp. to Zinaida Korableva, $285,000.

Corcoran St., 1739-Mark H. Clark and Victor L. Branham to Christian Clemens Bodewig and Melissa Magdolna Jeanne Sabatier, $1.32 million.

D St., 631, No. 242-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Fremont Home Loan Trust to Sui-Hua Thomas Lee and Hyun Kim, $531,588.

E St., 616, No. 1150-Andrew Robertson and Elizabeth Blase to David J. and Dawne S. Hickton, $920,000.

Emerson St., 315-Harold E. Banks to Konstantinos N. Siozios, $399,900.

Euclid St., 1700, No. A11-Kimberly L. and Steven E. Mumm to Elizabeth Ann Martone, $440,000.

Fairmont St., 1008-Estate of Eric Joseph Rohleder and Stephen J. Rohleder to Imogen Mae Bradbury, $850,000.

Fessenden St., 4415-Joshua H. Aronson and Danielle E. Beyda to Bei Xiao and Hendrikje Nienborg, $950,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4709-Djurdjura Corp. to Sergey and Ekaterina Aleksashenko, $1.9 million.

Fulton St., 5043-Jon and Janet B. Beard to Teodros Kavaleri and Megdelawit Hiwot, $825,000.

Garfield St., 2925-Michael Craig Lemmon to Kumar Ankur Garg and Rachel Osterman, $1.73 million.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4433-James L. and Gillian Athey to Adam Ebrahim and Kristin Igusky, $910,000.

Hall Pl., 2227-Thomas W. Shea and Joan Sapienza to Elif Eroglu and Michael Delehanty, $1.01 million.

Hamilton St., 733-Stephanie Christine and Barbara Riley Wolff to Daniel George Pomeroy and Julia Mary Louise Jacobsen, $675,000.

Harvard St., 729-Charlie McGinley and Ann Marie Somerville to William Curtis Hoops, $730,000.

Holmead Pl., 3551-Michael L. Pendzick and Eric G. Leigh to Samuel and Barry R. Meisenberg, $925,000.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 319-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Diep Nguyen-Van and Jean Van Houtte, $185,130.

Illinois Ave., 4829-Steven L. Hollingworth and Ann Griffith to Gwennan M. Hollingworth and Conor P. Williams, $775,000.

Jefferson St., 1230-Axe Capital Corp. to Amanda E. Rivera and Saud Nazar, $890,000.

Johnson Ave., 1735, No. F-Alexandra Chadwick to Nicolas D. Bertrand Granjon and Natalia Queiroz Figueiredo, $757,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. K-3-Steve Utterwulghe to Jennifer Wollenberg, $729,100.

Kenyon St., 736-Pase Corp. to Blair Edward Lapres, $775,000.

L St., 1001, No. 902-Baljit Wadhwa to Devendra Telikicherla Kumar, $799,999.

L St., 2201, No. 404-Susan G. Mulhall to Juan Emilio and Denise Webb Posada, $279,500.

Lanier Pl., 1725, No. 3A-Nicolas Hernandez De Jesus and Eladia Hernandez to Steven Mays Fake and Linda Wafi, $434,000.

Longfellow St., 939, No. 207-Samantha Cooper-Morrison to Taylor Volpe, $189,000.

M St., 910, No. 425-Ruth Kao to Sonja Sabita Teelucksingh, $625,000.

M St., 2501, No. 608-Mauricio and Mayda Claver-Carone to Radd L. and Beth B. Riebe, $820,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4623, No. B-Emanuela B. and Jeffrey R. Hatcher to Steve Levin and Joseph A. Stein, $665,000.

Madison St., 922, No. 103-Celena Green to Lydia H. Orth, $310,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 320-Khoren and Tanya Rozik Abrahamian to Xin Chen, $575,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 610-Suzette Trilla and Jose M. Calderon to Lisa Bosak and David Earle Lucas, $940,000.

Mintwood Pl., 1854, No. 8-Judson A. Dacher-Shapiro and Alexandra H. Beadle Berenis to James Shuler, $640,000.

Moreland St., 5715-Robert W. and David A. Asman to San San and Raymond Yu, $1.02 million.

N St., 1205, No. A-Thomas J. Wehr to Wenchi Yu, $530,000.

N St., 2811-Richard J. Gilfillan and Carmen Caneda to Emilio and Marina Alonso-Mendoza, $1.6 million.

Nevada Ave., 5721-Raphael J.J.A. Larson and Debra M. Laboschin to Mark Howell and Katherine R. Ott, $1.36 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1751, No. A-Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine M. O’Hara to Todd Christian Thurheimer and Erin Glavich, $787,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1016-Hazel Huete-Rosenbusch to Barbara L. and Dylan E. Cristy, $475,000.

New York Ave., 115, No. 7-Wilma Durham-Elbouhnini to Andrew Bollinger and Emily Levett, $525,000.

O St., 30-Monacco Exclusive Renovation Corp. to Michael N. Supp, $745,000.

Oak St., 1443, No. T2-Khari Brown and Yasemin Washington to Kathleen Seward, $465,000.

Oneida Pl., 424-Kim Hassan to Jerome Ackerson Fisher II and Victoria Joy Hicks, $730,000.

Ontario Rd., 2853-Estate of Charlotte L. Tighe to Ellen Christine Roche, $286,500.

P St., 3315-David W. Swetzoff to John Philip and Jacqueline McNeill Coombe, $1.82 million.

Park Rd., 1030-Karina Sudyatmiko to David and Teresa J. Edwards, $1.18 million.

Park Rd., 1661, No. 101-Kevin G. Feltz to Lauren Spink, $338,000.

Porter St., 3872, No. F360-Alexander J. and Kathryn M.B. Moore to Diane and Christopher Magnani, $567,000.

Q St., 1201, No. 201-Mark S. Lenhart and Genilson Brandao to Maria Skirk, $499,000.

Quincy St., 417-Minette Hope to Matthew Louis Perrone and Kayla Christine Bemis, $715,000.

R St., 1401, No. 304-Brayden T. McCarthy to Thadeous Andrew Goodwyn, $574,900.

R St., 3323-John Greer Moore to Stan Sroka and John P. Kammeier, $2.45 million.

Randolph St., 1317-Mary B. Reid to Andrew P. McGuire and Barbara A. Rutland, $597,500.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 202-Joshua Andrew and Meaghan Richardson to Shannon Kellman, $444,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1317, No. 406-Andrew J. Vance and Elaina M. Wells to Jennifer Chioma Okwudili, $565,000.

Rittenhouse St., 732-Nathaniel J. Mayes to Joseph Mcrae and Michele Rene Davies, $635,900.

River Rd., 4232-Louis Kolodner to Diego F. Rios Zertuche Rios Zertuche and Sonia Javed, $899,000.

Roxboro Pl., 532-Christopher and Jaclyn Seward Clements to Lisa Kirsten Ely, $500,000.

S St., 1800-Adam H. and Laura Y. Magnus to Samuel Harry and Claire Thibeau Eckland, $1.33 million.

Seaton Pl., 113-Terence De Pentheny O’Kelly and Anjali Nanda to Joe Kennedy and John Jordan, $944,500.

Sheridan St., 1319-Metropolitan Property Corp. to Hunter A. Watts and Juliette K. Berg, $770,000.

Swann St., 1449-Groundfloor Properties Ga Corp. to Alexander Hardy Arnett Jr. and Eric Judson Weindorf, $1.2 million.

T St., 3712-Samir Kaul to Bryan L. and Sarah V. Wetzel, $925,000.

Taylor St., 1366-Travis and Rachel Lumpkin to Kristopher-Leif A. Larsen and Lisa R. Colson, $1.06 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2438-Guillermo and Brittney Ingalls Godoy to Audrey Stern and Julian Ginos, $1.08 million.

Underwood St., 1351-Reliance Group Corp. to Christina Carrasco and Christopher Arnold, $880,000.

V St., 150, No. V404-Tula A. Connell to Giovanni Leo Frisari and Valeria Iacovelli, $577,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 503-Christina Bui and Russell K. Spielmann to Mario Edgar and Melissa Gabriella Garcia, $205,000.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 404-Shelly Ann Rose to Christopher A. Appel, $420,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 319-Lottie M. Walker to Joseph Altieri, $448,000.

Warren St., 3720-Michael A. Altman and Ruth Wieder to Adam Fleisher and Dasha Migunov, $1.29 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 302-Jeremy I. Kruger and Eliza A. Kretzmann to Amanda D. Phillips, $325,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3114-Jennifer A. Asdorian to Dan and Corina Teodosescu, $302,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1860-Evan Glenn Rogers and Jennifer Leigh Williams to Austin Auger, $361,500.

First St., 2310-Bronwyn Irwin to Miguel Segoviano Basurto, $942,000.

Second St., 2121, No. 3-Deanna R. McPherson to Shilo Mazepa, $285,000.

Third St., 4314-C. Allen Shinkle to Hui Min Toh, $820,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 214-Hershel A. Green III to David William Roadcap, $465,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 1008-Theodore R. West to Colleen Laughlin, $453,500.

Fifth St., 4511-Nellie E. Nalle to Elena L. Saavedra and Eric Jimenez Valdivia, $620,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 717-Matthew Bottelson to Gina Chen, $504,800.

Seventh St., 4226, No. 304-John P. Kilvington to Gustavo Alonso Zanabria Gainza, $515,000.

Ninth St., 4624-Erik M. Hein and Matthew L. Rogers to Sarah E. Lash and Daniel J. Goshorn, $853,500.

Ninth St., 5818-Yosief Sebhatu and Merkeb Woldemichael to Yonathan Nerie, $895,000.

10th St., 1117, No. 809-Kate A. Eyerman to Kendra White, $445,000.

10th St., 1215, No. 21-Stryk Thomas to Joseph Drewry Thies and Elizabeth Logan Woods, $544,900.

11th St., 1515, No. 2-4-Michael Lewis and Chelsea Stieber to Karen Ben-Shlaush, $895,000.

12th St., 1316, No. 2-Philip J. Mason Jr. and Andrew Souvall to Kevin Cataldo, $425,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 101-KD Homes Investment Corp. to Jason Morton Wells, $285,000.

13th St., 3560-Penny R. Moore to Raju Karki, $985,300.

13th St., 5308-Furman and Lois Marguerite Marshall to Jeffery Barnes and Henri Amonles, $399,999.

14th St., 7709-Jonathan Charles Bean and Jill Evangeline Patton to Kevin Thibault and Isadora Carreras, $827,500.

15th St., 2012, No. 2-Nicole S. Rodgers to Tamdan T. Vo, $786,000.

16th St., 2000, No. 304-Adam Kennedy and Christine Salaita to Adina Clio Samuels, $399,900.

17th St., 1526-Joelle Seligson and Richard J. Buccheri II to Richard James, $469,900.

18th St., 1545, No. 304-Max L. and Priscilla M. Friedersdorf to Jillian Lorraine Simard, $372,000.

18th St., 2421, No. 302-Francis Larcin to Matteo Betti and Elizabeth Villacres, $715,000.

20th St., 2410, No. 207-Alissa M. Redmond to Molly McCloskey, $330,000.

21st St., 1260, No. 704-Martin and Oxana Holtmann to Claire S. Gould and Joseph R. Sprott, $315,000.

22nd St., 1318, No. 404-James McLean and Debra L. Miller to Patrick C. Rhodey, $490,000.

23rd St., 1155, No. PH3A-Ezra Partners Corp. to William Joseph Caldwell and Michele Patricia Toth, $3.5 million.

25th St., 1010, No. 603-Peggy A. Morgan and Ashok K. Agrawal to Luis and Kristen Hernandez, $317,000.

29th St., 1226-Madonna H. Miller to Lachlyn Soper and Andrew Lembke, $1.27 million.

32nd St., 5801-Barbara Jean Friedman to Georgios Athanasakopoulos and Helena Daras, $1.89 million.

35th St., 1613-Nicholas J. and Nancy J. Robert to Paul McCulley, $2.4 million.

38th St., 3440, No. D412-Diana J. Nobile to Michael and Sarah Band, $486,700.

40th St., 2323, No. 2-Austin Frederick and Jennifer Nedeau Helm to Robert A. and Deborah Richman Owens, $510,000.

42nd St., 5318-Michael and Natalie G. McKnight to George Matthew and Karina Louise Borger, $1 million.

44th St., 5101-Christopher Brice and Lynne Dent Cowan to Kara A. Parmelee, $960,750.

Southeast

A St., 4680-JNP Homes Corp. to Julie A. Plavka, $437,000.

B St., 4508, No. 5-408 Richwood Corp. to Christopher M. Chambers, $88,000.

Bowen Rd., 2634, No. 202-U.S. Bank and the Rmac Trust Series to Christopher C. Graham, $82,000.

Burke St., 1810-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Brian Cohn and Paloma H. Gonzalez, $890,000.

Capitol St. E., 5037-Estate of Frances W. Hall and Essmus T. Hall II to Ramon Streets, $360,000.

D St., 1204-Andrea K. Short to Zachary A. and Kathryn G. Kolsky, $1.01 million.

D St., 1711-Cambridge Holdings Corp. to Louie Maxwell Clark III, $775,000.

E St., 332-John Joseph Kelley Jr. and Mary Margaret Sawall to Sydney Rochelle Kestle, $930,000.

Elmira St., 609-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Olumuyiwa and Elizabeth Sogbesan, $364,000.

Fort Dupont St., 1620-Maia Shanklin Roberts to Chelsea Rivas and Brendan Lynch, $290,000.

G St., 1211, No. 4-Derrick Howard Chen and Shelly Yu to Derek T. Battle and Ena J. Linton, $420,000.

Good Hope Rd., 1920-Ryan J. Pulliam to Sameh E. Azzam, $320,000.

Hildreth St., 4245-Ebb Development Corp. to Brenda Duverce and Mariah-Candace N. Isamah, $397,000.

L St., 331-Marisa Madigan to Adrienne Cassie Ameel and Carl Albert Polvinale, $950,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 3341-Matthew F. Shannon to Nathan Allen Brown, $670,000.

Morris Rd., 1357-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Chih Feng Huang, $215,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1533-Scott A. Graham to Jason Askew and Ryan D. Acker, $740,000.

Prout St., 2200-Jennifer C. Concino to Reola D. Ware, $510,000.

Seward Sq., 418-David A. Cooper to Daniel Marc Jacobs and Kristin Dora Taddei, $582,000.

U Pl., 1909-Realty Properties Corp. to Margaret Elizabeth Tiernan, $460,000.

Walter St., 1207-Brendan Matthew and Lauren Manns Clegg to Joel Jordan and Carolyn Noble Downs, $830,500.

Yuma St., 132-Tesfar Corp. to Glendell Bailey, $382,500.

Fourth St., 1027-David J. Downey Jr. and Kirkland K. Hamill to Jacqueline Teresa Newman and Kevin Callahan McKeon, $1.38 million.

10th St., 110-Matthew and Meghan Histand to Kaitlin Beach and Alison Don, $769,900.

12th St., 201-James G. Gilbert and Michael G. Pollock to Eli Kleiman Rosenfeld and Beth Lauren Silverberg, $1.2 million.

18th St., 1, No. 303-Pal David Teicher to Taylor Jean Phares and Kadeem Andre Cooper, $460,000.

21st St., 3416-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Etopia Elliott, $384,500.

41st Pl., 1790-Vanhoose Properties Corp. to Brett L. Radosti, $519,000.

Southwest

G St., 102-Stephanie L. Wright to Zachary Tyler Gallagher Pirtle and Katelyn Marie Kuhl, $630,000.

I St., 355, No. 121-Amanda Blatnik and Dylan Kean to Nicholas Anthony Czajka, $418,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. 502-David W. Bell Douglas to Hope Allyse Lane, $715,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N111-Leslie Ann Burke to Bridget M. Lines, $315,990.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W201-Michael J. and Alison N. Moser to Diane M. Sullivan, $417,500.