District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. in May. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1449, No. D-Jackson Steven Proskow and Reginald Anthony Cecchini to Caroline Duroselle and Jacob D. Melish, $425,000.

Baldwin Cres., 2534-Donald R. and Shannon L. Page to Margo Klosterman, $700,000.

Blaine St., 4575-Eliza Hugee to Ashley Gavin and Omar Andres Velasco Gomez, $420,000.

Chillum Pl., 5217-David and Darlene Mauldin to Hector Alarcon and Marissa Flores, $495,000.

Clay Pl., 3957-Optimum Investment Inc. to Francois-Xavier Henri and Makini Brice Lanne, $435,000.

Constitution Ave., 1011-Estate of Mary E. Davis and Kathryne O. Cousin to Aaron Eugene and Heather Nicole Lorenzo, $825,000.

Constitution Ave., 1904-Carrie A. and Vanity V. Nobles to Eriel Swanson and Christopher Grobbel, $1.15 million.

D St., 819, No. 16-Anna Lauren Rogers and Leonard Dee Duncan III to Sara S. and Reza Mohkami, $700,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 3614-Harris L. and Vivian T. Lanier to Charles Wood, $399,900.

Douglas St., 4345-Carpenters of Georgetown Investment Group to Nada Nashih Mohamed, $530,500.

E St., 1021-Patricia E. Miller to Walter and Shaina Kuhn, $1.46 million.

Eads Pl., 4541-DHF Investment Corp. to Jermaine Todd and Virsa Yvette Perkins, $384,000.

Eastern Ave., 1614-Benjamin T. and Kara Spanswick to Talitha Beverly, $507,000.

F St., 1126-Jonathan R. Milstein to Ian Daniel Foley and Emily Hytha, $715,000.

Florida Ave., 1138, No. 1-Carlos Stennett to Endrias Aklilu Degefa, $302,000.

Franklin St., 24-Golden Blue Investments Corp. to Gregory Edward Kerr and Clifford J. Gudiel, $899,995.

G St., 518-David Corey and Kirsten Dettor Petree to Tiffany Piland and Benjamin William Posil, $1.27 million.

Gales St., 1620-Isabelle Elizabeth and Andre Damone Brashears to Julio Henriquez, $435,000.

Grant St., 4219-Moriya Morris to Ricardy and Marlene Damille, $413,000.

Holbrook St., 1224-MGD Properties Corp. to Simon M. Kamuiru, $385,000.

I St., 1242-Safa Investments Corp. to Matthew K. and Nary I. Dolan, $1.23 million.

Jackson St., 1726-Andrew Groves to Robert Aronson and Karen Bosshart, $695,000.

Kenneth St., 696-Valerie Delp and Joseph Cardosi to Thomas and Susan Brownlee, $865,000.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 409-John H. and Katharine M. Chase to Jessica Alcantara and Samuel Jonathan Glenn, $504,900.

Nicholson St., 231-Susan Topping and Christy M. Diefenderfer to Andrew Marc Appleton and Marissa Olivas, $399,999.

Oglethorpe St., 652-Park Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Peter Michael Keenan Rocco and Marie-Ellen Somah Ehounou, $505,000.

Otis Pl., 1721-Estate of Louvenia M. McGill and Consuella McGill to Joseph Ray Muniz, $710,000.

Otis St., 3009-Tauanja Kittrell to Ryan M. Kromsky and Lauren E. Wise, $485,000.

Q St., 23-Cyberex Corp. to Trang Nguyen, $995,000.

Regent Pl., 502-John M. and Alena C. Anderson to Bayan C. Misaghi, $830,000.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3266-John B. Saleh to Elliott Simmons and Denise Capaci, $590,000.

V St., 169-Wilbur and Louise Nobles to Matthew M. Dennie, $600,000.

Virginia Ave. W., 1658, No. 102-John P. O’Donohue to Victor Hugo Uriarte, $291,000.

Third St., 1811, No. 1-Brian Michael and Ashley Rose McKeon to Francis S. McFadden, $705,528.

Fifth St., 2817-Gateway Real Estate Corp. to Eric C. and Josephine O. Hoepker, $760,000.

Ninth St., 18, No. 204-Lamar Smith and Elizabeth Schaefer to Edward Louis Jeep, $256,000.

10th St., 701, No. 2-Maria Gaglio to Victoria L. Thomas and John D. Kraemer, $625,000.

11th St., 823-Benjamin W. Chapin and Lauren Cole Daniel to Daniel Thompson and Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati, $935,000.

12th St., 4633-Estate of Walter L. Holt Sr. and Walter L. Holt Jr. to Paul and Anne Davis, $535,000.

13th St., 401, No. 202-Angels D.C. Corp. to Rebecca S. Nasuti, $425,000.

17th St., 3612-Willco Properties Corp. to Erik and Kiley Fisher, $800,000.

21st St., 400, No. 1-Lewis Wyman Jr. and Meredith Rizzo to Sumin and John Paul Kim, $503,500.

26th St., 3613-Yasmeen H. Wynn to David and Alyzza Hudson, $600,000.

49th Pl., 14-Estate of Trisha Dianna Lawrence and William L. Bryant Sr. to Bradley Sample, $365,000.

52nd St., 911-Property Investments of Virginia Inc. to Neil P. and Raquel O’Brien, $369,900.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 3147-Macela K. Martin to Arjun Bhalla and Laura Saputra, $1.01 million.

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 442-Nathaniel Allen and Emily B. Orler to Elie Chamoun, $545,000.

Belmont Rd., 1918-Emmanuel Alexandrakis to Amy Levin and Jackie Fernandes, $1.6 million.

Blair Rd., 7100-Specialty Lending Group Corp. to Steven M. Glazerman and Manisha J. Modi, $1.05 million.

California St., 1864-Sarah Barlow to Catherine H. and Jonathan J. Kelley, $2.11 million.

Calvert St., 1915, No. 201-Plet Marcel Gauchat to Benjamin Baum and David Brown, $925,000.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 84-Emily Willett to Justine Bernard, $242,500.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 917W-Mad Development Corp. to Todd J. Butler, $320,000.

Cleveland Ave., 3202-Necmettin Tarhan and Sarai K. Soderstrom Feyzioglu to Ton-Ming Fang and Jed A. Friedman, $2.21 million.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 303-Peter Koll to Natasha Monique Ellis, $350,000.

Columbia Rd., 1880, No. 604-Matthew J. Hardy to Sean P. Lauretti, $535,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2301, No. 1D-Caitlin K. Dale to Jennifer D. Port and Amanda P. Rhine, $470,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 136-Willmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Michael Jones, $350,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 618-Joseph A. Wenclawiak to Brenda Arredondo, $310,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4514-Justin E. and Caitlin W. Brennan to Amie L. Brautigam, $549,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5406, No. 201-KSM Real Estate Corp. to Zinaida Korableva, $285,000.

Corcoran St., 1739-Mark H. Clark and Victor L. Branham to Christian Clemens Bodewig and Melissa Magdolna Jeanne Sabatier, $1.32 million.

D St., 631, No. 242-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Fremont Home Loan Trust to Sui-Hua Thomas Lee and Hyun Kim, $531,588.

E St., 616, No. 1150-Andrew Robertson and Elizabeth Blase to David J. and Dawne S. Hickton, $920,000.

Emerson St., 315-Harold E. Banks to Konstantinos N. Siozios, $399,900.

Euclid St., 1700, No. A11-Kimberly L. and Steven E. Mumm to Elizabeth Ann Martone, $440,000.

Fairmont St., 1008-Estate of Eric Joseph Rohleder and Stephen J. Rohleder to Imogen Mae Bradbury, $850,000.

Fessenden St., 4415-Joshua H. Aronson and Danielle E. Beyda to Bei Xiao and Hendrikje Nienborg, $950,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4709-Djurdjura Corp. to Sergey and Ekaterina Aleksashenko, $1.9 million.

Fulton St., 5043-Jon and Janet B. Beard to Teodros Kavaleri and Megdelawit Hiwot, $825,000.

Garfield St., 2925-Michael Craig Lemmon to Kumar Ankur Garg and Rachel Osterman, $1.73 million.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4433-James L. and Gillian Athey to Adam Ebrahim and Kristin Igusky, $910,000.

Hall Pl., 2227-Thomas W. Shea and Joan Sapienza to Elif Eroglu and Michael Delehanty, $1.01 million.

Hamilton St., 733-Stephanie Christine and Barbara Riley Wolff to Daniel George Pomeroy and Julia Mary Louise Jacobsen, $675,000.

Harvard St., 729-Charlie McGinley and Ann Marie Somerville to William Curtis Hoops, $730,000.

Holmead Pl., 3551-Michael L. Pendzick and Eric G. Leigh to Samuel and Barry R. Meisenberg, $925,000.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 319-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Diep Nguyen-Van and Jean Van Houtte, $185,130.

Illinois Ave., 4829-Steven L. Hollingworth and Ann Griffith to Gwennan M. Hollingworth and Conor P. Williams, $775,000.

Jefferson St., 1230-Axe Capital Corp. to Amanda E. Rivera and Saud Nazar, $890,000.

Johnson Ave., 1735, No. F-Alexandra Chadwick to Nicolas D. Bertrand Granjon and Natalia Queiroz Figueiredo, $757,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. K-3-Steve Utterwulghe to Jennifer Wollenberg, $729,100.

Kenyon St., 736-Pase Corp. to Blair Edward Lapres, $775,000.

L St., 1001, No. 902-Baljit Wadhwa to Devendra Telikicherla Kumar, $799,999.

L St., 2201, No. 404-Susan G. Mulhall to Juan Emilio and Denise Webb Posada, $279,500.

Lanier Pl., 1725, No. 3A-Nicolas Hernandez De Jesus and Eladia Hernandez to Steven Mays Fake and Linda Wafi, $434,000.

Longfellow St., 939, No. 207-Samantha Cooper-Morrison to Taylor Volpe, $189,000.

M St., 910, No. 425-Ruth Kao to Sonja Sabita Teelucksingh, $625,000.

M St., 2501, No. 608-Mauricio and Mayda Claver-Carone to Radd L. and Beth B. Riebe, $820,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4623, No. B-Emanuela B. and Jeffrey R. Hatcher to Steve Levin and Joseph A. Stein, $665,000.

Madison St., 922, No. 103-Celena Green to Lydia H. Orth, $310,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 320-Khoren and Tanya Rozik Abrahamian to Xin Chen, $575,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 610-Suzette Trilla and Jose M. Calderon to Lisa Bosak and David Earle Lucas, $940,000.

Mintwood Pl., 1854, No. 8-Judson A. Dacher-Shapiro and Alexandra H. Beadle Berenis to James Shuler, $640,000.

Moreland St., 5715-Robert W. and David A. Asman to San San and Raymond Yu, $1.02 million.

N St., 1205, No. A-Thomas J. Wehr to Wenchi Yu, $530,000.

N St., 2811-Richard J. Gilfillan and Carmen Caneda to Emilio and Marina Alonso-Mendoza, $1.6 million.

Nevada Ave., 5721-Raphael J.J.A. Larson and Debra M. Laboschin to Mark Howell and Katherine R. Ott, $1.36 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1751, No. A-Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine M. O’Hara to Todd Christian Thurheimer and Erin Glavich, $787,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1016-Hazel Huete-Rosenbusch to Barbara L. and Dylan E. Cristy, $475,000.

New York Ave., 115, No. 7-Wilma Durham-Elbouhnini to Andrew Bollinger and Emily Levett, $525,000.

O St., 30-Monacco Exclusive Renovation Corp. to Michael N. Supp, $745,000.

Oak St., 1443, No. T2-Khari Brown and Yasemin Washington to Kathleen Seward, $465,000.

Oneida Pl., 424-Kim Hassan to Jerome Ackerson Fisher II and Victoria Joy Hicks, $730,000.

Ontario Rd., 2853-Estate of Charlotte L. Tighe to Ellen Christine Roche, $286,500.

P St., 3315-David W. Swetzoff to John Philip and Jacqueline McNeill Coombe, $1.82 million.

Park Rd., 1030-Karina Sudyatmiko to David and Teresa J. Edwards, $1.18 million.

Park Rd., 1661, No. 101-Kevin G. Feltz to Lauren Spink, $338,000.

Porter St., 3872, No. F360-Alexander J. and Kathryn M.B. Moore to Diane and Christopher Magnani, $567,000.

Q St., 1201, No. 201-Mark S. Lenhart and Genilson Brandao to Maria Skirk, $499,000.

Quincy St., 417-Minette Hope to Matthew Louis Perrone and Kayla Christine Bemis, $715,000.

R St., 1401, No. 304-Brayden T. McCarthy to Thadeous Andrew Goodwyn, $574,900.

R St., 3323-John Greer Moore to Stan Sroka and John P. Kammeier, $2.45 million.

Randolph St., 1317-Mary B. Reid to Andrew P. McGuire and Barbara A. Rutland, $597,500.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 202-Joshua Andrew and Meaghan Richardson to Shannon Kellman, $444,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1317, No. 406-Andrew J. Vance and Elaina M. Wells to Jennifer Chioma Okwudili, $565,000.

Rittenhouse St., 732-Nathaniel J. Mayes to Joseph Mcrae and Michele Rene Davies, $635,900.

River Rd., 4232-Louis Kolodner to Diego F. Rios Zertuche Rios Zertuche and Sonia Javed, $899,000.

Roxboro Pl., 532-Christopher and Jaclyn Seward Clements to Lisa Kirsten Ely, $500,000.

S St., 1800-Adam H. and Laura Y. Magnus to Samuel Harry and Claire Thibeau Eckland, $1.33 million.

Seaton Pl., 113-Terence De Pentheny O’Kelly and Anjali Nanda to Joe Kennedy and John Jordan, $944,500.

Sheridan St., 1319-Metropolitan Property Corp. to Hunter A. Watts and Juliette K. Berg, $770,000.

Swann St., 1449-Groundfloor Properties Ga Corp. to Alexander Hardy Arnett Jr. and Eric Judson Weindorf, $1.2 million.

T St., 3712-Samir Kaul to Bryan L. and Sarah V. Wetzel, $925,000.

Taylor St., 1366-Travis and Rachel Lumpkin to Kristopher-Leif A. Larsen and Lisa R. Colson, $1.06 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2438-Guillermo and Brittney Ingalls Godoy to Audrey Stern and Julian Ginos, $1.08 million.

Underwood St., 1351-Reliance Group Corp. to Christina Carrasco and Christopher Arnold, $880,000.

V St., 150, No. V404-Tula A. Connell to Giovanni Leo Frisari and Valeria Iacovelli, $577,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 503-Christina Bui and Russell K. Spielmann to Mario Edgar and Melissa Gabriella Garcia, $205,000.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 404-Shelly Ann Rose to Christopher A. Appel, $420,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 319-Lottie M. Walker to Joseph Altieri, $448,000.

Warren St., 3720-Michael A. Altman and Ruth Wieder to Adam Fleisher and Dasha Migunov, $1.29 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 302-Jeremy I. Kruger and Eliza A. Kretzmann to Amanda D. Phillips, $325,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3114-Jennifer A. Asdorian to Dan and Corina Teodosescu, $302,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1860-Evan Glenn Rogers and Jennifer Leigh Williams to Austin Auger, $361,500.

First St., 2310-Bronwyn Irwin to Miguel Segoviano Basurto, $942,000.

Second St., 2121, No. 3-Deanna R. McPherson to Shilo Mazepa, $285,000.

Third St., 4314-C. Allen Shinkle to Hui Min Toh, $820,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 214-Hershel A. Green III to David William Roadcap, $465,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 1008-Theodore R. West to Colleen Laughlin, $453,500.

Fifth St., 4511-Nellie E. Nalle to Elena L. Saavedra and Eric Jimenez Valdivia, $620,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 717-Matthew Bottelson to Gina Chen, $504,800.

Seventh St., 4226, No. 304-John P. Kilvington to Gustavo Alonso Zanabria Gainza, $515,000.

Ninth St., 4624-Erik M. Hein and Matthew L. Rogers to Sarah E. Lash and Daniel J. Goshorn, $853,500.

Ninth St., 5818-Yosief Sebhatu and Merkeb Woldemichael to Yonathan Nerie, $895,000.

10th St., 1117, No. 809-Kate A. Eyerman to Kendra White, $445,000.

10th St., 1215, No. 21-Stryk Thomas to Joseph Drewry Thies and Elizabeth Logan Woods, $544,900.

11th St., 1515, No. 2-4-Michael Lewis and Chelsea Stieber to Karen Ben-Shlaush, $895,000.

12th St., 1316, No. 2-Philip J. Mason Jr. and Andrew Souvall to Kevin Cataldo, $425,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 101-KD Homes Investment Corp. to Jason Morton Wells, $285,000.

13th St., 3560-Penny R. Moore to Raju Karki, $985,300.

13th St., 5308-Furman and Lois Marguerite Marshall to Jeffery Barnes and Henri Amonles, $399,999.

14th St., 7709-Jonathan Charles Bean and Jill Evangeline Patton to Kevin Thibault and Isadora Carreras, $827,500.

15th St., 2012, No. 2-Nicole S. Rodgers to Tamdan T. Vo, $786,000.

16th St., 2000, No. 304-Adam Kennedy and Christine Salaita to Adina Clio Samuels, $399,900.

17th St., 1526-Joelle Seligson and Richard J. Buccheri II to Richard James, $469,900.

18th St., 1545, No. 304-Max L. and Priscilla M. Friedersdorf to Jillian Lorraine Simard, $372,000.

18th St., 2421, No. 302-Francis Larcin to Matteo Betti and Elizabeth Villacres, $715,000.

20th St., 2410, No. 207-Alissa M. Redmond to Molly McCloskey, $330,000.

21st St., 1260, No. 704-Martin and Oxana Holtmann to Claire S. Gould and Joseph R. Sprott, $315,000.

22nd St., 1318, No. 404-James McLean and Debra L. Miller to Patrick C. Rhodey, $490,000.

23rd St., 1155, No. PH3A-Ezra Partners Corp. to William Joseph Caldwell and Michele Patricia Toth, $3.5 million.

25th St., 1010, No. 603-Peggy A. Morgan and Ashok K. Agrawal to Luis and Kristen Hernandez, $317,000.

29th St., 1226-Madonna H. Miller to Lachlyn Soper and Andrew Lembke, $1.27 million.

32nd St., 5801-Barbara Jean Friedman to Georgios Athanasakopoulos and Helena Daras, $1.89 million.

35th St., 1613-Nicholas J. and Nancy J. Robert to Paul McCulley, $2.4 million.

38th St., 3440, No. D412-Diana J. Nobile to Michael and Sarah Band, $486,700.

40th St., 2323, No. 2-Austin Frederick and Jennifer Nedeau Helm to Robert A. and Deborah Richman Owens, $510,000.

42nd St., 5318-Michael and Natalie G. McKnight to George Matthew and Karina Louise Borger, $1 million.

44th St., 5101-Christopher Brice and Lynne Dent Cowan to Kara A. Parmelee, $960,750.

Southeast

A St., 4680-JNP Homes Corp. to Julie A. Plavka, $437,000.

B St., 4508, No. 5-408 Richwood Corp. to Christopher M. Chambers, $88,000.

Bowen Rd., 2634, No. 202-U.S. Bank and the Rmac Trust Series to Christopher C. Graham, $82,000.

Burke St., 1810-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Brian Cohn and Paloma H. Gonzalez, $890,000.

Capitol St. E., 5037-Estate of Frances W. Hall and Essmus T. Hall II to Ramon Streets, $360,000.

D St., 1204-Andrea K. Short to Zachary A. and Kathryn G. Kolsky, $1.01 million.

D St., 1711-Cambridge Holdings Corp. to Louie Maxwell Clark III, $775,000.

E St., 332-John Joseph Kelley Jr. and Mary Margaret Sawall to Sydney Rochelle Kestle, $930,000.

Elmira St., 609-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Olumuyiwa and Elizabeth Sogbesan, $364,000.

Fort Dupont St., 1620-Maia Shanklin Roberts to Chelsea Rivas and Brendan Lynch, $290,000.

G St., 1211, No. 4-Derrick Howard Chen and Shelly Yu to Derek T. Battle and Ena J. Linton, $420,000.

Good Hope Rd., 1920-Ryan J. Pulliam to Sameh E. Azzam, $320,000.

Hildreth St., 4245-Ebb Development Corp. to Brenda Duverce and Mariah-Candace N. Isamah, $397,000.

L St., 331-Marisa Madigan to Adrienne Cassie Ameel and Carl Albert Polvinale, $950,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 3341-Matthew F. Shannon to Nathan Allen Brown, $670,000.

Morris Rd., 1357-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Chih Feng Huang, $215,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1533-Scott A. Graham to Jason Askew and Ryan D. Acker, $740,000.

Prout St., 2200-Jennifer C. Concino to Reola D. Ware, $510,000.

Seward Sq., 418-David A. Cooper to Daniel Marc Jacobs and Kristin Dora Taddei, $582,000.

U Pl., 1909-Realty Properties Corp. to Margaret Elizabeth Tiernan, $460,000.

Walter St., 1207-Brendan Matthew and Lauren Manns Clegg to Joel Jordan and Carolyn Noble Downs, $830,500.

Yuma St., 132-Tesfar Corp. to Glendell Bailey, $382,500.

Fourth St., 1027-David J. Downey Jr. and Kirkland K. Hamill to Jacqueline Teresa Newman and Kevin Callahan McKeon, $1.38 million.

10th St., 110-Matthew and Meghan Histand to Kaitlin Beach and Alison Don, $769,900.

12th St., 201-James G. Gilbert and Michael G. Pollock to Eli Kleiman Rosenfeld and Beth Lauren Silverberg, $1.2 million.

18th St., 1, No. 303-Pal David Teicher to Taylor Jean Phares and Kadeem Andre Cooper, $460,000.

21st St., 3416-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Etopia Elliott, $384,500.

41st Pl., 1790-Vanhoose Properties Corp. to Brett L. Radosti, $519,000.

Southwest

G St., 102-Stephanie L. Wright to Zachary Tyler Gallagher Pirtle and Katelyn Marie Kuhl, $630,000.

I St., 355, No. 121-Amanda Blatnik and Dylan Kean to Nicholas Anthony Czajka, $418,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. 502-David W. Bell Douglas to Hope Allyse Lane, $715,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N111-Leslie Ann Burke to Bridget M. Lines, $315,990.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W201-Michael J. and Alison N. Moser to Diane M. Sullivan, $417,500.