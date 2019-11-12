Capitol St. E., 1216-Gregory J. and Roberta D. Weaver to Kathryn Harris and Grace Meredith Parnell, $1.55 million.

Chillum Pl., 5282-Rigoberto Yanes and Meylin Lazo to Fikeraddis Gelaw Amare, $495,000.

Constitution Ave., 643-Emily E. and Benjamin D. Cichy to Jonah Moses Abraham Crane and Sara Beth Petrasso, $1.42 million.

AD

Dakota Ave. S., 3721-John Schenk and Lorenzo M. Carlos to Sara Shirzad, $599,999.

AD

F St., 1231-Vanessa Leigh Manchester Jordan to Shalini C. Vallabhan and Smita Rawoot, $1.29 million.

Hamlin St., 1303-Cametrick A. and Lesley N.D. Nesmith to Virginia J. Robnett and Vasiliy Gregory Kisunki, $776,500.

Hurston Lane, 2516, No. 15-Robert Hilary and Juliann Abercrombie Winn to Stella O. Chukwu, $495,000.

Jefferson St., 520-Estate of Doreatha J. Mims and Terrence Harrison to Loretta Taylor, $550,000.

Lang Pl., 1737-Estate of Vermelle J. Scott and Jean Scott Diggs to Andreas Mueller, $465,000.

Lyman Pl., 1623-Millwood Properties Corp. to John J. McLaughlin, $605,000.

AD

Maryland Ave., 1007, No. 302-Gerald and Ivy Ken to Matthew Patrick Martz and Patrick John Lighfoot, $420,000.

Nash St., 4403-Isaac N. Asare to Ighodaro Sylvester Evbuoma, $460,000.

Oglethorpe St., 704-Vanhoose Properties Corp. to Leonardo R. and Nicola C. Romero, $569,900.

AD

Quincy St., 1037-Estate of Maria Hrdina Sefcik and Cristine Holland to Jamitriace Hawkins, $617,700.

Roosevelt Pl., 3716-Vernell Kay Richardson to Hayda Wallen-Jaganath, $345,500.

Taylor St., 1211-Edward and Karene Steiner to Elizabeth Henri Elfman and Paul James Howard Syers, $749,000.

Underwood Pl., 14-Manuel G. and Alicia A. Ronquillo to Shakir Ghazi and Amina Khan, $600,000.

Victor St., 113-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dain Roose-Snyder, $380,000.

AD

Virginia Ave. W., 1916-Eajj Corp. to Evelyn Washington, $472,540.

Third St., 207-Nikia Lee Gray to Joy E. and Paul H. Adams, $1.48 million.

Fourth St., 1026-Lee and Kelly Hartshorn to Robert William Pilkington and Peling Li, $765,000.

Seventh St., 4718-RGS Residential Inc. to David Hand, $595,000.

13th St., 121, No. 202-Andrew M. Stroot to Katherine A. Dylewsky, $379,900.

AD

15th St., 426-Deirdre J. Fricke to Martha S. Thomsen, $1.03 million.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 3123-Barbara Cook and estate of Kathleen S. Johnson to Caitlin Avery Warner and Ian James Lent, $925,000.

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 418-Abigail G. Matthews to Daniel P. and Nancy K. Atchue, $420,000.

AD

Alton Pl., 4645-Robert Torresen Jr. to Travis Harold and Markley Foreman Schlegel, $1.36 million.

Benton St., 3917-Ethan D. and Natalie Royal Selzer to Carl Lawrence Malm and Debra Rager, $1.3 million.

Butternut St., 921, No. 304-Daniel Apoloni to Bairy Diakite and Noorjahan Akbar, $422,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 601-Richard A. and Olvido C. Demarco to David Jorge Baringo Ezquerra, $520,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4101-Donn G. Davis to Julian C. Ferris, $480,000.

Chapin St., 1439, No. 102-Dimitri and Georgia Daskalos to Angela Marie Demahy, $549,000.

AD

Chevy Chase Pkwy., 5611-Christopher J. and Marion F. Briggs to Ramon and Mary Elizabeth Noonan Sobrino, $1.35 million.

AD

Colorado Ave., 4709-Robert L. and Marlene Church to Johannes Sebastian Kiess and Courtney Anne Ranson, $1.25 million.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 420-Shamik N. Trivedi to Jessica Sobel Lavin, $420,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2660, No. 5B-Nash Wardman Tower Residential Corp. to Vanda Bruce and Maria Emma McMurtry, $2.15 million.

Connecticut Ave., 3446, No. 206-Margery Nan Somers and Jodi H. Tirengel to William A. Robinson, $320,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3901, No. 206-Lisa J. Vollmer to Paul and Susan Chintis Kovach, $339,900.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 406-Michael A. Hughes to Dariely Rodriguez, $453,000.

Davenport St., 4101-Jo M. Cooper to Jimmy Sheng-Yu Chiang and Yi-Wen Liu, $1.25 million.

AD

AD

E St., 915, No. 415-Estate of Michael Caglioti and Paul Joseph Damore to Mark William Mugler, $799,000.

Ellicott St., 4732-Stephen L. Wilkins and Margaret A. McManus to Eduardo Sierra Gonzalez, $950,000.

Euclid St., 1441, No. 107-Kathryn E. Ladewski to Monica Anne Veldman, $355,000.

Farragut St., 608-Jeffrey and Hannah Prillaman to Cara Llewellyn and Jason Robertson, $630,000.

Foxhall Rd., 1408-Stephen Hugh Williams and Margaret Sutherland to Yuan Wang, $930,500.

Glade St. N., 2818-Estate of John D. Griswold and Elizabeth Van Wagenen to Catherine Gotwald and Albert Miles Pratt, $965,000.

Harvard St., 1750, No. 5A-Brett and Pei-Zei Hamsik to Shelby Tania Gonzales, $550,000.

AD

Ingomar St., 4206-Jean-Pierre Chauffour and Brigitte Virfollet to Elad Sharon and Laure Ines Hadas-Lebel, $1.69 million.

Irving St., 1750-Estate of Lee P. Ribuffo and Bruce M. Rich to Mary A. Sartorius, $830,000.

AD

Jocelyn St., 3752-Alexander and Sara Meadows Shawe to Bryan Joseph and Georgianna Paul Schuetz, $1.55 million.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. M-4-Gregory H. and Leslie Jean Pejic to Michael B. Wills, $685,000.

Kennedy St., 507-JL Property Ventures Corp. and Julie W. Fletcher to Bruce Brown, $361,000.

Lanier Pl., 1789-Sean and Jessica Lewis McFate to Sarah Nolan, $683,500.

Longfellow St., 1352, No. 202-Lenora J. Stiles to Claire Amanda Archer and Brendan J. Rowell, $385,000.

AD

M St., 500, No. 1-David W. Ridings to Rayon Jay and Francesca Marie Dixon, $398,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5320-Kivanc and Ozge Gurel Kirgiz to Erica Shawn Merson, $1.17 million.

Marietta Pl., 410-DBL Corp. to Sean Benjamin Treanor and Naomi E. Eva Basik Treanor, $741,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 555, No. 711-Ari R. and Jamie B. Alexander to Adrienne Myers, $429,900.

AD

Meridian Pl., 1421-Dilan Investment Corp. to John Kirk and Adena Tova Goza, $1.17 million.

Morton St., 764-Estela and Ever Melendez to Shafiq Arif, $580,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 700-Eugene M. and Carol E. Cicatello Sibick to David and Susan Park, $417,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 705-Claire Shanley to Romoloe Antonio Gabriele Petrini, $302,900.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 808-Mary Katherine Wood to Debra Kline Leslie, $860,000.

Newark St., 3881, No. C477-Mary Grimmer to Howard Chyung, $385,000.

Northampton St., 3328-John K. and Cora T. Han to Mark Viehman and Lynn Eisenberg, $1.01 million.

Oliver St., 3110-Luke R. Hartig and Rachel E. Martin to John Patrick and Megan Rae Slocum, $906,700.

P St., 1718, No. 807-Michael P. Kahn to Mai Huong Nguyen, $485,000.

Peabody St., 427-Tehani Collazo to Justin S. and Tayla Burney, $647,000.

AD

Porter St., 3028-Frances Pickering to Christopher Michael McLachlan and Emily Anne Paciolla, $385,000.

Powhatan Pl., 509-Samuel B. Cofer Sr. to Earl Willbanks, $612,500.

R St., 435, No. 306-Dawson E. Law to William Harold and Catherine Mary Suggs, $424,995.

R St., 1800, No. 904-Roger Marvin and Maria Anna Nijholt Cooke to Maha Armush, $455,000.

Reno Rd., 4726-Alexander and Craig Ventures Corp. to Radhika Mohan and Lionel Lynch, $1.52 million.

S St., 1731, No. 1-Hampton Maher to Rory Kelling and Sasha Doust Cassidy, $495,000.

T St., 1621, No. 405-Adam Martin Chudy-Scheible to William J. and Carol D. Gevov, $415,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 700-Charles R. and Maria Mackay to Mimi W. Thein, $176,500.

V St., 1736-Ton-Ming Bay Fang and Jed Freidman to Veronique and Nicole Li, $1.21 million.

Van Ness St., 3700-Rosanne B. McTyre to Behnaz Bonyadian Dehkordi and Brian Akinyanju, $1.35 million.

Vernon St., 1822, No. 303-John M. Jacobson and Elizabeth A. Burks to Aleksandar and Jessica L. Jarcev, $643,000.

Westminster St., 934-Troy C. Andre to Craig and Helen Chason, $1.24 million.

Winfield Lane, 3657-Babak and Sharon Eblaghie Bahador to Emmanuel Marie Francois Cuvillier and Veronique K. Cuvillier Leong, $1.77 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 301-Yin Myo Naing to Jennifer Laedlein, $450,000.

First St., 1827, No. 2-Jory and Wiebke Tapken Striegel to Hannah Hunt and Justin Meuse, $486,000.

Third St., 4218-Michael B. Marion to Amelia Margaret Hogan and Mark Knight Melamed, $800,000.

Eighth St., 2030, No. PH5-Charles Joseph King and Lu Tang to Trusha Kamlesh Amin, $465,000.

Ninth St., 5621-Kimpoko Sonia Barry to Emily Rose Hillman and Luis Eduardo Marquez, $795,000.

10th St., 1510-Anita Chopra to Sandra Marshall and Lee Bagel, $612,500.

12th Pl., 2229-Tara E. and Jonathan Stewart to Drew Michael Rosen, $628,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 306-Daniel S. Fichtler and Jennifer B. Frey to Hang Liu, $399,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 806-Cristina M. Sorgi to Sulayman S. Masumi, $515,000.

14th St., 2750, No. 306-Elena Curti to Shanon G. Kolasienski, $397,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 408-Michael L. and Cecelia A. David to Daniel Patrick Schmelzer and Maria M. Garcia-Escribano Martinez, $1.68 million.

16th St., 1901, No. 201-Daniel M. Hayes to Mark Barba Pacheco, $226,000.

16th St., 5315-John P. and Kristiyani Garrity to Traci L. Watson and Diego Zamberlan, $1.42 million.

17th St., 1700, No. 403-Alyson M. Kil to Frank David Ford, $460,000.

18th St., 1736, No. 301-Lisa Monaco to Aimee Caramico, $587,000.

18th St., 2922, No. 4-Tyler M. Frederick to Clara F. Gilbert, $382,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 908-Estate of Roger B. Hirschland and Edward C. Hirschland to Matthew John Flagge, $359,900.

21st St., 1314, No. 1-Gregory Marston Luce to Sam Gilliam Jr. and Annie Gawlak, $625,000.

25th St., 1275, No. 604-CFB Corp. to Wellington Y. Tong and Anita Choy Wong, $635,000.

29th St., 5359-Sharon K. Borton to Nicholas Christopher Perros and Emily Marie Wack, $1.05 million.

32nd St., 1646-Ad Hoc Holdings Corp. to Claire Gibson and Allen Barksdale Green, $1.7 million.

34th St., 2909-Charles H. and Patricia K. Betts to Debra Niemeier and Elizabeth Honig, $1.64 million.

38th St., 2303-Daniel F. and Leslie A. Drexler to Kenneth A. White and Elizabeth C. Breckenridge, $1 million.

39th Pl., 2430-Alexander R. and Page Napier Morris to Valerie Bess Kamin, $1.1 million.

42nd St., 2325, No. 410-Maureen Lemire to Sunil Bhambhani and Bhavyata Ramani, $326,000.

47th St., 3809-Virginia S. Carson to Gonzalo Ruiz Navarro and Esther Perez Ruiz, $1.36 million.

Southeast

A St., 627-Erik B. and Patricia S. Rasmussen to Lauren Catherine and Gentry Alexander Kowall, $1.05 million.

C St., 1219-Patrick C. and Emilie Y. Dill to Mary L. and Dwight C. Johnson, $685,000.

Capitol St. E., 5045-Veronica Ragins Fernandez to Littane Darilus Bien-Aime, $450,000.

D St., 147-Lowell Clayton Bridwell to Brian Looser, $835,000.

E St., 3103-Phillip McMahon to Christopher Phillip Richardson, $399,900.

Fort Dupont St., 1657-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Deandre Derrick Price, $379,999.

Gorman Terr., 4314-Ramien Pierre to Jerome W. Jackson, $335,000.

K St., 407-Bradley G. Goodrich to Gamunu Ukwattege Wijetunge and Rachel Heather Eng, $999,000.

Oakwood St., 433-Chloe D. Louvouezo to Torren J. and Anyela Moore, $410,000.

Potomac Ave., 911-Ik Construction Group Corp. to Jonee Taylor, $719,000.

Seward Sq., 414, No. 404-Jason D. Holt to Maria K. Stavropoulos, $299,900.

Trenton Pl., 1910-Cassandra Addison to Kidus Ketsela, $370,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 413-Omar and Myisha R. Harrison to Cheryl Denise Mouchette, $462,000.

Fourth St., 14-Addison B. Thompson Jr. and Heather G. Childs to Lawrence A. Lokken and Mae M. Clark, $2 million.

Fifth St., 725, No. 1-Lindsey E. and Anthony R. Hill to Shawn Louis Everett Robertson and Christina Nadia Krute, $690,000.

Ninth St., 527-Woon S. Chang to Justin C. Simeone and Allison M. Maranuk, $735,000.

15th St., 912-Daniel Levy and Mary Chlebowski to Yung-Lin Judy Chang, $720,000.

17th St., 102-Jane St. Clair to Christopher Marc and Danielle Tabeth Betz, $740,200.

40th St., 1736-Shomari A. Jennings to Christopher L. Mahone Jr., $379,000.

51st St., 845-Rufus Properties Corp. to Ninotchka Y. Land, $349,999.

Southwest

Delaware Ave., 1301-Jennifer Lauren Laberge to Jacob G. Goodman, $224,500.

M St., 286-Darold L. Hamlin to Douglas Harold Cleary, $595,000.