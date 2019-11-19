D St., 1228-Matthew J. Wilshire and Laura Gonzales to Jean Nichols and Don Edward Pittman, $852,500.

Dakota Ave. S., 4502-Toni Broadway to Samuel and Sophia Shin Jindoyan, $560,000.

Franklin St., 1304-Daniel and Jennifer Reams to Kavita R. Pillai, $920,000.

Hayes St., 5368-Charles Thornton to Lashawn Annette Parker, $345,000.

Isherwood St., 1609, No. 3-Mike Fila to Joel Erman, $355,000.

Just St., 4919-Jerelyn Phillips and Johnny R. Sims to Guillermo Vicente and Mikala Camille Hernandez, $325,000.

Lyman Pl., 1702-Audrey C. Dudley and estate of James Wade Jr. to Elizabeth Inger Sell and Andrew Kenneth Grossman, $470,000.

Mills Ave., 2941-Douglas A. Druliner and Phetmano P. Phannavong to Carla Fernandez De Castro and Fernando Di Laudo, $586,000.

Newton St., 2027-Michael and Cordula Donhauser to Christopher J. Zarconi, $749,000.

Park St., 1125-Allyson Legnini to Andrew Gernt and Laura Jurewicz, $800,000.

R St., 38-Rulious Curtis Wilson to Bezalel Bezu Woldemariam, $765,000.

Thayer St., 3014-Scott M. Plunkett to Tori A. and Kirkland L. Kenner, $678,500.

Upshur St., 1008-Estate of Carole K. Oliver and Alyce O. Luck to Gregory S. and Belinda Nixon, $499,900.

Virginia Ave. W., 821-Saman Behbahani to Kiyoung Rector, $499,000.

Third St., 509-Dail K. Phillips to Ellen Hunter, $1.15 million.

Fourth St., 1941-Lonnie R. and Karen V. Shuler White to Eva Maria Melis and Andzs Ubelis, $620,000.

Ninth St., 646-Bruce W. and Carol S. Cavey to Mauricio Botero and Vanessa Uriarte Gomez, $980,000.

14th Pl., 244, No. 2-Frances Marcucci and Matthew Kent Decker to Ryan A. and Kelsey Beaumont Shaffer, $790,888.

15th St., 600-Daniel C. Cain and Jessica R. Mazzone to Lee Gabriel and Kourtney Lynn Nilsson, $700,000.

22nd St., 4222-Lynn E. Crabb and Tamara Lynn Seltzer to Jimise Winston, $402,500.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 403-Norma Rivera to Zachary Powell and Julia Lee, $420,000.

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 642-Charles Austin Matthews to Jane Lipton Cafritz and Irina Rubenstein, $510,000.

Appleton St., 3743-Matthew Rawlings Hindman and Kathleen O’Malley Lawrence to Christopher A. and Erica G. Bream, $1.17 million.

Belmont St., 1308, No. 3-Meredith A. Beaton to Timothy P. Gallivan, $610,000.

Blagden Ave., 4525-Lawrence Martin and Michele Masset to Francis J. Gavin and Natalie S. Britton, $933,000.

California St., 2145, No. 108-Caitlin A. Warner and Ian J. Lent to Matthew Lake, $625,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 711-Therese D. Cox to Maya and Jason Ormsby, $350,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4511-Jeffrey J. and Jessica C. Kimbell to John Prizer and Kellyn Smith Kenny, $3.4 million.

Cherry Hill Lane, 3222, No. B1-James M.B. Keyser to Russell Sparks, $485,000.

Church St., 1444, No. 108-Mark Haley to Kyle Safran, $631,900.

Columbia Rd., 1465, No. 402-Heidi Boas to Luke Michael Ryba, $405,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2660, No. 5D-Nash Wardman Tower Residential Corp. to Kenneth C. and Mary B. Ellis, $3.15 million.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 317-Gal Tesler to Natalie Szmyd, $214,800.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 305-Christopher Jenkins to Andrew T. Louie, $382,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5315, No. 409-Ambar Tamara Canales to Stacy Lynne Robinson, $209,000.

Davenport St., 4500-Susan S. Harmeling to James E. Southworth and Karen E. Milbourne, $1.35 million.

Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 304-Hartley Contracts Corp. to Jessica Spear Reid, $459,000.

E St., 915, No. 607-Ksong G. Yi to Marina Raissa Kangot Dailly, $410,000.

Embassy Park Dr., 4319-Colleen Wood to Christopher and Cassidy Toth, $816,000.

Fairmont St., 1030, No. 104-Stephen L. Mills Jr. to Matthew Lamar Pickering and Simon Matthieu Mosbah, $595,000.

Fessenden St., 4355-Brent Tyler and Tracy Fox Salmons to Craig Chanoff and Shaune Gokey, $1.44 million.

Greenvale St., 6916-Kevin L. Kearns to Morris J. and Kalena B. Clarke, $1.06 million.

Hamilton St., 1413-Robert Stewart to Kamuzu-Ngwazi Russell and Tanaya Denise Saunders, $399,000.

Harvard St., 1480, No. 1-Alexandra Zamecnik to Mackenzie I. Loy and Taylor T. Schwartz, $564,000.

Hillandale Ct., 3909-Gary and Sonia Ott to Manuel Francisco Perez Dubuc and Sofia Estrella Arias Cebollada, $1.79 million.

Illinois Ave., 4845-Matthew T. Reeder and Sarah E. Marsh to Samuel Bush and Lee Riley Leblond, $791,000.

Jefferson St., 429-Estate of Annie E. Timbers to Barbara A. Plowden, $500,000.

K St., 1150, No. 309-Brian T. Barulich to Salil K. Singhal, $575,000.

Klingle Rd., 3232-Russell and Rita Pin Ahrens to Francesca N. McCann, $1.25 million.

Lamont St., 529, No. 203-Peter Volosin and Malcolm Quigley to Michelle Vander Ploeg and Kyle Helson, $426,000.

Loughboro Rd., 4829-Kathleen Mary Macpeak to Jonathan H. and Jennifer S. Fuisz, $1.81 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 1103-Sarina Sethi Raina to Benjamin A. Taylor, $615,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 311-James N. Peek and Bhavna Bali to Mara Rosenberg, $636,500.

Morningside Dr., 7600-Jeffrey M. Tait and Bernard J. Dellario to Pablo A. and Anne R. Godoy, $1 million.

N St., 1300, No. 206-Adam and Barbara R. Shapiro to Jacqueline P. Ogden and Katherine L. Rusk, $592,500.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 218-Margaret Dulany Shepard to Samantha Faye Zenlea, $410,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 3811, No. 1-Sara R. Adland and Kiran K. Bhatraju to Amy Lynne Fiscus, $715,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1023-Estate of Ann M. Ford and Jan M. Kuseski to Martha Jarosewich-Holder, $350,000.

O St., 1306, No. 103-Michelle Grove Herzog to Catherine G. Whelan, $440,000.

Park Rd., 747-Teresa D. Umana to Paul Bell, $765,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 604-Estate of Keith Bush and Rosilyn Alter to Selma Steele, $582,500.

Q St., 635-Ari Savitzky and Ariel Werner to James B. O’Connor and Emily C. Seldin, $1.14 million.

R St., 449, No. 101-Karen Melanson to Krista Michelle Anderson and Robert William Strauss, $580,000.

Reservoir Rd., 3330-Jane Ellen Ramsey to Ian J. and Katherine D. Forrester, $3.83 million.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 622, No. 1-Jane M. Cooper to Yvette Spivey, $690,000.

S St., 58-Sherrie O’Savio to David Benjamin Mendelsohn and Erin Katzelnick-Wise, $1 million.

S St., 3609-Monica and Nathan A. Brenneman to Deborah K. Tabb, $970,000.

Springdale St., 4423-Anne Helen Sullivan to Christopher D. White and Marija Spaic, $1.46 million.

Tewkesbury Pl., 711-Mark A. Wasson to Kim Anh Ha and Andrew Phillip Marshall, $525,000.

U St., 43-Ryan M. Stanton and Lindsay Conwell to Daniel Sean Fischer and Annika P. Toenniessen, $1.4 million.

Upshur St., 1929-Elizabeth H. Kraft to Shanel O. Anthony and Semehar A. Isaac, $1.4 million.

V St., 5033-Teresita C. Schaffer to Barry Weise, $775,775.

Vernon St., 1840, No. 204-Danielle S. Chalom to Nicholas Joyce and Loren Galesi, $441,300.

W St., 1429, No. 1-Matcap Corp. to Eileen Cowdery, $650,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 1080, No. 1012-David W. Bassi to Raymond F. Cooper, $476,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 309-James Eugene Botsford to Rita Nederman, $729,000.

Woodway Lane, 4822-Francis B. and Brooke H. Brogan to Carter Coker and Alexander Townsend Simpson, $1.6 million.

First St., 1922, No. A-Marco Barcella to Santiago and Eduardo Noguera, $460,000.

Third St., 4915-Timothy P. Atkins to Thomas Richard and Waverly Hubbard, $199,900.

Fourth St., 1938-Richard T. Brewer to Joselito Cabaccan and Andrew Patrick Picart, $790,000.

Eighth St., 1600, No. 2-Leigh Roger Phillips to Maria Cancian and Charles W. Kalish, $1.15 million.

Eighth St., 5304-Quest Realty Management Corp. to James Joseph Pittman IV and Jennifer M. Jurney, $770,000.

Ninth St., 7627-Daniel M. and Angelad Freedman to Ladonna D. Brown, $579,900.

10th St., 1512-E. Stewart Coleman to Parul and Saroj Patel, $1.97 million.

12th St., 1221, No. 2-John McCafferty to Oliver Lee, $389,900.

13th St., 1245, No. 602-Josephine Kiyenje to Margaret Burkhardt Murphy, $579,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 430-Michael D. Hahn to Patrick M. Edwards, $599,000.

14th St., 3441, No. 4-Daniel and Stefanie Erin M. Hayes to Hilary Elizabeth Peterson, $592,500.

15th St., 2032, No. 1-Jeffrey V. Spilizewski to Camsie and Errick McAdams, $264,900.

16th St., 1915-Christine G. Moschetti to Patrick McWeeny, $340,000.

17th St., 1725-William Gordon Morgan to Elisabeth Day Sherwood, $210,000.

18th St., 1751-Jonathan M. and Michelle M. Grossman to Ezekiel L. Hill and Kristin L. Perkins, $1.7 million.

20th St., 2227, No. 405-Barbara Hendrie to Isabella Francesca Ulloa, $605,000.

25th St., 940-Niranjan D. and Sudesh Puri to Anil and Nishma Gupta, $172,000.

25th St., 1275, No. 700-Ronald S. Grubb Jr. to Marco Ranzani, $625,300.

29th St., 5542-Patrick G. Schultz to Vanessa Glynn Furtado and Stephen Thomas Morrison, $990,000.

32nd St., 4812-Evelyn B. Favors to Catherine and Michael W. Hein, $1.62 million.

35th Pl., 1926-William W. Ryan to Asli Koksal, $680,000.

38th St., 3117-Foxhall Real Estate Corp. to Peter and Cheryl Zimmer, $4.16 million.

39th St., 5608-Dean A. Guernsey and Christopher J. Carey to Wendy L. Messenger, $785,000.

45th St., 4224-Elaine and Gloria Buckberg to Brian Whitesides and Amira Hossain, $1.11 million.

48th Pl., 4206-William Edward and Rosary M. Lalik to Carole Sanz Paris, $1.15 million.

Southeast

B St., 3321-U.S. Urban Properties Corp. to Sharon Listra Lewis, $386,000.

Branch Ave., 2517-Estate of Willie J. Nash and Reginald Harris to Bernard L. McKoy, $399,500.

C St., 1818, No. 4-Kerry B. and Susan M. Barnes to James W. Schreiber and Cassia C. Miranda, $730,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. B-Sally L. Walker to Lindsay Dearing, $290,000.

Chester St., 2243-2245-Susie Hines to Arinzechukwu Nwadiogbu, $369,000.

D St., 1234-Darryn and Desiree James to Nicole Marie Deterding and Jeffrey Thomas Grady, $1.1 million.

Dubois Pl., 3301-D.C. Prime Properties Corp. to Raphael M. Mbah, $325,000.

G St., 905-Carole Cameron to Aaron Silverman, $1.05 million.

G St., 5080-Quentin and Melva Hall to Janelle Rose, $400,000.

Gorman Terr., 4328-Mary E. Brown to Keisha G. Hudson, $310,000.

Hilltop Terr., 4643-Lakeview Loan Servicing Corp. to Jerry Elliott and Regina Cromwell, $381,150.

Kentucky Ave., 301-Ryan and Julie Sciullo to Erez Gurari and Heather Ann Frazier, $1.4 million.

Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 3611-Barbara E. Cromer and Kenneth L. Kendall to Katelynd L. and Stephen Mark Anderson, $535,000.

N St., 2721-Javier Mazariegos to David Frank and Sara Rosanne Baratta, $470,000.

R St., 2816-2818-Sylvanus C. and Rachel C. Bickersteth to Montee Saunders, $350,000.

Southern Ave., 2302-Full Circle Development Inc. to Gianni N. Ferguson, $350,000.

Texas Ave., 4515-Natasha Carrasco to Noelle Cerqueira, $302,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 443-Kenneth Ronald Jones to Patrick Chumbiray and Krista M. D’Amelio, $510,000.

Fourth St., 222, No. 3-Andrew Vincent Koral and Logan Ashley Clark to Robert P. and Jane C. Grim, $601,159.

Seventh St., 101, No. 6-Kathleen M. Connors to Elisa Walton, $357,800.

10th St., 525-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Jonathan Ross Patrice and Casey Janet Davidow, $1.29 million.

14th St., 963, No. 1-Steven G. Mahon and Judy Ann-Francis Mortrude to Brendan Huff, $885,000.

34th St., 2023-Andre Morgan to Octavio F. and Katie R. Paguaga, $520,000.

54th St., 28-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Prakash Sankurathri, $254,625.

Southwest

Forrester St., 162-Brahm Persaud to Stephen William Benson II and Rochelle Lauren Rice, $322,000.

M St., 300, No. N203-IRA Services Trust Co. to Robert Dennis Belle Jr., $235,000.