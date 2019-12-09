C St., 1356-Adam T. and Katherine Coester to Simeon Rosenthal and Judit Otvos, $675,000.

Cherry Rd., 3147, No. 30-Estate of Samuel H. Jordan and Barry W. Jordan to Claude S. and Priscilla L. Martin, $360,000.

D St., 1925-Lucille W. Wells to Blen Jimma, $540,000.

AD

Evarts St., 400, No. 203-Christopher Hoyt to Anahi Cortada, $275,000.

Hawaii Ave., 251-John W. Bohn and Natalie Hopkins to Curtis and Sarah Addleman, $471,500.

AD

Isherwood St., 1521-Steven J. and Margaret J. Gaudaen to Daniel and Morgan Elisabeth Gottwald, $685,000.

Kane Pl., 4430-Residential Redevelopment Corp. to Lauren Beebe and Thaddeus Jeremiah King, $449,900.

Orren St., 1214-Peter Douglas Grimm to Erek Triebel Dyskant and Kathleen Ann Goertzen, $826,000.

Randolph St., 2613-Jordan Hess to Kristen Kirkland, $524,500.

V St., 207-Cynthia Renee Roller Cook to Marco Steecker, $622,000.

Third St., 2004, No. 203-Elizabeth S. Carver to Alisha Ann O’Connell, $318,000.

AD

Seventh St., 3000, No. 319-David Freddoso to Jennifer Sarah Koiter, $230,000.

11th St., 811-Kristen M. Jankowski to Mai Tran and Yansheng Huang, $840,000.

13th Pl., 4309-Edna B. Manuel to Kabir Singh, $375,000.

18th St., 2504-Ronald R. and Ernestine Allen to Blane Woldemichael and Tesema Berhe, $687,680.

AD

34th St., 209-Reuben A. Hubbard to Meselu Dedbar and Awraris Tefra, $337,000.

48th St., 1015-Safari Consulting Services Corp. to Melanie Williams, $440,000.

51st St., 816-51 PG Homes Corp. to Zachary N. Gill, $365,500.

Northwest

Arizona Ave., 2825-Estate of Dana G. Dalrymple and Daniel W. Dalrymple to Timothy K. and Molly M. Moss, $901,000.

Butterworth Pl., 4416-Serena Wille and John M. Sides to Sarah Duffy and Chad Thornberry, $1.18 million.

AD

Calvert St., 2501, No. 305-John and Victoria Demarco Beck to Herrington J. Bryce, $339,000.

Cedar St., 343, No. 119-Gina B. Laborde and Michael P. Phillips to Margarita Valencia and John Michael Zins, $516,931.

Chapin St., 1439, No. 101-Walter G. Sanchez to Melanie Beth Rubenstein, $500,000.

Clifton St., 1305, No. 1-Derek M. Mills and Kristin L. Acuff to Amy Cass and Bishoy Gaid, $520,000.

AD

Columbia Rd., 1669-Phillip Pierce Jenkins to Andrew Warren Menaquale, $275,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 51-Estate of Nancye Miller and Matthew A. McCall to Marianne Tamulevich, $1.01 million.

Connecticut Ave., 5406, No. 203-KSM Real Estate Corp. to Dwan Jordon, $349,900.

AD

Corcoran St., 1518-Jeffrey J. Cohen to Lan Tran and Henry Tam, $1.3 million.

Dumbarton St., 2815-Erik B. Wulff to Joan Ellen and Dana Andrew Nelson, $2.14 million.

E St., 616, No. 1210-Sharon H. Kurywchak to Jorge and Sheila Howorth Velarde, $500,000.

Farragut St., 329-Terry L. Whitfield to Joshua Zakikhani and Vanessa Rebelo, $675,000.

Florida Ave., 919, No. 101-Aarthi Gardner to Kashyap Patel, $420,000.

Foxhall Rd., 1414-Steven Lee and Margaret Xavier Myers to Justin George and Stacey Forbes Heyman, $1 million.

Georgia Ave., 4326, No. 301-Allyson L. Helmers and Gregory Tourville to Idrees M. Kahloon, $522,000.

AD

Hamilton St., 200-Mano Corp. to Alysa U. James, $410,000.

AD

Harvard St., 1750, No. 6D-Elena Lilia and Maria C. Saavedra to Courtney Elizabeth Hunter, $345,000.

Highland Pl., 3141-Andrew G. and Jonathan Granger Atkeson to Jacqueline R. McCoy, $5.5 million.

Ingomar St., 3700-Kent W. Lynn to Fernando Rodrigo Reyes and Catherine Anne Luna, $995,000.

Jefferson St., 440-Joshua R. Leopold and Caroline P. Crouse to Henry Travis and Julie Ann Gallo, $690,000.

Kenyon St., 526, No. 201-U.S. ROF Legal Title Trust to Katherine Jones and William Christopher Fox, $220,000.

Langley Ct., 3970, No. D616-Julie Jenay Armstrong to Keith J. Koniow, $356,000.

Longfellow St., 418-Estate of Tara Lynn Jones and Edward V. Jones to Chris M. Fields, $750,000.

AD

M St., 410, No. 2-Loui Itoh and Joseph Andrew Mokodean to Nina Torabzadeh, $592,000.

AD

Macomb St., 3456-Estate of Thomas L. Farmer and Wanda Rae Walton to Edward Brough Holzwanger and Margaret Brinkley Tappan, $2.16 million.

Manchester Pl., 5800-Reginald D. and Pamela H. Wills to Russell R. Zint, $1.07 million.

Military Rd., 3831-Francisco G. Gutierrez and Carmen Velayos to Christie Simpson and Daniel Thomas Lloyd, $1.15 million.

N St., 938-Serge Bluds to Ross H. Arnett, $1.23 million.

N St., 3100, No. 6A-George and Karen Ruhlen to Peter D. and Caprice N. Thompson, $1.55 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1716-Estate of Beverly H. Losch and Gayle Ness to Paul Murtagh, $3.27 million.

AD

Newton St., 1495, No. B102-Ustar Investments Corp. to Andrea Dominique Viza, $345,000.

Oregon Ave., 6880-Walter Berny and Tracy Nelson to Thomas E. and Frances T. Burke, $925,000.

Park Rd., 1012-Adrian K. Dungan and Nicole Aga to Paul Lindemann, $1.25 million.

AD

Q St., 62, No. 2-David Lewis to Yama Najib and Rachael Lee, $849,900.

Q St., 2500, No. 327-Shoshana Miriam Lew to Jillian N. Segarra, $379,500.

R St., 449, No. 11-Edward Haaxma and Jessica L. Aho to Ryan M. Nava, $340,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 150, No. 102-Andrew J. Meyers to Jared L. Short and Jacqueline Schrag, $671,000.

Somerset Pl., 818-Zachary G. Shaeffer and Kristina R. Demain to Shane Strassberg, $515,000.

AD

Taylor St., 1300, No. 204-David P. Brownstein and Kristyna A. Bishop to Esteli Pacio Manzano and Oliver Meade, $565,000.

Tuckerman St., 1404, No. 102-Ustar Investments Corp. to Cassandra Lewis, $257,000.

Vermont Ave., 1806-Bernard P. Willis to Clayton B. Wiggs, $1.13 million.

W St., 38-Charles L. Wesley Jr. to Sherif Ezzeldin and Eileen Danielski, $817,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 211-Community Housing Trust to Richard Zhang and Yongqing Liu, $177,000.

AD

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 406-Michael J. and Jill W. Sumner to Mosmi Bhakta, $580,000.

Fifth St., 1835-Brandon W. Stewart to Soudabeh Dehghani, $1.4 million.

11th St., 2101, No. 102-Dupont Tax Services Corp. to Justin Kondrat, $253,800.

13th St., 1211, No. 207-Benjamin Hawks and Katherine Helm Traynham to Nicole Carmen Camilleri, $601,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 609-Estate of Robert Hague Ollison Jr. and Robert Hague Ollison to Gladys T. Williams, $900,000.

16th St., 1701-Samantha and Marc Rognar to Linda Churma and David Sumner, $479,000.

16th St., 4919-Robert M. Doucette to Tyler Stone Douse and Eric Scott Lashner, $1.09 million.

19th St., 1704, No. 10-Adam Struve to Timothy Maffuid and Ashley Bianchi, $849,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 902-Eliot Pence to Celina and Warren Jone Yee Gore, $385,000.

21st St., 1330, No. 2-Donald M. and Katherine Keller to Deborah M. Crane and Bertram R. Ulrich, $1.11 million.

AD

24th St., 922, No. 102-Maverick Corp. to Craig and Petra Foxgrover, $249,500.

28th St., 1345-Christine D. Mitchell and Ronan J. Keenan to Erica Fay Bach, $890,000.

32nd St., 1524-1526-Russell J. and Camille M. Hensley to Tarleton Harvin Watkins III and Iain Robert Dimond, $1.25 million.

39th Pl., 2428-Joshua L. and Gena M.H. Stern to Kyle Walton and Jason Smith, $1.02 million.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1102-Terry Booker and Sheilah S.M. Thomas to Asia M. Tyler, $358,000.

Burbank St., 318-Jean E. Myrick to Angela Richardson, $294,000.

Central Ave., 5419-Deborah M. Reeder to Gregory R. Hawkins II, $200,000.

E St., 201, No. 2-Jonathan L. and Erika Michelle Garber to Sarah Cutler, $501,111.

M Pl., 3020-Daria Karimian to Dawn Dinkins, $434,000.

Maple View Pl., 1335-Howard A. Sampler to Shervin Shafa, $475,000.

Texas Ave., 4441-Estate of Barbara Hawkins and John Hawkins to Toya S. Carmichael, $300,000.

Fourth St., 704-McKie Group Corp. to Yasmine Sikder, $815,000.

10th Pl., 3433-Michelle Mariee Hilera Fuentes to Bria Adams, $489,900.

15th Pl., 2321-FNM Investments Corp. to Julianna Ferrell, $365,999.

19th St., 1516-Cynthia A. Hudson to Vera Worsley, $375,000.

31st St., 710-Estate of Karl A. Wiggins and Madeline L. Nowlin to Mary Annette Parker, $375,000.

Southwest

Danbury St., 114, No. 1-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Hiriti Berhe Araia, $130,000.

M St., 240, No. E806-Kathryn E. Carlin to James Henry and Kirsten Mackay Greenwell, $409,000.

N St., 500-1301-John M. and Ray G. Loomis to John J. and Pamela G. Dahill, $600,000.