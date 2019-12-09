District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. in August. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Abbey Pl., 1156-Jason and Courtney A. Lawrence to Shad Gohn, $790,000.

Baldwin Cres., 2408-Erika Vargas Rodriguez and Maurice David Kugler to Olivia Ugonma Igbokwe, $678,500.

C St., 1356-Adam T. and Katherine Coester to Simeon Rosenthal and Judit Otvos, $675,000.

Cherry Rd., 3147, No. 30-Estate of Samuel H. Jordan and Barry W. Jordan to Claude S. and Priscilla L. Martin, $360,000.

D St., 1925-Lucille W. Wells to Blen Jimma, $540,000.

Evarts St., 400, No. 203-Christopher Hoyt to Anahi Cortada, $275,000.

Hawaii Ave., 251-John W. Bohn and Natalie Hopkins to Curtis and Sarah Addleman, $471,500.

Isherwood St., 1521-Steven J. and Margaret J. Gaudaen to Daniel and Morgan Elisabeth Gottwald, $685,000.

Kane Pl., 4430-Residential Redevelopment Corp. to Lauren Beebe and Thaddeus Jeremiah King, $449,900.

Orren St., 1214-Peter Douglas Grimm to Erek Triebel Dyskant and Kathleen Ann Goertzen, $826,000.

Randolph St., 2613-Jordan Hess to Kristen Kirkland, $524,500.

V St., 207-Cynthia Renee Roller Cook to Marco Steecker, $622,000.

Third St., 2004, No. 203-Elizabeth S. Carver to Alisha Ann O’Connell, $318,000.

Seventh St., 3000, No. 319-David Freddoso to Jennifer Sarah Koiter, $230,000.

11th St., 811-Kristen M. Jankowski to Mai Tran and Yansheng Huang, $840,000.

13th Pl., 4309-Edna B. Manuel to Kabir Singh, $375,000.

18th St., 2504-Ronald R. and Ernestine Allen to Blane Woldemichael and Tesema Berhe, $687,680.

34th St., 209-Reuben A. Hubbard to Meselu Dedbar and Awraris Tefra, $337,000.

48th St., 1015-Safari Consulting Services Corp. to Melanie Williams, $440,000.

51st St., 816-51 PG Homes Corp. to Zachary N. Gill, $365,500.

Northwest

Arizona Ave., 2825-Estate of Dana G. Dalrymple and Daniel W. Dalrymple to Timothy K. and Molly M. Moss, $901,000.

Butterworth Pl., 4416-Serena Wille and John M. Sides to Sarah Duffy and Chad Thornberry, $1.18 million.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 305-John and Victoria Demarco Beck to Herrington J. Bryce, $339,000.

Cedar St., 343, No. 119-Gina B. Laborde and Michael P. Phillips to Margarita Valencia and John Michael Zins, $516,931.

Chapin St., 1439, No. 101-Walter G. Sanchez to Melanie Beth Rubenstein, $500,000.

Clifton St., 1305, No. 1-Derek M. Mills and Kristin L. Acuff to Amy Cass and Bishoy Gaid, $520,000.

Columbia Rd., 1669-Phillip Pierce Jenkins to Andrew Warren Menaquale, $275,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 51-Estate of Nancye Miller and Matthew A. McCall to Marianne Tamulevich, $1.01 million.

Connecticut Ave., 5406, No. 203-KSM Real Estate Corp. to Dwan Jordon, $349,900.

Corcoran St., 1518-Jeffrey J. Cohen to Lan Tran and Henry Tam, $1.3 million.

Dumbarton St., 2815-Erik B. Wulff to Joan Ellen and Dana Andrew Nelson, $2.14 million.

E St., 616, No. 1210-Sharon H. Kurywchak to Jorge and Sheila Howorth Velarde, $500,000.

Farragut St., 329-Terry L. Whitfield to Joshua Zakikhani and Vanessa Rebelo, $675,000.

Florida Ave., 919, No. 101-Aarthi Gardner to Kashyap Patel, $420,000.

Foxhall Rd., 1414-Steven Lee and Margaret Xavier Myers to Justin George and Stacey Forbes Heyman, $1 million.

Georgia Ave., 4326, No. 301-Allyson L. Helmers and Gregory Tourville to Idrees M. Kahloon, $522,000.

Hamilton St., 200-Mano Corp. to Alysa U. James, $410,000.

Harvard St., 1750, No. 6D-Elena Lilia and Maria C. Saavedra to Courtney Elizabeth Hunter, $345,000.

Highland Pl., 3141-Andrew G. and Jonathan Granger Atkeson to Jacqueline R. McCoy, $5.5 million.

Ingomar St., 3700-Kent W. Lynn to Fernando Rodrigo Reyes and Catherine Anne Luna, $995,000.

Jefferson St., 440-Joshua R. Leopold and Caroline P. Crouse to Henry Travis and Julie Ann Gallo, $690,000.

Kenyon St., 526, No. 201-U.S. ROF Legal Title Trust to Katherine Jones and William Christopher Fox, $220,000.

Langley Ct., 3970, No. D616-Julie Jenay Armstrong to Keith J. Koniow, $356,000.

Longfellow St., 418-Estate of Tara Lynn Jones and Edward V. Jones to Chris M. Fields, $750,000.

M St., 410, No. 2-Loui Itoh and Joseph Andrew Mokodean to Nina Torabzadeh, $592,000.

Macomb St., 3456-Estate of Thomas L. Farmer and Wanda Rae Walton to Edward Brough Holzwanger and Margaret Brinkley Tappan, $2.16 million.

Manchester Pl., 5800-Reginald D. and Pamela H. Wills to Russell R. Zint, $1.07 million.

Military Rd., 3831-Francisco G. Gutierrez and Carmen Velayos to Christie Simpson and Daniel Thomas Lloyd, $1.15 million.

N St., 938-Serge Bluds to Ross H. Arnett, $1.23 million.

N St., 3100, No. 6A-George and Karen Ruhlen to Peter D. and Caprice N. Thompson, $1.55 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1716-Estate of Beverly H. Losch and Gayle Ness to Paul Murtagh, $3.27 million.

Newton St., 1495, No. B102-Ustar Investments Corp. to Andrea Dominique Viza, $345,000.

Oregon Ave., 6880-Walter Berny and Tracy Nelson to Thomas E. and Frances T. Burke, $925,000.

Park Rd., 1012-Adrian K. Dungan and Nicole Aga to Paul Lindemann, $1.25 million.

Q St., 62, No. 2-David Lewis to Yama Najib and Rachael Lee, $849,900.

Q St., 2500, No. 327-Shoshana Miriam Lew to Jillian N. Segarra, $379,500.

R St., 449, No. 11-Edward Haaxma and Jessica L. Aho to Ryan M. Nava, $340,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 150, No. 102-Andrew J. Meyers to Jared L. Short and Jacqueline Schrag, $671,000.

Somerset Pl., 818-Zachary G. Shaeffer and Kristina R. Demain to Shane Strassberg, $515,000.

Taylor St., 1300, No. 204-David P. Brownstein and Kristyna A. Bishop to Esteli Pacio Manzano and Oliver Meade, $565,000.

Tuckerman St., 1404, No. 102-Ustar Investments Corp. to Cassandra Lewis, $257,000.

Vermont Ave., 1806-Bernard P. Willis to Clayton B. Wiggs, $1.13 million.

W St., 38-Charles L. Wesley Jr. to Sherif Ezzeldin and Eileen Danielski, $817,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 211-Community Housing Trust to Richard Zhang and Yongqing Liu, $177,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 406-Michael J. and Jill W. Sumner to Mosmi Bhakta, $580,000.

Fifth St., 1835-Brandon W. Stewart to Soudabeh Dehghani, $1.4 million.

11th St., 2101, No. 102-Dupont Tax Services Corp. to Justin Kondrat, $253,800.

13th St., 1211, No. 207-Benjamin Hawks and Katherine Helm Traynham to Nicole Carmen Camilleri, $601,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 609-Estate of Robert Hague Ollison Jr. and Robert Hague Ollison to Gladys T. Williams, $900,000.

16th St., 1701-Samantha and Marc Rognar to Linda Churma and David Sumner, $479,000.

16th St., 4919-Robert M. Doucette to Tyler Stone Douse and Eric Scott Lashner, $1.09 million.

19th St., 1704, No. 10-Adam Struve to Timothy Maffuid and Ashley Bianchi, $849,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 902-Eliot Pence to Celina and Warren Jone Yee Gore, $385,000.

21st St., 1330, No. 2-Donald M. and Katherine Keller to Deborah M. Crane and Bertram R. Ulrich, $1.11 million.

24th St., 922, No. 102-Maverick Corp. to Craig and Petra Foxgrover, $249,500.

28th St., 1345-Christine D. Mitchell and Ronan J. Keenan to Erica Fay Bach, $890,000.

32nd St., 1524-1526-Russell J. and Camille M. Hensley to Tarleton Harvin Watkins III and Iain Robert Dimond, $1.25 million.

39th Pl., 2428-Joshua L. and Gena M.H. Stern to Kyle Walton and Jason Smith, $1.02 million.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1102-Terry Booker and Sheilah S.M. Thomas to Asia M. Tyler, $358,000.

Burbank St., 318-Jean E. Myrick to Angela Richardson, $294,000.

Central Ave., 5419-Deborah M. Reeder to Gregory R. Hawkins II, $200,000.

E St., 201, No. 2-Jonathan L. and Erika Michelle Garber to Sarah Cutler, $501,111.

M Pl., 3020-Daria Karimian to Dawn Dinkins, $434,000.

Maple View Pl., 1335-Howard A. Sampler to Shervin Shafa, $475,000.

Texas Ave., 4441-Estate of Barbara Hawkins and John Hawkins to Toya S. Carmichael, $300,000.

Fourth St., 704-McKie Group Corp. to Yasmine Sikder, $815,000.

10th Pl., 3433-Michelle Mariee Hilera Fuentes to Bria Adams, $489,900.

15th Pl., 2321-FNM Investments Corp. to Julianna Ferrell, $365,999.

19th St., 1516-Cynthia A. Hudson to Vera Worsley, $375,000.

31st St., 710-Estate of Karl A. Wiggins and Madeline L. Nowlin to Mary Annette Parker, $375,000.

Southwest

Danbury St., 114, No. 1-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Hiriti Berhe Araia, $130,000.

M St., 240, No. E806-Kathryn E. Carlin to James Henry and Kirsten Mackay Greenwell, $409,000.

N St., 500-1301-John M. and Ray G. Loomis to John J. and Pamela G. Dahill, $600,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N817-Estate of W.F. Salisbury and Bryan Michael Salisbury to Megan P. Sackett, $365,000.