These sales data from September 2019 were recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue and provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Anacostia Ave., 667-Craig M. Allen to Katharine Emily Hinman and Jonathan R. Brown, $528,000.

Division Ave., 335-Estate of Richard E. Wheeler Sr. and Joseph Wheeler to Juan A. Castillo, $350,500.

Duncan Pl., 1227-Brandon C. and Kendall Splawn to Ross P. and Abigail U. Regitsky, $799,000.

G St., 1330-Community Connections to Steven Barber and Kathryn L. Wills, $950,000.

Holbrook St., 1104, No. 3-Nicole Martinez Moore and Edward J. Lynch to Gerald Kawamoto, $367,500.

Jackson St., 906-Nancy B. Muschette to Anna R. Blasco and Matthew T. Starr, $668,000.

K St., 822-Patrick and Rachel Dougherty to Maya Rachel Ashwal and Jeremy Patrick Crandall, $721,442.

Lang Pl., 1725-Sallie B. Offord to Nathalie Lois Rothert, $455,000.

Mills Ave., 2952-John D. and Melanie B. Ludden to Joel and Melissa Littlepage, $710,000.

Oates St., 1220-Matthew James and Nancy Leola James Charles to Earl Wilbanks, $480,000.

Parkside Pl., 618-Freddie L. and Gail Colter to Paul and Kelli McFall, $325,000.

Regent Pl., 591-Shannon M. Holland to Edward and Alice Jou, $776,000.

Todd Pl., 32-Arya Residences Corp. to Joseph Johnson and Valentine Luu, $750,000.

Webster St., 94, No. 2-Moyah Wilson to Sabrina A. Bardonille, $171,500.

Second St., 1831, No. 202-Amy Edwards to Brian Mittleberg, $405,000.

Fifth St., 822-Thomas E. and Ginny Madison to Christopher Adam Smith and Abigail Clare Einspahr, $1.2 million.

11th St., 213-Samuel Stein and Jessica Leinwand to Pamela Dawn and Eric Swidert Cramer, $1.04 million.

14th St., 319-Svetlana Bagaudinova to Joshua Mitchell Weiner, $905,000.

44th St., 1323-Sing Corp. to Clarence J. and Ursula C. Singletary, $266,400.

57th St., 228-Bernard S. Nunes to Katrina Hawk, $340,000.

Northwest

Belmont Rd., 1831, No. 205-Michael Katayama to Jessica J. Collis and Ellen Searle Haddad, $410,000.

Benton St., 3759-Christopher J. Abularrage and Maureen S. Marsh to Taylor and Katie Delzell Haulsee, $1.01 million.

California St., 2127, No. 206-Joshua and Glenda Bobko to Joseph Shawn Stevens, $465,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 816E-Maria M.V. Collum and Myriam Velasquez to Benedict A. Mohit, $320,000.

Chestnut St., 3054-Lucinda Olga Manarin to Santiago and Nina Foldvari, $1.07 million.

Clifton St., 1305, No. 3-Matthew and Maura Styczynski to Arielle Robyn Gurwitch and Nicholas Joseph Schneeberger, $664,000.

Columbia Rd., 1465, No. 103-Daniel Carton Brown to Daniel Gleick and Valerie Oliphant, $450,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2829, No. 708-James S. Shubert to Maniza Sultana and Yasmin Cespedes Zaman, $235,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 409-Sandra Hart Nibbrig to Dariush Edalatkhah, $175,000.

Ellicott St., 2930-Elliott C. and Judith L. Lichtman to Elizabeth J. Hogan, $1.39 million.

Fessenden St., 4407-Nathan G. and Elizabeth Anne Hamman to Christine Casaly and William Henry Gray, $917,500.

Fordham Rd., 3712-Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael Abel and Jasmin Cho, $1.52 million.

Garfield St., 4616-Scott and Suzanne Bauguess to Alexander R. and Page N. Morris, $1.8 million.

Harrison St., 3835-Donald H. Gips and Elizabeth Mills Berry to Manu Raju and Archana Mehta, $2.52 million.

Hawthorne Pl., 5407-Landbreeze Corp. to Jeremy Joseph and Abigail Marsh, $1.81 million.

Holly St., 1707-Alexandra Mallus and estate of Maria M. Mallus to David C. Schwartz, $1.05 million.

Kalorama Rd., 1810, No. A3-Julie Chalfin to Madelka McCalla, $570,000.

Kenyon St., 1360, No. 1-Adam W. Entin and Lauren T. Marcinkowski to Brock Robert Williams, $595,000.

L St., 2425, No. 332-M. Reza and Simin B. Vaghefi to Neil Horlick, $775,000.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 407-Terry L. Schaefer and Celia Villalobos Mendez to Corey A. and Ashley E. Barnes-Covenant, $295,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1312, No. 406-Ivy J. Goldstein to Areeba Hasan, $415,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 414-Gallane Dabela Abraham to Damien C. Specht and Rachel J. Adcox, $835,000.

N St., 1440, No. 316-Joyce E. Palmer to Sebastien Durand, $246,000.

Nebraska Ave., 4818-Claudine L. Crarey to Christina Marie and Tyson Claure, $655,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1728, No. 401-Madison Donzis to Sarah Stewart Burgess and Josh Glasstetter, $649,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 811-Ali Rostami to Marta Gidey Gebrehiwot, $329,000.

Newton St., 1423, No. 104-Samantha F. Lippoff to Alison Elias Gonzalez, $399,000.

O St., 2142, No. 500-Traci Watson to Aisha Bowe, $805,000.

P St., 306, No. 1-Osama Esmail Hasan Al-Kahily and Walker P. Murray to Melissa Alvarado, $469,000.

Park Rd., 1673, No. 504-Jodi Anderson Goldenbaum to Vivek Shivaram, $365,000.

Primrose Rd., 1650-Allison Nasim Seymour and estate of Lafayette Rene Seymour to Veronika Takacs, $899,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1120, No. 6-Nicholas K. Mitsis to Kelly Maureen Riely, $500,000.

Rittenhouse St., 3208-Emily A. Lenzner to Hannah L. Goldstein and Joshua N. Friedman, $1.23 million.

S St., 1513, No. 3-Jorge M. Arellano to James Kenneth Bosley and William Matthew Fettweis, $745,000.

Sheridan St., 203-National Children’s Center Inc. to Scott Patrick Waldman and Frances O’Connor, $719,000.

Spring Rd., 1437, No. 34-Emily B. Hecht and Sharon M. McGowan to David J. Guzman Jr., $353,000.

T St., 1621, No. T6-Dawn Grandison to Ryan Stribley, $350,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 604-Gerald R. and Leah H. Showalter to Pawel J. Siebiatynski, $177,900.

V St., 1113-Ellen G. Johnson to Christopher P. Kearley and Janice I. Bradshaw, $530,000.

Van Ness St., 3634-Estate of Carol R. Arenberg to Todd L. and Abigail Bishop Paulsen, $920,000.

Wallach Pl., 1340-Alpine Partners to Constantin Sauvage, $1.12 million.

Willard St., 1736, No. 506-Temple K. and Elizabeth C. Fogg to Victoria A. Woodall, $332,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 413-Stephen P. Kopstein to Loree Blue, $423,985.

Second St., 5219-Deborah A. Price to Lillian Benjamin, $549,900.

Third St., 4226-Cheryl M. Roberts to Michael Paul Ramsden and Danielle Gervalis, $636,000.

Sixth St., 1132, No. 3-Maneesha Bhatt and Peter Priggon to Daniel Holman, $879,500.

10th St., 1415, No. 2-Paul M. Lubeck and Kristine M. Eriksen to Saam Parsa, $854,500.

13th St., 1225, No. 307-Brenden R. Guthrie to Wendy J. Frosh, $434,370.

13th St., 3546, No. 3-Tobias P. and Natalie M. Sellier to Lili Yan, $797,000.

16th St., 1706, No. 5-Kathryn Bolles to Paul Norton Doremus, $665,000.

17th St., 1720, No. 3-Cornelius J. Starkey IV to Andrew Adrian Fuller, $789,000.

17th St., 3220, No. 307-Elizabeth Posner and Seth Tillman to Rachel Clark Unkovic, $652,000.

18th St., 1815, No. 103-Hunter E. Smith to Rebecca L. Shaw, $640,000.

24th St., 922, No. 213-Dipak P. and Nina D. Sheth to Babu Ram and Sneh Lata, $252,000.

25th St., 953-Noran M. Eid and Erik J. Logerquist to Katherine E. Earnest and Terence G. Schoone-Jongen, $882,500.

32nd St., 4802-Lester Andrew Huff to Amit Dalip and Sonya Nirmal Rikhy, $1.89 million.

36th Pl., 2725-David and Catherine C. Bohigian to Ayesha K. and Timothy A. Molino, $1.69 million.

39th St., 3440, No. A691-Marian Kopecky and Anita Rice to Michelle L. Durant, $421,000.

Southeast

A St., 619-Lawrence Lokken and Mae M. Clark to Kenneth and Ashley Melissa Wetzel, $1.29 million.

C St., 5124-Afolake Elizabeth Shokunbi to Claretta E. Percy and Phillip D. Dunn, $440,000.

Chaplin St., 632-Mary M. McGowan to Renada Eldridge, $298,000.

E St., 117, No. 102-Gina Huck to Christopher William Chiedi, $379,000.

Fort Davis St., 1513-Davrae Alur McCants to Tyler Hanson, $339,900.

Highwood Pl., 1719-Maurice D. Kilby to Ju Un Park and Tram Nguyen, $775,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 308-Kenneth E. and Margaret A. Guire to Sangeeta Dileep Sule, $564,000.

Q St., 3825-Estate of Alma Gary Sharpe and Patricia Ann Robinson to Brandy Nicole Naugher, $390,000.

Savannah Pl., 1920-Ronnie and Clarissa Sellers to Bianca J. Williams, $300,000.

Southern Ave., 5612-Hafiz Corp. to Langston Williams, $347,000.

U St., 1244-Diana L. and Brooks H. Lowery to Kali Milgate, $499,500.

Second St., 322-Larry K. and Louise F. Smith to Christopher Bezeg and Madelyne Dreyfuss, $1.26 million.

14th St., 235-Christopher W. Legge to Darren William Dwyer and Bailey Bentz, $765,000.

55th St., 66-Arjang and Arash Moazzez to Karen Devalera and Belinda Marie Whittle, $462,000.

Southwest

Third St., 1101, No. 804-Yelena S. Dizna to Aragorn Thor Wold and Marti Nell Hyland, $535,000.