Duncan Pl., 1227-Brandon C. and Kendall Splawn to Ross P. and Abigail U. Regitsky, $799,000.

G St., 1330-Community Connections to Steven Barber and Kathryn L. Wills, $950,000.

Holbrook St., 1104, No. 3-Nicole Martinez Moore and Edward J. Lynch to Gerald Kawamoto, $367,500.

Jackson St., 906-Nancy B. Muschette to Anna R. Blasco and Matthew T. Starr, $668,000.

K St., 822-Patrick and Rachel Dougherty to Maya Rachel Ashwal and Jeremy Patrick Crandall, $721,442.

Lang Pl., 1725-Sallie B. Offord to Nathalie Lois Rothert, $455,000.

Mills Ave., 2952-John D. and Melanie B. Ludden to Joel and Melissa Littlepage, $710,000.

Oates St., 1220-Matthew James and Nancy Leola James Charles to Earl Wilbanks, $480,000.

Parkside Pl., 618-Freddie L. and Gail Colter to Paul and Kelli McFall, $325,000.

Regent Pl., 591-Shannon M. Holland to Edward and Alice Jou, $776,000.

Todd Pl., 32-Arya Residences Corp. to Joseph Johnson and Valentine Luu, $750,000.

Webster St., 94, No. 2-Moyah Wilson to Sabrina A. Bardonille, $171,500.

Second St., 1831, No. 202-Amy Edwards to Brian Mittleberg, $405,000.

Fifth St., 822-Thomas E. and Ginny Madison to Christopher Adam Smith and Abigail Clare Einspahr, $1.2 million.

11th St., 213-Samuel Stein and Jessica Leinwand to Pamela Dawn and Eric Swidert Cramer, $1.04 million.

14th St., 319-Svetlana Bagaudinova to Joshua Mitchell Weiner, $905,000.

44th St., 1323-Sing Corp. to Clarence J. and Ursula C. Singletary, $266,400.

57th St., 228-Bernard S. Nunes to Katrina Hawk, $340,000.

Northwest

Belmont Rd., 1831, No. 205-Michael Katayama to Jessica J. Collis and Ellen Searle Haddad, $410,000.

Benton St., 3759-Christopher J. Abularrage and Maureen S. Marsh to Taylor and Katie Delzell Haulsee, $1.01 million.

California St., 2127, No. 206-Joshua and Glenda Bobko to Joseph Shawn Stevens, $465,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 816E-Maria M.V. Collum and Myriam Velasquez to Benedict A. Mohit, $320,000.

Chestnut St., 3054-Lucinda Olga Manarin to Santiago and Nina Foldvari, $1.07 million.

Clifton St., 1305, No. 3-Matthew and Maura Styczynski to Arielle Robyn Gurwitch and Nicholas Joseph Schneeberger, $664,000.

Columbia Rd., 1465, No. 103-Daniel Carton Brown to Daniel Gleick and Valerie Oliphant, $450,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2829, No. 708-James S. Shubert to Maniza Sultana and Yasmin Cespedes Zaman, $235,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 409-Sandra Hart Nibbrig to Dariush Edalatkhah, $175,000.

Ellicott St., 2930-Elliott C. and Judith L. Lichtman to Elizabeth J. Hogan, $1.39 million.

Fessenden St., 4407-Nathan G. and Elizabeth Anne Hamman to Christine Casaly and William Henry Gray, $917,500.

Fordham Rd., 3712-Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael Abel and Jasmin Cho, $1.52 million.

Garfield St., 4616-Scott and Suzanne Bauguess to Alexander R. and Page N. Morris, $1.8 million.

Harrison St., 3835-Donald H. Gips and Elizabeth Mills Berry to Manu Raju and Archana Mehta, $2.52 million.

Hawthorne Pl., 5407-Landbreeze Corp. to Jeremy Joseph and Abigail Marsh, $1.81 million.

Holly St., 1707-Alexandra Mallus and estate of Maria M. Mallus to David C. Schwartz, $1.05 million.

Kalorama Rd., 1810, No. A3-Julie Chalfin to Madelka McCalla, $570,000.

Kenyon St., 1360, No. 1-Adam W. Entin and Lauren T. Marcinkowski to Brock Robert Williams, $595,000.

L St., 2425, No. 332-M. Reza and Simin B. Vaghefi to Neil Horlick, $775,000.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 407-Terry L. Schaefer and Celia Villalobos Mendez to Corey A. and Ashley E. Barnes-Covenant, $295,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1312, No. 406-Ivy J. Goldstein to Areeba Hasan, $415,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 414-Gallane Dabela Abraham to Damien C. Specht and Rachel J. Adcox, $835,000.

N St., 1440, No. 316-Joyce E. Palmer to Sebastien Durand, $246,000.

Nebraska Ave., 4818-Claudine L. Crarey to Christina Marie and Tyson Claure, $655,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1728, No. 401-Madison Donzis to Sarah Stewart Burgess and Josh Glasstetter, $649,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 811-Ali Rostami to Marta Gidey Gebrehiwot, $329,000.

Newton St., 1423, No. 104-Samantha F. Lippoff to Alison Elias Gonzalez, $399,000.

O St., 2142, No. 500-Traci Watson to Aisha Bowe, $805,000.

P St., 306, No. 1-Osama Esmail Hasan Al-Kahily and Walker P. Murray to Melissa Alvarado, $469,000.

Park Rd., 1673, No. 504-Jodi Anderson Goldenbaum to Vivek Shivaram, $365,000.

Primrose Rd., 1650-Allison Nasim Seymour and estate of Lafayette Rene Seymour to Veronika Takacs, $899,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1120, No. 6-Nicholas K. Mitsis to Kelly Maureen Riely, $500,000.

Rittenhouse St., 3208-Emily A. Lenzner to Hannah L. Goldstein and Joshua N. Friedman, $1.23 million.

S St., 1513, No. 3-Jorge M. Arellano to James Kenneth Bosley and William Matthew Fettweis, $745,000.

Sheridan St., 203-National Children’s Center Inc. to Scott Patrick Waldman and Frances O’Connor, $719,000.

Spring Rd., 1437, No. 34-Emily B. Hecht and Sharon M. McGowan to David J. Guzman Jr., $353,000.

T St., 1621, No. T6-Dawn Grandison to Ryan Stribley, $350,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 604-Gerald R. and Leah H. Showalter to Pawel J. Siebiatynski, $177,900.

V St., 1113-Ellen G. Johnson to Christopher P. Kearley and Janice I. Bradshaw, $530,000.

Van Ness St., 3634-Estate of Carol R. Arenberg to Todd L. and Abigail Bishop Paulsen, $920,000.

Wallach Pl., 1340-Alpine Partners to Constantin Sauvage, $1.12 million.

Willard St., 1736, No. 506-Temple K. and Elizabeth C. Fogg to Victoria A. Woodall, $332,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 413-Stephen P. Kopstein to Loree Blue, $423,985.

Second St., 5219-Deborah A. Price to Lillian Benjamin, $549,900.

Third St., 4226-Cheryl M. Roberts to Michael Paul Ramsden and Danielle Gervalis, $636,000.

Sixth St., 1132, No. 3-Maneesha Bhatt and Peter Priggon to Daniel Holman, $879,500.

10th St., 1415, No. 2-Paul M. Lubeck and Kristine M. Eriksen to Saam Parsa, $854,500.

13th St., 1225, No. 307-Brenden R. Guthrie to Wendy J. Frosh, $434,370.

13th St., 3546, No. 3-Tobias P. and Natalie M. Sellier to Lili Yan, $797,000.

16th St., 1706, No. 5-Kathryn Bolles to Paul Norton Doremus, $665,000.

17th St., 1720, No. 3-Cornelius J. Starkey IV to Andrew Adrian Fuller, $789,000.

17th St., 3220, No. 307-Elizabeth Posner and Seth Tillman to Rachel Clark Unkovic, $652,000.

18th St., 1815, No. 103-Hunter E. Smith to Rebecca L. Shaw, $640,000.

24th St., 922, No. 213-Dipak P. and Nina D. Sheth to Babu Ram and Sneh Lata, $252,000.

25th St., 953-Noran M. Eid and Erik J. Logerquist to Katherine E. Earnest and Terence G. Schoone-Jongen, $882,500.

32nd St., 4802-Lester Andrew Huff to Amit Dalip and Sonya Nirmal Rikhy, $1.89 million.

36th Pl., 2725-David and Catherine C. Bohigian to Ayesha K. and Timothy A. Molino, $1.69 million.

39th St., 3440, No. A691-Marian Kopecky and Anita Rice to Michelle L. Durant, $421,000.

Southeast

A St., 619-Lawrence Lokken and Mae M. Clark to Kenneth and Ashley Melissa Wetzel, $1.29 million.

C St., 5124-Afolake Elizabeth Shokunbi to Claretta E. Percy and Phillip D. Dunn, $440,000.

Chaplin St., 632-Mary M. McGowan to Renada Eldridge, $298,000.

E St., 117, No. 102-Gina Huck to Christopher William Chiedi, $379,000.

Fort Davis St., 1513-Davrae Alur McCants to Tyler Hanson, $339,900.

Highwood Pl., 1719-Maurice D. Kilby to Ju Un Park and Tram Nguyen, $775,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 308-Kenneth E. and Margaret A. Guire to Sangeeta Dileep Sule, $564,000.

Q St., 3825-Estate of Alma Gary Sharpe and Patricia Ann Robinson to Brandy Nicole Naugher, $390,000.

Savannah Pl., 1920-Ronnie and Clarissa Sellers to Bianca J. Williams, $300,000.

Southern Ave., 5612-Hafiz Corp. to Langston Williams, $347,000.

U St., 1244-Diana L. and Brooks H. Lowery to Kali Milgate, $499,500.

Second St., 322-Larry K. and Louise F. Smith to Christopher Bezeg and Madelyne Dreyfuss, $1.26 million.

14th St., 235-Christopher W. Legge to Darren William Dwyer and Bailey Bentz, $765,000.

55th St., 66-Arjang and Arash Moazzez to Karen Devalera and Belinda Marie Whittle, $462,000.

Southwest