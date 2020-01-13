District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1433, No. C-Spencer Kyle Raymond to Emily R. Hampsten, $420,000.

Anacostia Ave., 689-Betty A. Cooper to Nicole E. Ferguson, $500,000.

C St., 1116, No. 102-Brian P. and Erica G. Cischke to Brian G. Camblin, $557,800.

Channing St., 1829-Patricia A. White to Nwamaka Ogbenyealu D. Agbasi, $155,000.

Clinton St., 3042-Washington Group Corp. to Yao Konan and Janna Harrison, $350,000.

Duncan St., 1415-Nancy E. Bonifant and Glenn Halstead to Meghan Marie Ingrisano, $715,000.

Foote St., 5511-Patrick Wayne and Sheryl Dianne McRae to Eusebio T. and Maria Concepcion Adolfo Oacan, $389,000.

Gallatin St., 1503-Patricia Wheeler to Ralph J. Belton, $565,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1102-Eskender A. Sereke to Christina Roy, $319,000.

Just St., 5203-Baoquynh T. Nguyen to Johnnie W. Meadors II, $327,900.

K St., 925-Danielle Metz and Benjamin J. Stutz to Heather Foster and Adam Ezring, $918,500.

Lawrence St., 1257-James E. Clarke and Carolyn Steptoe to Tarsha Phillibert, $531,000.

Madison St., 503-Fredericka C. Burnett and Claude Anthony Johnson to Danielle Y. Geong and Adam J. Pimentel, $426,540.

Monroe St., 1809-Morris J. and Kalena B. Clarke to Joshua Weisz and Morgan Nelligan, $975,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 306-Zamir Ahmed to Jose I. Pazmino, $367,000.

Perry Pl., 914-Richard L. and Mary B. Gorman to Giuseppe D’Avanzo, $492,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1421-Lakaya M. Renfrow to Lorin I. Mone and Jacqueline M. Black, $600,000.

Webster St., 1311-Anthony A. Bell to Erik W. and Jaclyn E. Martinez Resly, $757,000.

Fifth St., 923-Carl Cox and Darin T. Henderson to Benjamin Stutz and Danielle Metz, $1.35 million.

Sixth St., 2624-Cassandra Bradley to Daniel J. Negron and Chelsie L. Morrison, $616,970.

11th St., 5050-Gdy One Corp. to Tona M. Trice, $554,000.

16th St., 311-Walter C. and Diane B. Williams to Kristian Baarsvik and Leanne Lord, $762,500.

19th St., 718-Rajiv Uppal to Joel Godfrey and Jessica Larissa Smith, $555,000.

45th St., 1032-Dap Homes Corp. to Paloma Lopez and Irene Lopez Garcia, $497,000.

57th St., 522-Billey J. Johnson to Sharod Lavon Wade, $425,000.

Northwest

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 232-Jonathan O. Silverthorne to Lauren M. Winn, $296,000.

Calvert St., 1855, No. 104-Brent C. Woolfork and Chandrima Das to Iana Jurkevich, $510,000.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2404-James E. Southworth and Karen E. Milbourne to Matthew and Sonaly Rao McClymont, $1.18 million.

Church St., 1440, No. 105-Nolan H. Rodman to Daniel Patrick Moylan, $529,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 439-Robert J. Palmeri to Marc Irving, $250,000.

Cortland Pl., 2801, No. 104-Maximilian A. Merrill to Gabriella G. Korba, $335,000.

Delafield Pl., 424-Marcie A. Cook to Bradford Michael Harris and Sara Richeson, $689,000.

Ellicott St., 3060-SQB Corp. to Indrit Bregasi, $1.9 million.

Emerson St., 905-Stephanie and Jason Wainscott to Amanda Good, $825,000.

F St., 2030, No. 707-Susanne B. and E. Joan Blanchette Mackie to Amir Djutovic and Sabina Djutovic-Alivodic, $225,000.

Florida Ave., 135-Pete Koutromanos to Adi Lutvich, $950,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4620-Louis L. and Diane K. Rosen to Coe W. Bockmier, $2.29 million.

Garfield St., 4649-Estate of Cynthia Ratcliff Helms and Roderick R. McKelvie to Daniel L. and Kathryn L. Cox, $1.7 million.

H St., 2401, No. 207-Sona Patel-Grimm to Suzette Ivanova, $307,500.

Harvard St., 778-Brian Newson to Prenn Xuan Tran and Linda Thu Nguyen, $799,000.

Hertford Pl., 3540-Jacqueline Murphy to Rachel Crossno and Christopher McCririe, $550,000.

Holmead Pl., 3407-Jeffrey W. Culver and Kerry K. Crockett to Christie and Marlon Cox, $850,000.

Ingraham St., 827-Timothy F. and Christina Garneski to Jonah Kind and Katarzyna Wroblewska, $690,000.

K St., 475, No. 411-Michelle L. Vesole to Marjan and Nina Shallal, $530,000.

Kalorama Rd., 2011, No. 1-Christian Dean and Penelope Spanos Kontos to Jarrett Gorman, $460,000.

Kenyon St., 508-Dora Martinez to Tanya Pai and Scott Greytak, $735,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 418-Washington Real Estate Investment Corp. to Thomas Corey Catliota, $383,000.

L St., 2425, No. 420-Alexis M. Lockshin to Maya Salim Najm, $620,000.

Longfellow St., 827-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Corinne Rotermund, $800,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5522-Elizabeth A. Dunbar to Kristiana Larson, $1.21 million.

Mintwood Pl., 1854, No. 6-Onur Erdem to Timothy Richards, $510,000.

Moreland Pl., 2628-Michele Green to Cara L. and William J. Cook, $710,000.

N St., 1201, No. E-Elizabeth Pearce Zoulias to Emma Wilson Liebmann, $565,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5318-Jose Manuel Rodriguez and Elizabeth Marie Stein to Erik Durbin and Veronique Dupont, $965,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1740, No. S-D-Amornrat Poopech to Gary Williams, $629,000.

Newark St., 3601-William M. and Sheila O. Walker to Hallie M. Bastian, $5.85 million.

Newton St., 1430, No. 201-Jennifer A. Warga to Lindsay A. Ellis, $543,000.

Park Rd., 1752, No. A-Maryam Mahdavi to David H. Silvern, $820,000.

Perry Pl., 1362-Christopher and Stephen G. Burns to Lorena Molina Irizarry, $553,000.

Prospect St., 3251, No. 318-DTN Washington Investments Corp. to John Adam Schwarz, $840,000.

Q St., 4481-NFD Q. Street Development Corp. to Ricardo and Chrys Marcus Limardo, $1.61 million.

R St., 1423, No. 100-Elizabeth A. Hart Thompson to Virginia Mason Kennedy, $450,000.

Redwood Terr., 1821-Estate of Shirley C. Williams and G. Christopher Hamilton to Olden Walker III and Latoya Oliver-Powell, $875,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 709, No. 1-709 Rock Creek Church Corp. to Guy Anthony and Diane Gadberry Lofaro, $699,999.

S St., 1618, No. 4-Jacob Micah Eden to Cassidy Burns, $425,000.

Sheridan St., 607-Nancy L. Beverly to Anthony Olumba and Natasha D. Inniss, $435,000.

T St., 1731, No. 4-David T. Cornelius and Nancy E. Kelly to Scott Eric Ebright and Aimee Leone Stoltz, $799,900.

Thomas St., 126-Jack Rowland Kinder to Samuel Dinte, $899,126.

Van Buren St., 255-Howard Holdings Corp. to Letisha Morgan and Damir Cosic, $723,000.

Verbena St., 1776-Mad Development Corp. to Darren C. and Anna Pyles, $1.1 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 521-Douglas C. Ward and estate of Roberta Ward to Rachel Kriff Denno, $409,000.

Woodland Dr., 3241-David A. Deckelbaum to Soleiman Askarinam and Mahnaz Lavian, $2.85 million.

Second St., 6314-Ozetta V. Posey to Wendell Bobb, $655,000.

Third St., 6601-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Joan Pamela George, $745,000.

Fourth St., 5109-Anjaly Patel and David Ganz to Alexander Mark Makris, $620,000.

11th St., 1404, No. 302-Terry L. Traynham to Eva Kurban, $585,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 312-Ronald A. and Marlyn R. Wallace to Deborah Axelrod, $387,990.

13th St., 3909-Santos O. and Maria B. Baires to Joshua Christopher Millson-Martula, $675,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 217-Bruce Wayne Mitchell to Pooja G. Pandya, $905,000.

16th St., 1925, No. 601-Etaiy Shisgal to Anne Christianson, $475,000.

17th St., 1724, No. 3-Christie Simpson Lloyd to Michael Vallebuona and Thomas Wrenn, $749,000.

17th St., 4415-Debora B. Freitas and Earl Lopez to Stephanie Gilliard, $995,000.

18th St., 2914-Gabriel K. Rousseau and Samantha G. Smith to Ricardo Saavedra, $910,000.

24th St., 922, No. 817-John J. Connelly to Mayasa Nasir Hussein, $270,000.

25th St., 1124, No. T5-Scott W. and Lindsay S. Ryan to Craig J. and Robin S. Beden, $432,000.

33rd St., 1557-James S. and Mary G. Bennett to Delia Willson, $1.88 million.

36th St., 3320-Nicholas Hendricks and Julie Holden to Karen D. Stram, $1.24 million.

41st St., 4802-Scott Benjamin and Laura Jane Ressler to Stephen Power and Geri Guman, $810,000.

Southeast

Benning Rd., 4724, No. 302-Richard K. Bradley to Parmjit and Harpreet Singh Nijjar, $110,000.

Congress St., 1005-Mano Corp. to Steven Lewis Grant, $475,000.

Halley Terr., 4325, No. 202-Housing Solution Hotline Inc. to Mieya A. Timmons, $159,900.

Kentucky Ave., 725-Carl L. Malm and Debra K. Rager to Benjamin Alan Suredam and Rachel Beth Nover, $800,000.

Minnesota Ave., 2303-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Hawani Tessema, $567,000.

O St., 3263-Estate of Mary Alva Grays and Carol Coates to Erika Hart, $490,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 365-Kaitlin Anne Christenson to Sharon Anne Marshall and Andrew Douglas Hale, $475,000.

Ridge Rd., 512, No. 306-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Marcus Little, $77,690.

Savannah St., 1112, No. 14-BP Savannah Corp. to Tomika Natasha Carter, $217,000.

Stanton Rd., 3032-Bonita L. Zeier to Karen Lizeth Delcid, $285,000.

Walter St., 1208-Leslie A. Scott to Yael D. Agriss, $774,120.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 312-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Olawale O. Ayeni, $784,900.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 1002-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Laura Robinson and Keith Aldridge Salmon, $445,000.

14th St., 241-Matthew P. and Ayasha L. Williams Sharron to Janet E. and Edward Viveiros, $780,000.

46th St., 1102-Lashawn Michelle Hughley to Osmin Bonilla Mendoza, $384,685.

Southwest

Elmira St., 133-Alazar Holdings Corp. to Darryl J. Wallace, $380,000.

M St., 300, No. N104-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. of Delaware to Thomas Hader, $206,150.

Third St., 1101, No. 810-Julie A. Malveaux to Nour Chaaban, $339,000.