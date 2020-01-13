C St., 1116, No. 102-Brian P. and Erica G. Cischke to Brian G. Camblin, $557,800.

Channing St., 1829-Patricia A. White to Nwamaka Ogbenyealu D. Agbasi, $155,000.

Clinton St., 3042-Washington Group Corp. to Yao Konan and Janna Harrison, $350,000.

Duncan St., 1415-Nancy E. Bonifant and Glenn Halstead to Meghan Marie Ingrisano, $715,000.

Foote St., 5511-Patrick Wayne and Sheryl Dianne McRae to Eusebio T. and Maria Concepcion Adolfo Oacan, $389,000.

Gallatin St., 1503-Patricia Wheeler to Ralph J. Belton, $565,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1102-Eskender A. Sereke to Christina Roy, $319,000.

Just St., 5203-Baoquynh T. Nguyen to Johnnie W. Meadors II, $327,900.

K St., 925-Danielle Metz and Benjamin J. Stutz to Heather Foster and Adam Ezring, $918,500.

Lawrence St., 1257-James E. Clarke and Carolyn Steptoe to Tarsha Phillibert, $531,000.

Madison St., 503-Fredericka C. Burnett and Claude Anthony Johnson to Danielle Y. Geong and Adam J. Pimentel, $426,540.

Monroe St., 1809-Morris J. and Kalena B. Clarke to Joshua Weisz and Morgan Nelligan, $975,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 306-Zamir Ahmed to Jose I. Pazmino, $367,000.

Perry Pl., 914-Richard L. and Mary B. Gorman to Giuseppe D’Avanzo, $492,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1421-Lakaya M. Renfrow to Lorin I. Mone and Jacqueline M. Black, $600,000.

Webster St., 1311-Anthony A. Bell to Erik W. and Jaclyn E. Martinez Resly, $757,000.

Fifth St., 923-Carl Cox and Darin T. Henderson to Benjamin Stutz and Danielle Metz, $1.35 million.

Sixth St., 2624-Cassandra Bradley to Daniel J. Negron and Chelsie L. Morrison, $616,970.

11th St., 5050-Gdy One Corp. to Tona M. Trice, $554,000.

16th St., 311-Walter C. and Diane B. Williams to Kristian Baarsvik and Leanne Lord, $762,500.

19th St., 718-Rajiv Uppal to Joel Godfrey and Jessica Larissa Smith, $555,000.

45th St., 1032-Dap Homes Corp. to Paloma Lopez and Irene Lopez Garcia, $497,000.

57th St., 522-Billey J. Johnson to Sharod Lavon Wade, $425,000.

Northwest

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 232-Jonathan O. Silverthorne to Lauren M. Winn, $296,000.

Calvert St., 1855, No. 104-Brent C. Woolfork and Chandrima Das to Iana Jurkevich, $510,000.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2404-James E. Southworth and Karen E. Milbourne to Matthew and Sonaly Rao McClymont, $1.18 million.

Church St., 1440, No. 105-Nolan H. Rodman to Daniel Patrick Moylan, $529,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 439-Robert J. Palmeri to Marc Irving, $250,000.

Cortland Pl., 2801, No. 104-Maximilian A. Merrill to Gabriella G. Korba, $335,000.

Delafield Pl., 424-Marcie A. Cook to Bradford Michael Harris and Sara Richeson, $689,000.

Ellicott St., 3060-SQB Corp. to Indrit Bregasi, $1.9 million.

Emerson St., 905-Stephanie and Jason Wainscott to Amanda Good, $825,000.

F St., 2030, No. 707-Susanne B. and E. Joan Blanchette Mackie to Amir Djutovic and Sabina Djutovic-Alivodic, $225,000.

Florida Ave., 135-Pete Koutromanos to Adi Lutvich, $950,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4620-Louis L. and Diane K. Rosen to Coe W. Bockmier, $2.29 million.

Garfield St., 4649-Estate of Cynthia Ratcliff Helms and Roderick R. McKelvie to Daniel L. and Kathryn L. Cox, $1.7 million.

H St., 2401, No. 207-Sona Patel-Grimm to Suzette Ivanova, $307,500.

Harvard St., 778-Brian Newson to Prenn Xuan Tran and Linda Thu Nguyen, $799,000.

Hertford Pl., 3540-Jacqueline Murphy to Rachel Crossno and Christopher McCririe, $550,000.

Holmead Pl., 3407-Jeffrey W. Culver and Kerry K. Crockett to Christie and Marlon Cox, $850,000.

Ingraham St., 827-Timothy F. and Christina Garneski to Jonah Kind and Katarzyna Wroblewska, $690,000.

K St., 475, No. 411-Michelle L. Vesole to Marjan and Nina Shallal, $530,000.

Kalorama Rd., 2011, No. 1-Christian Dean and Penelope Spanos Kontos to Jarrett Gorman, $460,000.

Kenyon St., 508-Dora Martinez to Tanya Pai and Scott Greytak, $735,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 418-Washington Real Estate Investment Corp. to Thomas Corey Catliota, $383,000.

L St., 2425, No. 420-Alexis M. Lockshin to Maya Salim Najm, $620,000.

Longfellow St., 827-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Corinne Rotermund, $800,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5522-Elizabeth A. Dunbar to Kristiana Larson, $1.21 million.

Mintwood Pl., 1854, No. 6-Onur Erdem to Timothy Richards, $510,000.

Moreland Pl., 2628-Michele Green to Cara L. and William J. Cook, $710,000.

N St., 1201, No. E-Elizabeth Pearce Zoulias to Emma Wilson Liebmann, $565,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5318-Jose Manuel Rodriguez and Elizabeth Marie Stein to Erik Durbin and Veronique Dupont, $965,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1740, No. S-D-Amornrat Poopech to Gary Williams, $629,000.

Newark St., 3601-William M. and Sheila O. Walker to Hallie M. Bastian, $5.85 million.

Newton St., 1430, No. 201-Jennifer A. Warga to Lindsay A. Ellis, $543,000.

Park Rd., 1752, No. A-Maryam Mahdavi to David H. Silvern, $820,000.

Perry Pl., 1362-Christopher and Stephen G. Burns to Lorena Molina Irizarry, $553,000.

Prospect St., 3251, No. 318-DTN Washington Investments Corp. to John Adam Schwarz, $840,000.

Q St., 4481-NFD Q. Street Development Corp. to Ricardo and Chrys Marcus Limardo, $1.61 million.

R St., 1423, No. 100-Elizabeth A. Hart Thompson to Virginia Mason Kennedy, $450,000.

Redwood Terr., 1821-Estate of Shirley C. Williams and G. Christopher Hamilton to Olden Walker III and Latoya Oliver-Powell, $875,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 709, No. 1-709 Rock Creek Church Corp. to Guy Anthony and Diane Gadberry Lofaro, $699,999.

S St., 1618, No. 4-Jacob Micah Eden to Cassidy Burns, $425,000.

Sheridan St., 607-Nancy L. Beverly to Anthony Olumba and Natasha D. Inniss, $435,000.

T St., 1731, No. 4-David T. Cornelius and Nancy E. Kelly to Scott Eric Ebright and Aimee Leone Stoltz, $799,900.

Thomas St., 126-Jack Rowland Kinder to Samuel Dinte, $899,126.

Van Buren St., 255-Howard Holdings Corp. to Letisha Morgan and Damir Cosic, $723,000.

Verbena St., 1776-Mad Development Corp. to Darren C. and Anna Pyles, $1.1 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 521-Douglas C. Ward and estate of Roberta Ward to Rachel Kriff Denno, $409,000.

Woodland Dr., 3241-David A. Deckelbaum to Soleiman Askarinam and Mahnaz Lavian, $2.85 million.

Second St., 6314-Ozetta V. Posey to Wendell Bobb, $655,000.

Third St., 6601-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Joan Pamela George, $745,000.

Fourth St., 5109-Anjaly Patel and David Ganz to Alexander Mark Makris, $620,000.

11th St., 1404, No. 302-Terry L. Traynham to Eva Kurban, $585,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 312-Ronald A. and Marlyn R. Wallace to Deborah Axelrod, $387,990.

13th St., 3909-Santos O. and Maria B. Baires to Joshua Christopher Millson-Martula, $675,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 217-Bruce Wayne Mitchell to Pooja G. Pandya, $905,000.

16th St., 1925, No. 601-Etaiy Shisgal to Anne Christianson, $475,000.

17th St., 1724, No. 3-Christie Simpson Lloyd to Michael Vallebuona and Thomas Wrenn, $749,000.

17th St., 4415-Debora B. Freitas and Earl Lopez to Stephanie Gilliard, $995,000.

18th St., 2914-Gabriel K. Rousseau and Samantha G. Smith to Ricardo Saavedra, $910,000.

24th St., 922, No. 817-John J. Connelly to Mayasa Nasir Hussein, $270,000.

25th St., 1124, No. T5-Scott W. and Lindsay S. Ryan to Craig J. and Robin S. Beden, $432,000.

33rd St., 1557-James S. and Mary G. Bennett to Delia Willson, $1.88 million.

36th St., 3320-Nicholas Hendricks and Julie Holden to Karen D. Stram, $1.24 million.

41st St., 4802-Scott Benjamin and Laura Jane Ressler to Stephen Power and Geri Guman, $810,000.

Southeast

Benning Rd., 4724, No. 302-Richard K. Bradley to Parmjit and Harpreet Singh Nijjar, $110,000.

Congress St., 1005-Mano Corp. to Steven Lewis Grant, $475,000.

Halley Terr., 4325, No. 202-Housing Solution Hotline Inc. to Mieya A. Timmons, $159,900.

Kentucky Ave., 725-Carl L. Malm and Debra K. Rager to Benjamin Alan Suredam and Rachel Beth Nover, $800,000.

Minnesota Ave., 2303-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Hawani Tessema, $567,000.

O St., 3263-Estate of Mary Alva Grays and Carol Coates to Erika Hart, $490,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 365-Kaitlin Anne Christenson to Sharon Anne Marshall and Andrew Douglas Hale, $475,000.

Ridge Rd., 512, No. 306-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Marcus Little, $77,690.

Savannah St., 1112, No. 14-BP Savannah Corp. to Tomika Natasha Carter, $217,000.

Stanton Rd., 3032-Bonita L. Zeier to Karen Lizeth Delcid, $285,000.

Walter St., 1208-Leslie A. Scott to Yael D. Agriss, $774,120.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 312-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Olawale O. Ayeni, $784,900.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 1002-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Laura Robinson and Keith Aldridge Salmon, $445,000.

14th St., 241-Matthew P. and Ayasha L. Williams Sharron to Janet E. and Edward Viveiros, $780,000.

46th St., 1102-Lashawn Michelle Hughley to Osmin Bonilla Mendoza, $384,685.

Southwest

Elmira St., 133-Alazar Holdings Corp. to Darryl J. Wallace, $380,000.

M St., 300, No. N104-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. of Delaware to Thomas Hader, $206,150.