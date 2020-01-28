District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Adams St., 340, No. 201-Michael Ramsden and Danielle Gervalis to Aasit G. Nanavati, $525,000.

Banneker Dr., 3220-Ivorine L. Forsythe to Robert L. Martin, $285,000.

Brentwood Rd., 2609-Mano Corp. to Jeremy and Nicole Keen, $800,000.

Chillum Pl., 5123-Charles A. Hopkins to Bridget C. and Chivas L. Crawford, $407,750.

Emerson St., 742-Veda C. Hicks to Shanti C. Lloyd, $405,000.

Faraday Pl., 701-Cedric Boyd to John Woods, $400,000.

Ingraham St., 535-Elma Haskovic to Joshua A. Landis C. and Kathryn T. Schoenberger, $616,500.

Jefferson St., 402-Bellux Investment Inc. to Charles E. Wright Jr. and Grace B. Remington, $619,000.

Kane Pl., 4402-KCE Inc. to Stanley D. Cain, $353,500.

Maryland Ave., 1216-Anthony Gaines and Ginger Gaines Cirelli to Andrew Pulsirisaroth, $815,000.

Morton Pl., 625-Faso Properties Corp. to Joshua C. Criscoe and Gaines G. Halcomb, $1.01 million.

Otis St., 1531-David R. Fredrickson to Joel Rose and Lillian Hawkins, $727,200.

Randolph Pl., 215, No. 2-Joshua A. Weisz to Yun-Tah Lu and Nam-Phuong Thi Nguyen, $795,000.

Rosedale St., 2041-Nisha S. Patruni to Jean D. Tak, $445,000.

Victor St., 122-Katherine Olson to Nicholas Kitchel, $474,900.

Wylie St., 1233-Austin E. Hawk to Mary Claire Burghoff, $565,000.

Fourth St., 2615, No. 204-Dominic Glover to Esme L. Aston, $208,000.

Sixth Pl., 4512-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Meritage Mortgage Loan Trust to Tejas Sapra, $348,000.

Eighth St., 4000-4008, No. 4004-4-Ronald B. and Kristina M. Saville to Alejandra Garcia Diaz Villamil, $363,000.

10th St., 317, No. 7-Nicholas J. and Katherine Julia Spence Rawls to Charles Horne, $422,000.

12th St., 326, No. 4-Celeste Fulgham to Stephanie A. and Adam C. Sarvana, $889,000.

13th St., 2212-Sunny Ahsan to Rebecca Alice Westbrook and Ryan Seth Walter, $500,000.

19th St., 1210-Xiaowen and Cheng Xu to Douglas E. Lippert, $559,900.

24th St., 3300-Vicky Dukes to Joi Hayes-Scott, $662,500.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2611, No. 206-Naemi Hanada to Alex Francis Andrew, $355,000.

Belmont St., 1468, No. 3E-Overlook 2 Corp. to Brian M. and Judith L. Madden, $1.65 million.

Blair Rd., 6602-Summit Realty Investment Group Corp. to John D. McCleskey and Christian Z. Calaway, $549,900.

Butterworth Pl., 4705-Jane Feller and Daniel Gursky to Lauren Camilli, $1.21 million.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 18-Kathleen A. Woods to Edward F. Gerber, $245,000.

Chapin St., 1447, No. 103-Ustar Investments Corp. to Jeffrey and Marykay West, $330,000.

Church St., 1450, No. 304-Jessica E. Krieg to Yang Liu and Yan Han, $675,000.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 211-Anna V. Startseva to Chelsea Nicole Sexton, $324,900.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 605-Estate of Judith McCahill and George Essaides to Lino J. and Kelly M. Gallo, $365,000.

Dahlia St., 804-Lyndsay and Michael Alexander to Jessica L. and William A. Hanff, $879,000.

Dumbarton St., 3013-W. Dean and Barbara K. Smith to Robert D. and Ann J. Goldstein, $3.1 million.

Elliot Pl., 1521-Jonathan S. Jeffress to Vanessa and Patrick Corcoran, $775,000.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 302-Maria E. Kalinina to Marc Gazda, $219,500.

Foxhall Rd., 1411-Karen J. Ivers to Daniel John and Erika Marie Gnazzo, $880,000.

Hamilton St., 200-Mano Corp. to Sarah Bagge, $395,900.

Harvard St., 1464, No. 2-Michael and Susan Sullivan to Emma Wellen Freeman, $380,000.

Hoban Rd., 4520-Thomas M. and Elissa N. Davidson to John M. and Rory Ackerly, $2.3 million.

Huntington St., 3721-Richard Edmund and Athena Tacha Spear to Anna Chu and Raymond Hum, $1.3 million.

Irving St., 430, No. 104-Dieter De Smet to Aaron M. Holloway, $159,000.

K St., 1150, No. 802-Erez Gurari to Carolyn and Kwan Yat Cheung, $579,900.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 710-Maridelle Millendez and Eric Hodachok to Adrienne Ngar-Yee Poon, $585,000.

Legation St., 3811-Edward G. Caspar and Courtney Woolridge to Aaron H. and Katherine Lyles Levy, $1.08 million.

M St., 929-Richard G. Neidich and Edward G. Horvath to John F. and Daniel S. Williams, $1.94 million.

Madison St., 240-Charita Beverly to Erik L. and Johnnel Lanham, $535,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 802-Michelle Tang to Evann Makati Normandin and Skylar Quinn Dallmeyer-Drennen, $425,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 7-Jackson V. Fowler to Adam B. Ross, $235,000.

N St., 1300, No. 707-Hossein Habib and Setareh Habib Kunzel to Sarah Bowers, $407,000.

N St., 2130, No. 308-Paul Elias and Jeffrey L. Bernier to Mimi Win Thein, $265,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 424-Raymond and Mary Cooper to Jennifer Gage Lucic, $335,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 710-Joan M. Kerrigan to Kent L. Holtgrewe, $585,000.

Newark St., 3881, No. E479-Ketaki S. Bhagwati and Sanjay Puri to Felix R. Sanchez, $514,000.

Newton St., 1837-Frederick C. and Christiana S. Hays to Matthew A. Dean and Carly E. Grey, $924,000.

O St., 3258-TV Corp. to Daniel Paul Mutzig and Sabrina Mannai, $2.35 million.

Ordway St., 2711, No. 300-William C. Dunkerley and Nancy J. Limauro to Tyler A. and Chelsea E. Corrigan Kennedy, $485,000.

Park Rd., 731-Andy G. Mosher to John Robinson, $630,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 1004N-Matthew Stowe to Aston Leopold and Judy S. McLaughlin, $397,000.

Porter St., 2926, No. 302-Silvia Berto and Giuseppe Laviano to Sheena Paul, $762,500.

Quincy Pl., 25-Christopher and Judy Ann Billings Mapondera to Lauryn Kalbermatten and Michael Loren Needle, $825,000.

Reservoir Rd., 4870-Alan Lee Stovitz and Judith M. Hirsch to John A. Bradley and Nancy H. Maher, $1.12 million.

S St., 621-Ethel M. Williams to Haley N. Robertson and Hector Burgos, $600,000.

S St., 3717-Gary and Karyne Messina to Nicolas Francois Mombrial and Sabine Constanze Niedhoefer, $950,000.

Sedgwick St., 4719-Mitchell R. Berger and Jennifer A. Hillman to Coy A. Stout II and Jeffrey S. Falk, $1.55 million.

Spring Rd., 1302-Fame Homes Corp. to Hussein Ali Agrama and Maria Eugenia Bonilla Chacin, $1.11 million.

T St., 1301, No. 2-PD 550 Properties Corp. to Katrina and Louise Kyriakopoulos, $710,000.

Taylor St., 706-Martha Davis and Takele Habibu to Michael Worden, $815,000.

Tuckerman St., 821-Annie M. Garner to Annette Stalling Coram and Anthony France, $500,000.

Underwood St., 728-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Shauna B. Theel and Craig A. Harrington, $634,900.

Van Buren St., 1509-Jeffrey A. McCandless to Julien Francois Langlois, $875,000.

W St., 149, No. 35-Dennis M. Sellin to Molly K. Clarke, $300,000.

Washington Cir., 2209, No. 3-Patricia T. and Michael Charouk to Yakhara Ngally Sembene, $885,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 610-Community Housing Trust to Joe Ray Barcroft, $199,000.

Worthington St., 3125-Jennifer and Stephen Clifton Cummings to Kelly Liepshutz and Sheldon Gean Nagesh, $1.15 million.

Third St., 1507-Gregory K. Pelletier to Jason Paul Landrum, $780,000.

Fifth St., 6213-Agustin and Margaret Bello to Matthew Akridge and Jessica Harvey, $670,000.

Seventh St., 5531-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Guillermo E. and Tara A. Cuevas, $820,000.

Ninth St., 6303-Marcellus Waddill and Irina Razgonova to Sydney B. and John T. Edwards, $714,000.

12th Pl., 2261-Powel Byrd and Robert Steven Harding to Scott D. and Leslie Gignoux Fritz, $721,500.

17th St., 2526, No. 203-M. Hanscom Smith to Alexander Wilkins, $565,000.

19th St., 1815, No. 1-Hall H. Wang to Daniel Deskin Nicoll, $445,000.

22nd St., 1511, No. 51-Nancy L. Pinto and estate of Ai Chin Wee to Kurt Andrew Desoto and Rebecca Lynn Koenig, $620,000.

24th St., 1121, No. 310-Maura Quinn to Susan Li, $273,000.

30th St., 1527, No. B11-Lisa Gluck to Luca Anderlini, $1.07 million.

33rd St., 5449-Alex and Silvana Dias to Joshua A. Wolf and Sarah E. Henke, $1.2 million.

38th St., 3440, No. E413-Aimee C. Ruscio to Christopher A. Cannedy, $359,000.

43rd St., 5354-Firooz Realty Corp. to Maria Paula Gerardino Gutierrez and Davide Salvatore Mare, $1.06 million.

Southeast

A St., 4684-Adeyemi Ogunsola to Natasha Dupee, $360,000.

B St., 4733-Kimly Sarin to Tami Santimyer, $330,000.

Bass Pl., 5024-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Raenika Dicks, $369,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 1429-Estate of Kareem Abdus Samad Abdulla and Michael Johnson to Emily Willner and Jeremiah Goulka, $720,000.

Ely Pl., 3322-Michelle Nowden to Zebib Tezera Tefesse and Nahom Binega, $335,000.

H St., 1608-Kevin D. and Charla D. Everhart Lum to Nancy Bonifant and Glenn Altman Halstead III, $974,900.

Hanna Pl., 5102-Equity Trust Co. to Hope Galbraith, $449,000.

Hunter Pl., 2201, No. 201-Citimortgage Inc. to Maria Teresa Duran-Duarte, $121,000.

P St., 2914-Tommie C.L. Crump to Kenneth Bryan Mitchell, $420,000.

Southern Ave., 638-Kiva L. McGhee to Tequilla Thomas, $365,000.

Suitland Terr., 2116, No. A-Kirsten Nicole Treadwell to Janae Holt, $275,000.

Wilmington Pl., 127-Foley and Monisha Santamaria to William N. Thompson, $310,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 502-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Asha Willis, $394,900.

10th St., 130-Richard S. and Lilia M. Kozell to James and Janelle Hinze Leuschen, $957,000.

16th St., 311-Jessica Joan Buechler to Amanda Catherine Macarthur, $789,000.