Brentwood Rd., 2609-Mano Corp. to Jeremy and Nicole Keen, $800,000.

Chillum Pl., 5123-Charles A. Hopkins to Bridget C. and Chivas L. Crawford, $407,750.

Emerson St., 742-Veda C. Hicks to Shanti C. Lloyd, $405,000.

Faraday Pl., 701-Cedric Boyd to John Woods, $400,000.

Ingraham St., 535-Elma Haskovic to Joshua A. Landis C. and Kathryn T. Schoenberger, $616,500.

Jefferson St., 402-Bellux Investment Inc. to Charles E. Wright Jr. and Grace B. Remington, $619,000.

Kane Pl., 4402-KCE Inc. to Stanley D. Cain, $353,500.

Maryland Ave., 1216-Anthony Gaines and Ginger Gaines Cirelli to Andrew Pulsirisaroth, $815,000.

Morton Pl., 625-Faso Properties Corp. to Joshua C. Criscoe and Gaines G. Halcomb, $1.01 million.

Otis St., 1531-David R. Fredrickson to Joel Rose and Lillian Hawkins, $727,200.

Randolph Pl., 215, No. 2-Joshua A. Weisz to Yun-Tah Lu and Nam-Phuong Thi Nguyen, $795,000.

Rosedale St., 2041-Nisha S. Patruni to Jean D. Tak, $445,000.

Victor St., 122-Katherine Olson to Nicholas Kitchel, $474,900.

Wylie St., 1233-Austin E. Hawk to Mary Claire Burghoff, $565,000.

Fourth St., 2615, No. 204-Dominic Glover to Esme L. Aston, $208,000.

Sixth Pl., 4512-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Meritage Mortgage Loan Trust to Tejas Sapra, $348,000.

Eighth St., 4000-4008, No. 4004-4-Ronald B. and Kristina M. Saville to Alejandra Garcia Diaz Villamil, $363,000.

10th St., 317, No. 7-Nicholas J. and Katherine Julia Spence Rawls to Charles Horne, $422,000.

12th St., 326, No. 4-Celeste Fulgham to Stephanie A. and Adam C. Sarvana, $889,000.

13th St., 2212-Sunny Ahsan to Rebecca Alice Westbrook and Ryan Seth Walter, $500,000.

19th St., 1210-Xiaowen and Cheng Xu to Douglas E. Lippert, $559,900.

24th St., 3300-Vicky Dukes to Joi Hayes-Scott, $662,500.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2611, No. 206-Naemi Hanada to Alex Francis Andrew, $355,000.

Belmont St., 1468, No. 3E-Overlook 2 Corp. to Brian M. and Judith L. Madden, $1.65 million.

Blair Rd., 6602-Summit Realty Investment Group Corp. to John D. McCleskey and Christian Z. Calaway, $549,900.

Butterworth Pl., 4705-Jane Feller and Daniel Gursky to Lauren Camilli, $1.21 million.

Cathedral Ave., 3901, No. 18-Kathleen A. Woods to Edward F. Gerber, $245,000.

Chapin St., 1447, No. 103-Ustar Investments Corp. to Jeffrey and Marykay West, $330,000.

Church St., 1450, No. 304-Jessica E. Krieg to Yang Liu and Yan Han, $675,000.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 211-Anna V. Startseva to Chelsea Nicole Sexton, $324,900.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 605-Estate of Judith McCahill and George Essaides to Lino J. and Kelly M. Gallo, $365,000.

Dahlia St., 804-Lyndsay and Michael Alexander to Jessica L. and William A. Hanff, $879,000.

Dumbarton St., 3013-W. Dean and Barbara K. Smith to Robert D. and Ann J. Goldstein, $3.1 million.

Elliot Pl., 1521-Jonathan S. Jeffress to Vanessa and Patrick Corcoran, $775,000.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 302-Maria E. Kalinina to Marc Gazda, $219,500.

Foxhall Rd., 1411-Karen J. Ivers to Daniel John and Erika Marie Gnazzo, $880,000.

Hamilton St., 200-Mano Corp. to Sarah Bagge, $395,900.

Harvard St., 1464, No. 2-Michael and Susan Sullivan to Emma Wellen Freeman, $380,000.

Hoban Rd., 4520-Thomas M. and Elissa N. Davidson to John M. and Rory Ackerly, $2.3 million.

Huntington St., 3721-Richard Edmund and Athena Tacha Spear to Anna Chu and Raymond Hum, $1.3 million.

Irving St., 430, No. 104-Dieter De Smet to Aaron M. Holloway, $159,000.

K St., 1150, No. 802-Erez Gurari to Carolyn and Kwan Yat Cheung, $579,900.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 710-Maridelle Millendez and Eric Hodachok to Adrienne Ngar-Yee Poon, $585,000.

Legation St., 3811-Edward G. Caspar and Courtney Woolridge to Aaron H. and Katherine Lyles Levy, $1.08 million.

M St., 929-Richard G. Neidich and Edward G. Horvath to John F. and Daniel S. Williams, $1.94 million.

Madison St., 240-Charita Beverly to Erik L. and Johnnel Lanham, $535,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 802-Michelle Tang to Evann Makati Normandin and Skylar Quinn Dallmeyer-Drennen, $425,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 7-Jackson V. Fowler to Adam B. Ross, $235,000.

N St., 1300, No. 707-Hossein Habib and Setareh Habib Kunzel to Sarah Bowers, $407,000.

N St., 2130, No. 308-Paul Elias and Jeffrey L. Bernier to Mimi Win Thein, $265,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 424-Raymond and Mary Cooper to Jennifer Gage Lucic, $335,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 710-Joan M. Kerrigan to Kent L. Holtgrewe, $585,000.

Newark St., 3881, No. E479-Ketaki S. Bhagwati and Sanjay Puri to Felix R. Sanchez, $514,000.

Newton St., 1837-Frederick C. and Christiana S. Hays to Matthew A. Dean and Carly E. Grey, $924,000.

O St., 3258-TV Corp. to Daniel Paul Mutzig and Sabrina Mannai, $2.35 million.

Ordway St., 2711, No. 300-William C. Dunkerley and Nancy J. Limauro to Tyler A. and Chelsea E. Corrigan Kennedy, $485,000.

Park Rd., 731-Andy G. Mosher to John Robinson, $630,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 1004N-Matthew Stowe to Aston Leopold and Judy S. McLaughlin, $397,000.

Porter St., 2926, No. 302-Silvia Berto and Giuseppe Laviano to Sheena Paul, $762,500.

Quincy Pl., 25-Christopher and Judy Ann Billings Mapondera to Lauryn Kalbermatten and Michael Loren Needle, $825,000.

Reservoir Rd., 4870-Alan Lee Stovitz and Judith M. Hirsch to John A. Bradley and Nancy H. Maher, $1.12 million.

S St., 621-Ethel M. Williams to Haley N. Robertson and Hector Burgos, $600,000.

S St., 3717-Gary and Karyne Messina to Nicolas Francois Mombrial and Sabine Constanze Niedhoefer, $950,000.

Sedgwick St., 4719-Mitchell R. Berger and Jennifer A. Hillman to Coy A. Stout II and Jeffrey S. Falk, $1.55 million.

Spring Rd., 1302-Fame Homes Corp. to Hussein Ali Agrama and Maria Eugenia Bonilla Chacin, $1.11 million.

T St., 1301, No. 2-PD 550 Properties Corp. to Katrina and Louise Kyriakopoulos, $710,000.

Taylor St., 706-Martha Davis and Takele Habibu to Michael Worden, $815,000.

Tuckerman St., 821-Annie M. Garner to Annette Stalling Coram and Anthony France, $500,000.

Underwood St., 728-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Shauna B. Theel and Craig A. Harrington, $634,900.

Van Buren St., 1509-Jeffrey A. McCandless to Julien Francois Langlois, $875,000.

W St., 149, No. 35-Dennis M. Sellin to Molly K. Clarke, $300,000.

Washington Cir., 2209, No. 3-Patricia T. and Michael Charouk to Yakhara Ngally Sembene, $885,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 610-Community Housing Trust to Joe Ray Barcroft, $199,000.

Worthington St., 3125-Jennifer and Stephen Clifton Cummings to Kelly Liepshutz and Sheldon Gean Nagesh, $1.15 million.

Third St., 1507-Gregory K. Pelletier to Jason Paul Landrum, $780,000.

Fifth St., 6213-Agustin and Margaret Bello to Matthew Akridge and Jessica Harvey, $670,000.

Seventh St., 5531-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Guillermo E. and Tara A. Cuevas, $820,000.

Ninth St., 6303-Marcellus Waddill and Irina Razgonova to Sydney B. and John T. Edwards, $714,000.

12th Pl., 2261-Powel Byrd and Robert Steven Harding to Scott D. and Leslie Gignoux Fritz, $721,500.

17th St., 2526, No. 203-M. Hanscom Smith to Alexander Wilkins, $565,000.

19th St., 1815, No. 1-Hall H. Wang to Daniel Deskin Nicoll, $445,000.

22nd St., 1511, No. 51-Nancy L. Pinto and estate of Ai Chin Wee to Kurt Andrew Desoto and Rebecca Lynn Koenig, $620,000.

24th St., 1121, No. 310-Maura Quinn to Susan Li, $273,000.

30th St., 1527, No. B11-Lisa Gluck to Luca Anderlini, $1.07 million.

33rd St., 5449-Alex and Silvana Dias to Joshua A. Wolf and Sarah E. Henke, $1.2 million.

38th St., 3440, No. E413-Aimee C. Ruscio to Christopher A. Cannedy, $359,000.

43rd St., 5354-Firooz Realty Corp. to Maria Paula Gerardino Gutierrez and Davide Salvatore Mare, $1.06 million.

Southeast

A St., 4684-Adeyemi Ogunsola to Natasha Dupee, $360,000.

B St., 4733-Kimly Sarin to Tami Santimyer, $330,000.

Bass Pl., 5024-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Raenika Dicks, $369,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 1429-Estate of Kareem Abdus Samad Abdulla and Michael Johnson to Emily Willner and Jeremiah Goulka, $720,000.

Ely Pl., 3322-Michelle Nowden to Zebib Tezera Tefesse and Nahom Binega, $335,000.

H St., 1608-Kevin D. and Charla D. Everhart Lum to Nancy Bonifant and Glenn Altman Halstead III, $974,900.

Hanna Pl., 5102-Equity Trust Co. to Hope Galbraith, $449,000.

Hunter Pl., 2201, No. 201-Citimortgage Inc. to Maria Teresa Duran-Duarte, $121,000.

P St., 2914-Tommie C.L. Crump to Kenneth Bryan Mitchell, $420,000.

Southern Ave., 638-Kiva L. McGhee to Tequilla Thomas, $365,000.

Suitland Terr., 2116, No. A-Kirsten Nicole Treadwell to Janae Holt, $275,000.

Wilmington Pl., 127-Foley and Monisha Santamaria to William N. Thompson, $310,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 502-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Asha Willis, $394,900.

10th St., 130-Richard S. and Lilia M. Kozell to James and Janelle Hinze Leuschen, $957,000.