District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Alden Pl., 3320-Eddie O. Franklin to Jason T. Warfield, $380,000.

Barnes St., 750-Tom D. Gates II to Matthew Deleonardis, $465,000.

Capitol St. E., 1018, No. 4-Virginia Hurt Johnson to Julianne Miata and Thomas Robert Schrack, $797,500.

Chillum Pl., 5709-Mac Corp. to Kaitlin Christenson, $516,000.

Delafield Pl., 1252-Realty Properties Corp. to Ryan Nolan and Amber Fernandez, $570,000.

Douglas St., 1016-Peggy W. Hackett to Katie Gallagher and Derek Anthony Finney, $695,000.

G St., 1217-Rainbow Properties Corp. to Leslie Gray IV, $1.31 million.

Irving St., 1703-Sonali Khadilkar and Cordelia Freeman to Donald Carver Holmes III, $520,000.

Jefferson St., 738-Amrc Corp. to Isabel Cristina Borjas Hernandez, $555,000.

K St., 649-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Thuan Anh Nguyen and Lee Tran, $1.24 million.

L St., 331-Eric C. Johnson and Samantha M. Williams to Simon and Elizabeth Crawford Joenler, $649,900.

Longfellow St., 7-Jonathan Franklin and Alison Jane Henry to Robert Elroy Kraemer III and Lindsey Anna Loehner, $508,000.

Owen Pl., 1106-Chiu Wah Yu and Shu Wah Lin to Richard Kim, $460,000.

Randolph St., 1221-Dale Buckner and Georgina Eva to Fitzgerald and Sheila Collins McKayle, $1.18 million.

Sargent Rd., 5006-Nathan S. Savarimuthu to Nicole Rae Lockhart and Mateo Eduardo Samper, $486,700.

Vista St., 3105-David A. Farquharson and Azeb Tesfazgi to Tiffiny A. McGee, $520,000.

Fifth St., 635-Jonathan D. Henick and Dominique L. Freire to Charles Woodruff Allen Jr. and Jordi H. Hutchinson, $1.06 million.

Sixth St., 401-Nicholas Reed and Sarah Thurston to James C. McNamara and Victoria R. Reuter, $1.29 million.

Eighth St., 612-Douglas Guthrie and Mira Edmonds to David M. and Lea C. Laman, $1.12 million.

13th St., 4003-Madaket Holdings Corp. II to Claire Loan Ngoc and Bart Christian Saunders, $855,000.

18th St., 1245, No. 2-Anthony and Nikkia A. Durham to Aws Mohamed-Ali Haidari and Ryan Mark Kohls, $499,999.

33rd St., 107-Ted Shine to Allison B. Fisher, $455,000.

56th St., 217-Elshazli & Jones Holdings Corp. to Christian O. Lochan, $335,000.

Northwest

Allen Pl., 2003, No. 301-Valerie Lincy and Brigitte Van Beuzekom to Coleman Clifton Kay, $260,000.

Belmont St., 1624, No. D-Estate of David Joseph Robinson and Lorraine Robinson to Angela Bennink, $735,000.

California St., 1808, No. 31-Stephane Schlotterbeck to Paul Lloyd Duncan and Anna Lynn Sody, $795,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 301W-Shedeh Hajghassemalli to Diana Riehl, $482,500.

Cliffbourne Pl., 2506-Courtney M. O’Connor to Michael Reid Simon and Elizabeth Walsh, $1.68 million.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 511-Steven A. Henry and Vincent E. Hurteau to Hilary Flynn, $334,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2725, No. 507-James Christopher Trask to Jalpan and Sarika Ringwala, $750,000.

Davis Pl., 3925, No. B4-Robert and Jennifer Graebe to Stacia Novella Frederick, $279,000.

E St., 616, No. 311-John A. Tsaknis and Theresa M. Oliva to David Edward and Sarinya Egnor, $949,000.

Emerson St., 315-Kostantinos N. Siozios to Benjamin Joseph Armbruster and Ann Lindstrom Limpert, $865,000.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 307-Michelle Lisa Bove to Rashonda Y. Harris, $325,000.

Harvard St., 1750, No. 2A-Gerard T. Bradley to Kathleen C. McSheffrey, $463,000.

Illinois Ave., 4201-Edna Jeannette Scott to Jack B. Leng and Emma L. Cardeli, $809,000.

Irving St., 1019-Lee Yung Lo and Chris Hang to Andrew Pierson Gatti and Nicole Sadaf Ahdiyyih, $739,150.

K St., 2523-George Eckerle to Robert Ross Goldman, $900,000.

Kennedy St., 820-Wacap Corp. to Jessica Ogunye, $327,500.

Kenyon St., 1331, No. 3-David E. Rosen to Brandon Joshua Foy, $820,000.

L St., 1101, No. 207-Kevin Deeley and Molly Dunn to Patrick Marion and Amaris Cecilia Bradley, $576,500.

Logan Cir., 1, No. 5-Chris Egleson and Sharmila Sohoni to Michael Duhaime and Dore Carroll, $925,500.

MacArthur Blvd., 4717-Chrys M. and Ricardo Limardo to Steven Michael Rennings and Jenny Guardado Rodriguez, $869,000.

Madison St., 739-Thomas I. and Molly O’Neill Moir to Ambrose Sampson and Melanie Shorts, $650,000.

McKinley St., 3752-Estate of Gunther Gumpert and Colleen J. Martin to John Francis Torti and Weiqing Feng, $1.35 million.

N St., 1420, No. 611-Scott R. Hahn to Nicoleta Radu, $227,500.

N St., 3100, No. 2-Kathleen M. Klein to Therese Keating, $490,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1116-Ghislaine Clarke to Richard L. Thorsell and Leigh Warner, $525,000.

O St., 2007, No. 105-Nicole M. Isaac and Gabriel J. Bitol to Amanda E. Damisch, $499,000.

Oglethorpe St., 1400, No. 2-Jason G. Haile to Amber Liverpool, $291,000.

Ordway St., 2711, No. 303-Daniel J. Musolino to Virginia Kay Rynk, $390,000.

Park Rd., 1673, No. 404-Gabriel Jose Gonzalez to Dalton Neil Delan, $383,750.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 611-Mary E. Clutter to Frank Lucien Van Houten and Paola M. Castillo Matute, $655,000.

Porter St., 3848, No. F378-Zandra M. Bergstedt and Tammy M. Timko to Dariush Vedadi and Parastoo Golkar, $483,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 1005-Ustar Investments Corp. to James Hunter and Catherine Groninger, $307,000.

Quincy Pl., 43-Syga De Thomas to George Michael and Cynthia Grastorf Miller, $1 million.

Randolph Pl., 161, No. 1-Michael P. Glasser and Matthew Simeon to Shawn Laura Eliav, $480,000.

Rittenhouse St., 2744-Lawrence G. Buc to Rachel E. Martin and Luke Robert Hartig, $1.44 million.

S St., 1513, No. 1-Maureen M. Keng to Jill Marie Esposito, $680,000.

Scott Cir., 1-Kenneth and Katie Williams to Rajkumar A. Cholan, $394,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 720-Stephanie L. and Steven Hoehn to Andrew Parrucci and Natalia King, $560,000.

Tulip St., 1939-Glenda Taylor to Neil O. Albert and Yenny P. Moya, $1.04 million.

Underwood St., 1316-Anthony N. and Stephanie J. Vittoria to Adam Schless-Meier and Katherine C. Arnold, $636,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 935-Frances T. Dayton to Max Hernandez, $217,500.

W St., 1405, No. 302-Nicole Elizabeth King to Reva Lee Stidd, $530,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 311-Edward F. Gerber to Maria Berbery, $355,000.

Second St., 2201, No. 21-Joel V. and Marcia E. Gerston to Deborah Davidson and Scott Richard Dratch, $399,000.

Fourth St., 4304-Andre M. Jones to Deborah Hopkins and Alexander Ivanitsky, $605,000.

Sixth St., 809, No. 13-Sarah Pitluck to Raiana Phuong Frey, $370,000.

Seventh St., 6312-James E. Clarke and Nelly B. Valdes to Zygmunt Jozwiak, $350,000.

Ninth St., 7429-Azunna E. Anyanwu to James R. Stocker and Yelena Osipova-Stocker, $570,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 322-Robert and Jennifer Ann Tendler to Matthew W. Sanidas and Mia L. Cahill, $587,000.

16th St., 1612, No. 1-Ronnyjane Goldsmith to John T. Taylor Jr., $899,900.

17th St., 1417-Tribhuvan Singh to Terence Sullivan, $1.65 million.

17th St., 2550, No. 601-Greg Gallon to Heather Risley, $515,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 817-Stephen Charles Cranton and Michael Minichello to Joshua Steven Vogel, $317,000.

19th St., 3228-Mark A. and Adrienne D. Olson to Cameron Taheri and Cristina Frances Killingsworth, $1.55 million.

23rd St., 1155, No. 7G-Miba Holdings Corp. to Laura A. and Barbara Joyce Peter, $1.4 million.

25th St., 800, No. 705-Nancy R. Webb to Paul W. McKee, $1.02 million.

32nd St., 2750-D. Matthew Voorhees to Robert Posner, $6.1 million.

34th St., 3005-Benkei Partners Corp. to James M. and Laura Eakin Erlacher, $1.86 million.

38th St., 3600, No. B272-Mario Cesar Vilela and Alicia Monica Perez-Roulet to Joseph Anthony-Michael Ruffini, $450,000.

44th Pl., 3017-Vipul and Shalini S. Bhagat to Jeffrey Fremont and Jennifer Pryce, $1.81 million.

Southeast

B St., 4906-Vaison Group Corp. to Junie Joseph, $411,000.

Bay St., 1709, No. 2-Katherine T. Levey and Lisa Marie Long to Sofia Rhyne Leon and Joseph Augustus Ryan, $712,500.

C St., 4521-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Latecia M. Engram, $489,500.

K St., 1363, No. D-Ryan Ruotolo to Alik Simantov and Michael Martin, $250,000.

Marjorie Ct., 833-Joi L. Deadwyler to George R. Bell, $257,610.

Q St., 1906-Bethune Development Corp. to David S. and Sarah S. Feiser, $606,500.

S St., 3918-Hudson D. and Sharon McCrea to Daniel M. Gresham, $300,000.

Southern Ave., 4362-Estate of Elaine V. Mason and Tonia Shuler to Jacqueline Walden, $242,000.

U Pl., 2216-Federal National Mortgage Association to Viviana Scott, $325,000.

Xenia St., 830-NRZ Reo VIII Corp. to Yonas Mekonen, $290,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 902-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Tara Lynn Mainero, $434,900.

Fifth St., 411-Roswell A. Taylor Jr. to Carlos Numen Ferro and Micaela Mussini, $927,000.

10th St., 522-Rebecca A. and Stanislaw C. Haciski to Samuel Everett Goffman and Kelly Jean Mcanerney, $810,000.

17th St., 1912-Henry H. Strong and Jesse B. Camps to Omar Kenneth Washington, $248,500.

41st Pl., 1814-William M. and Marlene Flemmings McCann to Nazma Rostom, $300,000.

Southwest

Third St., 1101, No. 214-Teresa W. and Paul T. Kao to Aaron Pina and John Moore, $295,000.