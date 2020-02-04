Capitol St. E., 1018, No. 4-Virginia Hurt Johnson to Julianne Miata and Thomas Robert Schrack, $797,500.

Chillum Pl., 5709-Mac Corp. to Kaitlin Christenson, $516,000.

Delafield Pl., 1252-Realty Properties Corp. to Ryan Nolan and Amber Fernandez, $570,000.

Douglas St., 1016-Peggy W. Hackett to Katie Gallagher and Derek Anthony Finney, $695,000.

G St., 1217-Rainbow Properties Corp. to Leslie Gray IV, $1.31 million.

Irving St., 1703-Sonali Khadilkar and Cordelia Freeman to Donald Carver Holmes III, $520,000.

Jefferson St., 738-Amrc Corp. to Isabel Cristina Borjas Hernandez, $555,000.

K St., 649-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Thuan Anh Nguyen and Lee Tran, $1.24 million.

L St., 331-Eric C. Johnson and Samantha M. Williams to Simon and Elizabeth Crawford Joenler, $649,900.

Longfellow St., 7-Jonathan Franklin and Alison Jane Henry to Robert Elroy Kraemer III and Lindsey Anna Loehner, $508,000.

Owen Pl., 1106-Chiu Wah Yu and Shu Wah Lin to Richard Kim, $460,000.

Randolph St., 1221-Dale Buckner and Georgina Eva to Fitzgerald and Sheila Collins McKayle, $1.18 million.

Sargent Rd., 5006-Nathan S. Savarimuthu to Nicole Rae Lockhart and Mateo Eduardo Samper, $486,700.

Vista St., 3105-David A. Farquharson and Azeb Tesfazgi to Tiffiny A. McGee, $520,000.

Fifth St., 635-Jonathan D. Henick and Dominique L. Freire to Charles Woodruff Allen Jr. and Jordi H. Hutchinson, $1.06 million.

Sixth St., 401-Nicholas Reed and Sarah Thurston to James C. McNamara and Victoria R. Reuter, $1.29 million.

Eighth St., 612-Douglas Guthrie and Mira Edmonds to David M. and Lea C. Laman, $1.12 million.

13th St., 4003-Madaket Holdings Corp. II to Claire Loan Ngoc and Bart Christian Saunders, $855,000.

18th St., 1245, No. 2-Anthony and Nikkia A. Durham to Aws Mohamed-Ali Haidari and Ryan Mark Kohls, $499,999.

33rd St., 107-Ted Shine to Allison B. Fisher, $455,000.

56th St., 217-Elshazli & Jones Holdings Corp. to Christian O. Lochan, $335,000.

Northwest

Allen Pl., 2003, No. 301-Valerie Lincy and Brigitte Van Beuzekom to Coleman Clifton Kay, $260,000.

Belmont St., 1624, No. D-Estate of David Joseph Robinson and Lorraine Robinson to Angela Bennink, $735,000.

California St., 1808, No. 31-Stephane Schlotterbeck to Paul Lloyd Duncan and Anna Lynn Sody, $795,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 301W-Shedeh Hajghassemalli to Diana Riehl, $482,500.

Cliffbourne Pl., 2506-Courtney M. O’Connor to Michael Reid Simon and Elizabeth Walsh, $1.68 million.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 511-Steven A. Henry and Vincent E. Hurteau to Hilary Flynn, $334,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2725, No. 507-James Christopher Trask to Jalpan and Sarika Ringwala, $750,000.

Davis Pl., 3925, No. B4-Robert and Jennifer Graebe to Stacia Novella Frederick, $279,000.

E St., 616, No. 311-John A. Tsaknis and Theresa M. Oliva to David Edward and Sarinya Egnor, $949,000.

Emerson St., 315-Kostantinos N. Siozios to Benjamin Joseph Armbruster and Ann Lindstrom Limpert, $865,000.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 307-Michelle Lisa Bove to Rashonda Y. Harris, $325,000.

Harvard St., 1750, No. 2A-Gerard T. Bradley to Kathleen C. McSheffrey, $463,000.

Illinois Ave., 4201-Edna Jeannette Scott to Jack B. Leng and Emma L. Cardeli, $809,000.

Irving St., 1019-Lee Yung Lo and Chris Hang to Andrew Pierson Gatti and Nicole Sadaf Ahdiyyih, $739,150.

K St., 2523-George Eckerle to Robert Ross Goldman, $900,000.

Kennedy St., 820-Wacap Corp. to Jessica Ogunye, $327,500.

Kenyon St., 1331, No. 3-David E. Rosen to Brandon Joshua Foy, $820,000.

L St., 1101, No. 207-Kevin Deeley and Molly Dunn to Patrick Marion and Amaris Cecilia Bradley, $576,500.

Logan Cir., 1, No. 5-Chris Egleson and Sharmila Sohoni to Michael Duhaime and Dore Carroll, $925,500.

MacArthur Blvd., 4717-Chrys M. and Ricardo Limardo to Steven Michael Rennings and Jenny Guardado Rodriguez, $869,000.

Madison St., 739-Thomas I. and Molly O’Neill Moir to Ambrose Sampson and Melanie Shorts, $650,000.

McKinley St., 3752-Estate of Gunther Gumpert and Colleen J. Martin to John Francis Torti and Weiqing Feng, $1.35 million.

N St., 1420, No. 611-Scott R. Hahn to Nicoleta Radu, $227,500.

N St., 3100, No. 2-Kathleen M. Klein to Therese Keating, $490,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1116-Ghislaine Clarke to Richard L. Thorsell and Leigh Warner, $525,000.

O St., 2007, No. 105-Nicole M. Isaac and Gabriel J. Bitol to Amanda E. Damisch, $499,000.

Oglethorpe St., 1400, No. 2-Jason G. Haile to Amber Liverpool, $291,000.

Ordway St., 2711, No. 303-Daniel J. Musolino to Virginia Kay Rynk, $390,000.

Park Rd., 1673, No. 404-Gabriel Jose Gonzalez to Dalton Neil Delan, $383,750.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 611-Mary E. Clutter to Frank Lucien Van Houten and Paola M. Castillo Matute, $655,000.

Porter St., 3848, No. F378-Zandra M. Bergstedt and Tammy M. Timko to Dariush Vedadi and Parastoo Golkar, $483,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 1005-Ustar Investments Corp. to James Hunter and Catherine Groninger, $307,000.

Quincy Pl., 43-Syga De Thomas to George Michael and Cynthia Grastorf Miller, $1 million.

Randolph Pl., 161, No. 1-Michael P. Glasser and Matthew Simeon to Shawn Laura Eliav, $480,000.

Rittenhouse St., 2744-Lawrence G. Buc to Rachel E. Martin and Luke Robert Hartig, $1.44 million.

S St., 1513, No. 1-Maureen M. Keng to Jill Marie Esposito, $680,000.

Scott Cir., 1-Kenneth and Katie Williams to Rajkumar A. Cholan, $394,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 720-Stephanie L. and Steven Hoehn to Andrew Parrucci and Natalia King, $560,000.

Tulip St., 1939-Glenda Taylor to Neil O. Albert and Yenny P. Moya, $1.04 million.

Underwood St., 1316-Anthony N. and Stephanie J. Vittoria to Adam Schless-Meier and Katherine C. Arnold, $636,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 935-Frances T. Dayton to Max Hernandez, $217,500.

W St., 1405, No. 302-Nicole Elizabeth King to Reva Lee Stidd, $530,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 311-Edward F. Gerber to Maria Berbery, $355,000.

Second St., 2201, No. 21-Joel V. and Marcia E. Gerston to Deborah Davidson and Scott Richard Dratch, $399,000.

Fourth St., 4304-Andre M. Jones to Deborah Hopkins and Alexander Ivanitsky, $605,000.

Sixth St., 809, No. 13-Sarah Pitluck to Raiana Phuong Frey, $370,000.

Seventh St., 6312-James E. Clarke and Nelly B. Valdes to Zygmunt Jozwiak, $350,000.

Ninth St., 7429-Azunna E. Anyanwu to James R. Stocker and Yelena Osipova-Stocker, $570,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 322-Robert and Jennifer Ann Tendler to Matthew W. Sanidas and Mia L. Cahill, $587,000.

16th St., 1612, No. 1-Ronnyjane Goldsmith to John T. Taylor Jr., $899,900.

17th St., 1417-Tribhuvan Singh to Terence Sullivan, $1.65 million.

17th St., 2550, No. 601-Greg Gallon to Heather Risley, $515,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 817-Stephen Charles Cranton and Michael Minichello to Joshua Steven Vogel, $317,000.

19th St., 3228-Mark A. and Adrienne D. Olson to Cameron Taheri and Cristina Frances Killingsworth, $1.55 million.

23rd St., 1155, No. 7G-Miba Holdings Corp. to Laura A. and Barbara Joyce Peter, $1.4 million.

25th St., 800, No. 705-Nancy R. Webb to Paul W. McKee, $1.02 million.

32nd St., 2750-D. Matthew Voorhees to Robert Posner, $6.1 million.

34th St., 3005-Benkei Partners Corp. to James M. and Laura Eakin Erlacher, $1.86 million.

38th St., 3600, No. B272-Mario Cesar Vilela and Alicia Monica Perez-Roulet to Joseph Anthony-Michael Ruffini, $450,000.

44th Pl., 3017-Vipul and Shalini S. Bhagat to Jeffrey Fremont and Jennifer Pryce, $1.81 million.

Southeast

B St., 4906-Vaison Group Corp. to Junie Joseph, $411,000.

Bay St., 1709, No. 2-Katherine T. Levey and Lisa Marie Long to Sofia Rhyne Leon and Joseph Augustus Ryan, $712,500.

C St., 4521-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Latecia M. Engram, $489,500.

K St., 1363, No. D-Ryan Ruotolo to Alik Simantov and Michael Martin, $250,000.

Marjorie Ct., 833-Joi L. Deadwyler to George R. Bell, $257,610.

Q St., 1906-Bethune Development Corp. to David S. and Sarah S. Feiser, $606,500.

S St., 3918-Hudson D. and Sharon McCrea to Daniel M. Gresham, $300,000.

Southern Ave., 4362-Estate of Elaine V. Mason and Tonia Shuler to Jacqueline Walden, $242,000.

U Pl., 2216-Federal National Mortgage Association to Viviana Scott, $325,000.

Xenia St., 830-NRZ Reo VIII Corp. to Yonas Mekonen, $290,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 902-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Tara Lynn Mainero, $434,900.

Fifth St., 411-Roswell A. Taylor Jr. to Carlos Numen Ferro and Micaela Mussini, $927,000.

10th St., 522-Rebecca A. and Stanislaw C. Haciski to Samuel Everett Goffman and Kelly Jean Mcanerney, $810,000.

17th St., 1912-Henry H. Strong and Jesse B. Camps to Omar Kenneth Washington, $248,500.

41st Pl., 1814-William M. and Marlene Flemmings McCann to Nazma Rostom, $300,000.

Southwest