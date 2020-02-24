District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

C St., 321-Stephen E. Allis to Joseph and Molly Rowell Mallek, $1.39 million.

Chillum Pl., 5403-Green Real Estate Ventures Corp. to David M. Gins, $584,730.

F St., 1646-Amit Kumar and Mary Katherine Kakar to Nancy De La Cruz, $1.37 million.

Galloway St., 1002-Elizabeth A. Brooks to Rhituparna Chatterjee and Nicholas J. Lindner, $530,000.

Just St., 5101-Teara Mitchell to Mary Jones, $315,000.

Tennessee Ave., 308-Jessie M. Thompson to Allison Nicole and David James Merchant, $700,000.

Sixth Pl., 4429-Tajuana L. Jenkins to Guoxing Soon, $370,000.

Seventh St., 5155-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Kent Swats, $580,000.

14th Pl., 210-Corbin B. and Deborah P. Davis to Morgan Haines, $820,000.

17th St., 16, No. 122-Lindsay D. Kavanaugh to Hyungwook Choe and Caitlyn Claire Mie Tateishi, $549,900.

Northwest

Adams St., 139-Eric and Emily Mcanelly to Anna Chantal Greene, $927,000.

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 620-Li-Juan Zhang to Gustavo Pittella Sudre and Kimberlee Renee Eberle-Sudre, $785,200.

Beecher St., 3846-James L. McInerney III to Mark Glass and Victoria Rich, $1.02 million.

California St., 1829, No. 102-Ara Real Estate Corp. to Chantel Eunique Robinson, $190,000.

Columbia Rd., 1106, No. 303-Melissa Kathleen Brown to Fatima Anjum Quraishi, $310,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4025, No. 505-Catherine A. Luna to Lincoln Landon Lewis and Irene Arifin, $530,000.

Fessenden St., 3311-David and Diane Elizabeth Striar to Patrick C. and Pamela C. Joos, $1.15 million.

Harrison St., 3051-Kurt A. and Cathryn C. Strobl to Bingyi Zhou, $1.02 million.

Hobart St., 1759-Christie S. Rogers to Paula Marissa Lequerica-Stemberg and Matthew Harrison Baker, $901,000.

Jefferson St., 617, No. 301-Erin K. O’Neill to Andrew Daniel Solis and Kenna Santana, $355,000.

Kansas Ave., 5310-Ardeshir B. and Susan B. Yazdani to Julie Ellen Chalfin, $772,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4629 1/2, No. B-Navin and Sawdatou Wane Girishankar to Jacqueline C. Buarque De Macedo and Andrew S. Buxbaum, $656,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 301, No. 205-Michael Pierce to Laura Christine Kail and Curtis Christopher Chase, $637,500.

Military Rd., 3820-Jonathan Milton and Dale Miller Hill to Jonathan Paul and Ana Nikolic, $1.06 million.

Nevada Ave., 6000-Estate of George W. Murphy Jr. and George W. Murphy III to Sana U. Choudhry, $900,000.

Otis Pl., 809-811, No. 5-Christopher Ryan Vaughan to Katherine Malone Gabor, $321,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 717-Joshua Robins to Antonio Jose Vallespir and Maria Luisa Pombo Bouzas, $625,300.

Q St., 3313-Linq2 Corp. to John Rivers and Courtney Ginty, $977,500.

R St., 1321, No. 1-Laura N. Carey to Vaneese L. Cope and Samuel A. Walton, $545,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 806, No. 1-Catherine L. Robinson to Michael D. Eichler, $674,900.

Tunlaw Rd., 2139-Suzanne S. Baum to Heidi L. Feldman and Jitendra Subramanyam, $1.43 million.

Utah Ave., 5721-Lawrence P. Kirkland and Brendan G. Doyle to Leonade D. Jones, $1.45 million.

Webster St., 301-Eugene D. Stacy Jr. and Kathryn E. Owens to Eduardo Ulloa Sanz and Frances Darnell, $1.13 million.

Yuma St., 5110-Rebecca Bell Rogers to Wayne Edward Whitfield and Constance B. Harriman, $1.32 million.

Fourth St., 1240, No. 300-Scott Richard Anderson to Evan Louis Heon, $675,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 922-William W. Nelson III to Jonathan E. Terrell, $435,000.

11th St., 1515, No. 2-2-Justin G. Heyman to Elizabeth Cahn Goodman, $920,000.

12th St., 1221, No. 3-Justin B. Yap to Gerard Thomas Hodel, $729,900.

13th St., 5745-Edwin M. Castillo and Monica L. Hammock to Misty A. Casseus, $710,000.

15th St., 1535-Denizen Development Corp. to Leeds Matthew Nudd and Ryan James McDonald, $925,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 1007-Susan Kleiner to Megan Ingram, $445,000.

22nd St., 1177, No. 9J-Christine Lallouette to Michael James Culver, $2.08 million.

40th Pl., 2233, No. 2-Valentina Wilber to Joseph Salvatore and Eleanor Swinford Alessi, $499,000.

52nd St., 5137-Terky Bin Rashid Al-Khalifa to Michael A. and Laura R. Kaufman, $2.52 million.

Southeast

B St., 4713-Holliday Investment Group Corp. to Dalentina S. Costello, $354,000.

Bay St., 1717-Wesley R. McClelland to Tracy Audra Tolk, $1 million.

Chaplin St., 630-Dallibeth Estevez-Checo to Miles T. Spradlin-Crater and Charles L. James, $390,000.

Gainesville St., 1625, No. 201-Eddy E. Joseph to Michon Kimberly and Helen Ann Nathan, $180,000.

Hartford St., 2219-Realty Home Services Corp. to Jameka White, $320,000.

Hunter Pl., 2226-Roshan Ahmadi to Tahir Kaiyum, $354,000.

L St., 423-Charles and Kristen Ricciardelli to Elizabeth Gillespie and John Paul Lang, $1.28 million.

N St., 3318-Gregory M. Johnson to Robin A. Littlejohn, $440,000.

Savannah Pl., 2020-Darrell G. Brown to Ayanna Monet Dawkins, $424,000.

Valley Ave., 435-Estate of Linda S. James and Tara Barnes-Darby to Akyl-Lateef Hewitt, $352,000.

14th St., 10-Marie and Christopher Cadelago to Amy Lynn and Werner Thom, $750,000.

29th St., 1805-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Sharda Katyal, $310,000.

Southwest

N St., 311, No. 85-Estate of Robert W. Mooney and Arlene Gordon to Michael Teller Goodman and Allison Camille Harvey, $785,000.