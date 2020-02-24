F St., 1646-Amit Kumar and Mary Katherine Kakar to Nancy De La Cruz, $1.37 million.

Galloway St., 1002-Elizabeth A. Brooks to Rhituparna Chatterjee and Nicholas J. Lindner, $530,000.

Just St., 5101-Teara Mitchell to Mary Jones, $315,000.

Tennessee Ave., 308-Jessie M. Thompson to Allison Nicole and David James Merchant, $700,000.

Sixth Pl., 4429-Tajuana L. Jenkins to Guoxing Soon, $370,000.

Seventh St., 5155-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Kent Swats, $580,000.

14th Pl., 210-Corbin B. and Deborah P. Davis to Morgan Haines, $820,000.

17th St., 16, No. 122-Lindsay D. Kavanaugh to Hyungwook Choe and Caitlyn Claire Mie Tateishi, $549,900.

Northwest

Adams St., 139-Eric and Emily Mcanelly to Anna Chantal Greene, $927,000.

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 620-Li-Juan Zhang to Gustavo Pittella Sudre and Kimberlee Renee Eberle-Sudre, $785,200.

Beecher St., 3846-James L. McInerney III to Mark Glass and Victoria Rich, $1.02 million.

California St., 1829, No. 102-Ara Real Estate Corp. to Chantel Eunique Robinson, $190,000.

Columbia Rd., 1106, No. 303-Melissa Kathleen Brown to Fatima Anjum Quraishi, $310,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4025, No. 505-Catherine A. Luna to Lincoln Landon Lewis and Irene Arifin, $530,000.

Fessenden St., 3311-David and Diane Elizabeth Striar to Patrick C. and Pamela C. Joos, $1.15 million.

Harrison St., 3051-Kurt A. and Cathryn C. Strobl to Bingyi Zhou, $1.02 million.

Hobart St., 1759-Christie S. Rogers to Paula Marissa Lequerica-Stemberg and Matthew Harrison Baker, $901,000.

Jefferson St., 617, No. 301-Erin K. O’Neill to Andrew Daniel Solis and Kenna Santana, $355,000.

Kansas Ave., 5310-Ardeshir B. and Susan B. Yazdani to Julie Ellen Chalfin, $772,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4629 1/2, No. B-Navin and Sawdatou Wane Girishankar to Jacqueline C. Buarque De Macedo and Andrew S. Buxbaum, $656,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 301, No. 205-Michael Pierce to Laura Christine Kail and Curtis Christopher Chase, $637,500.

Military Rd., 3820-Jonathan Milton and Dale Miller Hill to Jonathan Paul and Ana Nikolic, $1.06 million.

Nevada Ave., 6000-Estate of George W. Murphy Jr. and George W. Murphy III to Sana U. Choudhry, $900,000.

Otis Pl., 809-811, No. 5-Christopher Ryan Vaughan to Katherine Malone Gabor, $321,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 717-Joshua Robins to Antonio Jose Vallespir and Maria Luisa Pombo Bouzas, $625,300.

Q St., 3313-Linq2 Corp. to John Rivers and Courtney Ginty, $977,500.

R St., 1321, No. 1-Laura N. Carey to Vaneese L. Cope and Samuel A. Walton, $545,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 806, No. 1-Catherine L. Robinson to Michael D. Eichler, $674,900.

Tunlaw Rd., 2139-Suzanne S. Baum to Heidi L. Feldman and Jitendra Subramanyam, $1.43 million.

Utah Ave., 5721-Lawrence P. Kirkland and Brendan G. Doyle to Leonade D. Jones, $1.45 million.

Webster St., 301-Eugene D. Stacy Jr. and Kathryn E. Owens to Eduardo Ulloa Sanz and Frances Darnell, $1.13 million.

Yuma St., 5110-Rebecca Bell Rogers to Wayne Edward Whitfield and Constance B. Harriman, $1.32 million.

Fourth St., 1240, No. 300-Scott Richard Anderson to Evan Louis Heon, $675,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 922-William W. Nelson III to Jonathan E. Terrell, $435,000.

11th St., 1515, No. 2-2-Justin G. Heyman to Elizabeth Cahn Goodman, $920,000.

12th St., 1221, No. 3-Justin B. Yap to Gerard Thomas Hodel, $729,900.

13th St., 5745-Edwin M. Castillo and Monica L. Hammock to Misty A. Casseus, $710,000.

15th St., 1535-Denizen Development Corp. to Leeds Matthew Nudd and Ryan James McDonald, $925,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 1007-Susan Kleiner to Megan Ingram, $445,000.

22nd St., 1177, No. 9J-Christine Lallouette to Michael James Culver, $2.08 million.

40th Pl., 2233, No. 2-Valentina Wilber to Joseph Salvatore and Eleanor Swinford Alessi, $499,000.

52nd St., 5137-Terky Bin Rashid Al-Khalifa to Michael A. and Laura R. Kaufman, $2.52 million.

Southeast

B St., 4713-Holliday Investment Group Corp. to Dalentina S. Costello, $354,000.

Bay St., 1717-Wesley R. McClelland to Tracy Audra Tolk, $1 million.

Chaplin St., 630-Dallibeth Estevez-Checo to Miles T. Spradlin-Crater and Charles L. James, $390,000.

Gainesville St., 1625, No. 201-Eddy E. Joseph to Michon Kimberly and Helen Ann Nathan, $180,000.

Hartford St., 2219-Realty Home Services Corp. to Jameka White, $320,000.

Hunter Pl., 2226-Roshan Ahmadi to Tahir Kaiyum, $354,000.

L St., 423-Charles and Kristen Ricciardelli to Elizabeth Gillespie and John Paul Lang, $1.28 million.

N St., 3318-Gregory M. Johnson to Robin A. Littlejohn, $440,000.

Savannah Pl., 2020-Darrell G. Brown to Ayanna Monet Dawkins, $424,000.

Valley Ave., 435-Estate of Linda S. James and Tara Barnes-Darby to Akyl-Lateef Hewitt, $352,000.

14th St., 10-Marie and Christopher Cadelago to Amy Lynn and Werner Thom, $750,000.

29th St., 1805-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Sharda Katyal, $310,000.

Southwest