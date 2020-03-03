District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Barnes St., 707-Valerie D. Frost and Donte M. Crestwell to Ronal Anastacio Avila-Norales, $290,000.

C St., 1109-James R. and Elizabeth Church to Alan Benjamin Freeman and Megan Pauline Marinos, $1.1 million.

Douglas St., 201-Jaime R. and Angela D. Carter Anderson to Muzeeb Shaik, $610,000.

M St., 1718-Patrick C. McMonagle to Kaitlin Vogt and Alexander Michael Stoddard, $600,000.

Neal St., 1230-Christopher David Weaver Jr. to Alexander Currie, $795,000.

Otis St., 1353-Robert Irving Artisst to Paul D. Davis and Paul S. Lee, $717,000.

Rosedale St., 2013-Brenda Garrett to Nisha Sapna Patruni, $590,000.

V St., 145-Sheila M. and Bernard A. Argyle to Ashish Shrestha and Liza Dali, $566,585.

Sixth St., 1110, No. 3-Robert E. Finn to Anthony Ian Martorana, $740,000.

Eighth St., 3212-Anthony E. Floyd to Kyung Kwak, $1.26 million.

12th St., 141, No. 15-Adam and Stephanie Sarvana to Malinda Danielle Harrell, $570,000.

17th St., 2501-Qawi S. Robinson and Suzanne D. Windsor to Gregory Allen and Adenike Odunmbaku, $637,000.

21st Pl., 2419-Rosalind Keitt to Toussaint Carrington, $575,000.

52nd St., 830-Milagro Umanzor to Glendia Diaz and Dimas De Jesus Molina, $375,000.

Northwest

Adams St., 142-Brent A. and Christina S. Robbins to Kristopher Michael Huynh and Cyndee-Nga Ngoc Thi Trinh, $949,000.

Albemarle St., 4424-Elinor Hadley Stillman to Tyler and Neha Kall, $600,000.

Calvert St., 1915, No. 203-Sergio Dell’anna to Angelo Alexander, $613,750.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 611-Michael Snow to Jeremy Benjamin Searle and Lola Ramirez, $475,000.

E St., 915, No. 102-Reiko Renee Tate to Paul C. Trinh, $325,000.

Fessenden St., 4318-Charles S. Maiorana to Philip George Levis Jr. and Mary Kieffer Bruce, $1.35 million.

Harrison St., 4343, No. 8-Peter Thomas Kossaras and Carrie Wilson to Matthew D. Schey, $707,000.

Jefferson St., 832-Rachel Danziger to Marcus Braxton, $660,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 320-Manuel Lopez Jr. to Matthew Warren Tievsky, $569,900.

Leegate Rd., 1426-Raymond N. and Gladys Q. Jones to Candace B. Mainor, $740,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 201-Matthew S. Pacinelli to Lily Jordan Kurland, $519,750.

Mintwood Pl., 1867, No. 2-Lynn and Wayne Frankenfield to Matthew Mun Kongchock and Judy Chock, $750,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1001-Firooz Realty Corp. to Todd Clifford and Sadie Elliott Cheng, $1.68 million.

New York Ave., 437, No. 206-Carmina Trisha Lagman to Jing Guo, $469,900.

P St., 3026-Sophie Pezon Brown and Val Parham Hawkins Jr. to John E. and Kelly M. Stevens, $4.8 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2600, No. 603-Nest USA Inc. to Sami Adib Sami Habayeb, $800,000.

Quincy St., 700, No. 2-Suzanne Balson to Michael Charles Airosus, $585,000.

R St., 1619, No. 104-Ann Winstead-Derlega to Anh Doan, $497,500.

S St., 1714, No. S-A-John P. Goodrich Jr. to Sarah E. Starr, $515,000.

Spruce Dr., 2023-Christopher Hauser to Hector Sigala and Kimberly Ashley Cesmy Riofrio, $1.15 million.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 1109-Shira Kaplan to Paul T. Grant, $329,900.

Winfield Lane, 3661-Janet Meiburger and Ben Pourbabai to Shahram and Forough Parvizian Yazdani, $1.53 million.

First St., 2104-Joyce Winston Michaux and Jocelyn Winston to Christina Svolopoulos and Brent Austin Robbins, $1.15 million.

Fourth St., 4616-Johny and Fouad Ramia to Alicia Marie Caramenico and Eric Gray Horton, $821,000.

Seventh St., 5017-Ronald Alexander Mitchell to Corey Parker, $628,000.

11th St., 1616, No. 301-Cindy K. Chung to Tucker Howard, $587,000.

13th St., 1211, No. 803-Jenna N. and Michael G. Jacobson to Nicholas Andrew Tedesco, $965,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 628-Joseph M. Poduslo to Mark Rich Koppersmith, $790,000.

15th St., 2012, No. 3-Brandon D. Hadley to C. Kevin McComas, $940,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 616-Elizabeth Stanko to Gary Kar Chuen Chow, $384,900.

35th St., 1318, No. 3-Brandel France De Bravo to Jonathan E. and Shani C. Missner, $725,000.

41st St., 2400, No. 502-Benjamin Mark and Oksana Jensen to Anne Beth Musella, $357,500.

Southeast

A St., 1741-David J. Allen Jr. to Mark N. Rybchuk and Colleen Snow, $785,000.

B St., 5539-Tesfar Corp. to Rico C. Kinney, $379,900.

Good Hope Rd., 1942-Naitik Vyas and Anamita Gall to Rachel A. Golin, $465,000.

Mississippi Ave., 149-Mardi and Hattie Adams to Tresha L. Coleman, $320,000.

Sayles Pl., 2501, No. 2-Christopher Miller to Thomas Ayele, $538,000.

Eighth St., 214-Romelia C. Johnson to Khosrow Seyed Makki, $1.16 million.

Southwest

G St., 262, No. 106-Haneen M. Rabie and David Peter Woolliscroft to John J. and Susan Weintritt Seip, $695,000.

Third St., 720, No. 170-Darryl W. Harris to Daniel Connolly and Morgan Granger, $769,000.