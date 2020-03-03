Douglas St., 201-Jaime R. and Angela D. Carter Anderson to Muzeeb Shaik, $610,000.

M St., 1718-Patrick C. McMonagle to Kaitlin Vogt and Alexander Michael Stoddard, $600,000.

Neal St., 1230-Christopher David Weaver Jr. to Alexander Currie, $795,000.

Otis St., 1353-Robert Irving Artisst to Paul D. Davis and Paul S. Lee, $717,000.

Rosedale St., 2013-Brenda Garrett to Nisha Sapna Patruni, $590,000.

V St., 145-Sheila M. and Bernard A. Argyle to Ashish Shrestha and Liza Dali, $566,585.

Sixth St., 1110, No. 3-Robert E. Finn to Anthony Ian Martorana, $740,000.

Eighth St., 3212-Anthony E. Floyd to Kyung Kwak, $1.26 million.

12th St., 141, No. 15-Adam and Stephanie Sarvana to Malinda Danielle Harrell, $570,000.

17th St., 2501-Qawi S. Robinson and Suzanne D. Windsor to Gregory Allen and Adenike Odunmbaku, $637,000.

21st Pl., 2419-Rosalind Keitt to Toussaint Carrington, $575,000.

52nd St., 830-Milagro Umanzor to Glendia Diaz and Dimas De Jesus Molina, $375,000.

Northwest

Adams St., 142-Brent A. and Christina S. Robbins to Kristopher Michael Huynh and Cyndee-Nga Ngoc Thi Trinh, $949,000.

Albemarle St., 4424-Elinor Hadley Stillman to Tyler and Neha Kall, $600,000.

Calvert St., 1915, No. 203-Sergio Dell’anna to Angelo Alexander, $613,750.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 611-Michael Snow to Jeremy Benjamin Searle and Lola Ramirez, $475,000.

E St., 915, No. 102-Reiko Renee Tate to Paul C. Trinh, $325,000.

Fessenden St., 4318-Charles S. Maiorana to Philip George Levis Jr. and Mary Kieffer Bruce, $1.35 million.

Harrison St., 4343, No. 8-Peter Thomas Kossaras and Carrie Wilson to Matthew D. Schey, $707,000.

Jefferson St., 832-Rachel Danziger to Marcus Braxton, $660,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 320-Manuel Lopez Jr. to Matthew Warren Tievsky, $569,900.

Leegate Rd., 1426-Raymond N. and Gladys Q. Jones to Candace B. Mainor, $740,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 201-Matthew S. Pacinelli to Lily Jordan Kurland, $519,750.

Mintwood Pl., 1867, No. 2-Lynn and Wayne Frankenfield to Matthew Mun Kongchock and Judy Chock, $750,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1001-Firooz Realty Corp. to Todd Clifford and Sadie Elliott Cheng, $1.68 million.

New York Ave., 437, No. 206-Carmina Trisha Lagman to Jing Guo, $469,900.

P St., 3026-Sophie Pezon Brown and Val Parham Hawkins Jr. to John E. and Kelly M. Stevens, $4.8 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2600, No. 603-Nest USA Inc. to Sami Adib Sami Habayeb, $800,000.

Quincy St., 700, No. 2-Suzanne Balson to Michael Charles Airosus, $585,000.

R St., 1619, No. 104-Ann Winstead-Derlega to Anh Doan, $497,500.

S St., 1714, No. S-A-John P. Goodrich Jr. to Sarah E. Starr, $515,000.

Spruce Dr., 2023-Christopher Hauser to Hector Sigala and Kimberly Ashley Cesmy Riofrio, $1.15 million.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 1109-Shira Kaplan to Paul T. Grant, $329,900.

Winfield Lane, 3661-Janet Meiburger and Ben Pourbabai to Shahram and Forough Parvizian Yazdani, $1.53 million.

First St., 2104-Joyce Winston Michaux and Jocelyn Winston to Christina Svolopoulos and Brent Austin Robbins, $1.15 million.

Fourth St., 4616-Johny and Fouad Ramia to Alicia Marie Caramenico and Eric Gray Horton, $821,000.

Seventh St., 5017-Ronald Alexander Mitchell to Corey Parker, $628,000.

11th St., 1616, No. 301-Cindy K. Chung to Tucker Howard, $587,000.

13th St., 1211, No. 803-Jenna N. and Michael G. Jacobson to Nicholas Andrew Tedesco, $965,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 628-Joseph M. Poduslo to Mark Rich Koppersmith, $790,000.

15th St., 2012, No. 3-Brandon D. Hadley to C. Kevin McComas, $940,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 616-Elizabeth Stanko to Gary Kar Chuen Chow, $384,900.

35th St., 1318, No. 3-Brandel France De Bravo to Jonathan E. and Shani C. Missner, $725,000.

41st St., 2400, No. 502-Benjamin Mark and Oksana Jensen to Anne Beth Musella, $357,500.

Southeast

A St., 1741-David J. Allen Jr. to Mark N. Rybchuk and Colleen Snow, $785,000.

B St., 5539-Tesfar Corp. to Rico C. Kinney, $379,900.

Good Hope Rd., 1942-Naitik Vyas and Anamita Gall to Rachel A. Golin, $465,000.

Mississippi Ave., 149-Mardi and Hattie Adams to Tresha L. Coleman, $320,000.

Sayles Pl., 2501, No. 2-Christopher Miller to Thomas Ayele, $538,000.

Eighth St., 214-Romelia C. Johnson to Khosrow Seyed Makki, $1.16 million.

Southwest

G St., 262, No. 106-Haneen M. Rabie and David Peter Woolliscroft to John J. and Susan Weintritt Seip, $695,000.