Douglas St., 201-Jaime R. and Angela D. Carter Anderson to Muzeeb Shaik, $610,000.
M St., 1718-Patrick C. McMonagle to Kaitlin Vogt and Alexander Michael Stoddard, $600,000.
Neal St., 1230-Christopher David Weaver Jr. to Alexander Currie, $795,000.
Otis St., 1353-Robert Irving Artisst to Paul D. Davis and Paul S. Lee, $717,000.
Rosedale St., 2013-Brenda Garrett to Nisha Sapna Patruni, $590,000.
V St., 145-Sheila M. and Bernard A. Argyle to Ashish Shrestha and Liza Dali, $566,585.
Sixth St., 1110, No. 3-Robert E. Finn to Anthony Ian Martorana, $740,000.
Eighth St., 3212-Anthony E. Floyd to Kyung Kwak, $1.26 million.
12th St., 141, No. 15-Adam and Stephanie Sarvana to Malinda Danielle Harrell, $570,000.
17th St., 2501-Qawi S. Robinson and Suzanne D. Windsor to Gregory Allen and Adenike Odunmbaku, $637,000.
21st Pl., 2419-Rosalind Keitt to Toussaint Carrington, $575,000.
52nd St., 830-Milagro Umanzor to Glendia Diaz and Dimas De Jesus Molina, $375,000.
Northwest
Adams St., 142-Brent A. and Christina S. Robbins to Kristopher Michael Huynh and Cyndee-Nga Ngoc Thi Trinh, $949,000.
Albemarle St., 4424-Elinor Hadley Stillman to Tyler and Neha Kall, $600,000.
Calvert St., 1915, No. 203-Sergio Dell’anna to Angelo Alexander, $613,750.
Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 611-Michael Snow to Jeremy Benjamin Searle and Lola Ramirez, $475,000.
E St., 915, No. 102-Reiko Renee Tate to Paul C. Trinh, $325,000.
Fessenden St., 4318-Charles S. Maiorana to Philip George Levis Jr. and Mary Kieffer Bruce, $1.35 million.
Harrison St., 4343, No. 8-Peter Thomas Kossaras and Carrie Wilson to Matthew D. Schey, $707,000.
Jefferson St., 832-Rachel Danziger to Marcus Braxton, $660,000.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 320-Manuel Lopez Jr. to Matthew Warren Tievsky, $569,900.
Leegate Rd., 1426-Raymond N. and Gladys Q. Jones to Candace B. Mainor, $740,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 201-Matthew S. Pacinelli to Lily Jordan Kurland, $519,750.
Mintwood Pl., 1867, No. 2-Lynn and Wayne Frankenfield to Matthew Mun Kongchock and Judy Chock, $750,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1001-Firooz Realty Corp. to Todd Clifford and Sadie Elliott Cheng, $1.68 million.
New York Ave., 437, No. 206-Carmina Trisha Lagman to Jing Guo, $469,900.
P St., 3026-Sophie Pezon Brown and Val Parham Hawkins Jr. to John E. and Kelly M. Stevens, $4.8 million.
Pennsylvania Ave., 2600, No. 603-Nest USA Inc. to Sami Adib Sami Habayeb, $800,000.
Quincy St., 700, No. 2-Suzanne Balson to Michael Charles Airosus, $585,000.
R St., 1619, No. 104-Ann Winstead-Derlega to Anh Doan, $497,500.
S St., 1714, No. S-A-John P. Goodrich Jr. to Sarah E. Starr, $515,000.
Spruce Dr., 2023-Christopher Hauser to Hector Sigala and Kimberly Ashley Cesmy Riofrio, $1.15 million.
Van Ness St., 2939, No. 1109-Shira Kaplan to Paul T. Grant, $329,900.
Winfield Lane, 3661-Janet Meiburger and Ben Pourbabai to Shahram and Forough Parvizian Yazdani, $1.53 million.
First St., 2104-Joyce Winston Michaux and Jocelyn Winston to Christina Svolopoulos and Brent Austin Robbins, $1.15 million.
Fourth St., 4616-Johny and Fouad Ramia to Alicia Marie Caramenico and Eric Gray Horton, $821,000.
Seventh St., 5017-Ronald Alexander Mitchell to Corey Parker, $628,000.
11th St., 1616, No. 301-Cindy K. Chung to Tucker Howard, $587,000.
13th St., 1211, No. 803-Jenna N. and Michael G. Jacobson to Nicholas Andrew Tedesco, $965,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 628-Joseph M. Poduslo to Mark Rich Koppersmith, $790,000.
15th St., 2012, No. 3-Brandon D. Hadley to C. Kevin McComas, $940,000.
18th St., 1545, No. 616-Elizabeth Stanko to Gary Kar Chuen Chow, $384,900.
35th St., 1318, No. 3-Brandel France De Bravo to Jonathan E. and Shani C. Missner, $725,000.
41st St., 2400, No. 502-Benjamin Mark and Oksana Jensen to Anne Beth Musella, $357,500.
Southeast
A St., 1741-David J. Allen Jr. to Mark N. Rybchuk and Colleen Snow, $785,000.
B St., 5539-Tesfar Corp. to Rico C. Kinney, $379,900.
Good Hope Rd., 1942-Naitik Vyas and Anamita Gall to Rachel A. Golin, $465,000.
Mississippi Ave., 149-Mardi and Hattie Adams to Tresha L. Coleman, $320,000.
Sayles Pl., 2501, No. 2-Christopher Miller to Thomas Ayele, $538,000.
Eighth St., 214-Romelia C. Johnson to Khosrow Seyed Makki, $1.16 million.
Southwest
G St., 262, No. 106-Haneen M. Rabie and David Peter Woolliscroft to John J. and Susan Weintritt Seip, $695,000.
Third St., 720, No. 170-Darryl W. Harris to Daniel Connolly and Morgan Granger, $769,000.