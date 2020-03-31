Blaine St., 4932-Amber MacDonald to Zachary James and Melissa Ann Cahill, $334,900.

Central Pl., 1830, No. 1830A-Habitat for Humanity of Washington D.C. in to Tamara Kay Greene, $192,100.

Chillum Pl., 5260-Marjorie Fuller to Richard Veliz, $525,000.

D St., 1510-Joshua W. Marnitz to Andrew C. Van Etten and Richard M. Chong, $949,000.

Delafield St., 710-Ronald Holley to Eugene Duda, $410,000.

Gales St., 1636-Ted Shine to Sarah M. Ronnebaum and Lee Matt James, $850,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 78-Julie A. Percha to Henry Arevalo Estrada, $315,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1127-John Hanifi to Xinghui Yao, $650,000.

Jay St., 5576-Blue Water Holdings Corp. to Angel S. Pratt, $335,000.

Kramer St., 1670-Phillip Glen Rhompson to Alan Kit Tang, $599,000.

Linden Pl., 1238-Mofya S. Diallo to Carly L. Rush, $740,000.

Montana Ave., 507-Crystal A. Moore to Fabien Gilbert and Sofia Resnick, $584,000.

Penn St., 1252-Ashley Edwards Wilson to Annmarie Pino and Ryan A. Logan, $620,000.

Queen St., 1504-AMRC Corp. to Ann Marie and Paul Duffy, $549,900.

Regent Pl., 504-Steven M. Glazerman and Manisha J. Modi to Mehrdad Ghoreishi and Sahar Soleimani, $815,000.

T St., 30, No. 2-Deborah Huie to Andrew Peter Valle and Megan Gartner, $725,000.

W St., 321-Steven R. Conn to Shipta Chawla and Blake Chavis, $642,000.

Sixth St., 1103-Dennis Fox to Ashley Williams, $725,000.

Eighth St., 624, No. 101-Suribabu Thummala to Noah and Julie Lebowitz, $1.23 million.

11th St., 730, No. 301-Sean Chua to Natalie Anita Jones, $460,000.

12th St., 3125-Michael D. Fonseca to Jonathan Shields and Christopher Fisher, $650,000.

14th St., 2217-Summit Realty Investment Group Corp. to Dominique Devante Rhynes, $500,000.

17th St., 328-Christopher and Karen Tynes to Frances Brie Van Cleve and Anthony Alan King, $840,000.

21st St., 537-Ricky Anthony Tillery to Linda Teresa Sanchez, $715,000.

35th St., 316-Key to Key Investments Corp. to Ervin N. Harris, $425,000.

63rd St., 327-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Jessica M. Holt, $369,500.

Northwest

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 430-Keith R. Moore to Logan Marie Phillips, $318,000.

Blagden Terr., 4621-Margo Kendra Johnson to Patrick G. Moran and Michelle A. Sforza, $970,000.

Buchanan St., 1414-Suri Investment Corp. to Catherine Huntington Potter and Maxwell G. Terhar, $1.05 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1009W-Lauren Weintraub to Jacqueline and Mohamed El-Sayed, $325,000.

Clifton St., 1341, No. 204-Jennifer Itani to Eric G. Gundberg, $338,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 305-Kelley Blanchard to Tonya Post, $259,000.

Cortland Pl., 2722-Basit Chaudhry and Kavita Patel to Kyle Jeffrey Aarons and Helen Pollak Eisner, $1.29 million.

Delafield Pl., 834-Mason Real Estate Bros Corp. to Guy Jordin Heard and Sebastian Gluzman, $800,000.

Emerson St., 418-Aileen Smith and Olinda Desouza to Jose A. Parada, $540,000.

Fessenden St., 3622-Patrick C. and Pamela C. Joos to Kimberly Remsberg and Martin Wilson, $960,000.

Fordham Rd., 4259-Trung and Elizabeth C. Trang to Paul Rudnitsky and Catherine Sullivan, $1.29 million.

French St., 940-Dilan Investment Corp. to Elizabeth Jean and Sean Christopher Stevens, $1.72 million.

Harvard St., 1449, No. 1-Kent D. and Lexi M. Crawford to Kathleen E. Berry, $595,000.

Hawthorne Lane, 4636-Jonathan J. and Sheila Lee Davies to Geoffrey S. and Aimee B. Irwin, $3.52 million.

Illinois Ave., 5551, No. 303-Traceyann Frenchie Davis to Imani Maya Augustus, $317,000.

K St., 1150, No. 706-Susan D. Goldstein to Alexandra and Bruce Hyatt, $440,000.

Kenyon St., 1309-Kathleen M. Konopka and Viren R. Shah to Rogan Nunn and Katherine Ahern, $1.5 million.

L St., 1001, No. 305-Koichi Hiramoto to Doo Hyun Lee, $612,000.

L St., 2425, No. 623-Frank C. and Stephanie L. Razzano to Shawn Haigh and Lindsay Greenberg, $1.5 million.

Legation St., 3728-Estate of Cecile L. Chan and Tina Rossi to Ahmet Gundes, $911,500.

M St., 903, No. B-Maureen E. Geteliffe and Beverly A. Coulter to Poya Mohammadi Sichani, $538,000.

Macomb St., 3025-Margaret White Dawson to Jonathan Peter and Nancy Michele Cutler, $1.45 million.

Marlboro Pl., 4021-Phillip J. Cross to Ronald Gallagher, $770,000.

Nebraska Ave., 4501-Estate of Norman W. Lord and Robert J. Lord to Solomon Beyene and Meron Askenachew, $1.07 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 913-Charlotte M. and Timothy Y. Fox to Ran Li, $478,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 537-Maria V. Osmena to Jennifer Margiotta, $399,999.

Newport Pl., 2151-Mark A. Zeizel to Christopher Wesson and Ashley Wagner, $800,000.

Oak St., 1624-Yaneth A. Palma and Yaneth S. Iraheta to Ashley Ann Clayton Hess, $645,000.

Ontario Rd., 2242-John Rutkowsky to Samir Jarir Fahoum and Patricia Rose Welch, $1.12 million.

Otis Pl., 708-Serge Rigaud to Prapti Sherchan, $750,000.

Palisade Lane, 5100-Howard A. and Sandi E. Hoffman to Carl R. and Courtney B. Metz, $2.95 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 906-Nehmat Idriss to Paola and Daniel Wheeland, $403,000.

Pierce Mill Rd., 2040-Charles and Emily Dameron to Alexander Robert Hillbrand and Clementine Marie Stip, $965,000.

Prospect St., 3344-Laurie Platek to Cyrus Adel Hadadi and Sarya Arsalan, $1.7 million.

Q St., 3416-Dorothy J. Moss to Paul P. and Denise Skoutelas, $1.1 million.

Rittenhouse St., 711-Domain Corp. to Raphael Detroit Tisch and Marissa Shih Knodel, $599,900.

S St., 2121-Karl and Erin Hirschhorn to Janana Reim Rehman Khan, $3 million.

T St., 1421, No. 11-Ana L. Besarabic and Shawn M. Bennett to Benjamin Merrick and Jennifer Panlilio, $730,000.

U St., 415-Patrick G. Moran and Michelle Sforza to Jeseth Delgado Vela and Ibrahim Mohedas, $769,900.

Upton St., 2941-Nicholas R. and Jane K. Braden to Andrew James Fields and Teri Rucker, $1.35 million.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 508-Deborah G. Perlman to Ana R. Alvarez, $480,000.

Walbridge Pl., 3219-Troy Hughes and Toni Harmer to Dalia Saleh and Plamen Iossifov, $1.21 million.

Western Ave., 5643-Peter J. and Lyle S. Walter to Philip L. and Kathleen S. O’Donoghue, $1.51 million.

Winfield Lane, 3527-Cherie Danette Morris to Walter L. and Janet Stone, $2.22 million.

Woodley Rd., 3308-Stephen B. Thau and Anna A. Penn to Gordon M. and Cameron P. Taylor, $2.85 million.

Third St., 5123-Jonathan S. Vargas to Jeremy Ventuso, $783,500.

Fourth St., 6209-Brendan Wackenreuter and Michelle Joffe to David Robin Downes, $675,000.

Fifth St., 5227-Rachel L. Tommelleo and Raymond A. Ramirez to Katelyn and Christopher Schmid, $725,000.

Seventh St., 7216-John R. Kerl and Sarah E. Raskin to Andrea Elizabeth McDaniel and Shane Guiter, $711,000.

11th St., 1111, No. 503-Joshua Epelbaum to Kevin Keefe, $501,000.

12th St., 1125, No. 71-Jay and Sheri Bonakdar to Anastasia C. Voellm, $287,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 603-Kishore and Mausam Kuvadia to Deepa Srikantaiah, $605,000.

15th St., 1332, No. 3-Estate of Michael A. Forgash and Mark T. Forgash to Emily and Jared Callahan, $477,500.

17th St., 1401, No. 308-Estate of Benjamin K. Lee and Phillip K. Lee to Nancy L. Leong, $119,543.

17th St., 2200, No. 103-David Mark Rumsey to Steven John Norris and Shipei Wang, $560,000.

18th St., 1933, No. 201-Estate of Brent Adams and Terry Dean George to Timothy M. Eckert, $450,000.

25th St., 800, No. 200-Maria Isabel Junqueira and Carlos Alberto Primo Braga to Behrooz and Parisa Hadavi, $1.21 million.

28th St., 1236-Thomas P. Angelo to David and Elena Emmel, $1.61 million.

29th St., 1409-Kaylo-D.C. Realty Holdings Corp. to Andrew R. and Elizabeth B. Reid, $3.55 million.

32nd Pl., 6232-John K. and Katharine Higgins to Kimberly A. and Kenneth C. Cestari, $900,000.

38th St., 3401, No. 323-Baker Maktabi and Hala H. Nsouli to Alejandro Garcia and Monica Garcia Montes, $312,000.

39th St., 5411-Patrick B. and Mary J. Strauss to Molly Bruder and Cory I. Fox, $1.95 million.

45th St., 1663-Colleen E. Corwell and Victoria Platania to Michelle Olenoski, $869,000.

Southeast

Bass Pl., 5545-Marc L. Shaw to Gentry Jones Jr., $293,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 1339-Bradford Gage Sargent and Melissa Hatcher to Thomas Francis Park and Johnna King Carey, $1.26 million.

Congress St., 741-Michelle Mittler to Andrew Outlaw, $450,000.

E St., 334-Daniel L. Cromer to Julia Ann Norsetter and John Krzemienski, $625,000.

Fort Davis Pl., 1611-Daniel L. Fletcher Jr. to Neil Dixon, $375,000.

G St., 1107-CSM Real Estate Group Corp. to David Paul and Amanda Jean Howard, $1.22 million.

Howard Rd., 1510-Luxury Prospects Corp. to Laura Orwe, $375,000.

K St., 1516, No. 3B-Jared Michael Stout to Rachel Louise Vandenbrink, $399,999.

Massachusetts Ave., 1600-Estate of Charlotte Ann Galloway and Mary A. Jeffcoat to Katherine Ann Blakeley and Mathew Charles Theisz, $705,000.

Mount View Pl., 2301-Ludie J. Johnson to Tiana Bunn, $515,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 307-Shannon L. Wright to Christine Tomlinson, $500,000.

Potomac Ave., 1434, No. 6-Ashley N. Hansen to Alice Clare Campbell Huling, $375,000.

Retta Gilliam Ct., 1980-Shawn Ryan and Christina Leann Herrick to Carmela and Ronnie Louis Goodall, $520,000.

T Pl., 1841-Arc Development Corp. to Brandon Forbes and Cecile Louise McKee, $526,500.

Upsal St., 115-Dancing Figs Corp. to Leslie Michele Satchell, $549,900.

Fourth St., 1008-Brandon R. Conheim to Victoria M. Cuff and Nicholas Lundin, $850,000.

Sixth St., 105, No. 202-Celina Rachel Jones to Jeffrey A. and Erica Bardwell, $241,000.

12th St., 906-Amanda J. and David M. Wethington III to Francis Larcin, $743,000.

17th St., 229-Estate of Martin R. Ford and Jennifer Hernandez to Patrick Joseph Furlo Jr., $500,000.