District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Adams St., 1508-Michael T. Maroni and Brittany E. Gorman to David Lowell Hudson III and Ann Elizabeth Thompson, $565,000.

Blaine St., 4932-Amber MacDonald to Zachary James and Melissa Ann Cahill, $334,900.

Central Pl., 1830, No. 1830A-Habitat for Humanity of Washington D.C. in to Tamara Kay Greene, $192,100.

Chillum Pl., 5260-Marjorie Fuller to Richard Veliz, $525,000.

D St., 1510-Joshua W. Marnitz to Andrew C. Van Etten and Richard M. Chong, $949,000.

Delafield St., 710-Ronald Holley to Eugene Duda, $410,000.

Gales St., 1636-Ted Shine to Sarah M. Ronnebaum and Lee Matt James, $850,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 78-Julie A. Percha to Henry Arevalo Estrada, $315,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1127-John Hanifi to Xinghui Yao, $650,000.

Jay St., 5576-Blue Water Holdings Corp. to Angel S. Pratt, $335,000.

Kramer St., 1670-Phillip Glen Rhompson to Alan Kit Tang, $599,000.

Linden Pl., 1238-Mofya S. Diallo to Carly L. Rush, $740,000.

Montana Ave., 507-Crystal A. Moore to Fabien Gilbert and Sofia Resnick, $584,000.

Penn St., 1252-Ashley Edwards Wilson to Annmarie Pino and Ryan A. Logan, $620,000.

Queen St., 1504-AMRC Corp. to Ann Marie and Paul Duffy, $549,900.

Regent Pl., 504-Steven M. Glazerman and Manisha J. Modi to Mehrdad Ghoreishi and Sahar Soleimani, $815,000.

T St., 30, No. 2-Deborah Huie to Andrew Peter Valle and Megan Gartner, $725,000.

W St., 321-Steven R. Conn to Shipta Chawla and Blake Chavis, $642,000.

Sixth St., 1103-Dennis Fox to Ashley Williams, $725,000.

Eighth St., 624, No. 101-Suribabu Thummala to Noah and Julie Lebowitz, $1.23 million.

11th St., 730, No. 301-Sean Chua to Natalie Anita Jones, $460,000.

12th St., 3125-Michael D. Fonseca to Jonathan Shields and Christopher Fisher, $650,000.

14th St., 2217-Summit Realty Investment Group Corp. to Dominique Devante Rhynes, $500,000.

17th St., 328-Christopher and Karen Tynes to Frances Brie Van Cleve and Anthony Alan King, $840,000.

21st St., 537-Ricky Anthony Tillery to Linda Teresa Sanchez, $715,000.

35th St., 316-Key to Key Investments Corp. to Ervin N. Harris, $425,000.

63rd St., 327-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Jessica M. Holt, $369,500.

Northwest

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 430-Keith R. Moore to Logan Marie Phillips, $318,000.

Blagden Terr., 4621-Margo Kendra Johnson to Patrick G. Moran and Michelle A. Sforza, $970,000.

Buchanan St., 1414-Suri Investment Corp. to Catherine Huntington Potter and Maxwell G. Terhar, $1.05 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1009W-Lauren Weintraub to Jacqueline and Mohamed El-Sayed, $325,000.

Clifton St., 1341, No. 204-Jennifer Itani to Eric G. Gundberg, $338,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 305-Kelley Blanchard to Tonya Post, $259,000.

Cortland Pl., 2722-Basit Chaudhry and Kavita Patel to Kyle Jeffrey Aarons and Helen Pollak Eisner, $1.29 million.

Delafield Pl., 834-Mason Real Estate Bros Corp. to Guy Jordin Heard and Sebastian Gluzman, $800,000.

Emerson St., 418-Aileen Smith and Olinda Desouza to Jose A. Parada, $540,000.

Fessenden St., 3622-Patrick C. and Pamela C. Joos to Kimberly Remsberg and Martin Wilson, $960,000.

Fordham Rd., 4259-Trung and Elizabeth C. Trang to Paul Rudnitsky and Catherine Sullivan, $1.29 million.

French St., 940-Dilan Investment Corp. to Elizabeth Jean and Sean Christopher Stevens, $1.72 million.

Harvard St., 1449, No. 1-Kent D. and Lexi M. Crawford to Kathleen E. Berry, $595,000.

Hawthorne Lane, 4636-Jonathan J. and Sheila Lee Davies to Geoffrey S. and Aimee B. Irwin, $3.52 million.

Illinois Ave., 5551, No. 303-Traceyann Frenchie Davis to Imani Maya Augustus, $317,000.

K St., 1150, No. 706-Susan D. Goldstein to Alexandra and Bruce Hyatt, $440,000.

Kenyon St., 1309-Kathleen M. Konopka and Viren R. Shah to Rogan Nunn and Katherine Ahern, $1.5 million.

L St., 1001, No. 305-Koichi Hiramoto to Doo Hyun Lee, $612,000.

L St., 2425, No. 623-Frank C. and Stephanie L. Razzano to Shawn Haigh and Lindsay Greenberg, $1.5 million.

Legation St., 3728-Estate of Cecile L. Chan and Tina Rossi to Ahmet Gundes, $911,500.

M St., 903, No. B-Maureen E. Geteliffe and Beverly A. Coulter to Poya Mohammadi Sichani, $538,000.

Macomb St., 3025-Margaret White Dawson to Jonathan Peter and Nancy Michele Cutler, $1.45 million.

Marlboro Pl., 4021-Phillip J. Cross to Ronald Gallagher, $770,000.

Nebraska Ave., 4501-Estate of Norman W. Lord and Robert J. Lord to Solomon Beyene and Meron Askenachew, $1.07 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 913-Charlotte M. and Timothy Y. Fox to Ran Li, $478,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 537-Maria V. Osmena to Jennifer Margiotta, $399,999.

Newport Pl., 2151-Mark A. Zeizel to Christopher Wesson and Ashley Wagner, $800,000.

Oak St., 1624-Yaneth A. Palma and Yaneth S. Iraheta to Ashley Ann Clayton Hess, $645,000.

Ontario Rd., 2242-John Rutkowsky to Samir Jarir Fahoum and Patricia Rose Welch, $1.12 million.

Otis Pl., 708-Serge Rigaud to Prapti Sherchan, $750,000.

Palisade Lane, 5100-Howard A. and Sandi E. Hoffman to Carl R. and Courtney B. Metz, $2.95 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 906-Nehmat Idriss to Paola and Daniel Wheeland, $403,000.

Pierce Mill Rd., 2040-Charles and Emily Dameron to Alexander Robert Hillbrand and Clementine Marie Stip, $965,000.

Prospect St., 3344-Laurie Platek to Cyrus Adel Hadadi and Sarya Arsalan, $1.7 million.

Q St., 3416-Dorothy J. Moss to Paul P. and Denise Skoutelas, $1.1 million.

Rittenhouse St., 711-Domain Corp. to Raphael Detroit Tisch and Marissa Shih Knodel, $599,900.

S St., 2121-Karl and Erin Hirschhorn to Janana Reim Rehman Khan, $3 million.

T St., 1421, No. 11-Ana L. Besarabic and Shawn M. Bennett to Benjamin Merrick and Jennifer Panlilio, $730,000.

U St., 415-Patrick G. Moran and Michelle Sforza to Jeseth Delgado Vela and Ibrahim Mohedas, $769,900.

Upton St., 2941-Nicholas R. and Jane K. Braden to Andrew James Fields and Teri Rucker, $1.35 million.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 508-Deborah G. Perlman to Ana R. Alvarez, $480,000.

Walbridge Pl., 3219-Troy Hughes and Toni Harmer to Dalia Saleh and Plamen Iossifov, $1.21 million.

Western Ave., 5643-Peter J. and Lyle S. Walter to Philip L. and Kathleen S. O’Donoghue, $1.51 million.

Winfield Lane, 3527-Cherie Danette Morris to Walter L. and Janet Stone, $2.22 million.

Woodley Rd., 3308-Stephen B. Thau and Anna A. Penn to Gordon M. and Cameron P. Taylor, $2.85 million.

Third St., 5123-Jonathan S. Vargas to Jeremy Ventuso, $783,500.

Fourth St., 6209-Brendan Wackenreuter and Michelle Joffe to David Robin Downes, $675,000.

Fifth St., 5227-Rachel L. Tommelleo and Raymond A. Ramirez to Katelyn and Christopher Schmid, $725,000.

Seventh St., 7216-John R. Kerl and Sarah E. Raskin to Andrea Elizabeth McDaniel and Shane Guiter, $711,000.

11th St., 1111, No. 503-Joshua Epelbaum to Kevin Keefe, $501,000.

12th St., 1125, No. 71-Jay and Sheri Bonakdar to Anastasia C. Voellm, $287,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 603-Kishore and Mausam Kuvadia to Deepa Srikantaiah, $605,000.

15th St., 1332, No. 3-Estate of Michael A. Forgash and Mark T. Forgash to Emily and Jared Callahan, $477,500.

17th St., 1401, No. 308-Estate of Benjamin K. Lee and Phillip K. Lee to Nancy L. Leong, $119,543.

17th St., 2200, No. 103-David Mark Rumsey to Steven John Norris and Shipei Wang, $560,000.

18th St., 1933, No. 201-Estate of Brent Adams and Terry Dean George to Timothy M. Eckert, $450,000.

25th St., 800, No. 200-Maria Isabel Junqueira and Carlos Alberto Primo Braga to Behrooz and Parisa Hadavi, $1.21 million.

28th St., 1236-Thomas P. Angelo to David and Elena Emmel, $1.61 million.

29th St., 1409-Kaylo-D.C. Realty Holdings Corp. to Andrew R. and Elizabeth B. Reid, $3.55 million.

32nd Pl., 6232-John K. and Katharine Higgins to Kimberly A. and Kenneth C. Cestari, $900,000.

38th St., 3401, No. 323-Baker Maktabi and Hala H. Nsouli to Alejandro Garcia and Monica Garcia Montes, $312,000.

39th St., 5411-Patrick B. and Mary J. Strauss to Molly Bruder and Cory I. Fox, $1.95 million.

45th St., 1663-Colleen E. Corwell and Victoria Platania to Michelle Olenoski, $869,000.

Southeast

Bass Pl., 5545-Marc L. Shaw to Gentry Jones Jr., $293,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 1339-Bradford Gage Sargent and Melissa Hatcher to Thomas Francis Park and Johnna King Carey, $1.26 million.

Congress St., 741-Michelle Mittler to Andrew Outlaw, $450,000.

E St., 334-Daniel L. Cromer to Julia Ann Norsetter and John Krzemienski, $625,000.

Fort Davis Pl., 1611-Daniel L. Fletcher Jr. to Neil Dixon, $375,000.

G St., 1107-CSM Real Estate Group Corp. to David Paul and Amanda Jean Howard, $1.22 million.

Howard Rd., 1510-Luxury Prospects Corp. to Laura Orwe, $375,000.

K St., 1516, No. 3B-Jared Michael Stout to Rachel Louise Vandenbrink, $399,999.

Massachusetts Ave., 1600-Estate of Charlotte Ann Galloway and Mary A. Jeffcoat to Katherine Ann Blakeley and Mathew Charles Theisz, $705,000.

Mount View Pl., 2301-Ludie J. Johnson to Tiana Bunn, $515,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 307-Shannon L. Wright to Christine Tomlinson, $500,000.

Potomac Ave., 1434, No. 6-Ashley N. Hansen to Alice Clare Campbell Huling, $375,000.

Retta Gilliam Ct., 1980-Shawn Ryan and Christina Leann Herrick to Carmela and Ronnie Louis Goodall, $520,000.

T Pl., 1841-Arc Development Corp. to Brandon Forbes and Cecile Louise McKee, $526,500.

Upsal St., 115-Dancing Figs Corp. to Leslie Michele Satchell, $549,900.

Fourth St., 1008-Brandon R. Conheim to Victoria M. Cuff and Nicholas Lundin, $850,000.

Sixth St., 105, No. 202-Celina Rachel Jones to Jeffrey A. and Erica Bardwell, $241,000.

12th St., 906-Amanda J. and David M. Wethington III to Francis Larcin, $743,000.

17th St., 229-Estate of Martin R. Ford and Jennifer Hernandez to Patrick Joseph Furlo Jr., $500,000.

42nd St., 1527-Mancini Brothers Corp. to Imani Cooper, $400,000.