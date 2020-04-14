Dakota Ave. S., 3420-Frederick M. Gordon to Lindsey Jo Bozeman, $523,800.

E St., 623-Harold E. Settler and Jean H. Allen to Douglas Dworkin and Lauren Maggio, $929,000.

Emerson St., 1250-Cynthia Woerner to Lisa Gay Wohl and Eric Jan Ginder, $465,000.

G St., 320-Drew R. and Claire W. Brandewie to Christa M. Natoli, $850,000.

AD

Hansberry Ct., 3818-Richard L. and Jillian Michelle Lane to Stacy-Ann White, $569,900.

I St., 215, No. 208-Thomas O. and Carlla Y. Smith to Sarah Rosenbloom, $1.03 million.

AD

Irving St., 1033-Elizabeth A. Killingsworth to Michelle Ker and Jacob D. Locke, $615,000.

Lang Pl., 1729-Michael T. Hardee to Angelica Maria Guerrero-Barragan and Alexander Jarald Whitney, $540,000.

Montello Ave., 1304-Jennifer M. Tuohy to Meredith Zoltick and Elijah Hunt II, $686,500.

Oates St., 1231-Shanna Winesburg and David Reekers to Marianne Theresa and Thaddeus X. Adkins, $840,000.

Oneida St., 620-James G. Kastner to Herman Wong and Rachel Wolin, $585,000.

T St., 156-Sandrine Boukerche and Sean Lawrence to Benjamin Adam Colbert and Bailey Elizabeth Gallagher, $939,000.

AD

Varnum Pl., 4359-Louis Edward and Norma J. Manley to Robert T. Ferguson Jr., $300,000.

Warren St., 262-Jacqueline H. and Michael G. Wilson to Jennifer N. Jolley, $590,000.

Fourth St., 812, No. 1-Daniel John and Jennifer Lynn Eyrich-Ferranti to Tyler Evans and Emily Teneyck, $685,000.

AD

Eighth St., 624 1/2, No. 102-Emerson Free and Anne Kasper Bluhm to Nicholas Duncan Anderson and Barbra Eun Kim, $1.3 million.

10th St., 2614-Big Mack Salad Corp. to Pamela Nieto and Vicente Mundarain, $844,500.

12th St., 121-Philip E. Guire and Sarah R. Wilson to Heather R. Diehl and Benjamin G. Dunlap, $1.3 million.

12th St., 3733, No. 201-Uscap Corp. to Tamia Leshaun Russell, $499,000.

AD

14th St., 18-Eric J. and Andrea L. Labarge to Eric Ulken and Benedicte Clouet, $904,000.

18th St., 2300-Soe and June C. Leong to Obed Tawiah-Ampah, $475,000.

24th St., 3729-Ralph Anthony Bucksell and estate of Norris A. Bucksell to Marcos C. Velasquez and Blanca Florinda Gutierrez Garcia, $399,900.

33rd St., 241-Aqila S. Waheed to Froilan Mamani, $267,000.

59th St., 324-Uymerica Properties Inc. to Kevin Jerome May, $495,000.

AD

Northwest

Adams St., 51-Juliette D. Griggs Yaghmour to Abdollah Abtahi and Mahin Ahmadi, $895,000.

Beekman Pl., 1664, No. D-David Jacob Perry to Cheri A. Recchia, $825,000.

California St., 2153, No. 106-Paige K. and Kurt W. Ela to Anthony and Hope Calantonio, $375,000.

AD

Champlain St., 2328, No. 315-Dale Lee and Eliot Deringer Thompson to Matthew D. Scott, $679,000.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 202-Alexandra E. Sullivan to Sara Barba, $515,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 19-Linda Rubenstein to Ann and Joakim Wijkstrom, $800,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 312-Lauren E. Smith and William S. Dyer to Meagan Hitomi Cantwell and Pratheek Rebala, $425,000.

Davenport St., 2856-Estate of Benjamin Gordon and William J. Gordon to Reed Abrahamson and Rachel S. Hansen, $1.18 million.

Dexter St., 4531-Geoffrey S. and Aimee B. Irwin to Louis E. and Nan B. Renjel, $2.75 million.

AD

Florida Ave., 956-Richard Rosenblatt and Anne Houser Rosenblatt Doppelt to Santchai Michael and Rebecca J. Crawford, $545,000.

AD

Foxhall Rd., 1511-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Catherine B. and Reza Kordestani, $1.5 million.

Garfield St., 2934-Linda S. Finkelman and Leo Millstein to Mary Beth Mahoney and Jaiprakash Philip Kumar, $1.52 million.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4457-Blair E. and Justin A. Mallner to Layla G. Lauchman, $990,000.

Harvard St., 1480, No. 2-Parth Shri Tewari to Emma D. Hinkens and Nabina K. Liebow, $650,000.

Ingomar St., 3803-Bloom Development Corp. to Dallas Jacob Egging and Amy Pentz Kaplan, $1.71 million.

Kenyon St., 1802-David C. Lyons and Richard C. Hardy to Andrew Michael Alexander and Jill Diana Ottenberg, $1.1 million.

L St., 2201, No. 308-Apostolos T. Eliopoulos to Judah A. Kelly, $315,000.

AD

AD

Langley Ct., 3941, No. A577-Mary L. and Elwood P. Gautier to Peter Marc Sozio, $528,000.

Legation St., 3813-Robert L. and Margaret C. Barry to Courtney Woolridge and Edward Caspar, $1.37 million.

M St., 1109, No. 11-Vicky Gene Robinson to Emily Christine and Zechariah Russell Carter, $805,000.

Madison St., 234-Federal National Mortgage Association to Natasha and Termeh Fahim, $540,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1121-Joel Weinshank to Jasen Ambler, $525,000.

Monroe St., 1449-Estate of Mary Andoh Young and Diane B. Durbin to Ali Reza Ghassemi, $700,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 808-Joyce R. Herner to Rachel Sorensen and Robert Morello, $870,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 1014-Patrick M. Kain to Jerome Joseph Burke III and Jenna Michele Stewart, $634,500.

AD

New York Ave., 66, No. 404-Onyinyechi Rose and Onyemauche Goodlaw Uradu to Nicole Elizabeth Williams, $292,000.

AD

Nicholson St., 1418-Brent Doherty to Harry Lucas Hitt and Lindsay Marie Kuberka, $975,000.

Oglethorpe St., 526-Sharon Dade Richardson and Stefan Charles Dade to William Wright, $525,000.

Otis Pl., 809-811, No. 304-Kasey L. Wiedrich to John S. Hill and Marc Griego, $372,500.

Perry Pl., 1361-Jennifer A. Barnwell to Sheldon P. and Sharon Kellman Yett, $1.11 million.

Quackenbos St., 404-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Mastr Specialized Loan Trust to Elhadji Babacar Faye, $459,975.

Reservoir Rd., 3324-Christopher T. Newkirk and Anna Valeria Van Brummelen to Kristin E. Warren, $2.15 million.

AD

Rock Creek Ford Rd., 1223-Wayne D. Johnson II to Martha D. Ayalew, $527,000.

Sedgwick St., 5010-John R. Katkish to Eric Haynes Twerdahl Jr. and Natalia Chong Berry, $2.12 million.

Spring Rd., 1311-Howard N. Bierman to Benjamin Levy, $568,000.

AD

Swann St., 1817, No. B-Molly Sampson to Daniel Mark Soudek, $759,000.

Taylor St., 1300, No. 101-Elisabeth Williams to Alicia Marie and Taeksoo Kim, $525,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 1100-Anneli Room to Martin Feldman, $169,000.

University Terr., 2806-Gary A. Kirstein to Nancy L. Pierce, $2.72 million.

Van Buren St., 1612-Jeffrey D. Katz and estate of Lilleth R. Clark to Rhondee Baldi, $900,000.

W St., 1418, No. 305-Kevin Bankston to Jon Monger, $572,125.

Webster St., 117-Natalie L. Hartman to Benjamin D. and Emily J. Dimiero, $720,000.

Westover Pl., 4344-Thomas S. and Elizabeth M. Jewett to Noam S. Zalman Cardin and Jacquelyn Marilou Reisner, $1.11 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 310-Brian M. Wood to Jinani C. Jayasekera and Dushyanthan John Albert Devadoss, $367,500.

First St., 1519, No. 1-Ryan R. Young to Andrew Ryan Mcardell and Emily Rose Smith, $612,000.

AD

Fifth St., 1106, No. 1-Zachary H. and Kathryn Anne Robertson to William James Alford IV, $535,000.

Sixth St., 1119-Mark S. Birnbaum to Nicola Bravo and Bryan McKenzie, $1.69 million.

Seventh St., 4930-Walter R. Bell Jr. to Rosario Li Rocchi, $545,000.

Ninth St., 7409-Castle Rock Contracting Corp. to Rory G. Linehan and Lener Johnny Gadea, $760,000.

11th St., 1425, No. 401-Irakly G. Areshidze to Margaret C. Dennis, $552,861.

12th St., 1925-Mark Henry to Elizabeth Dykes, $1.2 million.

16th St., 2030, No. 1-Cosmos I. Corp. to Soulmaz Taghavi, $650,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 405-Tracy Jay Roberts to Neil S. Sharma, $430,000.

22nd St., 1099, No. 306-Esther Rinde to Aya Mimura, $479,000.

27th St., 1335-James A. McCarthy to Patrick John Kuznia and Cameo Beth Roehrich, $1.02 million.

30th Pl., 5540-John J. DiMartino to Linda E. Gaston, $849,000.

32nd St., 5407-John Frederick Barton to Catherine C. and Robert S. Frankel, $989,000.

38th St., 3620, No. A259-Robert Scott and Catherine Crane Frankel to Robert Frank Albright and Ann Lydia Thomas, $565,000.

42nd St., 5320-Kevin J. and Erin T. Clinton to Aisha Williams, $1.04 million.

48th St., 3812-Louis E. and Nan Bonifant Renjel to Robert M. Cheek, $2.19 million.

Southeast

Adrian St., 724-Carrollton Oliver Green Jr. to Jason Murray, $485,000.

Browns Ct., 7-Thomas F. Faison and Justin B. Tanner to Middleton Pope Barrow and Amber L. Jones, $625,000.

Capitol St. E., 1621, No. 7-Margaret Platek to So Hyun Lee, $379,000.

Chaplin St., 377-Arthur Clarke to Kenny Marable, $330,000.

D St., 1730-Robert Brookes and Ramya Chari to Michael and Leigh Calvo, $950,000.

Fort Davis St., 1712-Millwood Properties Corp. to Carmen Paraison, $470,000.

Galen St., 1750-Department of Veterans Affairs to Karyn Tate, $275,000.

Halley Terr., 3835-Brenda and Samuel J. Shields to Tito Antezana, $245,000.

Independence Ave., 1725-Bradley and Mary Griffus to Christopher Josiah Mayhew and Jill Elizabeth Keller, $785,000.

L St., 410-Anna Krughoff and Denjar A. Gutierrez Avilez to David Scott and Anna Kathleen Roberts, $1.1 million.

Oakwood St., 227-Katina Q. Maison to Gregory White, $529,900.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3948-MTGLQ Investors to Raneesha D. Ford, $475,000.

Q St., 4008-Derek J. Taylor Sr. to Brandon Michael Wilson, $302,800.

Savannah St., 236-Willie Sykes III to Courtney S. Bowman, $340,000.

Talbert St., 1264-1308, No. A-Rahel F. Namaga to Frank T. Stewart, $204,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 415-Brandy E. Tyson to Ayeshah A. Tabbicca and Christian Riddle, $476,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 812-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Sapna Doshi, $839,900.

Ninth Pl., 3220-Theodore Newkirk Jr. and Tama E. Gillis to Blake Kingston Price, $300,000.

15th St., 417-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Brittany L. Foster and Michael E. Marod, $1 million.

46th St., 1228-Willie Shubert to Alison Losey, $480,000.

Southwest