District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Ames St., 4007-Aaron Jackson to Elvis N. Ngwa, $415,000.

Crittenden St., 1212-Maria H. and Tyrone Parker to Saba M. and Eden A. Berhe, $467,500.

Dakota Ave. S., 3420-Frederick M. Gordon to Lindsey Jo Bozeman, $523,800.

E St., 623-Harold E. Settler and Jean H. Allen to Douglas Dworkin and Lauren Maggio, $929,000.

Emerson St., 1250-Cynthia Woerner to Lisa Gay Wohl and Eric Jan Ginder, $465,000.

G St., 320-Drew R. and Claire W. Brandewie to Christa M. Natoli, $850,000.

Hansberry Ct., 3818-Richard L. and Jillian Michelle Lane to Stacy-Ann White, $569,900.

I St., 215, No. 208-Thomas O. and Carlla Y. Smith to Sarah Rosenbloom, $1.03 million.

Irving St., 1033-Elizabeth A. Killingsworth to Michelle Ker and Jacob D. Locke, $615,000.

Lang Pl., 1729-Michael T. Hardee to Angelica Maria Guerrero-Barragan and Alexander Jarald Whitney, $540,000.

Montello Ave., 1304-Jennifer M. Tuohy to Meredith Zoltick and Elijah Hunt II, $686,500.

Oates St., 1231-Shanna Winesburg and David Reekers to Marianne Theresa and Thaddeus X. Adkins, $840,000.

Oneida St., 620-James G. Kastner to Herman Wong and Rachel Wolin, $585,000.

T St., 156-Sandrine Boukerche and Sean Lawrence to Benjamin Adam Colbert and Bailey Elizabeth Gallagher, $939,000.

Varnum Pl., 4359-Louis Edward and Norma J. Manley to Robert T. Ferguson Jr., $300,000.

Warren St., 262-Jacqueline H. and Michael G. Wilson to Jennifer N. Jolley, $590,000.

Fourth St., 812, No. 1-Daniel John and Jennifer Lynn Eyrich-Ferranti to Tyler Evans and Emily Teneyck, $685,000.

Eighth St., 624 1/2, No. 102-Emerson Free and Anne Kasper Bluhm to Nicholas Duncan Anderson and Barbra Eun Kim, $1.3 million.

10th St., 2614-Big Mack Salad Corp. to Pamela Nieto and Vicente Mundarain, $844,500.

12th St., 121-Philip E. Guire and Sarah R. Wilson to Heather R. Diehl and Benjamin G. Dunlap, $1.3 million.

12th St., 3733, No. 201-Uscap Corp. to Tamia Leshaun Russell, $499,000.

14th St., 18-Eric J. and Andrea L. Labarge to Eric Ulken and Benedicte Clouet, $904,000.

18th St., 2300-Soe and June C. Leong to Obed Tawiah-Ampah, $475,000.

24th St., 3729-Ralph Anthony Bucksell and estate of Norris A. Bucksell to Marcos C. Velasquez and Blanca Florinda Gutierrez Garcia, $399,900.

33rd St., 241-Aqila S. Waheed to Froilan Mamani, $267,000.

59th St., 324-Uymerica Properties Inc. to Kevin Jerome May, $495,000.

Northwest

Adams St., 51-Juliette D. Griggs Yaghmour to Abdollah Abtahi and Mahin Ahmadi, $895,000.

Beekman Pl., 1664, No. D-David Jacob Perry to Cheri A. Recchia, $825,000.

California St., 2153, No. 106-Paige K. and Kurt W. Ela to Anthony and Hope Calantonio, $375,000.

Champlain St., 2328, No. 315-Dale Lee and Eliot Deringer Thompson to Matthew D. Scott, $679,000.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 202-Alexandra E. Sullivan to Sara Barba, $515,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 19-Linda Rubenstein to Ann and Joakim Wijkstrom, $800,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 312-Lauren E. Smith and William S. Dyer to Meagan Hitomi Cantwell and Pratheek Rebala, $425,000.

Davenport St., 2856-Estate of Benjamin Gordon and William J. Gordon to Reed Abrahamson and Rachel S. Hansen, $1.18 million.

Dexter St., 4531-Geoffrey S. and Aimee B. Irwin to Louis E. and Nan B. Renjel, $2.75 million.

Florida Ave., 956-Richard Rosenblatt and Anne Houser Rosenblatt Doppelt to Santchai Michael and Rebecca J. Crawford, $545,000.

Foxhall Rd., 1511-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Catherine B. and Reza Kordestani, $1.5 million.

Garfield St., 2934-Linda S. Finkelman and Leo Millstein to Mary Beth Mahoney and Jaiprakash Philip Kumar, $1.52 million.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4457-Blair E. and Justin A. Mallner to Layla G. Lauchman, $990,000.

Harvard St., 1480, No. 2-Parth Shri Tewari to Emma D. Hinkens and Nabina K. Liebow, $650,000.

Ingomar St., 3803-Bloom Development Corp. to Dallas Jacob Egging and Amy Pentz Kaplan, $1.71 million.

Kenyon St., 1802-David C. Lyons and Richard C. Hardy to Andrew Michael Alexander and Jill Diana Ottenberg, $1.1 million.

L St., 2201, No. 308-Apostolos T. Eliopoulos to Judah A. Kelly, $315,000.

Langley Ct., 3941, No. A577-Mary L. and Elwood P. Gautier to Peter Marc Sozio, $528,000.

Legation St., 3813-Robert L. and Margaret C. Barry to Courtney Woolridge and Edward Caspar, $1.37 million.

M St., 1109, No. 11-Vicky Gene Robinson to Emily Christine and Zechariah Russell Carter, $805,000.

Madison St., 234-Federal National Mortgage Association to Natasha and Termeh Fahim, $540,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1121-Joel Weinshank to Jasen Ambler, $525,000.

Monroe St., 1449-Estate of Mary Andoh Young and Diane B. Durbin to Ali Reza Ghassemi, $700,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 808-Joyce R. Herner to Rachel Sorensen and Robert Morello, $870,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 1014-Patrick M. Kain to Jerome Joseph Burke III and Jenna Michele Stewart, $634,500.

New York Ave., 66, No. 404-Onyinyechi Rose and Onyemauche Goodlaw Uradu to Nicole Elizabeth Williams, $292,000.

Nicholson St., 1418-Brent Doherty to Harry Lucas Hitt and Lindsay Marie Kuberka, $975,000.

Oglethorpe St., 526-Sharon Dade Richardson and Stefan Charles Dade to William Wright, $525,000.

Otis Pl., 809-811, No. 304-Kasey L. Wiedrich to John S. Hill and Marc Griego, $372,500.

Perry Pl., 1361-Jennifer A. Barnwell to Sheldon P. and Sharon Kellman Yett, $1.11 million.

Quackenbos St., 404-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Mastr Specialized Loan Trust to Elhadji Babacar Faye, $459,975.

Reservoir Rd., 3324-Christopher T. Newkirk and Anna Valeria Van Brummelen to Kristin E. Warren, $2.15 million.

Rock Creek Ford Rd., 1223-Wayne D. Johnson II to Martha D. Ayalew, $527,000.

Sedgwick St., 5010-John R. Katkish to Eric Haynes Twerdahl Jr. and Natalia Chong Berry, $2.12 million.

Spring Rd., 1311-Howard N. Bierman to Benjamin Levy, $568,000.

Swann St., 1817, No. B-Molly Sampson to Daniel Mark Soudek, $759,000.

Taylor St., 1300, No. 101-Elisabeth Williams to Alicia Marie and Taeksoo Kim, $525,000.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 1100-Anneli Room to Martin Feldman, $169,000.

University Terr., 2806-Gary A. Kirstein to Nancy L. Pierce, $2.72 million.

Van Buren St., 1612-Jeffrey D. Katz and estate of Lilleth R. Clark to Rhondee Baldi, $900,000.

W St., 1418, No. 305-Kevin Bankston to Jon Monger, $572,125.

Webster St., 117-Natalie L. Hartman to Benjamin D. and Emily J. Dimiero, $720,000.

Westover Pl., 4344-Thomas S. and Elizabeth M. Jewett to Noam S. Zalman Cardin and Jacquelyn Marilou Reisner, $1.11 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 310-Brian M. Wood to Jinani C. Jayasekera and Dushyanthan John Albert Devadoss, $367,500.

First St., 1519, No. 1-Ryan R. Young to Andrew Ryan Mcardell and Emily Rose Smith, $612,000.

Fifth St., 1106, No. 1-Zachary H. and Kathryn Anne Robertson to William James Alford IV, $535,000.

Sixth St., 1119-Mark S. Birnbaum to Nicola Bravo and Bryan McKenzie, $1.69 million.

Seventh St., 4930-Walter R. Bell Jr. to Rosario Li Rocchi, $545,000.

Ninth St., 7409-Castle Rock Contracting Corp. to Rory G. Linehan and Lener Johnny Gadea, $760,000.

11th St., 1425, No. 401-Irakly G. Areshidze to Margaret C. Dennis, $552,861.

12th St., 1925-Mark Henry to Elizabeth Dykes, $1.2 million.

16th St., 2030, No. 1-Cosmos I. Corp. to Soulmaz Taghavi, $650,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 405-Tracy Jay Roberts to Neil S. Sharma, $430,000.

22nd St., 1099, No. 306-Esther Rinde to Aya Mimura, $479,000.

27th St., 1335-James A. McCarthy to Patrick John Kuznia and Cameo Beth Roehrich, $1.02 million.

30th Pl., 5540-John J. DiMartino to Linda E. Gaston, $849,000.

32nd St., 5407-John Frederick Barton to Catherine C. and Robert S. Frankel, $989,000.

38th St., 3620, No. A259-Robert Scott and Catherine Crane Frankel to Robert Frank Albright and Ann Lydia Thomas, $565,000.

42nd St., 5320-Kevin J. and Erin T. Clinton to Aisha Williams, $1.04 million.

48th St., 3812-Louis E. and Nan Bonifant Renjel to Robert M. Cheek, $2.19 million.

Southeast

Adrian St., 724-Carrollton Oliver Green Jr. to Jason Murray, $485,000.

Browns Ct., 7-Thomas F. Faison and Justin B. Tanner to Middleton Pope Barrow and Amber L. Jones, $625,000.

Capitol St. E., 1621, No. 7-Margaret Platek to So Hyun Lee, $379,000.

Chaplin St., 377-Arthur Clarke to Kenny Marable, $330,000.

D St., 1730-Robert Brookes and Ramya Chari to Michael and Leigh Calvo, $950,000.

Fort Davis St., 1712-Millwood Properties Corp. to Carmen Paraison, $470,000.

Galen St., 1750-Department of Veterans Affairs to Karyn Tate, $275,000.

Halley Terr., 3835-Brenda and Samuel J. Shields to Tito Antezana, $245,000.

Independence Ave., 1725-Bradley and Mary Griffus to Christopher Josiah Mayhew and Jill Elizabeth Keller, $785,000.

L St., 410-Anna Krughoff and Denjar A. Gutierrez Avilez to David Scott and Anna Kathleen Roberts, $1.1 million.

Oakwood St., 227-Katina Q. Maison to Gregory White, $529,900.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3948-MTGLQ Investors to Raneesha D. Ford, $475,000.

Q St., 4008-Derek J. Taylor Sr. to Brandon Michael Wilson, $302,800.

Savannah St., 236-Willie Sykes III to Courtney S. Bowman, $340,000.

Talbert St., 1264-1308, No. A-Rahel F. Namaga to Frank T. Stewart, $204,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 415-Brandy E. Tyson to Ayeshah A. Tabbicca and Christian Riddle, $476,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 812-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Sapna Doshi, $839,900.

Ninth Pl., 3220-Theodore Newkirk Jr. and Tama E. Gillis to Blake Kingston Price, $300,000.

15th St., 417-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Brittany L. Foster and Michael E. Marod, $1 million.

46th St., 1228-Willie Shubert to Alison Losey, $480,000.

Southwest

Fourth St., 1435, No. B803-Nino Zahrastnik to Valerie J. Howard, $348,740.