Clay Pl., 3318-Pafm Corp. to Joseph R. Nardini, $399,999.

Constitution Ave., 415-Maria Ana Lugo and Justin Cree Sandefur to Alexander and Gabrielle Bolton, $1.4 million.

D St., 1731-MSR Holdings Corp. to Karolyn Teufel, $783,000.

Eads St., 3443-Timothy T. Mitchell to Tiffany Quivers, $469,000.

AD

Emerson St., 702-Beth Barnes to Arielle Ceant, $450,000.

Franklin St., 1716-Curtis Brace Sr. to Carlos L. Piana and Kyle B. Worley, $485,000.

AD

Jay St., 5322-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to George E. Garcia and Christopher Charles, $389,500.

Kearny St., 1201-Plush Homes Corp. to Lucretia Monet Jeans, $375,847.

Oates St., 1273-Alexander & Craig Ventures Corp. to Timothy Henry Brown and Alexandra Jarotschkin, $840,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 206-Jay Michael Standring to Phoenicia Lewis, $370,000.

Perry St., 1234-Tillman C. Robinson to Leif K. Skillrud, $640,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 204-Sridhar Srinivasan and Rebecca S. Callahan to Shelton Ricardo Roulhac II, $430,000.

AD

Underwood Pl., 28-Alfred Morris Johnson Jr. to Maza Mesfun, $570,000.

W St., 325-Kristen L. Witzling to Frank Verdi, $565,000.

Third St., 609-James M. Kisiday to Bret C. Peterson and Emer Claire Jane Fleming, $1.25 million.

Fourth St., 2600-Daniel Fields III to Marcel Jamar and Stacy Dehal Clarke, $435,000.

AD

Fifth St., 933-Kristopher Michael and Meaghan Jennifer Jones to Chad Giron and Aaryn Kopp, $895,000.

Seventh St., 4803-Estate of Juanita W. Howard and Sharon H. James to Gordon Andrew Lee Fletcher and Brittany Latrease Johnson, $436,000.

Ninth St., 927-Estate of Collette E. Gordon and Purcell Gordon to Temitope E. Soleye and Olusegun A. Sokenu, $699,000.

AD

11th St., 246-Dilan Investment Corp. to Cameron Robinson and Andrea Blanco, $1.39 million.

12th St., 2824, No. 203-Virginia Allison to Sha-Kara E. and Elliott R. Jones, $317,000.

16th St., 2210-Lethia M. Shields to Camden W. Fischer and Sydney E. Chaney, $500,000.

17th St., 1021-Tentwentyone Corp. to Amaryllis and Travis Austin, $365,000.

20th St., 839-First Premier Solutions Corp. to Marri Elizabeth Carrow Tejada, $675,000.

22nd St., 3613-Cheryl Denise Spann to Jonathan Hall and Kathleen Kernich, $629,000.

AD

46th St., 826-Sanjeev Kumar Shahjpal to Folashade Mary Brown, $511,000.

57th Pl., 238-Trimega Group Corp. to Philip A. Walters, $490,000.

Northwest

AD

Arizona Ave., 2827-Estate of William David Stewart Fraser and Anne H.S. Fraser to Joseph Benjamin Ottenstein and Aubrey Jeanne Cox, $990,000.

Buchanan St., 422-Kiros M. Abbay to Nicole M. Martinez Moore and Edward Joseph Lynch, $520,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 502-Mary A. Fitzgerald to Victoria Mikolaski, $324,000.

Clifton St., 1213-Jacqueline Cheryl Washington to Renzo Saldana Lopez and Kathleen Maura Farrin, $1.2 million.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 48-Lyndsey A. Scull and Clayton M. Grant to Mustafa Muhammad Popal and Tamara Jania Ricart Almonte, $625,000.

Davis Pl., 3925, No. 307-Jenna B. Newman to Sheridan Ray Ruiz, $281,000.

Farragut St., 213-Lita Grossman and Victoria Cunningham to Emily Dee and James Robert Arkin, $629,900.

AD

AD

G St., 916, No. 403-Anna Han to Dan Wang, $480,000.

Georgia Ave., 6645, No. 109-Ana Da Cruz to Luis A. Medina, $145,000.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4443-Nadine Abi-Jaoudeh to Carrie Anne Quinn and Michael James Major, $893,500.

Harvard St., 1503-Alvin E. Gross Jr. to Lyle and Christa Mikowicz, $817,000.

I St., 920, No. 404-Yi Ying to Pauliana C. Hall, $680,000.

Ingraham St., 519-Edith Jibunoh to Noushafarin Farasati and Seyed N. Khatami, $675,000.

Ivy Terrace Ct., 3927-Samir Bhatt and Rachna Butani to Yimin Li, $1.57 million.

Jocelyn St., 3743-Noel A. Nazario to Suzanne Ellen Majewski and John Charles Pugh, $910,000.

K St., 1150, No. 1408-Recap Partnership to Bracken C. and Stephanie K. Craft, $615,000.

AD

L St., 2425, No. 433-Harris L. and Jessica Frommer to Pelin Ozgul, $544,000.

Longfellow St., 1301, No. 102-Sarah G. Greene to Deborah E. Veney and Heather A. Hiles, $429,000.

AD

Madison St., 538-David R. and Honoria T. Elwell to Francisco Hilton Figaro and Maria Del T. Martinez De Hilton, $515,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 431-Leyla Mocan to Robin Lewis, $299,000.

Meridian Pl., 1438, No. 106-Michael R. Allen to Richard Salazar and Laura Chamberlin, $388,000.

N St., 1300, No. 405-Johann E. Moonesinghe to Eric Ridge, $665,000.

N St., 1440, No. 615-Gargi Mukherjee and Siamak Y. Nejad to Vally Khamisani, $250,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5149-Sarah E. and Neil D. Shah to Chimbu Thankachan and Ansu Elizabeth Cherian, $875,000.

AD

New Hampshire Ave., 4505-Germaine Touna and Albert Touna Mama to Kevin McAlister and Julianne Tarallo, $870,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 504-Estate of Kruna Hilcenko and Eileen Dalzell to Martha Kleinerman, $434,500.

Newton St., 1879-Wenchi Yu to Douglas S. Reed and Denise E. Brennan, $1.23 million.

AD

Oak St., 1620-James A. Chappell to Alison G. and Terry W. Simon, $750,000.

P St., 1737, No. 401-David Novillo Ortiz to Antonina Marie Miceli, $499,900.

Parkside Dr., 1801-Cassandra L. Clayton to Gregory Louis and Angela Renae Mokodean, $1.1 million.

Perry Pl., 1404-Robert Wendell Conyers to Andrew and Ayana Smith, $645,000.

Q St., 1715-James D. Chellis to Richard F. Schreiber, $3.2 million.

AD

Quackenbos St., 421-Reuben H. and Victoria P. Pemberton to Timothy Robert Oberleiton and Brenna Victoria Rabel, $690,000.

Quincy Pl., 52, No. 103-Beth Anne Schmierer to Mark J. and Oksana Lamborn, $414,000.

R St., 1401, No. 210-Kristi Gomez and Rebecca Buck to Nash Cook, $470,130.

Randolph St., 1838-Eddie and Dianne Tyrance Neal to David Jacob and Amanda Fox Perry, $1.43 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 303-Alison D. Reeves to Zachary Eli Bialik and Meera Marhoefer, $520,000.

AD

Riggs Pl., 1828, No. 21-Attache Property Management Corp. to Joerg Starke, $265,000.

S St., 1920, No. 505-Amelia J. Rommel to Cristina Roman and John Prater, $417,000.

Spring Rd., 918-Estate of Una Lawrence and Beverley Headley-Glover to Fred Goldman, $650,000.

Sutton Pl., 3277, No. C-Daniel P. and Mary C. Wolff to Blair Sutton and Brock W. Van Selow, $825,000.

Vernon St., 1840, No. 407-Anya Gartner to Christina M. Hubbard, $571,650.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 504-Vanessa C.S. Knecht and Biliana Cicin-Sain to Claire Liebmann, $372,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 402-Louis B. and Barbara R. Ritter to Omar A. Karim, $197,000.

Woodley Rd., 3230-Kyle Alan Lemargie and Philippa M. Zainoeddin to Robert Tindall and Mary Jane Glass, $2.1 million.

First St., 5041, No. 11-Sararuth Delice to Amanda M. Harrison, $270,000.

AD

Sixth St., 715, No. 601-Theresa K. Rhee to Kevin Rosier and Hsuan Hao Lai, $499,000.

Ninth St., 4722-Megan M. and Joseph M. Ahearn to Jill Amber Larvo, $805,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 222-Brooke M. Bohnet and Ryan E. Koronowski to Richard and Brooke Hill, $599,900.

12th St., 1115, No. 205-Eric G. Horton to Ian Macswain and Stacy A. Tolbert, $399,999.

12th St., 1229, No. 205-Scott A. Kaplan and Rachel A. Gooze to Samuel Becker Bean and Rachel Ann Wisthuff, $770,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 502-Neetu Sharma to Patrick Michael Fogarty, $487,500.

15th St., 1410-Herbert R. Hribar to Nariman Dash and Haleh Rajaee, $2 million.

16th St., 5925-Erica A. Franklin to Carriellen and Tommy P. Beaudreau, $875,000.

17th St., 2550, No. 215-Tony D. Salamone and Chad D. Shryock to Emily Baver Slavin, $475,000.

19th St., 1813, No. D-Kenneth and Ashley Wetzel to Megan McCulloch, $539,900.

23rd St., 1111, No. 2E-Roger and Betty Frankel to Herbert Holden and Patti Worden Thorp, $1.02 million.

25th St., 1111, No. 506-Anthony Mancuso to Sara Ehrman and David Welkowitz, $722,000.

30th St., 1231-Howard B. and Ellen K. Eisenberg to David Gordon Campbell and Padma Varanasi, $1.4 million.

33rd Pl., 3121-Pernille Chambliss to Michael Kuta, $2.3 million.

39th St., 3530, No. 650-Kathy Keler to Patrick Cyriel D. Hinderdael and Ana Lucia Valladares Galvez, $632,000.

43rd St., 5334-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Hongyan Wu, $833,679.

48th Pl., 4205-Seng Guan Toh to Pooja and Mark Power, $1.39 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 1860-Dyan Smiley to Danaryae L. Lewis, $395,000.

Bruce Pl., 2802-Candice P. and George E. Townsend to Sunny Ahsan, $395,000.

Hildreth St., 4250-CRJ Homes Corp. to Isaiah Jason Mikal and Donae L. Magett, $379,900.

Oakwood St., 212, No. 314-Bp-Oakwood Corp. to Kadeadra McNealy, $214,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3907, No. 302-Patricia Campbell to Jie Jiang, $122,000.

Ridge Rd., 510, No. 102-Dale E. Brown to Marcus Little, $52,000.

Suitland Terr., 2103, No. 102-Ires D.C. Corp. to George McKinley and Eddy Faye Norfleet, $136,300.

Walter St., 1226-Oletha Ann Pomeroy to Daniel Lawrence Pechkis and Erin Laurel Taylor, $789,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 904-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Andrew Montgomery, $994,900.

11th St., 123-Colin R. and Sarah M. Hartman to David M. and Tanusree D. McCabe, $1.6 million.

13th St., 2124-Duni Araya-Selassie to Timothy James Coley, $365,000.

51st St., 221-Charles D. Moultrie II to Lebarry and Brett Thomas Mosley, $460,000.

56th Pl., 131-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Rebecca and Jonathan Tolbert, $475,000.

Southwest

G St., 220, No. 112-Judith A. Schneider to Bradley J. Khaner and Charlotte M. Brock, $670,000.