District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

C St., 1369-Andrea M. Lee and Michael J. Grove to Karen Marie and William Luther Handsfield, $915,000.

Capitol St. E., 3936-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Nyree C. Berry, $480,000.

Clay Pl., 3318-Pafm Corp. to Joseph R. Nardini, $399,999.

Constitution Ave., 415-Maria Ana Lugo and Justin Cree Sandefur to Alexander and Gabrielle Bolton, $1.4 million.

D St., 1731-MSR Holdings Corp. to Karolyn Teufel, $783,000.

Eads St., 3443-Timothy T. Mitchell to Tiffany Quivers, $469,000.

Emerson St., 702-Beth Barnes to Arielle Ceant, $450,000.

Franklin St., 1716-Curtis Brace Sr. to Carlos L. Piana and Kyle B. Worley, $485,000.

Jay St., 5322-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to George E. Garcia and Christopher Charles, $389,500.

Kearny St., 1201-Plush Homes Corp. to Lucretia Monet Jeans, $375,847.

Oates St., 1273-Alexander & Craig Ventures Corp. to Timothy Henry Brown and Alexandra Jarotschkin, $840,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 206-Jay Michael Standring to Phoenicia Lewis, $370,000.

Perry St., 1234-Tillman C. Robinson to Leif K. Skillrud, $640,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 204-Sridhar Srinivasan and Rebecca S. Callahan to Shelton Ricardo Roulhac II, $430,000.

Underwood Pl., 28-Alfred Morris Johnson Jr. to Maza Mesfun, $570,000.

W St., 325-Kristen L. Witzling to Frank Verdi, $565,000.

Third St., 609-James M. Kisiday to Bret C. Peterson and Emer Claire Jane Fleming, $1.25 million.

Fourth St., 2600-Daniel Fields III to Marcel Jamar and Stacy Dehal Clarke, $435,000.

Fifth St., 933-Kristopher Michael and Meaghan Jennifer Jones to Chad Giron and Aaryn Kopp, $895,000.

Seventh St., 4803-Estate of Juanita W. Howard and Sharon H. James to Gordon Andrew Lee Fletcher and Brittany Latrease Johnson, $436,000.

Ninth St., 927-Estate of Collette E. Gordon and Purcell Gordon to Temitope E. Soleye and Olusegun A. Sokenu, $699,000.

11th St., 246-Dilan Investment Corp. to Cameron Robinson and Andrea Blanco, $1.39 million.

12th St., 2824, No. 203-Virginia Allison to Sha-Kara E. and Elliott R. Jones, $317,000.

16th St., 2210-Lethia M. Shields to Camden W. Fischer and Sydney E. Chaney, $500,000.

17th St., 1021-Tentwentyone Corp. to Amaryllis and Travis Austin, $365,000.

20th St., 839-First Premier Solutions Corp. to Marri Elizabeth Carrow Tejada, $675,000.

22nd St., 3613-Cheryl Denise Spann to Jonathan Hall and Kathleen Kernich, $629,000.

46th St., 826-Sanjeev Kumar Shahjpal to Folashade Mary Brown, $511,000.

57th Pl., 238-Trimega Group Corp. to Philip A. Walters, $490,000.

Northwest

Arizona Ave., 2827-Estate of William David Stewart Fraser and Anne H.S. Fraser to Joseph Benjamin Ottenstein and Aubrey Jeanne Cox, $990,000.

Buchanan St., 422-Kiros M. Abbay to Nicole M. Martinez Moore and Edward Joseph Lynch, $520,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 502-Mary A. Fitzgerald to Victoria Mikolaski, $324,000.

Clifton St., 1213-Jacqueline Cheryl Washington to Renzo Saldana Lopez and Kathleen Maura Farrin, $1.2 million.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 48-Lyndsey A. Scull and Clayton M. Grant to Mustafa Muhammad Popal and Tamara Jania Ricart Almonte, $625,000.

Davis Pl., 3925, No. 307-Jenna B. Newman to Sheridan Ray Ruiz, $281,000.

Farragut St., 213-Lita Grossman and Victoria Cunningham to Emily Dee and James Robert Arkin, $629,900.

G St., 916, No. 403-Anna Han to Dan Wang, $480,000.

Georgia Ave., 6645, No. 109-Ana Da Cruz to Luis A. Medina, $145,000.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4443-Nadine Abi-Jaoudeh to Carrie Anne Quinn and Michael James Major, $893,500.

Harvard St., 1503-Alvin E. Gross Jr. to Lyle and Christa Mikowicz, $817,000.

I St., 920, No. 404-Yi Ying to Pauliana C. Hall, $680,000.

Ingraham St., 519-Edith Jibunoh to Noushafarin Farasati and Seyed N. Khatami, $675,000.

Ivy Terrace Ct., 3927-Samir Bhatt and Rachna Butani to Yimin Li, $1.57 million.

Jocelyn St., 3743-Noel A. Nazario to Suzanne Ellen Majewski and John Charles Pugh, $910,000.

K St., 1150, No. 1408-Recap Partnership to Bracken C. and Stephanie K. Craft, $615,000.

L St., 2425, No. 433-Harris L. and Jessica Frommer to Pelin Ozgul, $544,000.

Longfellow St., 1301, No. 102-Sarah G. Greene to Deborah E. Veney and Heather A. Hiles, $429,000.

Madison St., 538-David R. and Honoria T. Elwell to Francisco Hilton Figaro and Maria Del T. Martinez De Hilton, $515,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 431-Leyla Mocan to Robin Lewis, $299,000.

Meridian Pl., 1438, No. 106-Michael R. Allen to Richard Salazar and Laura Chamberlin, $388,000.

N St., 1300, No. 405-Johann E. Moonesinghe to Eric Ridge, $665,000.

N St., 1440, No. 615-Gargi Mukherjee and Siamak Y. Nejad to Vally Khamisani, $250,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5149-Sarah E. and Neil D. Shah to Chimbu Thankachan and Ansu Elizabeth Cherian, $875,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4505-Germaine Touna and Albert Touna Mama to Kevin McAlister and Julianne Tarallo, $870,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 504-Estate of Kruna Hilcenko and Eileen Dalzell to Martha Kleinerman, $434,500.

Newton St., 1879-Wenchi Yu to Douglas S. Reed and Denise E. Brennan, $1.23 million.

Oak St., 1620-James A. Chappell to Alison G. and Terry W. Simon, $750,000.

P St., 1737, No. 401-David Novillo Ortiz to Antonina Marie Miceli, $499,900.

Parkside Dr., 1801-Cassandra L. Clayton to Gregory Louis and Angela Renae Mokodean, $1.1 million.

Perry Pl., 1404-Robert Wendell Conyers to Andrew and Ayana Smith, $645,000.

Q St., 1715-James D. Chellis to Richard F. Schreiber, $3.2 million.

Quackenbos St., 421-Reuben H. and Victoria P. Pemberton to Timothy Robert Oberleiton and Brenna Victoria Rabel, $690,000.

Quincy Pl., 52, No. 103-Beth Anne Schmierer to Mark J. and Oksana Lamborn, $414,000.

R St., 1401, No. 210-Kristi Gomez and Rebecca Buck to Nash Cook, $470,130.

Randolph St., 1838-Eddie and Dianne Tyrance Neal to David Jacob and Amanda Fox Perry, $1.43 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 303-Alison D. Reeves to Zachary Eli Bialik and Meera Marhoefer, $520,000.

Riggs Pl., 1828, No. 21-Attache Property Management Corp. to Joerg Starke, $265,000.

S St., 1920, No. 505-Amelia J. Rommel to Cristina Roman and John Prater, $417,000.

Spring Rd., 918-Estate of Una Lawrence and Beverley Headley-Glover to Fred Goldman, $650,000.

Sutton Pl., 3277, No. C-Daniel P. and Mary C. Wolff to Blair Sutton and Brock W. Van Selow, $825,000.

Vernon St., 1840, No. 407-Anya Gartner to Christina M. Hubbard, $571,650.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 504-Vanessa C.S. Knecht and Biliana Cicin-Sain to Claire Liebmann, $372,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 402-Louis B. and Barbara R. Ritter to Omar A. Karim, $197,000.

Woodley Rd., 3230-Kyle Alan Lemargie and Philippa M. Zainoeddin to Robert Tindall and Mary Jane Glass, $2.1 million.

First St., 5041, No. 11-Sararuth Delice to Amanda M. Harrison, $270,000.

Sixth St., 715, No. 601-Theresa K. Rhee to Kevin Rosier and Hsuan Hao Lai, $499,000.

Ninth St., 4722-Megan M. and Joseph M. Ahearn to Jill Amber Larvo, $805,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 222-Brooke M. Bohnet and Ryan E. Koronowski to Richard and Brooke Hill, $599,900.

12th St., 1115, No. 205-Eric G. Horton to Ian Macswain and Stacy A. Tolbert, $399,999.

12th St., 1229, No. 205-Scott A. Kaplan and Rachel A. Gooze to Samuel Becker Bean and Rachel Ann Wisthuff, $770,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 502-Neetu Sharma to Patrick Michael Fogarty, $487,500.

15th St., 1410-Herbert R. Hribar to Nariman Dash and Haleh Rajaee, $2 million.

16th St., 5925-Erica A. Franklin to Carriellen and Tommy P. Beaudreau, $875,000.

17th St., 2550, No. 215-Tony D. Salamone and Chad D. Shryock to Emily Baver Slavin, $475,000.

19th St., 1813, No. D-Kenneth and Ashley Wetzel to Megan McCulloch, $539,900.

23rd St., 1111, No. 2E-Roger and Betty Frankel to Herbert Holden and Patti Worden Thorp, $1.02 million.

25th St., 1111, No. 506-Anthony Mancuso to Sara Ehrman and David Welkowitz, $722,000.

30th St., 1231-Howard B. and Ellen K. Eisenberg to David Gordon Campbell and Padma Varanasi, $1.4 million.

33rd Pl., 3121-Pernille Chambliss to Michael Kuta, $2.3 million.

39th St., 3530, No. 650-Kathy Keler to Patrick Cyriel D. Hinderdael and Ana Lucia Valladares Galvez, $632,000.

43rd St., 5334-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Hongyan Wu, $833,679.

48th Pl., 4205-Seng Guan Toh to Pooja and Mark Power, $1.39 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 1860-Dyan Smiley to Danaryae L. Lewis, $395,000.

Bruce Pl., 2802-Candice P. and George E. Townsend to Sunny Ahsan, $395,000.

Hildreth St., 4250-CRJ Homes Corp. to Isaiah Jason Mikal and Donae L. Magett, $379,900.

Oakwood St., 212, No. 314-Bp-Oakwood Corp. to Kadeadra McNealy, $214,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3907, No. 302-Patricia Campbell to Jie Jiang, $122,000.

Ridge Rd., 510, No. 102-Dale E. Brown to Marcus Little, $52,000.

Suitland Terr., 2103, No. 102-Ires D.C. Corp. to George McKinley and Eddy Faye Norfleet, $136,300.

Walter St., 1226-Oletha Ann Pomeroy to Daniel Lawrence Pechkis and Erin Laurel Taylor, $789,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 904-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Andrew Montgomery, $994,900.

11th St., 123-Colin R. and Sarah M. Hartman to David M. and Tanusree D. McCabe, $1.6 million.

13th St., 2124-Duni Araya-Selassie to Timothy James Coley, $365,000.

51st St., 221-Charles D. Moultrie II to Lebarry and Brett Thomas Mosley, $460,000.

56th Pl., 131-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Rebecca and Jonathan Tolbert, $475,000.

Southwest

G St., 220, No. 112-Judith A. Schneider to Bradley J. Khaner and Charlotte M. Brock, $670,000.

Third St., 743, No. 404-Michael Teller Goodman and Allison Harvey to Nicole Donnelly and Vincent Farquharson, $635,000.