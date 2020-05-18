Chancellors Way, 2889-Dirk P. and Kelly C. Blum to Benjamin R. and Judith A. Biggs Garbuio, $815,000.

D St., 819, No. 4-Cedric A. Wilson and Justin Tyler Walker to Eric J. Schissler, $460,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 2422-Michelle Reid Hamel to Seblewengel S. Wube, $475,000.

AD

E St., 1762-Marilyn Rackley to Justine P. Bello, $522,000.

Eastern Ave., 1618-Bertha R. Pitt to Cynthia Stevenson, $325,000.

Field Pl., 5802-James A. Bryant to Sheena Studdard and Debrina Crawford, $275,000.

AD

Holbrook St., 1609-Nicol Investment Group 2 Corp. to John McDermott, $633,000.

Jay St., 5331-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Tiffany A. Jones, $387,500.

Montello Ave., 1726-National Transfer Services Corp. to Randa Rasheed, $540,000.

Orren St., 1301-Chere Jones to Catherine Elisa Medvene, $800,000.

Queen St., 1135-John Ma to Thomas Spencer and Sarah Summers Jewell, $654,500.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 303-Drew R. Williams to Jennifer E. Thompson, $474,000.

AD

Taussig Pl., 1016-Chartwell Inc. to Barrett R. and Jessica Ryan Mcvary, $765,000.

Upshur St., 1318-Christine M. Ellis to John F. and Carissa Gaine, $689,500.

Wylie St., 1222-Michael Hyong Joon Kim to Cong Cheng, $660,000.

Third St., 1900-Kendra M. and Reginald J. Barnes to Emmanuel Osei, $1.36 million.

Fourth St., 5520-Kataryna Lyson and Christian Edward Delisle to Phillip Stephen, $705,000.

AD

Sixth St., 2620-Dancing Nails Corp. to Cristina Atencio and Daniel Enoch Eckel, $880,000.

Eighth St., 241-Connie J. Avery and Benjamin John Thoele to Ami Joy and Gary G. Dziekan, $849,000.

10th St., 725-Jameson Foster Lamie and Taryn Nicole Weil to Brock C. Vigil, $748,000.

AD

11th St., 410, No. 17-Ilana Theresa Davis and Shane Briones to Brian Kenney, $615,000.

12th St., 3719, No. 104-Ramona C. Howerton to Danielle E. Moore, $327,000.

17th Pl., 320-Bateman Builders Corp. to Jamie Allison Heine and Jacob Arthur De Boer, $883,500.

20th St., 4032-Bruce and Shelby Pike to Matt Haygood and Margaret Wolfe, $850,000.

31st Pl., 2815-Yesenia De La Caridad Acosta to Isabel R. Lorenzo, $399,000.

60th St., 244, No. 303-David A. Crank to Michael Hairston, $95,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3711-Tomoko Nakajima to Ruarai Darren McKenna and Adriana Beltran, $920,000.

AD

Berkeley Terr., 4739-David E. and Laura Havener Hunsicker to Derrick Anthony and Elyshia Jay Oracki, $1.57 million.

AD

Buchanan St., 818-Dler Corp. to Chelsea L. Parker and Daniel P. Moriarty, $1.04 million.

Columbia Rd., 1882, No. 404-Judith Bonderman to Allison Beth Orris, $1.2 million.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 68-Estate of Heike Burchett and Debra Burchett-Lere to Virginia S. Sams, $605,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 311-Gary L. Garrison and Lucy L. Melbourne to Crystal Lynn Thompson, $431,000.

D St., 631, No. 639-Mark J. Lesko and Kathleen K. Walker to Francis L. and Amanda L. McLaughlin, $760,000.

Davis Pl., 4009, No. 202-Jessica A. Tvelia to Aydee Fishback, $490,000.

Fern Pl., 509-Taran Roddy to Rebecca Comfort, $646,500.

Gallatin St., 26-Johnnie C. Green to Alexander P. Moon-Miklaucic, $618,000.

AD

AD

Gresham Pl., 756-Spencer Allen Hughes to Brian Smith, $835,000.

Harvard St., 1613, No. 109-Kirsten Anderer to Caitlin and Thomas Batchelor, $289,000.

Idaho Ave., 3319-Mala Marain to Jennifer and Andrew Bird, $1.01 million.

Ingraham St., 1215-Ahmed and Nihad Fawzy to Armand Emamdjomeh and Lesley Paige Osburn, $749,900.

Jefferson St., 1343-Lori Michelle Moore to David Llorente and Brandon Lee Breaux, $930,000.

Jocelyn St., 3754-Reena and Jeffrey Racki to Naomi Taylor and Khamous Marc Sitbon, $1.69 million.

Kalorama Rd., 1863, No. 1A-Christina J. Hillyer to Hector Rodriguez Brown Jr., $415,000.

Kenyon St., 1615, No. 57-Peter Chase Wilson to Sara Lynn Carothers, $375,000.

AD

Lamont St., 619-George K. Guszcza to Matthew Stephen Mazonkey and Ryan W. Sheridan, $865,000.

M St., 2311, No. 1007-Richard F. Bland to Luca Citterio and Barbara Neri, $725,000.

AD

Manor Pl., 444-Linda C. and Eric H. White to Dan Wintermantel, $630,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. PH8-Hector Elias Garcia Aponte to John and Alice Goodman, $1.85 million.

N St., 1300, No. 411-Rogier R.F. Du Cloo to Christine Marie Dorney, $400,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5245-Rose Marie G. and Chandra Don Godavitarne to Tianni L. Craig and Tiernan J. Dickens, $850,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4519-Summit Realty Investment Group Corp. to Peter Michael and Corey Sullivan Gordon, $808,839.

AD

New York Ave., 437, No. 507-Mandy L. Gardner to Robert E. and Stacy M. Montejo, $462,000.

Nicholson St., 1340, No. 7-Chester Carson to Diana Alexandra Moya Orjuela, $452,550.

Park Rd., 1227-Jose M. Recio and Kasia M. Preneta to Ardeshir and Susan Yazdani, $759,900.

Quackenbos St., 905-Raquel L. and Joshua L. Rogers to Erin G. Winston and Troy Eatmon, $745,000.

AD

Quincy St., 423-Nancy A. and David L. Brier to Nicole Aga and Adrian K. Dungan, $740,000.

R St., 435, No. 203-Emily Zeigenfuse to Jefferson Liu, $420,000.

R St., 3010, No. 2-Matthew E. and Katelyn E. Blumenthal to Nicholas Albert and Shigeno Perkins, $680,000.

Reno Rd., 4309-Estate of Brian E. Bowers and Charles L. Bowers Jr. to Charmaine A. Stewart, $870,000.

AD

Rhode Island Ave., 150, No. 402-Marc Edward Boyd and Martha Ellen Patterson to Alexander P. Kostura and Sean C. Williams, $570,000.

Rittenhouse St., 519-Laurie Scott to Keenan Shoyer Courtland and Lauren Suzanne Kardos, $579,999.

Sedgwick St., 4923-Carl R. and Courtney B. Metz to Glenn W. Hendricks and Laura Ann Klopfer, $1.48 million.

Swann St., 1801, No. 101-Marco Batra Quaddoura and Meena Batra to Brian L. and Salethia L. Richardson, $457,775.

AD

Underwood St., 1216-Josiah N. Ukaegbu to Ian J. Almendarez, $545,000.

Utah Ave., 6335-Elizabeth M. Hopkins and estate of Mark W. Hopkins to Celia Byrne, $1.23 million.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 303-Edward J. Black to Ryan A. Eaton, $419,500.

Volta Pl., 4412-Madhur Khanna to Li Tu and Weizhao Yuan, $1.08 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 1080, No. 2006-Timothy Collins to Robert Taylor, $505,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 106-Barry W. Clatt to Dilara Jane Sougstad, $345,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 503-Foruzandeh Samiy to Peter Abraham Barrett and Katherine Barham Epes, $825,000.

Wyndale St., 7010-Estate of Ellen Elizabeth Pearson and Michael R. Pearson to Ariel and Alison Fleming Meyerstein, $925,000.

Second St., 5613-Maria Lisette Marr and Antonio J. Valadao to Yesenia Joya and Yolanda Joya Cabrera, $650,000.

AD

Fourth St., 1226, No. 1-Linday M. Gustafson and Michael R. Jones to Katherine J. Mounts and Timor Karimy, $750,000.

Sixth St., 1523-Troy E. Aldinger to Tamer Azar and Monika S. Jansen, $780,000.

Ninth St., 7527-Estate of Edna Bates and Karen Dodson to Moises Israel Hernandez, $475,000.

11th St., 2101, No. 203-Aftab Hossain to Scott Danziger, $620,000.

12th St., 1115, No. 304-Jay W. Stetz to Christopher Trujillo and Brett J. Beasley, $349,500.

12th St., 1920, No. 2-Clement Charles Cypra IV to Nicholas Mahon, $1.29 million.

13th St., 1245, No. 215-Brandon Alan Lewis and Chyna Michelle Greer to Kathryn Elisa Lanzarotto, $390,000.

15th St., 2639, No. 202-Lia Jane Seremetis to Ellen Quigg, $245,000.

17th St., 1726, No. 403-Bank of New York Mellon and TBW Mortgage-Backed Trust to Ida Abdalkhani, $263,250.

17th St., 4403-James M. Adams to Mallory E. Warner and Nicholas C. Leonard, $850,000.

20th St., 2410, No. 201-Leonard Wolfson to Lindsay C. Kearns and Victor Manuel Castells Salado, $325,000.

23rd St., 1111, No. 6E-Jastco Mayfair International Property to Surendra and Sujatha Ramanna, $849,000.

25th St., 1111, No. 801-Manssour and Mariam N. Moeinzadeh to Justin and Jacqueline Genovese Bova, $690,000.

33rd St., 1423-John and Whitney Colleran to Rory Spiegel and Rebecca Talmud, $1.92 million.

39th St., 3820, No. C117-Marjorie G. Lidoff to Adam Edward Correia and Cassandra Scarpino, $473,000.

44th St., 1413-Colin R. Dunn to Caitlin McCord and Michael William Delaney, $1.18 million.

A St., 408-John Bernard Robinson to Stephen Andrew and Tara Leslie Goldenberg, $2.75 million.

Southeast

Branch Ave., 2318-Estate of Jack Sidney Bailey and Dionne L. Moore to Zephranie N. Buetow, $600,000.

Chesapeake St., 708-Warren L. Farrar Jr. to Th-Juan McLeese and Robert Lewis, $381,000.

Dubois Pl., 3357-Neda Zahraie to Fredrick Edoka Onoja, $448,000.

Independence Ave., 1211-Jonathan H. and Hayden S. Temin to Timothy Arthur and Johanna Kaplan Fratto, $1.4 million.

K St., 1400, No. 2-Soo J. Lee to Steven Tebbe, $977,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1704-Gregory and Denise Daniel to Kevin Blesy and Heidi Guerard, $927,500.

N St., 3310-Paul and Cheryl N. March to Janet L. Anderson, $527,350.

Oakwood St., 256-Willie M. and John Davis to Antoinette Liza Khatib and Brenda Sue Hijazi, $275,000.

Suitland Terr., 2145, No. B-Federal National Mortgage Association to Meheret Mellese, $153,900.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 912-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Deborah J. Israel and Laurie A. McMahon, $899,900.

Ninth St., 3876, No. B1-Francis Homer to Nega Teshome and Tizita A. Wasihun, $65,500.

11th St., 523-Bernard Renard to Victoria Emerson Barnes, $1.3 million.

14th St., 544-Brenda Sue Thornton to Karl Theodore Wagner, $835,000.

22nd St., 3014-Parapluie Verde Corp. to Brandon Jenifer, $385,000.

33rd St., 1929-Pamela and James Henry to Andrew Tyler Newton, $646,500.

Southwest

Darrington St., 137-Shelton Roulhac to Tracy Lynne Jackson, $360,000.

I St., 355, No. 405-Christpher S. Vest to Kristen J. Bastis, $435,000.