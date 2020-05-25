District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue from January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Alden Pl., 3341-Jacqueline N. Hawkins-Gross and James C. Young to Michael Lewis, $300,000.

Baker St., 3353-Estate of Joan P. Edwards Estate and Carlton P. Edwards to Marco Angobaldo, $300,000.

Bryant St., 309-Joann A. Borges-Palmer to Vincent John Calabresa and Fiona Athie, $530,000.

Constitution Ave., 1351-Jane C. and David L. Moran to Melissa and Mark Conrad, $1.02 million.

Eastern Ave., 6548-Michael Brakke to Julia P. Lawson, $460,000.

Florida Ave., 617-Estate of Earl Clark and Lelia Mae Chiles to Eskender Abed Sereke, $615,000.

Hansberry Ct., 3717-Yvonne Massenburg to Louis L. and Simone R. Jenkins, $605,000.

Holbrook St., 1609-Nicol Investment Group 2 Corp. to Jon-Andrew David and Jonathan Anderson-Ingebrigtsen, $606,000.

K St., 1016-Charles A. Hughes III to Daniel Wolf and Deborah Terry, $970,000.

L St., 327-Dilan Investment Corp. to Nita Asher, $1.31 million.

M St., 611, No. 2-Mark Jablonowski to Kaitlin Kleiber, $676,500.

Oglethorpe St., 835-Metro Area Management Corp. to Nathalie Baptiste and Christopher Weber, $550,000.

V St., 39-Jennifer L. Headley to Kushabhadra Das and Kristen Hartwick, $750,000.

Webster St., 204-Amanda L. Gant to Kevin Leahy, $614,000.

Fourth St., 829-Tremayne Norris to John-Erik Emmetsberger, $1.27 million.

Fifth St., 2825-Haroldus B. Hoes to Nabil M. and Kylee N. Bashirelahi, $420,000.

Seventh St., 3000, No. 112-Ustar Investments Corp. to Richard Murray Kraus, $278,500.

10th St., 129-Elizabeth H. Pollitt and Eric Jay Paisner to Steven Ronald and Lana Kristina Obert, $1.06 million.

12th St., 4907-Estate of Emily Stallings and Thurman Stallings Jr. to Crystal Souverain, $420,000.

16th St., 2214-Joseph Hollis and Michelle Patterson to Eileen M. Baiber and Stephen Leigh Hayes, $567,500.

18th St., 423, No. 2-Mira R. Arifin to Samuel Manierre and Christina Satkowski Brummitt, $550,001.

33rd St., 148-Jessica A. Hawkins to Megan Reed and Christopher Scott Payne, $399,900.

48th St., 1059-Silvio Mamani to Edgardo S. Cureg, $480,000.

56th Pl., 716-Alchi Investment Services Corp. to William Contee, $350,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4858-Jurema P. Prezis to Erminia Scarcella, $1.23 million.

Benton St., 3728-Samuel M. and Gabrielle D’Adamo Singer to William Campbell and Mary Scott Neill Rawlins, $1.16 million.

Calvert St., 1801, No. 305-Samuel G. Goodstein to Galia Dobreva Mintcheva, $420,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 409W-Estate of Juan Zamorano and Jennifer C. Consino to Nikola Asprovski, $235,000.

Columbia Rd., 1240-Dirk Nicolaas Prevoo to Mark L. and Nancy P. Spinar, $944,000.

Corcoran St., 1330, No. 3-Denise Dewar to David J. Carol and Karen S. Franklin, $940,000.

Dent Pl., 3020, No. 32W-Daan Pieter Hannessen to Carol L. Vargo and Robert L. Blanchard, $635,000.

E St., 616, No. 819-Deborah J. Baker to Luben Petkoff Chirinos, $498,800.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 1-Lucia Theresa Schaefer to Katherine E. Epp, $285,000.

Farragut St., 710-Axe Capital Corp. to Charles-Alexis Pierre and Farah Van Caloen, $900,000.

Florida Ave., 1416-Estate of Shelley Evelyn Sloan and George C. Strickland III to Lavanya Gatamaneni and Sameena Inaganti, $900,000.

Gresham Pl., 623-Renee Adele Shaw to Benjamin Paul Lockshin and Lauren Egbert, $623,500.

Hillyer Pl., 2015-Paul V. Gerlach to David Starbuck Smith, $2.6 million.

Illinois Ave., 5551, No. 103-Longfellow GLM Corp. to Temitope Adedayo Olufotebi, $289,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. J-4-Silvia Redaelli to Oliver James Knight, $750,000.

Kennedy St., 1439-Jeffery A. Whitney to Amber C. Viving, $910,000.

L St., 2425, No. 906-Amir Wagih and Shahira Tawfik to Michael Sherman, $1.27 million.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 212-John G. Shultz to Edgar Manfredy Villalobos-Elias and Deanna Leigh Coon, $219,900.

Madison St., 45-Turning Point Properties Corp. to Benjamin Kurland, $758,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 519-John J. and Brenda H. Young to Rudrajit and Amrita Rai, $805,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 117-Emerald City LP to Marija Nikolic and Phillip Alexander Walker, $185,000.

McKinley St., 3016-Patrick Joseph and Patricia H. Hensler to Christopher Dynan and Anna Kukelhaus, $1.05 million.

New York Ave., 437, No. 1006-Andrew W. and Kathryn Prokop to David James Grant and Julia Florencia Navarro, $505,000.

Oglethorpe St., 322-Elizabeth Denise Curtis to Yvette Ross Kane, $500,000.

P St., 3411-Jeffrey F. Pryce to Moncef and Sarah Yasmin Resnick Attia, $1.2 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 612-Caroline A. Duvall to Lucia Enica, $485,000.

Q St., 2500, No. 138-Ana Ines Camp Chiodi to Steven Michael Thornton, $279,000.

Quintana Pl., 612-John Nahra Jr. to Sarah M. and Landon Laven Jones, $555,000.

Randolph Pl., 146-Carl A. Seeno to Eric David Anthony, $890,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 3606, No. 1-Lisa and Bruce Brown to Lamine Steve Sissoko, $432,500.

U St., 311-Baity Corp. to Hannah Valentine Kemp and Christopher Curtis Klann, $1.02 million.

W St., 4100, No. 211-Esteban Gergely to Bruna Distinto Algaranaz, $270,000.

Whittier Pl., 1448-Maisha Pope to Alberto Vargas Mendoza and Monica Ortiz Esquinca, $820,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 405-Ana Cristina and Carlos Horcasitas to Molly Violet Goldberg, $349,000.

Fourth St., 5216-PRV International Corp. to Joseph E. Freeman III, $880,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1026-Howard and Derya Stickley to Victor R. Lopez Vargas, $625,000.

Seventh St., 6408-Robert Price to Mustafa Abdullah and Tamara Slater, $585,000.

Ninth St., 7402-Estate of Willie Lee Murphy and Harriet Murphy to Oscar A. and Maria Del Mar Morinigo, $765,950.

12th St., 2020, No. 710-David R. Smith to Ian Alexander Kandel, $769,000.

14th St., 1529, No. 405-Todd Adam Patterson to Tania Ahluwalia, $580,000.

15th Pl., 7244-Estate of Barbara Lett Simmons and David C. Simmons to Brandi G. and John P. Howard, $735,000.

17th St., 1401, No. 306-Abel Gomez to Michael John Simon and Maria Sola, $665,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 904-Ann H. Slattery to Rushabh Doshi and Jennifer Doshi Welch, $637,500.

20th St., 1301, No. 115-Rajan S. Iyer to Justine Waters-Zegna, $255,000.

23rd St., 1140, No. 1005-Kathleen M. Zimpleman to Kathie J. Klass, $720,000.

28th St., 1244-Jane M. and Robert A. Mosbacher to David and Nicole Dubois, $922,000.

31st St., 7014-Hdbuilds Corp. to Leslie M. Thompson, $1.77 million.

33rd Pl., 3100-Anthony S. Walters and Sara B. Nerlove to Wen Zhu and Meixia Wang, $2.05 million.

38th St., 3660, No. A253-Estate of Helma F. Lanyi and Nikolas S. Lanyi to Michelle Norworthy and Jensen Law, $709,000.

Southeast

Anacostia Rd., 226-SC Holdings PF2 Corp. to Matthew and Maria-Fernanda G. Chamberlain, $525,000.

Capitol St. E., 1341, No. 303-Wylene E. and Darlene M. Small to Katie Jean Boothroyd, $464,000.

Chesapeake St., 606-Kat Realty Corp. to Tiffany L. and Linda J. Jackson Keys, $376,000.

E St., 201, No. 1-Adam B. Entous and Sandra Medina to Eugene Philip Geraci, $326,000.

Ellen Wilson Pl., 633-Isabel I. Hagbrink to Jessica A. Fay and Gerardo Mijares-Shafai, $833,000.

Fort Davis St., 2028, No. 101-Dana Maurice Jones to Tavawyaha Batts, $105,000.

G St., 4357-Hoc Development Group Corp. to Maya Bethany Walker, $395,000.

Maple View Pl., 1350-Leslie Robinson to Jillian Ballent and Stacy Gallagher, $450,000.

Morris Rd., 1420-District Properties Com Inc. to Timothy Norville and Katie Lee, $479,000.

Pomeroy Rd., 2805-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $262,870.

Queens Stroll Pl., 5021-Karizad Corp. to Paul A. and Kuntumie Holston, $439,900.

S St., 3935, No. 303-Shannon Stevens to Kendrik Lacour, $105,000.

Tanner St., 1513-Renee T. Turner to Tenethia Dantia Fields, $360,000.

W St., 3819, No. 101-Bettie Wright Blakely to Wilbert Bryant Jr., $95,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 512-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Emily A. Riffle, $779,900.

15th St., 215-Peter Krzywicki and Alexandra G. Felski to Gilber Julian and Katherine Blackburn Watson, $789,500.

21st St., 3517-Martha Tesfaye to Conrad White, $380,000.

Southwest

Half St., 1322, No. 204-Randall W. Brown to Alexandra Albe, $485,000.

P St., 111-Nilanka Seneviratne and Heather Majors to Valerie Winschel, $589,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N401-Estate of Mona Marie Hennessy and Ed Peterman to Jennifer Walker, $460,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S620-Steven Austin Shira to Mari Nishie, $525,000.