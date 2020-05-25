Bryant St., 309-Joann A. Borges-Palmer to Vincent John Calabresa and Fiona Athie, $530,000.

Constitution Ave., 1351-Jane C. and David L. Moran to Melissa and Mark Conrad, $1.02 million.

Eastern Ave., 6548-Michael Brakke to Julia P. Lawson, $460,000.

Florida Ave., 617-Estate of Earl Clark and Lelia Mae Chiles to Eskender Abed Sereke, $615,000.

Hansberry Ct., 3717-Yvonne Massenburg to Louis L. and Simone R. Jenkins, $605,000.

Holbrook St., 1609-Nicol Investment Group 2 Corp. to Jon-Andrew David and Jonathan Anderson-Ingebrigtsen, $606,000.

K St., 1016-Charles A. Hughes III to Daniel Wolf and Deborah Terry, $970,000.

L St., 327-Dilan Investment Corp. to Nita Asher, $1.31 million.

M St., 611, No. 2-Mark Jablonowski to Kaitlin Kleiber, $676,500.

Oglethorpe St., 835-Metro Area Management Corp. to Nathalie Baptiste and Christopher Weber, $550,000.

V St., 39-Jennifer L. Headley to Kushabhadra Das and Kristen Hartwick, $750,000.

Webster St., 204-Amanda L. Gant to Kevin Leahy, $614,000.

Fourth St., 829-Tremayne Norris to John-Erik Emmetsberger, $1.27 million.

Fifth St., 2825-Haroldus B. Hoes to Nabil M. and Kylee N. Bashirelahi, $420,000.

Seventh St., 3000, No. 112-Ustar Investments Corp. to Richard Murray Kraus, $278,500.

10th St., 129-Elizabeth H. Pollitt and Eric Jay Paisner to Steven Ronald and Lana Kristina Obert, $1.06 million.

12th St., 4907-Estate of Emily Stallings and Thurman Stallings Jr. to Crystal Souverain, $420,000.

16th St., 2214-Joseph Hollis and Michelle Patterson to Eileen M. Baiber and Stephen Leigh Hayes, $567,500.

18th St., 423, No. 2-Mira R. Arifin to Samuel Manierre and Christina Satkowski Brummitt, $550,001.

33rd St., 148-Jessica A. Hawkins to Megan Reed and Christopher Scott Payne, $399,900.

48th St., 1059-Silvio Mamani to Edgardo S. Cureg, $480,000.

56th Pl., 716-Alchi Investment Services Corp. to William Contee, $350,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4858-Jurema P. Prezis to Erminia Scarcella, $1.23 million.

Benton St., 3728-Samuel M. and Gabrielle D’Adamo Singer to William Campbell and Mary Scott Neill Rawlins, $1.16 million.

Calvert St., 1801, No. 305-Samuel G. Goodstein to Galia Dobreva Mintcheva, $420,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 409W-Estate of Juan Zamorano and Jennifer C. Consino to Nikola Asprovski, $235,000.

Columbia Rd., 1240-Dirk Nicolaas Prevoo to Mark L. and Nancy P. Spinar, $944,000.

Corcoran St., 1330, No. 3-Denise Dewar to David J. Carol and Karen S. Franklin, $940,000.

Dent Pl., 3020, No. 32W-Daan Pieter Hannessen to Carol L. Vargo and Robert L. Blanchard, $635,000.

E St., 616, No. 819-Deborah J. Baker to Luben Petkoff Chirinos, $498,800.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 1-Lucia Theresa Schaefer to Katherine E. Epp, $285,000.

Farragut St., 710-Axe Capital Corp. to Charles-Alexis Pierre and Farah Van Caloen, $900,000.

Florida Ave., 1416-Estate of Shelley Evelyn Sloan and George C. Strickland III to Lavanya Gatamaneni and Sameena Inaganti, $900,000.

Gresham Pl., 623-Renee Adele Shaw to Benjamin Paul Lockshin and Lauren Egbert, $623,500.

Hillyer Pl., 2015-Paul V. Gerlach to David Starbuck Smith, $2.6 million.

Illinois Ave., 5551, No. 103-Longfellow GLM Corp. to Temitope Adedayo Olufotebi, $289,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. J-4-Silvia Redaelli to Oliver James Knight, $750,000.

Kennedy St., 1439-Jeffery A. Whitney to Amber C. Viving, $910,000.

L St., 2425, No. 906-Amir Wagih and Shahira Tawfik to Michael Sherman, $1.27 million.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 212-John G. Shultz to Edgar Manfredy Villalobos-Elias and Deanna Leigh Coon, $219,900.

Madison St., 45-Turning Point Properties Corp. to Benjamin Kurland, $758,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 519-John J. and Brenda H. Young to Rudrajit and Amrita Rai, $805,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 117-Emerald City LP to Marija Nikolic and Phillip Alexander Walker, $185,000.

McKinley St., 3016-Patrick Joseph and Patricia H. Hensler to Christopher Dynan and Anna Kukelhaus, $1.05 million.

New York Ave., 437, No. 1006-Andrew W. and Kathryn Prokop to David James Grant and Julia Florencia Navarro, $505,000.

Oglethorpe St., 322-Elizabeth Denise Curtis to Yvette Ross Kane, $500,000.

P St., 3411-Jeffrey F. Pryce to Moncef and Sarah Yasmin Resnick Attia, $1.2 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 612-Caroline A. Duvall to Lucia Enica, $485,000.

Q St., 2500, No. 138-Ana Ines Camp Chiodi to Steven Michael Thornton, $279,000.

Quintana Pl., 612-John Nahra Jr. to Sarah M. and Landon Laven Jones, $555,000.

Randolph Pl., 146-Carl A. Seeno to Eric David Anthony, $890,000.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 3606, No. 1-Lisa and Bruce Brown to Lamine Steve Sissoko, $432,500.

U St., 311-Baity Corp. to Hannah Valentine Kemp and Christopher Curtis Klann, $1.02 million.

W St., 4100, No. 211-Esteban Gergely to Bruna Distinto Algaranaz, $270,000.

Whittier Pl., 1448-Maisha Pope to Alberto Vargas Mendoza and Monica Ortiz Esquinca, $820,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 405-Ana Cristina and Carlos Horcasitas to Molly Violet Goldberg, $349,000.

Fourth St., 5216-PRV International Corp. to Joseph E. Freeman III, $880,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1026-Howard and Derya Stickley to Victor R. Lopez Vargas, $625,000.

Seventh St., 6408-Robert Price to Mustafa Abdullah and Tamara Slater, $585,000.

Ninth St., 7402-Estate of Willie Lee Murphy and Harriet Murphy to Oscar A. and Maria Del Mar Morinigo, $765,950.

12th St., 2020, No. 710-David R. Smith to Ian Alexander Kandel, $769,000.

14th St., 1529, No. 405-Todd Adam Patterson to Tania Ahluwalia, $580,000.

15th Pl., 7244-Estate of Barbara Lett Simmons and David C. Simmons to Brandi G. and John P. Howard, $735,000.

17th St., 1401, No. 306-Abel Gomez to Michael John Simon and Maria Sola, $665,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 904-Ann H. Slattery to Rushabh Doshi and Jennifer Doshi Welch, $637,500.

20th St., 1301, No. 115-Rajan S. Iyer to Justine Waters-Zegna, $255,000.

23rd St., 1140, No. 1005-Kathleen M. Zimpleman to Kathie J. Klass, $720,000.

28th St., 1244-Jane M. and Robert A. Mosbacher to David and Nicole Dubois, $922,000.

31st St., 7014-Hdbuilds Corp. to Leslie M. Thompson, $1.77 million.

33rd Pl., 3100-Anthony S. Walters and Sara B. Nerlove to Wen Zhu and Meixia Wang, $2.05 million.

38th St., 3660, No. A253-Estate of Helma F. Lanyi and Nikolas S. Lanyi to Michelle Norworthy and Jensen Law, $709,000.

Southeast

Anacostia Rd., 226-SC Holdings PF2 Corp. to Matthew and Maria-Fernanda G. Chamberlain, $525,000.

Capitol St. E., 1341, No. 303-Wylene E. and Darlene M. Small to Katie Jean Boothroyd, $464,000.

Chesapeake St., 606-Kat Realty Corp. to Tiffany L. and Linda J. Jackson Keys, $376,000.

E St., 201, No. 1-Adam B. Entous and Sandra Medina to Eugene Philip Geraci, $326,000.

Ellen Wilson Pl., 633-Isabel I. Hagbrink to Jessica A. Fay and Gerardo Mijares-Shafai, $833,000.

Fort Davis St., 2028, No. 101-Dana Maurice Jones to Tavawyaha Batts, $105,000.

G St., 4357-Hoc Development Group Corp. to Maya Bethany Walker, $395,000.

Maple View Pl., 1350-Leslie Robinson to Jillian Ballent and Stacy Gallagher, $450,000.

Morris Rd., 1420-District Properties Com Inc. to Timothy Norville and Katie Lee, $479,000.

Pomeroy Rd., 2805-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $262,870.

Queens Stroll Pl., 5021-Karizad Corp. to Paul A. and Kuntumie Holston, $439,900.

S St., 3935, No. 303-Shannon Stevens to Kendrik Lacour, $105,000.

Tanner St., 1513-Renee T. Turner to Tenethia Dantia Fields, $360,000.

W St., 3819, No. 101-Bettie Wright Blakely to Wilbert Bryant Jr., $95,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 512-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Emily A. Riffle, $779,900.

15th St., 215-Peter Krzywicki and Alexandra G. Felski to Gilber Julian and Katherine Blackburn Watson, $789,500.

21st St., 3517-Martha Tesfaye to Conrad White, $380,000.

Southwest

Half St., 1322, No. 204-Randall W. Brown to Alexandra Albe, $485,000.

P St., 111-Nilanka Seneviratne and Heather Majors to Valerie Winschel, $589,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N401-Estate of Mona Marie Hennessy and Ed Peterman to Jennifer Walker, $460,000.