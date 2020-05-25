Bryant St., 309-Joann A. Borges-Palmer to Vincent John Calabresa and Fiona Athie, $530,000.
Constitution Ave., 1351-Jane C. and David L. Moran to Melissa and Mark Conrad, $1.02 million.
Eastern Ave., 6548-Michael Brakke to Julia P. Lawson, $460,000.
Florida Ave., 617-Estate of Earl Clark and Lelia Mae Chiles to Eskender Abed Sereke, $615,000.
Hansberry Ct., 3717-Yvonne Massenburg to Louis L. and Simone R. Jenkins, $605,000.
Holbrook St., 1609-Nicol Investment Group 2 Corp. to Jon-Andrew David and Jonathan Anderson-Ingebrigtsen, $606,000.
K St., 1016-Charles A. Hughes III to Daniel Wolf and Deborah Terry, $970,000.
L St., 327-Dilan Investment Corp. to Nita Asher, $1.31 million.
M St., 611, No. 2-Mark Jablonowski to Kaitlin Kleiber, $676,500.
Oglethorpe St., 835-Metro Area Management Corp. to Nathalie Baptiste and Christopher Weber, $550,000.
V St., 39-Jennifer L. Headley to Kushabhadra Das and Kristen Hartwick, $750,000.
Webster St., 204-Amanda L. Gant to Kevin Leahy, $614,000.
Fourth St., 829-Tremayne Norris to John-Erik Emmetsberger, $1.27 million.
Fifth St., 2825-Haroldus B. Hoes to Nabil M. and Kylee N. Bashirelahi, $420,000.
Seventh St., 3000, No. 112-Ustar Investments Corp. to Richard Murray Kraus, $278,500.
10th St., 129-Elizabeth H. Pollitt and Eric Jay Paisner to Steven Ronald and Lana Kristina Obert, $1.06 million.
12th St., 4907-Estate of Emily Stallings and Thurman Stallings Jr. to Crystal Souverain, $420,000.
16th St., 2214-Joseph Hollis and Michelle Patterson to Eileen M. Baiber and Stephen Leigh Hayes, $567,500.
18th St., 423, No. 2-Mira R. Arifin to Samuel Manierre and Christina Satkowski Brummitt, $550,001.
33rd St., 148-Jessica A. Hawkins to Megan Reed and Christopher Scott Payne, $399,900.
48th St., 1059-Silvio Mamani to Edgardo S. Cureg, $480,000.
56th Pl., 716-Alchi Investment Services Corp. to William Contee, $350,000.
Northwest
Albemarle St., 4858-Jurema P. Prezis to Erminia Scarcella, $1.23 million.
Benton St., 3728-Samuel M. and Gabrielle D’Adamo Singer to William Campbell and Mary Scott Neill Rawlins, $1.16 million.
Calvert St., 1801, No. 305-Samuel G. Goodstein to Galia Dobreva Mintcheva, $420,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 409W-Estate of Juan Zamorano and Jennifer C. Consino to Nikola Asprovski, $235,000.
Columbia Rd., 1240-Dirk Nicolaas Prevoo to Mark L. and Nancy P. Spinar, $944,000.
Corcoran St., 1330, No. 3-Denise Dewar to David J. Carol and Karen S. Franklin, $940,000.
Dent Pl., 3020, No. 32W-Daan Pieter Hannessen to Carol L. Vargo and Robert L. Blanchard, $635,000.
E St., 616, No. 819-Deborah J. Baker to Luben Petkoff Chirinos, $498,800.
Euclid St., 1439, No. 1-Lucia Theresa Schaefer to Katherine E. Epp, $285,000.
Farragut St., 710-Axe Capital Corp. to Charles-Alexis Pierre and Farah Van Caloen, $900,000.
Florida Ave., 1416-Estate of Shelley Evelyn Sloan and George C. Strickland III to Lavanya Gatamaneni and Sameena Inaganti, $900,000.
Gresham Pl., 623-Renee Adele Shaw to Benjamin Paul Lockshin and Lauren Egbert, $623,500.
Hillyer Pl., 2015-Paul V. Gerlach to David Starbuck Smith, $2.6 million.
Illinois Ave., 5551, No. 103-Longfellow GLM Corp. to Temitope Adedayo Olufotebi, $289,000.
Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. J-4-Silvia Redaelli to Oliver James Knight, $750,000.
Kennedy St., 1439-Jeffery A. Whitney to Amber C. Viving, $910,000.
L St., 2425, No. 906-Amir Wagih and Shahira Tawfik to Michael Sherman, $1.27 million.
Longfellow St., 738, No. 212-John G. Shultz to Edgar Manfredy Villalobos-Elias and Deanna Leigh Coon, $219,900.
Madison St., 45-Turning Point Properties Corp. to Benjamin Kurland, $758,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 519-John J. and Brenda H. Young to Rudrajit and Amrita Rai, $805,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 117-Emerald City LP to Marija Nikolic and Phillip Alexander Walker, $185,000.
McKinley St., 3016-Patrick Joseph and Patricia H. Hensler to Christopher Dynan and Anna Kukelhaus, $1.05 million.
New York Ave., 437, No. 1006-Andrew W. and Kathryn Prokop to David James Grant and Julia Florencia Navarro, $505,000.
Oglethorpe St., 322-Elizabeth Denise Curtis to Yvette Ross Kane, $500,000.
P St., 3411-Jeffrey F. Pryce to Moncef and Sarah Yasmin Resnick Attia, $1.2 million.
Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 612-Caroline A. Duvall to Lucia Enica, $485,000.
Q St., 2500, No. 138-Ana Ines Camp Chiodi to Steven Michael Thornton, $279,000.
Quintana Pl., 612-John Nahra Jr. to Sarah M. and Landon Laven Jones, $555,000.
Randolph Pl., 146-Carl A. Seeno to Eric David Anthony, $890,000.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 3606, No. 1-Lisa and Bruce Brown to Lamine Steve Sissoko, $432,500.
U St., 311-Baity Corp. to Hannah Valentine Kemp and Christopher Curtis Klann, $1.02 million.
W St., 4100, No. 211-Esteban Gergely to Bruna Distinto Algaranaz, $270,000.
Whittier Pl., 1448-Maisha Pope to Alberto Vargas Mendoza and Monica Ortiz Esquinca, $820,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 5201, No. 405-Ana Cristina and Carlos Horcasitas to Molly Violet Goldberg, $349,000.
Fourth St., 5216-PRV International Corp. to Joseph E. Freeman III, $880,000.
Seventh St., 777, No. 1026-Howard and Derya Stickley to Victor R. Lopez Vargas, $625,000.
Seventh St., 6408-Robert Price to Mustafa Abdullah and Tamara Slater, $585,000.
Ninth St., 7402-Estate of Willie Lee Murphy and Harriet Murphy to Oscar A. and Maria Del Mar Morinigo, $765,950.
12th St., 2020, No. 710-David R. Smith to Ian Alexander Kandel, $769,000.
14th St., 1529, No. 405-Todd Adam Patterson to Tania Ahluwalia, $580,000.
15th Pl., 7244-Estate of Barbara Lett Simmons and David C. Simmons to Brandi G. and John P. Howard, $735,000.
17th St., 1401, No. 306-Abel Gomez to Michael John Simon and Maria Sola, $665,000.
18th St., 1325, No. 904-Ann H. Slattery to Rushabh Doshi and Jennifer Doshi Welch, $637,500.
20th St., 1301, No. 115-Rajan S. Iyer to Justine Waters-Zegna, $255,000.
23rd St., 1140, No. 1005-Kathleen M. Zimpleman to Kathie J. Klass, $720,000.
28th St., 1244-Jane M. and Robert A. Mosbacher to David and Nicole Dubois, $922,000.
31st St., 7014-Hdbuilds Corp. to Leslie M. Thompson, $1.77 million.
33rd Pl., 3100-Anthony S. Walters and Sara B. Nerlove to Wen Zhu and Meixia Wang, $2.05 million.
38th St., 3660, No. A253-Estate of Helma F. Lanyi and Nikolas S. Lanyi to Michelle Norworthy and Jensen Law, $709,000.
Southeast
Anacostia Rd., 226-SC Holdings PF2 Corp. to Matthew and Maria-Fernanda G. Chamberlain, $525,000.
Capitol St. E., 1341, No. 303-Wylene E. and Darlene M. Small to Katie Jean Boothroyd, $464,000.
Chesapeake St., 606-Kat Realty Corp. to Tiffany L. and Linda J. Jackson Keys, $376,000.
E St., 201, No. 1-Adam B. Entous and Sandra Medina to Eugene Philip Geraci, $326,000.
Ellen Wilson Pl., 633-Isabel I. Hagbrink to Jessica A. Fay and Gerardo Mijares-Shafai, $833,000.
Fort Davis St., 2028, No. 101-Dana Maurice Jones to Tavawyaha Batts, $105,000.
G St., 4357-Hoc Development Group Corp. to Maya Bethany Walker, $395,000.
Maple View Pl., 1350-Leslie Robinson to Jillian Ballent and Stacy Gallagher, $450,000.
Morris Rd., 1420-District Properties Com Inc. to Timothy Norville and Katie Lee, $479,000.
Pomeroy Rd., 2805-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $262,870.
Queens Stroll Pl., 5021-Karizad Corp. to Paul A. and Kuntumie Holston, $439,900.
S St., 3935, No. 303-Shannon Stevens to Kendrik Lacour, $105,000.
Tanner St., 1513-Renee T. Turner to Tenethia Dantia Fields, $360,000.
W St., 3819, No. 101-Bettie Wright Blakely to Wilbert Bryant Jr., $95,000.
Fourth St., 1300, No. 512-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Emily A. Riffle, $779,900.
15th St., 215-Peter Krzywicki and Alexandra G. Felski to Gilber Julian and Katherine Blackburn Watson, $789,500.
21st St., 3517-Martha Tesfaye to Conrad White, $380,000.
Southwest
Half St., 1322, No. 204-Randall W. Brown to Alexandra Albe, $485,000.
P St., 111-Nilanka Seneviratne and Heather Majors to Valerie Winschel, $589,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. N401-Estate of Mona Marie Hennessy and Ed Peterman to Jennifer Walker, $460,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. S620-Steven Austin Shira to Mari Nishie, $525,000.