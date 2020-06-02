D St., 1243-Matthew A. Neuburger and Karen P. Fogg to Kevin Denman and Hillary McCall, $859,900.

Downing St., 1345-Juan Rodriguez and Trinidad Rodriguez Martinez to Melley Berhane, $490,000.

Edson Pl., 4221-Gabriel Williams to Jeffrey D. Richardson and James Davis, $284,900.

Gales St., 1641-Mekbeb Tefera Worku and Agerie A. Ejigu to Kayanna Rich and De Anthony J. Johnson Jr., $590,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 36-Virginia A. White to Iris L. Smith, $325,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1220, No. 203-Lori Megown to Ebenezer Noel Arhu, $259,000.

I St., 1237-Clayton Patrick and Lindsay B. Hayes to Brian D. Coleman, $807,500.

Just St., 4952-Yama Azami to Anwaa Romie Kong, $280,000.

Karl Pl., 5216-Joanne Horton to Cheryl D. Summers, $350,000.

M St., 1717-Tamika Cooper Warren to John Ma, $360,000.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 304-Daniel P. and James P. Smith to Alissa Lynn Sillars, $414,000.

Newton St., 1500-Mary House to Jack Sterne and Sunyatta Amen, $1.12 million.

Oates St., 1248-Cedric T. Britt to Mary Amanda and Brian David Inghram, $533,546.

Orleans Pl., 609-Alden Whittaker to Daniel Doiron, $880,000.

R St., 17-Elizabeth Kelley Brooks and Benjamin Anthony Lyttleton to Oswaldo Urdapilleta and Mayra Garay-Rosario, $975,000.

Fourth St., 2007-Shamika P. and Matthew H. Brooks to David A. Neuman, $848,000.

Sixth St., 638-Brenda L. and Steffen G. Jacobsen to Molly Christine Montgomery, $1.38 million.

Seventh St., 4412-Tiffanie N. Woodson to Steven Moxley, $550,000.

12th St., 140-Estate of Glendola Ilene Epperson and Andrew John Blinick to Scott Matthew and Katherine Weishaar, $1.65 million.

13th Pl., 2319-Innovative Quarters Corp. to Emmanuel Joseph and Danielle Richardson, $630,000.

17th Pl., 3724-Estate of Reginald B. Elliott and Matthew F. Shannon to Ryan Michael Dixon, $659,000.

19th St., 1210-Xiaowen and Cheng Xu to Ethan Jordan Mathews, $534,900.

25th Pl., 543-MTGLQ Investors to Harun Yimam, $457,500.

33rd St., 206-Whitney K. Wilhite to Chrystal Lorraine Johnson, $405,000.

44th St., 916-Ellen E. O’Neal to Ceasar O. Morales Estrada, $299,000.

49th St., 627-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffrey L. Stewart Jr., $375,000.

56th St., 317-Crystal Developments Corp. to Marcus A. Winkfield, $439,000.

Northwest

Alaska Ave., 7400-Estate of Patricia A. Heck and Margaret Anne Heck to Courtney Renee Snowden, $725,000.

Blagden Terr., 4600-James H. Jones to Natascha Nunes Da Cunha and Vladimir Ernesto Alem, $910,000.

Bryant St., 28, No. 2-Thomas L. Williams to Elvin Merlo and Anna Tupy, $530,000.

Calvert St., 1824-NFD Calvert Street Development Corp. to Giles A. Hamm and Tiffani C. Slaughter, $1.25 million.

Cathedral Ave., 5400-Hanlon Design Build Group Inc. to Timothy Joseph and Megean Elizabeth Moran, $3.15 million.

Chesapeake St., 3719-James R. Wigand to George Ganey and Ingrid Segarra Salo, $1.18 million.

Dent Pl., 3303-Prue Larocca to David A. Johnson and Paola Piazzolla, $915,000.

Elder St., 817-Barbara Durr to Stacey Ev Wood and Franklin Hekima-Mutima Jackson, $739,000.

Florida Ave., 1827, No. 102-William A. and Gony Frieder Goldberg to Jacqueline Cook, $370,000.

H St., 2401, No. 414-Nahla Nassar Khoury to Stella Esmeralda Perez Lopez, $345,000.

Kenyon St., 749-Joshua Deyer and Evan W. Lloyd to Diana Hawkins and Branden Givand, $667,500.

Lanier Pl., 1726, No. 3-Matthew P. Gallo to Robb W. Grandish, $480,000.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 305-Cheriene G. Floyd to Chad C. Roman, $232,000.

Madison St., 743-John A. Kent III to Sandra Lee Lena Trevino and Stylianos Flampouris, $655,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 723-Anja Holovac to Justin Thomas Porras and Mai-Lien Angela Fruge, $574,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 218-Achara Taveepong to Nicholas A. Deschamps, $272,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 611-Valeria Salomao Garcia to Michael Zach Curry, $670,000.

N St., 438-Christian D. and Jessica F. Boehler to Alicia Dayle Dinerstein, $815,000.

New Jersey Ave., 1546-Kateh Zahraie to Maximilien Heimann and Erika Maria Noda, $1.68 million.

Ontario Pl., 1835-Ontario Holdings Corp. to Jefferson C. and Ritika R. Robertson, $940,000.

Otis Pl., 812, No. 4-Jonathan D. Ruhe to Erika Pierson, $354,000.

Palisade Lane, 5100-Howard A. and Sandi E. Hoffman to Carl R. and Courtney B. Metz, $2.95 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 801, No. 1112-Nicole Conlon to Leonard Andrew Nadybal, $482,000.

Porter St., 2902, No. 41-Kimberly L. Kriewald to Karen M. Emmerson, $461,200.

Q St., 2500, No. 447-Luis Francisco Hernandez to Christian E. Pinto, $280,000.

Quintana Pl., 808-Timothy Serie and Usha Neelakantan to Maureen Keng, $745,000.

Rockwood Pkwy., 5035-Robert J. and Kathleen L. Toomey to William Eugene Mulville and Teresa Bausili, $1.5 million.

T St., 3510-Joseph Schulte to Seda Sumer and Alvario Vernancio Richards Jr., $845,000.

Upshur St., 411-Stephen D. and Rachel H. Nelson to Carlos G. Carmona Medina and Jordanna C. Malton, $680,000.

Western Ave., 7045-Justin and Nita Swinsick to Nineoma Veronica Nwogu, $799,000.

Williamsburg Lane, 3539-Howard N. Bierman to Alvin Gross Jr., $2.14 million.

Woodley Rd., 3808-James and Karen Shepherd to Ben and Julia James Lundin, $1.86 million.

Fifth St., 1417-Patrick Ramey Bousliman to Guruprasad Madhavan and Ramya Ramaswami, $1.35 million.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1124-Zachary W. Faden to Carole Pieper, $595,000.

Eighth St., 1820-Joshua A. Friedson and Elana B. Silversmith to Paul Mahanna, $995,000.

Eighth St., 6427-Yokota Strong to Jeffrey Kee, $669,000.

11th St., 1425, No. 102-Edward H. Ballard II to Cary Matthews, $425,000.

12th St., 1310, No. 1-Michael Ehrlich and estate of Paul C. Ehrlich to Eric Francis Asher and Shea Michelle Davis, $757,500.

13th St., 1844-Kevin M. O’Neill and Martin D. Poplin to Stephen D. and Tabatha T. Thompson, $1.07 million.

14th St., 2125, No. 211-Gladys T. Williams to Shanthi Divakaran, $560,500.

15th St., 1515, No. 229-Jan and Michelle Sterniczuk to Xanthi Scrimgeour and Stacy Robison, $1.02 million.

18th St., 3161-Andrew Crane-Droesch and Amanda Robinson to Mary Genevieve and Derek Michael Voight, $1.27 million.

21st St., 1260, No. 709-Donna Mitchell Mabes to Mohammed Saud Anwar and Yusra Anis-Anwar, $305,000.

31st St., 7028-GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Jozanne S. Summerville and Daphne V. Hawkins, $845,000.

33rd St., 1632-Brian A. and Jessica Kritz to Gregory C. Dunn, $975,000.

39th St., 3540, No. A643-David Charles Jankowski to Robin Runge and Mark Murphy, $595,000.

Southeast

Bangor St., 1483-Millie Ann O’Neal to Hannah Akintoye, $586,000.

Bowen Rd., 2656, No. 104-Elon Mitchell to Georges Doh Oben, $84,000.

Burns St., 606-Michelle Craft to James Thomas Henry, $367,100.

Capitol St. E., 1409-Broad Street Funding Trust to Ted Shine, $575,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 923-Estate of Mary Lee C. Allen and Frank D. Allen Jr. to Kerry Souza, $926,923.

Chester St., 2213-Garth A. Robinson to Timothy and Lashanda Taylor Adams, $366,000.

E St., 645-Bradford P. Johnson and Ellen M. Yount to Bridget E. and Malworsth B. Blake, $2.15 million.

Erie St., 1725-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Rochelle Raynett Jones, $405,000.

Fort Davis St., 2042, No. 301-Twala D. Mathis Butler to Imran Bashir and Wajiha Haq, $105,000.

Howard Rd., 1428-Lan Yue to Kenneth Ralph Seldon Jr., $338,000.

Kentucky Ave., 155-Diane E. Eppinger to Austin J. Durrer, $811,000.

Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 2674-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $253,260.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1101, No. 208-1101 Padc 55 Owner Corp. to Maria Gezelle Osea, $749,900.

Pomeroy Rd., 2807-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $250,020.

Raleigh Pl., 655-Gary Stanley to Ladonna Stanley and Anthony Dewayne Thompson Sr., $290,000.

Tubman Rd., 1857-Roberto A. Fuentes and Irma Rivera to Kimberly Lewis, $340,000.

Walter St., 1215-Patricia Ann Cinelli to Christopher M. Nash, $660,000.

Fifth St., 1037-John P. and Elizabeth Gillespie Lang to Patricia J. Overmeyer, $1.01 million.

46th Pl., 1132-Dyckman Homes Corp. to Alvincent Hutson II and Alysa Campbell, $390,000.

55th St., 77-Helene Ahmel Pope and estate of Audrey Colvon Spicer to Stephen S. Ofori, $350,000.

Southwest

I St., 355, No. 116-Eliana Moscoso Guerrero to Richard Huang, $435,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. 406-Jeanne M. Regnante and Adrienne G. Tilbor to Jack Andrews and Gina B. Saleman Goldstone, $1.47 million.