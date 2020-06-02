District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue from January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Allison St., 1723-Valarie Wheeler and Anthony E. Evans to Brent Michael and Kimberly Ann Anderson, $559,900.

Banneker Dr., 3214-Amen Realty Inc. to Jessica M. Adams, $399,000.

D St., 1243-Matthew A. Neuburger and Karen P. Fogg to Kevin Denman and Hillary McCall, $859,900.

Downing St., 1345-Juan Rodriguez and Trinidad Rodriguez Martinez to Melley Berhane, $490,000.

Edson Pl., 4221-Gabriel Williams to Jeffrey D. Richardson and James Davis, $284,900.

Gales St., 1641-Mekbeb Tefera Worku and Agerie A. Ejigu to Kayanna Rich and De Anthony J. Johnson Jr., $590,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 36-Virginia A. White to Iris L. Smith, $325,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1220, No. 203-Lori Megown to Ebenezer Noel Arhu, $259,000.

I St., 1237-Clayton Patrick and Lindsay B. Hayes to Brian D. Coleman, $807,500.

Just St., 4952-Yama Azami to Anwaa Romie Kong, $280,000.

Karl Pl., 5216-Joanne Horton to Cheryl D. Summers, $350,000.

M St., 1717-Tamika Cooper Warren to John Ma, $360,000.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 304-Daniel P. and James P. Smith to Alissa Lynn Sillars, $414,000.

Newton St., 1500-Mary House to Jack Sterne and Sunyatta Amen, $1.12 million.

Oates St., 1248-Cedric T. Britt to Mary Amanda and Brian David Inghram, $533,546.

Orleans Pl., 609-Alden Whittaker to Daniel Doiron, $880,000.

R St., 17-Elizabeth Kelley Brooks and Benjamin Anthony Lyttleton to Oswaldo Urdapilleta and Mayra Garay-Rosario, $975,000.

Fourth St., 2007-Shamika P. and Matthew H. Brooks to David A. Neuman, $848,000.

Sixth St., 638-Brenda L. and Steffen G. Jacobsen to Molly Christine Montgomery, $1.38 million.

Seventh St., 4412-Tiffanie N. Woodson to Steven Moxley, $550,000.

12th St., 140-Estate of Glendola Ilene Epperson and Andrew John Blinick to Scott Matthew and Katherine Weishaar, $1.65 million.

13th Pl., 2319-Innovative Quarters Corp. to Emmanuel Joseph and Danielle Richardson, $630,000.

17th Pl., 3724-Estate of Reginald B. Elliott and Matthew F. Shannon to Ryan Michael Dixon, $659,000.

19th St., 1210-Xiaowen and Cheng Xu to Ethan Jordan Mathews, $534,900.

25th Pl., 543-MTGLQ Investors to Harun Yimam, $457,500.

33rd St., 206-Whitney K. Wilhite to Chrystal Lorraine Johnson, $405,000.

44th St., 916-Ellen E. O’Neal to Ceasar O. Morales Estrada, $299,000.

49th St., 627-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffrey L. Stewart Jr., $375,000.

56th St., 317-Crystal Developments Corp. to Marcus A. Winkfield, $439,000.

Northwest

Alaska Ave., 7400-Estate of Patricia A. Heck and Margaret Anne Heck to Courtney Renee Snowden, $725,000.

Blagden Terr., 4600-James H. Jones to Natascha Nunes Da Cunha and Vladimir Ernesto Alem, $910,000.

Bryant St., 28, No. 2-Thomas L. Williams to Elvin Merlo and Anna Tupy, $530,000.

Calvert St., 1824-NFD Calvert Street Development Corp. to Giles A. Hamm and Tiffani C. Slaughter, $1.25 million.

Cathedral Ave., 5400-Hanlon Design Build Group Inc. to Timothy Joseph and Megean Elizabeth Moran, $3.15 million.

Chesapeake St., 3719-James R. Wigand to George Ganey and Ingrid Segarra Salo, $1.18 million.

Dent Pl., 3303-Prue Larocca to David A. Johnson and Paola Piazzolla, $915,000.

Elder St., 817-Barbara Durr to Stacey Ev Wood and Franklin Hekima-Mutima Jackson, $739,000.

Florida Ave., 1827, No. 102-William A. and Gony Frieder Goldberg to Jacqueline Cook, $370,000.

H St., 2401, No. 414-Nahla Nassar Khoury to Stella Esmeralda Perez Lopez, $345,000.

Kenyon St., 749-Joshua Deyer and Evan W. Lloyd to Diana Hawkins and Branden Givand, $667,500.

Lanier Pl., 1726, No. 3-Matthew P. Gallo to Robb W. Grandish, $480,000.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 305-Cheriene G. Floyd to Chad C. Roman, $232,000.

Madison St., 743-John A. Kent III to Sandra Lee Lena Trevino and Stylianos Flampouris, $655,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 723-Anja Holovac to Justin Thomas Porras and Mai-Lien Angela Fruge, $574,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 218-Achara Taveepong to Nicholas A. Deschamps, $272,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 611-Valeria Salomao Garcia to Michael Zach Curry, $670,000.

N St., 438-Christian D. and Jessica F. Boehler to Alicia Dayle Dinerstein, $815,000.

New Jersey Ave., 1546-Kateh Zahraie to Maximilien Heimann and Erika Maria Noda, $1.68 million.

Ontario Pl., 1835-Ontario Holdings Corp. to Jefferson C. and Ritika R. Robertson, $940,000.

Otis Pl., 812, No. 4-Jonathan D. Ruhe to Erika Pierson, $354,000.

Palisade Lane, 5100-Howard A. and Sandi E. Hoffman to Carl R. and Courtney B. Metz, $2.95 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 801, No. 1112-Nicole Conlon to Leonard Andrew Nadybal, $482,000.

Porter St., 2902, No. 41-Kimberly L. Kriewald to Karen M. Emmerson, $461,200.

Q St., 2500, No. 447-Luis Francisco Hernandez to Christian E. Pinto, $280,000.

Quintana Pl., 808-Timothy Serie and Usha Neelakantan to Maureen Keng, $745,000.

Rockwood Pkwy., 5035-Robert J. and Kathleen L. Toomey to William Eugene Mulville and Teresa Bausili, $1.5 million.

T St., 3510-Joseph Schulte to Seda Sumer and Alvario Vernancio Richards Jr., $845,000.

Upshur St., 411-Stephen D. and Rachel H. Nelson to Carlos G. Carmona Medina and Jordanna C. Malton, $680,000.

Western Ave., 7045-Justin and Nita Swinsick to Nineoma Veronica Nwogu, $799,000.

Williamsburg Lane, 3539-Howard N. Bierman to Alvin Gross Jr., $2.14 million.

Woodley Rd., 3808-James and Karen Shepherd to Ben and Julia James Lundin, $1.86 million.

Fifth St., 1417-Patrick Ramey Bousliman to Guruprasad Madhavan and Ramya Ramaswami, $1.35 million.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1124-Zachary W. Faden to Carole Pieper, $595,000.

Eighth St., 1820-Joshua A. Friedson and Elana B. Silversmith to Paul Mahanna, $995,000.

Eighth St., 6427-Yokota Strong to Jeffrey Kee, $669,000.

11th St., 1425, No. 102-Edward H. Ballard II to Cary Matthews, $425,000.

12th St., 1310, No. 1-Michael Ehrlich and estate of Paul C. Ehrlich to Eric Francis Asher and Shea Michelle Davis, $757,500.

13th St., 1844-Kevin M. O’Neill and Martin D. Poplin to Stephen D. and Tabatha T. Thompson, $1.07 million.

14th St., 2125, No. 211-Gladys T. Williams to Shanthi Divakaran, $560,500.

15th St., 1515, No. 229-Jan and Michelle Sterniczuk to Xanthi Scrimgeour and Stacy Robison, $1.02 million.

18th St., 3161-Andrew Crane-Droesch and Amanda Robinson to Mary Genevieve and Derek Michael Voight, $1.27 million.

21st St., 1260, No. 709-Donna Mitchell Mabes to Mohammed Saud Anwar and Yusra Anis-Anwar, $305,000.

31st St., 7028-GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Jozanne S. Summerville and Daphne V. Hawkins, $845,000.

33rd St., 1632-Brian A. and Jessica Kritz to Gregory C. Dunn, $975,000.

39th St., 3540, No. A643-David Charles Jankowski to Robin Runge and Mark Murphy, $595,000.

Southeast

Bangor St., 1483-Millie Ann O’Neal to Hannah Akintoye, $586,000.

Bowen Rd., 2656, No. 104-Elon Mitchell to Georges Doh Oben, $84,000.

Burns St., 606-Michelle Craft to James Thomas Henry, $367,100.

Capitol St. E., 1409-Broad Street Funding Trust to Ted Shine, $575,500.

Carolina Ave. S., 923-Estate of Mary Lee C. Allen and Frank D. Allen Jr. to Kerry Souza, $926,923.

Chester St., 2213-Garth A. Robinson to Timothy and Lashanda Taylor Adams, $366,000.

E St., 645-Bradford P. Johnson and Ellen M. Yount to Bridget E. and Malworsth B. Blake, $2.15 million.

Erie St., 1725-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Rochelle Raynett Jones, $405,000.

Fort Davis St., 2042, No. 301-Twala D. Mathis Butler to Imran Bashir and Wajiha Haq, $105,000.

Howard Rd., 1428-Lan Yue to Kenneth Ralph Seldon Jr., $338,000.

Kentucky Ave., 155-Diane E. Eppinger to Austin J. Durrer, $811,000.

Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 2674-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $253,260.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1101, No. 208-1101 Padc 55 Owner Corp. to Maria Gezelle Osea, $749,900.

Pomeroy Rd., 2807-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $250,020.

Raleigh Pl., 655-Gary Stanley to Ladonna Stanley and Anthony Dewayne Thompson Sr., $290,000.

Tubman Rd., 1857-Roberto A. Fuentes and Irma Rivera to Kimberly Lewis, $340,000.

Walter St., 1215-Patricia Ann Cinelli to Christopher M. Nash, $660,000.

Fifth St., 1037-John P. and Elizabeth Gillespie Lang to Patricia J. Overmeyer, $1.01 million.

46th Pl., 1132-Dyckman Homes Corp. to Alvincent Hutson II and Alysa Campbell, $390,000.

55th St., 77-Helene Ahmel Pope and estate of Audrey Colvon Spicer to Stephen S. Ofori, $350,000.

Southwest

I St., 355, No. 116-Eliana Moscoso Guerrero to Richard Huang, $435,000.

Sutton Sq., 45, No. 406-Jeanne M. Regnante and Adrienne G. Tilbor to Jack Andrews and Gina B. Saleman Goldstone, $1.47 million.

Fourth St., 800, No. N507-Jaclyn Blumenfeld to William Booth Lescure, $326,000.