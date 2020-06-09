Channing St., 1525-Estate of M.C. Reed and Aldray Reed to James Joyce, $490,600.

D St., 1423-Gary Glenn and Ami Joy Dziekan to William Douglas Overton and Hannah McCracken, $783,000.

Evarts St., 916-Edgardo L. Martinez and Monica A. Rivera-Munoz to Josiah Thomas Keener, $539,000.

Galloway St., 1130-Darryl S. Nickens to Alexandra Curley, $519,000.

Girard St., 906-Estate of Audrey M. Harrison and Jerry Harold Harrison Jr. to Jurgita and Fernando Molina, $425,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 54-Marnique Heath to Daria Gelman and John B. Oduroe, $315,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1280-CSB Properties Corp. to John Nassif, $805,000.

Irving St., 911-Diane C. Phillips to Paul Heller and Charlotte Mack, $820,000.

Just St., 4958-Ers2017 Corp. to Daniel T. Crosby, $215,000.

Karl Pl., 5228-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Veronica Madrigal and Devan L. Hankerson, $410,000.

L St., 1727-Ellen A. Williams to Zachary Matthew Kessler, $370,000.

Oates St., 1515-Jdub RHC Corp. to Dorothy E. and Stephen Lank, $737,319.

Otis St., 1632-Jessie James Group Corp. to Bianca Flokstra and Victor Udoewa, $1.09 million.

R St., 119-Fracisco A. Orellana-Rodriguez to Jaime Lennen and Matthew D. Nowak, $1.1 million.

Summit St., 1169-Estate of Ada P. Hackley and Carlos L. Pauling to Evan D. Ollivant, $315,000.

Virginia Ave. W., 1660, No. 202-Rodney G. Zentz Jr. to Shailen Bhatt and Neelam Patel, $285,612.

Second St., 1831, No. 204-Francis S. Gortaire Valencia to Blanca Nieves Robinson and Mohammadali Shahbandi, $186,648.

10th St., 3507-Julie C. Tice to Peter J. Anthony and David Heilman, $820,000.

12th St., 440, No. 306-Stephen G. Dempsey and Mickey L. Braden to Melissa Ann Janssen and Ian David Craig, $750,000.

13th St., 2208-Lucas Dansie and Elena Gutirrez Garcia to Freddie and Norma Alexis Brown, $545,000.

21st St., 503-Mega Properties Inc. to William Ryan Richardson and Gwendolyn May Rathbun, $699,000.

26th St., 2900-Estate of Valjean Marie Mathis and Larry Mathis to John Alan Travis Low, $480,000.

34th St., 206-Charles A. Gordon to Kirkland A. Beale, $329,000.

51st Pl., 1114-RSPS Homes Corp. and MJ Properties Corp. to Darren Warren, $413,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3713-Estate of Emilia Psillos and Kay Matthews to Jeremy Lee Del Moral and Karla Celeste Cruz, $810,000.

Ashmead Pl., 2333-Robert B. Nicholas to Joshua Andrew Olsen and Cheryl Ann Miller, $1.95 million.

Brandywine St., 3812-Adrian M. Torres to Luis A. Alonson and Aja Fenn, $1 million.

Buchanan St., 640, No. 206-Buchanan206 Corp. to Juan P. Martinez and Alma R. Flores, $325,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 308-Jennifer Aronson James to Samuel Joseph Hewitt, $355,000.

Cedar St., 343, No. 116-Niquelle Monique Allen to Kevin S. and Joanne Lamparter, $525,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2725, No. 107-Katherine Hawn to Megan B. Jordan, $399,900.

Davis Pl., 4114, No. 200-Justin Roderick to Michael and Joyce Vogel, $205,000.

Dent Pl., 3318-Patricia A. Doll and W. Scott Ivey to Jessica and Brian Kritz, $1.18 million.

Eskridge Terr., 4947-Ulrich Bartsch and Marie Gaarder to Samuel Margolis and Gabrielle D’Adamo Singer, $1.5 million.

Euclid St., 1713-Ryan M. and Meredith A. Brewer to Aminul Siddiqui and Romana Chowdhury, $1.48 million.

Fern Pl., 812-Nicolas and Malaika E. Masson to Alonso Jose Chaverri Suarez and Giovanna Pucci Chinchilla, $749,000.

Garfield St., 3820-Matthew Mulhanney and Mary McGuinness Saxon to Theodore Stevens and Stacey Jablow, $1.4 million.

Hawthorne Lane, 4661-Elisabeth Claudy Fleischman and Brunn Cort Delany to Regina Stettinius, $1.78 million.

Holmead Pl., 3417, No. 2-Sean F. Levy to Carlen Reed Rowan, $479,381.

Jefferson St., 524-Rok Development Corp. to Christine J. Robinson, $500,000.

Kansas Ave., 5622-Mana Rabiee to Margaret Janina Platek, $675,000.

Kingman Pl., 1524-Steven W. Dykstra and Lee W. Badger to Shannon C. Perry, $1.3 million.

Leroy Pl., 2122-Richard V. Moore and Sawon Hong to Sarah G. and Joshua J. Fougere, $2.2 million.

MacArthur Blvd., 4511-Lawrence Thomas and Theresa Finn Outlaw to Osana J. Odonye, $1.13 million.

Madison St., 922, No. 101-David Owens and Joshua Moore to Wesley W. Weicht, $328,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 411-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Raqiyyah and Andrea Nicole Matthews Pippins, $464,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 310-Mary Abigail Bastos Dos Santos to Diana M. Orces, $255,500.

Monroe St., 1357-Denise J. Robinson-Palmer to Saloni and Shibani Pandey, $910,000.

N St., 1300, No. 109-Josephine Martina Ceselski to Stuart West, $385,000.

N St., 2114, No. 32-Samir Jarir Fahoum to Alexis and Sarah Lee Sienaert, $682,500.

New Jersey Ave., 1630-Crack Corp. to Neil Sikka, $730,000.

Newton Pl., 739, No. 303-Dane Mcauley to Amber Germaine Lucy Fording, $515,000.

P St., 1718, No. 501-Michele Ruggieri and Desemparats Badal Puertos to Stephen James Arsenault, $270,000.

Park Rd., 611-Almaz Sande Adair-Johnson and Alvis Poro Adair Jr. to Paras Dhoj Karki and Dipti Thapa, $800,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 806-Sandra L. Mabry to Stephen A. Nauheim, $960,000.

Porter St., 3871, No. C291-Suzanne E. Majewski to Timothy Souza, $385,000.

Reno Rd., 4228-Pennymac Holdings Corp. to Steven K. Bremmerman, $825,000.

S St., 3608-Milton Halem to Douglas Knox and Anan Viktorovna Bemis, $2.1 million.

Sherman Ave., 3215-Emily Pearl Goodstein and Ronald Lee Kelly to Michael Liss, $605,000.

Tennyson St., 3209-Gretchen S. and J. David Willson to Elizabeth Hope Clark and Christopher Tyler Curtis, $1.07 million.

Underwood St., 207-Daisy Properties Corp. to Michael Edward and Amber Lynette Sawyer, $610,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 340-Jose H. Santiago-Velez to Nicole Charlene Julien, $245,000.

W St., 1215-Jason and Frederick H. Pack to Marina B. Romani and Andrew A. Lyons-Berg, $1.1 million.

Yuma St., 5111-Margaret S. Frankel to John P. and April H. Quinlan, $1.2 million.

Fourth St., 811, No. 305-Mark A. Kotlarewsky to Carlos Eduardo Duarte-Guevara and Maria Camila Saad Saldarriaga, $658,500.

Seventh St., 5315-Ellen D. Meade-Jones to Tu Nguyen, $495,900.

Eighth St., 2030, No. 204-Travis L. Hollenbeck to Long Thanh Luu, $429,900.

Eighth St., 6916-John Albert Duncan Jr. to Cesar Antonio Silva and Tessa Ruth Thompson, $550,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 440-Karen H. Healer to Daran A. Britt, $434,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 716-Timothy Christopher Cox and estate of Finn Longinotto to Kurt Bersani, $795,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 304-Larry E. and Jesse M. Wolford to Fatimah Madari and Alipasha Vaziri, $389,000.

19th St., 1719-Simon and Diana Clark to Christopher J. Vorobek, $3.15 million.

22nd St., 1332-Matt H. Holahan to Rui Diogo, $415,000.

34th St., 1707-Estate of Kathleen M. Swanson and Andrew J. McCully to Eli Kaplan and Sasha Borowsky, $1.98 million.

41st St., 2400, No. 204-James T. Kidder and Dinys L. Luciano to Kevin A. and Maria E. Moore, $347,000.

Southeast

Branch Ave., 1136-Simone Management Corp. to Nathan H. and Claire M. Henderson, $450,000.

Capitol St. E., 5415-KJ Alternative Home Solutions Corp. to Pamela Abina, $480,000.

Central Ave., 5537-Jewel McFadden to Kierra Hurt, $365,000.

F St., 4347-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Shana Renee Caldwell, $415,000.

G St., 1505-Walter D. Bias and Leslie A. Mobray to Mark and Elizabeth Teubl, $628,000.

Pomeroy Rd., 2809-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $260,840.

S St., 2219-Wilmington Trust and MFRA Trust to Julianne Amanda and Brian A. Valentine, $503,000.

Savannah Pl., 1238-David J. and Diana Walton to Meliktu Fanuel, $320,000.

V St., 1641-Freddie L. Hall to Courtney Applewhite, $699,000.

Westover Dr., 3151-Jeffrey S. Lawlor to Matthew and Katherine Todd, $425,000.

15th St., 930-Sindy E. Agudelo and Aaron T. Nelson to Brianne M. Fischer and Arian Lessani, $803,000.

Southwest

Joliet St., 114-TGK3 Properties Corp. to David Emmanuel Johnson, $485,000.