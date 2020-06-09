District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue from January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Ames Pl., 1422-Timothy Barley to Joseph P. and Carina Marie Reichelt Rosado, $909,000.

Barnes St., 613-Anthony T. Demarco to Jeffrey and Andrea Lynn Oliver, $440,000.

Channing St., 1525-Estate of M.C. Reed and Aldray Reed to James Joyce, $490,600.

D St., 1423-Gary Glenn and Ami Joy Dziekan to William Douglas Overton and Hannah McCracken, $783,000.

Evarts St., 916-Edgardo L. Martinez and Monica A. Rivera-Munoz to Josiah Thomas Keener, $539,000.

Galloway St., 1130-Darryl S. Nickens to Alexandra Curley, $519,000.

Girard St., 906-Estate of Audrey M. Harrison and Jerry Harold Harrison Jr. to Jurgita and Fernando Molina, $425,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 54-Marnique Heath to Daria Gelman and John B. Oduroe, $315,000.

Holbrook Terr., 1280-CSB Properties Corp. to John Nassif, $805,000.

Irving St., 911-Diane C. Phillips to Paul Heller and Charlotte Mack, $820,000.

Just St., 4958-Ers2017 Corp. to Daniel T. Crosby, $215,000.

Karl Pl., 5228-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Veronica Madrigal and Devan L. Hankerson, $410,000.

L St., 1727-Ellen A. Williams to Zachary Matthew Kessler, $370,000.

Oates St., 1515-Jdub RHC Corp. to Dorothy E. and Stephen Lank, $737,319.

Otis St., 1632-Jessie James Group Corp. to Bianca Flokstra and Victor Udoewa, $1.09 million.

R St., 119-Fracisco A. Orellana-Rodriguez to Jaime Lennen and Matthew D. Nowak, $1.1 million.

Summit St., 1169-Estate of Ada P. Hackley and Carlos L. Pauling to Evan D. Ollivant, $315,000.

Virginia Ave. W., 1660, No. 202-Rodney G. Zentz Jr. to Shailen Bhatt and Neelam Patel, $285,612.

Second St., 1831, No. 204-Francis S. Gortaire Valencia to Blanca Nieves Robinson and Mohammadali Shahbandi, $186,648.

10th St., 3507-Julie C. Tice to Peter J. Anthony and David Heilman, $820,000.

12th St., 440, No. 306-Stephen G. Dempsey and Mickey L. Braden to Melissa Ann Janssen and Ian David Craig, $750,000.

13th St., 2208-Lucas Dansie and Elena Gutirrez Garcia to Freddie and Norma Alexis Brown, $545,000.

21st St., 503-Mega Properties Inc. to William Ryan Richardson and Gwendolyn May Rathbun, $699,000.

26th St., 2900-Estate of Valjean Marie Mathis and Larry Mathis to John Alan Travis Low, $480,000.

34th St., 206-Charles A. Gordon to Kirkland A. Beale, $329,000.

51st Pl., 1114-RSPS Homes Corp. and MJ Properties Corp. to Darren Warren, $413,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3713-Estate of Emilia Psillos and Kay Matthews to Jeremy Lee Del Moral and Karla Celeste Cruz, $810,000.

Ashmead Pl., 2333-Robert B. Nicholas to Joshua Andrew Olsen and Cheryl Ann Miller, $1.95 million.

Brandywine St., 3812-Adrian M. Torres to Luis A. Alonson and Aja Fenn, $1 million.

Buchanan St., 640, No. 206-Buchanan206 Corp. to Juan P. Martinez and Alma R. Flores, $325,000.

Calvert St., 2501, No. 308-Jennifer Aronson James to Samuel Joseph Hewitt, $355,000.

Cedar St., 343, No. 116-Niquelle Monique Allen to Kevin S. and Joanne Lamparter, $525,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2725, No. 107-Katherine Hawn to Megan B. Jordan, $399,900.

Davis Pl., 4114, No. 200-Justin Roderick to Michael and Joyce Vogel, $205,000.

Dent Pl., 3318-Patricia A. Doll and W. Scott Ivey to Jessica and Brian Kritz, $1.18 million.

Eskridge Terr., 4947-Ulrich Bartsch and Marie Gaarder to Samuel Margolis and Gabrielle D’Adamo Singer, $1.5 million.

Euclid St., 1713-Ryan M. and Meredith A. Brewer to Aminul Siddiqui and Romana Chowdhury, $1.48 million.

Fern Pl., 812-Nicolas and Malaika E. Masson to Alonso Jose Chaverri Suarez and Giovanna Pucci Chinchilla, $749,000.

Garfield St., 3820-Matthew Mulhanney and Mary McGuinness Saxon to Theodore Stevens and Stacey Jablow, $1.4 million.

Hawthorne Lane, 4661-Elisabeth Claudy Fleischman and Brunn Cort Delany to Regina Stettinius, $1.78 million.

Holmead Pl., 3417, No. 2-Sean F. Levy to Carlen Reed Rowan, $479,381.

Jefferson St., 524-Rok Development Corp. to Christine J. Robinson, $500,000.

Kansas Ave., 5622-Mana Rabiee to Margaret Janina Platek, $675,000.

Kingman Pl., 1524-Steven W. Dykstra and Lee W. Badger to Shannon C. Perry, $1.3 million.

Leroy Pl., 2122-Richard V. Moore and Sawon Hong to Sarah G. and Joshua J. Fougere, $2.2 million.

MacArthur Blvd., 4511-Lawrence Thomas and Theresa Finn Outlaw to Osana J. Odonye, $1.13 million.

Madison St., 922, No. 101-David Owens and Joshua Moore to Wesley W. Weicht, $328,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 411-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Raqiyyah and Andrea Nicole Matthews Pippins, $464,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 310-Mary Abigail Bastos Dos Santos to Diana M. Orces, $255,500.

Monroe St., 1357-Denise J. Robinson-Palmer to Saloni and Shibani Pandey, $910,000.

N St., 1300, No. 109-Josephine Martina Ceselski to Stuart West, $385,000.

N St., 2114, No. 32-Samir Jarir Fahoum to Alexis and Sarah Lee Sienaert, $682,500.

New Jersey Ave., 1630-Crack Corp. to Neil Sikka, $730,000.

Newton Pl., 739, No. 303-Dane Mcauley to Amber Germaine Lucy Fording, $515,000.

P St., 1718, No. 501-Michele Ruggieri and Desemparats Badal Puertos to Stephen James Arsenault, $270,000.

Park Rd., 611-Almaz Sande Adair-Johnson and Alvis Poro Adair Jr. to Paras Dhoj Karki and Dipti Thapa, $800,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2555, No. 806-Sandra L. Mabry to Stephen A. Nauheim, $960,000.

Porter St., 3871, No. C291-Suzanne E. Majewski to Timothy Souza, $385,000.

Reno Rd., 4228-Pennymac Holdings Corp. to Steven K. Bremmerman, $825,000.

S St., 3608-Milton Halem to Douglas Knox and Anan Viktorovna Bemis, $2.1 million.

Sherman Ave., 3215-Emily Pearl Goodstein and Ronald Lee Kelly to Michael Liss, $605,000.

Tennyson St., 3209-Gretchen S. and J. David Willson to Elizabeth Hope Clark and Christopher Tyler Curtis, $1.07 million.

Underwood St., 207-Daisy Properties Corp. to Michael Edward and Amber Lynette Sawyer, $610,000.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 340-Jose H. Santiago-Velez to Nicole Charlene Julien, $245,000.

W St., 1215-Jason and Frederick H. Pack to Marina B. Romani and Andrew A. Lyons-Berg, $1.1 million.

Yuma St., 5111-Margaret S. Frankel to John P. and April H. Quinlan, $1.2 million.

Fourth St., 811, No. 305-Mark A. Kotlarewsky to Carlos Eduardo Duarte-Guevara and Maria Camila Saad Saldarriaga, $658,500.

Seventh St., 5315-Ellen D. Meade-Jones to Tu Nguyen, $495,900.

Eighth St., 2030, No. 204-Travis L. Hollenbeck to Long Thanh Luu, $429,900.

Eighth St., 6916-John Albert Duncan Jr. to Cesar Antonio Silva and Tessa Ruth Thompson, $550,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 440-Karen H. Healer to Daran A. Britt, $434,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 716-Timothy Christopher Cox and estate of Finn Longinotto to Kurt Bersani, $795,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 304-Larry E. and Jesse M. Wolford to Fatimah Madari and Alipasha Vaziri, $389,000.

19th St., 1719-Simon and Diana Clark to Christopher J. Vorobek, $3.15 million.

22nd St., 1332-Matt H. Holahan to Rui Diogo, $415,000.

34th St., 1707-Estate of Kathleen M. Swanson and Andrew J. McCully to Eli Kaplan and Sasha Borowsky, $1.98 million.

41st St., 2400, No. 204-James T. Kidder and Dinys L. Luciano to Kevin A. and Maria E. Moore, $347,000.

Southeast

Branch Ave., 1136-Simone Management Corp. to Nathan H. and Claire M. Henderson, $450,000.

Capitol St. E., 5415-KJ Alternative Home Solutions Corp. to Pamela Abina, $480,000.

Central Ave., 5537-Jewel McFadden to Kierra Hurt, $365,000.

F St., 4347-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Shana Renee Caldwell, $415,000.

G St., 1505-Walter D. Bias and Leslie A. Mobray to Mark and Elizabeth Teubl, $628,000.

Pomeroy Rd., 2809-Horner Corp. to Phyllis Joy Bojan, $260,840.

S St., 2219-Wilmington Trust and MFRA Trust to Julianne Amanda and Brian A. Valentine, $503,000.

Savannah Pl., 1238-David J. and Diana Walton to Meliktu Fanuel, $320,000.

V St., 1641-Freddie L. Hall to Courtney Applewhite, $699,000.

Westover Dr., 3151-Jeffrey S. Lawlor to Matthew and Katherine Todd, $425,000.

15th St., 930-Sindy E. Agudelo and Aaron T. Nelson to Brianne M. Fischer and Arian Lessani, $803,000.

Southwest

Joliet St., 114-TGK3 Properties Corp. to David Emmanuel Johnson, $485,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S221-Jonathan L.K. Reiber and Diveena Cooppan to Sarmed Rashid, $450,000.