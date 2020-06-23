Faraday Pl., 742-Gregg T. Sangillo and Chain D. Knight to Daniel Cho West and Ariel Diamond, $435,000.

G St., 516-James E. Taylor to John Adam Sparger and Fatima Sharif, $980,000.

Gault Pl., 4251-J&F International Corp. to Chakoria Wells, $383,500.

Hamlin St., 1416-VBS Community Builders Corp. to Thaddeus S. and Lori H. Corley, $1.1 million.

Jay St., 4312-Katreada Holloway to Juan Antonio and Monica Kena Reyes Sanchez, $475,000.

Kennedy St., 760-Juan F. Segundo to Maria C. and Oscar E. Martinez, $375,000.

Quarles St., 4810, No. 401-Ellwood Graves Reid Jr. to Sharanjit Kaur and Bhajan Singh, $127,200.

Regent Pl., 549-Mary Colleen O’Rourke to Megan Shaheen, $710,000.

Sargent Rd., 4976-Rita Nave to Nigussie Woldetsadik and Ferehiwot Shanka, $490,000.

Theodore R. Hagans Dr., 3245-Andrew and Wendy Keenan to Charles A. Gordon, $570,000.

Third St., 2200-M2edgewood Corp. to Bryan Yang-Woo Yoon and Sara Ellen Groff, $770,000.

Eighth St., 4000-4008, No. 4000-2-Joseph Thomas Miller and Cassie Michelle Walther to Eddy K. Dure, $365,000.

11th St., 437-Bryan C. and Alison B. Arnold to Marigny Bronwyn Sparkman Boyd and David Jeremiah Reidy, $854,000.

12th St., 3733, No. 301-Uscap Corp. to Emily Wenzel Ristow, $510,000.

16th St., 619, No. PH-B-Jeffrey B. and Flannery Goldberg to Grace Wismer Eberhart Mitchell and Benjamin Thomas Mitchell, $765,000.

17th St., 1021-Tentwentyone Corp. to Nathan Matthew Hodson, $399,999.

23rd Pl., 532-Estate of Annie M. Williams and Angela Williams to Marshall and Tara Gaddis, $615,000.

44th St., 313-Nelson S. Brockenborough Jr. to Christopher P. and Gabrielle D. Martins Malloy, $382,000.

55th St., 813-Turnleaf Properties Corp. to Luis and Lilia Vargas, $500,000.

Northwest

Adams St., 18-Ari Fingeroth to Sergio Lino Herrera and Kelly Moss Southall, $1.1 million.

Albemarle St., 4304-Carmine N. Petrarca to James D. and Nadia M. Simon, $440,000.

Belmont St., 1451, No. 422-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Kateri E. Conahey, $539,000.

California St., 1842, No. 15B-William A. Moore III to Christopher Bankson, $411,900.

Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 316-Brooke A. Shuster to Shinya and Reiko Yoshino, $305,000.

Chapin St., 1421, No. 202-Mark Tobias and Lauren Langbaum to Golnoosh Hakimdavar, $537,500.

Clifton St., 1420, No. 403-Residential Value Corp. to Michal Gross, $322,500.

Columbia Rd., 1135-Kenneth I. Tatum to Moses Garuba and Alison Leonce, $1.01 million.

Connecticut Ave., 5231, No. 302-Ryan G. and Patricia Fogle to Jeremy and Amanda Granoff, $555,000.

Delafield Pl., 406-Matthew G. Haygood and Margaret Wolfe to Jesper Frant and Elizabeth Wolfe, $593,750.

Georgia Ave., 6645, No. 209-Misty D. Martinez to Electra Bolotas, $150,000.

Harrison St., 3723-Wesley W. and Robin A. McGrew to James Warnock and Karen Ellen Shepherd, $1.73 million.

Hillbrook Lane, 4926-Paul K. Dueffert and Lauren Ashburn to Benjamin Boyce and Kelly Evans, $1.95 million.

Illinois Ave., 4103-Axe Capital Corp. to Karen Fallon, $960,000.

K St., 475, No. 828-Tam Properties Corp. to Syed Faisal Jafri, $485,000.

Kansas Ave., 5711-Deborah Kay Minor and estate of Maria Louise Syrkes to Matthew C. Manupella and Andrew M. Horan, $600,000.

L St., 2425, No. 428-Muhammad S. Al Jasser to Larry W. and Esther M. Stanton, $710,000.

Longfellow St., 521-Colin C. Grubbs and Gina Hong to Jake Brian and Jill Norah D. Dickinson Garcia, $675,000.

M St., 442, No. 1-Timothy E. Donahue to Daniel Hincapie Salazar, $419,000.

Macomb St., 4525-Sarah and Stephen Chuk to Laurie Ann Campbell, $919,000.

Manning Pl., 5319-Hans Moennig and Elisabeth P. Brownstein to Jeffrey Randolph and Mary Catherine Murray, $1.18 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 114-Emerald City to Phillip Alexander Walker and Marija Nikolic, $185,000.

Mathewson Dr., 4235-Estate of Robert Simms Hammond and Eileen Patrice Hammond to Roberto Carlos Salas and Romelia D. Gutierrez Trujillo, $1.05 million.

Moreland Pl., 2632-Stephen D. and Tabatha T. Thompson to Richard James and Louise Anne Wild, $1 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 1001-Ursula S. Zeydler to Anna and Hess Chung, $292,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 547-Elaine Anderson to Brenda W. Rawlings, $487,450.

Oak St., 1672, No. 14-Michael Bolotin to Richard D. Taylor and Elizabeth A. Milnarik, $760,000.

Ordway St., 3431-Kevin Sheys and Sonia Arenaza to Jesse M. and Amy Peck Abraham, $1.8 million.

P St., 2900-James B. Wilcox Jr. to Clarisa Viviana Calvo De Ringlien, $543,160.

Quincy Pl., 52, No. 304-Amy R. and Peter Chin to Abigail Leigh Strayer, $416,000.

Sedgwick St., 4914-Michael A. Schlanger to Aristides Nicholas and Sophia Phoutrides, $1.3 million.

Swann St., 1747-Joshua A. Olsen and Cheryl A. Miller to Roger Clive Harris, $1.41 million.

Vermont Ave., 1501, No. 3-David Read Muse to Daisy Ying Xue Dai, $865,000.

W St., 4100, No. 208-Anna Ivanov to Jonathan Craig Pinckney, $280,000.

Westminster St., 950-Zachary D. and Kate D. Tripp to Stergios Theologides and Debora M. Rodriguez, $1.38 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3601, No. 509-Shari Stier to Clare Fleetwood Kelly, $315,000.

First St., 1831, No. 1-April C. Strickland to Marik Brier-Xavier and Coreen I. Pendergraff, $489,000.

Fourth St., 1616-Ira C. Tattelman and Brett L. Abrams to Natalie N. and Jonaszen D. Yaollen, $742,500.

Seventh St., 6202-Paul Dowling to Elias M. Ayele and Ketsela H. Tekletsadik, $427,000.

Eighth St., 5021-Hive Development Corp. to Meron Solomon and Nolawi Petros, $790,000.

11th St., 3325, No. 1-Mary M. Boaz to Dylan K. Tucker, $385,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 417-Scott J. Harper to Daniel A. Bush, $680,000.

14th St., 5808-Tigist Kebede to Samson Gugsa and Luleaday Kassahun Jembere, $1.01 million.

16th St., 5323-Harry S. Monocrusos to Torgom and Betilde Munoz-Pogossian, $925,000.

17th St., 3338-Edward J. Eadon and Alice Anne Lebaron to Allison Heather Davis and Joseph Leonard Robert Cafferata, $780,000.

19th St., 3216-Noel M. Gessner to Toni Harmer and Troy Hughes, $1.22 million.

22nd St., 1414, No. 63-Bachir Al-Absi to Lawrence D. Stuebing and Lois F. Berlin, $1.6 million.

25th St., 1275, No. 607-Estate of Henry V. Dinunzio Jr. and Dawn Dinunzio to Daniel Griggs and Sanae Storey, $625,000.

31st St., 6300-Isabelle Gallagher to Emilie Williams and David Snyder, $859,000.

32nd St., 6623-John C. and Helen Sen Kornblum to Rajeev M. Wadhwani and Christine M. Lawson, $1.14 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 4125-Estate of Jimmy Louis Wilson and Sharen A. Wilson-McGlothen to Van Chambers and Bradley Lee, $400,000.

Brandywine St., 24-District Properties Com Inc. to Audrey Neely, $479,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 638-Leah J. Bressack and Albert P. Mayer to Paul Joseph and Marilyn Joyce Sinderbrand, $1.4 million.

Independence Ave., 1218-Darryn C. and Desiree D. James to Mischa Thompson, $1.21 million.

Maple View Pl., 1320-Andrew Cho to Merit Kathleen Kralovec, $485,000.

Newcomb St., 400-Focusworks Corp. to Tennille Nance, $315,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 455-Rachel Anne Lord to Ronald C. Lemay, $290,000.

Q St., 1617-Chelnie Bailey to Stephanie Cooper, $540,000.

S St., 3914-Jas Holdings Corp. to Natalie M. Hinds, $375,000.

W St., 1515-Jesus Hidalgo to Derell Kennedo, $554,000.

Ninth Pl., 3218-James Zenteno to Jesus Hidalgo Perez, $460,000.

13th St., 113-James Whitney and Sara Lovelady Rawlings to Diane A. Hawks, $985,000.

19th St., 111-Crystal Izlar Walker to Norman Courtney Smith, $440,000.

54th St., 70-Casa Fund I. Corp. to Penelope V. Diggs, $470,000.

Southwest

Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 4051-MBI & Associates Corp. to Jasmine Harrell, $362,000.