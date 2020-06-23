District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue from January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Ascot Pl., 207-Michael K. Watson and Stephanie L. Lloyd to Daniel Finn and Julia Kim, $713,500.

Eastern Ave., 5824-Olubunmi L. Oni to Felicitas K. Amana, $480,000.

Faraday Pl., 742-Gregg T. Sangillo and Chain D. Knight to Daniel Cho West and Ariel Diamond, $435,000.

G St., 516-James E. Taylor to John Adam Sparger and Fatima Sharif, $980,000.

Gault Pl., 4251-J&F International Corp. to Chakoria Wells, $383,500.

Hamlin St., 1416-VBS Community Builders Corp. to Thaddeus S. and Lori H. Corley, $1.1 million.

Jay St., 4312-Katreada Holloway to Juan Antonio and Monica Kena Reyes Sanchez, $475,000.

Kennedy St., 760-Juan F. Segundo to Maria C. and Oscar E. Martinez, $375,000.

Quarles St., 4810, No. 401-Ellwood Graves Reid Jr. to Sharanjit Kaur and Bhajan Singh, $127,200.

Regent Pl., 549-Mary Colleen O’Rourke to Megan Shaheen, $710,000.

Sargent Rd., 4976-Rita Nave to Nigussie Woldetsadik and Ferehiwot Shanka, $490,000.

Theodore R. Hagans Dr., 3245-Andrew and Wendy Keenan to Charles A. Gordon, $570,000.

Third St., 2200-M2edgewood Corp. to Bryan Yang-Woo Yoon and Sara Ellen Groff, $770,000.

Eighth St., 4000-4008, No. 4000-2-Joseph Thomas Miller and Cassie Michelle Walther to Eddy K. Dure, $365,000.

11th St., 437-Bryan C. and Alison B. Arnold to Marigny Bronwyn Sparkman Boyd and David Jeremiah Reidy, $854,000.

12th St., 3733, No. 301-Uscap Corp. to Emily Wenzel Ristow, $510,000.

16th St., 619, No. PH-B-Jeffrey B. and Flannery Goldberg to Grace Wismer Eberhart Mitchell and Benjamin Thomas Mitchell, $765,000.

17th St., 1021-Tentwentyone Corp. to Nathan Matthew Hodson, $399,999.

23rd Pl., 532-Estate of Annie M. Williams and Angela Williams to Marshall and Tara Gaddis, $615,000.

44th St., 313-Nelson S. Brockenborough Jr. to Christopher P. and Gabrielle D. Martins Malloy, $382,000.

55th St., 813-Turnleaf Properties Corp. to Luis and Lilia Vargas, $500,000.

Northwest

Adams St., 18-Ari Fingeroth to Sergio Lino Herrera and Kelly Moss Southall, $1.1 million.

Albemarle St., 4304-Carmine N. Petrarca to James D. and Nadia M. Simon, $440,000.

Belmont St., 1451, No. 422-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Kateri E. Conahey, $539,000.

California St., 1842, No. 15B-William A. Moore III to Christopher Bankson, $411,900.

Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 316-Brooke A. Shuster to Shinya and Reiko Yoshino, $305,000.

Chapin St., 1421, No. 202-Mark Tobias and Lauren Langbaum to Golnoosh Hakimdavar, $537,500.

Clifton St., 1420, No. 403-Residential Value Corp. to Michal Gross, $322,500.

Columbia Rd., 1135-Kenneth I. Tatum to Moses Garuba and Alison Leonce, $1.01 million.

Connecticut Ave., 5231, No. 302-Ryan G. and Patricia Fogle to Jeremy and Amanda Granoff, $555,000.

Delafield Pl., 406-Matthew G. Haygood and Margaret Wolfe to Jesper Frant and Elizabeth Wolfe, $593,750.

Georgia Ave., 6645, No. 209-Misty D. Martinez to Electra Bolotas, $150,000.

Harrison St., 3723-Wesley W. and Robin A. McGrew to James Warnock and Karen Ellen Shepherd, $1.73 million.

Hillbrook Lane, 4926-Paul K. Dueffert and Lauren Ashburn to Benjamin Boyce and Kelly Evans, $1.95 million.

Illinois Ave., 4103-Axe Capital Corp. to Karen Fallon, $960,000.

K St., 475, No. 828-Tam Properties Corp. to Syed Faisal Jafri, $485,000.

Kansas Ave., 5711-Deborah Kay Minor and estate of Maria Louise Syrkes to Matthew C. Manupella and Andrew M. Horan, $600,000.

L St., 2425, No. 428-Muhammad S. Al Jasser to Larry W. and Esther M. Stanton, $710,000.

Longfellow St., 521-Colin C. Grubbs and Gina Hong to Jake Brian and Jill Norah D. Dickinson Garcia, $675,000.

M St., 442, No. 1-Timothy E. Donahue to Daniel Hincapie Salazar, $419,000.

Macomb St., 4525-Sarah and Stephen Chuk to Laurie Ann Campbell, $919,000.

Manning Pl., 5319-Hans Moennig and Elisabeth P. Brownstein to Jeffrey Randolph and Mary Catherine Murray, $1.18 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1727, No. 114-Emerald City to Phillip Alexander Walker and Marija Nikolic, $185,000.

Mathewson Dr., 4235-Estate of Robert Simms Hammond and Eileen Patrice Hammond to Roberto Carlos Salas and Romelia D. Gutierrez Trujillo, $1.05 million.

Moreland Pl., 2632-Stephen D. and Tabatha T. Thompson to Richard James and Louise Anne Wild, $1 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 1001-Ursula S. Zeydler to Anna and Hess Chung, $292,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 547-Elaine Anderson to Brenda W. Rawlings, $487,450.

Oak St., 1672, No. 14-Michael Bolotin to Richard D. Taylor and Elizabeth A. Milnarik, $760,000.

Ordway St., 3431-Kevin Sheys and Sonia Arenaza to Jesse M. and Amy Peck Abraham, $1.8 million.

P St., 2900-James B. Wilcox Jr. to Clarisa Viviana Calvo De Ringlien, $543,160.

Quincy Pl., 52, No. 304-Amy R. and Peter Chin to Abigail Leigh Strayer, $416,000.

Sedgwick St., 4914-Michael A. Schlanger to Aristides Nicholas and Sophia Phoutrides, $1.3 million.

Swann St., 1747-Joshua A. Olsen and Cheryl A. Miller to Roger Clive Harris, $1.41 million.

Vermont Ave., 1501, No. 3-David Read Muse to Daisy Ying Xue Dai, $865,000.

W St., 4100, No. 208-Anna Ivanov to Jonathan Craig Pinckney, $280,000.

Westminster St., 950-Zachary D. and Kate D. Tripp to Stergios Theologides and Debora M. Rodriguez, $1.38 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3601, No. 509-Shari Stier to Clare Fleetwood Kelly, $315,000.

First St., 1831, No. 1-April C. Strickland to Marik Brier-Xavier and Coreen I. Pendergraff, $489,000.

Fourth St., 1616-Ira C. Tattelman and Brett L. Abrams to Natalie N. and Jonaszen D. Yaollen, $742,500.

Seventh St., 6202-Paul Dowling to Elias M. Ayele and Ketsela H. Tekletsadik, $427,000.

Eighth St., 5021-Hive Development Corp. to Meron Solomon and Nolawi Petros, $790,000.

11th St., 3325, No. 1-Mary M. Boaz to Dylan K. Tucker, $385,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 417-Scott J. Harper to Daniel A. Bush, $680,000.

14th St., 5808-Tigist Kebede to Samson Gugsa and Luleaday Kassahun Jembere, $1.01 million.

16th St., 5323-Harry S. Monocrusos to Torgom and Betilde Munoz-Pogossian, $925,000.

17th St., 3338-Edward J. Eadon and Alice Anne Lebaron to Allison Heather Davis and Joseph Leonard Robert Cafferata, $780,000.

19th St., 3216-Noel M. Gessner to Toni Harmer and Troy Hughes, $1.22 million.

22nd St., 1414, No. 63-Bachir Al-Absi to Lawrence D. Stuebing and Lois F. Berlin, $1.6 million.

25th St., 1275, No. 607-Estate of Henry V. Dinunzio Jr. and Dawn Dinunzio to Daniel Griggs and Sanae Storey, $625,000.

31st St., 6300-Isabelle Gallagher to Emilie Williams and David Snyder, $859,000.

32nd St., 6623-John C. and Helen Sen Kornblum to Rajeev M. Wadhwani and Christine M. Lawson, $1.14 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 4125-Estate of Jimmy Louis Wilson and Sharen A. Wilson-McGlothen to Van Chambers and Bradley Lee, $400,000.

Brandywine St., 24-District Properties Com Inc. to Audrey Neely, $479,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 638-Leah J. Bressack and Albert P. Mayer to Paul Joseph and Marilyn Joyce Sinderbrand, $1.4 million.

Independence Ave., 1218-Darryn C. and Desiree D. James to Mischa Thompson, $1.21 million.

Maple View Pl., 1320-Andrew Cho to Merit Kathleen Kralovec, $485,000.

Newcomb St., 400-Focusworks Corp. to Tennille Nance, $315,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 455-Rachel Anne Lord to Ronald C. Lemay, $290,000.

Q St., 1617-Chelnie Bailey to Stephanie Cooper, $540,000.

S St., 3914-Jas Holdings Corp. to Natalie M. Hinds, $375,000.

W St., 1515-Jesus Hidalgo to Derell Kennedo, $554,000.

Ninth Pl., 3218-James Zenteno to Jesus Hidalgo Perez, $460,000.

13th St., 113-James Whitney and Sara Lovelady Rawlings to Diane A. Hawks, $985,000.

19th St., 111-Crystal Izlar Walker to Norman Courtney Smith, $440,000.

54th St., 70-Casa Fund I. Corp. to Penelope V. Diggs, $470,000.

Southwest

Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 4051-MBI & Associates Corp. to Jasmine Harrell, $362,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S520-Potomac Place Associates Corp. to Naomi Nicole Shelton, $520,000.