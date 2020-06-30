District of Columbia

These sales data recorded in February by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1418-Joe L. and Adrian Burney to Eric James and Pamela Quinlan Vandenberg, $825,400.

Central Ave., 2737-Builders Group Corp. to Shacara N. Young, $499,700.

Chillum Pl., 5373-Rufus C. Seabron to Hugo H. Nolasco Portillo and Yenis H. Martinez Hernandez, $525,000.

Clay St., 5921-Romolus International Corp. to Deborah Marie Wiggins, $281,000.

Florida Ave., 723-Edwin Castillo and Monica Hammock to David J. Magjuka and Katherine A. Coplen, $749,900.

Hansberry Ct., 3805-Pia Brown to Giorgi Gordeziani and Nona Karalashvili, $609,000.

Kensington Pl., 657-Latoya Oliver Powell to Dale Youngkin, $543,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 644, No. 205-Sarah L. Montgomery to Kathleen Sarah Luce, $419,000.

Morse St., 1139-Richard Caldwell and Delores Valentine to Abiola Ajiboye, $575,000.

Owen Pl., 1279-JBR Renovations Corp. to Andrew Jon and Elizabeth Cobb, $805,000.

Shepherd St., 1916-Gail Janette Ulven and Otman Bouazzaoui to Conor J. McKay and Amey T. Sutkowski, $672,000.

Waltman Pl., 134-Franklin Hopkins and Lucia Martino to Dina Shorafa, $589,000.

Third St., 2200-M2edgewood Corp. to Joshua Wayne Choi Paul and Yeonsoon Paul Choi, $715,000.

Sixth St., 116, No. 202-Katie M. Warren and Ryan Meerstein to Gwen and Jaosn Manthey, $595,000.

Eighth St., 107-Steven T. Romant and Jamie Martin to Ross Jacob Dewey and Haylie Brooke Swenson, $935,000.

11th Pl., 1621-Olajumoke I. Allison to Erik Bruner-Yang and Pechseda Nak, $680,250.

12th St., 3733, No. 302-Uscap Corp. to Rachel O. Lawal and Tamas E. Szollos, $503,000.

13th St., 2725-DMM Holding Corp. to Daniel M. Malloy and Sharita Harper, $1.15 million.

15th St., 638-Vermont 3 Corp. to Bailey Lozner and Jonathan Crisafi, $806,925.

19th St., 4040-Rhonda M. Glover to Colleen Margaret Russell, $765,000.

48th Pl., 902-Edwin Giovanni Polanco to Yongbin Jiang, $480,000.

57th Pl., 243-Third Story Capital Corp. to Terrence Banks and Latoya Banks, $432,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4518-Bradford P. Johnson and Stephanie Deutsch to Tori Beth Kaufman and Michael Aloysius Leibner, $1.02 million.

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 226-the estate of Mary Jane Owen and Harvey Friedman to Siera Martinez, $259,000.

Cecil Pl., 1033-Dean Robert Maxwell to Ralph J. Moore, $825,000.

Church St., 1444, No. 101-Rajiv B. Mannath to Padmanabhan Ramaswamy, $760,000.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 318-Philippos Konstantinos Mastroyannis to Bonnie Beaumont Dixon, $368,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 516-Michael L. Gallion to Duong Thuy Nguyen, $190,000.

Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 529-Estate of Caroline Jane Goforth and Noel Brown Benton to Mark and Paola Luther, $340,000.

Fairmont St., 1444, No. 5-Zachary Goodwin to Kara Jo McCartney, $455,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4802-Center Street Lending V. Spe Corp. to Scott F. Mikolajczyk and Micah S. Stein-Verbit, $1.74 million.

H St., 925, No. 602-Richard H. and Susan K. Anderson to Hengliu Chen, $1.05 million.

Harrison St., 4418-Barbara M. Meade to Milan Vuckovic and Nadia Aksentijevich, $880,000.

Highwood Ct., 4005-George G. and Christine G. Cox Hill to Justin A. and Jessie E. Anderson, $2.4 million.

Illinois Ave., 4809-Vitus Consulting Group Corp. to Frederick S. Scott IV and Jillian Hall, $929,000.

Irving St., 600-Sheldon L. Edwards to Solomon Bekure Woldegiorgis, $635,000.

K St., 1150, No. 1106-Belinda K. Moore to Mazen J. El Sayed, $445,000.

Keefer Pl., 629-Renato Perez and Beth Liu to Ruben O. Plummer, $727,000.

Kenyon St., 1241, No. 1-Bright Small and Costanza Galastri to Michael Charles and Laura Katherine Fogli Hunter, $740,000.

L St., 2425, No. 708-Edward and Justin Buro to Daniel James Campolieta and Christen Marie Hernandez, $569,000.

Lowell Lane, 5118-Thomas B. and Vita Pagnani to Joseph Ashley and Susan Ebersole, $2.15 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 5112, No. 101-Dania M. Jolley to Zhiyong Wang, $303,600.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 901-David Hintz to Kathryn Baugher, $555,900.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 318-Mojra Varani to Ana Noelle Collins Vereen, $390,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 703-David R. Getson and Amanda M. Mills to Christopher R. White, $498,000.

O St., 2800-Jesse Joad and Ann Bonham to Robert Baillieu, $1.9 million.

Ontario Rd., 2242-John Rutkowsky to Clara S. Beyer and Andrew B. Bower, $760,000.

P St., 1508-Neal F. and Prudence Sheppard to Jean and Judy Cassou, $1.65 million.

Park Rd., 1527, No. 301-Tracey Ellen Swan to Christopher Brian Mauthe, $455,000.

Randolph St., 945, No. C-Claudia P. Hinojosa to Melissa Ann Lloyd, $399,999.

Rhode Island Ave., 1304, No. 1-Andrew Tierney to Bradley Louis and Elizabeth Kester Thompson, $444,500.

Shepherd St., 912, No. 103-Maisha K. Challenger to Rachel Miriam Jacobson, $349,900.

Sutton Pl., 3217, No. A-Amal Zaari to Andrew P. Malay, $725,000.

T St., 940-DC Housing Enterprises to Amanda Lehman Katz and Kara Anne Swisher, $1.77 million.

Tilden St., 2947-Michael Moncavage and Mary M. Taylor to Sumit Sodd and Jennifer Stoff, $1.53 million.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 105-Olufunmilayo and Olatunbosun Balogun to Arturo Ramirez, $420,000.

Warder St., 3639-Jose R. Moreno and Nathaly Del Carmen Moreno Gutierrez to Monalisa Dugue, $790,000.

First St., 1709-Dilan Investment Corp. to Jacob Nemetz and Dina Busacco, $1.26 million.

Fifth St., 1405-Nicholas Richard Galasso and Madeline Wright Cox to Alexander Ryan Trzeciak, $1.3 million.

Ninth St., 4731-Yvonne A. Callwood to Thomas Porter Shonosky and Megan McCune, $670,000.

11th St., 1412, No. 1-John M. Hohos to Alisha Dawn Rasp and Nathaniel David McMichael, $619,000.

12th St., 2020, No. T07-Antonio S. Go and Loreta G. Santos to Matthew James Dabrowski and Caroline Michelle Horres, $579,900.

13th St., 3500, No. 109-Donald William Goodwin and Adriana Suriano to William Burhop, $475,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 210-Douglas G. and Yuko Carey to Samuel George Feigenbaum, $735,000.

15th St., 1810, No. 1-Jillian S. Weaver to Johanna Viresha Alexandra Schauer and Rodrigo Humberto Montes Moreno, $1.3 million.

17th St., 1726, No. 204-Jonathan Lechtier to Natalie Weiner, $405,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 605-Dilraj Sidhu and Saraswati K. Khalsa to Helen Yang Zhang, $440,000.

19th St., 1811, No. 1-David Michael Mohl to Lauren Kretz, $390,000.

21st St., 1260, No. 706-Aimonchok Tashieva to Jeenho Hahm, $329,000.

29th St., 2831-David E. Kaplan and Julia Marx to Mahyar Mofidi, $1.66 million.

38th St., 3609, No. 336-Valerie Grange and Beatrice G. Losito to Edwin R. Zayas, $250,000.

45th St., 1816-Sheila S. Scott to William E. and Ann H. Kaye, $1.18 million.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1305-Willie J. Bradley to Louis Patrick Luck, $292,900.

Burns St., 738-John L. Daniels Jr. to Charlyn Stanberry, $379,000.

D St., 1321-Buchanan Homes One Corp. to Elizabeth M. Dellaratta, $1.68 million.

Fort Dupont St., 1555-Alexandra Stone to Myasha A. Cheatham, $375,000.

Maple View Pl., 1305-Bijay Properties Corp. to Jabari Bruton and Robert Barrett Jr., $835,000.

Mellon St., 625-Janet M. Manning to Sholey Maqueta, $430,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 359-Jane Y. Khodos to Ahmed Mostafa and Miriam Soliman, $570,000.

Q St., 4016-Sandy Bay Properties D.C. Corp. to Travis Alexander and Nancy Nichols Martinez, $457,000.

T St., 1310-Damien and Raquan Hall to Bruk Taeme and Tsion Tewolde, $650,000.

Wade Rd., 2640, No. 33-Amani Endeavour Corp. to Hilary M. Kiundi, $61,000.

Third St., 505-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Christine and Mark Savi, $1.5 million.

14th Pl., 2328-McDaniel Legacy Investors Corp. to Makese S. Motley, $359,900.

16th St., 2333, No. 201-Niambi S. Wilder to Alicia R. Dupree, $180,000.

40th St., 1676-Uptown Development Corp. to Gawou Bamela and Matafetom Aniteou, $396,000.

Southwest

M St., 240, No. E414-Ray Anderson Jr. to Francesca Berchiolli and Michael Leme, $365,500.

Fourth St., 800, No. N815-Samah A. and Evgenia Y. Attia to Deborah L. Hodge, $510,000.