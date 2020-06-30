Chillum Pl., 5373-Rufus C. Seabron to Hugo H. Nolasco Portillo and Yenis H. Martinez Hernandez, $525,000.

Clay St., 5921-Romolus International Corp. to Deborah Marie Wiggins, $281,000.

Florida Ave., 723-Edwin Castillo and Monica Hammock to David J. Magjuka and Katherine A. Coplen, $749,900.

Hansberry Ct., 3805-Pia Brown to Giorgi Gordeziani and Nona Karalashvili, $609,000.

Kensington Pl., 657-Latoya Oliver Powell to Dale Youngkin, $543,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 644, No. 205-Sarah L. Montgomery to Kathleen Sarah Luce, $419,000.

Morse St., 1139-Richard Caldwell and Delores Valentine to Abiola Ajiboye, $575,000.

Owen Pl., 1279-JBR Renovations Corp. to Andrew Jon and Elizabeth Cobb, $805,000.

Shepherd St., 1916-Gail Janette Ulven and Otman Bouazzaoui to Conor J. McKay and Amey T. Sutkowski, $672,000.

Waltman Pl., 134-Franklin Hopkins and Lucia Martino to Dina Shorafa, $589,000.

Third St., 2200-M2edgewood Corp. to Joshua Wayne Choi Paul and Yeonsoon Paul Choi, $715,000.

Sixth St., 116, No. 202-Katie M. Warren and Ryan Meerstein to Gwen and Jaosn Manthey, $595,000.

Eighth St., 107-Steven T. Romant and Jamie Martin to Ross Jacob Dewey and Haylie Brooke Swenson, $935,000.

11th Pl., 1621-Olajumoke I. Allison to Erik Bruner-Yang and Pechseda Nak, $680,250.

12th St., 3733, No. 302-Uscap Corp. to Rachel O. Lawal and Tamas E. Szollos, $503,000.

13th St., 2725-DMM Holding Corp. to Daniel M. Malloy and Sharita Harper, $1.15 million.

15th St., 638-Vermont 3 Corp. to Bailey Lozner and Jonathan Crisafi, $806,925.

19th St., 4040-Rhonda M. Glover to Colleen Margaret Russell, $765,000.

48th Pl., 902-Edwin Giovanni Polanco to Yongbin Jiang, $480,000.

57th Pl., 243-Third Story Capital Corp. to Terrence Banks and Latoya Banks, $432,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4518-Bradford P. Johnson and Stephanie Deutsch to Tori Beth Kaufman and Michael Aloysius Leibner, $1.02 million.

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 226-the estate of Mary Jane Owen and Harvey Friedman to Siera Martinez, $259,000.

Cecil Pl., 1033-Dean Robert Maxwell to Ralph J. Moore, $825,000.

Church St., 1444, No. 101-Rajiv B. Mannath to Padmanabhan Ramaswamy, $760,000.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 318-Philippos Konstantinos Mastroyannis to Bonnie Beaumont Dixon, $368,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 516-Michael L. Gallion to Duong Thuy Nguyen, $190,000.

Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 529-Estate of Caroline Jane Goforth and Noel Brown Benton to Mark and Paola Luther, $340,000.

Fairmont St., 1444, No. 5-Zachary Goodwin to Kara Jo McCartney, $455,000.

Foxhall Cres., 4802-Center Street Lending V. Spe Corp. to Scott F. Mikolajczyk and Micah S. Stein-Verbit, $1.74 million.

H St., 925, No. 602-Richard H. and Susan K. Anderson to Hengliu Chen, $1.05 million.

Harrison St., 4418-Barbara M. Meade to Milan Vuckovic and Nadia Aksentijevich, $880,000.

Highwood Ct., 4005-George G. and Christine G. Cox Hill to Justin A. and Jessie E. Anderson, $2.4 million.

Illinois Ave., 4809-Vitus Consulting Group Corp. to Frederick S. Scott IV and Jillian Hall, $929,000.

Irving St., 600-Sheldon L. Edwards to Solomon Bekure Woldegiorgis, $635,000.

K St., 1150, No. 1106-Belinda K. Moore to Mazen J. El Sayed, $445,000.

Keefer Pl., 629-Renato Perez and Beth Liu to Ruben O. Plummer, $727,000.

Kenyon St., 1241, No. 1-Bright Small and Costanza Galastri to Michael Charles and Laura Katherine Fogli Hunter, $740,000.

L St., 2425, No. 708-Edward and Justin Buro to Daniel James Campolieta and Christen Marie Hernandez, $569,000.

Lowell Lane, 5118-Thomas B. and Vita Pagnani to Joseph Ashley and Susan Ebersole, $2.15 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 5112, No. 101-Dania M. Jolley to Zhiyong Wang, $303,600.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 901-David Hintz to Kathryn Baugher, $555,900.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 318-Mojra Varani to Ana Noelle Collins Vereen, $390,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 703-David R. Getson and Amanda M. Mills to Christopher R. White, $498,000.

O St., 2800-Jesse Joad and Ann Bonham to Robert Baillieu, $1.9 million.

Ontario Rd., 2242-John Rutkowsky to Clara S. Beyer and Andrew B. Bower, $760,000.

P St., 1508-Neal F. and Prudence Sheppard to Jean and Judy Cassou, $1.65 million.

Park Rd., 1527, No. 301-Tracey Ellen Swan to Christopher Brian Mauthe, $455,000.

Randolph St., 945, No. C-Claudia P. Hinojosa to Melissa Ann Lloyd, $399,999.

Rhode Island Ave., 1304, No. 1-Andrew Tierney to Bradley Louis and Elizabeth Kester Thompson, $444,500.

Shepherd St., 912, No. 103-Maisha K. Challenger to Rachel Miriam Jacobson, $349,900.

Sutton Pl., 3217, No. A-Amal Zaari to Andrew P. Malay, $725,000.

T St., 940-DC Housing Enterprises to Amanda Lehman Katz and Kara Anne Swisher, $1.77 million.

Tilden St., 2947-Michael Moncavage and Mary M. Taylor to Sumit Sodd and Jennifer Stoff, $1.53 million.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 105-Olufunmilayo and Olatunbosun Balogun to Arturo Ramirez, $420,000.

Warder St., 3639-Jose R. Moreno and Nathaly Del Carmen Moreno Gutierrez to Monalisa Dugue, $790,000.

First St., 1709-Dilan Investment Corp. to Jacob Nemetz and Dina Busacco, $1.26 million.

Fifth St., 1405-Nicholas Richard Galasso and Madeline Wright Cox to Alexander Ryan Trzeciak, $1.3 million.

Ninth St., 4731-Yvonne A. Callwood to Thomas Porter Shonosky and Megan McCune, $670,000.

11th St., 1412, No. 1-John M. Hohos to Alisha Dawn Rasp and Nathaniel David McMichael, $619,000.

12th St., 2020, No. T07-Antonio S. Go and Loreta G. Santos to Matthew James Dabrowski and Caroline Michelle Horres, $579,900.

13th St., 3500, No. 109-Donald William Goodwin and Adriana Suriano to William Burhop, $475,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 210-Douglas G. and Yuko Carey to Samuel George Feigenbaum, $735,000.

15th St., 1810, No. 1-Jillian S. Weaver to Johanna Viresha Alexandra Schauer and Rodrigo Humberto Montes Moreno, $1.3 million.

17th St., 1726, No. 204-Jonathan Lechtier to Natalie Weiner, $405,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 605-Dilraj Sidhu and Saraswati K. Khalsa to Helen Yang Zhang, $440,000.

19th St., 1811, No. 1-David Michael Mohl to Lauren Kretz, $390,000.

21st St., 1260, No. 706-Aimonchok Tashieva to Jeenho Hahm, $329,000.

29th St., 2831-David E. Kaplan and Julia Marx to Mahyar Mofidi, $1.66 million.

38th St., 3609, No. 336-Valerie Grange and Beatrice G. Losito to Edwin R. Zayas, $250,000.

45th St., 1816-Sheila S. Scott to William E. and Ann H. Kaye, $1.18 million.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1305-Willie J. Bradley to Louis Patrick Luck, $292,900.

Burns St., 738-John L. Daniels Jr. to Charlyn Stanberry, $379,000.

D St., 1321-Buchanan Homes One Corp. to Elizabeth M. Dellaratta, $1.68 million.

Fort Dupont St., 1555-Alexandra Stone to Myasha A. Cheatham, $375,000.

Maple View Pl., 1305-Bijay Properties Corp. to Jabari Bruton and Robert Barrett Jr., $835,000.

Mellon St., 625-Janet M. Manning to Sholey Maqueta, $430,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 359-Jane Y. Khodos to Ahmed Mostafa and Miriam Soliman, $570,000.

Q St., 4016-Sandy Bay Properties D.C. Corp. to Travis Alexander and Nancy Nichols Martinez, $457,000.

T St., 1310-Damien and Raquan Hall to Bruk Taeme and Tsion Tewolde, $650,000.

Wade Rd., 2640, No. 33-Amani Endeavour Corp. to Hilary M. Kiundi, $61,000.

Third St., 505-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Christine and Mark Savi, $1.5 million.

14th Pl., 2328-McDaniel Legacy Investors Corp. to Makese S. Motley, $359,900.

16th St., 2333, No. 201-Niambi S. Wilder to Alicia R. Dupree, $180,000.

40th St., 1676-Uptown Development Corp. to Gawou Bamela and Matafetom Aniteou, $396,000.

Southwest

M St., 240, No. E414-Ray Anderson Jr. to Francesca Berchiolli and Michael Leme, $365,500.