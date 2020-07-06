District of Columbia

Northeast

C St., 1378-Matthew V. and Abigail Y. Compton to Eric Konopka, $618,000.

Central Ave., 3215-Dream0001 Corp. to Camille Marie Castro and Gerad Hunter Teague, $682,000.

Chillum Pl., 5383-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. to Abdul Malek Babu and Nasrin Sultana, $510,000.

Clinton St., 3065-Atmo Development Corp. to Martin Benjamin Cahill II and Smriti Lakhey, $780,000.

Downing St., 1336-Estate of Irene H. Smith and Emanuel Smith to John Ma, $302,400.

Eastern Ave., 468-Kiev A. Johnston to Cherraine Victoria Rich, $256,689.

Hansberry Ct., 3814-Yvette S. and Ronald L. Jackson to Basile Njei, $575,000.

L St., 1629, No. 102-David J. and Gladys Dundua to Hoda Hafizi, $275,000.

Perry St., 1218, No. 301-Theodore C. Wade to Dina Abi-Rached and Spencer Levy, $360,000.

Randolph St., 1810-Estate of Colleen V. Greene and Robert Anthony Greene to Carisa Dawn Stanley, $728,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1628, No. 1-Fedorman Associates Corp. to Andrea Lynn Aquilino and Kenneth Joseph Dehaan, $595,000.

Webster St., 126-Michael and Dianne Desouza to Kingsley Uche Achikeh, $460,000.

Fifth St., 116-Robert Troy Pomroy and Sheila C. McMullan to James A. and Susan E. Ramsey, $1.7 million.

Sixth St., 2807-Lambros Bisbikis to Brandy Kinlaw, $810,000.

Eighth St., 3206-Chartwell Inc. to Allison M. Cordell, $647,000.

11th St., 415-Antonio Roberson to Benjamin Hernandez-Stern, $780,000.

12th St., 3211, No. 102-Christopher Lyon Fisher to Sergio Gonzales, $560,000.

14th Pl., 213-Joseph Paul and Carina Marie Reichelt Rosado to Allyce and Colin Moncton, $681,000.

Northwest

Allison St., 906-Jessica Martens to Gillian Page and Kevin Douglas Hoagland-Hanson, $800,000.

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 420-Kat Realty Corp. to Ivan A. Harris and Alexis Barton, $380,000.

Center St., 3504-Barbara L. Levac and Darrell T. Johnson to Ronald Gallagher, $869,990.

Church St., 1749, No. 1-Saket Kaushik and Shwetlena Sabarwal to Sarah Dillard, $420,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2660, No. 4C-Nash Wardman Tower Residential Corp. to Daniel L. Glaser, $2.9 million.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 517-Laura M. Gaunder to Stefaan Lust, $311,150.

Decatur Pl., 2230-Stuart J. Sweet to John Aram Murad and Victoria Thayer Cumings, $1.93 million.

Dorsett Pl., 5305-Vre IV Corp. to Robert Preston and Brittany Warden, $2.79 million.

F St., 912, No. 301-Parapluie Verde Corp. to Julija Simionenko and William Lawrence Kovacs III, $495,000.

Faraday Pl., 4420-Adam Pase and Liat Rosen to Charles F. and Diane H. Stuart, $1.01 million.

Gallatin St., 906, No. 302-Gallatin Property Development Corp. to Christopher Wright Durocher and Jaysen Wright, $460,000.

Hall Pl., 2242-Katherine S. and Neil E. Hare to Noel Arturo and Allana Belfry Bejarano, $1.5 million.

Harvard St., 767-Estate of Daisy Mary Tillman and Patricia Tillman-Hodge to Novinder Singh, $470,000.

Huntington St., 3818-David J. and Susan S. Lewis to Henry B. Liu and Katherine Yang, $2.05 million.

Illinois Ave., 4821-Fame Homes Corp. to Chase Kroll and Jennifer Tong, $945,000.

Jefferson St., 617, No. 303-Nicole Bryant to Michal Takle, $319,000.

K St., 2900, No. 605-Devon Ciampa to Kamdin Shakoorzadeh and Mahnaz Boloori, $1.3 million.

Kennedy St., 408, No. 302-Marcus L. Scribner to Tamara L. McNealy, $430,000.

Kenyon St., 1360, No. 3-Meagan J. Keiser to David B. Wilbur, $550,000.

M St., 55, No. 202-Allan M. Birnbaum and estate of Mark S. Birnbaum to Aaron Huertas and Victoria Finkle, $462,500.

Madison St., 900-Ralph L. and Jamie Block Lee to Vaughan C. Mitchell, $621,991.

Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. 3011-Nisha K. Nanda and Rainu Kukreja to Maher M. Reefay and Maha D. Spahi, $287,000.

Missouri Ave., 1320, No. 303-Saul G. and Esteban R. Atencio to Richard Allen Brooks, $240,000.

N St., 2101, No. 204-Michael W. and Suzanne L. Hermus to Dorina Georgieva, $416,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 806-Brittany Cambas to Jorge Daniel Fanjul, $357,000.

Newlands St., 2700-Derek Headey and Darshana Venugopal to Jessica and Justin Logan, $915,000.

Oak St., 1443, No. 202-Vahid Amirghassemi and Angela Conneran to Mousson Estelle Jamel Koussoube, $535,000.

Ontario Rd., 2426, No. 203-Rani Sudha Vedurumudi to Samah Torchani and Mo Salim Merie, $645,000.

P St., 1721, No. A-Dennis Camlek to Tanaka Jonathan Maswoswe and Ashley M. Fitzgerald, $875,000.

Q St., 710-Alvin Gross to Adnan and Elizabeth Mithani, $906,000.

Quincy Pl., 43-Syga De Thomas to Jason Heath and Ashley Keeling Henderson, $750,000.

Reno Rd., 5023-Jeffrey Spector and Victoria Williamson to Yasmin Klaudia Bin Humam and Jean Raynald Moreau Jr., $1.25 million.

S St., 1713, No. 2-Erin E. Wilhelm to David C. Bethea and Michael Barnes, $490,000.

Sherier Pl., 5533-Anthonetta M. Graulich to Nicki L. Lehrer and Mauricio Paredes Izaguirre, $1.07 million.

Sutton Pl., 3235, No. B-Steven D. and Maida Oringher Lerner to Pouran Famili and Saman Danai, $675,000.

T St., 1741, No. 302-Eliza K. and Matthew C. Ward to Patrick J. and Erin C. O’Toole, $580,000.

Tilden St., 3601-Matthias Frei and Penny Quested to Jonathan H. Becker, $1.53 million.

U St., 1722, No. A-Christopher R. Butterfield to Adam Thomas and Thomas Engelman, $539,500.

Utah Ave., 6015-Jonathan J. and Erin O. Sowanick to Adam J. Pan and Jessica M. Brand, $1.12 million.

Volta Pl., 3310-Joseph Findaro Jr. to Christopher P. Holbert and Lo Wen Tseng, $1.04 million.

Warner St., 409-Peter S. Corbett to Sarah Rtel Bennani, $750,000.

Winfield Lane, 3745-Steven Menashi and Ilana Golant to Thomas S. and Kimberly T. Afferton, $1.64 million.

Third St., 5113-Gabriela Gugiu Herrera to Daniel Goshorn-Maroney and Michelle Faye Bercovici, $799,000.

Sixth St., 1613, No. 2-Christina L. Murtaugh to Ashton David Imlay and Elizabeth Noyes Bagley, $690,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 137-Jennifer Lee Pollio to Christopher Mullen and Cecilia Diedrich, $585,000.

13th St., 3500, No. 303-Alison Gold to Jeri A. Mintzer, $355,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 422-Bradley J. and Kathryn E. Rozansky to Ted Joong Kim and Kaori Iwai, $584,000.

15th St., 1927-Gregg M. Wintering to Leila Schochet and Michael Cunningham, $1.28 million.

17th St., 2412, No. 401-David and Leisa Brinton to Sara Elizabeth Anrrich and Nicholas Svilar, $549,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 1005-Henry William A. Gillen to Lawrence Elliott Blake II, $440,000.

19th St., 2019, No. 4-Jarrod A. Rainey and Anastasia Caton to Anne C. and Robert A. Baker, $723,000.

31st St., 1512-Caesar A. Junker to Joshua Winston, $1.05 million.

38th St., 3440, No. A409-Helaine Zinaman to Jazmin N. Lopez, $360,500.

45th St., 1820-William E. and Ann H. Kaye to Maryann Powell Surrick and Scott James Popma, $2.77 million.

Southeast

Bangor St., 3706-Ket Investments Corp. to Pamela L. Thornton, $697,000.

Bay St., 1804-Estate of Brady T. Casey and Lenetta Rechielle Kelly to Aaron Fagan, $650,000.

C St., 1237, No. 3-Elise Sheppard Bear to Luke Anthony Maier, $410,000.

Capitol St. E., 1621, No. 4-Mariama Bramble to Anastasia Day, $375,000.

D St., 1604-Kilmurry Properties Corp. to Paul D. Gallo and Lauren E. Conroy, $845,000.

Hilltop Terr., 824-Mancini Brothers Corp. to Noel Patrick Benton, $479,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 508-James and Jeanne Sobel to Cristian I. Balan, $585,000.

T St., 1720-Samantha J. Doyle to Tinbite Mamo, $380,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 604-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Ayanna Cooper, $944,900.

14th St., 1906-Gbenga Owolabi to Portia Quarles and Rosalynne Wendt, $389,500.

30th St., 2237-Penelope J. Spain to April D. Thompson Miller, $485,000.

Southwest

G St., 77, No. 101-Andrea Ewart to Ravi Goud, $656,250.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W408-Samantha A. Smith to Kristine E. Marsh, $305,000.