District of Columbia

These sales data recorded in February by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc.

Northeast

Constitution Ave., 1347-Timothy W. and Jennifer Collins Sova Wright to James Andrew and Meghan Cavanaugh Darlson, $1.15 million.

D St., 1410-Frances Brie Van Cleve to Adele Bliss Demi and Aaron Michael Hotaling, $740,000.

Eads St., 4216-David M. Greer to Joel I. and Andrea C. Nichols, $479,000.

Gales St., 1660-NMA Homes Corp. to Sarah Ruckriegle and Cameron Ruchelle, $655,000.

H Pl., 1816-Kelly M. Carnes to Emily and Michael Hamilton, $525,000.

Hayes St., 4215-David M. Ward to Akm Tahidul Ashraf and Aleya Ferdousi, $310,000.

Montello Ave., 1232-Leilani M. Myles to Eric Rieser and Jennifer Shaffer, $375,000.

Otis St., 1711-Alvin A. Harris and Denise A. Jones to Maria Ramos, $598,000.

S St., 230, No. 2-Blue Crest Properties Corp. to Rachel Weissman, $675,000.

Second St., 1906-Lionell C. Thomas to Brandt Anthony Kuppinger-Witt and Sara Ku, $725,000.

Fourth St., 13-John H. and Ann C. Womeldorf to Lea Crusey and Jeb Ory, $2 million.

Seventh St., 3054-MS-Brookland Corp. to Bobby D. Flanders Jr., $876,940.

10th St., 438-VP10 Corp. to Elizabeth Wynne Johnson, $1.18 million.

11th St., 5109-Agnes M. Hawkins to David and Amanda Forsey, $475,000.

12th St., 3725, No. 203-David Martin to Amanda Quesada, $170,900.

13th St., 516-Abigail C. Einspahr and Christopher A. Smith to Thomas Hudson Snow, $987,500.

15th St., 125, No. 1-Sarah Marie Ronnebaum to Drew B. Laframboise and Gretchen A. Gates, $623,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 203-Federal National Mortgage Association to Robert and Allison Fall, $365,000.

Columbia Rd., 1458, No. 109-Kenia Seoane to Manuel Alejandro and Urzula Lazcano, $459,900.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 508-Allison L. King to Michael McKeon, $430,000.

Delafield Pl., 1300-Carlton Leroy Fisher to Jason Owen Day and Jessica Elizabeth Taaffe, $755,000.

Euclid St., 1454, No. 4-John E. Costenbader to Joumana Moukarim, $599,265.

Floral Pl., 805-Estate of Walter Riley and Sean M. Riley to Jaime Renee Kunce, $540,000.

Jenifer St., 3814-Kathleen R. Quinn to Patricia Marie Wagner, $1.5 million.

Kennedy St., 1207-Ril Estates Corp. to Yona Helaoua and Mathieu Derrien, $495,000.

L St., 2425, No. 532-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Lauren Jean Dowty, $814,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4631, No. B-Martin Taylor to Stacey Christine Berg, $665,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 618-Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Matthew T. Muirragui, $525,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 515-Noorjahan Bose to Martin H. Dickinson, $750,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5901-Broderick D. and Michele L. Norris Johnson to Brooke and Mark Hindes, $1.4 million.

New York Ave., 437, No. 311-Lister Lim to Jonathan Trunfio, $465,000.

Q St., 3144-Cynthia S. Ely to Aiman Mahmoud and Reem Abozena Shalabi, $1.3 million.

Randolph St., 507-Washington Mountain III Series B. Corp. to Matthew P. Baker and Nava Neetha Tangirala, $905,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 26-Cambridge Holdings Corp. to Lisa Saunders and Salil Ahuja, $810,000.

Shepherd Rd., 710-712, No. 1-Torria White to Maya A. White, $385,000.

Sudbury Pl., 2130-Silver Spring Properties Corp. to Rachel F. and Henry Brem, $1.7 million.

U St., 1758, No. 3-Melissa Emily and Thomas W. Dee to Fouad Farhat, $679,000.

Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 602-Clarence R. Lurry to Vinson W. and Kevin M. Washburn, $480,000.

Walnut St., 212-Susan M.H. and Stephen J. Winslow Jr. to Chinmay Laxman Hegde and Sarah Lamont Close, $886,000.

Westover Pl., 4377-Nancy Brown to Lisa Whiton Parker, $1.05 million.

Woodley Rd., 3228-Jan W. and Lois H. Mares to Christopher Robert and Sarah Thompson Mills, $1.97 million.

Fourth St., 5031-Antoinette S. Mitchell to Alix and Thabiso Timothy Zwane, $899,000.

Fifth St., 5236-A&T Property Investments Corp. to Solomon Tsegaye, $643,000.

Eighth St., 7556-Derek K. Henderson to Erin Cathell Burgin and Alan Bernard Barber, $640,000.

12th St., 1125, No. 3-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ali and Hiba Ismeail, $250,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 614-Natalie Ferrise and Wesley G. Bush to Jake Levin, $800,000.

17th St., 5908-Hemlock Heights Corp. to Pedro Godinho Ribeiro and Leah Michelle Norton, $1.25 million.

18th St., 1815, No. 102-Brian Tunney to Matthew Joseph Aston and Rebecca Kinnebrew, $430,000.

20th St., 2227, No. 205-Richard Press and Manisha Tharaney to Susan M. Levin and Mark S. Kennedy, $600,000.

25th St., 1275, No. 605-Frank Licari Jr. to Barbara and Theodore Kristek, $750,000.

38th St., 2924-Estate of Elisabeth Vondracek and Brian Kass to Lars Sandvold Hydle, $985,000.

44th St., 2318-Christopher P. and Beth Camilleri Cowie to Joyce Slingerland and Richard Tiberius, $1.82 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 511-Deloris Harold and Darlene Swaringer to Trina Byrd, $510,000.

Capitol St. E., 519-James T. Kolbe to Steven P. Johnson and Elizabeth Ambrose, $2 million.

D St., 319-Robert H. Sweigart and Richard T. McCulley to Philipp David Julian Sewing and Tendai Sharon Pasipanodya, $1.3 million.

Fort Davis St., 2103, No. A-Sharon Shanklin and Tiffany E. Browne to Fettah Anadol, $200,000.

Halley Pl., 12, No. 101-Federal National Mortgage Association to Divyang Patel, $85,000.

Independence Ct., 1335-Nick J. Rahall II to Caroline and Ryan Canfield, $1.1 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1411, No. 4-Meghan Snyder to Donato Alvarez and Kelly Sanville, $453,500.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 348-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Richard and Camille Morris, $399,900.

Q St., 2346-Shay E. Rangel to Nicholas Deselle, $595,000.

Stanton Rd., 3150-Yvonne A. Holley to Yohanna J. and Valima H. Sampson, $285,000.

Upsal St., 721-Goshtasb Vafadari to Christian Nunez, $395,000.

Wade Rd., 2640, No. 21-Amani Endeavour Corp. to Hilary M. Kiundi, $50,000.

Ninth St., 3872, No. 301-Jacqueline D. Stinson to Fatmata Barrie, $111,000.

Southwest

Elmira St., 56-Ernie R. Banks and Sharon Smith to Asia Taliaferro, $370,000.

Joliet St., 135-Bernard Savoy Jr. to Andre W. Proctor, $450,000.

Third St., 1101, No. 407-Eric Louis Delaney to Stephen Nash Ander, $330,000.