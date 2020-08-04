Clay Pl., 3934-Ronald Adams to Chantel D. Rutland, $470,000.

D St., 1016-Allen Bradford and Lorine Dawe Card to Joseph James Katona and Rebecca Nicole Hook, $1.5 million.

E St., 520, No. 301-Jessica Reis and Anthony Deangelo to Kathleen Baldwin and Michel D. Arlon, $585,000.

Faraday Pl., 708-Appraisal Continent to John Eric and Angelica Pascual, $570,000.

Hawthorne Dr., 3033-Molly O’Keefe and Zachary Jackson to Benjamin Norman Alfred Cabana and Jessica Ann Milcetich, $440,000.

I St., 643-Daniel B. Prieto III to Young D. Suh, $929,500.

Meade St., 5048-Capital Strategy Fund to Joseph and Martine Felix, $499,000.

Olive St., 1612-Infinity IV to Eric and Jennifer Stecklow, $435,000.

R St., 227, No. B-Charles Orville Warner to Jeffrey A. Tobey and Sterling E. O’Neal, $600,000.

Sargent Rd., 4613-Carisa Stanley to Gregory L. Haugan and Angela C. Tovar Velasquez, $600,000.

Staples St., 1312-Jonathan E. Stevens and Joel D. Jowers to Courtney Nicole Temple, $819,000.

Varnum Pl., 4359-Reliance Homes to Seyed Mohammadreza Mirghasemi, $570,000.

Second St., 11, No. 305-Charles N. Sweet to John Timmothy Bourbonia Cummins, $325,000.

Sixth St., 2810-Alfredo and Rosa Mojica to Jordan David Maurand and Lacey Rae Shaver, $675,000.

Seventh St., 3000, No. 118-Michael and Mary Theisen to Clarke Jamison, $220,000.

Eighth St., 5416-Howling Mine Homes to Julie E. and Steven W. Scarano, $595,000.

11th St., 145-Margaret G. Holwill to John Paul and Rebecca Rose Nolan, $1.88 million.

12th St., 304-Michael A. Hamlin Jr. and Warren R. Griffin to Brian David Arthur and Marie Cho Ebers Arthur, $1.35 million.

12th St., 5015-AMRC to Gregory L. Pishko and Erica B. Carlsson, $580,013.

18th St., 429, No. 4-Courtney N. Temple to Raj and Suresh R. Shah, $490,398.

18th St., 4108-Josephine M. Kemathe to Allison Greer Grossman and Ryder David Cobean, $590,000.

20th St., 440-Greg McLaughlin to Kevin Richard Ulrich and Colleen Noel Clark, $595,000.

31st Pl., 2745-Estate of Pamela J. Carter and Jerry L. Hunter to Stephen Cole, $330,000.

Northwest

Appleton St., 3715-Estate of Harry K. Morlock and Patrick C. Horrell to Stephen E. and Emily J. West, $950,000.

Arkansas Ave., 4914-Peter Jones to Jasmeet Kaur and Ashish Patel, $855,000.

Belmont Rd., 2032, No. 522-Susan E. Subak to Maureen Rose Johnston, $390,000.

Brandywine St., 3626-Tyson R. and Renee J. Redpath to Andrew M. Lacy and Valerie Cupp, $2.5 million.

Church St., 1440, No. 605-John E. McCullough to Michael J. Barluk, $1.23 million.

Columbia Rd., 1129, No. 200-Eugene N. and Rachel E. Schacht to Ariella Shifra Bock, $645,000.

Columbia Rd., 1954, No. 512-Amanda Katherine Herrington to David P. Meyers, $281,500.

Connecticut Ave., 3901, No. 212-Martin J. Monaghan to Annalisa Bucalossi and Andrea Carocci, $408,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 110-Estate of John Michael Neander and Mark Neander to Ekaterina Anatolyevna Ananyeva, $245,000.

Davis Pl., 4114, No. 305-Matthew and Mary Bailey to Lauren Hudspeth, $216,000.

E St., 915, No. 411-Valarie Molaison to Amanda Brooke Cranford, $475,000.

Fairmont St., 1340, No. 24-Cynthia Aarons Love to Noor Shah, $426,400.

Florida Ave., 1828-Laurana Coleman Reed to Jessica Nicole Moscoso and Brian Patrick Hagerty, $940,000.

Garfield St., 3718-Dilan Investment to Christopher and Katherine Long Mathieu, $1.8 million.

Harvard St., 1012, No. 4-Sarah and Jonathan Ewing to Jacob Benjamin and Caroline Gabriel, $520,000.

Hemlock St., 1326-Dwayne M. Toliver to Daniel and Jodi L. Arellano, $910,000.

I St., 920, No. 807-Kelly A. and Christopher Mufarrige to Ryan Watzel and Matthew Sipe, $735,000.

Jefferson St., 830-Tammy Wright to Enrique Borroto, $525,000.

K St., 1150, No. 1107-Faranak Zafarnia to Katherine Riedel, $475,000.

L St., 1001, No. 707-Brian and Steven Schram to Caitlin Ann Rogalski and Janice Glennie, $523,000.

Longfellow St., 605-Joshua W. and Gugulethu M. Polacheck to Marat and Elvira Metoff, $550,000.

M St., 910, No. 629-Daniel Raoul and Rachel Claire Shively to Olga Gorodetsky, $725,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 4555, No. 102-Elise K. Aronson to Rajinder and Meena Singh, $227,000.

Madison St., 427-Jad Kamil and Nichole Lynn Atallah to Rebecca B. Jones and Peter D. Gaff, $737,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 507-Kathryn Herr to Douglas Stroock and Alexandra Sabater, $611,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 105-Roger W. Beckman to Marie Blandine Wu Yao Kuang, $395,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 39-Eileen M. Barber to Linda Ann and Paul Michael Eyerman, $360,000.

N St., 1440, No. 312-Adam Scott Glickman to Adam M. Fritz, $280,000.

Nevada Ave., 5538-Kevin A. Hunt and David L. Dildine to Kevin A. Hunt and David L. Dildine, $132,652.

New Hampshire Ave., 1903-Alejandro Lopez-Mejia and Maria Margarita Uricoechea to Emily and Daniel E. Wallace, $1.25 million.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 805-John K. Crawford and Keviar Warner to Maria Contos, $227,500.

O St., 2007, No. 505-Orlie Natalie Yaniv to Ryan Michael Kofron and Eric Michael Hudak, $439,000.

Olive St., 2708-Joanne E. Osendarp to Eric G. Toumayan and Trini M. Rodriguez, $1.23 million.

Ontario Rd., 2450, No. 2-Brian Michael Olden to Rosa Esperanza Gonzalez Mahecha and Brian Patrick Wanlass, $732,000.

P St., 2141, No. 906-Ariturk Properties III to Xiaoheng Geng, $480,000.

Park Rd., 1309, No. 101-Gauri A. Deshpande to Kimberly Ann Coletti, $576,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 801-Constance L. Chubb and Patrick A. Squires to Leia Jayne Schantz, $422,500.

Q St., 2910, No. A11-Leslie A. Fahrenkopf to Judy L. Patterson, $1.15 million.

R St., 20-Daniel Dall and Kathryn Dall Asta to Caitlin Hartman, $1.1 million.

Randolph St., 438-Ricardo E. Roberts Sr. to Melvin Lee Waldrop Jr., $670,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 66, No. 1-Sarah Temin to Matthew Christopher Choi Sullivan, $596,000.

S St., 46-Profile I Properties to Henry James Brewster and Geoffrey Clinton Wetrosky, $1.32 million.

Salem Lane, 4474-Adam Jay and Jordan Kyle Cohen to Courtney and David Christopher Hodapp, $1.38 million.

Shepherd St., 312-Leslie Patykewich to Stephen Swern and Marisa Goldstein, $675,000.

Sherman Ave., 3318, No. 104-James and Stephanie M. Ogorzalek to Maggie Griebert, $328,500.

Spring Rd., 1456-Armando Garcia Mulato and Angelica Rivas De Garcia to Glenda Torres Contreras and Alfredo Solis, $725,000.

Unicorn Lane, 2769-Timothy Michael Day to Kenneth A. and Andrea P. Edmonds, $1.22 million.

V St., 67, No. 2-Jeremy Bennett Freeman to Monica Gadkari, $740,000.

Warren St., 4705-Laura A. Ingersoll and Tom Jansen to Debra T. Kurshan and Benjamin A. Bolitzer, $1.37 million.

Willard St., 1736, No. 505-Jennifer L. and Janet A. Kline to Patricia Lee McLaughlin, $341,500.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 201-Jose H. Bezerra to Amanda L. Gant, $205,000.

Yuma St., 3814-Mary E. and Joseph Martin Devlin to Quinton Ng and Denise C. Hsu, $1.03 million.

Third Pl., 5819-Patricia Simms to Emily Vogtmann and Carlo S. Munoz, $637,000.

Fourth St., 1724-Mitchell Yale Davis to Joshua Zimmerman, $915,000.

Sixth St., 3532-Serhiy Rudomyr and Anna Vorotniak to John D. Hendel, $535,000.

Eighth St., 5003-Fame Homes to Eric Scott and Nick Scott Fafoglia, $875,000.

12th St., 7306-Urban Properties to Molly and Jon Raglani, $1.28 million.

13th St., 1615-William Emnett to Korab Zuka, $1.7 million.

13th St., 3500, No. 401-Alonso Jose Chaverri Suarez to Steven Collat Kameny and Jennifer Ann Hanley, $392,500.

14th St., 1133, No. 801-Jack Dishner to Panagiotis Tzanopoulos, $490,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 905-Alexandra Nicole Richards to John Davis Price and Anne Clarke Shoemaker, $1.12 million.

16th St., 3102-Seth Morris to Matthew T. Miller, $995,000.

17th St., 1939, No. 9-James J. Lumalcuri to Jacob Arem and Matthew Holden, $645,000.

17th St., 3330-David A. Shapiro to Brian T. and Amy E. Hughes, $1.14 million.

18th St., 3166-Jeffrey L. Davis and Deborah R. List to George Shukri Emile Zaidan and Julia Price Radice, $1.31 million.

21st St., 1260, No. 501-Shirley Pauline Lyons to Hila Pridan, $251,500.

25th St., 800, No. 301-Estate of Marilyn Grossman and Kaaron Stiles Ross to Lewis and Felice Rovegno, $1.12 million.

30th St., 2610-Smith Salem Heights to Thomas Alden and Lauren Elizabeth Ellis, $4.97 million.

33rd St., 6948-Larry M. Goldes and Shirley Diane Conley to Jolanta M. Rubio and Marian S. Zaczkiewicz, $823,000.

39th St., 3810, No. C123-Michael J. Sellers to Karin Paige Steinmann and Alex Levon Dogum, $374,000.

44th St., 4911-Jedidah M. Mussey to Christopher Jordan and Adrienne Kara Lafrance Ordan, $1.02 million.

Southwest

Alabama Ave., 3679, No. B-Radu and Luda Bujoreanu to Randez Xavier and Robin Hadden, $227,000.

Barnaby Terr., 1238-DC Property and Hallaltrend to Mekeda R. Ingram, $365,000.

Bowen Rd., 2507-David A. Johnson to Milton D. Quintana, $449,500.

D St., 142-Carter and Julia Collison to Catherine Pallenik and Bradford Simmons, $815,000.

E St., 138-Gary A. and Lisa D. Jones to Joseph B. and Kyle H. Fortson, $1.42 million.

Fort Dupont St., 1658-Bernard McKoy to Terence Asongwed, $409,000.

Guetler Way, 419-Jennifer and Brent Timothy Mosley to Matthew William and Carolyn Jo Lachman, $1.28 million.

Knox Terr., 2725-Johnetta E. Watson to Vanessa Ann Marrow, $397,500.

Prout St., 2226-William H. Hall Jr. to Mawusi Bridges, $305,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 703-Therese Dahlen to Zoe Newberg, $870,000.

Seventh St., 1014-James R. Shappell Jr. and Antoinette M. Valenti to Joshua and Liudmyla Tretter, $690,000.

15th Pl., 3287, No. 201-Yolanda Allen to Ndaya S. Johnson, $240,000.

18th St., 1814-Copeland Acquisitions to Darcelle C. Williams, $465,000.

41st St., 1575-Dwelling Edge to Patrick H. and Haley E. Richers, $424,000.

Southeast

Danbury St., 103-U.S. Bank to Richard Fowler, $385,000.

M St., 300, No. N315-James P. Elder Jr. to Tamlyn Sheng, Alex Sheng and Stephanie Sheng, $449,000.