District of Columbia

This sales data recorded in March by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue was provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 401, No. 2-Deutsche Bank and Ixis Real Estate Capital Trust 2006-HE3 to Brian O’Neill and Ross Dannenberg, $232,000.

Blaine St., 5512-Joseph C. Bailey Jr. to Saima Wahab, $236,000.

D St., 1412-Paul and Jane Wilkins to Celeste T. Tallarico and Gregory J. Pace, $745,000.

Dix St., 4215-J. Arthur and Rebecca D. Brown to Justin Gerard Matthews, $380,000.

E St., 1106-Julio H. Henriquez to Katherine McFarland and Ryan Carson Samuel, $1.31 million.

Farragut Pl., 624-Angela J. Mahecha to Louisa Elise Tomar, $445,000.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3700-Christopher D. Baker to Tamru Asefa, $565,000.

Girard St., 1305-Traci L. Hughes to John Gabriel Goddard-Lopez, $740,000.

Irving St., 1320-William A. Maedel Jr. and estate of Ouida V. Maedel to Matthew R. Wholey, $604,000.

Jefferson St., 709-Madaket Holdings Series to Danielle Nicole Barrett, $629,000.

Lincoln Rd., 1712-Kathryn P. Hollister and Patrick C. Howell to 1712 Lincoln Road Corp., $480,590.

Maryland Ave., 301-Jacqueline McGregor Lewis and Sara K. McGregor to Capital Hillside Corp., $1.94 million.

Meigs Pl., 1246-Roderick C. Powell to Justice Johnson and Melanie Bonner, $860,000.

Oates St., 1282-Core Investments to Caroline Lois Stewart, $800,000.

Owen Pl., 1111-Johnny Mercer to Susan J. Shuback, $774,900.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2511-Nicholas A. Nussbaum to Corey Emil Boney and Jack Nathan McLean III, $460,000.

Sargent Rd., 5009-Charlene T. Quander to Sherwin Cooper, $397,800.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3310-Teodros Kavaleri and Megdelawit Hiwot to Rosalind D. Price, $600,000.

Seventh St., 3052-MS-Brookland to Sarah E. Tully and Karen M. Sakash, $849,900.

Ninth St., 911, No. 2-William M. Guernier to Douglas B. and Stephanie A. Szabo, $850,000.

11th St., 148-J&R Campbell to Hadley Chenault Ross, $616,090.

12th St., 2914-Estate of Marilyn B. Thompson and Tennyson I. Thompson Sr. to Emmanuel and Maryam R. Egoegonwa, $575,000.

13th St., 401, No. 101-Angels DC to Timothy M. Svoboda, $420,000.

19th Pl., 4317-Pauline B. Pittman to Kathleen M. Pessolano and James Arthur Pittman Jr., $500,000.

21st St., 802-Estate of Elaine C. Gainor and Wilma Burton to Michael J. Kiefer and Christopher Hauser, $198,500.

34th St., 411-Madison Management Properties to Seni Compaore and Shante Monique Johnson, $470,000.

56th Pl., 711-Patricia Brown to Titilayo A. Sanni, $390,000.

Northwest

Arcadia Pl., 3269-Margaret G. and William Lidstone to Christina Nicole Myers Tripodo and Joseph Benjamin Tripodo, $1.16 million.

Aspen St., 602-Nancy S. Smith to Marianne C. Scott, $852,000.

Belmont St., 1336, No. 1-Serhat Akin to Epernay A. Kyles, $440,000.

Brandywine St., 4717-Karine Malvine Elsen and Brian Jude McNamara to Avery Libby, $1.3 million.

Calvert St., 1855, No. 301-Amanda C. Faulkner to Nicole Sroka, $461,000.

Cathedral Ave., 5049-Gordon M. and Cameron P. Taylor to Jared A. Ursani and Elizabeth Boyer, $1.64 million.

Church St., 1445, No. 41-Paul J. and Marilyn J. Sinderbrand to Francesco Grigoli, $1.36 million.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 402-Raka Choudhury to Ran P. Goldblatt and Yonatan Vaizman, $520,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 68-Estate of Heike Burchett and Debra Burchett-Lere to Victoria S. Sams, $605,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 109-Vinita and Bala Andrapalliyal to Abigail Nicole Slagle and Kyle Robert Chance, $374,900.

Corcoran St., 1328, No. 1-Julia J. and Benjamin J. Lundin to Tedde Tsang and Tami Kim, $1.11 million.

Delafield Pl., 428-Capitol Investment to Christopher Howard and Angela Tse, $807,000.

E St., 915, No. 1210-Peter and Dal Rae Summers to Christopher Alexander and Alana Finta, $465,000.

Garrison St., 4412-Estate of Shirley Matchett Pearson and Heather M. Drummond to Natawnee Jaclyn Fritz, $800,000.

Harvard St., 1227-Robert Gerard Hartling to Daniel Callister and Amir Masilyah, $1.07 million.

Hertford Pl., 3515, No. 22-Robert S. Oandasan to Alli Phillips, $353,150.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 419-Irene E. and Silvia M. Bruno to Merat Kebede, $299,900.

Jefferson St., 844-Estate of Frances C. Johnson and Robyn Randolph to Steven Thomas and Tamara Hardoby Funk, $601,700.

K St., 2515, No. 101-Paul Thomas Bowen to Vincent Bowen, $116,938.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 305-Cameron Blakely to Michelle Hackman, $620,000.

L St., 1101, No. 410-Mary Phillips Anders to Anthony V. Harper, $246,000.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 413-Kathleen S. Jamison to Frances Tish, $240,000.

M St., 910, No. 901-Devon M. Dow to Dylan Joseph White, $542,500.

Macarthur Blvd., 4623, No. A-Carrie Quinn to Clayton Andrew Miller and Tamara Declama, $365,000.

Madison St., 811-Denise K. and Charles L. Askew to Luis Vivas, $755,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 705-Alen Cisija to Zachary London, $452,500.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 46-Kimberly J. Ocheltree to Laura Rose O’Connell and Christopher Ede, $355,000.

N St., 2301, No. 612-Gabriel Phillips to Pamela Zirkle, $925,000.

Nevada Ave., 6114-Trevor Roth Martin to George Joseph Ho Jr., $1.08 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 3813, No. 2-Henry B. Liu and Katherine Yang to Peter Benjamin Healy and Jennifer Michelle Olney, $785,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 308-Martin P. Buchara to Erin Marie Collins, $465,000.

Nicholson St., 723-Algene Sajery to Martha Ann Kinsella and Samuel Edwards Knight, $681,500.

Oak St., 1362-Clear Sky Properties to Robert and Kathi Huddleston, $1.25 million.

Olive St., 2803-Benoit Colin to Burcu Hacibedel, $825,000.

Otis Pl., 1021-John Jameson to Nathaniel B. Cram and Heather A. Kliegman, $1.15 million.

P St., 2804-Andrew R. Reid to Elizabeth S. and Daniel M. Pfeiff, $1.95 million.

Park Rd., 1451, No. 416-Jose Ramon Oyola-Sepulveda and Susan Thornton Oyola to Kathryn M. Smith, $376,000.

Porter St., 3896, No. F342-Brenda W. Rawlings to Amanda Lucia and Jerome Rene Gonzales, $480,000.

Q St., 2500, No. 108-Nishad H. Majmudar to Vaida Vidugiris, $235,000.

Quackenbos St., 523-RCW Construction Group to Tanya Palermo and Sinan Tigun, $775,000.

Randolph St., 1372, No. 102-Adeline Ortiz to Tasliym Lester, $291,850.

Rittenhouse St., 1369-Sparrow Properties to Schuyler Elizabeth Armstrong and Andres Gaviria-Figueroa, $780,000.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 701-Carmelita O. Eugenio and the Carmelita O. Eugenio to Kevin S. and Kelly Bean, $325,000.

Shepherd St., 1431-Papa N. and Louise Fall to Juan Carlos Villegas Arone, $795,000.

Somerset Pl., 515-Dean M. Henderson to Eric Robert Plunkett and Amanda Foote Hinkle, $565,000.

Sutton Pl., 3249, No. A-Yvonne G.B. Liem to Meredith Anne Benedict, $680,000.

Tracy Pl., 2435-Viet A. and Jennifer A. Dinh to Jay E. Rivlin, $3.7 million.

University Pl., 2560-M&P Consulting to Robert A. Winslow and Jenna Williams-Bader, $720,000.

Verbena St., 1770-Karuna B. Patel and Michael R. Moise to Tuz-Ling Chen and Weiqiang Peng, $981,000.

W St., 129, No. 104-Kathryn Elizabeth Harris to Steven Spangenberg, $467,500.

Webster St., 1420-Fame Homes to Alberto J. and Sharla J. Rivera, $1.1 million.

Windom Pl., 3721-Thomas R. Reid III to Michael Whitney and Mia F. Olsen, $829,845.

Third St., 4110-Jeffrey Scott and Suzanne Miller Mackey to Edgar Luce and Dian El-Kassaby, $1.01 million.

Fourth St., 5521-Myrtle Howard to Wayne Dakins, $175,794.

Sixth St., 6501-Mayme W. Holt to Sara Kathleen Hayden, $605,000.

Ninth St., 1316, No. 2-Carolyn Anne Plank to Gene Sun and Ethan Starkey, $485,000.

Ninth St., 5112-Deutsche Bank and Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-14 to Afolake Elizabeth Shokunbi, $367,520.

13th St., 1211, No. 805-Rodell J. Mollineau to Kevin Dame, $661,500.

13th St., 1917, No. 1-Laura Sallstrom to Calvin C. Moore and John D. Clark III, $805,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 1008-Ilya A. Alter to Ram Murphy and Rani Ghandikota Murthy, $670,000.

14th St., 3465, No. D-John Turley Jones III and Erin Christina Monahan to Jonathan Wolf Levy, $640,000.

16th St., 1603, No. 5-Josh J. Marks to Maria Garcia Fernandez, $1.18 million.

16th St., 3420, No. 609-Daniel Albert Martinage to Megan Haberle, $249,290.

17th St., 2422, No. 204-Emily Liner to Sophia Harik, $318,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 111-Dupont East Condominium Association to Lilia I. Dashevsky, $359,000.

19th St., 2019, No. 1-Clifton E. and Megan B. Rowls to Nadine Ellen Hoffman, $589,000.

25th St., 1111, No. 823-Dae Won Construction to Dennis and Jocelyn Cho, $545,000.

30th St., 5508-Thomas F. McDaniel to Peter V.D. Barrett, $1 million.

39th St., 5308-Estate of Clare Anne Parmalee and Katherine H. Parmalee to Maxim B. Ioffe and Sarah Shomstein, $1.21 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 4449-Laverne E. Law to James Erickson Evans and Christopher Scott Piechocki, $533,700.

Branch Ave., 2027-Van Hoose Properties to Charles Brandon and Monica Anita Wilson, $775,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 174-Larry E. and Sharon M. Combest to Tom D. and Kyla N. Sell, $605,000.

D St., 1311-Buchanan Homes One to Anne M. Vanderwerken and Brent D. Redstone, $1.75 million.

F St., 4358-Red and White Homes to Paula Richardson, $409,900.

Gainesville St., 1719, No. 101-Angela M. Bolton to Alon A. Cluff, $124,100.

Hr Dr., 823-Shanell S. Davis to Michelle Catherine Ballard, $399,500.

Independence Ave., 626, No. 101-Nicholas James Ingaciola to Fong Ngan, $410,000.

L St., 1334-Rhonda M. Smith to William Lynham Anderson, $570,000.

Minnesota Ave., 1609-Mancini Enterprises to Tamara Flannigan, $399,999.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3956, No. 204-Michael Tynes to Jeffery D. Edelin, $215,000.

Ridge Rd., 1-U.S. Bank to Daniel Vance and Ellen Sue Zimmerman, $389,500.

Southern Ave., 4614-One Three Investment to Gerry Coffee, $459,900.

Xenia St., 831-Ryan S. and Logan M. Pickell to Belachew T. Asfaw, $405,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 712-Parcel O-1 to Georgia A. Chisolm, $799,900.

Sixth St., 337-Shari Kleiner and Robert Leon Lester to James Hunter Williams and Lindsay Fisher, $982,000.

13th St., 130-Simon and Francesca Cataldo to Gaby Goldstein and Jordan Kanarek, $1.5 million.

16th St., 1718-U.S. Bank to Erica D. Woods, $425,000.

28th St., 1322-Nola J. Whitfield to Kevin Lamont Brown, $740,000.

Southwest

Elmira St., 34-SMC Realty Investments to Robin Williams, $365,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N103-Alice A. Brock to Carolyn A. Stoesen and Anne M. Stom, $279,000.