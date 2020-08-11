Blaine St., 5512-Joseph C. Bailey Jr. to Saima Wahab, $236,000.

D St., 1412-Paul and Jane Wilkins to Celeste T. Tallarico and Gregory J. Pace, $745,000.

Dix St., 4215-J. Arthur and Rebecca D. Brown to Justin Gerard Matthews, $380,000.

E St., 1106-Julio H. Henriquez to Katherine McFarland and Ryan Carson Samuel, $1.31 million.

Farragut Pl., 624-Angela J. Mahecha to Louisa Elise Tomar, $445,000.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3700-Christopher D. Baker to Tamru Asefa, $565,000.

Girard St., 1305-Traci L. Hughes to John Gabriel Goddard-Lopez, $740,000.

Irving St., 1320-William A. Maedel Jr. and estate of Ouida V. Maedel to Matthew R. Wholey, $604,000.

Jefferson St., 709-Madaket Holdings Series to Danielle Nicole Barrett, $629,000.

Lincoln Rd., 1712-Kathryn P. Hollister and Patrick C. Howell to 1712 Lincoln Road Corp., $480,590.

Maryland Ave., 301-Jacqueline McGregor Lewis and Sara K. McGregor to Capital Hillside Corp., $1.94 million.

Meigs Pl., 1246-Roderick C. Powell to Justice Johnson and Melanie Bonner, $860,000.

Oates St., 1282-Core Investments to Caroline Lois Stewart, $800,000.

Owen Pl., 1111-Johnny Mercer to Susan J. Shuback, $774,900.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2511-Nicholas A. Nussbaum to Corey Emil Boney and Jack Nathan McLean III, $460,000.

Sargent Rd., 5009-Charlene T. Quander to Sherwin Cooper, $397,800.

Theodore R Hagans Dr., 3310-Teodros Kavaleri and Megdelawit Hiwot to Rosalind D. Price, $600,000.

Seventh St., 3052-MS-Brookland to Sarah E. Tully and Karen M. Sakash, $849,900.

Ninth St., 911, No. 2-William M. Guernier to Douglas B. and Stephanie A. Szabo, $850,000.

11th St., 148-J&R Campbell to Hadley Chenault Ross, $616,090.

12th St., 2914-Estate of Marilyn B. Thompson and Tennyson I. Thompson Sr. to Emmanuel and Maryam R. Egoegonwa, $575,000.

13th St., 401, No. 101-Angels DC to Timothy M. Svoboda, $420,000.

19th Pl., 4317-Pauline B. Pittman to Kathleen M. Pessolano and James Arthur Pittman Jr., $500,000.

21st St., 802-Estate of Elaine C. Gainor and Wilma Burton to Michael J. Kiefer and Christopher Hauser, $198,500.

34th St., 411-Madison Management Properties to Seni Compaore and Shante Monique Johnson, $470,000.

56th Pl., 711-Patricia Brown to Titilayo A. Sanni, $390,000.

Northwest

Arcadia Pl., 3269-Margaret G. and William Lidstone to Christina Nicole Myers Tripodo and Joseph Benjamin Tripodo, $1.16 million.

Aspen St., 602-Nancy S. Smith to Marianne C. Scott, $852,000.

Belmont St., 1336, No. 1-Serhat Akin to Epernay A. Kyles, $440,000.

Brandywine St., 4717-Karine Malvine Elsen and Brian Jude McNamara to Avery Libby, $1.3 million.

Calvert St., 1855, No. 301-Amanda C. Faulkner to Nicole Sroka, $461,000.

Cathedral Ave., 5049-Gordon M. and Cameron P. Taylor to Jared A. Ursani and Elizabeth Boyer, $1.64 million.

Church St., 1445, No. 41-Paul J. and Marilyn J. Sinderbrand to Francesco Grigoli, $1.36 million.

Columbia Rd., 1401, No. 402-Raka Choudhury to Ran P. Goldblatt and Yonatan Vaizman, $520,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 68-Estate of Heike Burchett and Debra Burchett-Lere to Victoria S. Sams, $605,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 109-Vinita and Bala Andrapalliyal to Abigail Nicole Slagle and Kyle Robert Chance, $374,900.

Corcoran St., 1328, No. 1-Julia J. and Benjamin J. Lundin to Tedde Tsang and Tami Kim, $1.11 million.

Delafield Pl., 428-Capitol Investment to Christopher Howard and Angela Tse, $807,000.

E St., 915, No. 1210-Peter and Dal Rae Summers to Christopher Alexander and Alana Finta, $465,000.

Garrison St., 4412-Estate of Shirley Matchett Pearson and Heather M. Drummond to Natawnee Jaclyn Fritz, $800,000.

Harvard St., 1227-Robert Gerard Hartling to Daniel Callister and Amir Masilyah, $1.07 million.

Hertford Pl., 3515, No. 22-Robert S. Oandasan to Alli Phillips, $353,150.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 419-Irene E. and Silvia M. Bruno to Merat Kebede, $299,900.

Jefferson St., 844-Estate of Frances C. Johnson and Robyn Randolph to Steven Thomas and Tamara Hardoby Funk, $601,700.

K St., 2515, No. 101-Paul Thomas Bowen to Vincent Bowen, $116,938.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 305-Cameron Blakely to Michelle Hackman, $620,000.

L St., 1101, No. 410-Mary Phillips Anders to Anthony V. Harper, $246,000.

Longfellow St., 738, No. 413-Kathleen S. Jamison to Frances Tish, $240,000.

M St., 910, No. 901-Devon M. Dow to Dylan Joseph White, $542,500.

Macarthur Blvd., 4623, No. A-Carrie Quinn to Clayton Andrew Miller and Tamara Declama, $365,000.

Madison St., 811-Denise K. and Charles L. Askew to Luis Vivas, $755,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 705-Alen Cisija to Zachary London, $452,500.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 46-Kimberly J. Ocheltree to Laura Rose O’Connell and Christopher Ede, $355,000.

N St., 2301, No. 612-Gabriel Phillips to Pamela Zirkle, $925,000.

Nevada Ave., 6114-Trevor Roth Martin to George Joseph Ho Jr., $1.08 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 3813, No. 2-Henry B. Liu and Katherine Yang to Peter Benjamin Healy and Jennifer Michelle Olney, $785,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 308-Martin P. Buchara to Erin Marie Collins, $465,000.

Nicholson St., 723-Algene Sajery to Martha Ann Kinsella and Samuel Edwards Knight, $681,500.

Oak St., 1362-Clear Sky Properties to Robert and Kathi Huddleston, $1.25 million.

Olive St., 2803-Benoit Colin to Burcu Hacibedel, $825,000.

Otis Pl., 1021-John Jameson to Nathaniel B. Cram and Heather A. Kliegman, $1.15 million.

P St., 2804-Andrew R. Reid to Elizabeth S. and Daniel M. Pfeiff, $1.95 million.

Park Rd., 1451, No. 416-Jose Ramon Oyola-Sepulveda and Susan Thornton Oyola to Kathryn M. Smith, $376,000.

Porter St., 3896, No. F342-Brenda W. Rawlings to Amanda Lucia and Jerome Rene Gonzales, $480,000.

Q St., 2500, No. 108-Nishad H. Majmudar to Vaida Vidugiris, $235,000.

Quackenbos St., 523-RCW Construction Group to Tanya Palermo and Sinan Tigun, $775,000.

Randolph St., 1372, No. 102-Adeline Ortiz to Tasliym Lester, $291,850.

Rittenhouse St., 1369-Sparrow Properties to Schuyler Elizabeth Armstrong and Andres Gaviria-Figueroa, $780,000.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 701-Carmelita O. Eugenio and the Carmelita O. Eugenio to Kevin S. and Kelly Bean, $325,000.

Shepherd St., 1431-Papa N. and Louise Fall to Juan Carlos Villegas Arone, $795,000.

Somerset Pl., 515-Dean M. Henderson to Eric Robert Plunkett and Amanda Foote Hinkle, $565,000.

Sutton Pl., 3249, No. A-Yvonne G.B. Liem to Meredith Anne Benedict, $680,000.

Tracy Pl., 2435-Viet A. and Jennifer A. Dinh to Jay E. Rivlin, $3.7 million.

University Pl., 2560-M&P Consulting to Robert A. Winslow and Jenna Williams-Bader, $720,000.

Verbena St., 1770-Karuna B. Patel and Michael R. Moise to Tuz-Ling Chen and Weiqiang Peng, $981,000.

W St., 129, No. 104-Kathryn Elizabeth Harris to Steven Spangenberg, $467,500.

Webster St., 1420-Fame Homes to Alberto J. and Sharla J. Rivera, $1.1 million.

Windom Pl., 3721-Thomas R. Reid III to Michael Whitney and Mia F. Olsen, $829,845.

Third St., 4110-Jeffrey Scott and Suzanne Miller Mackey to Edgar Luce and Dian El-Kassaby, $1.01 million.

Fourth St., 5521-Myrtle Howard to Wayne Dakins, $175,794.

Sixth St., 6501-Mayme W. Holt to Sara Kathleen Hayden, $605,000.

Ninth St., 1316, No. 2-Carolyn Anne Plank to Gene Sun and Ethan Starkey, $485,000.

Ninth St., 5112-Deutsche Bank and Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-14 to Afolake Elizabeth Shokunbi, $367,520.

13th St., 1211, No. 805-Rodell J. Mollineau to Kevin Dame, $661,500.

13th St., 1917, No. 1-Laura Sallstrom to Calvin C. Moore and John D. Clark III, $805,000.

14th St., 1133, No. 1008-Ilya A. Alter to Ram Murphy and Rani Ghandikota Murthy, $670,000.

14th St., 3465, No. D-John Turley Jones III and Erin Christina Monahan to Jonathan Wolf Levy, $640,000.

16th St., 1603, No. 5-Josh J. Marks to Maria Garcia Fernandez, $1.18 million.

16th St., 3420, No. 609-Daniel Albert Martinage to Megan Haberle, $249,290.

17th St., 2422, No. 204-Emily Liner to Sophia Harik, $318,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 111-Dupont East Condominium Association to Lilia I. Dashevsky, $359,000.

19th St., 2019, No. 1-Clifton E. and Megan B. Rowls to Nadine Ellen Hoffman, $589,000.

25th St., 1111, No. 823-Dae Won Construction to Dennis and Jocelyn Cho, $545,000.

30th St., 5508-Thomas F. McDaniel to Peter V.D. Barrett, $1 million.

39th St., 5308-Estate of Clare Anne Parmalee and Katherine H. Parmalee to Maxim B. Ioffe and Sarah Shomstein, $1.21 million.

Southeast

Alabama Ave., 4449-Laverne E. Law to James Erickson Evans and Christopher Scott Piechocki, $533,700.

Branch Ave., 2027-Van Hoose Properties to Charles Brandon and Monica Anita Wilson, $775,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 174-Larry E. and Sharon M. Combest to Tom D. and Kyla N. Sell, $605,000.

D St., 1311-Buchanan Homes One to Anne M. Vanderwerken and Brent D. Redstone, $1.75 million.

F St., 4358-Red and White Homes to Paula Richardson, $409,900.

Gainesville St., 1719, No. 101-Angela M. Bolton to Alon A. Cluff, $124,100.

Hr Dr., 823-Shanell S. Davis to Michelle Catherine Ballard, $399,500.

Independence Ave., 626, No. 101-Nicholas James Ingaciola to Fong Ngan, $410,000.

L St., 1334-Rhonda M. Smith to William Lynham Anderson, $570,000.

Minnesota Ave., 1609-Mancini Enterprises to Tamara Flannigan, $399,999.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3956, No. 204-Michael Tynes to Jeffery D. Edelin, $215,000.

Ridge Rd., 1-U.S. Bank to Daniel Vance and Ellen Sue Zimmerman, $389,500.

Southern Ave., 4614-One Three Investment to Gerry Coffee, $459,900.

Xenia St., 831-Ryan S. and Logan M. Pickell to Belachew T. Asfaw, $405,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 712-Parcel O-1 to Georgia A. Chisolm, $799,900.

Sixth St., 337-Shari Kleiner and Robert Leon Lester to James Hunter Williams and Lindsay Fisher, $982,000.

13th St., 130-Simon and Francesca Cataldo to Gaby Goldstein and Jordan Kanarek, $1.5 million.

16th St., 1718-U.S. Bank to Erica D. Woods, $425,000.

28th St., 1322-Nola J. Whitfield to Kevin Lamont Brown, $740,000.

Southwest

Elmira St., 34-SMC Realty Investments to Robin Williams, $365,000.