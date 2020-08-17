Constitution Ave., 1128-Estate of Amecia E. Hannibal and Joanne D. Wilson to Gerria Dimps, $410,000.

Dix St., 4709-Ayr Properties Sep Corp. to Kyle Kamal Bradley, $473,000.

E St., 1811-Nicholas D. Pearson to Kevin Arlyck and Leigh Davis, $729,300.

H St., 301, No. 402-Lenore Iris Pearlstein and Debra Boyd to Christine Jamieson, $635,000.

Hayes St., 4322-Ron Reed and Yared Asrat to Lisa Mueller and Ann V. Baldinger, $365,000.

Just St., 5063-Jayson Renovations Corp. to Tarica Walker, $385,000.

Lincoln Rd., 1717, No. 1-Angela Landry to Kagan L. Whitten and Kamen D. Lesichkov, $580,000.

Maryland Ave., 728-Paul R. Stanchifield and Camila A. Lopez Silva to Julie M. Wade, $798,500.

Oglethorpe St., 620-Penta Property Solutions Corp. to Philip Anthony Parong Espe and Parker Rhea Gaims, $500,000.

Owen Pl., 1271-Joshua and Courtney Kiluk to Edward Wooster Cook and Alexandra Caitlyn Hoey, $825,000.

Quincy Pl., 117, No. 2-David Christopher and Courtney Howard Hodapp to Jennifer Yun and Stephen Choma Thompson, $801,000.

Riggs Rd., 525-Patricia Oshodi to Rebecca Szyszka and John Sterling Douglas Jr., $615,000.

Third St., 6121-J&A Dwellings Corp. to Armandine Lowe Longang, $699,000.

Seventh St., 17-Matthew E. King to Joshua Levine and Jennifer Hamilton, $1.18 million.

Eighth St., 903-Andrew and Emily A. McPherson to Catherine S. Mitros and Matthew M. May, $860,000.

Ninth St., 3308, No. 2-Jeremy T. and Megan J. Coylewright to Jesse and Misty Howell, $749,900.

11th St., 738-Kelly Lovallo to Bobby L. Lucas, $1.25 million.

12th St., 3219, No. 101-Milson Fitch to Mathew Thomas Brennan, $490,000.

13th St., 401, No. 302-Nadejda Stancioff to Leana Thorn, $462,500.

15th St., 642, No. 2-Herve Marand to Clinton Edward Ramsden III, $630,000.

18th St., 762-Keith C. Winnacot to Niles Cole and Rebecca Katherine Hunter, $478,000.

19th St., 622-Benjamin Hernandez-Stem to Alan Ray and Hannah Chargin, $576,000.

Northwest

Argonne Pl., 1632-L. Corp. Corp to Louis G. Hutt III and Adrienne L. Adkins, $1.27 million.

Barnaby St., 6517-Robert E. Holman to Chantale Fiebig and Julian A. Haynes, $2.4 million.

Belmont St., 1602, No. D-Alexander S. and Caitlin E. Kaplan to Michael Mathias Holzer and Edward Engles, $1.07 million.

Buchanan St., 448-Deginal Jeffrey and John Charles Boykin to Oliver and Megan Flynn, $739,000.

Calvert St., 1855, No. LL2-William B. Morse to Arthur Macmillan, $450,000.

Cathedral Ave., 5119-Carrie and Nathan David to Margaret Daum, $1.7 million.

Columbia Rd., 1421, No. 203-Rami Azzam and Maira Vanessa Corlazzoli to Javiera F. Sandoval Quiroz, $449,900.

Connecticut Ave., 2725, No. 809-Mark J. Tavlarides to Adam Craig Klocek and Sarah Dawn Allen, $632,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 404-Aisha Williams to Marshall Bret and Kristi M. Frodsham, $336,125.

Corcoran St., 1750, No. B-Michael C. Davis to Jill Marie Burnie, $320,500.

Delafield Pl., 821-Kathleen G. Winters to Alexandra Elizabeth Citrin and Andrew Townsend Singer, $725,000.

Ellicott St., 3629-Estate of Evangelin and Robert I. Wise Jr. to Matthew Gertz and Alyssa Rosenberg, $1.41 million.

F St., 912, No. 701-Steven J. and Faryn Maya Seiden to Richard Swayze, $523,000.

Flagler Pl., 2010-Jennifer C. and Tricia S. Lynn to Kyle Victor, $1.2 million.

Gresham Pl., 619-Emilia A. Gutierrez and Andrew Scott Maisel to Rebecca Ierardo and Matthew Evans, $604,500.

Harvard St., 1449, No. 6-Lauren Shea to Sepehr Sardari, $830,000.

Highwood Ct., 3917-Maria Bergh to Anne G. Maletta, $1.45 million.

Jefferson St., 700, No. 203-Chitsunge Mapondera to Brianna Tucker, $277,000.

Jocelyn St., 3615-Estate of Jerome M. Schwartz and Jennifer C. Concino to Erika Adriana and Jason Darius Leon, $903,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1825, No. 1-Monica L. and Elizabeth A. Cummings to Colin Shea, $585,000.

L St., 2201, No. 310-Joseph and Leah Waks to Alfredo De La Cruz, $305,000.

M St., 1011, No. 302-David M. Schonberg to Resat and Sibel Bozoklar, $578,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1209-Vyshali Belagodu to Morgan Gambrill, $500,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. A111-Catherine Bacon and Paul A. Winslow to Marisa Guillen, $248,000.

N St., 1300, No. 102-Aaron Tong to Ryan M. Sabot, $294,000.

N St., 2712-David M. Dubois and Nicole Bubois to John B. and Jamie D. Navarro, $1.55 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1725, No. 602-Leo Feler to Dagmawit Metty Fisseha, $652,000.

New Jersey Ave., 1429-123 Joliet Corp. to Darius Anthony and Mahalia Jessup, $899,900.

New York Ave., 437, No. Y30-Brendan Smialowski to Ida Lee Shiang and Farley Mesko, $710,000.

Oak St., 1630-Katherine Mastman to Amanda Bethany McClish and Patrick Leong, $740,000.

Olive St., 2814-Dennis R. and Paula J. Patrick to Yasmine Chubin, $1 million.

P St., 3406-James M. Spears to Ronald Irvin and Jennifer Kay Christie, $3.08 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 1003N-Sam A. and Melanie A. Davis to Mary M. Taylor, $579,900.

Q St., 2500, No. 316-Salameh Nematt to Arthur D. Fornari, $360,000.

R St., 1619, No. 403-Jennifer E. McCarthy to Fatima Gloria Fraile De Manterola, $595,000.

Reno Rd., 4828-Craig R. and Ana B. Channell to Brett Grindrod and Sarah Seltzer, $1.18 million.

S St., 1414-Dilan Investment Corp. to Francis C. Conway Jr. and John F. Vavricka, $2.46 million.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 818-J. Anthony Colleli to Mariana and Stephane Dahan, $282,500.

Shepherd St., 1834-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Yuri and Randi Stone, $1.4 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2449-Patrick Basil and Melissa Z. John to Samuel Goodstein and Trisha B. Miller, $1.28 million.

Warder St., 3546-Diane K. Levy and Joanne Sincero to Daniel Francis Mace, $751,150.

Water St., 3303, No. 5O-William Chang to Mark Smith, $1.03 million.

Western Ave., 5223-Mildred Louise McGee and Margaret Lee Savage to Norman C. Smith, $676,400.

Winfield Lane, 3525-Martin Tolchin and estate of Susan Tolchin to Kian Makipour and Alexandra N. Modiri, $1.77 million.

Fourth St., 6827, No. 119-Genowefa Maria Fiuk to Aimee C. Ruscio, $325,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 712-William D. and Geraldine E. Edens to Matthew Jon Furlow, $405,000.

Ninth St., 1831-Emily Loeb to Shannon Nicole Zeigler and Amaury Silvain Sibon, $1 million.

Ninth St., 7530-Hoi Nguyen and T. My Hang to Almaz T. Getahun and Hagos A. Ahmed, $525,000.

11th St., 3602-Charol Simpson to Chad Gilton and Jennifer Schmidt, $965,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 312-Ling Zhu and Shu Yu to Erica L. Bakies, $735,000.

13th St., 2231-Christine Ann Roddy to Alejandro Valencia, $975,000.

13th St., 3504, No. 24-Colin J. Spence to Mark and Michelle Eider, $395,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 203-Joel Avi Willcher to Nicole Mireille Leon, $537,500.

14th St., 3815, No. 4-Arden E. Grady and Miles Whitney Wright Evenson to Xiaoxin Shi, $675,000.

16th St., 2000, No. 608-Ariele Cara Bernard to Stephen A. and Patricia E. Ortiz, $444,000.

16th St., 3510, No. 301-Megan Desouza to Feda Elshaer, $350,000.

17th St., 2515, No. 2-Travis and Christopher Iskierka-Boggs to Alastair Joshua Vokach-Brodsky, $385,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 711-Suzanne Lightman and Michael Nix to Vinay Kumar Gupta and Valentina Stavrova, $138,000.

19th St., 2019, No. 3-Laura Herman to Kevin Fei Huang, $531,000.

21st St., 1409 1/2, No. A-Joseph Dean Hill to Hannah Chang Mussi, $350,000.

26th St., 1520-Josiah Osgood and Adam Kemerer to Janice Rodriguez, $865,000.

37th St., 2009-Ramsey Baghdadi and Lucie B. Leblois to Robert Avrum Peckerman and Piper Sonoma Evans, $908,000.

41st St., 4825-David L. Dildine and Kevin A. Hunt to Michael Alan and Serge N. Spencer, $682,500.

47th St., 3818-Lars and Vanya Wendy Candia Johannes to Rubena Sukaj and Brandon Wayne Dowd, $925,000.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1358-James T. and Sabrina Johnson to Sheila Devonne Hall, $299,000.

Brandywine St., 20-District Properties Com Inc. to Dawit Girma Mekonnen and Mahlet Amsalu, $480,000.

Burns Pl., 3932-Patrick Horrell and Paul E. Calhoun to Aden Abiye, $375,000.

F St., 5106, No. 2-Stan Jackson to Angel T. Ard-Hawkins, $210,000.

High St., 2262-Dominic William Competti to Benjamin T. Schweitzer, $582,500.

Hunter Pl., 2215, No. 102-West Coast Servicing Inc. to Deysi N. Castellon Moya, $110,000.

Independence Ave., 626, No. 103-Ajx Mortgage Trust to Elizabeth Kosin and Dylan Rothwell, $441,000.

Pope St., 3232-Estate of Marion L. Fletcher and Rodney Williams to Natiya Tapper and Charles Wilbert Curtis, $478,000.

S St., 3932-Fountain Hayes and Lori Koonce to Brittany Allen, $449,000.

V St., 1430-Nicholas Deprey to Ashley Bratton, $474,900.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 715-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Erik K. Aaby and Rebekah A. Olkowski, $929,900.

Eighth St., 2913, No. 3101-Heather N. Stephenson to Tatyana Walker, $335,000.

13th St., 231-the estate of Ellen Ethel Rossman and Stanley Rossman to Zdzislawa M. and Anna Katherine Szafran, $610,000.

21st St., 3512-Maurice D. Matthews to Thomas Hailu, $365,000.

Southwest

G St., 350, No. N319-Bosede I. Gbadegesin to Chloe Lewis, $446,500.