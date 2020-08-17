District of Columbia

These sales data recorded in March by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 1433, No. D-Bradley L. Stewart to Rachel Marni Tuckerman, $425,000.

Brentwood Rd., 1522-Craig Andrew and Kathleen Shea Britton to Andrew Donica and Megan Garber, $729,900.

Constitution Ave., 1128-Estate of Amecia E. Hannibal and Joanne D. Wilson to Gerria Dimps, $410,000.

Dix St., 4709-Ayr Properties Sep Corp. to Kyle Kamal Bradley, $473,000.

E St., 1811-Nicholas D. Pearson to Kevin Arlyck and Leigh Davis, $729,300.

H St., 301, No. 402-Lenore Iris Pearlstein and Debra Boyd to Christine Jamieson, $635,000.

Hayes St., 4322-Ron Reed and Yared Asrat to Lisa Mueller and Ann V. Baldinger, $365,000.

Just St., 5063-Jayson Renovations Corp. to Tarica Walker, $385,000.

Lincoln Rd., 1717, No. 1-Angela Landry to Kagan L. Whitten and Kamen D. Lesichkov, $580,000.

Maryland Ave., 728-Paul R. Stanchifield and Camila A. Lopez Silva to Julie M. Wade, $798,500.

Oglethorpe St., 620-Penta Property Solutions Corp. to Philip Anthony Parong Espe and Parker Rhea Gaims, $500,000.

Owen Pl., 1271-Joshua and Courtney Kiluk to Edward Wooster Cook and Alexandra Caitlyn Hoey, $825,000.

Quincy Pl., 117, No. 2-David Christopher and Courtney Howard Hodapp to Jennifer Yun and Stephen Choma Thompson, $801,000.

Riggs Rd., 525-Patricia Oshodi to Rebecca Szyszka and John Sterling Douglas Jr., $615,000.

Third St., 6121-J&A Dwellings Corp. to Armandine Lowe Longang, $699,000.

Seventh St., 17-Matthew E. King to Joshua Levine and Jennifer Hamilton, $1.18 million.

Eighth St., 903-Andrew and Emily A. McPherson to Catherine S. Mitros and Matthew M. May, $860,000.

Ninth St., 3308, No. 2-Jeremy T. and Megan J. Coylewright to Jesse and Misty Howell, $749,900.

11th St., 738-Kelly Lovallo to Bobby L. Lucas, $1.25 million.

12th St., 3219, No. 101-Milson Fitch to Mathew Thomas Brennan, $490,000.

13th St., 401, No. 302-Nadejda Stancioff to Leana Thorn, $462,500.

15th St., 642, No. 2-Herve Marand to Clinton Edward Ramsden III, $630,000.

18th St., 762-Keith C. Winnacot to Niles Cole and Rebecca Katherine Hunter, $478,000.

19th St., 622-Benjamin Hernandez-Stem to Alan Ray and Hannah Chargin, $576,000.

Northwest

Argonne Pl., 1632-L. Corp. Corp to Louis G. Hutt III and Adrienne L. Adkins, $1.27 million.

Barnaby St., 6517-Robert E. Holman to Chantale Fiebig and Julian A. Haynes, $2.4 million.

Belmont St., 1602, No. D-Alexander S. and Caitlin E. Kaplan to Michael Mathias Holzer and Edward Engles, $1.07 million.

Buchanan St., 448-Deginal Jeffrey and John Charles Boykin to Oliver and Megan Flynn, $739,000.

Calvert St., 1855, No. LL2-William B. Morse to Arthur Macmillan, $450,000.

Cathedral Ave., 5119-Carrie and Nathan David to Margaret Daum, $1.7 million.

Columbia Rd., 1421, No. 203-Rami Azzam and Maira Vanessa Corlazzoli to Javiera F. Sandoval Quiroz, $449,900.

Connecticut Ave., 2725, No. 809-Mark J. Tavlarides to Adam Craig Klocek and Sarah Dawn Allen, $632,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4007, No. 404-Aisha Williams to Marshall Bret and Kristi M. Frodsham, $336,125.

Corcoran St., 1750, No. B-Michael C. Davis to Jill Marie Burnie, $320,500.

Delafield Pl., 821-Kathleen G. Winters to Alexandra Elizabeth Citrin and Andrew Townsend Singer, $725,000.

Ellicott St., 3629-Estate of Evangelin and Robert I. Wise Jr. to Matthew Gertz and Alyssa Rosenberg, $1.41 million.

F St., 912, No. 701-Steven J. and Faryn Maya Seiden to Richard Swayze, $523,000.

Flagler Pl., 2010-Jennifer C. and Tricia S. Lynn to Kyle Victor, $1.2 million.

Gresham Pl., 619-Emilia A. Gutierrez and Andrew Scott Maisel to Rebecca Ierardo and Matthew Evans, $604,500.

Harvard St., 1449, No. 6-Lauren Shea to Sepehr Sardari, $830,000.

Highwood Ct., 3917-Maria Bergh to Anne G. Maletta, $1.45 million.

Jefferson St., 700, No. 203-Chitsunge Mapondera to Brianna Tucker, $277,000.

Jocelyn St., 3615-Estate of Jerome M. Schwartz and Jennifer C. Concino to Erika Adriana and Jason Darius Leon, $903,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1825, No. 1-Monica L. and Elizabeth A. Cummings to Colin Shea, $585,000.

L St., 2201, No. 310-Joseph and Leah Waks to Alfredo De La Cruz, $305,000.

M St., 1011, No. 302-David M. Schonberg to Resat and Sibel Bozoklar, $578,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 1209-Vyshali Belagodu to Morgan Gambrill, $500,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. A111-Catherine Bacon and Paul A. Winslow to Marisa Guillen, $248,000.

N St., 1300, No. 102-Aaron Tong to Ryan M. Sabot, $294,000.

N St., 2712-David M. Dubois and Nicole Bubois to John B. and Jamie D. Navarro, $1.55 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1725, No. 602-Leo Feler to Dagmawit Metty Fisseha, $652,000.

New Jersey Ave., 1429-123 Joliet Corp. to Darius Anthony and Mahalia Jessup, $899,900.

New York Ave., 437, No. Y30-Brendan Smialowski to Ida Lee Shiang and Farley Mesko, $710,000.

Oak St., 1630-Katherine Mastman to Amanda Bethany McClish and Patrick Leong, $740,000.

Olive St., 2814-Dennis R. and Paula J. Patrick to Yasmine Chubin, $1 million.

P St., 3406-James M. Spears to Ronald Irvin and Jennifer Kay Christie, $3.08 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 1003N-Sam A. and Melanie A. Davis to Mary M. Taylor, $579,900.

Q St., 2500, No. 316-Salameh Nematt to Arthur D. Fornari, $360,000.

R St., 1619, No. 403-Jennifer E. McCarthy to Fatima Gloria Fraile De Manterola, $595,000.

Reno Rd., 4828-Craig R. and Ana B. Channell to Brett Grindrod and Sarah Seltzer, $1.18 million.

S St., 1414-Dilan Investment Corp. to Francis C. Conway Jr. and John F. Vavricka, $2.46 million.

Scott Cir., 1, No. 818-J. Anthony Colleli to Mariana and Stephane Dahan, $282,500.

Shepherd St., 1834-Dogwood Restoration Corp. to Yuri and Randi Stone, $1.4 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2449-Patrick Basil and Melissa Z. John to Samuel Goodstein and Trisha B. Miller, $1.28 million.

Warder St., 3546-Diane K. Levy and Joanne Sincero to Daniel Francis Mace, $751,150.

Water St., 3303, No. 5O-William Chang to Mark Smith, $1.03 million.

Western Ave., 5223-Mildred Louise McGee and Margaret Lee Savage to Norman C. Smith, $676,400.

Winfield Lane, 3525-Martin Tolchin and estate of Susan Tolchin to Kian Makipour and Alexandra N. Modiri, $1.77 million.

Fourth St., 6827, No. 119-Genowefa Maria Fiuk to Aimee C. Ruscio, $325,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 712-William D. and Geraldine E. Edens to Matthew Jon Furlow, $405,000.

Ninth St., 1831-Emily Loeb to Shannon Nicole Zeigler and Amaury Silvain Sibon, $1 million.

Ninth St., 7530-Hoi Nguyen and T. My Hang to Almaz T. Getahun and Hagos A. Ahmed, $525,000.

11th St., 3602-Charol Simpson to Chad Gilton and Jennifer Schmidt, $965,000.

13th St., 1225, No. 312-Ling Zhu and Shu Yu to Erica L. Bakies, $735,000.

13th St., 2231-Christine Ann Roddy to Alejandro Valencia, $975,000.

13th St., 3504, No. 24-Colin J. Spence to Mark and Michelle Eider, $395,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 203-Joel Avi Willcher to Nicole Mireille Leon, $537,500.

14th St., 3815, No. 4-Arden E. Grady and Miles Whitney Wright Evenson to Xiaoxin Shi, $675,000.

16th St., 2000, No. 608-Ariele Cara Bernard to Stephen A. and Patricia E. Ortiz, $444,000.

16th St., 3510, No. 301-Megan Desouza to Feda Elshaer, $350,000.

17th St., 2515, No. 2-Travis and Christopher Iskierka-Boggs to Alastair Joshua Vokach-Brodsky, $385,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 711-Suzanne Lightman and Michael Nix to Vinay Kumar Gupta and Valentina Stavrova, $138,000.

19th St., 2019, No. 3-Laura Herman to Kevin Fei Huang, $531,000.

21st St., 1409 1/2, No. A-Joseph Dean Hill to Hannah Chang Mussi, $350,000.

26th St., 1520-Josiah Osgood and Adam Kemerer to Janice Rodriguez, $865,000.

37th St., 2009-Ramsey Baghdadi and Lucie B. Leblois to Robert Avrum Peckerman and Piper Sonoma Evans, $908,000.

41st St., 4825-David L. Dildine and Kevin A. Hunt to Michael Alan and Serge N. Spencer, $682,500.

47th St., 3818-Lars and Vanya Wendy Candia Johannes to Rubena Sukaj and Brandon Wayne Dowd, $925,000.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1358-James T. and Sabrina Johnson to Sheila Devonne Hall, $299,000.

Brandywine St., 20-District Properties Com Inc. to Dawit Girma Mekonnen and Mahlet Amsalu, $480,000.

Burns Pl., 3932-Patrick Horrell and Paul E. Calhoun to Aden Abiye, $375,000.

F St., 5106, No. 2-Stan Jackson to Angel T. Ard-Hawkins, $210,000.

High St., 2262-Dominic William Competti to Benjamin T. Schweitzer, $582,500.

Hunter Pl., 2215, No. 102-West Coast Servicing Inc. to Deysi N. Castellon Moya, $110,000.

Independence Ave., 626, No. 103-Ajx Mortgage Trust to Elizabeth Kosin and Dylan Rothwell, $441,000.

Pope St., 3232-Estate of Marion L. Fletcher and Rodney Williams to Natiya Tapper and Charles Wilbert Curtis, $478,000.

S St., 3932-Fountain Hayes and Lori Koonce to Brittany Allen, $449,000.

V St., 1430-Nicholas Deprey to Ashley Bratton, $474,900.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 715-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Erik K. Aaby and Rebekah A. Olkowski, $929,900.

Eighth St., 2913, No. 3101-Heather N. Stephenson to Tatyana Walker, $335,000.

13th St., 231-the estate of Ellen Ethel Rossman and Stanley Rossman to Zdzislawa M. and Anna Katherine Szafran, $610,000.

21st St., 3512-Maurice D. Matthews to Thomas Hailu, $365,000.

Southwest

G St., 350, No. N319-Bosede I. Gbadegesin to Chloe Lewis, $446,500.

Fourth St., 800, No. S423-Potomac Place Associates Corp. to Heeok Jang, $305,000.