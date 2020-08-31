Clay Pl., 3930-478 Burns ST Corp. to Abdullah Amin, $467,915.

D St., 819, No. 1-Andrew A. and Juleigh L. Pisciotti to Emily Kate Mueller, $580,000.

Delafield St., 716-Kellan Blair Hetrick to Allison Jean Dickinson and Evan Alexander Cass, $535,000.

Downing Pl., 1334, No. B-Jamin Keene to Seth Matthew Parker, $457,205.

Emerald St., 1349-Ryan C. Waguespack to Allison Kirkelie Ziegler, $853,000.

Franklin St., 1721-Greenhill Property Group Corp. to Lindsay Elizabeth Hart Knudsen and Andrew Duncan Knudsen, $805,000.

Hamlin St., 1012-Atlantic Capital One Corp. to Basel Alloush, $875,000.

Hurston Lane, 2506, No. 7-Sanjiv Kumar Teelock and the ST Trust to Rodney Boyd, $515,000.

Lyman Pl., 1730-Rosa M. Henry to Mary C. Morgan, $207,350.

Newton St., 1820-Greg Kohlrieser to James Eric Brahney, $680,000.

Oglethorpe St., 836-Michael Green and Sharon H. Douglass-Green to Kevin R. Burke and Samantha Noelle Mild, $510,000.

Upshur St., 1831-David M. and Tatlin V. Wilson to Greg Robert and Chaz J. Kohlrieser, $755,000.

Webster St., 1623-Annie Crittenden to David and Samantha Balajthy, $558,700.

Fifth St., 410, No. 15-Vinay Gupta and Valentina Stavrova to Jessica Romero, $845,000.

Seventh St., 820-Omid Land Group Corp. to Ross Lyle Muir Jr., $1.15 million.

Eighth St., 5044-William Opeyemi and Michele Lawrence Jawando to Tabitha Bean, $439,000.

10th St., 615-Andrew and Michael McBride to Alex and Natalie Khachaturian, $800,000.

12th Pl., 4206-Dilan Investment Corp. to Lesley Jantarasami and Stephen Farole, $900,000.

12th St., 4621-Tonya Bell Spry to Kenya and Howard Westmoreland, $525,000.

15th St., 92-Jonathan S. and Anne W. Murphy to Mary Louise Grad, $399,999.

17th St., 3607-Kristin L. Statham to William Montross Jr. and Katherine A. Leigey, $860,000.

18th St., 3600-JKS Properties Corp. to Mary Kathryn and Roy Talmor, $810,000.

19th St., 1137-Robert Nicholson and Kendra Harvey to Nathan Jeffay and Shannon E. O’Neil, $460,000.

25th Pl., 515-Dancing Radish Corp. to Gregory R. Mitchell and Sasha L. Silverman, $655,000.

Northwest

Alton Pl., 4820-Barbara Gregory Lyman to Bryant Lee and Joan Marie Brooks, $1.32 million.

Arkansas Ave., 4521-Megan and Ryan Littlepage to Anthony Oyintare Preware, $720,000.

Brandywine St., 2915-John E. and Stephanie Hellerman to Mihran Erkiletian, $1.98 million.

California St., 2127, No. 707-Estate of J. Donald Miller and John Awad to Dawn Eileen Martin and Philip Michael Bender, $699,000.

Cathedral Ave., 2148-Estate of Margaret Dooling McLaughlin and Jennifer Dooling Koschalk to Jeffrey Hauger and Audrey Warren, $1.05 million.

Chesapeake St., 3732-Charles Rosencrans and Candace J. Kaller to Jennifer L. Friedman and Richard N. Sloane, $2.27 million.

Columbia Rd., 911-Mano Corp. to Carlos Martin Del Campo and Diana Rodriguez, $762,500.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 336-Michelle Farnsworth to Dustin and Kinari Sakamoto Pierce, $470,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 917-Rita Greiner and estate of Edwin Greiner to Alexander Dantes Abi-Najm and Elizabeth Lee Pruchnicki, $315,000.

E St., 675, No. 720-Antonio L. Hardy and Sean P. Conley to Dominic Menegus, $629,900.

Euclid St., 1441, No. 103-Wells Fargo Bank to Alexander Karl Roberts, $290,500.

Fairmont St., 1223-Gilles M. and Anne L. Delhommeau to Brian Cummings, $1.32 million.

Flagler Pl., 2119, No. 1-Jacquelyn L. Lago to Lauren Foiles and Jeanette Bonifaz Urquizu, $700,000.

Garfield St., 3402-Donald Marshall to Ramsey Baghdadi and Lucie Leblois, $1.84 million.

I St., 920, No. 609-Matthew Bobys and Valeria De Souza Cruz to William J. Flynn and Sharon Lo-Flynn, $1.02 million.

Ingomar St., 3921-Yvette R. Downs and Johnnie Mae Durant to Jinwoo Charles Park and Tina Xuan Gao, $1.51 million.

Jefferson St., 807-Abdelaziz Rebatchi to Phoenix E. Wright, $700,000.

K St., 475, No. 1221-Deepti Choubey to Glen R. Barbour, $600,000.

Kansas Ave., 3910-Brian and Darina M. Coffey to Jefferson Huang and Alvina Yeh, $732,000.

Klingle St., 5112-Estate of Elena G. Millie and Neva B. Day to Kevin P. Boland and Lauren Kathleen Otoole-Boland, $1.1 million.

Leegate Rd., 1334-Bruce Gamble and Lisa M. Hoffer-Gamble to Stephen P. Kopstein and Heidi N. Simon, $930,000.

M St., 910, No. 405-Pavel Osipov to Clementine Croissant, $599,000.

M St., 2501, No. 411-2501 M. Street Owner Corp. to Marle F. Goodman, $2.05 million.

Madison St., 112-David C. Mizejewski and Daniel J. Wolfe to Wendy Rubin and Christopher Turner, $710,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 302-Wells Fargo Bank to Terrance Clifton Ford, $200,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. 508-Frank S. Luciani to Arvenita and Richard Cherry, $268,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 1-Elizabeth Shope to Galed Hassan, $270,000.

N St., 1420, No. 306-Shannon Yadsko and Davis Hake to Gerald L. Showstack, $290,000.

N St., 1745, No. 311-N. Street Venture Corp. to Roger H. and Elizabeth A. Randall, $1.4 million.

Nebraska Ave., 4811-Richard B. and Barry R. Zamoff to Vanya Wendy Dandia De Johannes and Lars Johannes, $1.23 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 906-Howard F. Murphy to Sam Canh Vong, $275,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 919-Estate of Anne-Marie Jacqueline Lee and Charlotte May Lee Froehlich to Alejandra Viveros Lomeli, $765,000.

Newton Pl., 613-Melvin and Virdella S. Denwiddie to Kenia Seoane, $560,000.

Northampton St., 3214-Anslie Stokes and William A. Milligan to Kevin and Ellett Toomey, $1.77 million.

Observatory Pl., 2411-Celia Oliveira to Katherine Shannon Conway and Geoffrey Langford Jones, $1.17 million.

Ontario Rd., 2426, No. 102-Sarah G. Logan to Denise Marton Menendez, $399,000.

P St., 1718, No. T3-Laci McCandless to Josh and Hannah Sparks, $429,900.

Piney Branch Rd., 6231-Bitencourt Development Corp. to Silvia Middleton and Listervelt Bakari F. Middleton, $900,000.

Q St., 2521-Estate of Edmonia Mason Catherine Kearny and Louis Rabil to Ian C. McMurtry, $929,000.

Quintana Pl., 811-Pooja Jhunjhunwala to Marcus Lee Scribner and Loren Ashley Long, $705,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 48-A & A. Builders Corp. to Monique C. Young, $909,000.

Roxboro Pl., 616-Dancing Lettuce Corp. to Sean William and Claire Turck Snyder, $645,000.

Spring Rd., 1411-4903 Just ST Corp. to Melissa Persaud, $500,000.

T St., 1333-Nathaniel Jones and Tyler P. Warren to Samir and Soumya VL Vig, $1.83 million.

U St., 621-Marlene Mahoney to Daniel L. Burkard and Kaylyn M. Santhouse, $810,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 618-Daniel J. McCartney to Marisa Phillips Gerla, $799,000.

Warren St., 4010-Dilan Investment Corp. to Margot S. Dankner and Joseph Gorodenker, $1.5 million.

Webster St., 327-Carbajal Inc. to Lemuel Joseph and Jessica Lauren Yutzy, $970,000.

Westover Pl., 4436-Gary Hailey and Barbara Q. Harper to Amal Zaari, $939,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 323-Steven C. Sunshine and Fay E. Wheeler to Timothy M. Kloeppel, $495,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1810-Lucia Maley to William Westly, $725,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 911-Sean C.o. Keefe and Laura J.o. Keefe to Paul Victor Beddoe and Ronald Charles Digregorio, $840,000.

Sixth St., 809, No. 34-David and Sue Mei Rivera to Douglas Hart O. Connor and Emily Kristine Russell, $550,000.

Ninth St., 5024, No. 303-Gallatin Property Development Corp. to Elias Tarazi, $465,900.

11th St., 1111, No. 311-Thomas Brugato to Rachel Jane Patterson, $469,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 218-Tim P. Dekeyser and Ellen D. Angelo to Andrew Sussman, $550,000.

13th St., 1311, No. 409-Kurt W. Rieschick and David A. Klimas to Tancredi Ingrassia, $489,000.

13th St., 3552, No. 2-Ali Lyad Yakub and Margaret Mary Brennan to Ebrahim Ismail Bandookwala and Insiya Hashim Nasrulla, $885,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 705-Christopher James Wheeler and Ioana Simona Suciu Wheeler to Timothy Millette and Eugene Fox, $760,000.

14th St., 7712-James E. and Yvette D. Shepard to Ofilio Mayorga and Sarah M. Cartmell, $970,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 120-Shereef Elnahal and Marwa M. Kamel to Jan Bershtein, $346,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 514-Sohrab Mansouri to Behzad Mansouri, $213,500.

17th St., 2515, No. 4-Bryan Thompson and Maka Beradze to Shilpa Kothari, $573,000.

21st St., 1260, No. 211-Denise Von Gersdorff Hearn and Henrique Von Gersdorff to Chani Dawn and Norman Mark Wereley, $390,000.

24th St., 1121, No. 307-Tsur Y. Reiss and Julia Dorfman to Jing Xie and Mukesh Kumar, $519,000.

30th St., 1228-Edward and Susan G. Maguire to Adrienne Arsht, $2.33 million.

44th St., 1519-Gary L. and Donan M. Groat to Robert A. and Susan M. Beckman, $1.5 million.

Southeast

Akron Pl., 2914-Michelle Freeman and Antoinette Smith to Delmer Lee and Natasha Freeman, $400,000.

Bay St., 1740-Michael Whitfield and Amy Beth Sawyer to Thomas R. Fricton and Desiree D. Alladin, $1.2 million.

C St., 1628, No. B3-Max Thoman Tedford to Rita T. Gibson and Odell Gregory Gilliam, $329,900.

Curtis Ct., 1900-Desdemona F. Harris and Kayfrances J. Eldridge to Claude Nicolas and Diona Fay Howard-Nicolas, $384,900.

E St., 117, No. 302-Alexander Sunshine to Michael Antonopoulos, $440,000.

Gorman St., 4206-Tamika Anderson to Ayana Gallego, $351,000.

Hillside Rd., 4609-SRK Property Management Corp. to Brandon Darnell Wilson, $407,000.

I St., 1205-Pamela A. Gibbs to Matthew Peter Feger and Dagny Michaux Leonard, $679,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1504-Grant Cleberg to Kelly Friedman and Daniel Butler, $645,000.

Naylor Rd., 3101, No. 304-Aahan Rashid to Shawn McCafferty, $90,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 418-Michael S. Crews to Corey Alexander Ershow, $423,500.

Potomac Ave., 1327-Haris and Loren Elizabeth Hadzimuratovic to Amy R. and Margaret Allison Upshaw, $1.12 million.

Savannah Pl., 1236-David J. Walton to Amanda and Dean Charles, $325,000.

V St., 1645-Raoul and Regina Alvarez to Denise L. Harrison, $615,000.

Fourth St., 100-Lynne M. and Gregory J. Schlimm to Ruth Kroeger, $1.47 million.

10th Pl., 3334-Tiffany N. Hunter to Nina Daoud, $325,000.

14th St., 918, No. 3-Martha Thomsen to Andrew Hutchins Clark and Ryan William Donovan, $744,000.

17th St., 209-Christopher Ryan and Brianna Lauren Fouss to Robert Fulton, $610,000.

38th St., 1651 1/2-PNC Bank to Yun Sook Lee, $440,000.

Southwest

Capitol Square Pl., 812-John Catalano and Raquel Soto to Henry and Emily Joy Mooney, $1.04 million.

M St., 240, No. E708-George A. Tucker to Christopher Ian and Victoria Twinn, $337,500.