District of Columbia

These sales data recorded in March by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Beacon Pl., 210-Antoine L. and Angela Cole Dixon to Dinku Deyasa Biru, $915,000.

Brooks St., 5100-Theon Group Corp. to Stanley Curtis Ford Jr. and Stephanne Ayanna Player-Ford, $556,000.

Clay Pl., 3930-478 Burns ST Corp. to Abdullah Amin, $467,915.

D St., 819, No. 1-Andrew A. and Juleigh L. Pisciotti to Emily Kate Mueller, $580,000.

Delafield St., 716-Kellan Blair Hetrick to Allison Jean Dickinson and Evan Alexander Cass, $535,000.

Downing Pl., 1334, No. B-Jamin Keene to Seth Matthew Parker, $457,205.

Emerald St., 1349-Ryan C. Waguespack to Allison Kirkelie Ziegler, $853,000.

Franklin St., 1721-Greenhill Property Group Corp. to Lindsay Elizabeth Hart Knudsen and Andrew Duncan Knudsen, $805,000.

Hamlin St., 1012-Atlantic Capital One Corp. to Basel Alloush, $875,000.

Hurston Lane, 2506, No. 7-Sanjiv Kumar Teelock and the ST Trust to Rodney Boyd, $515,000.

Lyman Pl., 1730-Rosa M. Henry to Mary C. Morgan, $207,350.

Newton St., 1820-Greg Kohlrieser to James Eric Brahney, $680,000.

Oglethorpe St., 836-Michael Green and Sharon H. Douglass-Green to Kevin R. Burke and Samantha Noelle Mild, $510,000.

Upshur St., 1831-David M. and Tatlin V. Wilson to Greg Robert and Chaz J. Kohlrieser, $755,000.

Webster St., 1623-Annie Crittenden to David and Samantha Balajthy, $558,700.

Fifth St., 410, No. 15-Vinay Gupta and Valentina Stavrova to Jessica Romero, $845,000.

Seventh St., 820-Omid Land Group Corp. to Ross Lyle Muir Jr., $1.15 million.

Eighth St., 5044-William Opeyemi and Michele Lawrence Jawando to Tabitha Bean, $439,000.

10th St., 615-Andrew and Michael McBride to Alex and Natalie Khachaturian, $800,000.

12th Pl., 4206-Dilan Investment Corp. to Lesley Jantarasami and Stephen Farole, $900,000.

12th St., 4621-Tonya Bell Spry to Kenya and Howard Westmoreland, $525,000.

15th St., 92-Jonathan S. and Anne W. Murphy to Mary Louise Grad, $399,999.

17th St., 3607-Kristin L. Statham to William Montross Jr. and Katherine A. Leigey, $860,000.

18th St., 3600-JKS Properties Corp. to Mary Kathryn and Roy Talmor, $810,000.

19th St., 1137-Robert Nicholson and Kendra Harvey to Nathan Jeffay and Shannon E. O’Neil, $460,000.

25th Pl., 515-Dancing Radish Corp. to Gregory R. Mitchell and Sasha L. Silverman, $655,000.

Northwest

Alton Pl., 4820-Barbara Gregory Lyman to Bryant Lee and Joan Marie Brooks, $1.32 million.

Arkansas Ave., 4521-Megan and Ryan Littlepage to Anthony Oyintare Preware, $720,000.

Brandywine St., 2915-John E. and Stephanie Hellerman to Mihran Erkiletian, $1.98 million.

California St., 2127, No. 707-Estate of J. Donald Miller and John Awad to Dawn Eileen Martin and Philip Michael Bender, $699,000.

Cathedral Ave., 2148-Estate of Margaret Dooling McLaughlin and Jennifer Dooling Koschalk to Jeffrey Hauger and Audrey Warren, $1.05 million.

Chesapeake St., 3732-Charles Rosencrans and Candace J. Kaller to Jennifer L. Friedman and Richard N. Sloane, $2.27 million.

Columbia Rd., 911-Mano Corp. to Carlos Martin Del Campo and Diana Rodriguez, $762,500.

Connecticut Ave., 3701, No. 336-Michelle Farnsworth to Dustin and Kinari Sakamoto Pierce, $470,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 917-Rita Greiner and estate of Edwin Greiner to Alexander Dantes Abi-Najm and Elizabeth Lee Pruchnicki, $315,000.

E St., 675, No. 720-Antonio L. Hardy and Sean P. Conley to Dominic Menegus, $629,900.

Euclid St., 1441, No. 103-Wells Fargo Bank to Alexander Karl Roberts, $290,500.

Fairmont St., 1223-Gilles M. and Anne L. Delhommeau to Brian Cummings, $1.32 million.

Flagler Pl., 2119, No. 1-Jacquelyn L. Lago to Lauren Foiles and Jeanette Bonifaz Urquizu, $700,000.

Garfield St., 3402-Donald Marshall to Ramsey Baghdadi and Lucie Leblois, $1.84 million.

I St., 920, No. 609-Matthew Bobys and Valeria De Souza Cruz to William J. Flynn and Sharon Lo-Flynn, $1.02 million.

Ingomar St., 3921-Yvette R. Downs and Johnnie Mae Durant to Jinwoo Charles Park and Tina Xuan Gao, $1.51 million.

Jefferson St., 807-Abdelaziz Rebatchi to Phoenix E. Wright, $700,000.

K St., 475, No. 1221-Deepti Choubey to Glen R. Barbour, $600,000.

Kansas Ave., 3910-Brian and Darina M. Coffey to Jefferson Huang and Alvina Yeh, $732,000.

Klingle St., 5112-Estate of Elena G. Millie and Neva B. Day to Kevin P. Boland and Lauren Kathleen Otoole-Boland, $1.1 million.

Leegate Rd., 1334-Bruce Gamble and Lisa M. Hoffer-Gamble to Stephen P. Kopstein and Heidi N. Simon, $930,000.

M St., 910, No. 405-Pavel Osipov to Clementine Croissant, $599,000.

M St., 2501, No. 411-2501 M. Street Owner Corp. to Marle F. Goodman, $2.05 million.

Madison St., 112-David C. Mizejewski and Daniel J. Wolfe to Wendy Rubin and Christopher Turner, $710,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 302-Wells Fargo Bank to Terrance Clifton Ford, $200,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. 508-Frank S. Luciani to Arvenita and Richard Cherry, $268,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 1-Elizabeth Shope to Galed Hassan, $270,000.

N St., 1420, No. 306-Shannon Yadsko and Davis Hake to Gerald L. Showstack, $290,000.

N St., 1745, No. 311-N. Street Venture Corp. to Roger H. and Elizabeth A. Randall, $1.4 million.

Nebraska Ave., 4811-Richard B. and Barry R. Zamoff to Vanya Wendy Dandia De Johannes and Lars Johannes, $1.23 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1816, No. 906-Howard F. Murphy to Sam Canh Vong, $275,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 919-Estate of Anne-Marie Jacqueline Lee and Charlotte May Lee Froehlich to Alejandra Viveros Lomeli, $765,000.

Newton Pl., 613-Melvin and Virdella S. Denwiddie to Kenia Seoane, $560,000.

Northampton St., 3214-Anslie Stokes and William A. Milligan to Kevin and Ellett Toomey, $1.77 million.

Observatory Pl., 2411-Celia Oliveira to Katherine Shannon Conway and Geoffrey Langford Jones, $1.17 million.

Ontario Rd., 2426, No. 102-Sarah G. Logan to Denise Marton Menendez, $399,000.

P St., 1718, No. T3-Laci McCandless to Josh and Hannah Sparks, $429,900.

Piney Branch Rd., 6231-Bitencourt Development Corp. to Silvia Middleton and Listervelt Bakari F. Middleton, $900,000.

Q St., 2521-Estate of Edmonia Mason Catherine Kearny and Louis Rabil to Ian C. McMurtry, $929,000.

Quintana Pl., 811-Pooja Jhunjhunwala to Marcus Lee Scribner and Loren Ashley Long, $705,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 48-A & A. Builders Corp. to Monique C. Young, $909,000.

Roxboro Pl., 616-Dancing Lettuce Corp. to Sean William and Claire Turck Snyder, $645,000.

Spring Rd., 1411-4903 Just ST Corp. to Melissa Persaud, $500,000.

T St., 1333-Nathaniel Jones and Tyler P. Warren to Samir and Soumya VL Vig, $1.83 million.

U St., 621-Marlene Mahoney to Daniel L. Burkard and Kaylyn M. Santhouse, $810,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 618-Daniel J. McCartney to Marisa Phillips Gerla, $799,000.

Warren St., 4010-Dilan Investment Corp. to Margot S. Dankner and Joseph Gorodenker, $1.5 million.

Webster St., 327-Carbajal Inc. to Lemuel Joseph and Jessica Lauren Yutzy, $970,000.

Westover Pl., 4436-Gary Hailey and Barbara Q. Harper to Amal Zaari, $939,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 323-Steven C. Sunshine and Fay E. Wheeler to Timothy M. Kloeppel, $495,000.

Wyoming Ave., 1810-Lucia Maley to William Westly, $725,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 911-Sean C.o. Keefe and Laura J.o. Keefe to Paul Victor Beddoe and Ronald Charles Digregorio, $840,000.

Sixth St., 809, No. 34-David and Sue Mei Rivera to Douglas Hart O. Connor and Emily Kristine Russell, $550,000.

Ninth St., 5024, No. 303-Gallatin Property Development Corp. to Elias Tarazi, $465,900.

11th St., 1111, No. 311-Thomas Brugato to Rachel Jane Patterson, $469,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 218-Tim P. Dekeyser and Ellen D. Angelo to Andrew Sussman, $550,000.

13th St., 1311, No. 409-Kurt W. Rieschick and David A. Klimas to Tancredi Ingrassia, $489,000.

13th St., 3552, No. 2-Ali Lyad Yakub and Margaret Mary Brennan to Ebrahim Ismail Bandookwala and Insiya Hashim Nasrulla, $885,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 705-Christopher James Wheeler and Ioana Simona Suciu Wheeler to Timothy Millette and Eugene Fox, $760,000.

14th St., 7712-James E. and Yvette D. Shepard to Ofilio Mayorga and Sarah M. Cartmell, $970,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 120-Shereef Elnahal and Marwa M. Kamel to Jan Bershtein, $346,000.

17th St., 1916, No. 514-Sohrab Mansouri to Behzad Mansouri, $213,500.

17th St., 2515, No. 4-Bryan Thompson and Maka Beradze to Shilpa Kothari, $573,000.

21st St., 1260, No. 211-Denise Von Gersdorff Hearn and Henrique Von Gersdorff to Chani Dawn and Norman Mark Wereley, $390,000.

24th St., 1121, No. 307-Tsur Y. Reiss and Julia Dorfman to Jing Xie and Mukesh Kumar, $519,000.

30th St., 1228-Edward and Susan G. Maguire to Adrienne Arsht, $2.33 million.

44th St., 1519-Gary L. and Donan M. Groat to Robert A. and Susan M. Beckman, $1.5 million.

Southeast

Akron Pl., 2914-Michelle Freeman and Antoinette Smith to Delmer Lee and Natasha Freeman, $400,000.

Bay St., 1740-Michael Whitfield and Amy Beth Sawyer to Thomas R. Fricton and Desiree D. Alladin, $1.2 million.

C St., 1628, No. B3-Max Thoman Tedford to Rita T. Gibson and Odell Gregory Gilliam, $329,900.

Curtis Ct., 1900-Desdemona F. Harris and Kayfrances J. Eldridge to Claude Nicolas and Diona Fay Howard-Nicolas, $384,900.

E St., 117, No. 302-Alexander Sunshine to Michael Antonopoulos, $440,000.

Gorman St., 4206-Tamika Anderson to Ayana Gallego, $351,000.

Hillside Rd., 4609-SRK Property Management Corp. to Brandon Darnell Wilson, $407,000.

I St., 1205-Pamela A. Gibbs to Matthew Peter Feger and Dagny Michaux Leonard, $679,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1504-Grant Cleberg to Kelly Friedman and Daniel Butler, $645,000.

Naylor Rd., 3101, No. 304-Aahan Rashid to Shawn McCafferty, $90,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 418-Michael S. Crews to Corey Alexander Ershow, $423,500.

Potomac Ave., 1327-Haris and Loren Elizabeth Hadzimuratovic to Amy R. and Margaret Allison Upshaw, $1.12 million.

Savannah Pl., 1236-David J. Walton to Amanda and Dean Charles, $325,000.

V St., 1645-Raoul and Regina Alvarez to Denise L. Harrison, $615,000.

Fourth St., 100-Lynne M. and Gregory J. Schlimm to Ruth Kroeger, $1.47 million.

10th Pl., 3334-Tiffany N. Hunter to Nina Daoud, $325,000.

14th St., 918, No. 3-Martha Thomsen to Andrew Hutchins Clark and Ryan William Donovan, $744,000.

17th St., 209-Christopher Ryan and Brianna Lauren Fouss to Robert Fulton, $610,000.

38th St., 1651 1/2-PNC Bank to Yun Sook Lee, $440,000.

Southwest

Capitol Square Pl., 812-John Catalano and Raquel Soto to Henry and Emily Joy Mooney, $1.04 million.

M St., 240, No. E708-George A. Tucker to Christopher Ian and Victoria Twinn, $337,500.

Water St., 525, No. 109-Lori Farrell to Lori Beth Garver, $732,000.