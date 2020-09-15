District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Acker Pl., 604-Nicholas J. Bernel to Sai Prasad Rao and Tina Gupta, $910,000.

Bryant St., 1351, No. 102-Douglas Ademir Rivas Guevara and Karen Whitehurst Rivas to Almaz Habtezion, $285,000.

D St., 810-Kerry Souza to Stephanie Maloney, $799,950.

D St., 1917-Gloria Montano and Sean Patrick Greene to Amanda Jean Satterwhite, $620,000.

Elliott St., 632-DAPD Corp. to P.W. Chiefy Nduom, $850,720.

F St., 1347-Pamela J. Causer to Peter Berg and Anne Bowler, $765,000.

Franklin St., 615-Jaz Construction Corp. to Aru and Kaitlin Sahni, $795,000.

Gay St., 5321-Kat Realty Corp. to Mahilete E. Mengesha, $350,000.

Hawthorne Dr., 3167-Elizabeth Szatkowski to Jarrett Smith, $441,000.

I St., 1009-Christopher C. Dick and Laura A. Nash to Alexandra P. Calhoon, $720,000.

Kensington Pl., 608-Caesar Gooden II to Mariko A. Meyer, $475,000.

Michigan Ave., 31-Adam and Eleni Lobene to Hasan Mohd and Paola X. Mannan, $955,000.

Neal St., 1216-Annie R. Tate to Charles Cyrus Turner, $660,000.

R St., 14-John F. Scanlon to Michael Jean Beautyman Jr., $1.12 million.

Rosedale St., 1627-Dallas Cruz to Natalie Eleanor Moore, $600,000.

Summit Ct., 3491-Vashti C. Bryant to Thomas D. Cunningham and Dominic T. Dyson, $350,000.

Waltman Pl., 121-Matthew E. and Ladavia S. Drane to Dani Goldberg and Macy Carolyn Spiro, $640,000.

Third St., 637, No. 103-Susan B. Lauk Doering to Daniel S. Baird Jr., $242,000.

Fifth St., 535-Brandon C. and Kendall A. Splawn to Rebecca Witt and Souvanic Sur, $1.14 million.

Eighth St., 4000-4008, No. 4004-2-Anand Balasubramani to Paul Thomas Howard and Anna Kathleen Bailey, $388,000.

12th St., 3719, No. 106-Katherine L. Wulff to Parker Van De Water, $338,000.

13th St., 5045-Realty Properties Corp. to Ashley Adams, $550,000.

15th St., 118-Ma Properties Corp. to Khashayar Bayani, $730,000.

17th St., 3909-Matthew F. Shannon and estate of Theodora McGill to Katelyn R. and Hector P. Lucas, $650,000.

19th St., 443-Timothy M. Evans to Gary and Viktoria Hunter, $600,000.

24th St., 2617-Dilan Investment Corp. to Kevin John O’Connor and Danielle Marie Evennou, $764,900.

48th Pl., 1046-Exit DC Properties Corp. to Valerie Eleanor Rohrbach Lehman and Ryan Lehman, $521,000.

57th St., 210-Keys to Solutions Corp. to Setena Pricilla Brown, $330,900.

Northwest

Allison St., 517-Eugenia Simpson to Jacob K. Lanier and Deena J.K. Lanier, $675,000.

Beekman Pl., 1666, No. B-Matthew Anthony Gertz and Alyssa Bennett Rosenberg to Tara Anne Kemmer, $879,000.

Brown St., 3414, No. A-US Bank and Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificate to Alper Akan and Ekaterina Mikhaylova, $682,500.

Cathedral Ave., 5039-Lawrence G. Doyle and Sylvia T. Mapes to Dylan Crawford and Lindsay Kay Kelemen, $1.15 million.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 123-Duncan M. and Sara S. Beale to Nicholas James Ehlert, $440,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 203-Justin Hotzman and Barcedy Jean Vidt to Maria Eliana and Thomas Allen Bengtson, $395,000.

D St., 631, No. 233-Shiva Aminian to Antonio Hardy and Sean Conley, $819,000.

Elm St., 313-Stephanie S. and Robert W. Huffman to Prachi Kishor Patel, $867,000.

Euclid St., 1324, No. 103-Wendy L. Patten to Austin P. Yager and Veronica J. Gaitan, $588,000.

Fairmont St., 1020, No. 9-Jeremy J. Pietron to Patrick D. Shaw, $300,000.

Fulton St., 5182-Cristina B. Del Sesto to J. Bradley Halligan, $885,000.

Girard St., 1234-Sabrina E. Miller-Ford to Faisal Ahmed and Rebecca L. Konrad, $875,000.

Hamilton St., 1222-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Matthew James Klaus and Christopher James Wood, $1.22 million.

Hawthorne Pl., 5016-Paul R. Hahn and Sarah L. Babcock to Annette B. and Richard C. Hoar, $1.45 million.

Illinois Ave., 4911-Estate of Mary S. Barksdale and Norbert Barksdale to Robert Lamont Tate, $460,000.

Irving St., 530-Cambridge Holdings Corp. to Andrew McClain Lukich, $700,000.

Irving St., 1743-Fame Homes Corp. to James Dixon Johns, $1.55 million.

Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. K-2-Samantha Morrell to Erin Elizabeth Koelling, $765,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 326-Maria Gezelle Osea to Jamie Lanphear, $595,000.

Klingle St., 5110-Randy L. and Kris T. Oberdick to Mark E. and Catherine Nagle, $1.3 million.

Lamont St., 780-John T. Kennedy to Nabeel Ahmed and Stephanie G. Cooper, $500,000.

M St., 905-Jonah E. and Debra A. Perlin to Brian D. Millard, $2.5 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 5112, No. 303-Jeffrey Regelman to Shirley C. Green, $300,000.

Madison St., 503-Glen Louis Thomas and estate of Barbara Ann Thomas to Joseph and Katherine Warminsky, $711,664.

Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 909-Anna Wildeman and David A. Crass to William Jin Moon, $500,000.

N St., 1300, No. 616-Kevin E. Roland to Marissa Thompson, $465,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1024-Edwin S. Rockefeller to Nancy F. Howar, $1.14 million.

Norton Pl., 3624-Jose Carlos Fernandes to Tae Sung John Ku and Soojin Ku, $1.35 million.

Porter St., 3179-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Mari Elka Pangestu and Adi Harsono, $1.74 million.

Q St., 1615, No. 907-Kiersten Anne Kress to John William and Cael S. Chappell, $444,000.

Quintana Pl., 532-Toro Investment & Development Corp. to Elizabeth G. Cooper and Robert A. Otto, $725,000.

R St., 3052, No. 307-Blythe J. Lyons to Kenneth C. Smurzynski and Ann N. Turner, $2.35 million.

Reservoir Rd., 3342-James P. and Ellen B. Patterson to Heather Larrison, $1.43 million.

Rittenhouse St., 413-Tesfar Corp. to Angela Renee and Christopher Vincent Ruckel, $939,000.

Rockwood Pkwy., 5104-E.T. and B.W. Giannini to Blythe J. Lyons, $1.69 million.

Shepherd St., 716-Peter H. Johnston Jr. and Tara E. Conroy to Spencer Pretecrum and Perri Michelle Moeller, $1.2 million.

Somerset Pl., 1383-Bryce Enterprise Corp. to Kyle O’Keefe and Alexandria Katinos, $950,000.

Tracy Pl., 2310-Thomas William and Maggie Anderson Sheedy to Todd Haines Lippincott, $4.05 million.

Upton St., 4700, No. 4-Irene Jillson to Kimberly Lynn Kriewald, $825,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 407-James Eric Brahney to Kiel Lee Chesley, $483,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 404-Carter M. Beach to Thomas A. Antonsen, $306,000.

First St., 1718, No. 8-Amy and Jay Hariani to Jimmy J. He and Dana M. Florkowski, $415,000.

Fourth St., 811, No. 715-Ian W. Staples to Lihan Wei, $479,000.

Sixth St., 1643, No. 4-Jacqueline Andrieu and Ryan Sean Gregor to David Scott Sweeney, $630,111.

Eighth St., 4321-Elizabeth Ann McGehee to Lauren Marie and Benjamin Roy Simmons, $646,999.

13th St., 3008, No. B-Sarah Gragert to Robert Harding and Brennan Parmelee Streck, $809,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 714-Anne C. Shoemaker and John D. Price to Monica Sue Bland, $625,000.

15th St., 1715, No. 202-Brent Beemer to Katherine Neal Saunders, $486,300.

17th St., 1908-Anthony W. Cholst and Camille Grosdidier to Frederick and Cheryl Scarboro, $1.23 million.

25th St., 1010, No. 708-Orrstown Bank to Farah Aziza Majid, $218,000.

31st St., 5451-Maude Constance Windsor to Benjamin Kenigsberg, $954,000.

35th St., 1914-Ramin Aleyasin to Ameen and Zainab Killidar, $2.87 million.

47th St., 2230-Luis H. and Blanca I. Fortin to Edward J. Parrott and Virginia B. Gorsevski, $1.12 million.

Southeast

Branch Ave., 2005-Jennifer Ann Rafter to Joshua Dorrell Brewer, $675,000.

Capitol St. E., 1615-Ted Shine to John Curtis Newton and Amy Renee Gill, $1.08 million.

Fort Davis St., 1499-William E. and Pamela H. Dickerson to Andrea Wise, $425,000.

Gainesville St., 2835, No. 301-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Carolyn Coleman and Sheldon Lee Edwards, $109,000.

Hilltop Terr., 525-CMG Corp. to Kevin Alan Brent, $419,000.

K St., 1401, No. 2-Lemuel and Jessica Yutzy to Alexander and Catherine Rogosa, $680,000.

Kentucky Ave., 208-Kathleen and Daniel Rosenthal to Melissa Schwartz, $945,021.

Morris Rd., 1469-MBI and Associates Corp. to Katherine and Joshua Keilman, $382,000.

Tobias Dr., 1807-Elaine Fairnot Jackson to Bruce C. Jones III and Barbara Pavelkova, $375,000.

Fourth St., 424-Thomas Lawton and Dennis Eshman to Rose Ho and Richard Hinz, $762,000.

Ninth St., 517-Estate of Joseph Shea and Jennifer Concino to Emily F. Roston, $645,000.

17th St., 116-H3R LLLP to Genevieve Burgess and David Blair, $530,000.

53rd St., 426-BCI Corp. to Brian Colin Alexander and Jessica Appiah Kubi, $456,000.

Southwest

M St., 240, No. E709-Ashwin Das Ramoo to Alexandra Louise Prahl, $407,000.

Third St., 1101, No. 403-Centre Square Corp. to Andrew J. Miller, $330,000.