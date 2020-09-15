D St., 810-Kerry Souza to Stephanie Maloney, $799,950.
D St., 1917-Gloria Montano and Sean Patrick Greene to Amanda Jean Satterwhite, $620,000.
Elliott St., 632-DAPD Corp. to P.W. Chiefy Nduom, $850,720.
F St., 1347-Pamela J. Causer to Peter Berg and Anne Bowler, $765,000.
Franklin St., 615-Jaz Construction Corp. to Aru and Kaitlin Sahni, $795,000.
Gay St., 5321-Kat Realty Corp. to Mahilete E. Mengesha, $350,000.
Hawthorne Dr., 3167-Elizabeth Szatkowski to Jarrett Smith, $441,000.
I St., 1009-Christopher C. Dick and Laura A. Nash to Alexandra P. Calhoon, $720,000.
Kensington Pl., 608-Caesar Gooden II to Mariko A. Meyer, $475,000.
Michigan Ave., 31-Adam and Eleni Lobene to Hasan Mohd and Paola X. Mannan, $955,000.
Neal St., 1216-Annie R. Tate to Charles Cyrus Turner, $660,000.
R St., 14-John F. Scanlon to Michael Jean Beautyman Jr., $1.12 million.
Rosedale St., 1627-Dallas Cruz to Natalie Eleanor Moore, $600,000.
Summit Ct., 3491-Vashti C. Bryant to Thomas D. Cunningham and Dominic T. Dyson, $350,000.
Waltman Pl., 121-Matthew E. and Ladavia S. Drane to Dani Goldberg and Macy Carolyn Spiro, $640,000.
Third St., 637, No. 103-Susan B. Lauk Doering to Daniel S. Baird Jr., $242,000.
Fifth St., 535-Brandon C. and Kendall A. Splawn to Rebecca Witt and Souvanic Sur, $1.14 million.
Eighth St., 4000-4008, No. 4004-2-Anand Balasubramani to Paul Thomas Howard and Anna Kathleen Bailey, $388,000.
12th St., 3719, No. 106-Katherine L. Wulff to Parker Van De Water, $338,000.
13th St., 5045-Realty Properties Corp. to Ashley Adams, $550,000.
15th St., 118-Ma Properties Corp. to Khashayar Bayani, $730,000.
17th St., 3909-Matthew F. Shannon and estate of Theodora McGill to Katelyn R. and Hector P. Lucas, $650,000.
19th St., 443-Timothy M. Evans to Gary and Viktoria Hunter, $600,000.
24th St., 2617-Dilan Investment Corp. to Kevin John O’Connor and Danielle Marie Evennou, $764,900.
48th Pl., 1046-Exit DC Properties Corp. to Valerie Eleanor Rohrbach Lehman and Ryan Lehman, $521,000.
57th St., 210-Keys to Solutions Corp. to Setena Pricilla Brown, $330,900.
Northwest
Allison St., 517-Eugenia Simpson to Jacob K. Lanier and Deena J.K. Lanier, $675,000.
Beekman Pl., 1666, No. B-Matthew Anthony Gertz and Alyssa Bennett Rosenberg to Tara Anne Kemmer, $879,000.
Brown St., 3414, No. A-US Bank and Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificate to Alper Akan and Ekaterina Mikhaylova, $682,500.
Cathedral Ave., 5039-Lawrence G. Doyle and Sylvia T. Mapes to Dylan Crawford and Lindsay Kay Kelemen, $1.15 million.
Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 123-Duncan M. and Sara S. Beale to Nicholas James Ehlert, $440,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4740, No. 203-Justin Hotzman and Barcedy Jean Vidt to Maria Eliana and Thomas Allen Bengtson, $395,000.
D St., 631, No. 233-Shiva Aminian to Antonio Hardy and Sean Conley, $819,000.
Elm St., 313-Stephanie S. and Robert W. Huffman to Prachi Kishor Patel, $867,000.
Euclid St., 1324, No. 103-Wendy L. Patten to Austin P. Yager and Veronica J. Gaitan, $588,000.
Fairmont St., 1020, No. 9-Jeremy J. Pietron to Patrick D. Shaw, $300,000.
Fulton St., 5182-Cristina B. Del Sesto to J. Bradley Halligan, $885,000.
Girard St., 1234-Sabrina E. Miller-Ford to Faisal Ahmed and Rebecca L. Konrad, $875,000.
Hamilton St., 1222-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Matthew James Klaus and Christopher James Wood, $1.22 million.
Hawthorne Pl., 5016-Paul R. Hahn and Sarah L. Babcock to Annette B. and Richard C. Hoar, $1.45 million.
Illinois Ave., 4911-Estate of Mary S. Barksdale and Norbert Barksdale to Robert Lamont Tate, $460,000.
Irving St., 530-Cambridge Holdings Corp. to Andrew McClain Lukich, $700,000.
Irving St., 1743-Fame Homes Corp. to James Dixon Johns, $1.55 million.
Kalorama Rd., 1701, No. K-2-Samantha Morrell to Erin Elizabeth Koelling, $765,000.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 326-Maria Gezelle Osea to Jamie Lanphear, $595,000.
Klingle St., 5110-Randy L. and Kris T. Oberdick to Mark E. and Catherine Nagle, $1.3 million.
Lamont St., 780-John T. Kennedy to Nabeel Ahmed and Stephanie G. Cooper, $500,000.
M St., 905-Jonah E. and Debra A. Perlin to Brian D. Millard, $2.5 million.
Macarthur Blvd., 5112, No. 303-Jeffrey Regelman to Shirley C. Green, $300,000.
Madison St., 503-Glen Louis Thomas and estate of Barbara Ann Thomas to Joseph and Katherine Warminsky, $711,664.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 909-Anna Wildeman and David A. Crass to William Jin Moon, $500,000.
N St., 1300, No. 616-Kevin E. Roland to Marissa Thompson, $465,000.
New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1024-Edwin S. Rockefeller to Nancy F. Howar, $1.14 million.
Norton Pl., 3624-Jose Carlos Fernandes to Tae Sung John Ku and Soojin Ku, $1.35 million.
Porter St., 3179-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Mari Elka Pangestu and Adi Harsono, $1.74 million.
Q St., 1615, No. 907-Kiersten Anne Kress to John William and Cael S. Chappell, $444,000.
Quintana Pl., 532-Toro Investment & Development Corp. to Elizabeth G. Cooper and Robert A. Otto, $725,000.
R St., 3052, No. 307-Blythe J. Lyons to Kenneth C. Smurzynski and Ann N. Turner, $2.35 million.
Reservoir Rd., 3342-James P. and Ellen B. Patterson to Heather Larrison, $1.43 million.
Rittenhouse St., 413-Tesfar Corp. to Angela Renee and Christopher Vincent Ruckel, $939,000.
Rockwood Pkwy., 5104-E.T. and B.W. Giannini to Blythe J. Lyons, $1.69 million.
Shepherd St., 716-Peter H. Johnston Jr. and Tara E. Conroy to Spencer Pretecrum and Perri Michelle Moeller, $1.2 million.
Somerset Pl., 1383-Bryce Enterprise Corp. to Kyle O’Keefe and Alexandria Katinos, $950,000.
Tracy Pl., 2310-Thomas William and Maggie Anderson Sheedy to Todd Haines Lippincott, $4.05 million.
Upton St., 4700, No. 4-Irene Jillson to Kimberly Lynn Kriewald, $825,000.
Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 407-James Eric Brahney to Kiel Lee Chesley, $483,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 404-Carter M. Beach to Thomas A. Antonsen, $306,000.
First St., 1718, No. 8-Amy and Jay Hariani to Jimmy J. He and Dana M. Florkowski, $415,000.
Fourth St., 811, No. 715-Ian W. Staples to Lihan Wei, $479,000.
Sixth St., 1643, No. 4-Jacqueline Andrieu and Ryan Sean Gregor to David Scott Sweeney, $630,111.
Eighth St., 4321-Elizabeth Ann McGehee to Lauren Marie and Benjamin Roy Simmons, $646,999.
13th St., 3008, No. B-Sarah Gragert to Robert Harding and Brennan Parmelee Streck, $809,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 714-Anne C. Shoemaker and John D. Price to Monica Sue Bland, $625,000.
15th St., 1715, No. 202-Brent Beemer to Katherine Neal Saunders, $486,300.
17th St., 1908-Anthony W. Cholst and Camille Grosdidier to Frederick and Cheryl Scarboro, $1.23 million.
25th St., 1010, No. 708-Orrstown Bank to Farah Aziza Majid, $218,000.
31st St., 5451-Maude Constance Windsor to Benjamin Kenigsberg, $954,000.
35th St., 1914-Ramin Aleyasin to Ameen and Zainab Killidar, $2.87 million.
47th St., 2230-Luis H. and Blanca I. Fortin to Edward J. Parrott and Virginia B. Gorsevski, $1.12 million.
Southeast
Branch Ave., 2005-Jennifer Ann Rafter to Joshua Dorrell Brewer, $675,000.
Capitol St. E., 1615-Ted Shine to John Curtis Newton and Amy Renee Gill, $1.08 million.
Fort Davis St., 1499-William E. and Pamela H. Dickerson to Andrea Wise, $425,000.
Gainesville St., 2835, No. 301-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Carolyn Coleman and Sheldon Lee Edwards, $109,000.
Hilltop Terr., 525-CMG Corp. to Kevin Alan Brent, $419,000.
K St., 1401, No. 2-Lemuel and Jessica Yutzy to Alexander and Catherine Rogosa, $680,000.
Kentucky Ave., 208-Kathleen and Daniel Rosenthal to Melissa Schwartz, $945,021.
Morris Rd., 1469-MBI and Associates Corp. to Katherine and Joshua Keilman, $382,000.
Tobias Dr., 1807-Elaine Fairnot Jackson to Bruce C. Jones III and Barbara Pavelkova, $375,000.
Fourth St., 424-Thomas Lawton and Dennis Eshman to Rose Ho and Richard Hinz, $762,000.
Ninth St., 517-Estate of Joseph Shea and Jennifer Concino to Emily F. Roston, $645,000.
17th St., 116-H3R LLLP to Genevieve Burgess and David Blair, $530,000.
53rd St., 426-BCI Corp. to Brian Colin Alexander and Jessica Appiah Kubi, $456,000.
Southwest
M St., 240, No. E709-Ashwin Das Ramoo to Alexandra Louise Prahl, $407,000.
Third St., 1101, No. 403-Centre Square Corp. to Andrew J. Miller, $330,000.