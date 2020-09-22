Capitol St. E., 1116-Robert B. and Ida May Mantel to David W. and Margaret E. Byrne Sedgewick, $1.6 million.

Clay St., 4718-Vaison Group Corp. to Amishi Kumar, $490,000.

D St., 901, No. 205-Yoko Lawless to Shakeem Kenya Lane, $935,000.

Emerald St., 1356-Robert Louis and Marcy Elizabeth Saltaformaggio to Miles Hampton Kiger and Angelica Casas, $880,000.

Faraday Pl., 745-Stella Dina to Gordon Thomas, $305,000.

Franklin D Roosevelt Pl., 3709-Robert M. Reyburn and Margaret M. Gallagher to Clarence Agbi, $470,000.

H St., 301, No. 403-Brooke Smith to Rafia Usmani, $429,900.

Holbrook Terr., 1220, No. 200-Slaiman Atayee to Michael Czogalla, $287,000.

Jefferson St., 15-Sondra and Alexander Hadden to Anna J. Kent, $670,000.

Raum St., 1212, No. 10-Teresa S. Butts to Jason M. Schmit, $300,000.

Terrace Ct., 5-Brian Todd and Robin Kaneshiro Urheim to Michael David Schwengel and Meredith Anne Hamme Schwengel, $685,000.

Varnum Pl., 4318-Steven and Emily C. Gustafson to Frederick Yi, $568,200.

Webster St., 90, No. 4-Romina Bobbio Da Costa and Hui Xiang to estate of Adjeley Osekre and Andrew Richardson, $170,000.

Third St., 1171-ATM Management Inc. to Sarah and Peter Bourland, $765,000.

Seventh St., 1107-Dilan Investment 1003 Corp. to Sandesh Dhungana and Prakriti Mishra, $1.15 million.

Eighth St., 5078-Gwendolen C. Ingraham and Danette A. Holland to Nwora A. Nwokolo, $451,000.

12th St., 5009-Zumra Wahla Corp. to Jay Monitz and Emily Harrison, $605,000.

14th St., 234-William and Karen Handsfield to Mallory Knodel, $770,000.

15th St., 3001-Patrick Ryan and Patricia Hughes Martin to Isaac Wilbur Bloom and Monique Rhiannon Sullivan, $780,000.

18th Pl., 308, No. 2-Ashley Hathaway to Maria L. Longo Pita Fernandez, $355,000.

20th St., 426-Mary E. Evans to Shelbi Gayle Sturgess, $595,000.

25th Pl., 500, No. 202-Matthew G. Honea to Gregory Chaffin, $345,000.

59th St., 402-Style De Vie Corp. to Leonard Bosire, $430,000.

Northwest

Alton Pl., 3706-Nicole M. Frederic to Benjamin J. Mullen and Sara M. Lohmann, $889,000.

Beecher St., 3841-Thomas S. Knott III and Amy Anne Bowman to Megan L. and David M. Jones, $1.18 million.

Belmont St., 1468, No. 3W-Overlook 2 Corp. to Dirk N. Prevoo, $1.3 million.

Bryant St., 67-EMK Investments 1 Corp. to Kyle L. and Kaitlyn E. Klass, $1.29 million.

Clifton St., 1308, No. 209-Alexander S. Gorzalski and Rhea D. Patel to Min Jung Kim, $419,000.

Columbia Rd., 1851, No. 510-James Roderick Sosnicky to Luzette G. Jaimes and Adam Molyneux Berry, $395,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 201-David Chapman and Sigrid Hutcheson to Abhay Andar and Indira Rao, $440,000.

Connecticut Ave., 5315, No. 603-James H. Carder to Hannah S. Gaber Saletan, $267,500.

Davis Pl., 3925, No. 304-Julio Lobo Neto to Christopher Leon, $278,000.

Fairmont St., 1450-M. H. Holahan Development Corp. to Elliot Nolan and Stephanie Allen, $514,500.

Florida Ave., 929, No. 5007-Goldstar Floridian Corp. to Timothy M. Rolland and Yaman D. Williams, $695,000.

Garfield Terr., 2960-Nabil W. Kassatly to Priya Helena and Pranav J. Vora, $1.73 million.

Girard St., 1419, No. 3-Jennifer C. Moisi and Samuel R. Lampert to Michael Anthony Mangiapane, $548,000.

Hawthorne Pl., 5419-Caroline West to Steven Thomas and Leslie Ann Pearson, $900,000.

Irving St., 601-Compton B. Edwards to Rodrick Edwards, $250,000.

Irving St., 1818-Richard H. Fennell to Peter Austin and Samantha Joelle Moore, $890,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1806, No. 3-Steven P. Stalinsky to Yascha Benjamin Mounk, $550,000.

Kansas Ave., 5223-Ann N. Robinson to Anna-Claire Ashby Bowers and Richard Albert Guardino, $559,966.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 714-Ghanshyam Kumar to Caroline D. Malamut, $630,500.

L St., 2425, No. 210-Ari B. and Kelley P. Redbord to Alexander Cochran and Michelle Jefferson, $781,000.

Lane Kys. W., 3030-James Julian Wheeler and estate of A.L. Wheeler to Ashley Vizzi Akridge, $2.27 million.

M St., 910, No. 1002-Christine L. Johnson to Gregg Wintering, $550,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5357-Gerald Slater and Halcyone H. Bohen to Morgan W. Campbell and Alexis Royalty, $1.32 million.

Manchester Pl., 5803-Reginald Mark Wallen to Eleanore and Walker P. Lambert, $1.2 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 209-Radian Guaranty Inc. to David A. Abrams, $463,000.

Monroe St., 1356, No. A-Keyatta Orlena to Elizabeth Orfaly and Michael Rosenberg, $582,500.

N St., 1745, No. 102-N Street Venture Corp. to Albert Jung-Du Chae, $560,000.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1121-James R. Kanski to Stephen J. and Gail Lynn Ullrich, $719,000.

O St., 2012, No. 13-Debodhonyaa Sengupta to Claudia A. Rancano, $420,000.

Park Rd., 1745-Melody L. Fox and Umar A. Ahmed to Christopher Keally and Sezin Paydas, $1.48 million.

Potomac Ave., 4865-Nathan Thomas Daschle and Leah Francis Campos to Matthew Thomas and Suzanne Dallas Castaldo, $2.62 million.

Q St., 2500, No. 322-Abigail Koplow Brener to Christopher J. Lewis, $350,200.

R St., 68-Sean David Gallagher and Makiko Taniguchi to Trenton D. Bauserman and Daniel A. Watson De Roux, $1.03 million.

Rodman St., 3403-Todd A. Dorfman and Anneli Werner to Marc L. and Kimberly A. Goldwein, $1.95 million.

Sherman Ave., 3318, No. 103-Thomas R. McDonald and estate of Steven C. McDonald to Marisa Gina Franco, $470,000.

Tuckerman St., 1610-Bryce R. and Katherine A. Pippert to Joseph Daniel Strodel Jr., $1.07 million.

V St., 1329-Bradley Klapper to Shervin Shafa, $871,250.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 520-Lynn S. Kim to Jeffrey Thomas Rohde, $500,000.

Woodley Pl., 2738-David M. and Robin H. Steinhorn to Greg O’Connor and Dana Logan, $1.54 million.

First St., 1924, No. 1-Leah Chandler and Nathan Mcarthy to Casie Marie Knowles and Joseph Edward St. Germain, $799,000.

Fourth St., 1240, No. T-Sean William Snyder to Amanda Medlock, $490,000.

Sixth St., 3221-Guillermo and Lynda Peralta to Abigail Charlton Grace and Alden Leclair, $627,000.

Eighth St., 4605-Nina Halper and Emila Gutierrez to Andrew Maisel, $877,500.

Ninth St., 4711-Cory and Erin L. Estep to Navid B. Rahimi and Ellen Tessa Tompsett, $825,000.

11th St., 2004, No. 430-Morris R. Goff to Denise F. Polit, $450,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 904-Lauren Clark to Lisa Klein, $1.09 million.

15th St., 2656, No. 104-Rachael E. Kozolup to Letlhogonolo Lentie Ward, $399,900.

18th St., 1545, No. 206-Zeenia R. Irani to Ardin Chi Ngai Lo, $399,999.

20th St., 1301, No. 517-Richard J. Kutchey to Joaquim V. Ferreira Levy and Denise Urias Levy, $282,000.

26th St., 1001, No. 801-David C. Schwartz to Randy and Amanda Mieskoski, $319,000.

33rd St., 1015, No. 402-Alexander and Yelena Trepetin to Darrell Kevin Smith and Monica Lynn Appleby Pampbell, $799,000.

37th St., 1922-Brian and Katherine McCarthy to Brian Hayes and Tara Burke, $1.18 million.

51st Pl., 3124-Michael N. Angst and Laurie A. Amell to Hywel and Laura Pearlstein Mills, $1.24 million.

Southeast

Barnaby Terr., 1056-US Bank and Washington Mutual Asset-Backed Certificate to Cecilia Leftwich, $257,120.

Chesapeake St., 829-Imelda and David Anyaoha to Victor M. Paiva Tipismana, $300,000.

E St., 3313-Simone Management Corp. to Jason Gamache, $612,000.

Gorman Terr., 4342-US Bank and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Precious Rideout, $334,000.

Hunter Pl., 2201, No. 302-McKinney Technology Partners Inc. to Christina Metcalf, $189,000.

K St., 1404, No. 2-William A. and Valerie A. Reynolds to Janisha Patel, $785,000.

Knox Terr., 2707-Donald S. and Yolanda R. Johnson to Ogochukwu Agwai, $449,500.

Oakwood St., 542-Kehinde A. Taiwo and Taiwo Abayomi to Nana Yaqub-Ogun, $160,000.

S St., 2916-Phillip J. Thomas-Wallace to Isaac Osei, $645,000.

T Pl., 1909-Estate of Lawrence Earl Leonard Sr. and Lawrence Earl Leonard Jr. to Chima Valentine Igwe, $364,300.

Tremont St., 2002-Von and Wyomme Pariss to Stephon Dwayne Woods, $359,000.

Wilmington Pl., 151-Estate of Minnie W. Jefferson and Chromer W. Jefferson to Carmen E. Alston, $305,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 612-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Eric Blaylock, $759,900.

10th St., 13-Nathan and Alison Wacker to Henry E. Litman and Alexandra E. Francis, $1.09 million.

Southwest

Darrington St., 101-Carol Walls to MTGLQ Investors LP, $260,000.