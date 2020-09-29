Capitol St. E., 1450-Marissa Bialecki to Stephen Thomas and Ansley Briggs Beutler, $630,000.

Clay St., 5219-Isiaka Almaroof to Helen and Francis Somanji, $369,900.

D St., 1112-Douglas M. and Kate D. Fears to James Michael Krol and Elizabeth Lynn Kiss, $1.23 million.

Dakota Ave. S., 3901-Aviad Eilam and James Alan O. Hair to James K. Ballou and Stephen D. Shifflett, $650,000.

G St., 317-Nicholas C. Lee and Jiayan Chen to Nicholas Scott and Erica Sibley Bahnsen, $1.06 million.

Hamlin St., 1311-Rebecca S. Livingston to Gregory Coburn Benante and Sara Pescatello, $899,900.

Hurston Lane, 2527-Michael B. Jewell to Jasmine Marie Joseph, $555,000.

Just St., 5078-Gbenimah B. Slopadoe II to Naprisha Janee and Derron Taylor, $400,000.

L St., 1644-Alyssa J. Sams to Craig D. Lejeune, $489,000.

Nicholson St., 519-Ruth E. Smith to Rosa Alcazar Gonzalez, $400,001.

Q St., 58-Devin C. Tang to Sakib Motalib and Sheerin Habibullah, $1.1 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 102-Nicholas B. Petersen to Benjamin Kushner and Katherine Dillon, $489,000.

Sargent Rd., 4510-Howard T. Baldwin and Ingrid S.C. Hybinette-Baldwin to Catherine Coogan and James Hobbs, $682,500.

Varnum St., 216-Hanna B. Yetayew to Henok E. Degu, $520,000.

First Pl., 4405, No. 24-GWAC Foundation Inc. to Georgina Paola Ganum and Juan Jose Novoa Zamora, $190,000.

Third St., 1932, No. 102-46 Hamilton Corp. to Jacob Miller and Hannah Osborne, $579,000.

Seventh St., 4428-Sally C.T. and Godfrey M. Tsuma to Sami and Raja A. Satouri, $428,000.

Ninth St., 1011-Raffus E. Atkinson to Mark Snyder and Emily Ann Kolano, $830,000.

13th Pl., 4109-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Christine J. Mikulka-Wilkinson, $550,000.

14th St., 635-Saxena Custom Homes 100 Corp. to Farzad Besharatian and Nidhi T. Sahgal, $896,457.

16th St., 1240-Chloe D. Louvouezo to Megan O. Moore, $525,000.

18th St., 2403-Melva H. Taylor to Valeria L. Gelman, $290,000.

20th St., 817-David A. Doher and Lindsay N. Smith to Paul Philip Delventhan and Leah Burge Delventhal, $627,000.

25th St., 2905-Jennifer Johnson and Ruth Saira Qureshi to Zachary Batz and Kristina Doyle, $586,000.

52nd St., 811-Global One Development Corp. to Shana Denise Hardy, $415,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 304-Colin A. O’Haver to Benjamin K. Symons, $430,000.

Argonne Pl., 1630-L. Corp. to Rory A. Brown, $1.26 million.

Beekman Pl., 1618, No. A-Evelyn K. Moore to Anna Wrona and Jacob Davis, $828,000.

Belmont St., 1474, No. 2-Matthew Brennan to Domenico Viganola and Serena Sara Daniela Cocciolo, $550,000.

Buchanan St., 1125-Bank of America to Michael and Almore M. Blair, $700,000.

Columbia Rd., 761-Noemy D. Amaya and Maria Rivas to Aamir A. Latif, $705,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4700, No. 302-Igor Helman to Corinne Ingrassia and McKay Holloman, $500,000.

Corcoran St., 1313-Nigel Twose and Priscilla Annamanthodo to David Keith Colapinto, $1.9 million.

Davis Pl., 4114, No. 305-Lauren Hudspeth to Robin Therese Lathrop, $310,000.

Emerson St., 1213-Jaz Construction Corp. to Nicola J. Mrazek and David Cook, $1.16 million.

F St., 912, No. 1109-David L. Voyles to Michael Chen and Connie Chi Zhang, $820,000.

Farragut St., 625-Bellux Investment Inc. to Joshua David Cox and Kimberly Kaur Sandhu Cox, $899,900.

Grant Cir., 8-Matthew T. Gardine and Tania C. Faransso to Lukas Iraola, $900,000.

Harrison St., 3830-M. Willem Van Eeghen and Mercedes De Arteaga to James Ruffing and Kata Kertesz, $1.28 million.

Huntington St., 3818 1/2-Jorge Alers to Roberto Weigert and Omayma Sleiman Al-Awar, $1.8 million.

Ingraham St., 427-Angela R. and Christopher V. Ruckel to Micah Andrew and Amber Dawn Frumkin, $725,000.

Irving St., 764-Clarence R. Holsey to Tarik Adam Yousif, $316,445.

Jefferson Pl., 1830, No. 19-W. Edward Hammersla III to Stephen Robert Marsters Jr., $500,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1816, No. 402-Andrew Eldredge-Martin to Fabien Gregory Ortiz, $418,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 728-Joanne M. Veto to Divya Petigara, $585,000.

L St., 2425, No. 335-Michael P. and Cecelia D. Mulligan to Sarah Ayesha Hafeez, $585,000.

Legation St., 3343-Kevin Matthew and Ellett Lyons Toomey to Laura Prival and Matthew Gerhart, $1.09 million.

M St., 910, No. 1003-Mark A. and Jaclyn M. Lippelmann to Marshall R. Morales, $630,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5528-Lansing E. and Katharine J. Crane to Ashraf Ahmed and Lara Mounir Fawzy, $1.7 million.

Manning Pl., 5150-Loren D. and Colleen Evans to George and Nora Stavropoulos, $1.35 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. 304-Leoncio Nava-Flores and Nerida Pineda to Claudia Ruth Soto Orozco, $390,000.

Montague St., 1614-James P. and Diana W. Watson to Monica Andrews and Christopher Toms, $1.05 million.

N St., 2301, No. 115-Dalan McManus to Scott A. Christian and Miranda K. Burr, $699,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 232-Kathy R. Fitzpatrick to Lynnea Lee Shane, $494,000.

Ordway St., 2711, No. 302-Eugenia Sidereas to Nicholas Arthur and William Michael Drozdiak, $386,000.

Patterson St., 3213-Michael B. and Nicole B. Majestic to Brittany Ell and Mike Salous, $1.06 million.

Potomac Ave., 5311-Elizabeth Schueler to Alexandra Arata and Manuel Angel Abdala, $1.86 million.

Q St., 4617-Estate of G. David H. and Mary J. Hardman to Ellen Gosnell and Jack Seher, $960,000.

R St., 1335, No. 2-Timothy M. McGivern to Martin S. Burvill, $1.75 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 103-Margaret E. Riden to Mary Devlin and Scott Traum, $517,000.

Rittenhouse St., 1348-Indra Aimee Books to Susan I. Molholm, $576,088.

S St., 1907, No. B-Michael and Haley Morris to David Goodall Miller, $741,000.

T St., 3532-Marjorie A. Wolfe to Bradford Douglas Belzak and Avery Marie Alpha, $950,000.

Van Ness St., 3627-Audrey D. Sheppard to Nikolai Tolstoy, $1.35 million.

Western Ave., 6611-Jeremy and Ashley Allen to Drew Wisniewski and Ashley Masters, $1.65 million.

Woodley Rd., 3120-Stephen D. and Maria Hoyt Cashin to David T. Pearson and Sarah E. Mage Pearson, $2.9 million.

First St., 2304, No. 1-Johnny H. Walker III and Kierstin Anne Quinsland to Andrew Booth and Mary Elizabeth Norman, $735,000.

Fourth St., 4119-Juan F. and Sandra V. Delcid to Mohamed Ben Driss Alami, $665,000.

Seventh St., 5901-Carl Louis Nasr Corp. to Christopher A. Smythe-Macaulay and Sheherazade R. Jafari, $1.13 million.

Eighth St., 6432-Marlene R. Hoffman to Molly Dondero and Werllayne Nunes De Jesus, $555,000.

Ninth St., 5001-Christopher J. Mathieu to Elena Dominique Lobo and Jason Cordell Spears, $975,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 102-Brian Thomas and Megan Elissa Zavertnik to Ana Maria Llosa Chapellin and Jose Enrique Samayoa Manzanares, $550,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 405-Israel and Gallya Gannot to Blake Warren Lafever, $439,000.

14th St., 4120, No. 32-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jose A. Diaz-Asper, $182,005.

16th St., 1925, No. 301-Daniel E. Schned to Meridith E. McGraw, $489,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 915-DDAT Realty Management Corp. to Christiaan Gischler, $300,000.

33rd St., 1015, No. 413-US Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Peter Buchan, $514,000.

39th St., 5226-Paul C. and Sally K. Amoroso to Daniel and Jane M. Solomon, $2.5 million.

52nd St., 5110-Alisa Zucconi to Alexander Scott and Caitlin Eleanor Kaplan, $1.77 million.

Southeast

Burns Pl., 3952-US Bank and Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust to Codi Burton, $375,000.

Fort Dupont St., 1666-Saima Wahab to Tosha Ann Short, $394,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1510-Jacob and Meghan Lally Keaton to Navaneeth Krishnan Subramanian and Kathryn Ann Wallace, $618,000.

Mount View Pl., 2252-Project Mount View Corp. to Kevin M. Johnson, $340,000.

Pomeroy Rd., 2323-Darnell Eaton to Alicia McCord, $365,000.

Southern Ave., 3928, No. A-Aubrey Reveley to Berlynn Hansford, $234,000.

T St., 1919-VBS Community Builders Corp. to Joseph Edward O’Connor and Andrea Mallory Mango, $499,900.

V St., 1432-Norvelle Jackson to Francisco Merlos and Gilma Marisol Hernandez Bermudez, $305,000.

Xenia St., 125-William B. Schwab to James Donald Roberts Jr., $415,000.

Fifth St., 1017-Eric T. Long to Ryan N. and Cambria Hayashino, $950,000.

10th St., 515-Lois C. Kincannon to James Francis and Mary Frances Smyth, $900,000.

21st Pl., 1619, No. 103-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dominique J. Uytengsu Rodriguez and Jervis A. Cudia, $310,000.