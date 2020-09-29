District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Apple Rd., 3132, No. 16-Joyce W. Guthrie to Stephenie Trinity, $250,000.

Burnham Pl., 3724-Tonita Dozier to Gustavo Marchesini and Michelle Ernestine Green, $402,650.

Capitol St. E., 1450-Marissa Bialecki to Stephen Thomas and Ansley Briggs Beutler, $630,000.

Clay St., 5219-Isiaka Almaroof to Helen and Francis Somanji, $369,900.

D St., 1112-Douglas M. and Kate D. Fears to James Michael Krol and Elizabeth Lynn Kiss, $1.23 million.

Dakota Ave. S., 3901-Aviad Eilam and James Alan O. Hair to James K. Ballou and Stephen D. Shifflett, $650,000.

G St., 317-Nicholas C. Lee and Jiayan Chen to Nicholas Scott and Erica Sibley Bahnsen, $1.06 million.

Hamlin St., 1311-Rebecca S. Livingston to Gregory Coburn Benante and Sara Pescatello, $899,900.

Hurston Lane, 2527-Michael B. Jewell to Jasmine Marie Joseph, $555,000.

Just St., 5078-Gbenimah B. Slopadoe II to Naprisha Janee and Derron Taylor, $400,000.

L St., 1644-Alyssa J. Sams to Craig D. Lejeune, $489,000.

Nicholson St., 519-Ruth E. Smith to Rosa Alcazar Gonzalez, $400,001.

Q St., 58-Devin C. Tang to Sakib Motalib and Sheerin Habibullah, $1.1 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 102-Nicholas B. Petersen to Benjamin Kushner and Katherine Dillon, $489,000.

Sargent Rd., 4510-Howard T. Baldwin and Ingrid S.C. Hybinette-Baldwin to Catherine Coogan and James Hobbs, $682,500.

Varnum St., 216-Hanna B. Yetayew to Henok E. Degu, $520,000.

First Pl., 4405, No. 24-GWAC Foundation Inc. to Georgina Paola Ganum and Juan Jose Novoa Zamora, $190,000.

Third St., 1932, No. 102-46 Hamilton Corp. to Jacob Miller and Hannah Osborne, $579,000.

Seventh St., 4428-Sally C.T. and Godfrey M. Tsuma to Sami and Raja A. Satouri, $428,000.

Ninth St., 1011-Raffus E. Atkinson to Mark Snyder and Emily Ann Kolano, $830,000.

13th Pl., 4109-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Christine J. Mikulka-Wilkinson, $550,000.

14th St., 635-Saxena Custom Homes 100 Corp. to Farzad Besharatian and Nidhi T. Sahgal, $896,457.

16th St., 1240-Chloe D. Louvouezo to Megan O. Moore, $525,000.

18th St., 2403-Melva H. Taylor to Valeria L. Gelman, $290,000.

20th St., 817-David A. Doher and Lindsay N. Smith to Paul Philip Delventhan and Leah Burge Delventhal, $627,000.

25th St., 2905-Jennifer Johnson and Ruth Saira Qureshi to Zachary Batz and Kristina Doyle, $586,000.

52nd St., 811-Global One Development Corp. to Shana Denise Hardy, $415,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 304-Colin A. O’Haver to Benjamin K. Symons, $430,000.

Argonne Pl., 1630-L. Corp. to Rory A. Brown, $1.26 million.

Beekman Pl., 1618, No. A-Evelyn K. Moore to Anna Wrona and Jacob Davis, $828,000.

Belmont St., 1474, No. 2-Matthew Brennan to Domenico Viganola and Serena Sara Daniela Cocciolo, $550,000.

Buchanan St., 1125-Bank of America to Michael and Almore M. Blair, $700,000.

Columbia Rd., 761-Noemy D. Amaya and Maria Rivas to Aamir A. Latif, $705,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4700, No. 302-Igor Helman to Corinne Ingrassia and McKay Holloman, $500,000.

Corcoran St., 1313-Nigel Twose and Priscilla Annamanthodo to David Keith Colapinto, $1.9 million.

Davis Pl., 4114, No. 305-Lauren Hudspeth to Robin Therese Lathrop, $310,000.

Emerson St., 1213-Jaz Construction Corp. to Nicola J. Mrazek and David Cook, $1.16 million.

F St., 912, No. 1109-David L. Voyles to Michael Chen and Connie Chi Zhang, $820,000.

Farragut St., 625-Bellux Investment Inc. to Joshua David Cox and Kimberly Kaur Sandhu Cox, $899,900.

Grant Cir., 8-Matthew T. Gardine and Tania C. Faransso to Lukas Iraola, $900,000.

Harrison St., 3830-M. Willem Van Eeghen and Mercedes De Arteaga to James Ruffing and Kata Kertesz, $1.28 million.

Huntington St., 3818 1/2-Jorge Alers to Roberto Weigert and Omayma Sleiman Al-Awar, $1.8 million.

Ingraham St., 427-Angela R. and Christopher V. Ruckel to Micah Andrew and Amber Dawn Frumkin, $725,000.

Irving St., 764-Clarence R. Holsey to Tarik Adam Yousif, $316,445.

Jefferson Pl., 1830, No. 19-W. Edward Hammersla III to Stephen Robert Marsters Jr., $500,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1816, No. 402-Andrew Eldredge-Martin to Fabien Gregory Ortiz, $418,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 728-Joanne M. Veto to Divya Petigara, $585,000.

L St., 2425, No. 335-Michael P. and Cecelia D. Mulligan to Sarah Ayesha Hafeez, $585,000.

Legation St., 3343-Kevin Matthew and Ellett Lyons Toomey to Laura Prival and Matthew Gerhart, $1.09 million.

M St., 910, No. 1003-Mark A. and Jaclyn M. Lippelmann to Marshall R. Morales, $630,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5528-Lansing E. and Katharine J. Crane to Ashraf Ahmed and Lara Mounir Fawzy, $1.7 million.

Manning Pl., 5150-Loren D. and Colleen Evans to George and Nora Stavropoulos, $1.35 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1314, No. 304-Leoncio Nava-Flores and Nerida Pineda to Claudia Ruth Soto Orozco, $390,000.

Montague St., 1614-James P. and Diana W. Watson to Monica Andrews and Christopher Toms, $1.05 million.

N St., 2301, No. 115-Dalan McManus to Scott A. Christian and Miranda K. Burr, $699,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 232-Kathy R. Fitzpatrick to Lynnea Lee Shane, $494,000.

Ordway St., 2711, No. 302-Eugenia Sidereas to Nicholas Arthur and William Michael Drozdiak, $386,000.

Patterson St., 3213-Michael B. and Nicole B. Majestic to Brittany Ell and Mike Salous, $1.06 million.

Potomac Ave., 5311-Elizabeth Schueler to Alexandra Arata and Manuel Angel Abdala, $1.86 million.

Q St., 4617-Estate of G. David H. and Mary J. Hardman to Ellen Gosnell and Jack Seher, $960,000.

R St., 1335, No. 2-Timothy M. McGivern to Martin S. Burvill, $1.75 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 103-Margaret E. Riden to Mary Devlin and Scott Traum, $517,000.

Rittenhouse St., 1348-Indra Aimee Books to Susan I. Molholm, $576,088.

S St., 1907, No. B-Michael and Haley Morris to David Goodall Miller, $741,000.

T St., 3532-Marjorie A. Wolfe to Bradford Douglas Belzak and Avery Marie Alpha, $950,000.

Van Ness St., 3627-Audrey D. Sheppard to Nikolai Tolstoy, $1.35 million.

Western Ave., 6611-Jeremy and Ashley Allen to Drew Wisniewski and Ashley Masters, $1.65 million.

Woodley Rd., 3120-Stephen D. and Maria Hoyt Cashin to David T. Pearson and Sarah E. Mage Pearson, $2.9 million.

First St., 2304, No. 1-Johnny H. Walker III and Kierstin Anne Quinsland to Andrew Booth and Mary Elizabeth Norman, $735,000.

Fourth St., 4119-Juan F. and Sandra V. Delcid to Mohamed Ben Driss Alami, $665,000.

Seventh St., 5901-Carl Louis Nasr Corp. to Christopher A. Smythe-Macaulay and Sheherazade R. Jafari, $1.13 million.

Eighth St., 6432-Marlene R. Hoffman to Molly Dondero and Werllayne Nunes De Jesus, $555,000.

Ninth St., 5001-Christopher J. Mathieu to Elena Dominique Lobo and Jason Cordell Spears, $975,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 102-Brian Thomas and Megan Elissa Zavertnik to Ana Maria Llosa Chapellin and Jose Enrique Samayoa Manzanares, $550,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 405-Israel and Gallya Gannot to Blake Warren Lafever, $439,000.

14th St., 4120, No. 32-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jose A. Diaz-Asper, $182,005.

16th St., 1925, No. 301-Daniel E. Schned to Meridith E. McGraw, $489,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 915-DDAT Realty Management Corp. to Christiaan Gischler, $300,000.

33rd St., 1015, No. 413-US Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Peter Buchan, $514,000.

39th St., 5226-Paul C. and Sally K. Amoroso to Daniel and Jane M. Solomon, $2.5 million.

52nd St., 5110-Alisa Zucconi to Alexander Scott and Caitlin Eleanor Kaplan, $1.77 million.

Southeast

Burns Pl., 3952-US Bank and Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust to Codi Burton, $375,000.

Fort Dupont St., 1666-Saima Wahab to Tosha Ann Short, $394,900.

Massachusetts Ave., 1510-Jacob and Meghan Lally Keaton to Navaneeth Krishnan Subramanian and Kathryn Ann Wallace, $618,000.

Mount View Pl., 2252-Project Mount View Corp. to Kevin M. Johnson, $340,000.

Pomeroy Rd., 2323-Darnell Eaton to Alicia McCord, $365,000.

Southern Ave., 3928, No. A-Aubrey Reveley to Berlynn Hansford, $234,000.

T St., 1919-VBS Community Builders Corp. to Joseph Edward O’Connor and Andrea Mallory Mango, $499,900.

V St., 1432-Norvelle Jackson to Francisco Merlos and Gilma Marisol Hernandez Bermudez, $305,000.

Xenia St., 125-William B. Schwab to James Donald Roberts Jr., $415,000.

Fifth St., 1017-Eric T. Long to Ryan N. and Cambria Hayashino, $950,000.

10th St., 515-Lois C. Kincannon to James Francis and Mary Frances Smyth, $900,000.

21st Pl., 1619, No. 103-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dominique J. Uytengsu Rodriguez and Jervis A. Cudia, $310,000.

44th Pl., 1209-Hector P. and Katelyn R. Lucas to Robin Terry, $449,000.