C St., 305, No. 209-Tericke D. Blanchard to Katherine E. Kolodzie, $385,000.

Capitol St. N., 5049-James Preston and Rozenna Barnes Peters to Kathryn Beverly Marie Rogers and John Charles Chinoransky, $605,000.

Clinton St., 3028-Estate of Bethany A. Tomala and Kevin J. Harrigan to Mary and Ian Linnell-Simmons, $535,000.

D St., 1739-Stephen Michael and Mackenzie Lawson Meinhold to Bruce F. and Kirby Jane Miller, $939,000.

Hansberry Ct., 3601-Thomas L. Coleman Brooks and Courtney Titus Brooks to Veronica L. Tynes, $601,000.

I St., 804-Christina Renee Acojedo and Randee L. Farrell to Matthew and Kimberly Friedman, $1.03 million.

Irving St., 1427-Marcia Middleton Mitchell to Natalie H. and Robin L.J. Walker, $685,000.

Just St., 5104-Mable V. Brown to Byron L. Braxton, $95,000.

M St., 619-Estate of Anthony M. Brown and Shirleen H. Hawkins to Denis Ekici, $560,000.

Monroe St., 1528-Cornelius W. Nelson to Diana Crowgey Harvey, $734,000.

Nicholson St., 609-Bhagwan Singh Khalsa to Victoria Planson and Shane Cornelius Kelly, $585,000.

Queen St., 1242, No. 2-James Howland to Elaine Yiling Chang, $285,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 330, No. 102-Joseph A. Carbe to Isaac Schmidt, $279,000.

Sargent Rd., 4709-Bernadette Bullock to Christian Fajardo, $485,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1524-Matthew R. Cochran to David Pilat and Bethzaida Colon, $700,214.

Vista St., 2934-Sydonie Bongam to Charles Tekeh and Katia N. Munya, $528,000.

Second St., 1831, No. 507-Matthew B. Aboyme to Michelle Woody, $304,000.

Fourth St., 23, No. 4-Lindsay Tulloch to Jared Michael and Reilly Marie Bowler, $359,000.

Eighth St., 1126-Laura Moser and Arun Chaudhary to William Douglas and Heidi Nasstrom Evans, $835,000.

12th St., 513, No. 4-David Shaw to Crystal Ann Sanchez, $355,000.

13th St., 401, No. 105-George M. and Linda Pettie to Christel Michelle Schmidt, $499,000.

15th St., 32-Benjamin M. and Michele S. Streeter to Eryn Rose Cochran, $399,999.

16th St., 1259-Kyra M. Thompson to Juanita Louise Vazquez Blanning and William Alexander Blanning, $525,000.

21st St., 800-Langston East Corp. to Justin Anton Davis Waller and Brooke Patricia Herzog, $495,000.

31st Pl., 2859-Madison Management Properties Inc. to Elizabeth Rosa, $373,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3816-Resit B. Gecgil to Marc and Sharyn Levitt, $2.29 million.

Ashmead Pl., 2359, No. 1-Lauren Shea to William Patrick Bynum II, $575,000.

Beekman Pl., 1628, No. D-Samuel Goodstein and Trisha B. Miller to Thomas J. Carmody, $1.11 million.

Benton St., 3928-Daniel C. Turrentine to Catherine Cagney and Christopher Kalna, $995,000.

Columbia Rd., 1248-Thomas J. Carmody to Anya Gartner, $1.2 million.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 703-Estate of Jane Lester and James Treloar Lester III to Ronald Del Moro, $380,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4707, No. 102-Omayra M. Salgado to Matthew Campbell, $321,000.

Corcoran St., 1425, No. 2-Jacquelyn B. Davis and John Jordan Dey to Brenda Gonzalez and Benjamin E. Horowitz, $1.27 million.

Dexter St., 4821-Paul T. Bergevin and Elizabeth Penniman to Ethan C. and Anne W. Glass, $2.4 million.

Eskridge Terr., 5023-Two-Headed Carnivore Corp. to Theodore R. Supalla and Elissa Newport, $3.02 million.

Foxhall Cres., 4800-Mark Z. Orr and Dorothy Dwoskin to Catherine Cano Jaller and Hamed Alaghebandian, $1.85 million.

Georgia Ave., 4519, No. 5-Michael Feder to Jaime L. Wolfe and David J. Miller, $639,900.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4471-Robin L. Burton to Annelyse and James D. Gains, $1.55 million.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 316-US Bank and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Thomas and Cathy Donohue, $300,000.

Irving St., 1305, No. 2-James W. and Hannah Hahn to Matthew E. and Jennifer A. Parker, $850,000.

K St., 1150, No. 209-Louis Adesso III and Catherine E. Kilmer to Marissa C. Skopp, $472,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1839, No. 3-Jennifer Leigh Williams to Simon P. Fairclough, $620,000.

Kennedy St., 1207-Ril Estates Corp. to Mitchell Adams and Sarah Gramer, $510,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 813-Claudette Mansour to Robert W. Jerome and William J. Courville, $610,000.

Lamont St., 526, No. 1-Adam Caplan to Thaddeus Benjamin Cox and Amanda Lynn Queen, $814,500.

Lowell St., 4509-Estate of Aaron Mark Lichtman and Gary Walker to Michael H. and John H. Christensen, $2.1 million.

M St., 1212, No. 203-Michael D. Ferrario to Diana Maria Rojas, $650,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5821-Kimberly P. McMillan to Carolyn Winn Breslin, $1.1 million.

Mansion Dr., 4016-Elise G. Lefkowitz and Charlotte Lefkowitz Crowley to Paul and Elizabeth Penniman Bergevin, $1.73 million.

Mckinley Pl., 2828-John J. and Missy K. Siemietkowski to Mesay Lulsegged and Meklit Hailemeskal, $1.23 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1316, No. 605-Adrienne L. Kaeppler to Irada Abasova and Jonathan Edward Dolloff, $345,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4207-John and Melinda McLawhorn to Bhavna Changrani and Sameer Punyani, $900,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 1008-Richard and Ingrid J. Suisman to Joan Weinthal Clayton, $1.34 million.

Oregon Ave., 7080-McCullough Residential Corp. to Ashley B. and Jeremy W. Allen, $2.34 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 706-Jeffry A. Hogg to Irving Dennis, $525,000.

Quebec Pl., 1058-Robert J. Kelly to Erin Elizabeth Holdenried, $730,900.

R St., 1619, No. 501-Radu Costinescu to Michelle Brereton and Christopher Clinton Holzner, $725,000.

Randolph St., 953, No. C-Michele and Matthew Bendall to David B. Myers, $399,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 810-Baity Corp. to Mohammad Fridy, $865,800.

Rittenhouse St., 1415-Estate of Oliver E. Johnson and Phillip L. Johnson to Jonathan and Alexis B. Labroi, $638,000.

S St., 2107, No. C-Martine and Danielle G. Brian to David Zarka, $569,000.

Somerset Pl., 711-Reginald and Frances Luckett to Darlene Luckett, $130,000.

T St., 3825-Brian and Julie Donahue to Sasa Eric and Kristin Lynn Maynard, $1.29 million.

Upshur St., 1608-J. Patrick and Cristina Klafehn to Peter Jones and Jennifer Holcomb, $1.3 million.

Varnum St., 623-Derek James and Gisele Perez Hanson to Megan Calvert and Arthur Macintosh Von Lehe, $728,615.

Willard St., 1731, No. 505-Elizabeth A. Cunningham to Karen E. and Joel Boroff, $433,000.

First St., 5220-Sean Fitzgerald to Matthew Harbeson, $631,250.

Fourth St., 5018-Kenneth Dubin and Kylee Coffman-Dubin to Jessica Kelley Dillman, $740,000.

Eighth St., 1511-Green Valley Development Corp. to Daniel Kazin and Barbara Solish, $1.38 million.

Ninth St., 1549-Green Valley Development Corp. to Tracy-Gene G. Drukin and Kevin J. Durkin, $1.21 million.

Ninth St., 5024, No. 203-Gallatin Property Development Corp. to Lindsay Haines, $460,900.

13th St., 1736, No. 2-Ilana K. Feldman to Dirk Matthew Wiggins and Jessica Kate Southwick, $625,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 416-Helen Eisner to Jorge Luis Alva-Luperdi and Martin Miguel Serrano, $780,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 411-Kurt Bersani to Mohammad Shahbazi, $760,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 312-Matthew G. Cunningham to Daniel Lawrence Berger, $383,000.

18th St., 2038, No. 202-Benoit B. Simon to Samuel Grafton and Amanda Fogle-Donmoyer, $635,000.

22nd St., 1177, No. 7F-Gupta & Sons Properties Corp. to Stuart S. Kaplan, $1.85 million.

29th St., 6256-Margaret Rubino and Salvatore Fiorito to Derek James and Gisele Perez Hanson, $1.21 million.

41st St., 5032-Martha S. Piper to Elliot Ortiz and Margarita Maria Alonzo, $930,000.

Southeast

C St., 4810, No. 201-Angela N. Archon to Cheryl Nelson Moorman, $116,170.

Croffut Pl., 3339-Magee Properties Corp. to Brinasha M. Frazier, $425,000.

E St., 5103-HIP E Street Partners II Corp. to Tonya Lynn Horsley, $461,450.

G St., 1206-Josephine M. Wagner to Kimberly A. Ashburn, $554,500.

Hildreth St., 4261-Jaz Holdings Corp. to Aaron Williams and Sharnell Myles, $430,000.

Irving St., 2300-Estate of Louise J. Beasley and Lisa Ellern-Feldman to Mahlet Ayalew, $417,500.

K St., 1537-Hersh Fernandes and Molly P. France to Bryan Giglio and Kristen Farole, $750,000.

Q St., 3056-Darrell Brown to Tony Williams and Tonijala Penn, $743,000.

Southern Ave., 4234-Quillon Long to Olukayode Ogunnaike, $221,000.

Talbert Terr., 1353-TLC Property Holdings Corp. to Tesfaye Negussie, $330,000.

Xenia St., 433-VA Jacques Corp. to Anthony D. Settles, $368,000.

14th St., 257, No. B-Matthew T. Miller and Nima C. Sheth to Peter and Rachel Wright, $563,750.

21st St., 3412-Raymond O. Bobo II to Nelson Jerome and Carol Jackson, $367,000.

Southwest

G St., 40, No. 104-Jay E. and Kristine L. Gazlay to Michal Certik, $845,000.