District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 333-Jane Clary Loveless to Jacob Lester Triolo and Rae Deanna Mueller, $1.51 million.

Ava Way, 512-Kimberly S. Hackett to Broderick Deporres Johnson and Stephanie Marie Leonetti, $589,000.

C St., 305, No. 209-Tericke D. Blanchard to Katherine E. Kolodzie, $385,000.

Capitol St. N., 5049-James Preston and Rozenna Barnes Peters to Kathryn Beverly Marie Rogers and John Charles Chinoransky, $605,000.

Clinton St., 3028-Estate of Bethany A. Tomala and Kevin J. Harrigan to Mary and Ian Linnell-Simmons, $535,000.

D St., 1739-Stephen Michael and Mackenzie Lawson Meinhold to Bruce F. and Kirby Jane Miller, $939,000.

Hansberry Ct., 3601-Thomas L. Coleman Brooks and Courtney Titus Brooks to Veronica L. Tynes, $601,000.

I St., 804-Christina Renee Acojedo and Randee L. Farrell to Matthew and Kimberly Friedman, $1.03 million.

Irving St., 1427-Marcia Middleton Mitchell to Natalie H. and Robin L.J. Walker, $685,000.

Just St., 5104-Mable V. Brown to Byron L. Braxton, $95,000.

M St., 619-Estate of Anthony M. Brown and Shirleen H. Hawkins to Denis Ekici, $560,000.

Monroe St., 1528-Cornelius W. Nelson to Diana Crowgey Harvey, $734,000.

Nicholson St., 609-Bhagwan Singh Khalsa to Victoria Planson and Shane Cornelius Kelly, $585,000.

Queen St., 1242, No. 2-James Howland to Elaine Yiling Chang, $285,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 330, No. 102-Joseph A. Carbe to Isaac Schmidt, $279,000.

Sargent Rd., 4709-Bernadette Bullock to Christian Fajardo, $485,000.

Trinidad Ave., 1524-Matthew R. Cochran to David Pilat and Bethzaida Colon, $700,214.

Vista St., 2934-Sydonie Bongam to Charles Tekeh and Katia N. Munya, $528,000.

Second St., 1831, No. 507-Matthew B. Aboyme to Michelle Woody, $304,000.

Fourth St., 23, No. 4-Lindsay Tulloch to Jared Michael and Reilly Marie Bowler, $359,000.

Eighth St., 1126-Laura Moser and Arun Chaudhary to William Douglas and Heidi Nasstrom Evans, $835,000.

12th St., 513, No. 4-David Shaw to Crystal Ann Sanchez, $355,000.

13th St., 401, No. 105-George M. and Linda Pettie to Christel Michelle Schmidt, $499,000.

15th St., 32-Benjamin M. and Michele S. Streeter to Eryn Rose Cochran, $399,999.

16th St., 1259-Kyra M. Thompson to Juanita Louise Vazquez Blanning and William Alexander Blanning, $525,000.

21st St., 800-Langston East Corp. to Justin Anton Davis Waller and Brooke Patricia Herzog, $495,000.

31st Pl., 2859-Madison Management Properties Inc. to Elizabeth Rosa, $373,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3816-Resit B. Gecgil to Marc and Sharyn Levitt, $2.29 million.

Ashmead Pl., 2359, No. 1-Lauren Shea to William Patrick Bynum II, $575,000.

Beekman Pl., 1628, No. D-Samuel Goodstein and Trisha B. Miller to Thomas J. Carmody, $1.11 million.

Benton St., 3928-Daniel C. Turrentine to Catherine Cagney and Christopher Kalna, $995,000.

Columbia Rd., 1248-Thomas J. Carmody to Anya Gartner, $1.2 million.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 703-Estate of Jane Lester and James Treloar Lester III to Ronald Del Moro, $380,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4707, No. 102-Omayra M. Salgado to Matthew Campbell, $321,000.

Corcoran St., 1425, No. 2-Jacquelyn B. Davis and John Jordan Dey to Brenda Gonzalez and Benjamin E. Horowitz, $1.27 million.

Dexter St., 4821-Paul T. Bergevin and Elizabeth Penniman to Ethan C. and Anne W. Glass, $2.4 million.

Eskridge Terr., 5023-Two-Headed Carnivore Corp. to Theodore R. Supalla and Elissa Newport, $3.02 million.

Foxhall Cres., 4800-Mark Z. Orr and Dorothy Dwoskin to Catherine Cano Jaller and Hamed Alaghebandian, $1.85 million.

Georgia Ave., 4519, No. 5-Michael Feder to Jaime L. Wolfe and David J. Miller, $639,900.

Greenwich Pkwy., 4471-Robin L. Burton to Annelyse and James D. Gains, $1.55 million.

Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 316-US Bank and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Thomas and Cathy Donohue, $300,000.

Irving St., 1305, No. 2-James W. and Hannah Hahn to Matthew E. and Jennifer A. Parker, $850,000.

K St., 1150, No. 209-Louis Adesso III and Catherine E. Kilmer to Marissa C. Skopp, $472,000.

Kalorama Rd., 1839, No. 3-Jennifer Leigh Williams to Simon P. Fairclough, $620,000.

Kennedy St., 1207-Ril Estates Corp. to Mitchell Adams and Sarah Gramer, $510,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 813-Claudette Mansour to Robert W. Jerome and William J. Courville, $610,000.

Lamont St., 526, No. 1-Adam Caplan to Thaddeus Benjamin Cox and Amanda Lynn Queen, $814,500.

Lowell St., 4509-Estate of Aaron Mark Lichtman and Gary Walker to Michael H. and John H. Christensen, $2.1 million.

M St., 1212, No. 203-Michael D. Ferrario to Diana Maria Rojas, $650,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5821-Kimberly P. McMillan to Carolyn Winn Breslin, $1.1 million.

Mansion Dr., 4016-Elise G. Lefkowitz and Charlotte Lefkowitz Crowley to Paul and Elizabeth Penniman Bergevin, $1.73 million.

Mckinley Pl., 2828-John J. and Missy K. Siemietkowski to Mesay Lulsegged and Meklit Hailemeskal, $1.23 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 1316, No. 605-Adrienne L. Kaeppler to Irada Abasova and Jonathan Edward Dolloff, $345,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 4207-John and Melinda McLawhorn to Bhavna Changrani and Sameer Punyani, $900,000.

New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 1008-Richard and Ingrid J. Suisman to Joan Weinthal Clayton, $1.34 million.

Oregon Ave., 7080-McCullough Residential Corp. to Ashley B. and Jeremy W. Allen, $2.34 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 706-Jeffry A. Hogg to Irving Dennis, $525,000.

Quebec Pl., 1058-Robert J. Kelly to Erin Elizabeth Holdenried, $730,900.

R St., 1619, No. 501-Radu Costinescu to Michelle Brereton and Christopher Clinton Holzner, $725,000.

Randolph St., 953, No. C-Michele and Matthew Bendall to David B. Myers, $399,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 810-Baity Corp. to Mohammad Fridy, $865,800.

Rittenhouse St., 1415-Estate of Oliver E. Johnson and Phillip L. Johnson to Jonathan and Alexis B. Labroi, $638,000.

S St., 2107, No. C-Martine and Danielle G. Brian to David Zarka, $569,000.

Somerset Pl., 711-Reginald and Frances Luckett to Darlene Luckett, $130,000.

T St., 3825-Brian and Julie Donahue to Sasa Eric and Kristin Lynn Maynard, $1.29 million.

Upshur St., 1608-J. Patrick and Cristina Klafehn to Peter Jones and Jennifer Holcomb, $1.3 million.

Varnum St., 623-Derek James and Gisele Perez Hanson to Megan Calvert and Arthur Macintosh Von Lehe, $728,615.

Willard St., 1731, No. 505-Elizabeth A. Cunningham to Karen E. and Joel Boroff, $433,000.

First St., 5220-Sean Fitzgerald to Matthew Harbeson, $631,250.

Fourth St., 5018-Kenneth Dubin and Kylee Coffman-Dubin to Jessica Kelley Dillman, $740,000.

Eighth St., 1511-Green Valley Development Corp. to Daniel Kazin and Barbara Solish, $1.38 million.

Ninth St., 1549-Green Valley Development Corp. to Tracy-Gene G. Drukin and Kevin J. Durkin, $1.21 million.

Ninth St., 5024, No. 203-Gallatin Property Development Corp. to Lindsay Haines, $460,900.

13th St., 1736, No. 2-Ilana K. Feldman to Dirk Matthew Wiggins and Jessica Kate Southwick, $625,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 416-Helen Eisner to Jorge Luis Alva-Luperdi and Martin Miguel Serrano, $780,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 411-Kurt Bersani to Mohammad Shahbazi, $760,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 312-Matthew G. Cunningham to Daniel Lawrence Berger, $383,000.

18th St., 2038, No. 202-Benoit B. Simon to Samuel Grafton and Amanda Fogle-Donmoyer, $635,000.

22nd St., 1177, No. 7F-Gupta & Sons Properties Corp. to Stuart S. Kaplan, $1.85 million.

29th St., 6256-Margaret Rubino and Salvatore Fiorito to Derek James and Gisele Perez Hanson, $1.21 million.

41st St., 5032-Martha S. Piper to Elliot Ortiz and Margarita Maria Alonzo, $930,000.

Southeast

C St., 4810, No. 201-Angela N. Archon to Cheryl Nelson Moorman, $116,170.

Croffut Pl., 3339-Magee Properties Corp. to Brinasha M. Frazier, $425,000.

E St., 5103-HIP E Street Partners II Corp. to Tonya Lynn Horsley, $461,450.

G St., 1206-Josephine M. Wagner to Kimberly A. Ashburn, $554,500.

Hildreth St., 4261-Jaz Holdings Corp. to Aaron Williams and Sharnell Myles, $430,000.

Irving St., 2300-Estate of Louise J. Beasley and Lisa Ellern-Feldman to Mahlet Ayalew, $417,500.

K St., 1537-Hersh Fernandes and Molly P. France to Bryan Giglio and Kristen Farole, $750,000.

Q St., 3056-Darrell Brown to Tony Williams and Tonijala Penn, $743,000.

Southern Ave., 4234-Quillon Long to Olukayode Ogunnaike, $221,000.

Talbert Terr., 1353-TLC Property Holdings Corp. to Tesfaye Negussie, $330,000.

Xenia St., 433-VA Jacques Corp. to Anthony D. Settles, $368,000.

14th St., 257, No. B-Matthew T. Miller and Nima C. Sheth to Peter and Rachel Wright, $563,750.

21st St., 3412-Raymond O. Bobo II to Nelson Jerome and Carol Jackson, $367,000.

Southwest

G St., 40, No. 104-Jay E. and Kristine L. Gazlay to Michal Certik, $845,000.

Third St., 723, No. 414-Alexander and Dara Goldberg Boxer to Jesse Lombardo Hubbard and Kelly Anne Thomas, $699,000.