Capitol St. E., 3920-Hailemichael Berhane to Micah Wells, $450,000.

Cherry Rd., 3101, No. 34-Deborah Cole and Dawne Miner to Richard Wilson Jarvis Jr., $395,000.

Constitution Ave., 409-Jacqueline McGregor Lewis to Khue N. Cung and Dieutrang T. Tran, $1.4 million.

D St., 1530-Charles W. Allen Jr. and Jordi H. Hutchinson to Shaun Michael Long and Katherine Anne Marsh, $795,000.

E St., 1427-Dennis Pinigis to Ian Graham Hopwood, $682,000.

Eastern Ave., 6020-Felda J. Thompson to Rachael Kristen Haislip, $380,800.

F St., 718-Sonia Zeledon and Joel Rodriguez to Mila Cerecina and Michael Miller, $970,000.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3298-Sy Tran to Shikib Mostamand, $665,000.

Grant St., 4071-Ronnell C. Miller to Vasa Pupavac, $280,000.

Hawthorne Dr., 3125-Richard A. Hind to Jade Kara Madrid and Jose Madrid Galvan, $425,000.

Lincoln Rd., 1826-James Mattingly to Rebecca Beauregard and Wubshet Loha, $575,000.

Maryland Ave., 1421-Chakravarthy Srinivasa Sai and Akshaya Kumar to Gamaliel Laryea, $715,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 107-Daniel H. Kim to Richard Keele, $380,000.

Park St., 1132-Scott E. and Taylor B. Lerner to Brittany and Luke Lindberg, $1.23 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 318, No. 202-Joseph Neyer to Kelly Marie Tucker, $297,500.

Trinidad Ave., 1626, No. 2-Fedorman Associates Corp. to Adam W. and Elizabeth N. Sneitzer, $625,000.

V St., 320, No. A-Avocet IV Corp. to Alexander Manaloto Anzures, $405,000.

Fifth St., 905-Pamela Poyner to Timothy and Kathleen Schwarz, $822,500.

Seventh St., 1112-Christopher M. and Carol Q. Mitchell to Caroline M. Sipp and Edwin Tachlian Degras, $815,000.

Eighth St., 5063-First Class Living Investments Corp. to Ronald Macajoux, $600,000.

12th St., 440, No. 309-Brock C. Vigil to Corey Goldstone, $515,000.

13th St., 401, No. 412-Angels D.C. Corp. to Patricia M. Pefley, $464,000.

17th St., 217-Joel Belcher and Bessie A. Thibodeaux to Daniel Meyer and Nicole Portnov, $780,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 3207-Bellux Investment Inc. to Robert L. Feigenson, $1.51 million.

Allison St., 1125-Diligent Designs Corp. to Sunil K. and Boushra Nair, $1.05 million.

Butterworth Pl., 4436-Lynda and James Lee Schuler to Alasdair Scott, $1.17 million.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 616-Erica Lengermann to Patrick Landers, $385,250.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 229-Miriam W. and Robert C. McLaughlin to Meghan E. and Greg R. Kowalski, $410,000.

Cortland Pl., 2803, No. 106-Katherine A. Gensler to Timothy D. Higashi and Ieva Narbutaite, $340,000.

Davenport St., 4807-Maya Grassi and Anthony T. Watkins to Rebecca Ilana Mohr and Travis Andrew Riddle, $1.41 million.

Fairmont St., 1304, No. 4-Elahe Izadi to Enze Kang, $455,000.

Hamilton St., 643-RR Investments Corp. to Stephen Elliott and Brecke M. Boyd, $677,000.

Hobart St., 1626-Blue Water Venture Partners Inc. to Charlotte Jane Ickes and William Clayton Carter Crooks, $1.59 million.

Illinois Ave., 4837-Vernicka M. Irving to Paul Robert Czuba, $650,000.

Irving St., 1840-Gregory Peter Dworkowitz and Melanie C. Paci to Shyam Sundaram and Sharmistha Das, $1.04 million.

Jocelyn St., 3701-Joshua M. and Lauren L. Davis to McClain E. Thompson and Elizabeth Marie Niles, $1.01 million.

Juniper St., 1717-Daniella Margalith Kolodny to Ibrahim Al Assil, $1.02 million.

Kansas Ave., 5406-M.H. Holahan Development Corp. to Brian James Mulhern and Marisa Garcia Lozano, $735,000.

L St., 2425, No. 432-Mohammad Javad Saadat and Fariba Hassani to Jacob and Lindsey Ranish, $800,000.

M St., 910, No. 908-Marcio A. Oliveira to Aaron Stuart Yoches, $540,000.

Macomb St., 3111-Graeme Bush and Wendy Rudolph to Kevin M. Sheys and Sonia Arenaza, $3.25 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. PH108-Bruce Alan Laval to Lauren M. Bedula, $750,000.

McKinley St., 3940-John J. and Meredith B. Cross to Jonah E. and Debra A. Perlin, $2.49 million.

Monroe St., 1354, No. B-Andrew Schneider to Nneka Bridget Okereke, $725,000.

N St., 1300, No. 313-David E. Mariner to Cevdet Cagdas and Basak Gunes Basat Unal, $283,500.

N St., 1420, No. 614-Thomas C. Williams to Diana Rose Felicione, $210,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1930, No. 55-Maxwell M. Litton to Julia Abrahams, $398,750.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1009-Carlos A. Maraviglia to Mary Dickinson Evans Sella, $1.01 million.

Newton Pl., 429, No. B-Christopher J. Petkas and Codie Ann Sanchez to Lori Allison Rubin, $825,000.

Oak St., 1428-Michael G. Harlow to Erik M. Trelenberg, $670,000.

P St., 1718, No. 402-Mary A. Giunta to Nazanine Atabaki, $445,000.

Park Rd., 1920-Bellux Investment Inc. to Henrik Selmar Blaute and Kristen Sarah Schubert, $1.5 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 201-Paige Elaine Manz to Valerie Leonard, $350,000.

Potomac Ave., 5743-Lani Hay to Jonathan R. Fetterolf, $2.33 million.

Q St., 1700, No. 2-John M. Huffman to G. Anthony Talbot, $835,000.

Q St., 2527, No. 310-John Horan II to Ricardo Gortaire, $207,500.

Queen Annes Lane, 2528-David A. and Barbara C. Ucko to Sidney Lee and Sharon Lynn Shafran, $1.05 million.

R St., 16, No. 1-Joshua F. and Brooke E. Behsudi to Ian Anthony and Erica Andrews, $680,000.

R St., 1314-Lawrence R. Wydock to Ana L. Besarabic, $1.6 million.

Reservoir Rd., 4825-Joseph W. Serene to Michael Patrick and Lindsay Margaret Murphy Daly, $865,000.

Riggs Pl., 1823, No. 2-Marianne Tamulevich to Grace Colleen Benson, $1.05 million.

Sherman Ave., 3101, No. 104-Aa Real Estate Corp. to Robert Louis Harrison, $155,000.

Sudbury Lane, 1843-Howard J.S. and Pauline S. Bomstein to David L. and Karen E. Brandon, $1.48 million.

T St., 1717, No. 22-Elizabeth A. Phelps to Erin Gelzer, $880,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 823-Serena Mehra and Anna Rubiano to Allison Elaine Wagner and Gennaro Esposito, $647,000.

Varnum St., 1619-H3R LLLP to Brigham C. and Eliza F. Kiplinger, $975,000.

Vermont Ave., 1945-Granville W. and Joan Pearl Hurley to Stephen T. Lawrence, $888,000.

W St., 1418, No. 402-Allison N. Muehlenbeck to Lauren Renee Mahle, $436,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2615-Anne Baron Zorc and Christopher P. Delaney to Sarah Aschenbach and Tristan Zaia, $994,500.

Woodley Pl., 2631-Arthur L. Kellermann and Leila C. Taaffe to George Zimmerman Hull IV and Carine Laure Rosalia, $1.56 million.

First St., 1146-67irealty Corp. to Yogesh Patel, $630,000.

Third St., 4809, No. 1-BC-K Partners Corp. to John Guzman and Jessica Campos-Castro, $310,000.

Sixth St., 715, No. 204-Daniel H. Frankenstein to Uri Alexander Lerner and Adrienne Karen Lee, $615,000.

Seventh St., 4132-Thomas James Carter and Susan Louise Minnemeyer to Mary Jo Jang, $834,000.

11th St., 1220, No. 2-Donald C. Davis and Nicholas D. Poulson to Thomas Ford Chmill and Melissa Dorothy Navarro, $761,000.

12th Pl., 2113-Carole S. and Carl Edwin Kelley to Marc Pickering and Jyoti Kuvelker, $1.06 million.

12th St., 1221, No. 5-Enterprise Unified Services Corp. to Justin Lee-Kendall Scott, $790,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 713-Catherine Condo Corp. to Christopher Walker, $835,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 430-Patrick M. Edwards to Spiros Karabinas, $599,000.

16th St., 3420, No. 401-Deron K. Lehman to Ethan Barnes, $495,000.

17th St., 2526, No. 101-William R. Doering to Jonathan Paul McHugh, $524,000.

19th St., 1638-Martha Vicas to Matthew Cutts and Lindsay Aranoff, $2.45 million.

22nd St., 1177, No. 9F-Robert E. and Rhonda E. Zahler to Natalie X. Korytnyk Forrester, $1.92 million.

24th St., 922, No. 212-Pia and Ajay Prakash to Irene Siulan and Steven S. Hsieh, $260,000.

29th St., 6128-Joan M. Sherman and Debra Montanino to Paul and Jane Wilkins, $1.16 million.

32nd St., 6525-Ursula H. Shears to Ryan R. and Jennifer Bertolette Young, $906,000.

38th St., 3609, No. 329-Lindsay H. Barrash and Rona R. Demb to Alexander B. Konstantopoulos, $275,500.

47th St., 4501-Sarah Hardesty and William P. Bray to Alexander and Alicia McColough, $1.3 million.

Southeast

Chaplin St., 650-Capitol Services Group Corp. to Nyitre Rodgers, $425,000.

D St., 1307 1/2-David A. Hyman and Alison Foster to Gregory James and Lynne Mallonee Schlimm, $1.24 million.

Hanna Pl., 5008-Columbia Home Development Corp. to Joya A. Young, $389,550.

I St., 1011-Elva K. Malone to Sina Nayeri and Rashin Kheiriyeh, $709,000.

K St., 1338-Anjalina M. Sen to Heather Hill and Francis Moore, $905,000.

Newcomb St., 400-Focusworks Corp. to Jordanne Reader, $284,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 253-Jenmar Corp. to Elvin Sangano, $288,500.

Savannah Pl., 1880-Eric and Patrice Berry to Edward Freeman, $324,900.

Suitland Rd., 3629-Kermit and Alonzo Keith Brown to Helen Andrews, $500,000.

W St., 3812, No. 201-Adrian and Tiffany D. Fox to Carlos Bent Jr., $135,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 515-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Tamara Jane Resler and James Dale Monke, $919,900.

Sixth St., 728-Kendra Nichols and David B. Earle Jr. to Jeffrey Wojcik and Kimberly McCraw, $850,000.

10th St., 715-Lisa A. Bell to Paul and Eileen Dougherty, $810,000.

13th St., 530-Bobbi Jo Russell and David Messman Jr. to Lance Darnell and Olesia McKeithan, $800,530.

21st Pl., 1915-The Spot D.C. Corp. to Paul R. and Julie M. Ford, $275,000.

24th St., 3451-Simply the Best Construction to Ciara S. Boderick, $370,000.

Southwest

G St., 215, No. 131-Gulilat Fenta to Natalie Soroka and Scott Gregory, $650,000.