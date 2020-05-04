District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Alden Pl., 3337-Michael and Emily Magenheimer to Brennan C. Benbow, $455,000.

Bryant St., 1864-Phillip A. and Regina C. Fletcher to Andrew Charles Wright and Agata Joanna Ciesielska, $445,000.

Capitol St. E., 3920-Hailemichael Berhane to Micah Wells, $450,000.

Cherry Rd., 3101, No. 34-Deborah Cole and Dawne Miner to Richard Wilson Jarvis Jr., $395,000.

Constitution Ave., 409-Jacqueline McGregor Lewis to Khue N. Cung and Dieutrang T. Tran, $1.4 million.

D St., 1530-Charles W. Allen Jr. and Jordi H. Hutchinson to Shaun Michael Long and Katherine Anne Marsh, $795,000.

E St., 1427-Dennis Pinigis to Ian Graham Hopwood, $682,000.

Eastern Ave., 6020-Felda J. Thompson to Rachael Kristen Haislip, $380,800.

F St., 718-Sonia Zeledon and Joel Rodriguez to Mila Cerecina and Michael Miller, $970,000.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3298-Sy Tran to Shikib Mostamand, $665,000.

Grant St., 4071-Ronnell C. Miller to Vasa Pupavac, $280,000.

Hawthorne Dr., 3125-Richard A. Hind to Jade Kara Madrid and Jose Madrid Galvan, $425,000.

Lincoln Rd., 1826-James Mattingly to Rebecca Beauregard and Wubshet Loha, $575,000.

Maryland Ave., 1421-Chakravarthy Srinivasa Sai and Akshaya Kumar to Gamaliel Laryea, $715,000.

Orren St., 1111, No. 107-Daniel H. Kim to Richard Keele, $380,000.

Park St., 1132-Scott E. and Taylor B. Lerner to Brittany and Luke Lindberg, $1.23 million.

Rhode Island Ave., 318, No. 202-Joseph Neyer to Kelly Marie Tucker, $297,500.

Trinidad Ave., 1626, No. 2-Fedorman Associates Corp. to Adam W. and Elizabeth N. Sneitzer, $625,000.

V St., 320, No. A-Avocet IV Corp. to Alexander Manaloto Anzures, $405,000.

Fifth St., 905-Pamela Poyner to Timothy and Kathleen Schwarz, $822,500.

Seventh St., 1112-Christopher M. and Carol Q. Mitchell to Caroline M. Sipp and Edwin Tachlian Degras, $815,000.

Eighth St., 5063-First Class Living Investments Corp. to Ronald Macajoux, $600,000.

12th St., 440, No. 309-Brock C. Vigil to Corey Goldstone, $515,000.

13th St., 401, No. 412-Angels D.C. Corp. to Patricia M. Pefley, $464,000.

17th St., 217-Joel Belcher and Bessie A. Thibodeaux to Daniel Meyer and Nicole Portnov, $780,000.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 3207-Bellux Investment Inc. to Robert L. Feigenson, $1.51 million.

Allison St., 1125-Diligent Designs Corp. to Sunil K. and Boushra Nair, $1.05 million.

Butterworth Pl., 4436-Lynda and James Lee Schuler to Alasdair Scott, $1.17 million.

Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 616-Erica Lengermann to Patrick Landers, $385,250.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 229-Miriam W. and Robert C. McLaughlin to Meghan E. and Greg R. Kowalski, $410,000.

Cortland Pl., 2803, No. 106-Katherine A. Gensler to Timothy D. Higashi and Ieva Narbutaite, $340,000.

Davenport St., 4807-Maya Grassi and Anthony T. Watkins to Rebecca Ilana Mohr and Travis Andrew Riddle, $1.41 million.

Fairmont St., 1304, No. 4-Elahe Izadi to Enze Kang, $455,000.

Hamilton St., 643-RR Investments Corp. to Stephen Elliott and Brecke M. Boyd, $677,000.

Hobart St., 1626-Blue Water Venture Partners Inc. to Charlotte Jane Ickes and William Clayton Carter Crooks, $1.59 million.

Illinois Ave., 4837-Vernicka M. Irving to Paul Robert Czuba, $650,000.

Irving St., 1840-Gregory Peter Dworkowitz and Melanie C. Paci to Shyam Sundaram and Sharmistha Das, $1.04 million.

Jocelyn St., 3701-Joshua M. and Lauren L. Davis to McClain E. Thompson and Elizabeth Marie Niles, $1.01 million.

Juniper St., 1717-Daniella Margalith Kolodny to Ibrahim Al Assil, $1.02 million.

Kansas Ave., 5406-M.H. Holahan Development Corp. to Brian James Mulhern and Marisa Garcia Lozano, $735,000.

L St., 2425, No. 432-Mohammad Javad Saadat and Fariba Hassani to Jacob and Lindsey Ranish, $800,000.

M St., 910, No. 908-Marcio A. Oliveira to Aaron Stuart Yoches, $540,000.

Macomb St., 3111-Graeme Bush and Wendy Rudolph to Kevin M. Sheys and Sonia Arenaza, $3.25 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. PH108-Bruce Alan Laval to Lauren M. Bedula, $750,000.

McKinley St., 3940-John J. and Meredith B. Cross to Jonah E. and Debra A. Perlin, $2.49 million.

Monroe St., 1354, No. B-Andrew Schneider to Nneka Bridget Okereke, $725,000.

N St., 1300, No. 313-David E. Mariner to Cevdet Cagdas and Basak Gunes Basat Unal, $283,500.

N St., 1420, No. 614-Thomas C. Williams to Diana Rose Felicione, $210,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1930, No. 55-Maxwell M. Litton to Julia Abrahams, $398,750.

New Mexico Ave., 2801, No. 1009-Carlos A. Maraviglia to Mary Dickinson Evans Sella, $1.01 million.

Newton Pl., 429, No. B-Christopher J. Petkas and Codie Ann Sanchez to Lori Allison Rubin, $825,000.

Oak St., 1428-Michael G. Harlow to Erik M. Trelenberg, $670,000.

P St., 1718, No. 402-Mary A. Giunta to Nazanine Atabaki, $445,000.

Park Rd., 1920-Bellux Investment Inc. to Henrik Selmar Blaute and Kristen Sarah Schubert, $1.5 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 201-Paige Elaine Manz to Valerie Leonard, $350,000.

Potomac Ave., 5743-Lani Hay to Jonathan R. Fetterolf, $2.33 million.

Q St., 1700, No. 2-John M. Huffman to G. Anthony Talbot, $835,000.

Q St., 2527, No. 310-John Horan II to Ricardo Gortaire, $207,500.

Queen Annes Lane, 2528-David A. and Barbara C. Ucko to Sidney Lee and Sharon Lynn Shafran, $1.05 million.

R St., 16, No. 1-Joshua F. and Brooke E. Behsudi to Ian Anthony and Erica Andrews, $680,000.

R St., 1314-Lawrence R. Wydock to Ana L. Besarabic, $1.6 million.

Reservoir Rd., 4825-Joseph W. Serene to Michael Patrick and Lindsay Margaret Murphy Daly, $865,000.

Riggs Pl., 1823, No. 2-Marianne Tamulevich to Grace Colleen Benson, $1.05 million.

Sherman Ave., 3101, No. 104-Aa Real Estate Corp. to Robert Louis Harrison, $155,000.

Sudbury Lane, 1843-Howard J.S. and Pauline S. Bomstein to David L. and Karen E. Brandon, $1.48 million.

T St., 1717, No. 22-Elizabeth A. Phelps to Erin Gelzer, $880,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 823-Serena Mehra and Anna Rubiano to Allison Elaine Wagner and Gennaro Esposito, $647,000.

Varnum St., 1619-H3R LLLP to Brigham C. and Eliza F. Kiplinger, $975,000.

Vermont Ave., 1945-Granville W. and Joan Pearl Hurley to Stephen T. Lawrence, $888,000.

W St., 1418, No. 402-Allison N. Muehlenbeck to Lauren Renee Mahle, $436,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2615-Anne Baron Zorc and Christopher P. Delaney to Sarah Aschenbach and Tristan Zaia, $994,500.

Woodley Pl., 2631-Arthur L. Kellermann and Leila C. Taaffe to George Zimmerman Hull IV and Carine Laure Rosalia, $1.56 million.

First St., 1146-67irealty Corp. to Yogesh Patel, $630,000.

Third St., 4809, No. 1-BC-K Partners Corp. to John Guzman and Jessica Campos-Castro, $310,000.

Sixth St., 715, No. 204-Daniel H. Frankenstein to Uri Alexander Lerner and Adrienne Karen Lee, $615,000.

Seventh St., 4132-Thomas James Carter and Susan Louise Minnemeyer to Mary Jo Jang, $834,000.

11th St., 1220, No. 2-Donald C. Davis and Nicholas D. Poulson to Thomas Ford Chmill and Melissa Dorothy Navarro, $761,000.

12th Pl., 2113-Carole S. and Carl Edwin Kelley to Marc Pickering and Jyoti Kuvelker, $1.06 million.

12th St., 1221, No. 5-Enterprise Unified Services Corp. to Justin Lee-Kendall Scott, $790,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 713-Catherine Condo Corp. to Christopher Walker, $835,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 430-Patrick M. Edwards to Spiros Karabinas, $599,000.

16th St., 3420, No. 401-Deron K. Lehman to Ethan Barnes, $495,000.

17th St., 2526, No. 101-William R. Doering to Jonathan Paul McHugh, $524,000.

19th St., 1638-Martha Vicas to Matthew Cutts and Lindsay Aranoff, $2.45 million.

22nd St., 1177, No. 9F-Robert E. and Rhonda E. Zahler to Natalie X. Korytnyk Forrester, $1.92 million.

24th St., 922, No. 212-Pia and Ajay Prakash to Irene Siulan and Steven S. Hsieh, $260,000.

29th St., 6128-Joan M. Sherman and Debra Montanino to Paul and Jane Wilkins, $1.16 million.

32nd St., 6525-Ursula H. Shears to Ryan R. and Jennifer Bertolette Young, $906,000.

38th St., 3609, No. 329-Lindsay H. Barrash and Rona R. Demb to Alexander B. Konstantopoulos, $275,500.

47th St., 4501-Sarah Hardesty and William P. Bray to Alexander and Alicia McColough, $1.3 million.

Southeast

Chaplin St., 650-Capitol Services Group Corp. to Nyitre Rodgers, $425,000.

D St., 1307 1/2-David A. Hyman and Alison Foster to Gregory James and Lynne Mallonee Schlimm, $1.24 million.

Hanna Pl., 5008-Columbia Home Development Corp. to Joya A. Young, $389,550.

I St., 1011-Elva K. Malone to Sina Nayeri and Rashin Kheiriyeh, $709,000.

K St., 1338-Anjalina M. Sen to Heather Hill and Francis Moore, $905,000.

Newcomb St., 400-Focusworks Corp. to Jordanne Reader, $284,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 253-Jenmar Corp. to Elvin Sangano, $288,500.

Savannah Pl., 1880-Eric and Patrice Berry to Edward Freeman, $324,900.

Suitland Rd., 3629-Kermit and Alonzo Keith Brown to Helen Andrews, $500,000.

W St., 3812, No. 201-Adrian and Tiffany D. Fox to Carlos Bent Jr., $135,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 515-Parcel O-1 Corp. to Tamara Jane Resler and James Dale Monke, $919,900.

Sixth St., 728-Kendra Nichols and David B. Earle Jr. to Jeffrey Wojcik and Kimberly McCraw, $850,000.

10th St., 715-Lisa A. Bell to Paul and Eileen Dougherty, $810,000.

13th St., 530-Bobbi Jo Russell and David Messman Jr. to Lance Darnell and Olesia McKeithan, $800,530.

21st Pl., 1915-The Spot D.C. Corp. to Paul R. and Julie M. Ford, $275,000.

24th St., 3451-Simply the Best Construction to Ciara S. Boderick, $370,000.

Southwest

G St., 215, No. 131-Gulilat Fenta to Natalie Soroka and Scott Gregory, $650,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N113-Lance D. McKeithan to Christopher M. Siegel, $349,990.